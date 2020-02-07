First Guaranty Bancshares : 2019 Fourth Quarter Report
0
02/07/2020 | 05:53pm EST
At A Glance
Bank Officers
Branches ATMs
33 48
Total Assets Deposits
$2.1 Billion $1.9Billion
Total Loans
$1.5 Billion
$4.0 Million
4Q2019 Earnings (unaudited)
$14.2 Million
YTD2019 Earnings (unaudited)
and
85
106counting
Consecutive
Years in
dividends paid
Banking
+
Executive Officers
Alton B. Lewis, Jr.*
President and CEO | Guaranty Square
Eric J. Dosch*
Chief Financial Officer | Guaranty Square
Senior Vice Presidents
Thomas F. Brothers
Director of Internal Audit
Glenn A. Duhon, Sr.
Regional Manager | Abbeville
Ronnie R. Foshee
Regional Manager | Denham Springs
Adam J. Johnston
Regional Manager | North Lousiana
Mikki M. Kelley
Human Resouce Department Manager
Jordan M. Lewis
Texas Area President
Brandon C. Long
Chief Lending Officer
Ronnie C. Pittman
Special Assets Manager
Desiree B. Simmons
Loan Administration, Marketing & Training
Evan M. Singer
Regional Manager
Director of Mergers & Acquisitions
J. Richard Stark
Operations
Randy S. Vicknair
Chief Credit Officer
Christy L. Wells
Regional Manager | Hammond
Vice Presidents
Charles L. Baggs
Ashley N. Bell
Betty A. Boney
Brenda A. Briscoe
Cheryl Q. Brumfield
Scheila M. Davis
Mark J. Ducoing
Vikki W. Dupaquier
Colleen B. Ebarb
Ronald W. Edmonds
Denise D. Fletcher
Eric M. Fuller, Controller
Shirley P. Jones
Vice Presidents
JoEllen K. Juhasz, BSA Officer Michael D. Knighten
Terrie E. McCartney
Craig E. Scelfo
Scott B. Schilling
Lisa K. Stoker
John A. Synco
D. Lynn Talley
Michael A. Wiggins
Assistant Vice Presidents
Darryl P. Boudreaux
Lauryn H. Coburn
Lance S. Davis
Landa G. Domangue
Vanessa R. Drew
Kevin J. Foster
Christy L. Frierson
Harrison R. Gill
Bonnie J. Griener
Ludrick P. Hildago
Leslie A. Hinzman
Donna S. Hodges
A. Shane Hughes
Keith T. Klein
Mandy P. Lee
Dev M. Patel
Rahul R. Patel, Lending Officer Tracy D. Perry
Niekitsha S. Ridley
Robert W. Clifton, ISO
Officers
Rebecca G. Brown
Jeannette N. Ernst
V. Diane Patterson
Kristin M. Williams
PRESORTED FIRST-CLASS MAIL U.S. POSTAGE PAID BATON ROUGE, LA PERMIT NO. 984
2019
4thQuarter
Report
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Member FDIC
*Officers of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. and First Guaranty Bank
fgb.net
A Message to Our Shareholders
Consolidated Statements of Condition
Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share data)
(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)
(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)
Dear Shareholders,
What a quarter!
Earnings for the 4th quarter of 2019 were over 50% greater than earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Our assets went over $2 billion ($2,117,048,000) with the Union Bank acquisition.
We declared and awarded a 10% stock dividend.
We completed and opened our new Amite branch office.
We successfully implemented the commercial loan segment of our nCino platform resulting in much better customer service.
Under the direction of Brandon Long, our Lending team closed out the year on a very strong note achieving our goals for the year.
Our Texas branches have exceeded our expectations.
On December 31, 2019, we paid our 106th consecutive quarterly dividend to our shareholders.
The fourth quarter of 2019 showed great progress toward our goal of building a fortress balance sheet. Now, on to 2020. We are working to make 2020 the best, the most successful, the most exciting year in the long history of First Guaranty Bank.
Thank you for your support. We continue toward our goals of improving our customer services, growing First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., and enhancing value for our shareholders.
Sincerely,
Alton B. Lewis
Chief Executive Officer/President
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
$66,511
$127,416
Cash and due from banks
Federal funds sold
914
549
Cash and cash equivalents
67,425
127,965
Investment securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
340,434
296,977
Held to maturity, at cost
86,579
108,326
(estimated fair value of $86,817 and $104,840
respectively)
Investment securities
427,013
405,303
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
3,308
2,393
Loans held for sale
-
344
Loans, net of unearned income
1,525,490
1,225,268
Less: allowance for loan losses
10,929
10,776
1,514,561
1,214,492
Net loans
Premises and equipment, net
55,667
39,695
Goodwill
13,571
3,472
Intangible assets, net
7,166
3,528
Other real estate, net
4,879
1,138
Accrued interest receivable
8,412
6,716
Other assets
15,046
12,165
Total Assets
$2,117,048
$1,817,211
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$325,888
$244,516
Interest-bearing demand
635,942
594,359
Savings
135,156
109,958
Time
756,027
680,789
Total deposits
1,853,013
1,629,622
Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
13,079
-
Repurchase agreements
6,840
-
Accrued interest payable
6,047
3,952
Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
3,533
-
Senior long-term debt
48,558
19,838
Junior subordinated debentures
14,737
14,700
Other liabilities
5,206
1,815
Total Liabilities
1,951,013
1,669,927
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock1:
$1 par value - authorized 100,600,000 shares;
9,741
9,687
issued 9,741,253 and 9,687,123 shares
Surplus
110,836
109,788
Retained earnings
43,283
34,947
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,175
(7,138)
Total Shareholders' Equity
166,035
147,284
Total Liabilities and
$2,117,048
$1,817,211
Shareholders' Equity
Interest Income: Loans (including fees) Deposits with other banks Securities (including FHLB stock) Federal funds sold
Total Interest Income
Interest Expense:
Demand deposits
Savings deposits
Time deposits
Borrowings
Total Interest Expense
Net Interest Income
Less: Provision for loan losses
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Loan Losses
Noninterest Income:
Service charges, commissions and fees ATM and debit card fees
Net gains (losses) on securities Net gains on sale of loans Other
Total Noninterest Income
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
Occupancy and equipment expense
Other
Total Noninterest Expense
Income Before Income Taxes Less: Provision for income taxes
Net Income
Per Common Share1:
Earnings
Cash dividends paid
Weighted Average
Common Shares Outstanding
Return on Average Assets
Return on Average Common Equity
For the
Three-Month
Periods Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
$21,221
$17,186
Interest Income:
Loans (including fees)
495
338
Deposits with other banks
2,419
3,175
Securities (including FHLB stock)
-
-
Federal funds sold
24,135
20,699
Total Interest Income
2,301
2,258
Interest Expense:
Demand deposits
120
126
Savings deposits
4,420
3,399
Time deposits
625
422
Borrowings
7,466
6,205
Total Interest Expense
16,669
14,494
Net Interest Income
712 786 Less: Provision for loan losses
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Loan Losses
15,957
13,708
Noninterest Income:
880
726
Service charges, commissions and fees
568
550
ATM and debit card fees
230
(928)
Net gains (losses) on securities
5
102
Net gains on sale of loans
490
285
Other
2,173
735
Total Noninterest Income
6,899
Noninterest Expense:
5,909
Salaries and employee benefits
1,658
1,493
Occupancy and equipment expense
4,522
3,833
Other
13,079
11,235
Total Noninterest Expense
5,051
3,208
Income Before Income Taxes
1,002
590
Less: Provision for income taxes
$4,049
$ 2,618
Net Income
Per Common Share1:
$0.42
$0.27
Earnings
Cash dividends paid
$0.16
$0.15
Book Value Per Common Share
9,718,895
9,687,123
Weighted Average
Common Shares Outstanding
Return on Average Assets
0.81%
0.60%
Return on Average Common Equity
9.79%
7.24%
For the
Years Ended
December 31,
2019 2018
(unaudited)
$78,886 $64,836
2,956 612
9,800 12,941
11
91,643 78,390
10,447 8,531
527 407
17,141 10,690
1,851 1,738
29,966 21,366
61,677 57,024
4,860 1,354
56,817 55,670
2,808 2,988
2,254 2,122
(1,830)
1,376 278
2,018 1,722
8,299 5,280
25,019 22,888
6,096 5,601
16,104 14,786
47,219 43,275
17,897 17,675
3,656 3,462
$14,241 $14,213
$1.47 $1.47
$0.60 $0.58
$17.04 $15.20
9,695,131 9,687,123
0.76% 0.82%
8.99% 9.98%
1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019
1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019
1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019
First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 22:52:00 UTC