First Horizon National : to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on January 18

First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on January 18

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) will announce fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results prior to the market opening on Jan. 18 with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT (U.S.) during which management will review earnings and performance trends. The company will also host a live webcast accompanied by a slide presentation. The news release, call, and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.



The news release, financial supplement, and slide presentation will be available by 6 a.m. CT on Jan. 18 at http://ir.fhnc.com.



Conference call information



Analysts, investors and other interested parties may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on Jan. 18 by dialing 888-317-6003 (if calling from the U.S.) or 412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 5218993. The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT.



Participants can also opt to listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.



A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on Jan. 18 until midnight CT on Feb. 1. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-0088 (international callers); the access code is 10127489. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event by midnight CT on Jan. 18 and will be archived on the site for a year.



About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses.

