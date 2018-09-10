First Internet Bancorp : Named to Fortune Magazine’s List of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent
company of First Internet Bank (the “Bank”) (www.firstib.com),
announced the Company has been named to Fortune magazine's 2018 list of
100 Fastest-Growing Companies. The annual Fortune list includes public
companies with market capitalization of at least $250 million, with
rankings based on revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate and three-year
shareholder return. The Company is the only Indianapolis-area company to
be recognized and is ranked 88 in its first appearance on the list.
David Becker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer,
commented, “We are honored to be one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing
Companies. This is a testament to our teams’ ability to execute our
strategic goals. Achieving such results — 40% loan growth and 50% net
income growth between the second quarters 2017 and 2018 — is only
possible with deep shared commitment to the success of our customers and
our Company.”
Fortune has published the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 32
years. More information on the list is available at http://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/list/.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $3.1
billion as of June 30, 2018. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet
Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the
branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank now provides consumer
and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and
specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate
loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services
in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on
the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a
component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the
Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and
additional information about the Bank, including its products and
services, is available at www.firstib.com.
