First Horizon National Corp. receives SBA designation

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) has received Preferred Lender Program (PLP) status by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for lending through its banking subsidiaries, Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank.



“We are excited about growing to meet the needs of small business owners, who drive our nation’s economy,” said Adrienne Sipe, First Horizon’s director of government guaranteed lending. “One of our goals is to be easy to do business with and our experienced staff and specialized technology help small business owners navigate the process as easily and efficiently as possible.”

The PLP status allows the company to streamline the loan process, expedite funding for small business and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lending through Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank , and offer greater products and services to business communities across the Southeast.

Success stories include Kim Stevens, co-owner of the Woodhouse Day Spa in Nashville, Tenn.

“I was a little nervous because I had never applied for a Small Business Administration-backed loan before and I didn’t know what to expect,” Stevens said. “First Tennessee made the process surprisingly easy and they were able to process our loan in quick order, which was a great benefit for our business.”

First Horizon’s specialty loan team, led by Sipe, includes Tom Owens as sales manager, Meredith Hardegree as underwriting manager and Cookie Parks as loan process and documentation manager. Kevin Collins, who has been with First Tennessee Bank for more than four years, is operations manager and Makayla Riggs has been hired as the customer experience specialist. The team of experienced bankers is dedicated to funding the capital needs of business communities across the company’s footprint.

About Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank

First Tennessee Bank National Association, operating as Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank, has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and more than 250 branches across the Southeast. Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial are part of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN). The company’s banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstTennessee.com and www.capitalbank-us.com .

CONTACT:

Business Communications, James Dowd (901) 523-4305, jedowd@firsthorizon.com