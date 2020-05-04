First Guaranty Bancshares : 2020 First Quarter Report

Dear Shareholders,

2020 got off to a great start as the momentum of 2019 carried over and built. In 2019, we developed a strategy to significantly reduce our cost of funds following the basic tenet that lower cost results in greater profit on the same income. Our strong start to 2020 included both more income and lower cost therefore, more profit. Loan interest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased 21.5% over loan interest income for the first quarter of 2019 as total loans increased from $1,298,156,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $1,544,132,000 as of March 31, 2020. This was an increase of 18.9% year over year. As noted above, in spite of falling interest rates, the loan interest income increased by 21.5%.

On the other hand, in the first quarter of 2020 interest expense totaled $7,514,000 as opposed to $7,382,000 for the same period of 2019. This was an increase of only 1.8%. As a result of the dramatic improvement in the income/expense ratio, we were able to increase our net interest income after provision for loan losses from $13,806,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $16,679,000 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 20.8%. This increase of 20.8% was in spite of an increase in our provision for loan loss from $787,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $1,245,000 as of March 31, 2020.

In addition to the significant improvement on the interest income side, our non-interest income as of March 31, 2020 totaled $2,425,000 compared to $1,301,000 as of March 21, 2019, an increase of 86.4%.

The bottom line is that earnings for each share on your stock for the first quarter of the year increased from $0.32 per share for 2019 to $0.39 per share for 2020, an increase of 21.9%. The book value of each of your shares increased from $15.96 as of March 31, 2019 to $17.35 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.39 per share. On March 31, 2020, a dividend of $0.16 per share was paid for each share of your stock, with that cash dividend being the 107th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. We have made substantial progress towards our goals of building a fortress balance sheet and enhancing shareholder value.

The invasion of the Coronavirus has presented us with new hurdles to overcome; however, we have moved quickly and decisively to assist our customers and employees to provide loan deferments and low cost relief loans to minimize the harm. We have also moved quickly to enroll as many of our customers as possible in the Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) that has been instituted by the Treasury Department and the SBA. We have also moved to ensure that First Guaranty Bank has available the liquidity and the resources needed to handle the situation. We do not intend to allow this crisis to interfere with our progress at First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at (985)375-0350.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis

Chief Executive Officer/President

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

