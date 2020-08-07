First Guaranty Bancshares : 2nd Quarter Report 2020 web

A Message to Our Shareholders

The first six months of 2020 brought us into a new world. It is a new world of survival, of business, of banking. Survival in a new world requires bold action, decisive action, and intelligent action.

The Board of Directors of First Guaranty Bank led the Bank on a course which brought, not just survival, but success. Success as defined not only by $5,184,000 in net income for the 3 months ending June 30, 2020 and $9,009,000 over six months ending June 30, 2020 while at the same time increasing our loan loss provision by 28.3%, but, also, taking strong steps to ensure the safety of our communities and our team members.

Immediately after enacting relief loans to assist our customers, employees, and community members through the initial financial stress of the pandemic, the Board acted to secure an additional $100 million in funding to ensure that First Guaranty had the necessary liquidity to meet our customer's demands should they arise. At the time, the Board acted quickly to invest that liquidity in corporate bonds and other securities to ensure that, not only were the borrowed funds earning money, but, that they were creating gains which would bolster our earnings and our capital. With these steps taken, First Guaranty then turned to the Payroll Protection Plan loans to help our business customers survive. First Guaranty extended over $115 million in Payroll Protection Plan loans to businesses in our communities to help ensure their survival.

As a result of the strong, affirmative steps taken, the assets of First Guaranty Bank increased by 15.1% between December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 from $2,117,216,000 to $2,436,625,000. Second quarter over second quarter, earnings increased by 61.3% between June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020 from $3,213,000 for the quarter to $5,184,000 for the quarter. On the six-month period ending on June 30, earnings increased from $6,345,000 in 2019 to $9,009,000 in 2020, an increase of 42%. Earnings for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 reached $0.92 per share.

At the same time bold financial steps were being taken, First Guaranty Bank moved to provide for safety of its customers and employees. Steps such as dividing crucial management and operations into different locations to reduce the chance of infection and for Business continuity. We also implemented a telephone appointment system and provided screens to further protect employees and customers.

The result of six months of a new world and new challenges is that First Guaranty has continued to progress and move closer to shareholder value enhancement by strong earnings and a fortress balance sheet.

This report would not be complete without acknowledgment of and a bow to our Board of Directors and our staff in, not only performing, but excelling in times of great change and adversity.

Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis

Chief Executive Officer/President

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.