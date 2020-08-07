Log in
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(FGBI)
First Guaranty Bancshares : 2nd Quarter Report 2020 web

08/07/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

At A Glance

Bank Officers

Branches ATMs

33 47

Total Assets Deposits

$2.4 Billion $2.1Billion

Total Loans

$1.6 Billion

$5.2 Million

2Q 2020 Earnings (unaudited)

and

86

108counting

Consecutive

Years in

dividends paid

Banking

+

Executive Officers

Alton B. Lewis, Jr.*

President and CEO | Hammond

Eric J. Dosch*

Chief Financial Officer | Hammond

Senior Vice Presidents

Thomas F. Brothers

Director of Internal Audit

Scheila M. Davis

Operations Officer

Mark J. Ducoing

Chief Deposit Officer

Glenn A. Duhon, Sr.

Regional Manager | Abbeville

Ronnie R. Foshee

Regional Manager | Denham Springs

Adam J. Johnston

Regional Manager | North Louisiana

Mikki M. Kelley

Human Resource Department Manager

Jordan M. Lewis

Texas Area President

Ronnie C. Pittman

Special Assets Manager

Darrel D. Ryland

Central LA Area President

Desiree B. Simmons

Loan Administration, Marketing & Training

Evan M. Singer

Regional Manager

Director of Mergers & Acquisitions

J. Richard Stark

Operations

Randy S. Vicknair

Interim Chief Lending Officer

Christy L. Wells

Regional Manager | Hammond

Vice Presidents

Charles L. Baggs

Ashley N. Bell

Betty A. Boney

Brenda A. Briscoe

Cheryl Q. Brumfield

Timothy L. Chesney

Robert W. Clifton, ISO

Louis J. Cusimano

Vikki W. Dupaquier

Ronald W. Edmonds

Denise D. Fletcher

Eric M. Fuller, Controller

Vice Presidents

Shirley P. Jones

JoEllen K. Juhasz, BSA Officer

Michael D. Knighten

Terrie E. McCartney

Jason D. Normand

Steven F. Osman

Tracy D. Perry

Gregory P. Prudhomme

Craig E. Scelfo

Scott B. Schilling

Lisa K. Stoker

John A. Synco

D. Lynn Talley

Michael A. Wiggins

Assistant Vice Presidents

Conrad Arrambide

Evan Baranosky

Darryl P. Boudreaux

Lauryn H. Coburn

Lance S. Davis

Susan M. Desoto

Landa G. Domangue

Vanessa R. Drew

Kevin J. Foster

Christy L. Frierson

Harrison R. Gill

Bonnie J. Griener

Ludrick P. Hildago

Leslie A. Hinzman

Donna S. Hodges

A. Shane Hughes

Keith T. Klein

Mandy P. Lee

Pamela R. Normand

Dev M. Patel

Rahul R. Patel

Niekitsha S. Ridley

Melina West

Officers

Rebecca G. Brown

Calvin P. Ducote

Jeannette N. Ernst

V. Diane Patterson

Kristin M. Williams

PRESORTED FIRST-CLASS MAIL U.S. POSTAGE PAID BATON ROUGE, LA PERMIT NO. 984

2020

2ndQuarter

Report

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

Member FDIC

*Officers of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. and First Guaranty Bank

fgb.net

A Message to Our Shareholders

The first six months of 2020 brought us into a new world. It is a new world of survival, of business, of banking. Survival in a new world requires bold action, decisive action, and intelligent action.

The Board of Directors of First Guaranty Bank led the Bank on a course which brought, not just survival, but success. Success as defined not only by $5,184,000 in net income for the 3 months ending June 30, 2020 and $9,009,000 over six months ending June 30, 2020 while at the same time increasing our loan loss provision by 28.3%, but, also, taking strong steps to ensure the safety of our communities and our team members.

Immediately after enacting relief loans to assist our customers, employees, and community members through the initial financial stress of the pandemic, the Board acted to secure an additional $100 million in funding to ensure that First Guaranty had the necessary liquidity to meet our customer's demands should they arise. At the time, the Board acted quickly to invest that liquidity in corporate bonds and other securities to ensure that, not only were the borrowed funds earning money, but, that they were creating gains which would bolster our earnings and our capital. With these steps taken, First Guaranty then turned to the Payroll Protection Plan loans to help our business customers survive. First Guaranty extended over $115 million in Payroll Protection Plan loans to businesses in our communities to help ensure their survival.

As a result of the strong, affirmative steps taken, the assets of First Guaranty Bank increased by 15.1% between December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 from $2,117,216,000 to $2,436,625,000. Second quarter over second quarter, earnings increased by 61.3% between June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020 from $3,213,000 for the quarter to $5,184,000 for the quarter. On the six-month period ending on June 30, earnings increased from $6,345,000 in 2019 to $9,009,000 in 2020, an increase of 42%. Earnings for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 reached $0.92 per share.

At the same time bold financial steps were being taken, First Guaranty Bank moved to provide for safety of its customers and employees. Steps such as dividing crucial management and operations into different locations to reduce the chance of infection and for Business continuity. We also implemented a telephone appointment system and provided screens to further protect employees and customers.

The result of six months of a new world and new challenges is that First Guaranty has continued to progress and move closer to shareholder value enhancement by strong earnings and a fortress balance sheet.

This report would not be complete without acknowledgment of and a bow to our Board of Directors and our staff in, not only performing, but excelling in times of great change and adversity.

Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis

Chief Executive Officer/President

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Condition

(in thousands, except share data)

June 30,

2020

2019

Assets

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and due from banks

$236,365

$169,648

Federal funds sold

778

519

Cash and cash equivalents

237,143

170,167

Investment securities:

Available for sale, at fair value

450,538

228,745

Held to maturity, at cost (estimated fair value of

$0 and $102,623 respectively)

-

103,183

Investment securities

450,538

331,928

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

3,336

2,422

Loans held for sale

280

-

Loans, net of unearned income

1,640,723

1,300,553

Less: allowance for loan losses

14,017

10,908

Net loans

1,626,706

1,289,645

Premises and equipment, net

58,680

43,275

Goodwill

13,072

3,472

Intangible assets, net

6,934

3,203

Other real estate, net

4,194

3,734

Accrued interest receivable

16,339

7,055

Other assets

19,403

18,540

Total Assets

$2,436,625

$1,873,441

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

434,306

250,637

Interest-bearing demand

722,301

598,653

Savings

169,862

110,383

Time

794,529

713,270

Total deposits

2,120,998

1,672,943

Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan

Bank

50,000

-

Repurchase agreements

6,569

-

Accrued interest payable

5,377

4,600

Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

3,443

-

Senior long-term debt

45,470

18,371

Junior subordinated debentures

14,757

14,719

Other liabilities

10,085

3,670

Total Liabilities

2,256,699

1,714,303

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock1:

$1 par value - 100,600,000 authorized shares;

issued 9,741,253 and 9,687,123 shares

9,741

9,687

Surplus

110,836

109,788

Retained earnings

49,175

38,474

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

10,174

1,189

Total Shareholders' Equity

179,926

159,138

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$2,436,625

$1,873,441

Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)

(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)

For the Three-Month

For the Six-Month

Periods Ended

Periods Ended

June 30,

June 20,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest Income:

(unaudited)

Interest Income:

(unaudited)

Loans (including fees)

$22,441

$19,920

Loans (including fees)

$44,901

$38,402

Deposits with other banks

62

953

Deposits with other banks

297

1,589

Securities (including FHLB stock)

2,814

2,565

Securities (including FHLB stock)

5,557

5,422

Federal funds sold

0

1

Federal funds sold

0

1

Total Interest Income

25,317

23,439

Total Interest Income

50,755

45,414

Interest Expense:

Interest Expense:

Demand deposits

1,243

2,831

Demand deposits

3,354

5,642

Savings deposits

32

142

Savings deposits

148

280

Time deposits

4,439

4,356

Time deposits

8,998

8,363

Borrowings

763

408

Borrowings

1,492

834

Total Interest Expense

6,477

7,737

Total Interest Expense

13,992

15,119

Net Interest Income

18,840

15,702

Net Interest Income

36,763

30,295

Less: Provision for loan losses

1,836

1,634

Less: Provision for loan losses

3,081

2,421

Net Interest Income

17,004

14,068

Net Interest Income

33,682

27,874

after Provision for Loan Losses

after Provision for Loan Losses

Noninterest Income:

Noninterest Income:

Service charges, commissions and fees

471

613

Service charges, commissions and fees

1,200

1,221

ATM and debit card fees

806

579

ATM and debit card fees

1,415

1,107

Net gains (losses) on securities

1,355

(14)

Net gains (losses) on securities

1,855

(416)

Net gains on sale of loans

278

53

Net gains on sale of loans

295

64

Other

416

415

Other

987

971

Total Noninterest Income

3,326

1,646

Total Noninterest Income

5,752

2,947

Noninterest Expense:

Noninterest Expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

7,536

6,146

Salaries and employee benefits

14,935

12,108

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,865

1,530

Occupancy and equipment expense

3,694

3,015

Other

4,397

3,986

Other

9,464

7,707

Total Noninterest Expense

13,798

11,662

Total Noninterest Expense

28,093

22,830

Income Before Income Taxes

6,532

4,052

Income Before Income Taxes

11,341

7,991

Less: Provision for income taxes

1,348

839

Less: Provision for income taxes

2,332

1,646

Net Income

$5,184

$3,213

Net Income

9,009

6,345

Per Common Share1:

Per Common Share1:

Earnings

$0.53

$0.33

Earnings

$0.92

$0.65

Cash dividends paid

Cash dividends paid

$0.16

$0.15

$0.32

$0.29

Weighted Average

9,741,253

9,687,123

Book Value Per Common Share

$18.47

$16.43

Common Shares Outstanding

Weighted Average Common Shares

0.89%

0.68%

9,741,253

9,687,123

Return on Average Assets

Outstanding

Return on Average Common Equity

11.92%

8.22%

Return on Average Assets

0.81%

0.68%

Return on Average Common Equity

10.48%

8.28%

Have Questions?

NASDAQ Symbol: FGBI

Vanessa Drew | InvestorRelations@fgb.net

Disclaimer

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 17:08:06 UTC
