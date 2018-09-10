Log in
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP (INBK)
First Internet Bancorp : Named to Fortune Magazine’s List of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

09/10/2018 | 08:40pm CEST

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the “Bank”) (www.firstib.com), announced the Company has been named to Fortune magazine's 2018 list of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. The annual Fortune list includes public companies with market capitalization of at least $250 million, with rankings based on revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate and three-year shareholder return. The Company is the only Indianapolis-area company to be recognized and is ranked 88 in its first appearance on the list.

David Becker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are honored to be one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. This is a testament to our teams’ ability to execute our strategic goals. Achieving such results — 40% loan growth and 50% net income growth between the second quarters 2017 and 2018 — is only possible with deep shared commitment to the success of our customers and our Company.”

Fortune has published the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 32 years. More information on the list is available at http://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/list/.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2018. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.


© Business Wire 2018
