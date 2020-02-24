Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.    FGBI

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(FGBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Guaranty Bancshares : Form 8-K (February 24, 2020) First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 11:43am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 20, 2020

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Louisiana

001-37621

26-0513559

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

400 East Thomas Street

Hammond, Louisiana

70401

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(985) 345-7685

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $1 par value

FGBI

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01. Other Events

On February 20, 2020 the Board of Directors of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") declared a quarterly cash dividend on First Guaranty's outstanding shares of common stock of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2020 and is expected to be paid on March 31, 2020. This is the 107th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to common shareholders.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

Date: February 24, 2020

By:

/s/Alton B. Lewis, Jr.

Alton B. Lewis, Jr.

Vice Chairman of the Board and

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 16:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES,
11:43aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (February 24, 2020) First Guaranty Bancshar..
PU
10:06aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/07FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : 2019 Fourth Quarter Report
PU
02/04FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (February 4, 2020) First Guaranty Bancshare..
PU
02/04FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition ..
AQ
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (November 25, 2019) First Guaranty Bancshar..
PU
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (November 25, 2019) First Guaranty Bancshar..
PU
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 191 M
Chart FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 19,64  $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alton B. Lewis Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall T. Reynolds Chairman
Eric J. Dosch CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
William K. Hood Independent Director
Edgar R. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.-9.78%191
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.31%171 028
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.20%65 489
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%58 981
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED10.60%51 262
QNB-4.65%49 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group