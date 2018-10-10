Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.    FR

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC. (FR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/10 09:57:38 pm
31.085 USD   -2.13%
08:54pFIRST INDUSTRIA : to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
PR
09/27FIRST INDUSTRIA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07FIRST INDUSTRIA : Declares Common Stock Dividends
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Industrial Realty Trust : to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 08:54pm CEST

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate, will host its third quarter 2018 results conference call on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT (11:00 a.m. EDT). The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 823-7459, and the passcode is "First Industrial." The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investors page of the Company's website at www.firstindustrial.com.

First Industrial Realty Trust logo. (PRNewsFoto/First Industrial Realty Trust)

First Industrial's third quarter 2018 results will be released on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 after market close and will be available on the Company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call through Friday, November 2, 2018. For the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056, passcode 4280178. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

About First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 63.9 million square feet of industrial space as of June 30, 2018. For more information, please visit us at www.firstindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release and the presentation to which it refers may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan, "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes  in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; changes in our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; difficulties in identifying and consummating acquisitions and dispositions; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; changes in general accounting principles, policies and guidelines applicable to real estate investment trusts; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this press release or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the SEC.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-industrial-realty-trust-to-host-third-quarter-2018-results-conference-call-300728939.html

SOURCE First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TR
08:54pFIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST : to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Ca..
PR
09/27FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST : Declares Common Stock Dividends
PR
07/27FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
07/26FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/26FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/02FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST : to Host Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference C..
PR
06/28FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST TO PRE : NAREIT's Investor Forum
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08An A-Rated REIT That Looks Really Sweet 
08/30INDUSTRIAL REITS : The Need For Speed 
08/27My Oh My, Another Strong Buy 
08/22This REIT Is A Prime-Time Takeover Target 
08/07First Industrial Realty Trust declares $0.2175 dividend 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.