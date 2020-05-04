First Guaranty Bancshares : 2020 First Quarter Report
0
05/04/2020 | 09:59am EDT
At A Glance
Branches
ATMs
33
48
Total Assets Deposits
$2.3 Billion $1.9Billion
Total Loans
$1.5 Billion
$3.8 Million
1Q2019 Earnings (unaudited)
107 counting
86
and
Consecutive
Years in
OfficePost Box 2009 LouisianaHammond,70404-2009
dividends paid
Banking
+
GUARANTYFIRSTBANCSHARES,INC.
Member FDIC
2020
1stQuarter
Report
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
fgb.net
A Message to Our Shareholders
Consolidated Statements of Condition
(in thousands, except shared data)
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)
Dear Shareholders,
2020 got off to a great start as the momentum of 2019 carried over and built. In 2019, we developed a strategy to significantly reduce our cost of funds following the basic tenet that lower cost results in greater profit on the same income. Our strong start to 2020 included both more income and lower cost therefore, more profit. Loan interest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased 21.5% over loan interest income for the first quarter of 2019 as total loans increased from $1,298,156,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $1,544,132,000 as of March 31, 2020. This was an increase of 18.9% year over year. As noted above, in spite of falling interest rates, the loan interest income increased by 21.5%.
On the other hand, in the first quarter of 2020 interest expense totaled $7,514,000 as opposed to $7,382,000 for the same period of 2019. This was an increase of only 1.8%. As a result of the dramatic improvement in the income/expense ratio, we were able to increase our net interest income after provision for loan losses from $13,806,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $16,679,000 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 20.8%. This increase of 20.8% was in spite of an increase in our provision for loan loss from $787,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $1,245,000 as of March 31, 2020.
In addition to the significant improvement on the interest income side, our non-interest income as of March 31, 2020 totaled $2,425,000 compared to $1,301,000 as of March 21, 2019, an increase of 86.4%.
The bottom line is that earnings for each share on your stock for the first quarter of the year increased from $0.32 per share for 2019 to $0.39 per share for 2020, an increase of 21.9%. The book value of each of your shares increased from $15.96 as of March 31, 2019 to $17.35 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.39 per share. On March 31, 2020, a dividend of $0.16 per share was paid for each share of your stock, with that cash dividend being the 107th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. We have made substantial progress towards our goals of building a fortress balance sheet and enhancing shareholder value.
The invasion of the Coronavirus has presented us with new hurdles to overcome; however, we have moved quickly and decisively to assist our customers and employees to provide loan deferments and low cost relief loans to minimize the harm. We have also moved quickly to enroll as many of our customers as possible in the Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) that has been instituted by the Treasury Department and the SBA. We have also moved to ensure that First Guaranty Bank has available the liquidity and the resources needed to handle the situation. We do not intend to allow this crisis to interfere with our progress at First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at (985)375-0350.
Sincerely,
Alton B. Lewis
Chief Executive Officer/President
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
NASDAQ Symbol: FGBI
March 31,
2020
2019
Assets
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$168,962
$165,735
Federal funds sold
493
416
Cash and cash equivalents
169,455
166,151
Investment securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
433,926
268,918
Held to maturity, at cost (estimated fair value of $0
and $104,126 respectively)
-
105,878
Investment securities
433,926
374,796
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
3,324
2,407
Loans held for sale
476
537
Loans, net of unearned income
1,544,132
1,298,156
Less: allowance for loan losses
11,961
11,001
Net loans
1,532,171
1,287,155
Premises and equipment, net
58,081
41,728
Goodwill
13,217
3,472
Intangible assets, net
6,958
3,375
Other real estate, net
4,385
1,120
Accrued interest receivable
10,076
7,707
Other assets
19,082
19,043
Total Assets
$2,251,151
$1,907,491
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$321,158
$252,205
Interest-bearing demand
714,705
608,256
Savings
145,390
112,238
Time
767,352
738,450
Total deposits
1,948,605
1,711,149
Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
50,000
-
Repurchase agreements
6,603
-
Accrued interest payable
5,940
4,975
Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
3,489
-
Senior long-term debt
47,014
19,105
Junior subordinated debentures
14,747
14,709
Other liabilities
5,726
2,971
Total Liabilities
2,082,124
1,752,909
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock1:
$1 par value - 100,600,000 authorized shares;
issued 9,741,253 and 9,687,123 shares
9,741
9,687
Surplus
110,836
109,788
Retained earnings
45,549
36,670
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,901
(1,563)
Total Shareholders' Equity
169,027
154,582
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$2,251,151
$1,907,491
1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019
For the Three-Month
Periods Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Interest Income:
(unaudited)
Loans (including fees)
$ 22,460
$18,482
Deposits with other banks
235
636
Securities (including FHLB stock)
2,743
2,857
Federal funds sold
-
-
Total Interest Income
25,438
21,975
Interest Expense:
Demand deposits
2,110
2,811
Savings deposits
116
138
Time deposits
4,560
4,007
Borrowings
728
426
Total Interest Expense
7,514
7,382
Net Interest Income
17,924
14,593
Less: Provision for loan losses
1,245
787
Net Interest Income after Provision for
16,679
13,806
Loan Losses
Noninterest Income:
Service charges, commissions and fees
729
608
ATM and debit card fees
609
528
Net gains (losses) on securities
500
(402)
Net gains on sale of loans
16
11
Other
571
556
Total Noninterest Income
2,425
1,301
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,399
5,962
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,829
1,485
Other
5,067
3,721
Total Noninterest Expense
14,295
11,168
Income Before Income Taxes
4,809
3,939
Less: Provision for income taxes
984
807
Net Income
$ 3,825
$ 3,132
Per Common Share1:
Earnings
$0.39
$0.32
Cash dividends paid
$0.16
$0.15
Book Value Per Common Share
$17.35
$15.96
Weighted Average Common Shares
9,741,253
9,687,123
Outstanding
Return on Average Assets
0.72%
0.68%
Return on Average Common Equity
9.00%
8.43%
1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019
