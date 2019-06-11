Log in
First Horizon to Unify its Brands

06/11/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, to become First Horizon Bank

FTB Advisors, FTN Financial, to become First Horizon Advisors and FHN Financial

New brands to launch officially in fall 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) today announced that it will bring together its family of companies under a unified set of brand names and a new logo. In the fall, Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial will become First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors and FHN Financial, respectively. The unification of First Horizon’s banking, wealth management and fixed income businesses under a common First Horizon brand represents an important step in the company’s transformation strategy, introduced at its 2018 Investor Day.

“We have a 155-year legacy of transforming our business to meet our customers’ needs and responding to changing environments,” said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. “Aligning our businesses under our First Horizon brand now represents much more than a name change. It represents our renewed brand promise – we understand that our customers have their own financial horizons and can rely on us to deliver on their individual needs and aspirations.”

In fall 2019, the brand will be introduced through an advertising campaign, rebranding of financial centers, corporate buildings, and customer communication channels. Enhancements for customers include new products, enriched technology and customer innovation labs.

First Horizon’s transformation strategy advances its highly successful relationship-based banking approach to deliver modern individual experiences where data and technology enable rewarding in-person and digital interactions.

To learn more about First Horizon’s new brand promise, please visit: https://thenewfirsthorizon.com.

About First Horizon
First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates more than 250 bank locations across the Southeast and 29 FTN Financial offices across the U.S. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT:   Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman (901) 523-4017, aagoorha@firsthorizon.com
Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez (901) 523-4465, salvarez@firsthorizon.com
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/494c230d-668e-4140-a9e9-14462d74d8af

Primary Logo

New First Horizon Logo

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) today announced that it will bring together its family of companies under a unified set of brand names and a new logo. In the fall, Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial will become First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors and FHN Financial, respectively.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
