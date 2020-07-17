First Horizon National : 2Q20 FHN Financial Supplement

Log in
07/17/2020 | 06:56am EDT

SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT

If you need additional information, please contact:

Ellen Taylor, Investor Relations

Aarti Bowman, Investor Relations

(901) 523-4450

(901) 523-4017

etaylor@firsthorizon.com

aagoorha@firsthorizon.com

FHN TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

First Horizon National Corporation Segment Structure

3

Performance Highlights

4

Consolidated Results

Income Statement

Income Statement

7

Other Income and Other Expense

8

Acquisition, Restructuring, and Rebranding Expense

9

Balance Sheet

Period End Balance Sheet

10

Average Balance Sheet

11

Net Interest Income

12

Average Balance Sheet: Yields and Rates

13

Capital Highlights

14

Business Segment Detail

Segment Highlights

15

Regional Banking

16

Fixed Income and Corporate

17

Non-Strategic

18

Asset Quality

Asset Quality: Consolidated

19

Asset Quality: Regional Banking and Corporate

21

Asset Quality: Non-Strategic

22

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

23

Glossary of Terms

24

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking information, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward," and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from results stated in or suggested by forward-looking information. Those factors include: general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest rate movements including the slope of the yield curve; competition; ability to execute business plans; regional, national, andworld-widepolitical developments; recent and future legislative and regulatory developments; inflation or deflation; market (particularly real estate market) and monetary fluctuations; pestilence;man-madeor natural disasters; customer, investor and regulatory responses to any of those conditions or events; matters mentioned in this release; critical accounting estimates;FHN's success in executing its business plans and strategies following its 2020 merger with IBERIABANK Corporation, and managing the risks involved; the potential impacts on FHN's businesses of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, including negative impacts from quarantines, market declines, and volatility, and changes in customer behavior related to COVID-19;and other factors described in FHN's annual report on Form10-K,FHN's other recent filings with the SEC, and FHN's most recent earnings release and related materials.FHN disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, or changes in expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Regulatory Measures that are not GAAP

Certain measures are included in this financial supplement that are "non-GAAP," meaning (under U.S. financial reporting rules) they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the U.S. and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to FHN. Although other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by FHN for non-GAAP measures, FHN's management believes such measures are relevant to understanding the financial condition, capital position, and financial results of FHN and its business segments. Non-GAAP measures are reported to FHN's management and Board of Directors through various internal reports.

Presentation of regulatory measures, some of which follow regulatory definitions rather than GAAP, provides a meaningful base for comparability to other financial institutions subject to the same regulations as FHN. Such measures are used by the various banking regulators in reviewing the performance, stability, and capital adequacy of financial institutions they regulate. Although not GAAP terms, these regulatory measures are not considered "non-GAAP" under U.S. financial reporting rules as long as their presentation conforms to regulatory standards. Regulatory measures used in this financial supplement include: common equity tier 1 capital, generally defined as common equity less goodwill, other intangibles, and certain other required regulatory deductions; tier 1 capital, generally defined as the sum of core capital (including common equity and instruments that cannot be redeemed at the option of the holder) adjusted for certain items under risk based capital regulations; and risk weighted assets ("RWA"), which is a measure of total on- and off- balance sheet assets adjusted for credit and market risk, used to determine regulatory capital ratios.

The non-GAAP measures presented in this financial supplement are pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ("TA"), and tangible book value ("TBV") per common share.

Refer to the tabular reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures and presentation of the most comparable GAAP items on page 23 of this financial supplement.

2

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENT STRUCTURE

3

FHN PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Significant events impacting FHN

On July 1, 2020, FHN closed its merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation ("IBKC"). At June 30, 2020, IBKC remained a separate company. Accordingly, information in this Financial Supplement does not reflect the substantial impacts of that closing on FHN's financial condition, operations, and capital. At June 30, 2020 IBKC had $34.7 billion of total assets, $26.1 billion in loans, and $28.3 billion in deposits and operated over 300 offices in 12 states, primarily in the southern and southeastern U.S.

Acquisition of 30 branches from Truist Financial Corporation divestiture on track to close July 17, 2020.

Solid Capital with CET1 ratio of 9.3% and Total Capital of 12.5%.

FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and $150 million of Series E preferred stock in 2Q20.

First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes in 2Q20.

Recent changes to the economic forecast and continuing uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in provision expense of $110.0 million in 2Q20.

FHN remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of employees and customers in this challenging environment.

Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") originations of $2.1 billion.

Continued prudent risk management with enhanced focus on credit oversight. Ongoing support to employees and community.

Summary of Second Quarter 2020 Notable Items

Amount

Segment

Item

Income Statement

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

Corporate

Acquisition expenses

Noninterest expense: various

$(14.3)

million

Comments

Pre-taxacquisition-related expenses largely associated with the IBKC merger of equals and pending branch acquisition

Second Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2020

Consolidated

(Thousands, except per share data)

2Q20

1Q20

Change

Diluted EPS of $.17 in 2Q20, up from $.04 in 1Q20, driven by revenue

growth and lower loan loss provision expense

Income Statement

PPNR up 8% to $179.4 million in 2Q20 from $166.2 million in 1Q20

Net interest income

$

305,344

$

302,802

1

%

Total revenue up 7%

Noninterest income

206,269

174,756

18

%

Fee income up 18% primarily driven by higher fixed income

Total revenues

511,613

477,558

7

%

revenue and deferred compensation income

Provision for loan losses

110,000

145,000

(24) %

NII up from average loan growth tied to loans to mortgage

Noninterest expense

332,168

311,319

7

%

companies and PPP and deposit pricing discipline, partially offset by

the negative impact of interest rates on loans (LIBOR)

Income before income taxes

69,445

21,239

NM

NIM of 2.90% in 2Q20 compared to 3.16% in 1Q20; decrease primarily

Provision for income taxes

12,780

4,767

NM

due to a decline in LIBOR and excess cash positions, somewhat

Net income/(loss)

$

56,665

$

16,472

NM

mitigated by deposit pricing discipline and the impact of PPP

PPNR (a)

$

179,445

$

166,239

8

%

Loan loss provision of $110 million in 2Q20, down from $145 million in

Diluted EPS

$

0.17

$

0.04

NM

1Q20; reflects increased reserves primarily driven by recent changes to

the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic

Balance Sheet (millions)

Expenses up 7% primarily due to higher deferred compensation expense

Period-end Loans

$

32,709

$

33,378

(2) %

and acquisition-related costs, somewhat offset by lower advertising and

travel and entertainment expenses

Period-end Deposits

$

37,759

$

34,420

10

%

Strong period-end deposit growth; period-end loans down 2%

Average Loans

$

33,968

$

30,524

11

%

Average Deposits

$

37,526

$

32,882

14

%

NM - Not Meaningful

  1. Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.

4

FHN PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (continued)

Second Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2020 (continued)

Regional Banking

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

Change

Strong average loan growth

Loan growth due to increases in loans to mortgage companies and

Net interest income

$

349,749

$

300,187

17

%

PPP lending

Noninterest income

79,312

81,896

(3) %

NII up 17% from 1Q20 driven by higher average loan balances

and wider loan spreads with offset in Corporate

Total revenues

429,061

382,083

12

%

Provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast

Provision for loan losses

108,311

145,441

(26) %

Fee income negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2Q20,

Noninterest expense

202,297

211,034

(4) %

Income before income taxes

$

118,453

$

25,608

NM

resulting in lower NSF fee income, fees from derivative sales, brokerage

fees, and bankcard income, somewhat offset by a $4.6 million debit card

PPNR (a)

226,764

171,049

33

%

incentive payment

Expense decrease largely driven by lower personnel and advertising and

Balance Sheet (millions)

public relations expense, higher deferred loan origination costs, and

Period-end Loans

$

31,885

$

32,502

(2) %

lower travel and entertainment expenses, somewhat offset by an

increase in the credit expense on unfunded commitments

Period-end Deposits

$

34,401

$

30,731

12

%

Efficiency ratio improved to 47% in 2Q20

Average loans

$

33,115

$

29,615

12

%

Average deposits

$

33,792

$

30,582

10

%

NM - Not meaningful

* Amount is less than one percent.

  1. Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.

Fixed Income

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

Change

Net interest income

$

13,545

$

10,914

24

%

Noninterest income

113,235

95,723

18

%

Total revenues

126,780

106,637

19

%

Noninterest expense

83,039

81,063

2

%

Income before income taxes

$

43,741

$

25,574

71

%

Fixed income product ADR

$

1,592

$

1,264

26

%

Corporate

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

Change

Net interest income

$ (63,493)

$ (13,359)

NM

Noninterest income

12,943

(3,718)

NM

Total revenues

(50,550)

(17,077)

NM

Noninterest expense

43,218

15,449

NM

Income before income taxes

$ (93,768)

$ (32,526)

NM

NM - Not meaningful

2Q20 ADR up 26% to $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million in 1Q20 Levels were favorably impacted by low rates, market volatility and increased depository liquidity

NII up $2.6 million; Other product revenue down $4.4 million primarily driven by lower fees from derivative sales and loan transaction revenues which were negatively impacted by COVID-19

Expense increase driven by increased variable compensation

NII negatively impacted by funds transfer pricing methodology with offset in Regional Banking

Increase in fee income driven by deferred compensation income; 1Q20 included negative deferred compensation income driven by equity market valuation declines

Deferred compensation net impact of $2.1 million; $17.7 million increase in fee income, more than offset by a $19.8 million increase in expense

5

FHN PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (continued)

Second Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2020 (continued)

Non-Strategic

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

Change

Net interest income

$

5,543

$

5,060

10

%

Noninterest income

779

855

(9) %

Total revenues

6,322

5,915

7

%

Non-Strategic results reflect continuing wind-down of the loan portfolio

Provision for loan losses

1,689

(441)

NM

Noninterest expense

3,614

3,773

(4) %

Income before income taxes

$

1,019

$

2,583

(61) %

Balance Sheet

Average loans

$

723

$

779

(7) %

Asset Quality

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

Change

Allowance for loan losses

$537,881

$444,490

21

%

Allowance / loans %

1.64%

1.33%

Net Charge-offs

$16,609

$7,211

NM

Net charge-offs %

0.20%

0.10%

Nonperforming Loans (a)

$225,991

$189,813

19

%

NPL %

0.69%

0.57%

30+ delinquencies

$41,654

$62,642

(34) %

30+ delinquencies %

0.13%

0.19%

NM - Not meaningful

(a) Excludes loans held-for-sale.

Increase in reserves primarily driven by recent changes to the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic

Commercial up $73.9 million; Consumer up $19.5 million Increase in net charge-offs primarily driven by two commercial credits

NPLs increased $36.2 million primarily driven by two commercial credits

Decrease in 30+ delinquencies driven by several credits within the C&I and Consumer Real Estate portfolios that returned to current in 2Q20

Capital and Liquidity

(millions)

2Q20

1Q20

Change

Common dividends declared (a)

$

46.8

$

46.7

*

Preferred dividends declared

$

1.6

$

1.6

*

Share repurchases

$

-

$

-

NM

Capital Ratios (b)

Common Equity Tier 1

9.26%

8.54%

Tier 1

10.69%

9.52%

Total Capital

12.48%

10.78%

Leverage

8.56%

9.00%

Declared quarterly dividend of $.15 in 2Q20 and 1Q20

No share repurchases in 2Q20 and 1Q20

In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and $150 million of Series E preferred stock; First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes

2Q20 and 1Q20 include the impact of CECL adoption; amount calculated under the interim final rule to delay the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period

NM - Not meaningful

* Amount is less than one percent.

  1. 2Q20 common dividends paid July 1, 2020; 1Q20 common dividends paid April 1, 2020.
  2. Current quarter is an estimate.

6

FHN CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Interest income

$

346,624

$

378,368

$

404,142

$

407,494

$

412,089

(8)

%

(16)

%

Less: interest expense

41,280

75,566

92,749

106,818

108,479

(45)

%

(62)

%

Net interest income

305,344

302,802

311,393

300,676

303,610

1

%

1

%

Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (a)

110,000

145,000

10,000

15,000

13,000

(24)

%

NM

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

195,344

157,802

301,393

285,676

290,610

24

%

(33)

%

Noninterest income:

Fixed income

112,421

95,635

80,981

77,645

66,414

18

%

69

%

Deposit transactions and cash management (b)

30,787

30,290

33,289

34,379

32,374

2

%

(5)

%

Brokerage, management fees and commissions

13,800

15,405

14,557

14,157

14,120

(10)

%

(2)

%

Trust services and investment management

7,733

7,195

7,434

7,163

7,888

7

%

(2)

%

Bankcard income

6,652

7,253

7,984

7,017

6,355

(8)

%

5

%

Bank-owned life insurance

6,380

4,589

5,255

4,427

5,126

39

%

24

%

Securities gains/(losses), net

(1,493)

25

(3)

97

49

NM

NM

Other (c)

29,989

14,364

33,810

26,850

25,667

NM

17

%

Total noninterest income

206,269

174,756

183,307

171,735

157,993

18

%

31

%

Adjusted gross income after provision for loan losses

401,613

332,558

484,700

457,411

448,603

21

%

(10)

%

Noninterest expense:

Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits (d) (e)

200,259

183,470

178,761

167,022

171,643

9

%

17

%

Legal fees (e)

2,498

1,823

2,709

4,854

6,486

37

%

(61)

%

Professional fees (e)

10,310

6,996

16,718

14,910

11,291

47

%

(9)

%

Occupancy (e)

21,445

19,563

19,972

18,887

20,719

10

%

4

%

Computer software

16,522

16,027

15,390

15,191

15,001

3

%

10

%

Contract employment and outsourcing

5,236

4,936

3,160

3,256

3,078

6

%

70

%

Operations services

11,654

11,692

11,171

11,634

11,713

*

(1)

%

Equipment rentals, depreciation, and maintenance

8,384

8,552

8,597

8,197

8,375

(2)

%

*

FDIC premium expense

6,432

6,742

5,806

5,564

4,247

(5)

%

51

%

Advertising and public relations (e) (f)

2,525

7,456

14,897

6,646

5,574

(66)

%

(55)

%

Communications and courier

5,868

5,528

5,597

5,650

7,380

6

%

(20)

%

Amortization of intangible assets

5,284

5,308

6,206

6,206

6,206

*

(15)

%

Other (c)

35,751

33,226

38,463

39,655

28,681

8

%

25

%

Total noninterest expense

332,168

311,319

327,447

307,672

300,394

7

%

11

%

Income before income taxes

69,445

21,239

157,253

149,739

148,209

NM

(53)

%

Provision for income taxes

12,780

4,767

35,970

35,796

34,467

NM

(63)

%

Net income/(loss)

56,665

16,472

121,283

113,943

113,742

NM

(50)

%

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

2,851

2,852

2,910

2,883

2,852

*

*

Net income/(loss) attributable to controlling interest

53,814

13,620

118,373

111,060

110,890

NM

(51)

%

Preferred stock dividends

1,550

1,550

1,550

1,550

1,550

*

*

Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders

$

52,264

$

12,070

$

116,823

$

109,510

$

109,340

NM

(52)

%

Common Stock Data

EPS

$

0.17

$

0.04

$

0.38

$

0.35

$

0.35

NM

(51)

%

Basic shares (thousands)

312,090

311,597

311,250

311,888

314,063

*

(1)

%

Diluted EPS

$

0.17

$

0.04

$

0.37

$

0.35

$

0.35

NM

(51)

%

Diluted shares (thousands)

312,936

313,170

313,353

313,805

315,786

*

(1)

%

Key Ratios & Other

Return on average assets (annualized) (g)

0.48%

0.15%

1.12%

1.08%

1.11%

Return on average common equity ("ROCE") (annualized) (g)

4.50%

1.05%

9.97%

9.50%

9.79%

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")

6.74%

1.59%

15.03%

14.49%

15.12%

(annualized) (g) (h)

Fee income to total revenue (g)

40.49%

36.59%

37.05%

36.34%

34.22%

Efficiency ratio (g)

64.74%

65.19%

66.19%

65.14%

65.08%

Average full time equivalent employees

5,006

4,969

5,005

5,116

5,287

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) (i)

$

179,445

$

166,239

$

167,253

$

164,739

$

161,209

8

%

11

%

NM - Not meaningful

* Amount is less than one percent.

  1. 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
  2. 2Q20 includes a $4.6 million debit card incentive payment.
  3. Refer to the Other Income and Other Expense table on page 8 for additional information.
  4. 2Q20 and 1Q20 include $9.3 million and $(10.3) million, respectively, of deferred compensation expense.
  5. Refer to the Acquisition, and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances.
  6. 4Q19 includes $6.4 million of costs related to rebranding.
  7. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios.
  8. Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to ROCE (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.
  9. Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.

7

FHN OTHER INCOME AND OTHER EXPENSE

Quarterly, Unaudited

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

2Q20 Changes vs.

1Q20

2Q19

Other Income

ATM and interchange fees

$

4,009

$

4,212

$

4,529

$

4,507

$

4,262

(5)

%

(6) %

Dividend income

1,057

1,130

1,508

1,556

1,809

(6)

%

(42) %

Electronic banking fees

1,182

1,030

1,101

1,288

1,267

15

%

(7) %

Letter of credit fees

1,559

1,462

1,561

1,400

1,253

7

%

24

%

Mortgage banking

4,138

2,431

3,578

2,019

2,572

70

%

61

%

Deferred compensation (a)

8,171

(9,507)

3,339

472

1,938

NM

NM

Insurance commissions

401

789

358

577

566

(49)

%

(29) %

Other service charges

4,582

5,219

5,755

5,738

5,624

(12)

%

(19) %

Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt

-

-

65

(6)

-

NM

NM

Other (b)

4,890

7,598

12,016

9,299

6,376

(36)

%

(23) %

Total

$

29,989

$

14,364

$

33,810

$

26,850

$

25,667

NM

17

%

Other Expense

Litigation and regulatory matters

$

3

$

13

$

(394)

$

11,534

$

(8,230)

(77)

%

NM

Tax credit investments

426

346

460

407

267

23

%

60

%

Travel and entertainment

474

2,709

3,652

2,849

2,906

(83)

%

(84) %

Employee training and dues

654

1,341

1,430

1,003

1,251

(51)

%

(48) %

Customer relations (c)

632

2,004

2,794

3,165

1,540

(68)

%

(59) %

Miscellaneous loan costs

2,356

1,094

1,227

1,017

857

NM

NM

Supplies

1,933

2,411

2,104

1,668

1,342

(20)

%

44

%

OREO

437

(184)

1,478

342

25

NM

NM

Other insurance and taxes

2,599

2,679

2,515

2,475

2,495

(3)

%

4

%

Non-service components of net periodic pension

2,961

2,508

327

986

559

18

%

NM

and post retirement cost

Credit expense on unfunded commitments (d)

11,158

9,230

(790)

(634)

(489)

21

%

NM

Other (e)

12,118

9,075

23,660

14,843

26,158

34

%

(54) %

Total

$

35,751

$

33,226

$

38,463

$

39,655

$

28,681

8

%

25

%

NM - Not meaningful

  1. Amounts driven by market conditions and are mirrored by changes in deferred compensation expense which is included in employee compensation expense; 1Q20 decrease driven by equity market valuations.
  2. 4Q19 and 3Q19 include an increase in collections from CBF loans charged off prior to acquisition, under ASU2016-13 (CECL) these collections are no longer recognized as part of fee income, but are accounted for as reductions of provision.
  3. 3Q19 increase driven by higher business development costs.
  4. 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases largely driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
  5. 4Q19 includes $11.0 million of charitable contributions; 3Q19 includes $4.0 million of valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares; 2Q19 includes $7.4 million of costs primarily associated with fixed asset impairments andtechnology-related expenses related to rebranding; Refer to the Acquisition and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances.

8

ACQUISITION EXPENSE

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20

Changes vs.

IBKC ACQUISITION EXPENSE

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

1Q20

(Thousands)

Legal and professional fees (a)

$

3,748

$

662

$

8,228

NM

Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits (b)

4,705

689

3,079

NM

Miscellaneous expense (e)

1,003

254

64

NM

Total IBKC acquisition expense

$

9,456

$

1,605

$

11,371

NM

2Q20 Changes vs.

OTHER ACQUISITION EXPENSE

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

(Thousands)

Legal and professional fees (a)

$

1,327

$

799

$

1,494

$

3,507

$

4,478

66

%

(70) %

Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits (b)

87

396

1,035

1,473

1,472

(78) %

(94) %

Occupancy (c)

(82)

(25)

(94)

(76)

1,505

NM

NM

Contract employment and outsourcing (d)

420

306

35

223

17

37

%

NM

Miscellaneous expense (e)

503

822

217

1,022

79

(39) %

NM

All other expense (f)

2,610

1,874

1,638

2,840

1,096

39

%

NM

Total other acquisition expense

$

4,865

$

4,172

$

4,325

$

8,989

$

8,647

17

%

(44) %

NM - Not meaningful

  1. Primarily comprised of fees for legal, accounting, and merger consultants.
  2. Primarily comprised of severance and retention.
  3. Primarily relates to expenses associated with lease exit accruals.
  4. Primarily relates to expenses for temporary assistance for merger and integration activities.
  5. Consists of expenses for operations services, communications and courier, equipment rentals, deprecation and maintenance, supplies, travel and entertainment, computer software, and advertising and public relations.
  6. Primarily relates to contract termination charges, internal technology development costs, costs of shareholder matters and asset impairments, as well as other miscellaneous expenses.

RESTRUCTURING EXPENSE

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

(Thousands)

Legal and professional fees

$

7

$

7

$

989

$6,488

$4,242

*

NM

Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits

32

57

259

1,182

2,557

(44) %

(99) %

Occupancy

-

2

57

(128)

72

NM

NM

All other expense (a)

1

(103)

(148)

300

11,797

NM

NM

Total restructuring expense

$

40

$

(37)

$

1,157

$7,842

$18,668

NM

NM

NM - Not meaningful

*Amount is less than one percent.

(a) Primarily relates to costs associated with asset impairments.

9

FHN CONSOLIDATED PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET

Quarterly, Unaudited

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

2Q20 Changes vs.

1Q20

2Q19

Assets:

Investment securities

$

5,486,156

$

4,554,907

$

4,455,403

$

4,425,845

$

4,425,609

20

%

24

%

Loans held-for-sale (a)

745,655

595,601

593,790

554,843

447,106

25

%

67

%

Loans, net of unearned income

32,708,937

33,378,303

31,061,111

31,260,833

29,712,810

(2) %

10

%

Federal funds sold

113,000

30,050

46,536

48,747

50,705

NM

NM

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

302,267

562,435

586,629

697,214

602,919

(46) %

(50) %

Interest-bearing cash (b)

3,135,844

670,525

482,405

364,412

593,180

NM

NM

Trading securities

1,116,450

1,877,514

1,346,207

1,395,043

1,668,942

(41) %

(33) %

Total earning assets

43,608,309

41,669,335

38,572,081

38,746,937

37,501,271

5

%

16

%

Cash and due from banks

604,280

537,564

633,728

749,719

596,081

12

%

1

%

Fixed income receivables (c)

145,455

180,569

40,114

209,732

147,574

(19) %

(1) %

Goodwill

1,432,787

1,432,787

1,432,787

1,432,787

1,432,787

*

*

Other intangible assets, net

119,608

124,892

130,200

136,406

142,612

(4) %

(16) %

Premises and equipment, net

448,028

447,812

455,006

451,600

454,271

*

(1) %

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

15,134

15,837

17,838

20,181

19,286

(4) %

(22) %

Allowance for loan losses (d)

(537,881)

(444,490)

(200,307)

(193,149)

(192,749)

21

%

NM

Derivative assets

599,704

696,250

183,115

250,786

185,521

(14) %

NM

Other assets

2,209,235

2,536,822

2,046,338

1,912,685

1,885,116

(13) %

17

%

Total assets

$

48,644,659

$

47,197,378

$

43,310,900

$

43,717,684

$

42,171,770

3

%

15

%

Liabilities and Equity:

Deposits:

Consumer interest

$

14,323,445

$

13,813,999

$

13,866,920

$

13,670,204

$

13,705,969

4

%

5

%

Commercial interest

6,065,840

5,867,755

6,153,075

6,211,539

6,660,056

3

%

(9) %

Market-indexed (e)

5,582,248

5,798,088

3,980,589

3,794,105

3,855,545

(4) %

45

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

25,971,533

25,479,842

24,000,584

23,675,848

24,221,570

2

%

7

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

11,787,818

8,939,808

8,428,951

8,268,812

8,086,748

32

%

46

%

Total deposits

37,759,351

34,419,650

32,429,535

31,944,660

32,308,318

10

%

17

%

Federal funds purchased

778,529

476,013

548,344

936,837

666,007

64

%

17

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1,482,585

788,595

716,925

735,226

764,308

88

%

94

%

Trading liabilities

232,742

452,611

505,581

719,777

558,347

(49) %

(58) %

Other short-term borrowings (f)

130,583

4,060,673

2,253,045

2,276,139

865,347

(97) %

(85) %

Term borrowings (g)

2,032,476

792,751

791,368

1,195,096

1,186,646

NM

71

%

Fixed income payables (c)

24,735

91,274

49,535

66,842

66,369

(73) %

(63) %

Derivative liabilities

94,389

234,984

67,480

83,530

88,485

(60) %

7

%

Other liabilities

900,884

825,247

873,079

763,534

741,862

9

%

21

%

Total liabilities

43,436,274

42,141,798

38,234,892

38,721,641

37,245,689

3

%

17

%

Equity:

Common stock

195,224

194,914

194,668

194,487

195,299

*

*

Capital surplus

2,940,610

2,938,670

2,931,451

2,925,309

2,941,696

*

*

Undivided profits (h)

1,671,629

1,667,105

1,798,442

1,725,846

1,660,520

*

1

%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(134,798)

(136,164)

(239,608)

(240,654)

(262,489)

(1) %

(49) %

Preferred stock (i)

240,289

95,624

95,624

95,624

95,624

NM

NM

Noncontrolling interest (j)

295,431

295,431

295,431

295,431

295,431

*

*

Total equity

5,208,385

5,055,580

5,076,008

4,996,043

4,926,081

3

%

6

%

Total liabilities and equity

$

48,644,659

$

47,197,378

$

43,310,900

$

43,717,684

$

42,171,770

3

%

15

%

NM - Not meaningful

*Amount is less than one percent.

  1. 2Q20 includes $644.2 million of SBA and USDA loans, $96.7 million of mortgage loans, and $4.8 million of other consumer loans.
  2. Includes excess balances held at Fed; 2Q20 increase driven by an influx of deposits.
  3. Period-endbalances fluctuate based on the level of pending unsettled trades.
  4. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  5. Market-indexeddeposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits; 1Q20 increase used to support commercial loan growth, including loans to mortgage companies.
  6. Balance fluctuates largely based on the level of FHLB borrowings as a result of loan demand and deposit levels; 1Q20 increase used to support commercial loan growth, including loans to mortgage companies.
  7. In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured.
  8. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13 (CECL) which resulted in a net decrease to undivided profits of $96.1 million.
  9. In 2Q20 FHN issued $150 million ofNon-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E.
  10. Consists of preferred stock of subsidiaries.

10

FHN CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Assets:

Earning assets:

Loans, net of unearned income:

Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) (a)

$

22,694,432

$

19,469,572

$

19,739,937

$

18,965,829

$

17,952,866

17

%

26

%

Commercial real estate (a)

4,709,676

4,421,913

4,263,597

4,269,425

3,910,466

7

%

20

%

Consumer real estate

6,087,485

6,134,390

6,194,134

6,283,488

6,310,039

(1)

%

(4)

%

Credit card and other

476,088

498,290

508,651

497,646

498,790

(4)

%

(5)

%

Total loans, net of unearned income (b)

33,967,681

30,524,165

30,706,319

30,016,388

28,672,161

11

%

18

%

Loans held-for-sale (c)

731,315

590,458

581,810

455,239

606,685

24

%

21

%

Investment securities:

U.S. treasuries

88,007

100

100

100

99

NM

NM

U.S. government agencies

4,295,823

4,330,905

4,327,651

4,289,719

4,461,712

(1)

%

(4)

%

States and municipalities

84,142

64,668

54,146

49,025

41,911

30

%

NM

Corporate bonds

50,541

50,570

50,493

50,414

64,720

*

(22)

%

Other

22,787

20,409

15,933

18,837

14,609

12

%

56

%

Total investment securities

4,541,300

4,466,652

4,448,323

4,408,095

4,583,051

2

%

(1)

%

Trading securities

1,419,868

1,831,492

1,263,633

1,391,405

1,564,201

(22)

%

(9)

%

Other earning assets:

Federal funds sold

28,208

10,192

9,700

21,225

47,664

NM

(41)

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

393,539

816,794

645,979

550,641

593,412

(52)

%

(34)

%

Interest-bearing cash (d)

1,619,686

548,036

586,495

545,784

648,927

NM

NM

Total other earning assets

2,041,433

1,375,022

1,242,174

1,117,650

1,290,003

48

%

58

%

Total earning assets

42,701,597

38,787,789

38,242,259

37,388,777

36,716,101

10

%

16

%

Allowance for loan losses (e)

(475,606)

(353,794)

(195,863)

(196,586)

(188,243)

34

%

NM

Cash and due from banks

561,864

609,701

609,750

596,323

590,622

(8)

%

(5)

%

Fixed income receivables

124,451

111,474

75,917

75,938

64,958

12

%

92

%

Premises and equipment, net

451,572

450,931

450,950

451,567

478,607

*

(6)

%

Derivative assets

532,890

254,736

202,624

160,341

83,050

NM

NM

Other assets

4,037,306

3,691,075

3,500,153

3,464,541

3,497,912

9

%

15

%

Total assets

$

47,934,074

$

43,551,912

$

42,885,790

$

41,940,901

$

41,243,007

10

%

16

%

Liabilities and equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits:

Consumer interest

$

14,153,186

$

13,760,968

$

13,718,820

$

13,670,745

$

13,597,195

3

%

4

%

Commercial interest

6,002,315

6,006,364

6,145,681

6,321,835

6,599,793

*

(9)

%

Market-indexed (f)

6,055,468

4,448,587

4,370,025

4,143,012

3,818,949

36

%

59

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

26,210,969

24,215,919

24,234,526

24,135,592

24,015,937

8

%

9

%

Federal funds purchased

1,037,107

746,686

1,163,701

886,445

519,497

39

%

NM

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1,011,339

777,692

701,213

722,815

691,490

30

%

46

%

Trading liabilities

352,433

750,520

585,889

501,203

548,653

(53)

%

(36)

%

Other short-term borrowings (g)

555,032

1,686,690

844,558

535,585

650,387

(67)

%

(15)

%

Term borrowings (h)

1,426,261

791,043

928,214

1,185,853

1,183,205

80

%

21

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,593,141

28,968,550

28,458,101

27,967,493

27,609,169

6

%

11

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

11,315,526

8,666,087

8,542,521

8,235,806

7,947,607

31

%

42

%

Fixed income payables

25,899

54,900

34,510

33,059

25,579

(53)

%

1

%

Derivative liabilities

63,966

16,171

59,114

19,632

61,715

NM

4

%

Other liabilities

817,929

843,810

751,676

722,570

729,776

(3)

%

12

%

Total liabilities

42,816,461

38,549,518

37,845,922

36,978,560

36,373,846

11

%

18

%

Equity:

Common stock

195,097

194,827

194,574

194,930

196,319

*

(1)

%

Capital surplus

2,940,736

2,935,372

2,928,463

2,934,276

2,964,824

*

(1)

%

Undivided profits (i)

1,672,072

1,686,986

1,766,211

1,695,417

1,629,474

(1)

%

3

%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(135,398)

(205,846)

(240,435)

(253,337)

(312,511)

(34)

%

57

%

Preferred stock (j)

149,675

95,624

95,624

95,624

95,624

57

%

57

%

Noncontrolling interest (k)

295,431

295,431

295,431

295,431

295,431

*

*

Total equity

5,117,613

5,002,394

5,039,868

4,962,341

4,869,161

2

%

5

%

Total liabilities and equity

$

47,934,074

$

43,551,912

$

42,885,790

$

41,940,901

$

41,243,007

10

%

16

%

NM - Not meaningful

*Amount is less than one percent.

  1. In 3Q19, FHN prospectively reclassified approximately $410 million of regional banking market investor CRE loans from the C&I portfolio to the CRE portfolio. The reclassification did not have an impact on FHN's consolidated balance sheet and the impact to the consolidated financial statements from the effect on the allowance for loan losses is immaterial.
  2. Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
  3. 2Q20 includes $631.2 million of SBA and USDA loans, $95.3 million of mortgage loans, and $4.9 million of other consumer loans.
  4. Includes excess balances held at Fed; 2Q20 increase driven by an influx of deposits.
  5. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  6. Market-indexeddeposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.
  7. Balance fluctuates largely based on the level of FHLB borrowings as a result of loan demand and deposit levels; 1Q20 increase used to support commercial loan growth, including loans to mortgage companies.
  8. In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured.
  9. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13 (CECL) which resulted in a net decrease to undivided profits of $96.1 million.
  10. In 2Q20 FHN issued $150 million ofNon-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E.
  11. Consists of preferred stock of subsidiaries.

11

FHN CONSOLIDATED NET INTEREST INCOME (a)

Quarterly, Unaudited

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

2Q20 Changes vs.

1Q20

2Q19

Interest Income:

Loans, net of unearned income (b)

$

308,184

$

328,526

$

356,176

$

357,724

$

354,067

(6)

%

(13)

%

Loans held-for-sale

6,596

6,899

7,053

6,069

8,128

(4)

%

(19)

%

Investment securities:

U.S. government agencies

22,021

25,127

26,500

26,322

29,075

(12)

%

(24)

%

States and municipalities

733

542

478

431

347

35

%

NM

Corporate bonds

595

591

595

593

713

1

%

(17)

%

U.S. treasuries

26

-

-

-

-

NM

NM

Other

1,904

1,732

1,352

1,634

1,278

10

%

49

%

Total investment securities

25,279

27,992

28,925

28,980

31,413

(10)

%

(20)

%

Trading securities

8,815

13,338

9,507

10,645

13,332

(34)

%

(34)

%

Other earning assets:

Federal funds sold

15

27

51

141

326

(44)

%

(95)

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell (c)

(82)

2,303

2,467

2,800

3,301

NM

NM

Interest-bearing cash

350

1,536

2,359

2,700

3,689

(77)

%

(91)

%

Total other earning assets

283

3,866

4,877

5,641

7,316

(93)

%

(96)

%

Interest income

$

349,157

$

380,621

$

406,538

$

409,059

$

414,256

(8)

%

(16)

%

Interest Expense:

Interest-bearing deposits:

Consumer interest

$

10,197

$

18,337

$

22,957

$

26,670

$

25,666

(44)

%

(60)

%

Commercial interest

9,041

19,061

24,366

28,112

29,927

(53)

%

(70)

%

Market-indexed (d)

5,507

17,091

20,090

23,809

23,409

(68)

%

(76)

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

24,745

54,489

67,413

78,591

79,002

(55)

%

(69)

%

Federal funds purchased

315

2,214

5,026

4,898

3,142

(86)

%

(90)

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

907

2,623

2,843

3,301

3,580

(65)

%

(75)

%

Trading liabilities

974

3,292

2,987

2,943

3,756

(70)

%

(74)

%

Other short-term borrowings

233

5,027

3,989

3,333

4,316

(95)

%

(95)

%

Term borrowings (e)

14,106

7,921

10,491

13,752

14,683

78

%

(4)

%

Interest expense

41,280

75,566

92,749

106,818

108,479

(45)

%

(62)

%

Net interest income - tax equivalent basis

307,877

305,055

313,789

302,241

305,777

1

%

1

%

Fully taxable equivalent adjustment

(2,533)

(2,253)

(2,396)

(1,565)

(2,167)

(12)

%

(17)

%

Net interest income

$

305,344

$

302,802

$

311,393

$

300,676

$

303,610

1

%

1

%

NM - Not meaningful

  1. Net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a statutory federal income tax of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes.
  2. Includes interest on loans in nonaccrual status.
  3. 2Q20 balance driven by negative market rates on reverse repurchase agreements.
  4. Market-indexeddeposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.
  5. In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured.

12

FHN CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET: YIELDS AND RATES

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Assets:

Earning assets (a)

Loans, net of unearned income (b)

Commercial loans

3.56

%

4.33

%

4.63

%

4.78

%

5.05

%

Consumer loans

4.00

4.33

4.51

4.55

4.65

Total loans, net of unearned income (c)

3.65

4.33

4.60

4.73

4.95

Loans held-for-sale

3.61

4.67

4.85

5.33

5.36

Investment securities:

U.S. government agencies

2.05

2.32

2.45

2.45

2.61

States and municipalities

3.48

3.35

3.53

3.51

3.31

Corporate bonds

4.71

4.67

4.71

4.71

4.41

U.S. treasuries

0.12

NM

NM

NM

NM

Other

33.42

33.76

33.73

34.52

34.73

Total investment securities

2.23

2.51

2.60

2.63

2.74

Trading securities

2.48

2.91

3.01

3.06

3.41

Other earning assets:

Federal funds sold

0.22

1.05

2.10

2.64

2.74

Securities purchased under agreements to resell (d)

(0.08)

1.13

1.52

2.02

2.23

Interest-bearing cash

0.09

1.13

1.60

1.96

2.28

Total other earning assets

0.06

1.13

1.56

2.00

2.27

Interest income/total earning assets

3.29

%

3.94

%

4.22

%

4.35

%

4.52

%

Liabilities:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits:

Consumer interest

0.29

%

0.54

%

0.66

%

0.77

%

0.76

%

Commercial interest

0.61

1.28

1.57

1.76

1.82

Market-indexed (e)

0.37

1.55

1.82

2.28

2.46

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.38

0.90

1.10

1.29

1.32

Federal funds purchased

0.12

1.19

1.71

2.19

2.43

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

0.36

1.36

1.61

1.81

2.08

Trading liabilities

1.11

1.76

2.02

2.33

2.75

Other short-term borrowings

0.17

1.20

1.87

2.47

2.66

Term borrowings (f)

3.96

4.01

4.52

4.64

4.96

Interest expense/total interest-bearing liabilities

0.54

1.05

1.29

1.52

1.58

Net interest spread

2.75

%

2.89

%

2.93

%

2.83

%

2.94

%

Effect of interest-free sources used to fund earning assets

0.15

0.27

0.33

0.38

0.40

Net interest margin

2.90

%

3.16

%

3.26

%

3.21

%

3.34

%

Total loan yield

3.65

%

4.33

%

4.60

%

4.73

%

4.95

%

Total deposit cost

0.27

%

0.67

%

0.82

%

0.96

%

0.99

%

Total funding cost

0.40

%

0.81

%

1.00

%

1.17

%

1.22

%

Yields are adjusted to a FTE basis assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes.

  1. Earning assets yields are expressed net of unearned income.
  2. Includes loan fees and cash basis interest income.
  3. Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
  4. 2Q20 yield driven by negative market rates on reverse repurchase agreements.
  5. Market-indexeddeposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.
  6. Rates are expressed net of unamortized debenture cost for term borrowings; In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured.

13

FHN CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

(Dollars and shares in thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Common equity tier 1 capital (a) (b) (c)

$

3,457,447

$ 3,421,763

$ 3,408,936

$ 3,326,059

$ 3,270,484

1

%

6

%

Tier 1 capital (a) (b) (c)

3,992,552

3,812,203

3,760,450

3,679,158

3,620,001

5

%

10

%

Total capital (a) (c)

4,659,652

4,319,384

4,154,885

4,065,306

4,009,116

8

%

16

%

Risk-weighted assets ("RWA") (a) (b) (d)

37,343,970

40,055,114

37,045,782

36,913,347

35,341,740

(7)

%

6

%

Average assets for leverage (a) (b)

46,657,797

42,348,418

41,583,446

40,660,442

40,022,187

10

%

17

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio (a) (b) (c)

9.26

%

8.54

%

9.20

%

9.01

%

9.25

%

Tier 1 ratio (a) (b) (c)

10.69

%

9.52

%

10.15

%

9.97

%

10.24

%

Total capital ratio (a) (c)

12.48

%

10.78

%

11.22

%

11.01

%

11.34

%

Leverage ratio (a) (b) (c)

8.56

%

9.00

%

9.04

%

9.05

%

9.04

%

Total equity to total assets (c)

10.71

%

10.71

%

11.72

%

11.43

%

11.68

%

Tangible common equity/tangible assets

6.63

%

6.81

%

7.48

%

7.20

%

7.29

%

("TCE/TA") (c) (e)

Period-end shares outstanding

312,359

311,863

311,469

311,180

312,478

*

*

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.14

*

7

%

Book value per common share (c)

$

14.96

$

14.96

$

15.04

$

14.80

$

14.51

Tangible book value per common share (c)

$

9.99

$

9.96

$

10.02

$

9.76

$

9.47

(e)

Market capitalization (millions)(f)

$

3,111.1

$

2,513.6

$

5,157.9

$

5,041.1

$

4,665.3

Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation.

  • Amount is less than one percent.
    (a) Current quarter is an estimate.
    (b) See Glossary of Terms for definition.
    (c) 2Q20 and 1Q20 include the impact of CECL adoption; amount calculated under the interim final rule to delay the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.
    (d) 1Q20 increase in risk-weighted assets due to period-end commercial loan growth (primarily loans to mortgage companies), higher draw activity in March, and increased market risk assets for Fixed Income.
    (e) TCE/TA and Tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP measures and are reconciled to Total equity to total assets (GAAP) and to Book value per common share (GAAP), respectively, in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.
    (f) 1Q20 decrease driven by a sharp decline in FHN's share price attributable to market uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

14

FHN BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

(Thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Regional Banking

Net interest income (a)

$

349,749

$

300,187

$

310,880

$

302,551

$

297,534

17

%

18

%

Noninterest income

79,312

81,896

89,592

85,929

81,565

(3) %

(3) %

Total revenues

429,061

382,083

400,472

388,480

379,099

12

%

13

%

Provision for loan losses (b)

108,311

145,441

14,370

20,471

17,776

(26) %

NM

Noninterest expense (c)

202,297

211,034

202,193

192,537

192,413

(4) %

5

%

Income before income taxes

118,453

25,608

183,909

175,472

168,910

NM

(30) %

Provision for income taxes

26,948

4,401

43,295

42,012

39,788

NM

(32) %

Net income

$

91,505

$

21,207

$

140,614

$

133,460

$

129,122

NM

(29) %

Fixed Income

Net interest income

$

13,545

$

10,914

$

7,232

$

5,311

$

6,171

24

%

NM

Noninterest income (d)

113,235

95,723

81,185

77,809

65,622

18

%

73

%

Total revenues

126,780

106,637

88,417

83,120

71,793

19

%

77

%

Noninterest expense (e)

83,039

81,063

62,090

67,576

55,534

2

%

50

%

Income before income taxes

43,741

25,574

26,327

15,544

16,259

71

%

NM

Provision/(benefit) for income taxes

10,679

6,099

6,362

3,708

3,840

75

%

NM

Net income

$

33,062

$

19,475

$

19,965

$

11,836

$

12,419

70

%

NM

Corporate

Net interest income/(expense) (a)

$

(63,493)

$

(13,359)

$

(12,826)

$

(13,339)

$

(7,146)

NM

NM

Noninterest income (f)

12,943

(3,718)

11,246

7,359

9,401

NM

38

%

Total revenues

(50,550)

(17,077)

(1,580)

(5,980)

2,255

NM

NM

Noninterest expense (f) (g)

43,218

15,449

59,210

43,217

56,873

NM

(24) %

Income/(loss) before income taxes

(93,768)

(32,526)

(60,790)

(49,197)

(54,618)

NM

(72) %

Provision/ (benefit) for income taxes

(25,097)

(6,372)

(15,616)

(11,881)

(13,525)

NM

(86) %

Net income/(loss)

$

(68,671)

$

(26,154)

$

(45,174)

$

(37,316)

$

(41,093)

NM

(67) %

Non-Strategic

Net interest income

$

5,543

$

5,060

$

6,107

$

6,153

$

7,051

10

%

(21) %

Noninterest income

779

855

1,284

638

1,405

(9) %

(45) %

Total revenues

6,322

5,915

7,391

6,791

8,456

7

%

(25) %

Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (b)

1,689

(441)

(4,370)

(5,471)

(4,776)

NM

NM

Noninterest expense (h)

3,614

3,773

3,954

4,342

(4,426)

(4) %

NM

Income before income taxes

1,019

2,583

7,807

7,920

17,658

(61) %

(94) %

Provision for income taxes

250

639

1,929

1,957

4,364

(61) %

(94) %

Net income

$

769

$

1,944

$

5,878

$

5,963

$

13,294

(60) %

(94) %

Total Consolidated

Net interest income

$

305,344

$

302,802

$

311,393

$

300,676

$

303,610

1

%

1

%

Noninterest income

206,269

174,756

183,307

171,735

157,993

18

%

31

%

Total revenues

511,613

477,558

494,700

472,411

461,603

7

%

11

%

Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (b)

110,000

145,000

10,000

15,000

13,000

(24) %

NM

Noninterest expense

332,168

311,319

327,447

307,672

300,394

7

%

11

%

Income before income taxes

69,445

21,239

157,253

149,739

148,209

NM

(53) %

Provision for income taxes

12,780

4,767

35,970

35,796

34,467

NM

(63) %

Net income

$

56,665

$

16,472

$

121,283

$

113,943

$

113,742

NM

(50) %

Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation.

NM - Not meaningful

  1. 2Q20 increase in NII in Regional Banking primarily driven by higher average balances of loans to mortgage companies and PPP lending activities coupled with wider loan spreads (Funds Transfer Pricing ("FTP") offset is in Corporate).
  2. 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
  3. 2Q20 decrease attributable to lower personnel and advertising and public relations expense, higher deferred loan origination costs, and lower travel and entertainment expenses, somewhat offset by an increase in expense on unfunded commitments; 2Q20 and 1Q20 include $11.2 million and $9.2 million of expense on unfunded commitments.
  4. 1Q20 includes elevated levels of commissionable revenues, partially offset by elevated levels of trading losses driven by extreme volatility in March 2020.
  5. 3Q19 includes a $7.5 million unfavorable adjustment associated with the net impact of the resolution of legal matters.
  6. Refer to the Deferred Compensation table at the bottom of the Corporate section on page 17 for additional information about the variability in quarterly balances.
  7. Refer to the Acquisition and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances; 4Q19 includes $11.0 million of charitable contributions and $6.4 million of costs related to rebranding; 3Q19 includes $4.0 million of valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares; 2Q19 includes $7.4 million of costs primarily associated with fixed asset impairments andtechnology-related expenses related to rebranding.
  8. 2Q19 includes an $8.3 million expense reversal related to the resolution of legal matters.

15

FHN REGIONAL BANKING

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Income Statement (thousands)

Net interest income (a)

$

349,749

$

300,187

$

310,880

$

302,551

$

297,534

17

%

18

%

Provision for loan losses (b)

108,311

145,441

14,370

20,471

17,776

(26) %

NM

Noninterest income:

NSF / Overdraft fees (c)

6,373

10,922

13,325

13,703

12,350

(42) %

(48) %

Cash management fees

9,576

9,289

9,200

9,561

8,026

3

%

19

%

Debit card income (d)

9,006

4,306

4,659

4,750

4,961

NM

82

%

Other

4,587

4,311

4,472

4,592

5,294

6

%

(13) %

Total deposit transactions and cash management

29,542

28,828

31,656

32,606

30,631

2

%

(4) %

Brokerage, management fees and commissions

13,800

15,405

14,558

14,156

14,120

(10) %

(2) %

Trust services and investment management

7,750

7,213

7,452

7,190

7,902

7

%

(2) %

Bankcard income

6,551

7,152

7,881

7,031

6,597

(8) %

(1) %

Other service charges

4,517

5,156

5,697

5,655

5,466

(12) %

(17)

%

Miscellaneous revenue (e)

17,152

18,142

22,348

19,291

16,849

(5) %

2

%

Total noninterest income

79,312

81,896

89,592

85,929

81,565

(3) %

(3) %

Noninterest expense:

Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits

74,114

79,019

74,466

73,713

76,752

(6) %

(3)

%

Other (f)

128,183

132,015

127,727

118,824

115,661

(3) %

11

%

Total noninterest expense

202,297

211,034

202,193

192,537

192,413

(4) %

5

%

Income before income taxes

$

118,453

$

25,608

$

183,909

$

175,472

$

168,910

NM

(30) %

PPNR (g)

226,764

171,049

198,279

195,943

186,686

33

%

21

%

Balance Sheet (millions)

Average loans

$

33,115

$

29,615

$

29,729

$

28,966

$

27,541

12

%

20

%

Average other earning assets

50

50

55

49

50

*

*

Total average earning assets

33,165

29,665

29,784

29,015

27,591

12

%

20

%

Total average deposits

33,792

30,582

30,415

30,047

29,956

10

%

13

%

Total period-end deposits

34,401

30,731

30,595

30,062

30,274

12

%

14

%

Total period-end assets

34,444

35,116

32,898

33,159

31,343

(2) %

10

%

Key Statistics

Return on average assets (quarters are annualized) (h)

1.03%

0.27%

1.72%

1.67%

1.71%

Return on allocated equity (h) (i)

11.75%

2.80%

18.19%

17.56%

17.44%

Fee income to total revenue (h)

18.49%

21.43%

22.37%

22.12%

21.52%

Efficiency ratio (h)

47.15%

55.23%

50.49%

49.56%

50.76%

Net interest margin (j)

4.27%

4.10%

4.17%

4.16%

4.35%

Net interest spread

3.32%

3.65%

3.77%

3.82%

3.99%

Loan average yield

3.56%

4.24%

4.50%

4.68%

4.88%

Deposit average rate

0.24%

0.59%

0.73%

0.86%

0.89%

Regional banking net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$

17,989

$

8,119

$

5,886

$

17,074

$

7,841

NM

NM

Financial center locations (k)

269

269

269

270

292

*

(8) %

Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation. NM - Not meaningful

* Amount is less than one percent

  1. 2Q20 increase in NII primarily driven by higher average balances of loans to mortgage companies and PPP lending activities coupled with wider loan spreads (FTP offset is in Corporate).
  2. 2Q20 and 1Q20 increase in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
  3. Variability is driven by seasonality and changes in consumer behavior; 2Q20 decrease due to the impact of theCOVID-19 pandemic.
  4. 2Q20 includes a $4.6 million debit card incentive payment.
  5. 4Q19 and 3Q19 include an increase in collections from CBF loans charged off prior to acquisition, under ASU2016-13 (CECL) these collections are no longer recognized as part of fee income, but are accounted for as reductions of provision.
  6. 2Q20 decrease attributable to lower advertising and public relations expense, higher deferred loan origination costs, and lower travel and entertainment expenses, somewhat offset by an increase in expense on unfunded commitments; 2Q20 and 1Q20 include $11.2 million and $9.2 million of expense on unfunded commitments; 4Q19 increase due in large part to higher strategic investments in technology and advertising.
  7. Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.
  8. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios.
  9. Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology.
  10. Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable, state income taxes.
  11. 3Q19 decrease driven by restructuring, repositioning, and efficiency initiatives.

16

FHN FIXED INCOME

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Income Statement (thousands)

Net interest income

$

13,545

$

10,914

$

7,232

$

5,311

$

6,171

24

%

NM

Noninterest income:

Fixed income product revenue (a)

100,272

78,354

65,772

63,646

54,533

28

%

84

%

Other

12,963

17,369

15,413

14,163

11,089

(25) %

17

%

Total noninterest income

113,235

95,723

81,185

77,809

65,622

18

%

73

%

Noninterest expense (b)

83,039

81,063

62,090

67,576

55,534

2

%

50

%

Income before income taxes

$

43,741

$

25,574

$

26,327

$

15,544

$

16,259

71

%

NM

Fixed income product average daily revenue

$

1,592

$

1,264

$

1,061

$

994

$

866

26

%

84

%

Balance Sheet (millions)

Average trading inventory

$

1,419

$

1,831

$

1,263

$

1,390

$

1,563

(22) %

(9) %

Average loans held-for-sale

631

491

477

367

528

29

%

20

%

Average other earning assets

579

949

829

709

670

(39) %

(14) %

Total average earning assets

2,629

3,271

2,569

2,466

2,761

(20) %

(5) %

Total period-end assets

2,961

3,965

2,987

3,323

3,232

(25) %

(8) %

Key Statistics

Return on average assets (c)

4.08%

2.08%

2.65%

1.63%

1.59%

Return on allocated equity (c) (d)

65.83%

37.12%

39.92%

23.61%

24.64%

Efficiency ratio (c)

65.50%

76.02%

70.22%

81.30%

77.35%

Net interest margin (e)

2.07%

1.36%

1.15%

0.88%

0.92%

NM - Not meaningful

  1. 1Q20 includes elevated levels of commissionable revenues, partially offset by elevated levels of trading losses driven by extreme volatility in March 2020.
  2. 3Q19 includes a $7.5 million unfavorable adjustment associated with the net impact of the resolution of legal matters.
  3. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios.
  4. Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology.
  5. Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable, state income taxes.

FHN CORPORATE

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Income Statement (thousands)

Net interest income/(expense) (a)

$

(63,493)

$

(13,359)

$

(12,826)

$

(13,339)

$

(7,146)

NM

NM

Noninterest income excluding securities gains/(losses) (b)

14,436

(3,743)

11,249

7,262

9,352

NM

54

%

Securities gains/(losses), net

(1,493)

25

(3)

97

49

NM

NM

Noninterest expense (c)

43,218

15,449

59,210

43,217

56,873

NM

(24) %

Income/(loss) before income taxes

$

(93,768)

$

(32,526)

$

(60,790)

$

(49,197)

$

(54,618)

NM

(72) %

Average Balance Sheet (millions)

Average investment securities

$

4,519

$

4,446

$

4,432

$

4,389

$

4,568

2

%

(1) %

Total earning assets

$

6,123

$

5,010

$

4,980

$

4,916

$

5,295

22

%

16

%

Deferred Compensation (thousands)

Other Income

$

8,171

$

(9,507)

$

3,339

$

472

$

1,938

NM

NM

Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits

$

9,299

$

(10,548)

$

3,846

$

567

$

2,150

NM

NM

Estimated effective duration of securities portfolio 1.4 years in 2Q20 compared to 1.3 years in 1Q20

NM - Not Meaningful

  1. 2Q20 decrease in NII primarily driven by funds transfer pricing methodology with offset in Regional Banking.
  2. Variability in quarterly balances driven by fluctuations in deferred compensation income driven by equity market valuations and mirrored by changes in deferred compensation expense which is included in employee compensation expense.
  3. Refer to the Acquisition and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances; 4Q19 includes $11.0 million of charitable contributions and $6.4 million of costs related to rebranding; 3Q19 includes $4.0 million of valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares; 2Q19 includes $7.4 million of costs primarily associated with fixed asset impairments andtechnology-related expenses related to rebranding.

17

FHN NON-STRATEGIC

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Income Statement (thousands)

Net interest income

$

5,543

$

5,060

$

6,107

$

6,153

$

7,051

10

%

(21)

%

Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (a)

1,689

(441)

(4,370)

(5,471)

(4,776)

NM

NM

Noninterest income

779

855

1,284

638

1,405

(9)

%

(45)

%

Noninterest expense (b)

3,614

3,773

3,954

4,342

(4,426)

(4)

%

NM

Income before income taxes

$

1,019

$

2,583

$

7,807

$

7,920

$

17,658

(61)

%

(94)

%

Average Balance Sheet (millions)

Loans

$

723

$

779

$

844

$

927

$

1,002

(7)

%

(28)

%

Other assets

49

52

67

64

75

(6)

%

(35)

%

Total assets

772

831

911

991

1,077

(7)

%

(28)

%

Key Statistics

Return on average assets (c)

0.40%

0.94%

2.56%

2.39%

4.95%

Return on allocated equity (c) (d)

7.38%

15.56%

37.26%

32.27%

64.89%

Fee income to total revenue (c)

12.32%

14.45%

17.37%

9.39%

16.62%

Efficiency ratio (c)

57.17%

63.79%

53.50%

63.94%

NM

Net interest margin (e)

2.83%

2.41%

2.67%

2.47%

2.64%

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$

(1,380)

$

(908)

$

(3,044)

$

(2,474)

$

(2,679)

(52)

%

48

%

Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation.

NM - Not meaningful

  1. 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
  2. 2Q19 includes an $8.3 million expense reversal related to the settlement of litigation matters.
  3. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios.
  4. Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology.
  5. Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable, state income taxes.

18

FHN ASSET QUALITY: CONSOLIDATED

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

(Dollars in thousands)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Allowance for Loan Losses Walk-Forward

Beginning reserve

$

444,490

$

200,307

$

193,149

$

192,749

$

184,911

NM

NM

ASU Adoption 2016-13 (a)

-

106,394

-

-

-

NM

NM

Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (a)

110,000

145,000

10,000

15,000

13,000

(24)%

NM

Charge-offs

(22,907)

(13,453)

(11,646)

(24,337)

(12,223)

(70)%

(87)%

Recoveries

6,298

6,242

8,804

9,737

7,061

1%

(11)%

Ending balance

$

537,881

$

444,490

$

200,307

$

193,149

$

192,749

21%

NM

Reserve for unfunded commitments (b)

50,461

39,303

6,101

6,890

7,524

28%

NM

Total allowance for loan losses plus reserve for unfunded

$

588,342

$

483,793

$

206,408

$

200,039

$

200,273

22%

NM

commitments

Allowance for Loan Losses (a)

Regional Banking

$

503,876

$

413,552

$

182,730

$

174,246

$

170,849

22%

NM

Non-Strategic

34,005

30,938

17,577

18,903

21,900

10%

55%

Total allowance for loan losses

$

537,881

$

444,490

$

200,307

$

193,149

$

192,749

21%

NM

Nonperforming Assets

Regional Banking

Nonperforming loans

$

175,188

$

142,916

$

113,187

$

118,506

$

145,265

23%

21%

OREO

9,210

10,278

12,347

13,408

13,251

(10)%

(30)%

Total Regional Banking

$

184,398

$

153,194

$

125,534

$

131,914

$

158,516

20%

16%

Non-Strategic

Nonperforming loans

$

49,594

$

45,595

$

47,651

$

52,346

$

57,654

9%

(14)%

Nonperforming loans held-for-sale after fair value adjustments

6,219

3,611

4,047

4,199

4,514

72%

38%

OREO

3,967

3,603

3,313

4,408

3,342

10%

19%

Total Non-Strategic

$

59,780

$

52,809

$

55,011

$

60,953

$

65,510

13%

(9)%

Corporate

Nonperforming loans

$

1,209

$

1,302

$

1,327

$

1,643

$

1,667

(7)%

(27)%

Total nonperforming assets

$

245,387

$

207,305

$

181,872

$

194,510

$

225,693

18%

9%

Net Charge-Offs

Regional Banking

$

17,989

$

8,119

$

5,886

$

17,074

$

7,841

NM

NM

Non-Strategic

(1,380)

(908)

(3,044)

(2,474)

(2,679)

(52)%

48%

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$

16,609

$

7,211

$

2,842

$

14,600

$

5,162

NM

NM

Consolidated Key Ratios (c)

30+ Delinq. % (d)

0.13 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.23 %

0.20 %

NPL %

0.69

0.57

0.52

0.55

0.69

NPA %

0.73

0.61

0.57

0.61

0.74

Net charge-offs % (e)

0.20

0.10

0.04

0.19

0.07

Allowance / loans % (a)

1.64

1.33

0.64

0.62

0.65

Allowance / NPL (a)

2.38

x

2.34

x

1.24

x

1.12

x

0.94

x

Allowance / NPA (a)

2.25

x

2.18

x

1.13

x

1.01

x

0.87

x

Allowance / net charge-offs

8.05

x

15.33

x

17.76

x

3.33

x

9.31

x

Other

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (f)

$

20,600

$

20,340

$

28,343

$

27,182

$

28,663

1%

(28)%

Guaranteed portion (f)

5,998

5,165

6,417

6,028

5,628

16%

7%

Period-end loans, net of unearned income (millions)

32,709

33,378

31,061

31,261

29,713

(2)%

10%

30+ delinquencies (thousands)

$

41,654

$

62,642

$

57,911

$

70,675

$

58,861

(34)%

(29)%

NM - Not meaningful

* Amount is less than one percent.

  1. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  2. 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
  3. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Consolidated Key Ratios.
  4. 30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest.
  5. 2Q20 increase incharge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits; 3Q19 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits.
  6. Includes loansheld-for-sale.

19

FHN ASSET QUALITY: CONSOLIDATED

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Key Portfolio Details

C&I (a)

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

21,394

$

22,124

$

20,051

$

20,294

$

19,054

(3)%

12%

30+ Delinq. % (b) (c)

0.03 %

0.08

%

0.05

%

0.11

%

0.05

%

NPL % (d)

0.60

0.43

0.37

0.38

0.56

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) (e)

0.30

0.12

0.07

0.32

0.14

Allowance / loans % (f)

1.49 %

1.15

%

0.61

%

0.56

%

0.61

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

4.63

x

10.88

x

9.25

x

1.87

x

4.77

x

Commercial Real Estate (a)

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

4,813

$

4,640

$

4,337

$

4,229

$

3,861

4%

25%

30+ Delinq. % (b)

0.00 %

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.07

%

NPL %

0.04

0.05

0.04

0.05

0.07

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

NM

0.00

NM

0.02

0.02

Allowance / loans % (f)

1.19 %

1.03

%

0.83

%

0.84

%

0.85

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

NM

NM

NM

47.70

x

39.25

x

Consumer Real Estate (g)

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

6,053

$

6,119

$

6,177

$

6,245

$

6,303

(1)%

(4)%

30+ Delinq. % (b)

0.53 %

0.66

%

0.70

%

0.68

%

0.66

%

NPL %

1.59

1.49

1.39

1.50

1.50

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Allowance / loans % (f)

2.38 %

2.01

%

0.46

%

0.49

%

0.50

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Credit Card and Other

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

449

$

495

$

496

$

493

$

495

(9)%

(9)%

30+ Delinq. % (b)

0.77 %

0.99

%

0.93

%

0.94

%

1.06

%

NPL %

0.06

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.09

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

1.35

2.12

2.29

2.10

2.17

Allowance / loans % (f)

4.03 %

3.91

%

2.68

%

2.58

%

2.46

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

2.82

x

1.83

x

1.14

x

1.21

x

1.13

x

NM - Not meaningful

* Amount is less than one percent.

  1. In 3Q19, FHN prospectively reclassified approximately $410 million of regional banking market investor CRE loans from the C&I portfolio to the CRE portfolio. The reclassification did not have an impact on FHN's consolidated balance sheet and the impact to the consolidated financial statements from the effect on the allowance for loan losses was immaterial.
  2. 30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest.
  3. 2Q20 decrease in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was driven by several loans that returned to current; 1Q20 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 3Q19 increase in delinquencies as a percentages of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.
  4. 2Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit; 2Q19 NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.
  5. 2Q20charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit; 3Q19 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits.
  6. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  7. In 1Q20, the Permanent Mortgage portfolio was combined into Consumer Real Estate portfolio, all prior periods were revised for comparability.

20

FHN ASSET QUALITY: REGIONAL BANKING

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Total Regional Banking

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

31,990

$

32,591

$

30,213

$

30,345

$

28,711

(2)%

11%

30+ Delinq. % (b) (c)

0.10 %

0.15

%

0.14

%

0.18

%

0.15

%

NPL % (d)

0.55

0.44

0.37

0.39

0.51

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) (e)

0.22

0.11

0.08

0.23

0.11

Allowance / loans % (f)

1.58 %

1.27

%

0.60

%

0.57

%

0.60

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

6.96 x

12.66

x

7.82

x

2.57

x

5.43

x

Key Portfolio Details

C&I (a)

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

21,074

$

21,798

$

19,721

$

19,962

$

18,710

(3)%

13%

30+ Delinq. % (b) (c)

0.03 %

0.07

%

0.05

%

0.11

%

0.05

%

NPL % (d)

0.60

0.44

0.38

0.37

0.56

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) (e)

0.31

0.12

0.07

0.33

0.14

Allowance / loans % (f)

1.46 %

1.12

%

0.62

%

0.57

%

0.61

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

4.48 x

10.45

x

9.23

x

1.87

x

4.73

Commercial Real Estate (a)

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

4,794

$

4,608

$

4,292

$

4,172

$

3,787

4%

27%

30+ Delinq. % (b)

- %

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.07

%

NPL %

0.04

0.05

0.04

0.05

0.07

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

NM

-

NM

0.02

0.02

Allowance / loans % (f)

1.18 %

1.02

%

0.79

%

0.79

%

0.77

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

NM

NM

NM

43.95

34.79

Consumer Real Estate (g)

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

5,692

$

5,717

$

5,738

$

5,763

$

5,776

*

(1)%

30+ Delinq. % (b)

0.42 %

0.51

%

0.50

%

0.48

%

0.50

%

NPL % (h)

0.80

0.78

0.65

0.74

0.66

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Allowance / loans % (f)

2.12 %

1.80

%

0.23

%

0.26

%

0.25

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Credit Card and Other

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

430

$

468

$

462

$

448

$

438

(8)%

(2)%

30+ Delinq. % (b)

0.74 %

0.90

%

0.69

%

0.65

%

0.66

%

NPL %

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

1.42

2.14

2.32

2.02

1.84

Allowance / loans % (f)

4.14 %

4.06

%

2.87

%

2.83

%

2.77

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

2.77 x

1.89

x

1.21

x

1.40

x

1.51

x

ASSET QUALITY: CORPORATE

Consumer Real Estate (g)

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

28

$

31

$

31

$

34

$

35

(10)%

(20)%

30+ Delinq. % (b)

4.90 %

5.39

%

5.29

%

5.00

%

4.03

%

NPL %

4.34

4.25

4.22

4.90

4.79

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Allowance / loans %

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Allowance / net charge-offs

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM - Not meaningful

* Amount is less than one percent.

  1. In 3Q19, FHN prospectively reclassified approximately $410 million of regional banking market investor CRE loans from the C&I portfolio to the CRE portfolio. The reclassification did not have an impact on FHN's consolidated balance sheet and the impact to the consolidated financial statements from the effect on the allowance for loan losses was immaterial.
  2. 30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest.
  3. 2Q20 decrease in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by several loans to that returned to current; 1Q20 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 3Q19 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.
  4. 2Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.
  5. 2Q20charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit; 3Q19 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits.
  6. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  7. In 1Q20, the Permanent Mortgage portfolio was combined into Consumer Real Estate portfolio, all prior periods were revised for comparability.
  8. 1Q20 increase in NPL as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.

21

FHN ASSET QUALITY: NON-STRATEGIC

Quarterly, Unaudited

2Q20 Changes vs.

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

Total Non-Strategic

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

691

$

756

$

817

$

882

$

967

(9)%

(29)%

30+ Delinq. % (a)

1.06 %

1.56

%

1.72

%

1.67

%

1.42

%

NPL %

7.17

6.03

5.83

5.93

5.96

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Allowance / loans % (b)

4.92 %

4.09

%

2.15

%

2.14

%

2.27

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Key Portfolio Details

Commercial

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

339

$

358

$

375

$

388

$

418

(5)%

(19)%

30+ Delinq. % (a) (c)

- %

0.45

%

- %

- %

- %

NPL %

-

-

-

0.70

0.66

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

-

-

-

-

0.02

Allowance / loans % (b)

3.19 %

2.95

%

0.65

%

0.77

%

1.20

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

NM

NM

NM

NM

56.57

Consumer Real Estate (d)

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

332

$

371

$

407

$

449

$

492

(11)%

(33)%

30+ Delinq. % (a) (e)

2.11 %

2.56

%

3.10

%

2.91

%

2.30

%

NPL %

14.88

12.19

11.63

10.98

11.07

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Allowance / loans % (b)

6.89 %

5.40

%

3.71

%

3.54

%

3.42

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Other Consumer

Period-end loans ($ millions)

$

20

$

27

$

35

$

45

$

57

(26)%

(65)%

30+ Delinq. % (a)

1.42 %

2.60

%

4.05

%

3.78

%

4.21

%

NPL %

0.79

0.94

0.85

0.72

0.72

Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)

NM

1.82

1.83

2.84

4.41

Allowance / loans % (b)

1.57 %

1.21

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

Allowance / net charge-offs

NM

0.58

x

0.04

x

0.03

0.02

NM - Not meaningful

  1. 30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest.
  2. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  3. 1Q20 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit
  4. In 1Q20, the Permanent Mortgage portfolio was combined into Consumer Real Estate portfolio, all prior periods were revised for comparability.
  5. 3Q19 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits.

22

FHN NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION

Quarterly, Unaudited

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)

(A) Total equity (GAAP)

$

5,208,385

$

5,055,580

$

5,076,008

$

4,996,043

$

4,926,081

Less: Noncontrolling interest (a)

295,431

295,431

295,431

295,431

295,431

Less: Preferred stock (a)

240,289

95,624

95,624

95,624

95,624

(B) Total common equity

$

4,672,665

$

4,664,525

$

4,684,953

$

4,604,988

$

4,535,026

Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (b)

1,552,395

1,557,679

1,562,987

1,569,193

1,575,399

(C) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

3,120,270

$

3,106,846

$

3,121,966

$

3,035,795

$

2,959,627

Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)

(D) Total assets (GAAP)

$

48,644,659

$

47,197,378

$

43,310,900

$

43,717,684

$

42,171,770

Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (b)

1,552,395

1,557,679

1,562,987

1,569,193

1,575,399

(E) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$

47,092,264

$

45,639,699

$

41,747,913

$

42,148,491

$

40,596,371

Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)

(F) Average total equity (GAAP)

$

5,117,613

$

5,002,394

$

5,039,868

$

4,962,341

$

4,869,161

Less: Average noncontrolling interest (a)

295,431

295,431

295,431

295,431

295,431

Less: Average preferred stock (a)

149,675

95,624

95,624

95,624

95,624

(G) Total average common equity

$

4,672,507

$

4,611,339

$

4,648,813

$

4,571,286

$

4,478,106

Less: Average intangible assets (GAAP) (b)

1,555,049

1,560,340

1,566,079

1,572,312

1,578,505

(H) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

3,117,458

$

3,050,999

$

3,082,734

$

2,998,974

$

2,899,601

Annualized Net Income/(loss) Available to Common

Shareholders

(I) Net income /(loss) available to common shareholders

$

210,205

$

48,545

$

463,483

$

434,469

$

438,562

(annualized) (GAAP)

Period-end Shares Outstanding

(J) Period-end shares outstanding

312,359

311,863

311,469

311,180

312,478

Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

305,344

$

302,802

$

311,393

$

300,676

$

303,610

Plus: Noninterest income (GAAP)

206,269

174,756

183,307

171,735

157,993

Total revenues (GAAP)

511,613

477,558

494,700

472,411

461,603

Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)

332,168

311,319

327,447

307,672

300,394

PPNR (Non-GAAP)

179,445

166,239

167,253

164,739

161,209

Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (GAAP)

110,000

145,000

10,000

15,000

13,000

Income before income taxes (pre-tax income ("PTI")) (GAAP)

$

69,445

$

21,239

$

157,253

$

149,739

$

148,209

Ratios

(I)/(G) Return on average common equity ("ROCE") (GAAP)

4.50

%

1.05

%

9.97

%

9.50

%

9.79

%

(I)/(H) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")

6.74

%

1.59

%

15.03

%

14.49

%

15.12

%

(Non-GAAP)

(A)/(D) Total equity to total assets (GAAP)

10.71

%

10.71

%

11.72

%

11.43

%

11.68

%

(C)/(E) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ("TCE/TA")

6.63

%

6.81

%

7.48

%

7.20

%

7.29

%

(Non-GAAP)

(B)/(J) Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

14.96

$

14.96

$

15.04

$

14.80

$

14.51

(C)/(J) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)

$

9.99

$

9.96

$

10.02

$

9.76

$

9.47

  1. Included in Total equity on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.
  2. Includes goodwill and other intangible assets, net of amortization.

23

FHN GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Average Assets for Leverage:The amount of assets a company uses to calculate the leverage ratio, which includes average total assets less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangibles, and deferred tax assets, as well as certain other regulatory adjustments made to tier 1 capital.

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio:Ratio consisting of common equity adjusted for certain unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale securities, less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangibles, and deferred tax assets as well as certain other regulatory deductions divided by risk-weighted assets.

Core Businesses:Management considers regional banking, fixed income, and corporate as FHN's core businesses. Non-strategic has legacy assets and operations that are being wound down.

Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL"):New accounting standard that focuses on estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans which is measured by the difference between amortized cost and the net amount expected to be collected.

Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE"):Reflects the amount of tax-exempt income adjusted to a level that would yield the same after-tax income had that income been subject to taxation.

Market-IndexedDeposits:Deposits with pricing tied to an index not administered by FHN. For FHN these are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.

Market-IndexedDeposits:Deposits with pricing tied to an index not administered by FHN. For FHN these are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"):The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. Loans guaranteed under the PPP will be 100 percent guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"), and the full principal amount of the loans may qualify for loan forgiveness if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio:Ratio consisting of shareholders' equity adjusted for certain unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale securities, plus qualifying portions of noncontrolling interests, less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangible assets, and deferred tax assets as well as certain other regulatory deductions divided by risk-weighted assets.

Key Ratios

Return on Average Assets:Ratio is annualized net income to average total assets.

Return on Average Common Equity:Ratio is annualized net income available to common shareholders to average common equity.

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity:Ratio is annualized net income available to common shareholders to average tangible common equity.

Fee Income to Total Revenue:Ratio is fee income excluding securities gains/(losses) to total revenue excluding securities gains/(losses).

Efficiency Ratio:Ratio is noninterest expense to total revenue excluding securities gains/(losses).

Leverage Ratio:Ratio is tier 1 capital to average assets for leverage.

Asset Quality - Consolidated Key Ratios

NPL %:Ratio is nonperforming loans in the loan portfolio to total period-end loans.

NPA %:Ratio is nonperforming assets related to the loan portfolio to total period-end loans plus foreclosed real estate and other assets.

Netcharge-offs%:Ratio is annualized net charge-offs to total average loans.

Allowance / loans:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to total period-end loans.

Allowance / NPL:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans in the loan portfolio.

Allowance / NPA:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets related to the loan portfolio.

Allowance /charge-offs:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to annualized net charge-offs.

24

