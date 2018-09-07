First Horizon Names Dawn Morris as Chief Digital Banking and Marketing Officer

Log in
FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP (FHN)

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP (FHN)
News 
09/07/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is proud to announce that Dawn Morris has joined the company as executive vice president, chief digital banking and marketing officer. In her new role, she will help drive growth by leading First Horizon’s digital banking, marketing and customer experience initiatives across all areas of the company.

Dawn Morris
Dawn Morris, Chief Digital Banking and Marketing Officer


“Dawn is an outstanding addition to our team. She has an impressive track-record of building customer-centric marketing and digital strategies that drive differentiation and growth,” said Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s chairman and CEO. “We are excited to welcome Dawn to First Horizon and look forward to her leadership as we broaden our brand and customer experience strategies across our expanded footprint.”

Throughout her career in banking and financial services Morris has helped transform companies through innovative brand, direct and digital marketing campaigns that have accelerated revenue growth, built brand recognition and customer loyalty. Prior to joining First Horizon, Morris was executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Webster Bank where she transformed marketing and built the digital marketing function and capabilities. She previously held retail and business banking leadership positions at RBS Citizens Financial Group and also had P&L responsibility at RBC Bank in North Carolina. 

Morris earned a bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as a Captain in the Army’s 530th Supply and Service Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She has served as the co-chair with the Governor of Connecticut on the Governor’s Prevention Partnership, on the Connecticut Veteran Parade development committee and the Girls Scout of Connecticut Board. She was recently recognized as a top woman in business by the Hartford Business Journal.    

About First Horizon
First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates approximately 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S.  Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and provides services to about $30 billion in assets. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Working Mother and American Banker magazines and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1529780-f76c-4a54-8ed0-e4b2ddef683a

FHN-G

CONTACT:         First Horizon Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez (646) 285-1819

First Horizon Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
