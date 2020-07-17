First Horizon National : 2Q20 FHN Financial Supplement
0
07/17/2020 | 06:56am EDT
SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT
FHN TABLE OF CONTENTS
First Horizon National Corporation Segment Structure
Performance Highlights
Consolidated Results
Income Statement
Income Statement
Other Income and Other Expense
8
Acquisition, Restructuring, and Rebranding Expense
9
Balance Sheet
Period End Balance Sheet
Average Balance Sheet
11
Net Interest Income
12
Average Balance Sheet: Yields and Rates
13
14
Business Segment Detail
Segment Highlights
Regional Banking
16
Fixed Income and Corporate
Non-Strategic
Asset Quality
Asset Quality: Consolidated
Asset Quality: Regional Banking and Corporate
Asset Quality: Non-Strategic
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
23
Glossary of Terms
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication may contain forward-looking information, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward," and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from results stated in or suggested by forward-looking information. Those factors include: general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest rate movements including the slope of the yield curve; competition; ability to execute business plans; regional, national, andworld-widepolitical developments; recent and future legislative and regulatory developments; inflation or deflation; market (particularly real estate market) and monetary fluctuations; pestilence;man-madeor natural disasters; customer, investor and regulatory responses to any of those conditions or events; matters mentioned in this release; critical accounting estimates;FHN's success in executing its business plans and strategies following its 2020 merger with IBERIABANK Corporation, and managing the risks involved; the potential impacts on FHN's businesses of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, including negative impacts from quarantines, market declines, and volatility, and changes in customer behavior related to COVID-19;and other factors described in FHN's annual report on Form10-K,FHN's other recent filings with the SEC, and FHN's most recent earnings release and related materials.FHN disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, or changes in expectations.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Regulatory Measures that are not GAAP
Certain measures are included in this financial supplement that are "non-GAAP," meaning (under U.S. financial reporting rules) they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the U.S. and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to FHN. Although other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by FHN for non-GAAP measures, FHN's management believes such measures are relevant to understanding the financial condition, capital position, and financial results of FHN and its business segments. Non-GAAP measures are reported to FHN's management and Board of Directors through various internal reports.
Presentation of regulatory measures, some of which follow regulatory definitions rather than GAAP, provides a meaningful base for comparability to other financial institutions subject to the same regulations as FHN. Such measures are used by the various banking regulators in reviewing the performance, stability, and capital adequacy of financial institutions they regulate. Although not GAAP terms, these regulatory measures are not considered "non-GAAP" under U.S. financial reporting rules as long as their presentation conforms to regulatory standards. Regulatory measures used in this financial supplement include: common equity tier 1 capital, generally defined as common equity less goodwill, other intangibles, and certain other required regulatory deductions; tier 1 capital, generally defined as the sum of core capital (including common equity and instruments that cannot be redeemed at the option of the holder) adjusted for certain items under risk based capital regulations; and risk weighted assets ("RWA"), which is a measure of total on- and off- balance sheet assets adjusted for credit and market risk, used to determine regulatory capital ratios.
The non-GAAP measures presented in this financial supplement are pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ("TA"), and tangible book value ("TBV") per common share.
Refer to the tabular reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures and presentation of the most comparable GAAP items on page 23 of this financial supplement.
FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENT STRUCTURE
3
FHN PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Significant events impacting FHN
On July 1, 2020, FHN closed its merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation ("IBKC"). At June 30, 2020, IBKC remained a separate company. Accordingly, information in this Financial Supplement does not reflect the substantial impacts of that closing on FHN's financial condition, operations, and capital. At June 30, 2020 IBKC had $34.7 billion of total assets, $26.1 billion in loans, and $28.3 billion in deposits and operated over 300 offices in 12 states, primarily in the southern and southeastern U.S.
Acquisition of 30 branches from Truist Financial Corporation divestiture on track to close July 17, 2020.
Solid Capital with CET1 ratio of 9.3% and Total Capital of 12.5%.
FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and $150 million of Series E preferred stock in 2Q20.
First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes in 2Q20.
Recent changes to the economic forecast and continuing uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in provision expense of $110.0 million in 2Q20.
FHN remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of employees and customers in this challenging environment.
Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") originations of $2.1 billion.
Continued prudent risk management with enhanced focus on credit oversight. Ongoing support to employees and community.
Summary of Second Quarter 2020 Notable Items
Amount
Segment
Item
Income Statement
Favorable/
(Unfavorable)
Corporate
Acquisition expenses
Noninterest expense: various
$(14.3)
million
Comments
Pre-taxacquisition-related expenses largely associated with the IBKC merger of equals and pending branch acquisition
Second Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2020
Consolidated
(Thousands, except per share data)
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Diluted EPS of $.17 in 2Q20, up from $.04 in 1Q20, driven by revenue
growth and lower loan loss provision expense
Income Statement
PPNR up 8% to $179.4 million in 2Q20 from $166.2 million in 1Q20
Net interest income
$
305,344
$
302,802
1
%
Total revenue up 7%
Noninterest income
206,269
174,756
18
%
Fee income up 18% primarily driven by higher fixed income
Total revenues
511,613
477,558
7
%
revenue and deferred compensation income
Provision for loan losses
110,000
145,000
(24) %
NII up from average loan growth tied to loans to mortgage
Noninterest expense
332,168
311,319
7
%
companies and PPP and deposit pricing discipline, partially offset by
the negative impact of interest rates on loans (LIBOR)
Income before income taxes
69,445
21,239
NM
NIM of 2.90% in 2Q20 compared to 3.16% in 1Q20; decrease primarily
Provision for income taxes
12,780
4,767
NM
due to a decline in LIBOR and excess cash positions, somewhat
Net income/(loss)
$
56,665
$
16,472
NM
mitigated by deposit pricing discipline and the impact of PPP
PPNR (a)
$
179,445
$
166,239
8
%
Loan loss provision of $110 million in 2Q20, down from $145 million in
Diluted EPS
$
0.17
$
0.04
NM
1Q20; reflects increased reserves primarily driven by recent changes to
the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic
Balance Sheet (millions)
Expenses up 7% primarily due to higher deferred compensation expense
Period-end Loans
$
32,709
$
33,378
(2) %
and acquisition-related costs, somewhat offset by lower advertising and
travel and entertainment expenses
Period-end Deposits
$
37,759
$
34,420
10
%
Strong period-end deposit growth; period-end loans down 2%
Average Loans
$
33,968
$
30,524
11
%
Average Deposits
$
37,526
$
32,882
14
%
NM - Not Meaningful
Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.
FHN PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (continued)
Second Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2020 (continued)
Regional Banking
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Strong average loan growth
Loan growth due to increases in loans to mortgage companies and
Net interest income
$
349,749
$
300,187
17
%
PPP lending
Noninterest income
79,312
81,896
(3) %
NII up 17% from 1Q20 driven by higher average loan balances
and wider loan spreads with offset in Corporate
Total revenues
429,061
382,083
12
%
Provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast
Provision for loan losses
108,311
145,441
(26) %
Fee income negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2Q20,
Noninterest expense
202,297
211,034
(4) %
Income before income taxes
$
118,453
$
25,608
NM
resulting in lower NSF fee income, fees from derivative sales, brokerage
fees, and bankcard income, somewhat offset by a $4.6 million debit card
PPNR (a)
226,764
171,049
33
%
incentive payment
Expense decrease largely driven by lower personnel and advertising and
Balance Sheet (millions)
public relations expense, higher deferred loan origination costs, and
Period-end Loans
$
31,885
$
32,502
(2) %
lower travel and entertainment expenses, somewhat offset by an
increase in the credit expense on unfunded commitments
Period-end Deposits
$
34,401
$
30,731
12
%
Efficiency ratio improved to 47% in 2Q20
Average loans
$
33,115
$
29,615
12
%
Average deposits
$
33,792
$
30,582
10
%
* Amount is less than one percent.
Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.
Fixed Income
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Net interest income
$
13,545
$
10,914
24
%
Noninterest income
113,235
95,723
18
%
Total revenues
126,780
106,637
19
%
Noninterest expense
83,039
81,063
2
%
Income before income taxes
$
43,741
$
25,574
71
%
Fixed income product ADR
$
1,592
$
1,264
26
%
Corporate
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Net interest income
$ (63,493)
$ (13,359)
NM
Noninterest income
12,943
(3,718)
NM
Total revenues
(50,550)
(17,077)
NM
Noninterest expense
43,218
15,449
NM
Income before income taxes
$ (93,768)
$ (32,526)
NM
2Q20 ADR up 26% to $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million in 1Q20 Levels were favorably impacted by low rates, market volatility and increased depository liquidity
NII up $2.6 million; Other product revenue down $4.4 million primarily driven by lower fees from derivative sales and loan transaction revenues which were negatively impacted by COVID-19
Expense increase driven by increased variable compensation
NII negatively impacted by funds transfer pricing methodology with offset in Regional Banking
Increase in fee income driven by deferred compensation income; 1Q20 included negative deferred compensation income driven by equity market valuation declines
Deferred compensation net impact of $2.1 million; $17.7 million increase in fee income, more than offset by a $19.8 million increase in expense
FHN PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (continued)
Second Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2020 (continued)
Non-Strategic
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Net interest income
$
5,543
$
5,060
10
%
Noninterest income
779
855
(9) %
Total revenues
6,322
5,915
7
%
Non-Strategic results reflect continuing wind-down of the loan portfolio
Provision for loan losses
1,689
(441)
NM
Noninterest expense
3,614
3,773
(4) %
Income before income taxes
$
1,019
$
2,583
(61) %
Balance Sheet
Average loans
$
723
$
779
(7) %
Asset Quality
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Allowance for loan losses
$537,881
$444,490
21
%
Allowance / loans %
1.64%
1.33%
Net Charge-offs
$16,609
$7,211
NM
Net charge-offs %
0.20%
0.10%
Nonperforming Loans (a)
$225,991
$189,813
19
%
NPL %
0.69%
0.57%
30+ delinquencies
$41,654
$62,642
(34) %
30+ delinquencies %
0.13%
0.19%
(a) Excludes loans held-for-sale.
Increase in reserves primarily driven by recent changes to the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic
Commercial up $73.9 million; Consumer up $19.5 million Increase in net charge-offs primarily driven by two commercial credits
NPLs increased $36.2 million primarily driven by two commercial credits
Decrease in 30+ delinquencies driven by several credits within the C&I and Consumer Real Estate portfolios that returned to current in 2Q20
Capital and Liquidity
(millions)
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Common dividends declared (a)
$
46.8
$
46.7
*
Preferred dividends declared
$
1.6
$
1.6
*
Share repurchases
$
-
$
-
NM
Capital Ratios (b)
Common Equity Tier 1
9.26%
8.54%
Tier 1
10.69%
9.52%
Total Capital
12.48%
10.78%
Leverage
8.56%
9.00%
Declared quarterly dividend of $.15 in 2Q20 and 1Q20
No share repurchases in 2Q20 and 1Q20
In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and $150 million of Series E preferred stock; First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes
2Q20 and 1Q20 include the impact of CECL adoption; amount calculated under the interim final rule to delay the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period
FHN CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Interest income
$
346,624
$
378,368
$
404,142
$
407,494
$
412,089
(8)
%
(16)
%
Less: interest expense
41,280
75,566
92,749
106,818
108,479
(45)
%
(62)
%
Net interest income
305,344
302,802
311,393
300,676
303,610
1
%
1
%
Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (a)
110,000
145,000
10,000
15,000
13,000
(24)
%
NM
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
195,344
157,802
301,393
285,676
290,610
24
%
(33)
%
Noninterest income:
Fixed income
112,421
95,635
80,981
77,645
66,414
18
%
69
%
Deposit transactions and cash management (b)
30,787
30,290
33,289
34,379
32,374
2
%
(5)
%
Brokerage, management fees and commissions
13,800
15,405
14,557
14,157
14,120
(10)
%
(2)
%
Trust services and investment management
7,733
7,195
7,434
7,163
7,888
7
%
(2)
%
Bankcard income
6,652
7,253
7,984
7,017
6,355
(8)
%
5
%
Bank-owned life insurance
6,380
4,589
5,255
4,427
5,126
39
%
24
%
Securities gains/(losses), net
(1,493)
25
(3)
97
49
NM
NM
Other (c)
29,989
14,364
33,810
26,850
25,667
NM
17
%
Total noninterest income
206,269
174,756
183,307
171,735
157,993
18
%
31
%
Adjusted gross income after provision for loan losses
401,613
332,558
484,700
457,411
448,603
21
%
(10)
%
Noninterest expense:
Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits (d) (e)
200,259
183,470
178,761
167,022
171,643
9
%
17
%
Legal fees (e)
2,498
1,823
2,709
4,854
6,486
37
%
(61)
%
Professional fees (e)
10,310
6,996
16,718
14,910
11,291
47
%
(9)
%
Occupancy (e)
21,445
19,563
19,972
18,887
20,719
10
%
4
%
Computer software
16,522
16,027
15,390
15,191
15,001
3
%
10
%
Contract employment and outsourcing
5,236
4,936
3,160
3,256
3,078
6
%
70
%
Operations services
11,654
11,692
11,171
11,634
11,713
*
(1)
%
Equipment rentals, depreciation, and maintenance
8,384
8,552
8,597
8,197
8,375
(2)
%
*
FDIC premium expense
6,432
6,742
5,806
5,564
4,247
(5)
%
51
%
Advertising and public relations (e) (f)
2,525
7,456
14,897
6,646
5,574
(66)
%
(55)
%
Communications and courier
5,868
5,528
5,597
5,650
7,380
6
%
(20)
%
Amortization of intangible assets
5,284
5,308
6,206
6,206
6,206
*
(15)
%
Other (c)
35,751
33,226
38,463
39,655
28,681
8
%
25
%
Total noninterest expense
332,168
311,319
327,447
307,672
300,394
7
%
11
%
Income before income taxes
69,445
21,239
157,253
149,739
148,209
NM
(53)
%
Provision for income taxes
12,780
4,767
35,970
35,796
34,467
NM
(63)
%
Net income/(loss)
56,665
16,472
121,283
113,943
113,742
NM
(50)
%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,851
2,852
2,910
2,883
2,852
*
*
Net income/(loss) attributable to controlling interest
53,814
13,620
118,373
111,060
110,890
NM
(51)
%
Preferred stock dividends
1,550
1,550
1,550
1,550
1,550
*
*
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders
$
52,264
$
12,070
$
116,823
$
109,510
$
109,340
NM
(52)
%
Common Stock Data
EPS
$
0.17
$
0.04
$
0.38
$
0.35
$
0.35
NM
(51)
%
Basic shares (thousands)
312,090
311,597
311,250
311,888
314,063
*
(1)
%
Diluted EPS
$
0.17
$
0.04
$
0.37
$
0.35
$
0.35
NM
(51)
%
Diluted shares (thousands)
312,936
313,170
313,353
313,805
315,786
*
(1)
%
Key Ratios & Other
Return on average assets (annualized) (g)
0.48%
0.15%
1.12%
1.08%
1.11%
Return on average common equity ("ROCE") (annualized) (g)
4.50%
1.05%
9.97%
9.50%
9.79%
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")
6.74%
1.59%
15.03%
14.49%
15.12%
(annualized) (g) (h)
Fee income to total revenue (g)
40.49%
36.59%
37.05%
36.34%
34.22%
Efficiency ratio (g)
64.74%
65.19%
66.19%
65.14%
65.08%
Average full time equivalent employees
5,006
4,969
5,005
5,116
5,287
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) (i)
$
179,445
$
166,239
$
167,253
$
164,739
$
161,209
8
%
11
%
2Q20 and 1Q20 increases in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
2Q20 includes a $4.6 million debit card incentive payment.
Refer to the Other Income and Other Expense table on page 8 for additional information.
2Q20 and 1Q20 include $9.3 million and $(10.3) million, respectively, of deferred compensation expense.
Refer to the Acquisition, and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances.
4Q19 includes $6.4 million of costs related to rebranding.
See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios.
Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to ROCE (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.
Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.
FHN OTHER INCOME AND OTHER EXPENSE
Quarterly, Unaudited
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
2Q20 Changes vs.
1Q20
2Q19
Other Income
ATM and interchange fees
$
4,009
$
4,212
$
4,529
$
4,507
$
4,262
(5)
%
(6) %
Dividend income
1,057
1,130
1,508
1,556
1,809
(6)
%
(42) %
Electronic banking fees
1,182
1,030
1,101
1,288
1,267
15
%
(7) %
Letter of credit fees
1,559
1,462
1,561
1,400
1,253
7
%
24
%
Mortgage banking
4,138
2,431
3,578
2,019
2,572
70
%
61
%
Deferred compensation (a)
8,171
(9,507)
3,339
472
1,938
NM
NM
Insurance commissions
401
789
358
577
566
(49)
%
(29) %
Other service charges
4,582
5,219
5,755
5,738
5,624
(12)
%
(19) %
Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt
-
-
65
(6)
-
NM
NM
Other (b)
4,890
7,598
12,016
9,299
6,376
(36)
%
(23) %
Total
$
29,989
$
14,364
$
33,810
$
26,850
$
25,667
NM
17
%
Other Expense
Litigation and regulatory matters
$
3
$
13
$
(394)
$
11,534
$
(8,230)
(77)
%
NM
Tax credit investments
426
346
460
407
267
23
%
60
%
Travel and entertainment
474
2,709
3,652
2,849
2,906
(83)
%
(84) %
Employee training and dues
654
1,341
1,430
1,003
1,251
(51)
%
(48) %
Customer relations (c)
632
2,004
2,794
3,165
1,540
(68)
%
(59) %
Miscellaneous loan costs
2,356
1,094
1,227
1,017
857
NM
NM
Supplies
1,933
2,411
2,104
1,668
1,342
(20)
%
44
%
OREO
437
(184)
1,478
342
25
NM
NM
Other insurance and taxes
2,599
2,679
2,515
2,475
2,495
(3)
%
4
%
Non-service components of net periodic pension
2,961
2,508
327
986
559
18
%
NM
and post retirement cost
Credit expense on unfunded commitments (d)
11,158
9,230
(790)
(634)
(489)
21
%
NM
Other (e)
12,118
9,075
23,660
14,843
26,158
34
%
(54) %
Total
$
35,751
$
33,226
$
38,463
$
39,655
$
28,681
8
%
25
%
Amounts driven by market conditions and are mirrored by changes in deferred compensation expense which is included in employee compensation expense; 1Q20 decrease driven by equity market valuations.
4Q19 and 3Q19 include an increase in collections from CBF loans charged off prior to acquisition, under ASU2016-13 (CECL) these collections are no longer recognized as part of fee income, but are accounted for as reductions of provision.
3Q19 increase driven by higher business development costs.
2Q20 and 1Q20 increases largely driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
4Q19 includes $11.0 million of charitable contributions; 3Q19 includes $4.0 million of valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares; 2Q19 includes $7.4 million of costs primarily associated with fixed asset impairments andtechnology-related expenses related to rebranding; Refer to the Acquisition and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances.
8
ACQUISITION EXPENSE
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20
Changes vs.
IBKC ACQUISITION EXPENSE
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
1Q20
(Thousands)
Legal and professional fees (a)
$
3,748
$
662
$
8,228
NM
Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits (b)
4,705
689
3,079
NM
Miscellaneous expense (e)
1,003
254
64
NM
Total IBKC acquisition expense
$
9,456
$
1,605
$
11,371
NM
2Q20 Changes vs.
OTHER ACQUISITION EXPENSE
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
(Thousands)
Legal and professional fees (a)
$
1,327
$
799
$
1,494
$
3,507
$
4,478
66
%
(70) %
Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits (b)
87
396
1,035
1,473
1,472
(78) %
(94) %
Occupancy (c)
(82)
(25)
(94)
(76)
1,505
NM
NM
Contract employment and outsourcing (d)
420
306
35
223
17
37
%
NM
Miscellaneous expense (e)
503
822
217
1,022
79
(39) %
NM
All other expense (f)
2,610
1,874
1,638
2,840
1,096
39
%
NM
Total other acquisition expense
$
4,865
$
4,172
$
4,325
$
8,989
$
8,647
17
%
(44) %
Primarily comprised of fees for legal, accounting, and merger consultants.
Primarily comprised of severance and retention.
Primarily relates to expenses associated with lease exit accruals.
Primarily relates to expenses for temporary assistance for merger and integration activities.
Consists of expenses for operations services, communications and courier, equipment rentals, deprecation and maintenance, supplies, travel and entertainment, computer software, and advertising and public relations.
Primarily relates to contract termination charges, internal technology development costs, costs of shareholder matters and asset impairments, as well as other miscellaneous expenses.
RESTRUCTURING EXPENSE
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
(Thousands)
Legal and professional fees
$
7
$
7
$
989
$6,488
$4,242
*
NM
Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits
32
57
259
1,182
2,557
(44) %
(99) %
Occupancy
-
2
57
(128)
72
NM
NM
All other expense (a)
1
(103)
(148)
300
11,797
NM
NM
Total restructuring expense
$
40
$
(37)
$
1,157
$7,842
$18,668
NM
NM
(a) Primarily relates to costs associated with asset impairments.
9
FHN CONSOLIDATED PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET
Quarterly, Unaudited
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
2Q20 Changes vs.
1Q20
2Q19
Assets:
Investment securities
$
5,486,156
$
4,554,907
$
4,455,403
$
4,425,845
$
4,425,609
20
%
24
%
Loans held-for-sale (a)
745,655
595,601
593,790
554,843
447,106
25
%
67
%
Loans, net of unearned income
32,708,937
33,378,303
31,061,111
31,260,833
29,712,810
(2) %
10
%
Federal funds sold
113,000
30,050
46,536
48,747
50,705
NM
NM
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
302,267
562,435
586,629
697,214
602,919
(46) %
(50) %
Interest-bearing cash (b)
3,135,844
670,525
482,405
364,412
593,180
NM
NM
Trading securities
1,116,450
1,877,514
1,346,207
1,395,043
1,668,942
(41) %
(33) %
Total earning assets
43,608,309
41,669,335
38,572,081
38,746,937
37,501,271
5
%
16
%
Cash and due from banks
604,280
537,564
633,728
749,719
596,081
12
%
1
%
Fixed income receivables (c)
145,455
180,569
40,114
209,732
147,574
(19) %
(1) %
Goodwill
1,432,787
1,432,787
1,432,787
1,432,787
1,432,787
*
*
Other intangible assets, net
119,608
124,892
130,200
136,406
142,612
(4) %
(16) %
Premises and equipment, net
448,028
447,812
455,006
451,600
454,271
*
(1) %
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
15,134
15,837
17,838
20,181
19,286
(4) %
(22) %
Allowance for loan losses (d)
(537,881)
(444,490)
(200,307)
(193,149)
(192,749)
21
%
NM
Derivative assets
599,704
696,250
183,115
250,786
185,521
(14) %
NM
Other assets
2,209,235
2,536,822
2,046,338
1,912,685
1,885,116
(13) %
17
%
Total assets
$
48,644,659
$
47,197,378
$
43,310,900
$
43,717,684
$
42,171,770
3
%
15
%
Liabilities and Equity:
Deposits:
Consumer interest
$
14,323,445
$
13,813,999
$
13,866,920
$
13,670,204
$
13,705,969
4
%
5
%
Commercial interest
6,065,840
5,867,755
6,153,075
6,211,539
6,660,056
3
%
(9) %
Market-indexed (e)
5,582,248
5,798,088
3,980,589
3,794,105
3,855,545
(4) %
45
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
25,971,533
25,479,842
24,000,584
23,675,848
24,221,570
2
%
7
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
11,787,818
8,939,808
8,428,951
8,268,812
8,086,748
32
%
46
%
Total deposits
37,759,351
34,419,650
32,429,535
31,944,660
32,308,318
10
%
17
%
Federal funds purchased
778,529
476,013
548,344
936,837
666,007
64
%
17
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1,482,585
788,595
716,925
735,226
764,308
88
%
94
%
Trading liabilities
232,742
452,611
505,581
719,777
558,347
(49) %
(58) %
Other short-term borrowings (f)
130,583
4,060,673
2,253,045
2,276,139
865,347
(97) %
(85) %
Term borrowings (g)
2,032,476
792,751
791,368
1,195,096
1,186,646
NM
71
%
Fixed income payables (c)
24,735
91,274
49,535
66,842
66,369
(73) %
(63) %
Derivative liabilities
94,389
234,984
67,480
83,530
88,485
(60) %
7
%
Other liabilities
900,884
825,247
873,079
763,534
741,862
9
%
21
%
Total liabilities
43,436,274
42,141,798
38,234,892
38,721,641
37,245,689
3
%
17
%
Equity:
Common stock
195,224
194,914
194,668
194,487
195,299
*
*
Capital surplus
2,940,610
2,938,670
2,931,451
2,925,309
2,941,696
*
*
Undivided profits (h)
1,671,629
1,667,105
1,798,442
1,725,846
1,660,520
*
1
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(134,798)
(136,164)
(239,608)
(240,654)
(262,489)
(1) %
(49) %
Preferred stock (i)
240,289
95,624
95,624
95,624
95,624
NM
NM
Noncontrolling interest (j)
295,431
295,431
295,431
295,431
295,431
*
*
Total equity
5,208,385
5,055,580
5,076,008
4,996,043
4,926,081
3
%
6
%
Total liabilities and equity
$
48,644,659
$
47,197,378
$
43,310,900
$
43,717,684
$
42,171,770
3
%
15
%
2Q20 includes $644.2 million of SBA and USDA loans, $96.7 million of mortgage loans, and $4.8 million of other consumer loans.
Includes excess balances held at Fed; 2Q20 increase driven by an influx of deposits.
Period-endbalances fluctuate based on the level of pending unsettled trades.
Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Market-indexeddeposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits; 1Q20 increase used to support commercial loan growth, including loans to mortgage companies.
Balance fluctuates largely based on the level of FHLB borrowings as a result of loan demand and deposit levels; 1Q20 increase used to support commercial loan growth, including loans to mortgage companies.
In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured.
Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13 (CECL) which resulted in a net decrease to undivided profits of $96.1 million.
In 2Q20 FHN issued $150 million ofNon-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E.
Consists of preferred stock of subsidiaries.
10
FHN CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income:
Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) (a)
$
22,694,432
$
19,469,572
$
19,739,937
$
18,965,829
$
17,952,866
17
%
26
%
Commercial real estate (a)
4,709,676
4,421,913
4,263,597
4,269,425
3,910,466
7
%
20
%
Consumer real estate
6,087,485
6,134,390
6,194,134
6,283,488
6,310,039
(1)
%
(4)
%
Credit card and other
476,088
498,290
508,651
497,646
498,790
(4)
%
(5)
%
Total loans, net of unearned income (b)
33,967,681
30,524,165
30,706,319
30,016,388
28,672,161
11
%
18
%
Loans held-for-sale (c)
731,315
590,458
581,810
455,239
606,685
24
%
21
%
Investment securities:
U.S. treasuries
88,007
100
100
100
99
NM
NM
U.S. government agencies
4,295,823
4,330,905
4,327,651
4,289,719
4,461,712
(1)
%
(4)
%
States and municipalities
84,142
64,668
54,146
49,025
41,911
30
%
NM
Corporate bonds
50,541
50,570
50,493
50,414
64,720
*
(22)
%
Other
22,787
20,409
15,933
18,837
14,609
12
%
56
%
Total investment securities
4,541,300
4,466,652
4,448,323
4,408,095
4,583,051
2
%
(1)
%
Trading securities
1,419,868
1,831,492
1,263,633
1,391,405
1,564,201
(22)
%
(9)
%
Other earning assets:
Federal funds sold
28,208
10,192
9,700
21,225
47,664
NM
(41)
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
393,539
816,794
645,979
550,641
593,412
(52)
%
(34)
%
Interest-bearing cash (d)
1,619,686
548,036
586,495
545,784
648,927
NM
NM
Total other earning assets
2,041,433
1,375,022
1,242,174
1,117,650
1,290,003
48
%
58
%
Total earning assets
42,701,597
38,787,789
38,242,259
37,388,777
36,716,101
10
%
16
%
Allowance for loan losses (e)
(475,606)
(353,794)
(195,863)
(196,586)
(188,243)
34
%
NM
Cash and due from banks
561,864
609,701
609,750
596,323
590,622
(8)
%
(5)
%
Fixed income receivables
124,451
111,474
75,917
75,938
64,958
12
%
92
%
Premises and equipment, net
451,572
450,931
450,950
451,567
478,607
*
(6)
%
Derivative assets
532,890
254,736
202,624
160,341
83,050
NM
NM
Other assets
4,037,306
3,691,075
3,500,153
3,464,541
3,497,912
9
%
15
%
Total assets
$
47,934,074
$
43,551,912
$
42,885,790
$
41,940,901
$
41,243,007
10
%
16
%
Liabilities and equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Consumer interest
$
14,153,186
$
13,760,968
$
13,718,820
$
13,670,745
$
13,597,195
3
%
4
%
Commercial interest
6,002,315
6,006,364
6,145,681
6,321,835
6,599,793
*
(9)
%
Market-indexed (f)
6,055,468
4,448,587
4,370,025
4,143,012
3,818,949
36
%
59
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,210,969
24,215,919
24,234,526
24,135,592
24,015,937
8
%
9
%
Federal funds purchased
1,037,107
746,686
1,163,701
886,445
519,497
39
%
NM
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1,011,339
777,692
701,213
722,815
691,490
30
%
46
%
Trading liabilities
352,433
750,520
585,889
501,203
548,653
(53)
%
(36)
%
Other short-term borrowings (g)
555,032
1,686,690
844,558
535,585
650,387
(67)
%
(15)
%
Term borrowings (h)
1,426,261
791,043
928,214
1,185,853
1,183,205
80
%
21
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
30,593,141
28,968,550
28,458,101
27,967,493
27,609,169
6
%
11
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
11,315,526
8,666,087
8,542,521
8,235,806
7,947,607
31
%
42
%
Fixed income payables
25,899
54,900
34,510
33,059
25,579
(53)
%
1
%
Derivative liabilities
63,966
16,171
59,114
19,632
61,715
NM
4
%
Other liabilities
817,929
843,810
751,676
722,570
729,776
(3)
%
12
%
Total liabilities
42,816,461
38,549,518
37,845,922
36,978,560
36,373,846
11
%
18
%
Equity:
Common stock
195,097
194,827
194,574
194,930
196,319
*
(1)
%
Capital surplus
2,940,736
2,935,372
2,928,463
2,934,276
2,964,824
*
(1)
%
Undivided profits (i)
1,672,072
1,686,986
1,766,211
1,695,417
1,629,474
(1)
%
3
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(135,398)
(205,846)
(240,435)
(253,337)
(312,511)
(34)
%
57
%
Preferred stock (j)
149,675
95,624
95,624
95,624
95,624
57
%
57
%
Noncontrolling interest (k)
295,431
295,431
295,431
295,431
295,431
*
*
Total equity
5,117,613
5,002,394
5,039,868
4,962,341
4,869,161
2
%
5
%
Total liabilities and equity
$
47,934,074
$
43,551,912
$
42,885,790
$
41,940,901
$
41,243,007
10
%
16
%
In 3Q19, FHN prospectively reclassified approximately $410 million of regional banking market investor CRE loans from the C&I portfolio to the CRE portfolio. The reclassification did not have an impact on FHN's consolidated balance sheet and the impact to the consolidated financial statements from the effect on the allowance for loan losses is immaterial.
Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
2Q20 includes $631.2 million of SBA and USDA loans, $95.3 million of mortgage loans, and $4.9 million of other consumer loans.
Includes excess balances held at Fed; 2Q20 increase driven by an influx of deposits.
Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Market-indexeddeposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.
Balance fluctuates largely based on the level of FHLB borrowings as a result of loan demand and deposit levels; 1Q20 increase used to support commercial loan growth, including loans to mortgage companies.
In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured.
Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13 (CECL) which resulted in a net decrease to undivided profits of $96.1 million.
In 2Q20 FHN issued $150 million ofNon-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E.
Consists of preferred stock of subsidiaries.
11
FHN CONSOLIDATED NET INTEREST INCOME (a)
Quarterly, Unaudited
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
2Q20 Changes vs.
1Q20
2Q19
Interest Income:
Loans, net of unearned income (b)
$
308,184
$
328,526
$
356,176
$
357,724
$
354,067
(6)
%
(13)
%
Loans held-for-sale
6,596
6,899
7,053
6,069
8,128
(4)
%
(19)
%
Investment securities:
U.S. government agencies
22,021
25,127
26,500
26,322
29,075
(12)
%
(24)
%
States and municipalities
733
542
478
431
347
35
%
NM
Corporate bonds
595
591
595
593
713
1
%
(17)
%
U.S. treasuries
26
-
-
-
-
NM
NM
Other
1,904
1,732
1,352
1,634
1,278
10
%
49
%
Total investment securities
25,279
27,992
28,925
28,980
31,413
(10)
%
(20)
%
Trading securities
8,815
13,338
9,507
10,645
13,332
(34)
%
(34)
%
Other earning assets:
Federal funds sold
15
27
51
141
326
(44)
%
(95)
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell (c)
(82)
2,303
2,467
2,800
3,301
NM
NM
Interest-bearing cash
350
1,536
2,359
2,700
3,689
(77)
%
(91)
%
Total other earning assets
283
3,866
4,877
5,641
7,316
(93)
%
(96)
%
Interest income
$
349,157
$
380,621
$
406,538
$
409,059
$
414,256
(8)
%
(16)
%
Interest Expense:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Consumer interest
$
10,197
$
18,337
$
22,957
$
26,670
$
25,666
(44)
%
(60)
%
Commercial interest
9,041
19,061
24,366
28,112
29,927
(53)
%
(70)
%
Market-indexed (d)
5,507
17,091
20,090
23,809
23,409
(68)
%
(76)
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
24,745
54,489
67,413
78,591
79,002
(55)
%
(69)
%
Federal funds purchased
315
2,214
5,026
4,898
3,142
(86)
%
(90)
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
907
2,623
2,843
3,301
3,580
(65)
%
(75)
%
Trading liabilities
974
3,292
2,987
2,943
3,756
(70)
%
(74)
%
Other short-term borrowings
233
5,027
3,989
3,333
4,316
(95)
%
(95)
%
Term borrowings (e)
14,106
7,921
10,491
13,752
14,683
78
%
(4)
%
Interest expense
41,280
75,566
92,749
106,818
108,479
(45)
%
(62)
%
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis
307,877
305,055
313,789
302,241
305,777
1
%
1
%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
(2,533)
(2,253)
(2,396)
(1,565)
(2,167)
(12)
%
(17)
%
Net interest income
$
305,344
$
302,802
$
311,393
$
300,676
$
303,610
1
%
1
%
Net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a statutory federal income tax of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes.
Includes interest on loans in nonaccrual status.
2Q20 balance driven by negative market rates on reverse repurchase agreements.
Market-indexeddeposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.
In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured.
12
FHN CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET: YIELDS AND RATES
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Assets:
Earning assets (a)
Loans, net of unearned income (b)
Commercial loans
3.56
%
4.33
%
4.63
%
4.78
%
5.05
%
Consumer loans
4.00
4.33
4.51
4.55
4.65
Total loans, net of unearned income (c)
3.65
4.33
4.60
4.73
4.95
Loans held-for-sale
3.61
4.67
4.85
5.33
5.36
Investment securities:
U.S. government agencies
2.05
2.32
2.45
2.45
2.61
States and municipalities
3.48
3.35
3.53
3.51
3.31
Corporate bonds
4.71
4.67
4.71
4.71
4.41
U.S. treasuries
0.12
NM
NM
NM
NM
Other
33.42
33.76
33.73
34.52
34.73
Total investment securities
2.23
2.51
2.60
2.63
2.74
Trading securities
2.48
2.91
3.01
3.06
3.41
Other earning assets:
Federal funds sold
0.22
1.05
2.10
2.64
2.74
Securities purchased under agreements to resell (d)
Effect of interest-free sources used to fund earning assets
0.15
0.27
0.33
0.38
0.40
Net interest margin
2.90
%
3.16
%
3.26
%
3.21
%
3.34
%
Total loan yield
3.65
%
4.33
%
4.60
%
4.73
%
4.95
%
Total deposit cost
0.27
%
0.67
%
0.82
%
0.96
%
0.99
%
Total funding cost
0.40
%
0.81
%
1.00
%
1.17
%
1.22
%
Yields are adjusted to a FTE basis assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes.
Earning assets yields are expressed net of unearned income.
Includes loan fees and cash basis interest income.
Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
2Q20 yield driven by negative market rates on reverse repurchase agreements.
Market-indexeddeposits are tied to an index not administered by FHN and are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.
Rates are expressed net of unamortized debenture cost for term borrowings; In 2Q20 FHN issued $800 million of senior notes and First Horizon Bank issued $450 million of subordinated notes; In 4Q19 $400 million of First Horizon Bank senior capital notes matured.
FHN CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
(Dollars and shares in thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Common equity tier 1 capital (a) (b) (c)
$
3,457,447
$ 3,421,763
$ 3,408,936
$ 3,326,059
$ 3,270,484
1
%
6
%
Tier 1 capital (a) (b) (c)
3,992,552
3,812,203
3,760,450
3,679,158
3,620,001
5
%
10
%
Total capital (a) (c)
4,659,652
4,319,384
4,154,885
4,065,306
4,009,116
8
%
16
%
Risk-weighted assets ("RWA") (a) (b) (d)
37,343,970
40,055,114
37,045,782
36,913,347
35,341,740
(7)
%
6
%
Average assets for leverage (a) (b)
46,657,797
42,348,418
41,583,446
40,660,442
40,022,187
10
%
17
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (a) (b) (c)
9.26
%
8.54
%
9.20
%
9.01
%
9.25
%
Tier 1 ratio (a) (b) (c)
10.69
%
9.52
%
10.15
%
9.97
%
10.24
%
Total capital ratio (a) (c)
12.48
%
10.78
%
11.22
%
11.01
%
11.34
%
Leverage ratio (a) (b) (c)
8.56
%
9.00
%
9.04
%
9.05
%
9.04
%
Total equity to total assets (c)
10.71
%
10.71
%
11.72
%
11.43
%
11.68
%
Tangible common equity/tangible assets
6.63
%
6.81
%
7.48
%
7.20
%
7.29
%
("TCE/TA") (c) (e)
Period-end shares outstanding
312,359
311,863
311,469
311,180
312,478
*
*
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.14
*
7
%
Book value per common share (c)
$
14.96
$
14.96
$
15.04
$
14.80
$
14.51
Tangible book value per common share (c)
$
9.99
$
9.96
$
10.02
$
9.76
$
9.47
(e)
Market capitalization (millions)(f)
$
3,111.1
$
2,513.6
$
5,157.9
$
5,041.1
$
4,665.3
Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation.
Amount is less than one percent.
(a) Current quarter is an estimate.
(b) See Glossary of Terms for definition.
(c) 2Q20 and 1Q20 include the impact of CECL adoption; amount calculated under the interim final rule to delay the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.
(d) 1Q20 increase in risk-weighted assets due to period-end commercial loan growth (primarily loans to mortgage companies), higher draw activity in March, and increased market risk assets for Fixed Income.
(e) TCE/TA and Tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP measures and are reconciled to Total equity to total assets (GAAP) and to Book value per common share (GAAP), respectively, in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.
(f) 1Q20 decrease driven by a sharp decline in FHN's share price attributable to market uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
14
FHN BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
(Thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Regional Banking
Net interest income (a)
$
349,749
$
300,187
$
310,880
$
302,551
$
297,534
17
%
18
%
Noninterest income
79,312
81,896
89,592
85,929
81,565
(3) %
(3) %
Total revenues
429,061
382,083
400,472
388,480
379,099
12
%
13
%
Provision for loan losses (b)
108,311
145,441
14,370
20,471
17,776
(26) %
NM
Noninterest expense (c)
202,297
211,034
202,193
192,537
192,413
(4) %
5
%
Income before income taxes
118,453
25,608
183,909
175,472
168,910
NM
(30) %
Provision for income taxes
26,948
4,401
43,295
42,012
39,788
NM
(32) %
Net income
$
91,505
$
21,207
$
140,614
$
133,460
$
129,122
NM
(29) %
Fixed Income
Net interest income
$
13,545
$
10,914
$
7,232
$
5,311
$
6,171
24
%
NM
Noninterest income (d)
113,235
95,723
81,185
77,809
65,622
18
%
73
%
Total revenues
126,780
106,637
88,417
83,120
71,793
19
%
77
%
Noninterest expense (e)
83,039
81,063
62,090
67,576
55,534
2
%
50
%
Income before income taxes
43,741
25,574
26,327
15,544
16,259
71
%
NM
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
10,679
6,099
6,362
3,708
3,840
75
%
NM
Net income
$
33,062
$
19,475
$
19,965
$
11,836
$
12,419
70
%
NM
Corporate
Net interest income/(expense) (a)
$
(63,493)
$
(13,359)
$
(12,826)
$
(13,339)
$
(7,146)
NM
NM
Noninterest income (f)
12,943
(3,718)
11,246
7,359
9,401
NM
38
%
Total revenues
(50,550)
(17,077)
(1,580)
(5,980)
2,255
NM
NM
Noninterest expense (f) (g)
43,218
15,449
59,210
43,217
56,873
NM
(24) %
Income/(loss) before income taxes
(93,768)
(32,526)
(60,790)
(49,197)
(54,618)
NM
(72) %
Provision/ (benefit) for income taxes
(25,097)
(6,372)
(15,616)
(11,881)
(13,525)
NM
(86) %
Net income/(loss)
$
(68,671)
$
(26,154)
$
(45,174)
$
(37,316)
$
(41,093)
NM
(67) %
Non-Strategic
Net interest income
$
5,543
$
5,060
$
6,107
$
6,153
$
7,051
10
%
(21) %
Noninterest income
779
855
1,284
638
1,405
(9) %
(45) %
Total revenues
6,322
5,915
7,391
6,791
8,456
7
%
(25) %
Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (b)
1,689
(441)
(4,370)
(5,471)
(4,776)
NM
NM
Noninterest expense (h)
3,614
3,773
3,954
4,342
(4,426)
(4) %
NM
Income before income taxes
1,019
2,583
7,807
7,920
17,658
(61) %
(94) %
Provision for income taxes
250
639
1,929
1,957
4,364
(61) %
(94) %
Net income
$
769
$
1,944
$
5,878
$
5,963
$
13,294
(60) %
(94) %
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$
305,344
$
302,802
$
311,393
$
300,676
$
303,610
1
%
1
%
Noninterest income
206,269
174,756
183,307
171,735
157,993
18
%
31
%
Total revenues
511,613
477,558
494,700
472,411
461,603
7
%
11
%
Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (b)
110,000
145,000
10,000
15,000
13,000
(24) %
NM
Noninterest expense
332,168
311,319
327,447
307,672
300,394
7
%
11
%
Income before income taxes
69,445
21,239
157,253
149,739
148,209
NM
(53) %
Provision for income taxes
12,780
4,767
35,970
35,796
34,467
NM
(63) %
Net income
$
56,665
$
16,472
$
121,283
$
113,943
$
113,742
NM
(50) %
Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation.
NM - Not meaningful
2Q20 increase in NII in Regional Banking primarily driven by higher average balances of loans to mortgage companies and PPP lending activities coupled with wider loan spreads (Funds Transfer Pricing ("FTP") offset is in Corporate).
2Q20 and 1Q20 increases in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
2Q20 decrease attributable to lower personnel and advertising and public relations expense, higher deferred loan origination costs, and lower travel and entertainment expenses, somewhat offset by an increase in expense on unfunded commitments; 2Q20 and 1Q20 include $11.2 million and $9.2 million of expense on unfunded commitments.
1Q20 includes elevated levels of commissionable revenues, partially offset by elevated levels of trading losses driven by extreme volatility in March 2020.
3Q19 includes a $7.5 million unfavorable adjustment associated with the net impact of the resolution of legal matters.
Refer to the Deferred Compensation table at the bottom of the Corporate section on page 17 for additional information about the variability in quarterly balances.
Refer to the Acquisition and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances; 4Q19 includes $11.0 million of charitable contributions and $6.4 million of costs related to rebranding; 3Q19 includes $4.0 million of valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares; 2Q19 includes $7.4 million of costs primarily associated with fixed asset impairments andtechnology-related expenses related to rebranding.
2Q19 includes an $8.3 million expense reversal related to the resolution of legal matters.
15
FHN REGIONAL BANKING
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Income Statement (thousands)
Net interest income (a)
$
349,749
$
300,187
$
310,880
$
302,551
$
297,534
17
%
18
%
Provision for loan losses (b)
108,311
145,441
14,370
20,471
17,776
(26) %
NM
Noninterest income:
NSF / Overdraft fees (c)
6,373
10,922
13,325
13,703
12,350
(42) %
(48) %
Cash management fees
9,576
9,289
9,200
9,561
8,026
3
%
19
%
Debit card income (d)
9,006
4,306
4,659
4,750
4,961
NM
82
%
Other
4,587
4,311
4,472
4,592
5,294
6
%
(13) %
Total deposit transactions and cash management
29,542
28,828
31,656
32,606
30,631
2
%
(4) %
Brokerage, management fees and commissions
13,800
15,405
14,558
14,156
14,120
(10) %
(2) %
Trust services and investment management
7,750
7,213
7,452
7,190
7,902
7
%
(2) %
Bankcard income
6,551
7,152
7,881
7,031
6,597
(8) %
(1) %
Other service charges
4,517
5,156
5,697
5,655
5,466
(12) %
(17)
%
Miscellaneous revenue (e)
17,152
18,142
22,348
19,291
16,849
(5) %
2
%
Total noninterest income
79,312
81,896
89,592
85,929
81,565
(3) %
(3) %
Noninterest expense:
Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits
74,114
79,019
74,466
73,713
76,752
(6) %
(3)
%
Other (f)
128,183
132,015
127,727
118,824
115,661
(3) %
11
%
Total noninterest expense
202,297
211,034
202,193
192,537
192,413
(4) %
5
%
Income before income taxes
$
118,453
$
25,608
$
183,909
$
175,472
$
168,910
NM
(30) %
PPNR (g)
226,764
171,049
198,279
195,943
186,686
33
%
21
%
Balance Sheet (millions)
Average loans
$
33,115
$
29,615
$
29,729
$
28,966
$
27,541
12
%
20
%
Average other earning assets
50
50
55
49
50
*
*
Total average earning assets
33,165
29,665
29,784
29,015
27,591
12
%
20
%
Total average deposits
33,792
30,582
30,415
30,047
29,956
10
%
13
%
Total period-end deposits
34,401
30,731
30,595
30,062
30,274
12
%
14
%
Total period-end assets
34,444
35,116
32,898
33,159
31,343
(2) %
10
%
Key Statistics
Return on average assets (quarters are annualized) (h)
1.03%
0.27%
1.72%
1.67%
1.71%
Return on allocated equity (h) (i)
11.75%
2.80%
18.19%
17.56%
17.44%
Fee income to total revenue (h)
18.49%
21.43%
22.37%
22.12%
21.52%
Efficiency ratio (h)
47.15%
55.23%
50.49%
49.56%
50.76%
Net interest margin (j)
4.27%
4.10%
4.17%
4.16%
4.35%
Net interest spread
3.32%
3.65%
3.77%
3.82%
3.99%
Loan average yield
3.56%
4.24%
4.50%
4.68%
4.88%
Deposit average rate
0.24%
0.59%
0.73%
0.86%
0.89%
Regional banking net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$
17,989
$
8,119
$
5,886
$
17,074
$
7,841
NM
NM
Financial center locations (k)
269
269
269
270
292
*
(8) %
Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation. NM - Not meaningful
* Amount is less than one percent
2Q20 increase in NII primarily driven by higher average balances of loans to mortgage companies and PPP lending activities coupled with wider loan spreads (FTP offset is in Corporate).
2Q20 and 1Q20 increase in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
Variability is driven by seasonality and changes in consumer behavior; 2Q20 decrease due to the impact of theCOVID-19 pandemic.
2Q20 includes a $4.6 million debit card incentive payment.
4Q19 and 3Q19 include an increase in collections from CBF loans charged off prior to acquisition, under ASU2016-13 (CECL) these collections are no longer recognized as part of fee income, but are accounted for as reductions of provision.
2Q20 decrease attributable to lower advertising and public relations expense, higher deferred loan origination costs, and lower travel and entertainment expenses, somewhat offset by an increase in expense on unfunded commitments; 2Q20 and 1Q20 include $11.2 million and $9.2 million of expense on unfunded commitments; 4Q19 increase due in large part to higher strategic investments in technology and advertising.
Thisnon-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") (GAAP) in the Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation on page 23 of this financial supplement.
See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios.
Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology.
Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable, state income taxes.
3Q19 decrease driven by restructuring, repositioning, and efficiency initiatives.
16
FHN FIXED INCOME
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Income Statement (thousands)
Net interest income
$
13,545
$
10,914
$
7,232
$
5,311
$
6,171
24
%
NM
Noninterest income:
Fixed income product revenue (a)
100,272
78,354
65,772
63,646
54,533
28
%
84
%
Other
12,963
17,369
15,413
14,163
11,089
(25) %
17
%
Total noninterest income
113,235
95,723
81,185
77,809
65,622
18
%
73
%
Noninterest expense (b)
83,039
81,063
62,090
67,576
55,534
2
%
50
%
Income before income taxes
$
43,741
$
25,574
$
26,327
$
15,544
$
16,259
71
%
NM
Fixed income product average daily revenue
$
1,592
$
1,264
$
1,061
$
994
$
866
26
%
84
%
Balance Sheet (millions)
Average trading inventory
$
1,419
$
1,831
$
1,263
$
1,390
$
1,563
(22) %
(9) %
Average loans held-for-sale
631
491
477
367
528
29
%
20
%
Average other earning assets
579
949
829
709
670
(39) %
(14) %
Total average earning assets
2,629
3,271
2,569
2,466
2,761
(20) %
(5) %
Total period-end assets
2,961
3,965
2,987
3,323
3,232
(25) %
(8) %
Key Statistics
Return on average assets (c)
4.08%
2.08%
2.65%
1.63%
1.59%
Return on allocated equity (c) (d)
65.83%
37.12%
39.92%
23.61%
24.64%
Efficiency ratio (c)
65.50%
76.02%
70.22%
81.30%
77.35%
Net interest margin (e)
2.07%
1.36%
1.15%
0.88%
0.92%
NM - Not meaningful
1Q20 includes elevated levels of commissionable revenues, partially offset by elevated levels of trading losses driven by extreme volatility in March 2020.
3Q19 includes a $7.5 million unfavorable adjustment associated with the net impact of the resolution of legal matters.
See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios.
Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology.
Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable, state income taxes.
FHN CORPORATE
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Income Statement (thousands)
Net interest income/(expense) (a)
$
(63,493)
$
(13,359)
$
(12,826)
$
(13,339)
$
(7,146)
NM
NM
Noninterest income excluding securities gains/(losses) (b)
14,436
(3,743)
11,249
7,262
9,352
NM
54
%
Securities gains/(losses), net
(1,493)
25
(3)
97
49
NM
NM
Noninterest expense (c)
43,218
15,449
59,210
43,217
56,873
NM
(24) %
Income/(loss) before income taxes
$
(93,768)
$
(32,526)
$
(60,790)
$
(49,197)
$
(54,618)
NM
(72) %
Average Balance Sheet (millions)
Average investment securities
$
4,519
$
4,446
$
4,432
$
4,389
$
4,568
2
%
(1) %
Total earning assets
$
6,123
$
5,010
$
4,980
$
4,916
$
5,295
22
%
16
%
Deferred Compensation (thousands)
Other Income
$
8,171
$
(9,507)
$
3,339
$
472
$
1,938
NM
NM
Employee compensation, incentives, and benefits
$
9,299
$
(10,548)
$
3,846
$
567
$
2,150
NM
NM
Estimated effective duration of securities portfolio 1.4 years in 2Q20 compared to 1.3 years in 1Q20
NM - Not Meaningful
2Q20 decrease in NII primarily driven by funds transfer pricing methodology with offset in Regional Banking.
Variability in quarterly balances driven by fluctuations in deferred compensation income driven by equity market valuations and mirrored by changes in deferred compensation expense which is included in employee compensation expense.
Refer to the Acquisition and Restructuring expense tables on page 9 for additional information about variability in quarterly balances; 4Q19 includes $11.0 million of charitable contributions and $6.4 million of costs related to rebranding; 3Q19 includes $4.0 million of valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares; 2Q19 includes $7.4 million of costs primarily associated with fixed asset impairments andtechnology-related expenses related to rebranding.
17
FHN NON-STRATEGIC
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Income Statement (thousands)
Net interest income
$
5,543
$
5,060
$
6,107
$
6,153
$
7,051
10
%
(21)
%
Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (a)
1,689
(441)
(4,370)
(5,471)
(4,776)
NM
NM
Noninterest income
779
855
1,284
638
1,405
(9)
%
(45)
%
Noninterest expense (b)
3,614
3,773
3,954
4,342
(4,426)
(4)
%
NM
Income before income taxes
$
1,019
$
2,583
$
7,807
$
7,920
$
17,658
(61)
%
(94)
%
Average Balance Sheet (millions)
Loans
$
723
$
779
$
844
$
927
$
1,002
(7)
%
(28)
%
Other assets
49
52
67
64
75
(6)
%
(35)
%
Total assets
772
831
911
991
1,077
(7)
%
(28)
%
Key Statistics
Return on average assets (c)
0.40%
0.94%
2.56%
2.39%
4.95%
Return on allocated equity (c) (d)
7.38%
15.56%
37.26%
32.27%
64.89%
Fee income to total revenue (c)
12.32%
14.45%
17.37%
9.39%
16.62%
Efficiency ratio (c)
57.17%
63.79%
53.50%
63.94%
NM
Net interest margin (e)
2.83%
2.41%
2.67%
2.47%
2.64%
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$
(1,380)
$
(908)
$
(3,044)
$
(2,474)
$
(2,679)
(52)
%
48
%
Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation.
NM - Not meaningful
2Q20 and 1Q20 increases in provision expense primarily driven by the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
2Q19 includes an $8.3 million expense reversal related to the settlement of litigation matters.
See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Key Ratios.
Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology.
Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable, state income taxes.
18
FHN ASSET QUALITY: CONSOLIDATED
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
(Dollars in thousands)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Allowance for Loan Losses Walk-Forward
Beginning reserve
$
444,490
$
200,307
$
193,149
$
192,749
$
184,911
NM
NM
ASU Adoption 2016-13 (a)
-
106,394
-
-
-
NM
NM
Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (a)
110,000
145,000
10,000
15,000
13,000
(24)%
NM
Charge-offs
(22,907)
(13,453)
(11,646)
(24,337)
(12,223)
(70)%
(87)%
Recoveries
6,298
6,242
8,804
9,737
7,061
1%
(11)%
Ending balance
$
537,881
$
444,490
$
200,307
$
193,149
$
192,749
21%
NM
Reserve for unfunded commitments (b)
50,461
39,303
6,101
6,890
7,524
28%
NM
Total allowance for loan losses plus reserve for unfunded
$
588,342
$
483,793
$
206,408
$
200,039
$
200,273
22%
NM
commitments
Allowance for Loan Losses (a)
Regional Banking
$
503,876
$
413,552
$
182,730
$
174,246
$
170,849
22%
NM
Non-Strategic
34,005
30,938
17,577
18,903
21,900
10%
55%
Total allowance for loan losses
$
537,881
$
444,490
$
200,307
$
193,149
$
192,749
21%
NM
Nonperforming Assets
Regional Banking
Nonperforming loans
$
175,188
$
142,916
$
113,187
$
118,506
$
145,265
23%
21%
OREO
9,210
10,278
12,347
13,408
13,251
(10)%
(30)%
Total Regional Banking
$
184,398
$
153,194
$
125,534
$
131,914
$
158,516
20%
16%
Non-Strategic
Nonperforming loans
$
49,594
$
45,595
$
47,651
$
52,346
$
57,654
9%
(14)%
Nonperforming loans held-for-sale after fair value adjustments
6,219
3,611
4,047
4,199
4,514
72%
38%
OREO
3,967
3,603
3,313
4,408
3,342
10%
19%
Total Non-Strategic
$
59,780
$
52,809
$
55,011
$
60,953
$
65,510
13%
(9)%
Corporate
Nonperforming loans
$
1,209
$
1,302
$
1,327
$
1,643
$
1,667
(7)%
(27)%
Total nonperforming assets
$
245,387
$
207,305
$
181,872
$
194,510
$
225,693
18%
9%
Net Charge-Offs
Regional Banking
$
17,989
$
8,119
$
5,886
$
17,074
$
7,841
NM
NM
Non-Strategic
(1,380)
(908)
(3,044)
(2,474)
(2,679)
(52)%
48%
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$
16,609
$
7,211
$
2,842
$
14,600
$
5,162
NM
NM
Consolidated Key Ratios (c)
30+ Delinq. % (d)
0.13 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.23 %
0.20 %
NPL %
0.69
0.57
0.52
0.55
0.69
NPA %
0.73
0.61
0.57
0.61
0.74
Net charge-offs % (e)
0.20
0.10
0.04
0.19
0.07
Allowance / loans % (a)
1.64
1.33
0.64
0.62
0.65
Allowance / NPL (a)
2.38
x
2.34
x
1.24
x
1.12
x
0.94
x
Allowance / NPA (a)
2.25
x
2.18
x
1.13
x
1.01
x
0.87
x
Allowance / net charge-offs
8.05
x
15.33
x
17.76
x
3.33
x
9.31
x
Other
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (f)
$
20,600
$
20,340
$
28,343
$
27,182
$
28,663
1%
(28)%
Guaranteed portion (f)
5,998
5,165
6,417
6,028
5,628
16%
7%
Period-end loans, net of unearned income (millions)
32,709
33,378
31,061
31,261
29,713
(2)%
10%
30+ delinquencies (thousands)
$
41,654
$
62,642
$
57,911
$
70,675
$
58,861
(34)%
(29)%
NM - Not meaningful
* Amount is less than one percent.
Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to theCOVID-19 pandemic.
See Glossary of Terms for definitions of Consolidated Key Ratios.
30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest.
2Q20 increase incharge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits; 3Q19 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits.
Includes loansheld-for-sale.
19
FHN ASSET QUALITY: CONSOLIDATED
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Key Portfolio Details
C&I (a)
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
21,394
$
22,124
$
20,051
$
20,294
$
19,054
(3)%
12%
30+ Delinq. % (b) (c)
0.03 %
0.08
%
0.05
%
0.11
%
0.05
%
NPL % (d)
0.60
0.43
0.37
0.38
0.56
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) (e)
0.30
0.12
0.07
0.32
0.14
Allowance / loans % (f)
1.49 %
1.15
%
0.61
%
0.56
%
0.61
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
4.63
x
10.88
x
9.25
x
1.87
x
4.77
x
Commercial Real Estate (a)
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
4,813
$
4,640
$
4,337
$
4,229
$
3,861
4%
25%
30+ Delinq. % (b)
0.00 %
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.07
%
NPL %
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.07
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
NM
0.00
NM
0.02
0.02
Allowance / loans % (f)
1.19 %
1.03
%
0.83
%
0.84
%
0.85
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
NM
NM
NM
47.70
x
39.25
x
Consumer Real Estate (g)
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
6,053
$
6,119
$
6,177
$
6,245
$
6,303
(1)%
(4)%
30+ Delinq. % (b)
0.53 %
0.66
%
0.70
%
0.68
%
0.66
%
NPL %
1.59
1.49
1.39
1.50
1.50
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Allowance / loans % (f)
2.38 %
2.01
%
0.46
%
0.49
%
0.50
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Credit Card and Other
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
449
$
495
$
496
$
493
$
495
(9)%
(9)%
30+ Delinq. % (b)
0.77 %
0.99
%
0.93
%
0.94
%
1.06
%
NPL %
0.06
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.09
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
1.35
2.12
2.29
2.10
2.17
Allowance / loans % (f)
4.03 %
3.91
%
2.68
%
2.58
%
2.46
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
2.82
x
1.83
x
1.14
x
1.21
x
1.13
x
NM - Not meaningful
* Amount is less than one percent.
In 3Q19, FHN prospectively reclassified approximately $410 million of regional banking market investor CRE loans from the C&I portfolio to the CRE portfolio. The reclassification did not have an impact on FHN's consolidated balance sheet and the impact to the consolidated financial statements from the effect on the allowance for loan losses was immaterial.
30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest.
2Q20 decrease in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was driven by several loans that returned to current; 1Q20 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 3Q19 increase in delinquencies as a percentages of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.
2Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit; 2Q19 NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.
2Q20charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit; 3Q19 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits.
Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 1Q20, the Permanent Mortgage portfolio was combined into Consumer Real Estate portfolio, all prior periods were revised for comparability.
20
FHN ASSET QUALITY: REGIONAL BANKING
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Total Regional Banking
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
31,990
$
32,591
$
30,213
$
30,345
$
28,711
(2)%
11%
30+ Delinq. % (b) (c)
0.10 %
0.15
%
0.14
%
0.18
%
0.15
%
NPL % (d)
0.55
0.44
0.37
0.39
0.51
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) (e)
0.22
0.11
0.08
0.23
0.11
Allowance / loans % (f)
1.58 %
1.27
%
0.60
%
0.57
%
0.60
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
6.96 x
12.66
x
7.82
x
2.57
x
5.43
x
Key Portfolio Details
C&I (a)
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
21,074
$
21,798
$
19,721
$
19,962
$
18,710
(3)%
13%
30+ Delinq. % (b) (c)
0.03 %
0.07
%
0.05
%
0.11
%
0.05
%
NPL % (d)
0.60
0.44
0.38
0.37
0.56
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized) (e)
0.31
0.12
0.07
0.33
0.14
Allowance / loans % (f)
1.46 %
1.12
%
0.62
%
0.57
%
0.61
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
4.48 x
10.45
x
9.23
x
1.87
x
4.73
Commercial Real Estate (a)
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
4,794
$
4,608
$
4,292
$
4,172
$
3,787
4%
27%
30+ Delinq. % (b)
- %
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.07
%
NPL %
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.07
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
NM
-
NM
0.02
0.02
Allowance / loans % (f)
1.18 %
1.02
%
0.79
%
0.79
%
0.77
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
NM
NM
NM
43.95
34.79
Consumer Real Estate (g)
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
5,692
$
5,717
$
5,738
$
5,763
$
5,776
*
(1)%
30+ Delinq. % (b)
0.42 %
0.51
%
0.50
%
0.48
%
0.50
%
NPL % (h)
0.80
0.78
0.65
0.74
0.66
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Allowance / loans % (f)
2.12 %
1.80
%
0.23
%
0.26
%
0.25
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Credit Card and Other
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
430
$
468
$
462
$
448
$
438
(8)%
(2)%
30+ Delinq. % (b)
0.74 %
0.90
%
0.69
%
0.65
%
0.66
%
NPL %
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
1.42
2.14
2.32
2.02
1.84
Allowance / loans % (f)
4.14 %
4.06
%
2.87
%
2.83
%
2.77
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
2.77 x
1.89
x
1.21
x
1.40
x
1.51
x
ASSET QUALITY: CORPORATE
Consumer Real Estate (g)
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
28
$
31
$
31
$
34
$
35
(10)%
(20)%
30+ Delinq. % (b)
4.90 %
5.39
%
5.29
%
5.00
%
4.03
%
NPL %
4.34
4.25
4.22
4.90
4.79
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Allowance / loans %
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Allowance / net charge-offs
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM - Not meaningful
* Amount is less than one percent.
In 3Q19, FHN prospectively reclassified approximately $410 million of regional banking market investor CRE loans from the C&I portfolio to the CRE portfolio. The reclassification did not have an impact on FHN's consolidated balance sheet and the impact to the consolidated financial statements from the effect on the allowance for loan losses was immaterial.
30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest.
2Q20 decrease in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by several loans to that returned to current; 1Q20 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 3Q19 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.
2Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 increase in NPLs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.
2Q20charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits; 1Q20 charge-offs as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit; 3Q19 increase in charge-offs as a percentage of loans was primarily driven by two credits.
Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 1Q20, the Permanent Mortgage portfolio was combined into Consumer Real Estate portfolio, all prior periods were revised for comparability.
1Q20 increase in NPL as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit.
21
FHN ASSET QUALITY: NON-STRATEGIC
Quarterly, Unaudited
2Q20 Changes vs.
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Total Non-Strategic
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
691
$
756
$
817
$
882
$
967
(9)%
(29)%
30+ Delinq. % (a)
1.06 %
1.56
%
1.72
%
1.67
%
1.42
%
NPL %
7.17
6.03
5.83
5.93
5.96
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Allowance / loans % (b)
4.92 %
4.09
%
2.15
%
2.14
%
2.27
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Key Portfolio Details
Commercial
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
339
$
358
$
375
$
388
$
418
(5)%
(19)%
30+ Delinq. % (a) (c)
- %
0.45
%
- %
- %
- %
NPL %
-
-
-
0.70
0.66
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
-
-
-
-
0.02
Allowance / loans % (b)
3.19 %
2.95
%
0.65
%
0.77
%
1.20
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
NM
NM
NM
NM
56.57
Consumer Real Estate (d)
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
332
$
371
$
407
$
449
$
492
(11)%
(33)%
30+ Delinq. % (a) (e)
2.11 %
2.56
%
3.10
%
2.91
%
2.30
%
NPL %
14.88
12.19
11.63
10.98
11.07
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Allowance / loans % (b)
6.89 %
5.40
%
3.71
%
3.54
%
3.42
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Other Consumer
Period-end loans ($ millions)
$
20
$
27
$
35
$
45
$
57
(26)%
(65)%
30+ Delinq. % (a)
1.42 %
2.60
%
4.05
%
3.78
%
4.21
%
NPL %
0.79
0.94
0.85
0.72
0.72
Charge-offs % (qtr. annualized)
NM
1.82
1.83
2.84
4.41
Allowance / loans % (b)
1.57 %
1.21
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
Allowance / net charge-offs
NM
0.58
x
0.04
x
0.03
0.02
NM - Not meaningful
30+ Delinquency % includes all accounts delinquent more than one month and still accruing interest.
Effective 1/1/2020 FHN adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," (CECL) which resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan losses of $106.4 million in 1Q20; 2Q20 and 1Q20 increases reflect increased reserves established in association with the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1Q20 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by one credit
In 1Q20, the Permanent Mortgage portfolio was combined into Consumer Real Estate portfolio, all prior periods were revised for comparability.
3Q19 increase in delinquencies as a percentage of total loans was primarily driven by two credits.
22
FHN NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION
Quarterly, Unaudited
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
(A) Total equity (GAAP)
$
5,208,385
$
5,055,580
$
5,076,008
$
4,996,043
$
4,926,081
Less: Noncontrolling interest (a)
295,431
295,431
295,431
295,431
295,431
Less: Preferred stock (a)
240,289
95,624
95,624
95,624
95,624
(B) Total common equity
$
4,672,665
$
4,664,525
$
4,684,953
$
4,604,988
$
4,535,026
Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (b)
1,552,395
1,557,679
1,562,987
1,569,193
1,575,399
(C) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
3,120,270
$
3,106,846
$
3,121,966
$
3,035,795
$
2,959,627
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
(D) Total assets (GAAP)
$
48,644,659
$
47,197,378
$
43,310,900
$
43,717,684
$
42,171,770
Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (b)
1,552,395
1,557,679
1,562,987
1,569,193
1,575,399
(E) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
47,092,264
$
45,639,699
$
41,747,913
$
42,148,491
$
40,596,371
Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
(F) Average total equity (GAAP)
$
5,117,613
$
5,002,394
$
5,039,868
$
4,962,341
$
4,869,161
Less: Average noncontrolling interest (a)
295,431
295,431
295,431
295,431
295,431
Less: Average preferred stock (a)
149,675
95,624
95,624
95,624
95,624
(G) Total average common equity
$
4,672,507
$
4,611,339
$
4,648,813
$
4,571,286
$
4,478,106
Less: Average intangible assets (GAAP) (b)
1,555,049
1,560,340
1,566,079
1,572,312
1,578,505
(H) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
3,117,458
$
3,050,999
$
3,082,734
$
2,998,974
$
2,899,601
Annualized Net Income/(loss) Available to Common
Shareholders
(I) Net income /(loss) available to common shareholders
$
210,205
$
48,545
$
463,483
$
434,469
$
438,562
(annualized) (GAAP)
Period-end Shares Outstanding
(J) Period-end shares outstanding
312,359
311,863
311,469
311,180
312,478
Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
305,344
$
302,802
$
311,393
$
300,676
$
303,610
Plus: Noninterest income (GAAP)
206,269
174,756
183,307
171,735
157,993
Total revenues (GAAP)
511,613
477,558
494,700
472,411
461,603
Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)
332,168
311,319
327,447
307,672
300,394
PPNR (Non-GAAP)
179,445
166,239
167,253
164,739
161,209
Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (GAAP)
110,000
145,000
10,000
15,000
13,000
Income before income taxes (pre-tax income ("PTI")) (GAAP)
$
69,445
$
21,239
$
157,253
$
149,739
$
148,209
Ratios
(I)/(G) Return on average common equity ("ROCE") (GAAP)
4.50
%
1.05
%
9.97
%
9.50
%
9.79
%
(I)/(H) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")
6.74
%
1.59
%
15.03
%
14.49
%
15.12
%
(Non-GAAP)
(A)/(D) Total equity to total assets (GAAP)
10.71
%
10.71
%
11.72
%
11.43
%
11.68
%
(C)/(E) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ("TCE/TA")
6.63
%
6.81
%
7.48
%
7.20
%
7.29
%
(Non-GAAP)
(B)/(J) Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
14.96
$
14.96
$
15.04
$
14.80
$
14.51
(C)/(J) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)
$
9.99
$
9.96
$
10.02
$
9.76
$
9.47
Included in Total equity on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.
Includes goodwill and other intangible assets, net of amortization.
23
FHN GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Average Assets for Leverage:The amount of assets a company uses to calculate the leverage ratio, which includes average total assets less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangibles, and deferred tax assets, as well as certain other regulatory adjustments made to tier 1 capital.
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio:Ratio consisting of common equity adjusted for certain unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale securities, less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangibles, and deferred tax assets as well as certain other regulatory deductions divided by risk-weighted assets.
Core Businesses:Management considers regional banking, fixed income, and corporate as FHN's core businesses. Non-strategic has legacy assets and operations that are being wound down.
Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL"):New accounting standard that focuses on estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans which is measured by the difference between amortized cost and the net amount expected to be collected.
Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE"):Reflects the amount of tax-exempt income adjusted to a level that would yield the same after-tax income had that income been subject to taxation.
Market-IndexedDeposits:Deposits with pricing tied to an index not administered by FHN. For FHN these are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.
Market-IndexedDeposits:Deposits with pricing tied to an index not administered by FHN. For FHN these are comprised of insured network deposits, correspondent banking deposits, and trust/sweep deposits.
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"):The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. Loans guaranteed under the PPP will be 100 percent guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"), and the full principal amount of the loans may qualify for loan forgiveness if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Tier 1 Capital Ratio:Ratio consisting of shareholders' equity adjusted for certain unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale securities, plus qualifying portions of noncontrolling interests, less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangible assets, and deferred tax assets as well as certain other regulatory deductions divided by risk-weighted assets.
Key Ratios
Return on Average Assets:Ratio is annualized net income to average total assets.
Return on Average Common Equity:Ratio is annualized net income available to common shareholders to average common equity.
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity:Ratio is annualized net income available to common shareholders to average tangible common equity.
Fee Income to Total Revenue:Ratio is fee income excluding securities gains/(losses) to total revenue excluding securities gains/(losses).
Efficiency Ratio:Ratio is noninterest expense to total revenue excluding securities gains/(losses).
Leverage Ratio:Ratio is tier 1 capital to average assets for leverage.
Asset Quality - Consolidated Key Ratios
NPL %:Ratio is nonperforming loans in the loan portfolio to total period-end loans.
NPA %:Ratio is nonperforming assets related to the loan portfolio to total period-end loans plus foreclosed real estate and other assets.
Netcharge-offs%:Ratio is annualized net charge-offs to total average loans.
Allowance / loans:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to total period-end loans.
Allowance / NPL:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans in the loan portfolio.
Allowance / NPA:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets related to the loan portfolio.
Allowance /charge-offs:Ratio is allowance for loan losses to annualized net charge-offs.
First Horizon National Corporation published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 10:55:10 UTC