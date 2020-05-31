First International Bank of Israel : Presents First Quarter 2020 Results 0 05/31/2020 | 08:15am EDT Send by mail :

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2020. First Quarter 2020 Highlights Net earnings : NIS 171 million ;

Return on equity: 8.2%;

Financing profits from current operations increased by 5.5% to NIS 712 million ;

The Bank continues to improve efficiency: operating and other expenses decreased by 5.3% and efficiency ratio improved to 62.2%;

2.5% growth in credit to the public and 4.4% growth when compared to the corresponding period last year;

Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets: 10.28% Profitability The net earnings of the First International Bank Group in the first quarter of 2020 were NIS 171 million in comparison with NIS 183 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Return on equity reached 8.2%. Earnings for the quarter were affected by the impact of the spread of the Corona pandemic, mainly from increasing of expenses of credit losses by NIS 121 million, most of it related from the crises, as well as by tax income in respect of prior years, amounting to NIS 35 million. Implications of the Corona pandemic crisis on the statements of the Bank Expenses in respect of credit losses amounted to NIS 157 million, as compared to NIS 36 million in the corresponding period last year, and to NIS 138 million for the full year of 2019. The rate of the provision for credit losses amounted to 0.71%, as compared to 0.17% in the corresponding period last year. This increase was due mostly to the effect of changes in the macro-economic environment due the Corona pandemic and resulting from uncertainty regarding its effect on the financial condition of borrowers and was seen in growth in the collective expense for credit losses. The expense for credit losses which related to the Corona pandemic crises amounted by NIS 129 million in the Quarter. The first quarter of the year reflects unrealized losses on investment in shares in the amount of NIS 41 million, due to the decline in the market value of shares on the capital market, as well as an impairment provision in respect of bonds amounting to NIS 18 million. Subsequent to the balance sheet date, market prices have risen, reducing the volume of unrealized losses. Conversely, there was an increase in income due to the activity in the capital and foreign currency markets. Growth Financing profits from current operations increased by 5.5%, amounting to NIS 712 million. Total commission income increased by 15% (NIS 48 million) amounting to NIS 368 million. Most of the growth was due to increased activity on the capital and foreign currency markets, being specialized areas of the Bank. The growth in activity of the Group was also clear in balance sheet data, both on the credit side and on the deposit side. Deposits of the public grew by 5.8% in the first quarter and by 10.1% over the past year, amounting to NIS 126,997 million. Deposits by private customers grew by 15.6% in the first quarter of the year and by 17.4% over the past year. The credit to the public portfolio grew by 2.5% in the first quarter and by 4.4% over the past year, amounting to NIS 91,075 million. The growth in credit during the first quarter (in relation to that of the end of 2019) is marked by the continuing diversification of the credit: the household segment (excluding residential loans and credit cards) grew by 1%; the large and middle market businesses segment grew by 5.3%: and the small business segment grew by 3.8%. Efficiency The First International Bank continues to improve its efficiency in accordance with its strategic objectives, and the efficiency ratio improved to 62.2% as compared to 64.4% at the end of 2019, and to 67.2% in the corresponding period last year. Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 637 million, a reduction of 5.3% in relation to the corresponding quarter last year. The reduction in expenses is clear across most expense items, including payroll and related benefits, which decreased by 5.7% and depreciation and maintenance of buildings and equipment which decreased by 6.5%. Financial stability The equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank amounted to NIS 8,542 million. The Tier I equity capital ratio amounted to 10.28%, in comparison to 10.81% at December 31, 2019, and the comprehensive capital ratio amounted to 13.09%. Crisis management and support of the Bank's customers during the Coronavirus period With the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Israel, Management of the Bank and the Board of Directors focused on the management the crisis and on providing response to the changing reality. The bank adopted a series of measures aimed at business continuity, while maintaining the health of its employees and customers, strictly adhering to the rules set by the Ministry of Health and the Bank of Israel. These measures included establishing of an infrastructure for distance working, maintaining social distance and the split-up of business units, all these while continuing to service its customers, also during the period in which economic activity has been reduced, and while expanding the call-center and the digital services. The bank adopted and initiated a serious of measures and relief for the benefit of its customers, both private and household customers as well as small and large business customers. Among the benefits granted to households, the Bank allowed the possibility of deferring payment of mortgages and loans, increasing overdraft facilities, and ease in digital services allowing the joining and wider use of the online services. Special emphasis has been put on the senior citizen population, which were granted special benefits and singular services helping them in obtaining banking services while maintaining the social distance rules, such as: initiated telephone calls, priority in providing service, issue of debit cards, and more. For the benefit of its business customers, the Bank extends loans in large volumes also within the framework of the Corona Fund, guaranteed by the State and allows deferral of loans. As a Bank which specializes in the capital market and in investment consulting services, the Bank reacted quickly to the fierce fluctuations in the capital markets. Reinforced consulting services were put at the disposal of customers during this period, including extended service through the dealing rooms and the supporting infrastructure. As part of this, the Bank initiated consultation calls to customers in order to help them to better face the market volatility and uncertainty at this crisis period. Management Comment Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank, stated that: "The First International Bank meets the economic crisis caused by the impact of the Corona pandemic with high financial stability and strength. The financial strength of the First International Bank is reflected across its high capital ratios, its high level of liquidity and in its qualitative and measured credit portfolio. This strength enables our Bank to confront the crisis and its impact, while assisting its customers in facing the new situation. "With the beginning of the crisis, the bank adopted a series of measures intended to maintain business continuity at the Bank, while assisting its private and business customers. "There is no doubt that global developments following this health crisis have created a climate of uncertainty which has to be faced, and our Bank is prepared for the different scenarios, while continuing on its efficiency strategy, the results of which are clear given the improved efficiency ratios of our Bank. "In the first quarter of 2020, our Bank continued the trends which have characterized it over a number of years. That is: a growth in income while applying a strategy of focusing on our core businesses, and a reduction in expenses following the efficiency measures adopted by the Bank; a fact that has led to the improvement in the efficiency of the Bank, as well as its stability." Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices













Principal financial ratios

For the three months

ended

For the

year

ended



2020

2019

2019











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 8.2% 9.3% 10.5% Return on average assets(1) 0.47% 0.54% 0.63% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.28% 10.53% 10.81% Leverage ratio 5.52% 5.71% 5.81% Liquidity coverage ratio 130% 132% 128% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.8% 3.0% 3.0% Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 1.8% 1.9% 1.9% Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% Efficiency ratio 62.2% 67.2% 64.4%







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.15% 1.02% 1.05% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 1.07% 0.92% 1.08% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 146% 156% 131% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.15% 0.06% 0.10% Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) 0.71% 0.17% 0.16%









Principal data from the statement of income

For the three months

ended



2020

2019







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

171

183 Interest Income, net 658 635 Expenses from credit losses 157 36 Total non-Interest income 366 367 Of which: Fees 368 320 Total operating and other expenses 637 673 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 379 402 Dismissals expenses 2 18 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 1.70 1.82













Principal data from the balance sheet









As of



31.3.20

31.3.19

31.12.19











NIS million Total assets

149,531

136,983

141,110 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 41,933 34,108 37,530 Securities 10,824 11,338 10,995 Credit to the public, net 90,028 86,353 87,899 Total liabilities 140,624 128,445 132,186 of which: Deposits from the public 126,977 115,349 120,052 Deposits from banks 1,129 1,064 1,137 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,754 4,270 3,674 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,542 8,208

8,568













Additional data





As of



31.3.20

31.3.19

31.12.19 Share price (0.01 NIS)

8,676

8,642

9,989 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 125 105 410 (1) Annualized. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)

















For the three months

ended March 31

For the year

ended

December 31



2020

2019

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest Income 715 727 3,085 Interest Expenses 57 92 483 Interest Income, net 658 635 2,602 Expenses from credit losses 157 36 138 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 501 599 2,464 Non- Interest Income





Non-Interest Financing income (expenses) (3) 46 225 Fees 368 320 1,286 Other income 1 1 9 Total non- Interest income 366 367 1,520 Operating and other expenses





Salaries and related expenses 379 402 1,601 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 86 92 353 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 24 23 92 Other expenses 148 156 608 Total operating and other expenses 637 673 2,654 Profit before taxes 230 293 1,330 Provision for taxes on profit 48 111 478 Profit after taxes 182 182 852 The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes (2) 10 51 Net profit:





Before attribution to non–controlling interests 180 192 903 Attributed to non–controlling interests (9) (9) (38) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 171 183 865











NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 1.70 1.82 8.62 The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)

















For the three months

ended March 31

For the year

ended

December 31

2020

2019

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

180

192

903 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (9) (9) (38) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 171 183 865 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds (2018 - securities) to fair value, net (247) 66 101 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) 139 (8) (74) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (108) 58 27 Related tax effect 36 (20) (9) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes (72) 38 18 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests - 1 (2) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (72) 37 20 Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 108 230 921 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (9) (10) (36) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 99 220 885 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit. The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)

















31.3.20

31.3.19

31.12.19

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 41,933 34,108 37,530 Securities 10,824 11,338 10,995 Securities which were borrowed 82 664 9 Credit to the public 91,075 87,246 88,829 Provision for Credit losses (1,047) (893) (930) Credit to the public, net 90,028 86,353 87,899 Credit to the government 1,114 676 1,039 Investments in investee company 603 617 605 Premises and equipment 989 1,011 996 Intangible assets 246 231 248 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 2,551 941 1,091 Other assets(2) 1,161 1,044 698 Total assets 149,531 136,983 141,110 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 126,977 115,349 120,052 Deposits from banks 1,129 1,064 1,137 Deposits from the Government 553 779 353 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,754 4,270 3,674 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 2,586 1,021 1,247 Other liabilities(1)(3) 5,625 5,962 5,723 Total liabilities 140,624 128,445 132,186 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,542 8,208 8,568 Non–controlling interests 365 330 356 Total equity 8,907 8,538 8,924 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 149,531 136,983 141,110 (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 64 million and NIS 62 million and NIS 57 million at 31.3.20, 31.3.19 and 31.12.19, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 78 million and NIS 312 million and NIS 42 million at 31.3.20, 31.3.19 and 31.12.19, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 111 million and NIS 536 million and NIS 47 million at 31.3.20, 31.3.19 and 31.12.19, respectively. The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)





























For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited)



Share capital

and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive loss

Retained earnings

(2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited) 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 Net profit for the period - - 171 171 9 180 Dividend - - (125) (125) - (125) Other comprehensive loss, net after tax effect - (72) - (72) - (72) Balance as at March 31, 2020 927 (203) 7,818 8,542 365 8,907





























For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained earnings

(2)

Total

Non-

controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited) 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Net profit for the period - - 183 183 9 192 Dividend - - (105) (105) - (105) Other comprehensive income, net after tax effect - 37 - 37 1 38 Balance as at March 31, 2019 927 (114) 7,395 8,208 330 8,538





























For the year ended December 31, 2019 (audited)



Share capital

and premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings

(2)

Total

Non-

controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2018 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Net profit for the year - - 865 865 38 903 Dividend - - (410) (410) - (410) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 20 - 20 (2) 18 Balance as at December 31, 2019 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 (1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend. (3) Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at banks in respect of financial instruments (ASU 2016-01). The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof. Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il

Tel: +972-3-519-6224 Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations e-mail: fibi@gkir.com

Tel: +1-646-201-9246 View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-international-bank-of-israel-presents-first-quarter-2020-results-301068209.html SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

