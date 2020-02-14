Forbes® Names First Hawaiian Bank Among America's Best Banks

Log in
02/14/2020 | 02:11pm EST

HONOLULU, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”), a bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, First Hawaiian Bank, is the top-ranked Hawaii bank on the Forbes magazine 2020 Best Banks in America list. First Hawaiian Bank is the only Hawaii Bank to be ranked in the top 20---coming in as the 18th best bank in the nation.

“First Hawaiian is proud to be recognized among the nation’s top 20 largest banks in terms of profitability, efficiency, credit quality and growth,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement is particularly satisfying as it follows an exciting year that culminated in our successful transition to becoming a fully independent bank. Our success continues to be through our dedicated teams building relationships with our customers, our legacy of supporting the communities that we serve and our strategic focus dedicated to delivering value to our customers and shareholders while being a company our team is proud to be a part of.”

Forbes magazine annually ranks the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts on total assets, return on tangible common equity, non-performing assets/total assets, common equity tier 1 ratio, efficiency ratio and operating revenue growth. For more information regarding the Forbes America’s Best Banks list, visit https://www.forbes.com/americas-best-banks/#5ed7f383606e

First Hawaiian, Inc. 
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com		Media Contact:
Susan Kam
(808) 525-6254
skam@fhb.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
