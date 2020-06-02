REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

June 2020

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan, "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this press release or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the SEC.

Company Overview

Recent Highlights(1)

• Collected 97% of April billings and 96% of May billings as of May 29, 2020 - Received rent payments from Pier 1 Imports for both April and May

• 1Q20 Operating Metrics - Occupancy 97.1%; Cash Same Store NOI grew 8.4%; Cash Rental Rates up 10.8%

• 2020 FFO per share guidance reduced by $0.05 at the midpoint primarily due to the assumed move-out of Pier 1 at July 1 including the write-off of a non-cash deferred rent receivable, a 100 basis points reduction in expected quarter-end average occupancy, and an increase in quarterly bad debt expense assumption to $900K per quarter from $500K

• Placed in service Ferrero build-to-suit at PV 303 in Phoenix; $53.0M total investment; 7.9% cash yield

• Acquired Nottingham Ridge Logistics Center, a 751,000 SF two-building development forward in Baltimore; $82.0M expected total Investment; 15% pre-leased

• Acquired First Park Miami, a 63-acre infill land site for $48.9M

• Acquired a 23,000 SF building in the East Bay Market of Northern California along with a land site and a building for redevelopment in Southern California for a total of $21.3M

• Completed $40.0M of sales year-to-date

(1) Per the Company's results press release dated April 22, 2020, except for billings information as of May 29, 2020.

Monthly Tenant Billings & Receivables Update

March Through May 29, 2020

March April May % Collected as of April 22, 2020 (1) 97% 93% -% Tenant Payments 2% 4% 96% Total Collected as of May 29, 2020 99% 97% 96% Rent Deferrals & Pending Collections 1% 3% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% Pending Collection Covered By Security Deposits $0.2M $0.6M $0.4M Pending Collection Not Covered by Security Deposits $0.1M $0.4M $1.1M

(1) Date of Company's 1Q20 results press release.