First Hawaiian to Participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services Investor Forum

05/16/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

HONOLULU, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that Robert Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO, Ravi Mallela, CFO, and Ralph Mesick, Chief Risk Officer, will participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services Investor Forum held on May 20 and 21. 

The management team will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  The live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the following link:  https://cc.webcasts.com/well001/052020a_js/?entity=9_V55HEUE.  An archive of the audio webcast can be accessed using the same link, and will be available for 30 days after the event.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services.  Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit www.FHB.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:
Susan Kam
(808) 525-6254
skam@fhb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
