First Horizon Completes Acquisition of 30 SunTrust now Truist Branches
07/20/2020 | 01:34pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) today announced First Horizon Bank’s completion of the acquisition of 30 branches from SunTrust now Truist. The transaction, which adds approximately $440 million in loans and $2.3 billion in deposits, further enhances the bank’s presence in key growth markets such as Durham, Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and extends its banking footprint into additional attractive markets in Virginia and Georgia.
“Today marks another milestone for First Horizon as we continue to build a leading southern financial services organization,” said President and CEO Bryan Jordan. “In addition to our recent merger of equals with IBERIABANK, this transaction enhances our ability to serve clients and communities, accelerate growth and drive long-term shareholder value. Our associates have worked diligently to get us to this day, and I thank them for their tireless effort especially during these challenging times. We are excited to welcome our new associates and clients to the First Horizon family.”
The acquired branches were converted to First Horizon banking centers over the weekend of July 17-19, 2020. Including this transaction and the IBERIABANK merger, on a combined basis as of June 30, 2020, the Company had nearly 500 banking centers in 12 states, with approximately $86 billion in assets, $68 billion in deposits and $59 billion in loans.
Winston-Salem, NC Fed Banking Market Medical Park, 2006 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 Mocksville Yadkinville Road, 880 Yadkinville Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028 Yadkinville State Street, 200 S. State St., Yadkinville, NC 27055 Reynolda Road, 2801 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 Hillsdale, 5361 US Highway 158, Advance, NC 27006 Walkertown Main, 2820 Old Hollow Rd., Walkertown, NC 27051 First Stratford, 101 South Stratford Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 Kernersville, 1000 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284 Ogburn Station, 4306 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, NC 27105 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Fed Banking Market South Square, 4235 University Drive, Durham, NC 27707 Triangle Park, 2008 East NC Highway 54, Durham, NC 27713 Croasdaile, 1821 Hillandale Rd., Durham, NC 27705 Riverview, 5112 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham, NC 27704 Northgate Mall, 1516 N. Gregson St., Durham, NC 27701 Bethesda Point, 1611 S. Miami Blvd., Durham, NC 27703 University Mall, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 West Franklin, 126 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 Hillsborough Central, 260 S. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC 27278 Pittsboro, 88 Hillsboro St. Pittsboro, NC 27312 South Madison Boulevard, 207 S. Madison Blvd., Roxboro, NC 27573 Roanoke, VA Fed Banking Market Smith Mountain Lake, 13264 Booker T Washington Hwy., Hardy, VA 24101 Main & Court, 260 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Martinsville, VA Banking Market Collinsville, 3000 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA 24078 Village of Martinsville, 250 Commonwealth Blvd., W. Martinsville, VA 24112 Patrick County, 114 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart, VA 24171
Eastern Shore, VA-MD Banking Market Onancock, 62 Market St., Onancock, VA 23417 Cheriton, 21263 Lankford Hwy., Cape Charles, VA 23310 South Boston, VA Fed Banking Market South Boston, 410 Main St., South Boston, VA 24592
Wayne County, GA Fed Banking Market Jesup, 175 S. Macon St., Jesup, GA 31545
Lumpkin County, GA Fed Banking Market Dahlonega Main, 111 S Chestatee St., Dahlonega, GA 30533
About First Horizon First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $86 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com