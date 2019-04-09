Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First Horizon National Corp    FHN

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP

(FHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Tennessee Bank Earns Top Honors from Business Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tennessee Bank, member of the First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) family of companies, which includes Capital Bank, announced it has earned top honors from treasury management customers in the Phoenix-Hecht 2019 Middle Market Quality Index. First Tennessee Bank was the only bank to achieve an A+ rating in all categories in which it was measured in the Middle Market Banking segment. Additionally, 100 percent of survey respondents indicated that they would recommend First Tennessee Bank to a colleague, compared to a study-wide average of 85 percent for all banks.

First Tennessee Bank logo


“Our treasury managers are committed helping clients operate their businesses more efficiently and effectively in regards to cash flow, accounting and finance operations,” said David Popwell, president of banking for First Tennessee Bank. “As the only bank to receive an A+ rating in each measured category in the Phoenix-Hecht 2019 Quality Index, it is a direct result of our treasury managers’ dedication to our customers. We are grateful for their hard work to provide every customer with exceptional service.”

The Phoenix-Hecht 2019 Quality Index is based on individual bank quality evaluations gathered in the 2019 Treasury Management Monitor survey. This survey of treasury managers from corporations with annual revenues of $20 million or more was conducted from August to November 2018. The Middle Market Banking segment comprised companies with annual revenues between $20 million and $499 million. First Tennessee Bank was measured in the following 18 categories and received an A+ rating in each:

Product Satisfaction:

  • Web information reporting and transaction initiation
  • ACH services
  • Wire transfer
  • Controlled disbursement/positive pay
  • Credit card (used for invoice payments)
  • Remote deposit

Product Operations:

  • Timeliness for web-based information reporting
  • Speed of ACH error correction
  • Timeliness of incoming wire notification
  • Accuracy of payee recognition

Customer Service:

  • Processing account maintenance requests
  • Overall customer service

Technical Support:

  • Web reporting and transactions
  • ACH services
  • Credit card (used for invoice payments)

TM Relationship Manager

  • Anticipates needs for new/modified services
  • Prompt call follow-up
  • Overall effectiveness

Earlier this year, First Tennessee Bank was honored for exceptional customer service by Greenwich Associates, a global leader in market intelligence. The bank won 21 Greenwich Excellence Awards and four Greenwich Best Brand Awards in Small Business and Middle Market Banking.

First Tennessee Bank treasury management services assess, monitor, plan and manage efficient utilization of organizations’ finances. All treasury management processes are developed in alignment with the strategic objectives of each unique business. To learn more about First Tennessee Bank and its products and services, please visit FirstTennessee.com and like/follow First Tennessee Bank on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About First Tennessee Bank

First Tennessee Bank National Association, operating as First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank, has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and operates more than 250 branches across the Southeast. Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial are part of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN). The company’s banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstTennessee.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT:    Silvia Alvarez               (901) 523-4465      SAlvarez@FirstTennessee.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL COR
12:25pFIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : Tennessee Bank Earns Top Honors from Business Customers
AQ
12:25pFirst Tennessee Bank Earns Top Honors from Business Customers
GL
04/08FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : Thomas Hung to lead restaurant franchise group at First..
AQ
04/05First Horizon Named One of Top 50 Companies for Female Executives
GL
04/03FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call ..
AQ
04/02FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call ..
PU
04/02FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call ..
AQ
03/14FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/27First Horizon National Corp. receives SBA designation
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 776 M
EBIT 2019 652 M
Net income 2019 478 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 9,78
P/E ratio 2020 9,08
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capitalization 4 676 M
Chart FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
First Horizon National Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Bryan Jordan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce A. Livesay Chief Information Officer, Executive VP-Operations
William C. Losch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vicki R. Palmer Independent Director
Luke Yancy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP11.70%4 676
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.88%343 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.02%299 671
BANK OF AMERICA18.38%281 168
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%240 696
WELLS FARGO6.08%222 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About