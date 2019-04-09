First Tennessee Bank Earns Top Honors from Business Customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tennessee Bank, member of the First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) family of companies, which includes Capital Bank, announced it has earned top honors from treasury management customers in the Phoenix-Hecht 2019 Middle Market Quality Index. First Tennessee Bank was the only bank to achieve an A+ rating in all categories in which it was measured in the Middle Market Banking segment. Additionally, 100 percent of survey respondents indicated that they would recommend First Tennessee Bank to a colleague, compared to a study-wide average of 85 percent for all banks.



“Our treasury managers are committed helping clients operate their businesses more efficiently and effectively in regards to cash flow, accounting and finance operations,” said David Popwell, president of banking for First Tennessee Bank. “As the only bank to receive an A+ rating in each measured category in the Phoenix-Hecht 2019 Quality Index, it is a direct result of our treasury managers’ dedication to our customers. We are grateful for their hard work to provide every customer with exceptional service.”

The Phoenix-Hecht 2019 Quality Index is based on individual bank quality evaluations gathered in the 2019 Treasury Management Monitor survey. This survey of treasury managers from corporations with annual revenues of $20 million or more was conducted from August to November 2018. The Middle Market Banking segment comprised companies with annual revenues between $20 million and $499 million. First Tennessee Bank was measured in the following 18 categories and received an A+ rating in each:

Product Satisfaction:

Web information reporting and transaction initiation

ACH services

Wire transfer

Controlled disbursement/positive pay

Credit card (used for invoice payments)

Remote deposit

Product Operations:

Timeliness for web-based information reporting

Speed of ACH error correction

Timeliness of incoming wire notification

Accuracy of payee recognition

Customer Service:

Processing account maintenance requests

Overall customer service

Technical Support:

Web reporting and transactions

ACH services

Credit card (used for invoice payments)

TM Relationship Manager

Anticipates needs for new/modified services

Prompt call follow-up

Overall effectiveness

Earlier this year, First Tennessee Bank was honored for exceptional customer service by Greenwich Associates, a global leader in market intelligence. The bank won 21 Greenwich Excellence Awards and four Greenwich Best Brand Awards in Small Business and Middle Market Banking.

First Tennessee Bank treasury management services assess, monitor, plan and manage efficient utilization of organizations’ finances. All treasury management processes are developed in alignment with the strategic objectives of each unique business. To learn more about First Tennessee Bank and its products and services, please visit FirstTennessee.com and like/follow First Tennessee Bank on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About First Tennessee Bank

First Tennessee Bank National Association, operating as First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank, has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and operates more than 250 branches across the Southeast. Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial are part of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN). The company’s banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstTennessee.com.

FHN-G