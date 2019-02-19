Log in
First Internet Bancorp : Indiana Chamber Recognizes First Internet Bank for Workplace Excellence

0
02/19/2019

Bank Earns Statewide Honor for Fifth Time

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has recognized First Internet Bank as one of the “Best Places to Work in Indiana” for 2019. This marks the fifth time the Bank has made the Chamber’s list, an annual initiative to identify and recognize the best employers in the state.

“Our employees should take pride in the supportive, growth-oriented culture they have built and continue to foster on a daily basis,” said First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker. “Our company celebrates its twentieth anniversary this month, and it is deeply gratifying to me that our employee engagement and dedication is still off the charts.”

As part of the evaluation process, top businesses were selected based on a two-part survey process created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group. Employee surveys measuring the employee experience were worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The remaining quarter of the assessment examined workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

First Internet Bank has received numerous workplace accolades. In a nationwide survey, American Banker has counted First Internet Bank among the “Best Banks to Work For” every year since the list debuted in 2013. The Indianapolis Star has also included the Bank on its list of Top Workplaces for five consecutive years.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services in select geographies. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69,9 M
EBIT 2019 42,3 M
Net income 2019 24,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91
P/E ratio 2020 7,78
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,67x
Capitalization 221 M
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,8 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Becker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Ralph R. Whitney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP6.26%221
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%288 021
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%236 180
WELLS FARGO6.81%231 691
