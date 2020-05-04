First Guaranty Bancshares : 2020 First Quarter Report

Log in
05/04/2020 | 09:59am EDT

At A Glance

PRESORTED

FIRST-CLASS MAIL U.S. POSTAGE PAID BATON ROUGE, LA PERMIT NO. 984

Branches

ATMs

33

48

Total Assets Deposits

$2.3 Billion $1.9Billion

Total Loans

$1.5 Billion

$3.8 Million

1Q2019 Earnings (unaudited)

107 counting

86

and

Consecutive

Years in

OfficePost Box 2009 LouisianaHammond,70404-2009

dividends paid

Banking

+

GUARANTYFIRSTBANCSHARES,INC.

Member FDIC

2020

1stQuarter

Report

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

fgb.net

A Message to Our Shareholders

Consolidated Statements of Condition

(in thousands, except shared data)

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)

Dear Shareholders,

2020 got off to a great start as the momentum of 2019 carried over and built. In 2019, we developed a strategy to significantly reduce our cost of funds following the basic tenet that lower cost results in greater profit on the same income. Our strong start to 2020 included both more income and lower cost therefore, more profit. Loan interest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased 21.5% over loan interest income for the first quarter of 2019 as total loans increased from $1,298,156,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $1,544,132,000 as of March 31, 2020. This was an increase of 18.9% year over year. As noted above, in spite of falling interest rates, the loan interest income increased by 21.5%.

On the other hand, in the first quarter of 2020 interest expense totaled $7,514,000 as opposed to $7,382,000 for the same period of 2019. This was an increase of only 1.8%. As a result of the dramatic improvement in the income/expense ratio, we were able to increase our net interest income after provision for loan losses from $13,806,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $16,679,000 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 20.8%. This increase of 20.8% was in spite of an increase in our provision for loan loss from $787,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $1,245,000 as of March 31, 2020.

In addition to the significant improvement on the interest income side, our non-interest income as of March 31, 2020 totaled $2,425,000 compared to $1,301,000 as of March 21, 2019, an increase of 86.4%.

The bottom line is that earnings for each share on your stock for the first quarter of the year increased from $0.32 per share for 2019 to $0.39 per share for 2020, an increase of 21.9%. The book value of each of your shares increased from $15.96 as of March 31, 2019 to $17.35 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.39 per share. On March 31, 2020, a dividend of $0.16 per share was paid for each share of your stock, with that cash dividend being the 107th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. We have made substantial progress towards our goals of building a fortress balance sheet and enhancing shareholder value.

The invasion of the Coronavirus has presented us with new hurdles to overcome; however, we have moved quickly and decisively to assist our customers and employees to provide loan deferments and low cost relief loans to minimize the harm. We have also moved quickly to enroll as many of our customers as possible in the Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) that has been instituted by the Treasury Department and the SBA. We have also moved to ensure that First Guaranty Bank has available the liquidity and the resources needed to handle the situation. We do not intend to allow this crisis to interfere with our progress at First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at (985)375-0350.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis

Chief Executive Officer/President

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

NASDAQ Symbol: FGBI

We're Social:

Have Questions?

Vanessa Drew | InvestorRelations@fgb.net

March 31,

2020

2019

Assets

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and due from banks

$168,962

$165,735

Federal funds sold

493

416

Cash and cash equivalents

169,455

166,151

Investment securities:

Available for sale, at fair value

433,926

268,918

Held to maturity, at cost (estimated fair value of $0

and $104,126 respectively)

-

105,878

Investment securities

433,926

374,796

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

3,324

2,407

Loans held for sale

476

537

Loans, net of unearned income

1,544,132

1,298,156

Less: allowance for loan losses

11,961

11,001

Net loans

1,532,171

1,287,155

Premises and equipment, net

58,081

41,728

Goodwill

13,217

3,472

Intangible assets, net

6,958

3,375

Other real estate, net

4,385

1,120

Accrued interest receivable

10,076

7,707

Other assets

19,082

19,043

Total Assets

$2,251,151

$1,907,491

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$321,158

$252,205

Interest-bearing demand

714,705

608,256

Savings

145,390

112,238

Time

767,352

738,450

Total deposits

1,948,605

1,711,149

Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

50,000

-

Repurchase agreements

6,603

-

Accrued interest payable

5,940

4,975

Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

3,489

-

Senior long-term debt

47,014

19,105

Junior subordinated debentures

14,747

14,709

Other liabilities

5,726

2,971

Total Liabilities

2,082,124

1,752,909

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock1:

$1 par value - 100,600,000 authorized shares;

issued 9,741,253 and 9,687,123 shares

9,741

9,687

Surplus

110,836

109,788

Retained earnings

45,549

36,670

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,901

(1,563)

Total Shareholders' Equity

169,027

154,582

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$2,251,151

$1,907,491

1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

Interest Income:

(unaudited)

Loans (including fees)

$ 22,460

$18,482

Deposits with other banks

235

636

Securities (including FHLB stock)

2,743

2,857

Federal funds sold

-

-

Total Interest Income

25,438

21,975

Interest Expense:

Demand deposits

2,110

2,811

Savings deposits

116

138

Time deposits

4,560

4,007

Borrowings

728

426

Total Interest Expense

7,514

7,382

Net Interest Income

17,924

14,593

Less: Provision for loan losses

1,245

787

Net Interest Income after Provision for

16,679

13,806

Loan Losses

Noninterest Income:

Service charges, commissions and fees

729

608

ATM and debit card fees

609

528

Net gains (losses) on securities

500

(402)

Net gains on sale of loans

16

11

Other

571

556

Total Noninterest Income

2,425

1,301

Noninterest Expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

7,399

5,962

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,829

1,485

Other

5,067

3,721

Total Noninterest Expense

14,295

11,168

Income Before Income Taxes

4,809

3,939

Less: Provision for income taxes

984

807

Net Income

$ 3,825

$ 3,132

Per Common Share1:

Earnings

$0.39

$0.32

Cash dividends paid

$0.16

$0.15

Book Value Per Common Share

$17.35

$15.96

Weighted Average Common Shares

9,741,253

9,687,123

Outstanding

Return on Average Assets

0.72%

0.68%

Return on Average Common Equity

9.00%

8.43%

1 All share amounts have been restated to reflect the ten percent stock dividend paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 13:58:09 UTC
