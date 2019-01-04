First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on January 18

Log in
01/04/2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) will announce fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results prior to the market opening on Jan. 18 with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT (U.S.) during which management will review earnings and performance trends. The company will also host a live webcast accompanied by a slide presentation. The news release, call, and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.

The news release, financial supplement, and slide presentation will be available by 6 a.m. CT on Jan. 18 at http://ir.fhnc.com.

Conference call information

Analysts, investors and other interested parties may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on Jan. 18 by dialing 888-317-6003 (if calling from the U.S.) or 412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 5218993. The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Participants can also opt to listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on Jan. 18 until midnight CT on Feb. 1. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-0088 (international callers); the access code is 10127489. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event by midnight CT on Jan. 18 and will be archived on the site for a year.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates approximately 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S.  Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and provides services to about $4.8 billion in assets under management.  FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by American Banker magazine and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G
CONTACT:
First Horizon Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017
First Horizon Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez, (901) 523-4465

