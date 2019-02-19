New Debit Card Honors Penny Hardaway's Homecoming to the University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official bank of the University of Memphis, and in partnership with One Cent Management, First Tennessee Bank today unveiled the first-ever Visa® debit card featuring the image of Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. The card celebrates the return of Hardaway, a two-time All-American and four-time NBA All-Star, to his alma mater the University of Memphis as head coach of the Tigers men’s basketball team. Visit FTB.com/Penny or any First Tennessee Bank branch to get the card, available today.



“We join the community in celebrating Penny’s return to Tiger basketball,” said Bo Allen, West Tennessee region president at First Tennessee Bank. “This is the first time we’ve ever featured an individual on a product, and Penny was an easy decision. We look forward to this new era in Memphis basketball under Penny’s leadership.”

In celebration of the card’s launch, First Tennessee Bank will also donate $15,000 to the Penny Hardaway basketball camp to offset the cost for participants. Held in June at the University of Memphis, the camp gives youth ages 8-17 the opportunity to sharpen their skills and learn from current Tiger players and coaches, including Hardaway. First Tennessee Bank’s donation will reduce the cost of attendance for up to 300 participants, the maximum enrollment for the camp.

“This city and the sport of basketball have given me so much, and I’m proud to be part of this project that energizes support for basketball in Memphis,” said Hardaway, CEO of One Cent Management. “Like basketball, First Tennessee Bank is an integral part of our community, and I’m grateful that the Bank is supporting our city’s rich legacy in the sport and investing in the next generation of local athletes.”

About the First Tennessee Bank Penny Hardaway Visa® debit card

The card features Hardaway’s image on a penny bearing his name, against a blue pebbled background resembling the surface of a basketball. Similar to other First Tennessee Bank specialty debit cards, the Penny Hardaway Visa® debit card costs $8 and is available to qualified checking account holders.

Other First Tennessee Bank University of Memphis branded debit cards

First Tennessee Bank also offers two other University of Memphis branded Visa® debit cards: a Memphis Tigers card and a Memphis State University ‘throwback’ card (the name of the University from 1957-1994).

About First Tennessee Bank

First Tennessee Bank, together with its division Capital Bank, has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and operates more than 250 branches across the Southeast. Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial are part of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN). The company’s banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstTennessee.com .

About One Cent Management

One Cent Management administrates the daily operations and reporting of all Penny Hardaway’s for profit and non-profit activities.

