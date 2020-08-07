First Guaranty Bancshares : 2nd Quarter Report 2020 web
0
08/07/2020 | 01:09pm EDT
At A Glance
Bank Officers
Branches ATMs
33 47
Total Assets Deposits
$2.4 Billion $2.1Billion
Total Loans
$1.6 Billion
$5.2 Million
2Q 2020 Earnings (unaudited)
and
86
108counting
Consecutive
Years in
dividends paid
Banking
+
2020
2ndQuarter
Report
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Member FDIC
*Officers of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. and First Guaranty Bank
fgb.net
A Message to Our Shareholders
The first six months of 2020 brought us into a new world. It is a new world of survival, of business, of banking. Survival in a new world requires bold action, decisive action, and intelligent action.
The Board of Directors of First Guaranty Bank led the Bank on a course which brought, not just survival, but success. Success as defined not only by $5,184,000 in net income for the 3 months ending June 30, 2020 and $9,009,000 over six months ending June 30, 2020 while at the same time increasing our loan loss provision by 28.3%, but, also, taking strong steps to ensure the safety of our communities and our team members.
Immediately after enacting relief loans to assist our customers, employees, and community members through the initial financial stress of the pandemic, the Board acted to secure an additional $100 million in funding to ensure that First Guaranty had the necessary liquidity to meet our customer's demands should they arise. At the time, the Board acted quickly to invest that liquidity in corporate bonds and other securities to ensure that, not only were the borrowed funds earning money, but, that they were creating gains which would bolster our earnings and our capital. With these steps taken, First Guaranty then turned to the Payroll Protection Plan loans to help our business customers survive. First Guaranty extended over $115 million in Payroll Protection Plan loans to businesses in our communities to help ensure their survival.
As a result of the strong, affirmative steps taken, the assets of First Guaranty Bank increased by 15.1% between December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 from $2,117,216,000 to $2,436,625,000. Second quarter over second quarter, earnings increased by 61.3% between June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020 from $3,213,000 for the quarter to $5,184,000 for the quarter. On the six-month period ending on June 30, earnings increased from $6,345,000 in 2019 to $9,009,000 in 2020, an increase of 42%. Earnings for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 reached $0.92 per share.
At the same time bold financial steps were being taken, First Guaranty Bank moved to provide for safety of its customers and employees. Steps such as dividing crucial management and operations into different locations to reduce the chance of infection and for Business continuity. We also implemented a telephone appointment system and provided screens to further protect employees and customers.
The result of six months of a new world and new challenges is that First Guaranty has continued to progress and move closer to shareholder value enhancement by strong earnings and a fortress balance sheet.
This report would not be complete without acknowledgment of and a bow to our Board of Directors and our staff in, not only performing, but excelling in times of great change and adversity.
Thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
Alton B. Lewis
Chief Executive Officer/President
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Condition
(in thousands, except share data)
June 30,
2020
2019
Assets
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$236,365
$169,648
Federal funds sold
778
519
Cash and cash equivalents
237,143
170,167
Investment securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
450,538
228,745
Held to maturity, at cost (estimated fair value of
$0 and $102,623 respectively)
-
103,183
Investment securities
450,538
331,928
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
3,336
2,422
Loans held for sale
280
-
Loans, net of unearned income
1,640,723
1,300,553
Less: allowance for loan losses
14,017
10,908
Net loans
1,626,706
1,289,645
Premises and equipment, net
58,680
43,275
Goodwill
13,072
3,472
Intangible assets, net
6,934
3,203
Other real estate, net
4,194
3,734
Accrued interest receivable
16,339
7,055
Other assets
19,403
18,540
Total Assets
$2,436,625
$1,873,441
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
434,306
250,637
Interest-bearing demand
722,301
598,653
Savings
169,862
110,383
Time
794,529
713,270
Total deposits
2,120,998
1,672,943
Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan
Bank
50,000
-
Repurchase agreements
6,569
-
Accrued interest payable
5,377
4,600
Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
3,443
-
Senior long-term debt
45,470
18,371
Junior subordinated debentures
14,757
14,719
Other liabilities
10,085
3,670
Total Liabilities
2,256,699
1,714,303
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock1:
$1 par value - 100,600,000 authorized shares;
issued 9,741,253 and 9,687,123 shares
9,741
9,687
Surplus
110,836
109,788
Retained earnings
49,175
38,474
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
10,174
1,189
Total Shareholders' Equity
179,926
159,138
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$2,436,625
$1,873,441
Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)
(in thousands, except share, per share data & percentages)
