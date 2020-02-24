First Guaranty Bancshares : Form 8-K (February 24, 2020) First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividend

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 20, 2020
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
|
Louisiana
|
001-37621
|
26-0513559
|
400 East Thomas Street
|
|
|
Hammond, Louisiana
|
|
70401
|
Item 8.01. Other Events
On February 20, 2020 the Board of Directors of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") declared a quarterly cash dividend on First Guaranty's outstanding shares of common stock of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2020 and is expected to be paid on March 31, 2020. This is the 107th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to common shareholders.
|
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
|
|
|
Date: February 24, 2020
|
By:
|
/s/Alton B. Lewis, Jr.
|
|
|
Alton B. Lewis, Jr.
|
|
|
Vice Chairman of the Board and
|
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
