First Guaranty Bancshares : 2019 Fourth Quarter Report

Dear Shareholders,

What a quarter!

Earnings for the 4th quarter of 2019 were over 50% greater than earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Our assets went over $2 billion ($2,117,048,000) with the Union Bank acquisition.

We declared and awarded a 10% stock dividend.

We completed and opened our new Amite branch office.

We successfully implemented the commercial loan segment of our nCino platform resulting in much better customer service.

Under the direction of Brandon Long, our Lending team closed out the year on a very strong note achieving our goals for the year.

Our Texas branches have exceeded our expectations.

On December 31, 2019, we paid our 106th consecutive quarterly dividend to our shareholders.

The fourth quarter of 2019 showed great progress toward our goal of building a fortress balance sheet. Now, on to 2020. We are working to make 2020 the best, the most successful, the most exciting year in the long history of First Guaranty Bank.

Thank you for your support. We continue toward our goals of improving our customer services, growing First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., and enhancing value for our shareholders.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis

Chief Executive Officer/President

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.