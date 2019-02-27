Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First Horizon National Corp    FHN

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP

(FHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Horizon National Corp. receives SBA designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 04:31pm EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) has received Preferred Lender Program (PLP) status by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for lending through its banking subsidiaries, Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank.

“We are excited about growing to meet the needs of small business owners, who drive our nation’s economy,” said Adrienne Sipe, First Horizon’s director of government guaranteed lending. “One of our goals is to be easy to do business with and our experienced staff and specialized technology help small business owners navigate the process as easily and efficiently as possible.”

The PLP status allows the company to streamline the loan process, expedite funding for small business and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lending through Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank, and offer greater products and services to business communities across the Southeast.

Success stories include Kim Stevens, co-owner of the Woodhouse Day Spa in Nashville, Tenn.

“I was a little nervous because I had never applied for a Small Business Administration-backed loan before and I didn’t know what to expect,” Stevens said. “First Tennessee made the process surprisingly easy and they were able to process our loan in quick order, which was a great benefit for our business.”

First Horizon’s specialty loan team, led by Sipe, includes Tom Owens as sales manager, Meredith Hardegree as underwriting manager and Cookie Parks as loan process and documentation manager. Kevin Collins, who has been with First Tennessee Bank for more than four years, is operations manager and Makayla Riggs has been hired as the customer experience specialist. The team of experienced bankers is dedicated to funding the capital needs of business communities across the company’s footprint.

About Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank
First Tennessee Bank National Association, operating as Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank, has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and more than 250 branches across the Southeast. Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial are part of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN). The company’s banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstTennessee.com and www.capitalbank-us.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT:
Business Communications, James Dowd (901) 523-4305, jedowd@firsthorizon.com 

First Horizon Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL COR
04:31pFirst Horizon National Corp. receives SBA designation
GL
02/19New Debit Card Honors Penny Hardaway's Homecoming to the University of Memphi..
GL
02/12FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : Tennessee Bank Honored for Exceptional Customer Service
AQ
02/12First Tennessee Bank Honored for Exceptional Customer Service
GL
01/30FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to Fir..
AQ
01/30FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : Expands Share Purchase Program and Increases Common Div..
AQ
01/29FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendme..
AQ
01/29FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : Expands Share Purchase Program and Increases Common Div..
AQ
01/29FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to Fir..
AQ
01/18FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : 4Q18 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 778 M
EBIT 2019 654 M
Net income 2019 480 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 10,26
P/E ratio 2020 9,49
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capitalization 5 011 M
Chart FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
First Horizon National Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 16,9 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Bryan Jordan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce A. Livesay Chief Information Officer, Executive VP-Operations
William C. Losch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vicki R. Palmer Independent Director
Luke Yancy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP17.55%5 011
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%350 132
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.07%299 581
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.87%242 691
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 432
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.