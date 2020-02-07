Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.    FGBI

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(FGBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Guaranty Bancshares : 2019 Fourth Quarter Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:53pm EST

At A Glance

Bank Officers

Branches ATMs

33 48

Total Assets Deposits

$2.1 Billion $1.9Billion

Total Loans

$1.5 Billion

$4.0 Million

4Q2019 Earnings (unaudited)

$14.2 Million

YTD2019 Earnings (unaudited)

and

85

106counting

Consecutive

Years in

dividends paid

Banking

+

Executive Officers

Alton B. Lewis, Jr.*

President and CEO | Guaranty Square

Eric J. Dosch*

Chief Financial Officer | Guaranty Square

Senior Vice Presidents

Thomas F. Brothers

Director of Internal Audit

Glenn A. Duhon, Sr.

Regional Manager | Abbeville

Ronnie R. Foshee

Regional Manager | Denham Springs

Adam J. Johnston

Regional Manager | North Lousiana

Mikki M. Kelley

Human Resouce Department Manager

Jordan M. Lewis

Texas Area President

Brandon C. Long

Chief Lending Officer

Ronnie C. Pittman

Special Assets Manager

Desiree B. Simmons

Loan Administration, Marketing & Training

Evan M. Singer

Regional Manager

Director of Mergers & Acquisitions

J. Richard Stark

Operations

Randy S. Vicknair

Chief Credit Officer

Christy L. Wells

Regional Manager | Hammond

Vice Presidents

Charles L. Baggs

Ashley N. Bell

Betty A. Boney

Brenda A. Briscoe

Cheryl Q. Brumfield

Scheila M. Davis

Mark J. Ducoing

Vikki W. Dupaquier

Colleen B. Ebarb

Ronald W. Edmonds

Denise D. Fletcher

Eric M. Fuller, Controller

Shirley P. Jones

Vice Presidents

JoEllen K. Juhasz, BSA Officer Michael D. Knighten

Terrie E. McCartney

Craig E. Scelfo

Scott B. Schilling

Lisa K. Stoker

John A. Synco

D. Lynn Talley

Michael A. Wiggins

Assistant Vice Presidents

Darryl P. Boudreaux

Lauryn H. Coburn

Lance S. Davis

Landa G. Domangue

Vanessa R. Drew

Kevin J. Foster

Christy L. Frierson

Harrison R. Gill

Bonnie J. Griener

Ludrick P. Hildago

Leslie A. Hinzman

Donna S. Hodges

A. Shane Hughes

Keith T. Klein

Mandy P. Lee

Dev M. Patel

Rahul R. Patel, Lending Officer Tracy D. Perry

Niekitsha S. Ridley

Robert W. Clifton, ISO

Officers

Rebecca G. Brown

Jeannette N. Ernst

V. Diane Patterson

Kristin M. Williams

PRESORTED FIRST-CLASS MAIL U.S. POSTAGE PAID BATON ROUGE, LA PERMIT NO. 984

2019

4thQuarter

Report

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

Member FDIC

*Officers of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. and First Guaranty Bank

fgb.net

A Message to Our Shareholders

Consolidated Statements of Condition

Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share data)

(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)

(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)

Dear Shareholders,

What a quarter!

Earnings for the 4th quarter of 2019 were over 50% greater than earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Our assets went over $2 billion ($2,117,048,000) with the Union Bank acquisition.

We declared and awarded a 10% stock dividend.

We completed and opened our new Amite branch office.

We successfully implemented the commercial loan segment of our nCino platform resulting in much better customer service.

Under the direction of Brandon Long, our Lending team closed out the year on a very strong note achieving our goals for the year.

Our Texas branches have exceeded our expectations.

On December 31, 2019, we paid our 106th consecutive quarterly dividend to our shareholders.

The fourth quarter of 2019 showed great progress toward our goal of building a fortress balance sheet. Now, on to 2020. We are working to make 2020 the best, the most successful, the most exciting year in the long history of First Guaranty Bank.

Thank you for your support. We continue toward our goals of improving our customer services, growing First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., and enhancing value for our shareholders.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis

Chief Executive Officer/President

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents:

$66,511

$127,416

Cash and due from banks

Federal funds sold

914

549

Cash and cash equivalents

67,425

127,965

Investment securities:

Available for sale, at fair value

340,434

296,977

Held to maturity, at cost

86,579

108,326

(estimated fair value of $86,817 and $104,840

respectively)

Investment securities

427,013

405,303

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

3,308

2,393

Loans held for sale

-

344

Loans, net of unearned income

1,525,490

1,225,268

Less: allowance for loan losses

10,929

10,776

1,514,561

1,214,492

Net loans

Premises and equipment, net

55,667

39,695

Goodwill

13,571

3,472

Intangible assets, net

7,166

3,528

Other real estate, net

4,879

1,138

Accrued interest receivable

8,412

6,716

Other assets

15,046

12,165

Total Assets

$2,117,048

$1,817,211

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$325,888

$244,516

Interest-bearing demand

635,942

594,359

Savings

135,156

109,958

Time

756,027

680,789

Total deposits

1,853,013

1,629,622

Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

13,079

-

Repurchase agreements

6,840

-

Accrued interest payable

6,047

3,952

Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

3,533

-

Senior long-term debt

48,558

19,838

Junior subordinated debentures

14,737

14,700

Other liabilities

5,206

1,815

Total Liabilities

1,951,013

1,669,927

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock1:

$1 par value - authorized 100,600,000 shares;

9,741

9,687

issued 9,741,253 and 9,687,123 shares

Surplus

110,836

109,788

Retained earnings

43,283

34,947

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,175

(7,138)

Total Shareholders' Equity

166,035

147,284

Total Liabilities and

$2,117,048

$1,817,211

Shareholders' Equity

Interest Income: Loans (including fees) Deposits with other banks Securities (including FHLB stock) Federal funds sold

Total Interest Income

Interest Expense:

Demand deposits

Savings deposits

Time deposits

Borrowings

Total Interest Expense

Net Interest Income

Less: Provision for loan losses

Net Interest Income after

Provision for Loan Losses

Noninterest Income:

Service charges, commissions and fees ATM and debit card fees

Net gains (losses) on securities Net gains on sale of loans Other

Total Noninterest Income

Noninterest Expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

Occupancy and equipment expense

Other

Total Noninterest Expense

Income Before Income Taxes Less: Provision for income taxes

Net Income

Per Common Share1:

Earnings

Cash dividends paid

Weighted Average

Common Shares Outstanding

Return on Average Assets

Return on Average Common Equity

For the

Three-Month

Periods Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)

$21,221

$17,186

Interest Income:

Loans (including fees)

495

338

Deposits with other banks

2,419

3,175

Securities (including FHLB stock)

-

-

Federal funds sold

24,135

20,699

Total Interest Income

2,301

2,258

Interest Expense:

Demand deposits

120

126

Savings deposits

4,420

3,399

Time deposits

625

422

Borrowings

7,466

6,205

Total Interest Expense

16,669

14,494

Net Interest Income

712 786 Less: Provision for loan losses

Net Interest Income after

Provision for Loan Losses

15,957

13,708

Noninterest Income:

880

726

Service charges, commissions and fees

568

550

ATM and debit card fees

230

(928)

Net gains (losses) on securities

5

102

Net gains on sale of loans

490

285

Other

2,173

735

Total Noninterest Income

6,899

Noninterest Expense:

5,909

Salaries and employee benefits

1,658

1,493

Occupancy and equipment expense

4,522

3,833

Other

13,079

11,235

Total Noninterest Expense

5,051

3,208

Income Before Income Taxes

1,002

590

Less: Provision for income taxes

$4,049

$ 2,618

Net Income

Per Common Share1:

$0.42

$0.27

Earnings

Cash dividends paid

$0.16

$0.15

Book Value Per Common Share

9,718,895

9,687,123

Weighted Average

Common Shares Outstanding

Return on Average Assets

0.81%

0.60%

Return on Average Common Equity

9.79%

7.24%

For the

Years Ended

December 31,

2019 2018

(unaudited)

$78,886 $64,836

2,956 612

9,800 12,941

11

91,643 78,390

10,447 8,531

527 407

17,141 10,690

1,851 1,738

29,966 21,366

61,677 57,024

4,860 1,354

56,817 55,670

2,808 2,988

2,254 2,122

  1. (1,830)
    1,376 278
    2,018 1,722
    8,299 5,280

25,019 22,888

6,096 5,601

16,104 14,786

47,219 43,275

17,897 17,675

3,656 3,462

$14,241 $14,213

$1.47 $1.47

$0.60 $0.58

$17.04 $15.20

9,695,131 9,687,123

0.76% 0.82%

8.99% 9.98%

1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019

1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019

1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019

NASDAQ Symbol: FGBI

We're Social:

Have Questions?

Vanessa Drew | InvestorRelations@fgb.net

Disclaimer

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 22:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES,
05:53pFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : 2019 Fourth Quarter Report
PU
02/04FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (February 4, 2020) First Guaranty Bancshare..
PU
02/04FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition ..
AQ
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (November 25, 2019) First Guaranty Bancshar..
PU
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (November 25, 2019) First Guaranty Bancshar..
PU
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ot..
AQ
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : KBRA Revises Outlook for First Guaranty Bancshares, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 187 M
Chart FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 19,15  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alton B. Lewis Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall T. Reynolds Chairman
Eric J. Dosch CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
William K. Hood Independent Director
Edgar R. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.-12.03%188
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.17%173 988
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%67 417
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%60 661
QNB0.68%51 858
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED6.01%49 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group