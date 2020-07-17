MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > First Horizon National Corporation FHN FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORPORATION (FHN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/16 04:10:00 pm 9.3 USD -0.53% 07:14a FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 07:00a FIRST HORIZON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:56a FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : 2Q20 FHN Financial Supplement PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news First Horizon National : 2Q20 FHN Financial Supplement 0 07/17/2020 | 06:56am EDT Send by mail :

SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT If you need additional information, please contact: Ellen Taylor, Investor Relations Aarti Bowman, Investor Relations (901) 523-4450 (901) 523-4017 etaylor@firsthorizon.com aagoorha@firsthorizon.com FHN TABLE OF CONTENTS Page First Horizon National Corporation Segment Structure 3 Performance Highlights 4 Consolidated Results Income Statement Income Statement 7 Other Income and Other Expense 8 Acquisition, Restructuring, and Rebranding Expense 9 Balance Sheet Period End Balance Sheet 10 Average Balance Sheet 11 Net Interest Income 12 Average Balance Sheet: Yields and Rates 13 Capital Highlights 14 Business Segment Detail Segment Highlights 15 Regional Banking 16 Fixed Income and Corporate 17 Non-Strategic 18 Asset Quality Asset Quality: Consolidated 19 Asset Quality: Regional Banking and Corporate 21 Asset Quality: Non-Strategic 22 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation 23 Glossary of Terms 24 Forward-Looking Statements This communication may contain forward-looking information, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward," and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from results stated in or suggested by forward-looking information. Those factors include: general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest rate movements including the slope of the yield curve; competition; ability to execute business plans; regional, national, andworld-widepolitical developments; recent and future legislative and regulatory developments; inflation or deflation; market (particularly real estate market) and monetary fluctuations; pestilence;man-madeor natural disasters; customer, investor and regulatory responses to any of those conditions or events; matters mentioned in this release; critical accounting estimates;FHN's success in executing its business plans and strategies following its 2020 merger with IBERIABANK Corporation, and managing the risks involved; the potential impacts on FHN's businesses of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, including negative impacts from quarantines, market declines, and volatility, and changes in customer behavior related to COVID-19;and other factors described in FHN's annual report on Form10-K,FHN's other recent filings with the SEC, and FHN's most recent earnings release and related materials.FHN disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, or changes in expectations. Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Regulatory Measures that are not GAAP Certain measures are included in this financial supplement that are "non-GAAP," meaning (under U.S. financial reporting rules) they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the U.S. and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to FHN. Although other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by FHN for non-GAAP measures, FHN's management believes such measures are relevant to understanding the financial condition, capital position, and financial results of FHN and its business segments. Non-GAAP measures are reported to FHN's management and Board of Directors through various internal reports. Presentation of regulatory measures, some of which follow regulatory definitions rather than GAAP, provides a meaningful base for comparability to other financial institutions subject to the same regulations as FHN. Such measures are used by the various banking regulators in reviewing the performance, stability, and capital adequacy of financial institutions they regulate. Although not GAAP terms, these regulatory measures are not considered "non-GAAP" under U.S. financial reporting rules as long as their presentation conforms to regulatory standards. Regulatory measures used in this financial supplement include: common equity tier 1 capital, generally defined as common equity less goodwill, other intangibles, and certain other required regulatory deductions; tier 1 capital, generally defined as the sum of core capital (including common equity and instruments that cannot be redeemed at the option of the holder) adjusted for certain items under risk based capital regulations; and risk weighted assets ("RWA"), which is a measure of total on- and off- balance sheet assets adjusted for credit and market risk, used to determine regulatory capital ratios. The non-GAAP measures presented in this financial supplement are pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ("TA"), and tangible book value ("TBV") per common share. Refer to the tabular reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures and presentation of the most comparable GAAP items on page 23 of this financial supplement. 2 FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENT STRUCTURE 3 FHN PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS Significant events impacting FHN On July 1, 2020, FHN closed its merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation ("IBKC"). At June 30, 2020, IBKC remained a separate company. Accordingly, information in this Financial Supplement does not reflect the substantial impacts of that closing on FHN's financial condition, operations, and capital. At June 30, 2020 IBKC had $34.7 billion of total assets, $26.1 billion in loans, and $28.3 billion in deposits and operated over 300 offices in 12 states, primarily in the southern and southeastern U.S. Acquisition of 30 branches from Truist Financial Corporation divestiture on track to close July 17, 2020. Solid Capital with CET1 ratio of 9.3% and Total Capital of 12.5%. FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and $150 million of Series E preferred stock in 2Q20. First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes in 2Q20. Recent changes to the economic forecast and continuing uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in provision expense of $110.0 million in 2Q20. FHN remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of employees and customers in this challenging environment. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") originations of $2.1 billion. Continued prudent risk management with enhanced focus on credit oversight. Ongoing support to employees and community. Summary of Second Quarter 2020 Notable Items Amount Segment Item Income Statement Favorable/ (Unfavorable) Corporate Acquisition expenses Noninterest expense: various $(14.3) million Comments Pre-taxacquisition-related expenses largely associated with the IBKC merger of equals and pending branch acquisition Second Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2020 Consolidated (Thousands, except per share data) 2Q20 1Q20 Change Diluted EPS of $.17 in 2Q20, up from $.04 in 1Q20, driven by revenue growth and lower loan loss provision expense Income Statement PPNR up 8% to $179.4 million in 2Q20 from $166.2 million in 1Q20 Net interest income $ 305,344 $ 302,802 1 % Total revenue up 7% Noninterest income 206,269 174,756 18 % Fee income up 18% primarily driven by higher fixed income Total revenues 511,613 477,558 7 % revenue and deferred compensation income Provision for loan losses 110,000 145,000 (24) % NII up from average loan growth tied to loans to mortgage Noninterest expense 332,168 311,319 7 % companies and PPP and deposit pricing discipline, partially offset by the negative impact of interest rates on loans (LIBOR) Income before income taxes 69,445 21,239 NM NIM of 2.90% in 2Q20 compared to 3.16% in 1Q20; decrease primarily Provision for income taxes 12,780 4,767 NM due to a decline in LIBOR and excess cash positions, somewhat Net income/(loss) $ 56,665 $ 16,472 NM mitigated by deposit pricing discipline and the impact of PPP PPNR (a) $ 179,445 $ 166,239 8 % Loan loss provision of $110 million in 2Q20, down from $145 million in Diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.04 NM 1Q20; reflects increased reserves primarily driven by recent changes to the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic Balance Sheet (millions) Expenses up 7% primarily due to higher deferred compensation expense Period-end Loans $ 32,709 $ 33,378 (2) % and acquisition-related costs, somewhat offset by lower advertising and travel and entertainment expenses Period-end Deposits $ 37,759 $ 34,420 10 % Strong period-end deposit growth; period-end loans down 2% Average Loans $ 33,968 $ 30,524 11 % Average Deposits $ 37,526 $ 32,882 14 % NM - Not Meaningful This non-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement. 4 FHN PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (continued) Second Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2020 (continued) Regional Banking (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 Change Strong average loan growth Loan growth due to increases in loans to mortgage companies and Net interest income $ 349,749 $ 300,187 17 % PPP lending Noninterest income 79,312 81,896 (3) % NII up 17% from 1Q20 driven by higher average loan balances and wider loan spreads with offset in Corporate Total revenues 429,061 382,083 12 % Provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast Provision for loan losses 108,311 145,441 (26) % Fee income negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2Q20, Noninterest expense 202,297 211,034 (4) % Income before income taxes $ 118,453 $ 25,608 NM resulting in lower NSF fee income, fees from derivative sales, brokerage fees, and bankcard income, somewhat offset by a $4.6 million debit card PPNR (a) 226,764 171,049 33 % incentive payment Expense decrease largely driven by lower personnel and advertising and Balance Sheet (millions) public relations expense, higher deferred loan origination costs, and Period-end Loans $ 31,885 $ 32,502 (2) % lower travel and entertainment expenses, somewhat offset by an increase in the credit expense on unfunded commitments Period-end Deposits $ 34,401 $ 30,731 12 % Efficiency ratio improved to 47% in 2Q20 Average loans $ 33,115 $ 29,615 12 % Average deposits $ 33,792 $ 30,582 10 % NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent. This non-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement. Fixed Income (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 Change Net interest income $ 13,545 $ 10,914 24 % Noninterest income 113,235 95,723 18 % Total revenues 126,780 106,637 19 % Noninterest expense 83,039 81,063 2 % Income before income taxes $ 43,741 $ 25,574 71 % Fixed income product ADR $ 1,592 $ 1,264 26 % Corporate (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 Change Net interest income $ (63,493) $ (13,359) NM Noninterest income 12,943 (3,718) NM Total revenues (50,550) (17,077) NM Noninterest expense 43,218 15,449 NM Income before income taxes $ (93,768) $ (32,526) NM NM - Not meaningful 2Q20 ADR up 26% to $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million in 1Q20 Levels were favorably impacted by low rates, market volatility and increased depository liquidity NII up $2.6 million; Other product revenue down $4.4 million primarily driven by lower fees from derivative sales and loan transaction revenues which were negatively impacted by COVID-19 Expense increase driven by increased variable compensation NII negatively impacted by funds transfer pricing methodology with offset in Regional Banking Increase in fee income driven by deferred compensation income; 1Q20 included negative deferred compensation income driven by equity market valuation declines Deferred compensation net impact of $2.1 million; $17.7 million increase in fee income, more than offset by a $19.8 million increase in expense 5 FHN PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (continued) Second Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2020 (continued) Non-Strategic (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 Change Net interest income $ 5,543 $ 5,060 10 % Noninterest income 779 855 (9) % Total revenues 6,322 5,915 7 % Non-Strategic results reflect continuing wind-down of the loan portfolio Provision for loan losses 1,689 (441) NM Noninterest expense 3,614 3,773 (4) % Income before income taxes $ 1,019 $ 2,583 (61) % Balance Sheet Average loans $ 723 $ 779 (7) % Asset Quality (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 Change Allowance for loan losses $537,881 $444,490 21 % Allowance / loans % 1.64% 1.33% Net Charge-offs $16,609 $7,211 NM Net charge-offs % 0.20% 0.10% Nonperforming Loans (a) $225,991 $189,813 19 % NPL % 0.69% 0.57% 30+ delinquencies $41,654 $62,642 (34) % 30+ delinquencies % 0.13% 0.19% NM - Not meaningful (a) Excludes loans held-for-sale. Increase in reserves primarily driven by recent changes to the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic Commercial up $73.9 million; Consumer up $19.5 million Increase in net charge-offs primarily driven by two commercial credits NPLs increased $36.2 million primarily driven by two commercial credits Decrease in 30+ delinquencies driven by several credits within the C&I and Consumer Real Estate portfolios that returned to current in 2Q20 Capital and Liquidity (millions) 2Q20 1Q20 Change Common dividends declared (a) $ 46.8 $ 46.7 * Preferred dividends declared $ 1.6 $ 1.6 * Share repurchases $ - $ - NM Capital Ratios (b) Common Equity Tier 1 9.26% 8.54% Tier 1 10.69% 9.52% Total Capital 12.48% 10.78% Leverage 8.56% 9.00% Declared quarterly dividend of $.15 in 2Q20 and 1Q20 No share repurchases in 2Q20 and 1Q20 In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and $150 million of Series E preferred stock; First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes 2Q20 and 1Q20 include the impact of CECL adoption; amount calculated under the interim final rule to delay the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent. 2Q20 common dividends paid July 1, 2020; 1Q20 common dividends paid April 1, 2020. Current quarter is an estimate. 6 FHN CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Interest income $ 346,624 $ 378,368 $ 404,142 $ 407,494 $ 412,089 (8) % (16) % Less: interest expense 41,280 75,566 92,749 106,818 108,479 (45) % (62) % Net interest income 305,344 302,802 311,393 300,676 303,610 1 % 1 % Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (a) 110,000 145,000 10,000 15,000 13,000 (24) % NM Net interest income after provision for loan losses 195,344 157,802 301,393 285,676 290,610 24 % (33) % Noninterest income: Fixed income 112,421 95,635 80,981 77,645 66,414 18 % 69 % Deposit transactions and cash management (b) 30,787 30,290 33,289 34,379 32,374 2 % (5) % Brokerage, management fees and commissions 13,800 15,405 14,557 14,157 14,120 (10) % (2) % Trust services and investment management 7,733 7,195 7,434 7,163 7,888 7 % (2) % Bankcard income 6,652 7,253 7,984 7,017 6,355 (8) % 5 % Bank-owned life insurance 6,380 4,589 5,255 4,427 5,126 39 % 24 % Securities gains/(losses), net (1,493) 25 (3) 97 49 NM NM Other (c) 29,989 14,364 33,810 26,850 25,667 NM 17 % Total noninterest income 206,269 174,756 183,307 171,735 157,993 18 % 31 % Adjusted gross income after provision for loan losses 401,613 332,558 484,700 457,411 448,603 21 % (10) % Noninterest expense: Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits (d) (e) 200,259 183,470 178,761 167,022 171,643 9 % 17 % Legal fees (e) 2,498 1,823 2,709 4,854 6,486 37 % (61) % Professional fees (e) 10,310 6,996 16,718 14,910 11,291 47 % (9) % Occupancy (e) 21,445 19,563 19,972 18,887 20,719 10 % 4 % Computer software 16,522 16,027 15,390 15,191 15,001 3 % 10 % Contract employment and outsourcing 5,236 4,936 3,160 3,256 3,078 6 % 70 % Operations services 11,654 11,692 11,171 11,634 11,713 * (1) % Equipment rentals, depreciation, and maintenance 8,384 8,552 8,597 8,197 8,375 (2) % * FDIC premium expense 6,432 6,742 5,806 5,564 4,247 (5) % 51 % Advertising and public relations (e) (f) 2,525 7,456 14,897 6,646 5,574 (66) % (55) % Communications and courier 5,868 5,528 5,597 5,650 7,380 6 % (20) % Amortization of intangible assets 5,284 5,308 6,206 6,206 6,206 * (15) % Other (c) 35,751 33,226 38,463 39,655 28,681 8 % 25 % Total noninterest expense 332,168 311,319 327,447 307,672 300,394 7 % 11 % Income before income taxes 69,445 21,239 157,253 149,739 148,209 NM (53) % Provision for income taxes 12,780 4,767 35,970 35,796 34,467 NM (63) % Net income/(loss) 56,665 16,472 121,283 113,943 113,742 NM (50) % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,851 2,852 2,910 2,883 2,852 * * Net income/(loss) attributable to controlling interest 53,814 13,620 118,373 111,060 110,890 NM (51) % Preferred stock dividends 1,550 1,550 1,550 1,550 1,550 * * Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 52,264 $ 12,070 $ 116,823 $ 109,510 $ 109,340 NM (52) % Common Stock Data EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 NM (51) % Basic shares (thousands) 312,090 311,597 311,250 311,888 314,063 * (1) % Diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 NM (51) % Diluted shares (thousands) 312,936 313,170 313,353 313,805 315,786 * (1) % Key Ratios & Other Return on average assets (annualized) (g) 0.48% 0.15% 1.12% 1.08% 1.11% Return on average common equity ("ROCE") (annualized) (g) 4.50% 1.05% 9.97% 9.50% 9.79% Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") 6.74% 1.59% 15.03% 14.49% 15.12% (annualized) (g) (h) Fee income to total revenue (g) 40.49% 36.59% 37.05% 36.34% 34.22% Efficiency ratio (g) 64.74% 65.19% 66.19% 65.14% 65.08% Average full time equivalent employees 5,006 4,969 5,005 5,116 5,287 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) (i) $ 179,445 $ 166,239 $ 167,253 $ 164,739 $ 161,209 8 % 11 % NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent. 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2Q20 includes a $4.6 million debit card incentive payment. Refer to the Other Income and Other Expense table on page 8 for additional information. 2Q20 and 1Q20 include $9.3 million and $(10.3) million, respectively, of deferred compensation expense. Refer to the Acquisition, and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances. 4Q19 includes $6.4 million of costs related to rebranding. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios. This non-GAAP measure is reconciled to ROCE (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement. This non-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement. 7 FHN OTHER INCOME AND OTHER EXPENSE Quarterly, Unaudited (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 2Q20 Changes vs. 1Q20 2Q19 Other Income ATM and interchange fees $ 4,009 $ 4,212 $ 4,529 $ 4,507 $ 4,262 (5) % (6) % Dividend income 1,057 1,130 1,508 1,556 1,809 (6) % (42) % Electronic banking fees 1,182 1,030 1,101 1,288 1,267 15 % (7) % Letter of credit fees 1,559 1,462 1,561 1,400 1,253 7 % 24 % Mortgage banking 4,138 2,431 3,578 2,019 2,572 70 % 61 % Deferred compensation (a) 8,171 (9,507) 3,339 472 1,938 NM NM Insurance commissions 401 789 358 577 566 (49) % (29) % Other service charges 4,582 5,219 5,755 5,738 5,624 (12) % (19) % Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt - - 65 (6) - NM NM Other (b) 4,890 7,598 12,016 9,299 6,376 (36) % (23) % Total $ 29,989 $ 14,364 $ 33,810 $ 26,850 $ 25,667 NM 17 % Other Expense Litigation and regulatory matters $ 3 $ 13 $ (394) $ 11,534 $ (8,230) (77) % NM Tax credit investments 426 346 460 407 267 23 % 60 % Travel and entertainment 474 2,709 3,652 2,849 2,906 (83) % (84) % Employee training and dues 654 1,341 1,430 1,003 1,251 (51) % (48) % Customer relations (c) 632 2,004 2,794 3,165 1,540 (68) % (59) % Miscellaneous loan costs 2,356 1,094 1,227 1,017 857 NM NM Supplies 1,933 2,411 2,104 1,668 1,342 (20) % 44 % OREO 437 (184) 1,478 342 25 NM NM Other insurance and taxes 2,599 2,679 2,515 2,475 2,495 (3) % 4 % Non-service components of net periodic pension 2,961 2,508 327 986 559 18 % NM and post retirement cost Credit expense on unfunded commitments (d) 11,158 9,230 (790) (634) (489) 21 % NM Other (e) 12,118 9,075 23,660 14,843 26,158 34 % (54) % Total $ 35,751 $ 33,226 $ 38,463 $ 39,655 $ 28,681 8 % 25 % NM - Not meaningful Amounts driven by market conditions and are mirrored by changes in deferred compensation expense which is included in employee compensation expense; 1Q20 decrease driven by equity market valuations. 4Q19 and 3Q19 include an increase in collections from CBF loans charged off prior to acquisition, under ASU 2016-13 (CECL) these collections are no longer recognized as part of fee income, but are accounted for as reductions of provision. 3Q19 increase driven by higher business development costs. 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases largely driven by the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. 4Q19 includes $11.0 million of charitable contributions; 3Q19 includes $4.0 million of valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares; 2Q19 includes $7.4 million of costs primarily associated with fixed asset impairments and technology-related expenses related to rebranding; Refer to the Acquisition and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances. 8 ACQUISITION EXPENSE Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. IBKC ACQUISITION EXPENSE 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 1Q20 (Thousands) Legal and professional fees (a) $ 3,748 $ 662 $ 8,228 NM Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits (b) 4,705 689 3,079 NM Miscellaneous expense (e) 1,003 254 64 NM Total IBKC acquisition expense $ 9,456 $ 1,605 $ 11,371 NM 2Q20 Changes vs. OTHER ACQUISITION EXPENSE 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 (Thousands) Legal and professional fees (a) $ 1,327 $ 799 $ 1,494 $ 3,507 $ 4,478 66 % (70) % Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits (b) 87 396 1,035 1,473 1,472 (78) % (94) % Occupancy (c) (82) (25) (94) (76) 1,505 NM NM Contract employment and outsourcing (d) 420 306 35 223 17 37 % NM Miscellaneous expense (e) 503 822 217 1,022 79 (39) % NM All other expense (f) 2,610 1,874 1,638 2,840 1,096 39 % NM Total other acquisition expense $ 4,865 $ 4,172 $ 4,325 $ 8,989 $ 8,647 17 % (44) % NM - Not meaningful Primarily comprised of fees for legal, accounting, and merger consultants. Primarily comprised of severance and retention. Primarily relates to expenses associated with lease exit accruals. Primarily relates to expenses for temporary assistance for merger and integration activities. Consists of expenses for operations services, communications and courier, equipment rentals, deprecation and maintenance, supplies, travel and entertainment, computer software, and advertising and public relations. Primarily relates to contract termination charges, internal technology development costs, costs of shareholder matters and asset impairments, as well as other miscellaneous expenses. RESTRUCTURING EXPENSE Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 (Thousands) Legal and professional fees $ 7 $ 7 $ 989 $6,488 $4,242 * NM Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits 32 57 259 1,182 2,557 (44) % (99) % Occupancy - 2 57 (128) 72 NM NM All other expense (a) 1 (103) (148) 300 11,797 NM NM Total restructuring expense $ 40 $ (37) $ 1,157 $7,842 $18,668 NM NM NM - Not meaningful *Amount is less than one percent. (a) Primarily relates to costs associated with asset impairments. 9 FHN CONSOLIDATED PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET Quarterly, Unaudited (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 2Q20 Changes vs. 1Q20 2Q19 Assets: Investment securities $ 5,486,156 $ 4,554,907 $ 4,455,403 $ 4,425,845 $ 4,425,609 20 % 24 % Loans held-for-sale (a) 745,655 595,601 593,790 554,843 447,106 25 % 67 % Loans, net of unearned income 32,708,937 33,378,303 31,061,111 31,260,833 29,712,810 (2) % 10 % Federal funds sold 113,000 30,050 46,536 48,747 50,705 NM NM Securities purchased under agreements to resell 302,267 562,435 586,629 697,214 602,919 (46) % (50) % Interest-bearing cash (b) 3,135,844 670,525 482,405 364,412 593,180 NM NM Trading securities 1,116,450 1,877,514 1,346,207 1,395,043 1,668,942 (41) % (33) % Total earning assets 43,608,309 41,669,335 38,572,081 38,746,937 37,501,271 5 % 16 % Cash and due from banks 604,280 537,564 633,728 749,719 596,081 12 % 1 % Fixed income receivables (c) 145,455 180,569 40,114 209,732 147,574 (19) % (1) % Goodwill 1,432,787 1,432,787 1,432,787 1,432,787 1,432,787 * * Other intangible assets, net 119,608 124,892 130,200 136,406 142,612 (4) % (16) % Premises and equipment, net 448,028 447,812 455,006 451,600 454,271 * (1) % Other real estate owned ("OREO") 15,134 15,837 17,838 20,181 19,286 (4) % (22) % Allowance for loan losses (d) (537,881) (444,490) (200,307) (193,149) (192,749) 21 % NM Derivative assets 599,704 696,250 183,115 250,786 185,521 (14) % NM Other assets 2,209,235 2,536,822 2,046,338 1,912,685 1,885,116 (13) % 17 % Total assets $ 48,644,659 $ 47,197,378 $ 43,310,900 $ 43,717,684 $ 42,171,770 3 % 15 % Liabilities and Equity: Deposits: Consumer interest $ 14,323,445 $ 13,813,999 $ 13,866,920 $ 13,670,204 $ 13,705,969 4 % 5 % Commercial interest 6,065,840 5,867,755 6,153,075 6,211,539 6,660,056 3 % (9) % Market-indexed (e) 5,582,248 5,798,088 3,980,589 3,794,105 3,855,545 (4) % 45 % Total interest-bearing deposits 25,971,533 25,479,842 24,000,584 23,675,848 24,221,570 2 % 7 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 11,787,818 8,939,808 8,428,951 8,268,812 8,086,748 32 % 46 % Total deposits 37,759,351 34,419,650 32,429,535 31,944,660 32,308,318 10 % 17 % Federal funds purchased 778,529 476,013 548,344 936,837 666,007 64 % 17 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,482,585 788,595 716,925 735,226 764,308 88 % 94 % Trading liabilities 232,742 452,611 505,581 719,777 558,347 (49) % (58) % Other short-term borrowings (f) 130,583 4,060,673 2,253,045 2,276,139 865,347 (97) % (85) % Term borrowings (g) 2,032,476 792,751 791,368 1,195,096 1,186,646 NM 71 % Fixed income payables (c) 24,735 91,274 49,535 66,842 66,369 (73) % (63) % Derivative liabilities 94,389 234,984 67,480 83,530 88,485 (60) % 7 % Other liabilities 900,884 825,247 873,079 763,534 741,862 9 % 21 % Total liabilities 43,436,274 42,141,798 38,234,892 38,721,641 37,245,689 3 % 17 % Equity: Common stock 195,224 194,914 194,668 194,487 195,299 * * Capital surplus 2,940,610 2,938,670 2,931,451 2,925,309 2,941,696 * * Undivided profits (h) 1,671,629 1,667,105 1,798,442 1,725,846 1,660,520 * 1 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (134,798) (136,164) (239,608) (240,654) (262,489) (1) % (49) % Preferred stock (i) 240,289 95,624 95,624 95,624 95,624 NM NM Noncontrolling interest (j) 295,431 295,431 295,431 295,431 295,431 * * Total equity 5,208,385 5,055,580 5,076,008 4,996,043 4,926,081 3 % 6 % Total liabilities and equity $ 48,644,659 $ 47,197,378 $ 43,310,900 $ 43,717,684 $ 42,171,770 3 % 15 % NM - Not meaningful *Amount is less than one percent. 2Q20 includes $644.2 million of SBA and USDA loans, $96.7 million of mortgage loans, and $4.8 million of other consumer loans. Includes excess balances held at Fed; 2Q20 increase driven by an influx of deposits. Period-end balances fluctuate based on the level of pending unsettled trades. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU 2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Market-indexed deposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits; 1Q20 increase used to support commercial loan growth, including loans to mortgage companies. Balance fluctuates largely based on the level of FHLB borrowings as a result of loan demand and deposit levels; 1Q20 increase used to support commercial loan growth, including loans to mortgage companies. In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU 2016-13 (CECL) which resulted in a net decrease to undivided profits of $96.1 million. In 2Q20 FHN issued $150 million of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E. Consists of preferred stock of subsidiaries. 10 FHN CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Assets: Earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income: Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) (a) $ 22,694,432 $ 19,469,572 $ 19,739,937 $ 18,965,829 $ 17,952,866 17 % 26 % Commercial real estate (a) 4,709,676 4,421,913 4,263,597 4,269,425 3,910,466 7 % 20 % Consumer real estate 6,087,485 6,134,390 6,194,134 6,283,488 6,310,039 (1) % (4) % Credit card and other 476,088 498,290 508,651 497,646 498,790 (4) % (5) % Total loans, net of unearned income (b) 33,967,681 30,524,165 30,706,319 30,016,388 28,672,161 11 % 18 % Loans held-for-sale (c) 731,315 590,458 581,810 455,239 606,685 24 % 21 % Investment securities: U.S. treasuries 88,007 100 100 100 99 NM NM U.S. government agencies 4,295,823 4,330,905 4,327,651 4,289,719 4,461,712 (1) % (4) % States and municipalities 84,142 64,668 54,146 49,025 41,911 30 % NM Corporate bonds 50,541 50,570 50,493 50,414 64,720 * (22) % Other 22,787 20,409 15,933 18,837 14,609 12 % 56 % Total investment securities 4,541,300 4,466,652 4,448,323 4,408,095 4,583,051 2 % (1) % Trading securities 1,419,868 1,831,492 1,263,633 1,391,405 1,564,201 (22) % (9) % Other earning assets: Federal funds sold 28,208 10,192 9,700 21,225 47,664 NM (41) % Securities purchased under agreements to resell 393,539 816,794 645,979 550,641 593,412 (52) % (34) % Interest-bearing cash (d) 1,619,686 548,036 586,495 545,784 648,927 NM NM Total other earning assets 2,041,433 1,375,022 1,242,174 1,117,650 1,290,003 48 % 58 % Total earning assets 42,701,597 38,787,789 38,242,259 37,388,777 36,716,101 10 % 16 % Allowance for loan losses (e) (475,606) (353,794) (195,863) (196,586) (188,243) 34 % NM Cash and due from banks 561,864 609,701 609,750 596,323 590,622 (8) % (5) % Fixed income receivables 124,451 111,474 75,917 75,938 64,958 12 % 92 % Premises and equipment, net 451,572 450,931 450,950 451,567 478,607 * (6) % Derivative assets 532,890 254,736 202,624 160,341 83,050 NM NM Other assets 4,037,306 3,691,075 3,500,153 3,464,541 3,497,912 9 % 15 % Total assets $ 47,934,074 $ 43,551,912 $ 42,885,790 $ 41,940,901 $ 41,243,007 10 % 16 % Liabilities and equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Consumer interest $ 14,153,186 $ 13,760,968 $ 13,718,820 $ 13,670,745 $ 13,597,195 3 % 4 % Commercial interest 6,002,315 6,006,364 6,145,681 6,321,835 6,599,793 * (9) % Market-indexed (f) 6,055,468 4,448,587 4,370,025 4,143,012 3,818,949 36 % 59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 26,210,969 24,215,919 24,234,526 24,135,592 24,015,937 8 % 9 % Federal funds purchased 1,037,107 746,686 1,163,701 886,445 519,497 39 % NM Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,011,339 777,692 701,213 722,815 691,490 30 % 46 % Trading liabilities 352,433 750,520 585,889 501,203 548,653 (53) % (36) % Other short-term borrowings (g) 555,032 1,686,690 844,558 535,585 650,387 (67) % (15) % Term borrowings (h) 1,426,261 791,043 928,214 1,185,853 1,183,205 80 % 21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,593,141 28,968,550 28,458,101 27,967,493 27,609,169 6 % 11 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 11,315,526 8,666,087 8,542,521 8,235,806 7,947,607 31 % 42 % Fixed income payables 25,899 54,900 34,510 33,059 25,579 (53) % 1 % Derivative liabilities 63,966 16,171 59,114 19,632 61,715 NM 4 % Other liabilities 817,929 843,810 751,676 722,570 729,776 (3) % 12 % Total liabilities 42,816,461 38,549,518 37,845,922 36,978,560 36,373,846 11 % 18 % Equity: Common stock 195,097 194,827 194,574 194,930 196,319 * (1) % Capital surplus 2,940,736 2,935,372 2,928,463 2,934,276 2,964,824 * (1) % Undivided profits (i) 1,672,072 1,686,986 1,766,211 1,695,417 1,629,474 (1) % 3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (135,398) (205,846) (240,435) (253,337) (312,511) (34) % 57 % Preferred stock (j) 149,675 95,624 95,624 95,624 95,624 57 % 57 % Noncontrolling interest (k) 295,431 295,431 295,431 295,431 295,431 * * Total equity 5,117,613 5,002,394 5,039,868 4,962,341 4,869,161 2 % 5 % Total liabilities and equity $ 47,934,074 $ 43,551,912 $ 42,885,790 $ 41,940,901 $ 41,243,007 10 % 16 % NM - Not meaningful *Amount is less than one percent. In 3Q19, FHN prospectively reclassified approximately $410 million of regional banking market investor CRE loans from the C&I portfolio to the CRE portfolio. The reclassification did not have an impact on FHN's consolidated balance sheet and the impact to the consolidated financial statements from the effect on the allowance for loan losses is immaterial. Includes loans on nonaccrual status. 2Q20 includes $631.2 million of SBA and USDA loans, $95.3 million of mortgage loans, and $4.9 million of other consumer loans. Includes excess balances held at Fed; 2Q20 increase driven by an influx of deposits. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU 2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Market-indexed deposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits. Balance fluctuates largely based on the level of FHLB borrowings as a result of loan demand and deposit levels; 1Q20 increase used to support commercial loan growth, including loans to mortgage companies. In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU 2016-13 (CECL) which resulted in a net decrease to undivided profits of $96.1 million. In 2Q20 FHN issued $150 million of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E. Consists of preferred stock of subsidiaries. 11 FHN CONSOLIDATED NET INTEREST INCOME (a) Quarterly, Unaudited (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 2Q20 Changes vs. 1Q20 2Q19 Interest Income: Loans, net of unearned income (b) $ 308,184 $ 328,526 $ 356,176 $ 357,724 $ 354,067 (6) % (13) % Loans held-for-sale 6,596 6,899 7,053 6,069 8,128 (4) % (19) % Investment securities: U.S. government agencies 22,021 25,127 26,500 26,322 29,075 (12) % (24) % States and municipalities 733 542 478 431 347 35 % NM Corporate bonds 595 591 595 593 713 1 % (17) % U.S. treasuries 26 - - - - NM NM Other 1,904 1,732 1,352 1,634 1,278 10 % 49 % Total investment securities 25,279 27,992 28,925 28,980 31,413 (10) % (20) % Trading securities 8,815 13,338 9,507 10,645 13,332 (34) % (34) % Other earning assets: Federal funds sold 15 27 51 141 326 (44) % (95) % Securities purchased under agreements to resell (c) (82) 2,303 2,467 2,800 3,301 NM NM Interest-bearing cash 350 1,536 2,359 2,700 3,689 (77) % (91) % Total other earning assets 283 3,866 4,877 5,641 7,316 (93) % (96) % Interest income $ 349,157 $ 380,621 $ 406,538 $ 409,059 $ 414,256 (8) % (16) % Interest Expense: Interest-bearing deposits: Consumer interest $ 10,197 $ 18,337 $ 22,957 $ 26,670 $ 25,666 (44) % (60) % Commercial interest 9,041 19,061 24,366 28,112 29,927 (53) % (70) % Market-indexed (d) 5,507 17,091 20,090 23,809 23,409 (68) % (76) % Total interest-bearing deposits 24,745 54,489 67,413 78,591 79,002 (55) % (69) % Federal funds purchased 315 2,214 5,026 4,898 3,142 (86) % (90) % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 907 2,623 2,843 3,301 3,580 (65) % (75) % Trading liabilities 974 3,292 2,987 2,943 3,756 (70) % (74) % Other short-term borrowings 233 5,027 3,989 3,333 4,316 (95) % (95) % Term borrowings (e) 14,106 7,921 10,491 13,752 14,683 78 % (4) % Interest expense 41,280 75,566 92,749 106,818 108,479 (45) % (62) % Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 307,877 305,055 313,789 302,241 305,777 1 % 1 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (2,533) (2,253) (2,396) (1,565) (2,167) (12) % (17) % Net interest income $ 305,344 $ 302,802 $ 311,393 $ 300,676 $ 303,610 1 % 1 % NM - Not meaningful Net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a statutory federal income tax of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes. Includes interest on loans in nonaccrual status. 2Q20 balance driven by negative market rates on reverse repurchase agreements. Market-indexed deposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits. In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured. 12 FHN CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET: YIELDS AND RATES Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Assets: Earning assets (a) Loans, net of unearned income (b) Commercial loans 3.56 % 4.33 % 4.63 % 4.78 % 5.05 % Consumer loans 4.00 4.33 4.51 4.55 4.65 Total loans, net of unearned income (c) 3.65 4.33 4.60 4.73 4.95 Loans held-for-sale 3.61 4.67 4.85 5.33 5.36 Investment securities: U.S. government agencies 2.05 2.32 2.45 2.45 2.61 States and municipalities 3.48 3.35 3.53 3.51 3.31 Corporate bonds 4.71 4.67 4.71 4.71 4.41 U.S. treasuries 0.12 NM NM NM NM Other 33.42 33.76 33.73 34.52 34.73 Total investment securities 2.23 2.51 2.60 2.63 2.74 Trading securities 2.48 2.91 3.01 3.06 3.41 Other earning assets: Federal funds sold 0.22 1.05 2.10 2.64 2.74 Securities purchased under agreements to resell (d) (0.08) 1.13 1.52 2.02 2.23 Interest-bearing cash 0.09 1.13 1.60 1.96 2.28 Total other earning assets 0.06 1.13 1.56 2.00 2.27 Interest income/total earning assets 3.29 % 3.94 % 4.22 % 4.35 % 4.52 % Liabilities: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Consumer interest 0.29 % 0.54 % 0.66 % 0.77 % 0.76 % Commercial interest 0.61 1.28 1.57 1.76 1.82 Market-indexed (e) 0.37 1.55 1.82 2.28 2.46 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.38 0.90 1.10 1.29 1.32 Federal funds purchased 0.12 1.19 1.71 2.19 2.43 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.36 1.36 1.61 1.81 2.08 Trading liabilities 1.11 1.76 2.02 2.33 2.75 Other short-term borrowings 0.17 1.20 1.87 2.47 2.66 Term borrowings (f) 3.96 4.01 4.52 4.64 4.96 Interest expense/total interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 1.05 1.29 1.52 1.58 Net interest spread 2.75 % 2.89 % 2.93 % 2.83 % 2.94 % Effect of interest-free sources used to fund earning assets 0.15 0.27 0.33 0.38 0.40 Net interest margin 2.90 % 3.16 % 3.26 % 3.21 % 3.34 % Total loan yield 3.65 % 4.33 % 4.60 % 4.73 % 4.95 % Total deposit cost 0.27 % 0.67 % 0.82 % 0.96 % 0.99 % Total funding cost 0.40 % 0.81 % 1.00 % 1.17 % 1.22 % Yields are adjusted to a FTE basis assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes. Earning assets yields are expressed net of unearned income. Includes loan fees and cash basis interest income. Includes loans on nonaccrual status. 2Q20 yield driven by negative market rates on reverse repurchase agreements. Market-indexed deposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits. Rates are expressed net of unamortized debenture cost for term borrowings; In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured. 13 FHN CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. (Dollars and shares in thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Common equity tier 1 capital (a) (b) (c) $ 3,457,447 $ 3,421,763 $ 3,408,936 $ 3,326,059 $ 3,270,484 1 % 6 % Tier 1 capital (a) (b) (c) 3,992,552 3,812,203 3,760,450 3,679,158 3,620,001 5 % 10 % Total capital (a) (c) 4,659,652 4,319,384 4,154,885 4,065,306 4,009,116 8 % 16 % Risk-weighted assets ("RWA") (a) (b) (d) 37,343,970 40,055,114 37,045,782 36,913,347 35,341,740 (7) % 6 % Average assets for leverage (a) (b) 46,657,797 42,348,418 41,583,446 40,660,442 40,022,187 10 % 17 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (a) (b) (c) 9.26 % 8.54 % 9.20 % 9.01 % 9.25 % Tier 1 ratio (a) (b) (c) 10.69 % 9.52 % 10.15 % 9.97 % 10.24 % Total capital ratio (a) (c) 12.48 % 10.78 % 11.22 % 11.01 % 11.34 % Leverage ratio (a) (b) (c) 8.56 % 9.00 % 9.04 % 9.05 % 9.04 % Total equity to total assets (c) 10.71 % 10.71 % 11.72 % 11.43 % 11.68 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets 6.63 % 6.81 % 7.48 % 7.20 % 7.29 % ("TCE/TA") (c) (e) Period-end shares outstanding 312,359 311,863 311,469 311,180 312,478 * * Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 * 7 % Book value per common share (c) $ 14.96 $ 14.96 $ 15.04 $ 14.80 $ 14.51 Tangible book value per common share (c) $ 9.99 $ 9.96 $ 10.02 $ 9.76 $ 9.47 (e) Market capitalization (millions)(f) $ 3,111.1 $ 2,513.6 $ 5,157.9 $ 5,041.1 $ 4,665.3 Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation. Current quarter is an estimate.

See Glossary of Terms for definition.

(b) See Glossary of Terms for definition.

1Q20 increase in risk-weighted assets due to period-end commercial loan growth (primarily loans to mortgage companies), higher draw activity in March, and increased market risk assets for Fixed Income.

TCE/TA and Tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP measures and are reconciled to Total equity to total assets (GAAP) and to Book value per common share (GAAP), respectively, in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.

1Q20 decrease driven by a sharp decline in FHN's share price attributable to market uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

(f) 1Q20 decrease driven by a sharp decline in FHN's share price attributable to market uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. 14 FHN BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. (Thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Regional Banking Net interest income (a) $ 349,749 $ 300,187 $ 310,880 $ 302,551 $ 297,534 17 % 18 % Noninterest income 79,312 81,896 89,592 85,929 81,565 (3) % (3) % Total revenues 429,061 382,083 400,472 388,480 379,099 12 % 13 % Provision for loan losses (b) 108,311 145,441 14,370 20,471 17,776 (26) % NM Noninterest expense (c) 202,297 211,034 202,193 192,537 192,413 (4) % 5 % Income before income taxes 118,453 25,608 183,909 175,472 168,910 NM (30) % Provision for income taxes 26,948 4,401 43,295 42,012 39,788 NM (32) % Net income $ 91,505 $ 21,207 $ 140,614 $ 133,460 $ 129,122 NM (29) % Fixed Income Net interest income $ 13,545 $ 10,914 $ 7,232 $ 5,311 $ 6,171 24 % NM Noninterest income (d) 113,235 95,723 81,185 77,809 65,622 18 % 73 % Total revenues 126,780 106,637 88,417 83,120 71,793 19 % 77 % Noninterest expense (e) 83,039 81,063 62,090 67,576 55,534 2 % 50 % Income before income taxes 43,741 25,574 26,327 15,544 16,259 71 % NM Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 10,679 6,099 6,362 3,708 3,840 75 % NM Net income $ 33,062 $ 19,475 $ 19,965 $ 11,836 $ 12,419 70 % NM Corporate Net interest income/(expense) (a) $ (63,493) $ (13,359) $ (12,826) $ (13,339) $ (7,146) NM NM Noninterest income (f) 12,943 (3,718) 11,246 7,359 9,401 NM 38 % Total revenues (50,550) (17,077) (1,580) (5,980) 2,255 NM NM Noninterest expense (f) (g) 43,218 15,449 59,210 43,217 56,873 NM (24) % Income/(loss) before income taxes (93,768) (32,526) (60,790) (49,197) (54,618) NM (72) % Provision/ (benefit) for income taxes (25,097) (6,372) (15,616) (11,881) (13,525) NM (86) % Net income/(loss) $ (68,671) $ (26,154) $ (45,174) $ (37,316) $ (41,093) NM (67) % Non-Strategic Net interest income $ 5,543 $ 5,060 $ 6,107 $ 6,153 $ 7,051 10 % (21) % Noninterest income 779 855 1,284 638 1,405 (9) % (45) % Total revenues 6,322 5,915 7,391 6,791 8,456 7 % (25) % Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (b) 1,689 (441) (4,370) (5,471) (4,776) NM NM Noninterest expense (h) 3,614 3,773 3,954 4,342 (4,426) (4) % NM Income before income taxes 1,019 2,583 7,807 7,920 17,658 (61) % (94) % Provision for income taxes 250 639 1,929 1,957 4,364 (61) % (94) % Net income $ 769 $ 1,944 $ 5,878 $ 5,963 $ 13,294 (60) % (94) % Total Consolidated Net interest income $ 305,344 $ 302,802 $ 311,393 $ 300,676 $ 303,610 1 % 1 % Noninterest income 206,269 174,756 183,307 171,735 157,993 18 % 31 % Total revenues 511,613 477,558 494,700 472,411 461,603 7 % 11 % Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (b) 110,000 145,000 10,000 15,000 13,000 (24) % NM Noninterest expense 332,168 311,319 327,447 307,672 300,394 7 % 11 % Income before income taxes 69,445 21,239 157,253 149,739 148,209 NM (53) % Provision for income taxes 12,780 4,767 35,970 35,796 34,467 NM (63) % Net income $ 56,665 $ 16,472 $ 121,283 $ 113,943 $ 113,742 NM (50) % Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation. NM - Not meaningful 2Q20 increase in NII in Regional Banking primarily driven by higher average balances of loans to mortgage companies and PPP lending activities coupled with wider loan spreads (Funds Transfer Pricing ("FTP") offset is in Corporate). 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2Q20 decrease attributable to lower personnel and advertising and public relations expense, higher deferred loan origination costs, and lower travel and entertainment expenses, somewhat offset by an increase in expense on unfunded commitments; 2Q20 and 1Q20 include $11.2 million and $9.2 million of expense on unfunded commitments. 1Q20 includes elevated levels of commissionable revenues, partially offset by elevated levels of trading losses driven by extreme volatility in March 2020. 3Q19 includes a $7.5 million unfavorable adjustment associated with the net impact of the resolution of legal matters. Refer to the Deferred Compensation table at the bottom of the Corporate section on page 17 for additional information about the variability in quarterly balances. Refer to the Acquisition and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances; 4Q19 includes $11.0 million of charitable contributions and $6.4 million of costs related to rebranding; 3Q19 includes $4.0 million of valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares; 2Q19 includes $7.4 million of costs primarily associated with fixed asset impairments and technology-related expenses related to rebranding. 2Q19 includes an $8.3 million expense reversal related to the resolution of legal matters. 15 FHN REGIONAL BANKING Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Income Statement (thousands) Net interest income (a) $ 349,749 $ 300,187 $ 310,880 $ 302,551 $ 297,534 17 % 18 % Provision for loan losses (b) 108,311 145,441 14,370 20,471 17,776 (26) % NM Noninterest income: NSF / Overdraft fees (c) 6,373 10,922 13,325 13,703 12,350 (42) % (48) % Cash management fees 9,576 9,289 9,200 9,561 8,026 3 % 19 % Debit card income (d) 9,006 4,306 4,659 4,750 4,961 NM 82 % Other 4,587 4,311 4,472 4,592 5,294 6 % (13) % Total deposit transactions and cash management 29,542 28,828 31,656 32,606 30,631 2 % (4) % Brokerage, management fees and commissions 13,800 15,405 14,558 14,156 14,120 (10) % (2) % Trust services and investment management 7,750 7,213 7,452 7,190 7,902 7 % (2) % Bankcard income 6,551 7,152 7,881 7,031 6,597 (8) % (1) % Other service charges 4,517 5,156 5,697 5,655 5,466 (12) % (17) % Miscellaneous revenue (e) 17,152 18,142 22,348 19,291 16,849 (5) % 2 % Total noninterest income 79,312 81,896 89,592 85,929 81,565 (3) % (3) % Noninterest expense: Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits 74,114 79,019 74,466 73,713 76,752 (6) % (3) % Other (f) 128,183 132,015 127,727 118,824 115,661 (3) % 11 % Total noninterest expense 202,297 211,034 202,193 192,537 192,413 (4) % 5 % Income before income taxes $ 118,453 $ 25,608 $ 183,909 $ 175,472 $ 168,910 NM (30) % PPNR (g) 226,764 171,049 198,279 195,943 186,686 33 % 21 % Balance Sheet (millions) Average loans $ 33,115 $ 29,615 $ 29,729 $ 28,966 $ 27,541 12 % 20 % Average other earning assets 50 50 55 49 50 * * Total average earning assets 33,165 29,665 29,784 29,015 27,591 12 % 20 % Total average deposits 33,792 30,582 30,415 30,047 29,956 10 % 13 % Total period-end deposits 34,401 30,731 30,595 30,062 30,274 12 % 14 % Total period-end assets 34,444 35,116 32,898 33,159 31,343 (2) % 10 % Key Statistics Return on average assets (quarters are annualized) (h) 1.03% 0.27% 1.72% 1.67% 1.71% Return on allocated equity (h) (i) 11.75% 2.80% 18.19% 17.56% 17.44% Fee income to total revenue (h) 18.49% 21.43% 22.37% 22.12% 21.52% Efficiency ratio (h) 47.15% 55.23% 50.49% 49.56% 50.76% Net interest margin (j) 4.27% 4.10% 4.17% 4.16% 4.35% Net interest spread 3.32% 3.65% 3.77% 3.82% 3.99% Loan average yield 3.56% 4.24% 4.50% 4.68% 4.88% Deposit average rate 0.24% 0.59% 0.73% 0.86% 0.89% Regional banking net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 17,989 $ 8,119 $ 5,886 $ 17,074 $ 7,841 NM NM Financial center locations (k) 269 269 269 270 292 * (8) % Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation. NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent 2Q20 increase in NII primarily driven by higher average balances of loans to mortgage companies and PPP lending activities coupled with wider loan spreads (FTP offset is in Corporate). 2Q20 and 1Q20 increase in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Variability is driven by seasonality and changes in consumer behavior; 2Q20 decrease due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2Q20 includes a $4.6 million debit card incentive payment. 4Q19 and 3Q19 include an increase in collections from CBF loans charged off prior to acquisition, under ASU 2016-13 (CECL) these collections are no longer recognized as part of fee income, but are accounted for as reductions of provision. 2Q20 decrease attributable to lower advertising and public relations expense, higher deferred loan origination costs, and lower travel and entertainment expenses, somewhat offset by an increase in expense on unfunded commitments; 2Q20 and 1Q20 include $11.2 million and $9.2 million of expense on unfunded commitments; 4Q19 increase due in large part to higher strategic investments in technology and advertising. This non-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios. Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology. Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable, state income taxes. 3Q19 decrease driven by restructuring, repositioning, and efficiency initiatives. 16 FHN FIXED INCOME Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Income Statement (thousands) Net interest income $ 13,545 $ 10,914 $ 7,232 $ 5,311 $ 6,171 24 % NM Noninterest income: Fixed income product revenue (a) 100,272 78,354 65,772 63,646 54,533 28 % 84 % Other 12,963 17,369 15,413 14,163 11,089 (25) % 17 % Total noninterest income 113,235 95,723 81,185 77,809 65,622 18 % 73 % Noninterest expense (b) 83,039 81,063 62,090 67,576 55,534 2 % 50 % Income before income taxes $ 43,741 $ 25,574 $ 26,327 $ 15,544 $ 16,259 71 % NM Fixed income product average daily revenue $ 1,592 $ 1,264 $ 1,061 $ 994 $ 866 26 % 84 % Balance Sheet (millions) Average trading inventory $ 1,419 $ 1,831 $ 1,263 $ 1,390 $ 1,563 (22) % (9) % Average loans held-for-sale 631 491 477 367 528 29 % 20 % Average other earning assets 579 949 829 709 670 (39) % (14) % Total average earning assets 2,629 3,271 2,569 2,466 2,761 (20) % (5) % Total period-end assets 2,961 3,965 2,987 3,323 3,232 (25) % (8) % Key Statistics Return on average assets (c) 4.08% 2.08% 2.65% 1.63% 1.59% Return on allocated equity (c) (d) 65.83% 37.12% 39.92% 23.61% 24.64% Efficiency ratio (c) 65.50% 76.02% 70.22% 81.30% 77.35% Net interest margin (e) 2.07% 1.36% 1.15% 0.88% 0.92% NM - Not meaningful 1Q20 includes elevated levels of commissionable revenues, partially offset by elevated levels of trading losses driven by extreme volatility in March 2020. 3Q19 includes a $7.5 million unfavorable adjustment associated with the net impact of the resolution of legal matters. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios. Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology. Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable, state income taxes. FHN CORPORATE Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Income Statement (thousands) Net interest income/(expense) (a) $ (63,493) $ (13,359) $ (12,826) $ (13,339) $ (7,146) NM NM Noninterest income excluding securities gains/(losses) (b) 14,436 (3,743) 11,249 7,262 9,352 NM 54 % Securities gains/(losses), net (1,493) 25 (3) 97 49 NM NM Noninterest expense (c) 43,218 15,449 59,210 43,217 56,873 NM (24) % Income/(loss) before income taxes $ (93,768) $ (32,526) $ (60,790) $ (49,197) $ (54,618) NM (72) % Average Balance Sheet (millions) Average investment securities $ 4,519 $ 4,446 $ 4,432 $ 4,389 $ 4,568 2 % (1) % Total earning assets $ 6,123 $ 5,010 $ 4,980 $ 4,916 $ 5,295 22 % 16 % Deferred Compensation (thousands) Other Income $ 8,171 $ (9,507) $ 3,339 $ 472 $ 1,938 NM NM Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits $ 9,299 $ (10,548) $ 3,846 $ 567 $ 2,150 NM NM Estimated effective duration of securities portfolio 1.4 years in 2Q20 compared to 1.3 years in 1Q20 NM - Not Meaningful 2Q20 decrease in NII primarily driven by funds transfer pricing methodology with offset in Regional Banking. Variability in quarterly balances driven by fluctuations in deferred compensation income driven by equity market valuations and mirrored by changes in deferred compensation expense which is included in employee compensation expense. Refer to the Acquisition and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances; 4Q19 includes $11.0 million of charitable contributions and $6.4 million of costs related to rebranding; 3Q19 includes $4.0 million of valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares; 2Q19 includes $7.4 million of costs primarily associated with fixed asset impairments and technology-related expenses related to rebranding. 17 FHN NON-STRATEGIC Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Income Statement (thousands) Net interest income $ 5,543 $ 5,060 $ 6,107 $ 6,153 $ 7,051 10 % (21) % Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (a) 1,689 (441) (4,370) (5,471) (4,776) NM NM Noninterest income 779 855 1,284 638 1,405 (9) % (45) % Noninterest expense (b) 3,614 3,773 3,954 4,342 (4,426) (4) % NM Income before income taxes $ 1,019 $ 2,583 $ 7,807 $ 7,920 $ 17,658 (61) % (94) % Average Balance Sheet (millions) Loans $ 723 $ 779 $ 844 $ 927 $ 1,002 (7) % (28) % Other assets 49 52 67 64 75 (6) % (35) % Total assets 772 831 911 991 1,077 (7) % (28) % Key Statistics Return on average assets (c) 0.40% 0.94% 2.56% 2.39% 4.95% Return on allocated equity (c) (d) 7.38% 15.56% 37.26% 32.27% 64.89% Fee income to total revenue (c) 12.32% 14.45% 17.37% 9.39% 16.62% Efficiency ratio (c) 57.17% 63.79% 53.50% 63.94% NM Net interest margin (e) 2.83% 2.41% 2.67% 2.47% 2.64% Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ (1,380) $ (908) $ (3,044) $ (2,474) $ (2,679) (52) % 48 % Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation. NM - Not meaningful 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2Q19 includes an $8.3 million expense reversal related to the settlement of litigation matters. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios. Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology. Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable, state income taxes. 18 FHN ASSET QUALITY: CONSOLIDATED Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. (Dollars in thousands) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Allowance for Loan Losses Walk-Forward Beginning reserve $ 444,490 $ 200,307 $ 193,149 $ 192,749 $ 184,911 NM NM ASU Adoption 2016-13 (a) - 106,394 - - - NM NM Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (a) 110,000 145,000 10,000 15,000 13,000 (24)% NM Charge-offs (22,907) (13,453) (11,646) (24,337) (12,223) (70)% (87)% Recoveries 6,298 6,242 8,804 9,737 7,061 1% (11)% Ending balance $ 537,881 $ 444,490 $ 200,307 $ 193,149 $ 192,749 21% NM Reserve for unfunded commitments (b) 50,461 39,303 6,101 6,890 7,524 28% NM Total allowance for loan losses plus reserve for unfunded $ 588,342 $ 483,793 $ 206,408 $ 200,039 $ 200,273 22% NM commitments Allowance for Loan Losses (a) Regional Banking $ 503,876 $ 413,552 $ 182,730 $ 174,246 $ 170,849 22% NM Non-Strategic 34,005 30,938 17,577 18,903 21,900 10% 55% Total allowance for loan losses $ 537,881 $ 444,490 $ 200,307 $ 193,149 $ 192,749 21% NM Nonperforming Assets Regional Banking Nonperforming loans $ 175,188 $ 142,916 $ 113,187 $ 118,506 $ 145,265 23% 21% OREO 9,210 10,278 12,347 13,408 13,251 (10)% (30)% Total Regional Banking $ 184,398 $ 153,194 $ 125,534 $ 131,914 $ 158,516 20% 16% Non-Strategic Nonperforming loans $ 49,594 $ 45,595 $ 47,651 $ 52,346 $ 57,654 9% (14)% Nonperforming loans held-for-sale after fair value adjustments 6,219 3,611 4,047 4,199 4,514 72% 38% OREO 3,967 3,603 3,313 4,408 3,342 10% 19% Total Non-Strategic $ 59,780 $ 52,809 $ 55,011 $ 60,953 $ 65,510 13% (9)% Corporate Nonperforming loans $ 1,209 $ 1,302 $ 1,327 $ 1,643 $ 1,667 (7)% (27)% Total nonperforming assets $ 245,387 $ 207,305 $ 181,872 $ 194,510 $ 225,693 18% 9% Net Charge-Offs Regional Banking $ 17,989 $ 8,119 $ 5,886 $ 17,074 $ 7,841 NM NM Non-Strategic (1,380) (908) (3,044) (2,474) (2,679) (52)% 48% Total net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 16,609 $ 7,211 $ 2,842 $ 14,600 $ 5,162 NM NM Consolidated Key Ratios (c) 30+ Delinq. % (d) 0.13 % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.20 % NPL % 0.69 0.57 0.52 0.55 0.69 NPA % 0.73 0.61 0.57 0.61 0.74 Net charge-offs % (e) 0.20 0.10 0.04 0.19 0.07 Allowance / loans % (a) 1.64 1.33 0.64 0.62 0.65 Allowance / NPL (a) 2.38 x 2.34 x 1.24 x 1.12 x 0.94 x Allowance / NPA (a) 2.25 x 2.18 x 1.13 x 1.01 x 0.87 x Allowance / net charge-offs 8.05 x 15.33 x 17.76 x 3.33 x 9.31 x Other Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (f) $ 20,600 $ 20,340 $ 28,343 $ 27,182 $ 28,663 1% (28)% Guaranteed portion (f) 5,998 5,165 6,417 6,028 5,628 16% 7% Period-end loans, net of unearned income (millions) 32,709 33,378 31,061 31,261 29,713 (2)% 10% 30+ delinquencies (thousands) $ 41,654 $ 62,642 $ 57,911 $ 70,675 $ 58,861 (34)% (29)% NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU 2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Consolidated Key Ratios. 30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest. 2Q20 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits; 3Q19 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits. Includes loans held-for-sale. 19 FHN ASSET QUALITY: CONSOLIDATED Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Key Portfolio Details C&I (a) Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 21,394 $ 22,124 $ 20,051 $ 20,294 $ 19,054 (3)% 12% 30+ Delinq. % (b) (c) 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.05 % NPL % (d) 0.60 0.43 0.37 0.38 0.56 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) (e) 0.30 0.12 0.07 0.32 0.14 Allowance / loans % (f) 1.49 % 1.15 % 0.61 % 0.56 % 0.61 % Allowance / net charge-offs 4.63 x 10.88 x 9.25 x 1.87 x 4.77 x Commercial Real Estate (a) Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 4,813 $ 4,640 $ 4,337 $ 4,229 $ 3,861 4% 25% 30+ Delinq. % (b) 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.07 % NPL % 0.04 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.07 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) NM 0.00 NM 0.02 0.02 Allowance / loans % (f) 1.19 % 1.03 % 0.83 % 0.84 % 0.85 % Allowance / net charge-offs NM NM NM 47.70 x 39.25 x Consumer Real Estate (g) Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 6,053 $ 6,119 $ 6,177 $ 6,245 $ 6,303 (1)% (4)% 30+ Delinq. % (b) 0.53 % 0.66 % 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.66 % NPL % 1.59 1.49 1.39 1.50 1.50 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) NM NM NM NM NM Allowance / loans % (f) 2.38 % 2.01 % 0.46 % 0.49 % 0.50 % Allowance / net charge-offs NM NM NM NM NM Credit Card and Other Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 449 $ 495 $ 496 $ 493 $ 495 (9)% (9)% 30+ Delinq. % (b) 0.77 % 0.99 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 1.06 % NPL % 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.09 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) 1.35 2.12 2.29 2.10 2.17 Allowance / loans % (f) 4.03 % 3.91 % 2.68 % 2.58 % 2.46 % Allowance / net charge-offs 2.82 x 1.83 x 1.14 x 1.21 x 1.13 x NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent. In 3Q19, FHN prospectively reclassified approximately $410 million of regional banking market investor CRE loans from the C&I portfolio to the CRE portfolio. The reclassification did not have an impact on FHN's consolidated balance sheet and the impact to the consolidated financial statements from the effect on the allowance for loan losses was immaterial. 30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest. 2Q20 decrease in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was driven by several loans that returned to current; 1Q20 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 3Q19 increase in delinquencies as a percentages of total loans was primarily driven by one credit. 2Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit; 2Q19 NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit. 2Q20 charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit; 3Q19 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU 2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 1Q20, the Permanent Mortgage portfolio was combined into Consumer Real Estate portfolio, all prior periods were revised for comparability. 20 FHN ASSET QUALITY: REGIONAL BANKING Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Total Regional Banking Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 31,990 $ 32,591 $ 30,213 $ 30,345 $ 28,711 (2)% 11% 30+ Delinq. % (b) (c) 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.15 % NPL % (d) 0.55 0.44 0.37 0.39 0.51 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) (e) 0.22 0.11 0.08 0.23 0.11 Allowance / loans % (f) 1.58 % 1.27 % 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.60 % Allowance / net charge-offs 6.96 x 12.66 x 7.82 x 2.57 x 5.43 x Key Portfolio Details C&I (a) Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 21,074 $ 21,798 $ 19,721 $ 19,962 $ 18,710 (3)% 13% 30+ Delinq. % (b) (c) 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.05 % NPL % (d) 0.60 0.44 0.38 0.37 0.56 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) (e) 0.31 0.12 0.07 0.33 0.14 Allowance / loans % (f) 1.46 % 1.12 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.61 % Allowance / net charge-offs 4.48 x 10.45 x 9.23 x 1.87 x 4.73 Commercial Real Estate (a) Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 4,794 $ 4,608 $ 4,292 $ 4,172 $ 3,787 4% 27% 30+ Delinq. % (b) - % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.07 % NPL % 0.04 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.07 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) NM - NM 0.02 0.02 Allowance / loans % (f) 1.18 % 1.02 % 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.77 % Allowance / net charge-offs NM NM NM 43.95 34.79 Consumer Real Estate (g) Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 5,692 $ 5,717 $ 5,738 $ 5,763 $ 5,776 * (1)% 30+ Delinq. % (b) 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.48 % 0.50 % NPL % (h) 0.80 0.78 0.65 0.74 0.66 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) NM NM NM NM NM Allowance / loans % (f) 2.12 % 1.80 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.25 % Allowance / net charge-offs NM NM NM NM NM Credit Card and Other Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 430 $ 468 $ 462 $ 448 $ 438 (8)% (2)% 30+ Delinq. % (b) 0.74 % 0.90 % 0.69 % 0.65 % 0.66 % NPL % 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) 1.42 2.14 2.32 2.02 1.84 Allowance / loans % (f) 4.14 % 4.06 % 2.87 % 2.83 % 2.77 % Allowance / net charge-offs 2.77 x 1.89 x 1.21 x 1.40 x 1.51 x ASSET QUALITY: CORPORATE Consumer Real Estate (g) Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 28 $ 31 $ 31 $ 34 $ 35 (10)% (20)% 30+ Delinq. % (b) 4.90 % 5.39 % 5.29 % 5.00 % 4.03 % NPL % 4.34 4.25 4.22 4.90 4.79 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) NM NM NM NM NM Allowance / loans % NM NM NM NM NM Allowance / net charge-offs NM NM NM NM NM NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent. In 3Q19, FHN prospectively reclassified approximately $410 million of regional banking market investor CRE loans from the C&I portfolio to the CRE portfolio. The reclassification did not have an impact on FHN's consolidated balance sheet and the impact to the consolidated financial statements from the effect on the allowance for loan losses was immaterial. 30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest. 2Q20 decrease in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by several loans to that returned to current; 1Q20 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 3Q19 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit. 2Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit. 2Q20 charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit; 3Q19 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU 2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 1Q20, the Permanent Mortgage portfolio was combined into Consumer Real Estate portfolio, all prior periods were revised for comparability. 1Q20 increase in NPL as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit. 21 FHN ASSET QUALITY: NON-STRATEGIC Quarterly, Unaudited 2Q20 Changes vs. 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 Total Non-Strategic Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 691 $ 756 $ 817 $ 882 $ 967 (9)% (29)% 30+ Delinq. % (a) 1.06 % 1.56 % 1.72 % 1.67 % 1.42 % NPL % 7.17 6.03 5.83 5.93 5.96 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) NM NM NM NM NM Allowance / loans % (b) 4.92 % 4.09 % 2.15 % 2.14 % 2.27 % Allowance / net charge-offs NM NM NM NM NM Key Portfolio Details Commercial Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 339 $ 358 $ 375 $ 388 $ 418 (5)% (19)% 30+ Delinq. % (a) (c) - % 0.45 % - % - % - % NPL % - - - 0.70 0.66 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) - - - - 0.02 Allowance / loans % (b) 3.19 % 2.95 % 0.65 % 0.77 % 1.20 % Allowance / net charge-offs NM NM NM NM 56.57 Consumer Real Estate (d) Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 332 $ 371 $ 407 $ 449 $ 492 (11)% (33)% 30+ Delinq. % (a) (e) 2.11 % 2.56 % 3.10 % 2.91 % 2.30 % NPL % 14.88 12.19 11.63 10.98 11.07 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) NM NM NM NM NM Allowance / loans % (b) 6.89 % 5.40 % 3.71 % 3.54 % 3.42 % Allowance / net charge-offs NM NM NM NM NM Other Consumer Period-end loans ($ millions) $ 20 $ 27 $ 35 $ 45 $ 57 (26)% (65)% 30+ Delinq. % (a) 1.42 % 2.60 % 4.05 % 3.78 % 4.21 % NPL % 0.79 0.94 0.85 0.72 0.72 Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) NM 1.82 1.83 2.84 4.41 Allowance / loans % (b) 1.57 % 1.21 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Allowance / net charge-offs NM 0.58 x 0.04 x 0.03 0.02 NM - Not meaningful 30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest. Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU 2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. 1Q20 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit In 1Q20, the Permanent Mortgage portfolio was combined into Consumer Real Estate portfolio, all prior periods were revised for comparability. 3Q19 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits. 22 FHN NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION Quarterly, Unaudited (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) (A) Total equity (GAAP) $ 5,208,385 $ 5,055,580 $ 5,076,008 $ 4,996,043 $ 4,926,081 Less: Noncontrolling interest (a) 295,431 295,431 295,431 295,431 295,431 Less: Preferred stock (a) 240,289 95,624 95,624 95,624 95,624 (B) Total common equity $ 4,672,665 $ 4,664,525 $ 4,684,953 $ 4,604,988 $ 4,535,026 Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (b) 1,552,395 1,557,679 1,562,987 1,569,193 1,575,399 (C) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 3,120,270 $ 3,106,846 $ 3,121,966 $ 3,035,795 $ 2,959,627 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) (D) Total assets (GAAP) $ 48,644,659 $ 47,197,378 $ 43,310,900 $ 43,717,684 $ 42,171,770 Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (b) 1,552,395 1,557,679 1,562,987 1,569,193 1,575,399 (E) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 47,092,264 $ 45,639,699 $ 41,747,913 $ 42,148,491 $ 40,596,371 Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) (F) Average total equity (GAAP) $ 5,117,613 $ 5,002,394 $ 5,039,868 $ 4,962,341 $ 4,869,161 Less: Average noncontrolling interest (a) 295,431 295,431 295,431 295,431 295,431 Less: Average preferred stock (a) 149,675 95,624 95,624 95,624 95,624 (G) Total average common equity $ 4,672,507 $ 4,611,339 $ 4,648,813 $ 4,571,286 $ 4,478,106 Less: Average intangible assets (GAAP) (b) 1,555,049 1,560,340 1,566,079 1,572,312 1,578,505 (H) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 3,117,458 $ 3,050,999 $ 3,082,734 $ 2,998,974 $ 2,899,601 Annualized Net Income/(loss) Available to Common Shareholders (I) Net income /(loss) available to common shareholders $ 210,205 $ 48,545 $ 463,483 $ 434,469 $ 438,562 (annualized) (GAAP) Period-end Shares Outstanding (J) Period-end shares outstanding 312,359 311,863 311,469 311,180 312,478 Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Net interest income (GAAP) $ 305,344 $ 302,802 $ 311,393 $ 300,676 $ 303,610 Plus: Noninterest income (GAAP) 206,269 174,756 183,307 171,735 157,993 Total revenues (GAAP) 511,613 477,558 494,700 472,411 461,603 Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP) 332,168 311,319 327,447 307,672 300,394 PPNR (Non-GAAP) 179,445 166,239 167,253 164,739 161,209 Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (GAAP) 110,000 145,000 10,000 15,000 13,000 Income before income taxes (pre-tax income ("PTI")) (GAAP) $ 69,445 $ 21,239 $ 157,253 $ 149,739 $ 148,209 Ratios (I)/(G) Return on average common equity ("ROCE") (GAAP) 4.50 % 1.05 % 9.97 % 9.50 % 9.79 % (I)/(H) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") 6.74 % 1.59 % 15.03 % 14.49 % 15.12 % (Non-GAAP) (A)/(D) Total equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.71 % 10.71 % 11.72 % 11.43 % 11.68 % (C)/(E) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ("TCE/TA") 6.63 % 6.81 % 7.48 % 7.20 % 7.29 % (Non-GAAP) (B)/(J) Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 14.96 $ 14.96 $ 15.04 $ 14.80 $ 14.51 (C)/(J) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 9.99 $ 9.96 $ 10.02 $ 9.76 $ 9.47 Included in Total equity on the Consolidated Balance Sheet. Includes goodwill and other intangible assets, net of amortization. 23 FHN GLOSSARY OF TERMS Average Assets for Leverage:The amount of assets a company uses to calculate the leverage ratio, which includes average total assets less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangibles, and deferred tax assets, as well as certain other regulatory adjustments made to tier 1 capital. Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio:Ratio consisting of common equity adjusted for certain unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale securities, less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangibles, and deferred tax assets as well as certain other regulatory deductions divided by risk-weighted assets. Core Businesses:Management considers regional banking, fixed income, and corporate as FHN's core businesses. Non-strategic has legacy assets and operations that are being wound down. Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL"):New accounting standard that focuses on estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans which is measured by the difference between amortized cost and the net amount expected to be collected. Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE"):Reflects the amount of tax-exempt income adjusted to a level that would yield the same after-tax income had that income been subject to taxation. Market-IndexedDeposits:Deposits with pricing tied to an index not administered by FHN. For FHN these are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits. Market-IndexedDeposits:Deposits with pricing tied to an index not administered by FHN. For FHN these are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"):The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. Loans guaranteed under the PPP will be 100 percent guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"), and the full principal amount of the loans may qualify for loan forgiveness if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. Tier 1 Capital Ratio:Ratio consisting of shareholders' equity adjusted for certain unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale securities, plus qualifying portions of noncontrolling interests, less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangible assets, and deferred tax assets as well as certain other regulatory deductions divided by risk-weighted assets. Key Ratios Return on Average Assets:Ratio is annualized net income to average total assets. Return on Average Common Equity:Ratio is annualized net income available to common shareholders to average common equity. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity:Ratio is annualized net income available to common shareholders to average tangible common equity. Fee Income to Total Revenue:Ratio is fee income excluding securities gains/(losses) to total revenue excluding securities gains/(losses). Efficiency Ratio:Ratio is noninterest expense to total revenue excluding securities gains/(losses). Leverage Ratio:Ratio is tier 1 capital to average assets for leverage. Asset Quality - Consolidated Key Ratios NPL %:Ratio is nonperforming loans in the loan portfolio to total period-end loans. NPA %:Ratio is nonperforming assets related to the loan portfolio to total period-end loans plus foreclosed real estate and other assets. Netcharge-offs%:Ratio is annualized net charge-offs to total average loans. Allowance / loans:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to total period-end loans. Allowance / NPL:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans in the loan portfolio. Allowance / NPA:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets related to the loan portfolio. Allowance /charge-offs:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to annualized net charge-offs. 24 Attachments Original document

