First Internet Bancorp : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
0
01/23/2019
Highlights for the fourth quarter include:
Net income of $3.6 million, including a $2.4 million pre-tax
write-down of legacy OREO, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017
Diluted earnings per share of $0.35, or adjusted diluted earnings
per share of $0.53 excluding the OREO write-down
Total loans increased $625 million from December 31, 2017, or
29.9%, and $223 million from September 30, 2018, or 8.9%
First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent
company of First Internet Bank (the “Bank”), announced today financial
and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $3.6
million, or $0.35 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net
income of $6.3 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the
third quarter of 2018, and net income of $3.5 million, or $0.41 diluted
earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.
The fourth quarter’s results included a $2.4 million pre-tax write-down
of commercial other real estate owned (“OREO”). Excluding this charge,
adjusted net income for the quarter was $5.5 million and adjusted
diluted earnings per share was $0.53.
For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2018, net income was a
record $21.9 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.30 compared
to net income of $15.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.13
for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2017.
“First Internet Bancorp had another successful year during 2018 as we
reported record annual net income, driven by full year loan growth of
30%, excellent credit quality and well-managed expenses,” said David
Becker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We generated
strong growth in both commercial and consumer loans, particularly in a
number of our specialty lending areas, including single tenant lease
financing, public finance, healthcare finance and horse trailer and
recreational vehicle lending.
“Looking to 2019, we continue to see opportunities to expand our market
share across our collection of specialty lending franchises, as well as
adding new areas of lending to further diversify and improve our revenue
mix. We continue to take a disciplined approach to capital deployment
and will actively manage the balance sheet to drive profitable growth,”
Becker added. “As always, I would like to thank the entire First
Internet team who worked very hard to deliver these record 2018 results.
Their dedication and efforts will continue to be the key to our ongoing
growth and success.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $15.4 million,
compared to $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. On a
fully-taxable equivalent basis, net interest income for the fourth
quarter was $16.9 million, compared to $17.3 million for the third
quarter. Net interest income was flat on a reported and fully-taxable
equivalent basis, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $31.8 million,
an increase of 5.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and an
increase of 29.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. On a
fully-taxable equivalent basis, total interest income for the fourth
quarter was $33.3 million, an increase of 5.5% compared to the third
quarter, and an increase of 27.2% compared to the fourth quarter of
2017. The increase in total interest income compared to the third
quarter of 2018 was driven primarily by a $158.7 million, or 5.2%,
increase in average interest-earning assets. Compared to the linked
quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was
flat at 3.90% as increases in the yields earned on securities and other
earning assets were offset by a decline in the yield earned on the loan
portfolio, including loans held for sale. The decline in the yield
earned on the loan portfolio was due primarily to significantly lower
prepayment fees.
Total interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $16.4 million,
an increase of 15.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and an
increase of 77.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase
in total interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2018 was
driven primarily by a $104.0 million increase in average
interest-bearing deposit balances, combined with the effect of a 19
basis point increase in the cost of funds related to those deposits.
Deposit costs were impacted during the quarter by the continued rise in
short term interest rates as well as the use of longer duration
structures to mitigate long term interest rate risk. In addition, the
average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $60.4
million and the interest rate on those advances increased by 16 basis
points compared to the third quarter of 2018.
Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 1.89% for the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared to 2.06% for the third quarter of 2018 and 2.35% for the fourth
quarter of 2017. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, NIM decreased 16
basis points to 2.07% for the fourth quarter of 2018, from 2.23% for the
third quarter of 2018, and was down from 2.59% for the fourth quarter of
2017. Compared to the linked quarter, the decline in NIM was due
primarily to the higher cost of funds during the quarter and the decline
in loan prepayment fees.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.0 million which
was essentially flat when compared to the third quarter of 2018, and
down from $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth
quarter, the Company had seasonally lower revenue from mortgage banking
activities as mandatory pipeline volumes were down compared to the third
quarter of 2018, which was offset by increases in gain on sale of loans
and other noninterest income. The increase in gain on sale of loans was
due to the Company selling $15.4 million of seasoned single tenant lease
financing loans at a slight premium to par.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.7 million,
compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $9.7 million
for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase from the third quarter was
due primarily to a $2.4 million write-down of two commercial OREO
properties. The revaluation of the OREO was driven by deteriorating
conditions in the market where the properties are located and the
commencement of a marketing strategy to move the properties off the
Company’s balance sheet.
Income Taxes
The Company reported an income tax benefit of $0.3 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018, compared to income tax expense of $0.7 million
and an effective tax rate of 10.6% for the third quarter of 2018 and
$3.5 million and an effective tax rate of 50.2% for the fourth quarter
of 2017. The income tax benefit reported in the fourth quarter of 2018
is primarily related to the write-down of the OREO properties. When
excluding the income tax benefit related to the OREO write-down, the
Company’s adjusted effective income tax rate was 3.1%, reflecting the
continued growth in the public finance portfolio and the proportion of
tax-exempt income relative to overall pre-tax income.
Loans and Credit Quality
Total loans as of December 31, 2018 were $2.7 billion, an increase of
$222.6 million, or 8.9%, compared to September 30, 2018 and $625.0
million, or 29.9%, compared to December 31, 2017. Total commercial loan
balances were $2.0 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of
$163.8 million, or 9.0%, compared to September 30, 2018 and $462.0
million, or 30.2%, compared to December 31, 2017. The growth in
commercial loan balances was driven largely by production in public
finance, healthcare finance and single tenant lease financing.
Total consumer loan balances were $708.4 million as of December 31,
2018, an increase of $46.6 million, or 7.0%, compared to September 30,
2018 and $150.4 million, or 26.9%, compared to December 31, 2017. The
growth in consumer loan balances was driven primarily by increased
draw-downs on residential construction loans and production in portfolio
residential mortgages, horse trailers and recreational vehicles.
Total delinquencies 30 days or more past due increased to 0.15% of total
loans as of December 31, 2018, up from 0.02% as of September 30, 2018
and 0.05% as of December 31, 2017. The increase in delinquencies was due
primarily to one seasoned residential mortgage loan with an unpaid
principal balance of $3.1 million and a collateral value of $5.3 million
based on a recent appraisal. Overall credit quality remained solid as
nonperforming loans to total loans remained low at 0.03% as of December
31, 2018, compared to 0.01% at September 30, 2018 and down from 0.04% as
of December 31, 2017.
The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.66%
as of December 31, 2018, compared to 0.67% as of September 30, 2018 and
0.72% as of December 31, 2017. The decline in the allowance as a
percentage of total loans was due primarily to the continued growth in
the public finance portfolio, as well as growth in the residential
mortgage portfolio, as these loan categories generally have lower loss
reserve factors than other loan types.
Net charge-offs of $0.3 million were recognized during the fourth
quarter of 2018, resulting in net charge-offs to average loans of 0.05%,
compared to 0.04% for the third quarter and 0.06% for the fourth quarter
of 2017. The provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter was $1.5
million, compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter and $1.2 million
for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in the provision for loan
losses compared to the third quarter of 2018 was driven primarily by the
loan growth discussed above.
Balance Sheet Management
To increase asset sensitivity and reduce long term interest rate risk,
the Company maintained its asset hedging strategy that was initiated in
the fourth quarter of 2017. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had a
total notional value of $435.9 million of pay fixed / receive variable
interest rate swaps in place to hedge public finance loans, representing
61.7% of the total public finance loan balances outstanding. Including
$88.2 million of notional value interest rate swaps in place to hedge
fixed rate investment securities, the Company had swaps with a total
notional value of $524.1 million in place at the end of the fourth
quarter of 2018 to effectively convert long term fixed rate assets to
variable rate and mitigate the impact of higher short-term interest
rates on deposit and funding costs.
The Company also maintained its liability hedging strategy using pay
fixed / receive variable interest rate swaps, extending the duration of
short term FHLB advances and brokered variable rate money market
deposits to lessen the impact of future short term interest rate
increases on deposit pricing. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had
$210.0 million of notional value interest rate swaps related to these
funding sources. Similar to the asset hedging strategy, these swaps are
intended to improve asset sensitivity and reduce long term interest rate
risk.
Capital
As of December 31, 2018, total shareholders’ equity was $288.7 million,
increasing $1.0 million, or 0.3%, compared to September 30, 2018,
primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter. Tangible book
value per share increased to $27.93 as of December 31, 2018, from $27.80
as of September 30, 2018 and $26.09 as of December 31, 2017.
In connection with the announced stock repurchase program, the Company
repurchased 10,897 shares during the fourth quarter at an average price
of $19.83 per share. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company repurchased
an additional 17,101 shares at an average price of $23.07.
The following table presents the Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory and
other capital ratios as of December 31, 2018.
As of December 31, 2018
Company
Bank
Total shareholders' equity to assets
8.15
%
7.75
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1
8.03
%
7.63
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 2
9.00
%
8.57
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 2
12.39
%
11.81
%
Tier 1 capital ratio 2
12.39
%
11.81
%
Total risk-based capital ratio 2
14.53
%
12.55
%
1
This information represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a
discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see the section below
entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
2
Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the
Company's and the Bank's regulatory reports.
First Internet Bancorp
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
3,576
$
6,288
$
3,498
$
21,900
$
15,226
Per share and share information
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.35
$
0.61
$
0.41
$
2.31
$
2.14
Earnings per share - diluted
0.35
0.61
0.41
2.30
2.13
Dividends declared per share
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.24
0.24
Book value per common share
28.39
28.26
26.65
28.39
26.65
Tangible book value per common share
27.93
27.80
26.09
27.93
26.09
Common shares outstanding
10,170,778
10,181,675
8,411,077
10,170,778
8,411,077
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic
10,263,086
10,261,967
8,490,951
9,490,506
7,118,628
Diluted
10,275,040
10,273,766
8,527,599
9,508,653
7,149,302
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
0.43
%
0.79
%
0.52
%
0.72
%
0.66
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
4.89
%
8.75
%
6.23
%
8.44
%
8.54
%
Return on average tangible common equity
4.98
%
8.89
%
6.37
%
8.60
%
8.77
%
Net interest margin
1.89
%
2.06
%
2.35
%
2.09
%
2.39
%
Net interest margin - FTE 1
2.07
%
2.23
%
2.59
%
2.25
%
2.57
%
Capital ratios 2
Total shareholders' equity to assets
8.15
%
8.98
%
8.10
%
8.15
%
8.10
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.03
%
8.85
%
7.94
%
8.03
%
7.94
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.00
%
9.40
%
8.45
%
9.00
%
8.45
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.39
%
13.14
%
11.43
%
12.39
%
11.43
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.39
%
13.14
%
11.43
%
12.39
%
11.43
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.53
%
15.38
%
14.07
%
14.53
%
14.07
%
Asset quality
Nonperforming loans
$
889
$
256
$
839
$
889
$
839
Nonperforming assets
3,508
5,304
5,892
3,508
5,892
Nonperforming loans to loans
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.21
%
0.10
%
0.21
%
Allowance for loan losses to:
Loans
0.66
%
0.67
%
0.72
%
0.66
%
0.72
%
Nonperforming loans
2,013.1
%
6,525.0
%
1,784.3
%
2,013.1
%
1,784.3
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.06
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
Average balance sheet information
Loans
$
2,577,584
$
2,440,982
$
1,970,994
$
2,364,336
$
1,661,813
Total securities
494,256
483,900
500,627
486,030
496,143
Other earning assets
148,311
131,306
95,049
116,074
79,461
Total interest-earning assets
3,236,144
3,077,415
2,588,677
2,984,608
2,257,853
Total assets
3,320,850
3,148,230
2,650,583
3,055,224
2,313,469
Noninterest-bearing deposits
48,779
44,921
40,618
45,562
35,043
Interest-bearing deposits
2,472,443
2,368,472
1,963,405
2,272,037
1,713,603
Total deposits
2,521,222
2,413,393
2,004,023
2,317,599
1,748,646
Shareholders' equity
289,844
285,207
222,670
259,416
178,212
1
On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax
rate in 2018 and a 35% tax rate in 2017
2
Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the
Company's regulatory reports
First Internet Bancorp
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, except for
December 31, 2017)
Amounts in thousands
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
7,080
$
3,517
$
4,539
Interest-bearing deposits
181,632
82,273
43,442
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
481,345
468,997
473,275
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
22,750
20,200
19,209
Loans held-for-sale
18,328
23,493
51,407
Loans
2,716,228
2,493,622
2,091,193
Allowance for loan losses
(17,896
)
(16,704
)
(14,970
)
Net loans
2,698,332
2,476,918
2,076,223
Accrued interest receivable
16,822
14,472
11,944
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis stock
23,625
22,050
19,575
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
36,059
35,819
35,105
Premises and equipment, net
10,697
10,041
10,058
Goodwill
4,687
4,687
4,687
Other real estate owned
2,619
5,041
5,041
Accrued income and other assets
37,716
35,410
13,182
Total assets
$
3,541,692
$
3,202,918
$
2,767,687
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
43,301
$
42,750
$
44,686
Interest-bearing deposits
2,628,050
2,403,814
2,040,255
Total deposits
2,671,351
2,446,564
2,084,941
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
525,153
425,160
410,176
Subordinated debt
33,875
33,837
36,726
Accrued interest payable
1,108
887
311
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
21,470
8,730
11,406
Total liabilities
3,252,957
2,915,178
2,543,560
Shareholders' equity
Voting common stock
227,587
227,454
172,043
Retained earnings
77,689
74,733
57,103
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,541
)
(14,447
)
(5,019
)
Total shareholders' equity
288,735
287,740
224,127
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,541,692
$
3,202,918
$
2,767,687
First Internet Bancorp
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, except
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017)
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income
Loans
$
27,249
$
26,019
$
20,971
$
99,082
$
70,465
Securities - taxable
2,927
2,659
2,521
10,630
10,036
Securities - non-taxable
701
698
696
2,810
2,786
Other earning assets
972
847
450
2,945
1,410
Total interest income
31,849
30,223
24,638
115,467
84,697
Interest expense
Deposits
13,338
11,650
7,358
42,484
23,975
Other borrowed funds
3,090
2,603
1,920
10,716
6,740
Total interest expense
16,428
14,253
9,278
53,200
30,715
Net interest income
15,421
15,970
15,360
62,267
53,982
Provision for loan losses
1,487
888
1,179
3,892
4,872
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,934
15,082
14,181
58,375
49,110
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
237
236
231
934
888
Mortgage banking activities
1,141
1,402
1,530
5,718
7,836
Gain on sale of loans
89
-
395
503
395
Other
580
356
383
1,605
1,422
Total noninterest income
2,047
1,994
2,539
8,760
10,541
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,738
5,704
5,701
23,174
21,164
Marketing, advertising and promotion
543
601
590
2,468
2,393
Consulting and professional fees
862
709
617
3,055
3,091
Data processing
320
368
242
1,233
971
Loan expenses
204
241
303
942
1,027
Premises and equipment
1,307
1,244
1,125
4,996
4,183
Deposit insurance premium
570
441
420
1,956
1,410
Write-down of other real estate owned
2,423
-
-
2,423
-
Other
772
737
703
2,936
2,484
Total noninterest expense
12,739
10,045
9,701
43,183
36,723
Income before income taxes
3,242
7,031
7,019
23,952
22,928
Income tax (benefit) provision
(334
)
743
3,521
2,052
7,702
Net income
$
3,576
$
6,288
$
3,498
$
21,900
$
15,226
Per common share data
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.35
$
0.61
$
0.41
$
2.31
$
2.14
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.35
$
0.61
$
0.41
$
2.30
$
2.13
Dividends declared per share
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.24
$
0.24
All periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the
current period classification.
First Internet Bancorp
Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)
Amounts in thousands
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Interest /
Yield /
Average
Interest /
Yield /
Average
Interest /
Yield /
Balance
Dividends
Cost
Balance
Dividends
Cost
Balance
Dividends
Cost
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1
$
2,593,577
$
27,249
4.17
%
$
2,462,209
$
26,019
4.19
%
$
1,993,001
$
20,971
4.17
%
Securities - taxable
402,179
2,927
2.89
%
389,880
2,659
2.71
%
403,905
2,521
2.48
%
Securities - non-taxable
92,077
701
3.02
%
94,020
698
2.95
%
96,722
696
2.85
%
Other earning assets
148,311
972
2.60
%
131,306
847
2.56
%
95,049
450
1.88
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,236,144
31,849
3.90
%
3,077,415
30,223
3.90
%
2,588,677
24,638
3.78
%
Allowance for loan losses
(17,065
)
(16,312
)
(14,486
)
Noninterest-earning assets
101,771
87,127
76,392
Total assets
$
3,320,850
$
3,148,230
$
2,650,583
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
89,234
$
182
0.81
%
$
87,102
$
133
0.61
%
$
86,744
$
119
0.54
%
Savings accounts
42,694
123
1.14
%
51,557
147
1.13
%
52,092
132
1.01
%
Money market accounts
518,421
2,575
1.97
%
527,715
2,206
1.66
%
479,201
1,428
1.18
%
Certificates and brokered deposits
1,822,094
10,458
2.28
%
1,702,098
9,164
2.14
%
1,345,368
5,679
1.67
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,472,443
13,338
2.14
%
2,368,472
11,650
1.95
%
1,963,405
7,358
1.49
%
Other borrowed funds
499,877
3,090
2.45
%
439,412
2,603
2.35
%
411,283
1,920
1.85
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,972,320
16,428
2.19
%
2,807,884
14,253
2.01
%
2,374,688
9,278
1.55
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
48,779
44,921
40,618
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
9,907
10,218
12,607
Total liabilities
3,031,006
2,863,023
2,427,913
Shareholders' equity
289,844
285,207
222,670
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,320,850
$
3,148,230
$
2,650,583
Net interest income
$
15,421
$
15,970
$
15,360
Interest rate spread
1.71
%
1.89
%
2.23
%
Net interest margin
1.89
%
2.06
%
2.35
%
Net interest margin - FTE 2
2.07
%
2.23
%
2.59
%
1
Includes nonaccrual loans
2
On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax
rate in 2018 and a 35% tax rate in 2017
First Internet Bancorp
Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)
Amounts in thousands
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Interest /
Yield /
Average
Interest /
Yield /
Balance
Dividends
Cost
Balance
Dividends
Cost
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1
$
2,382,504
$
99,082
4.16
%
$
1,682,249
$
70,465
4.19
%
Securities - taxable
391,958
10,630
2.71
%
400,449
$
10,036
2.51
%
Securities - non-taxable
94,072
2,810
2.99
%
95,694
$
2,786
2.91
%
Other earning assets
116,074
2,945
2.54
%
79,461
$
1,410
1.77
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,984,608
115,467
3.87
%
2,257,853
84,697
3.75
%
Allowance for loan losses
(16,097
)
(12,964
)
Noninterest-earning assets
86,713
68,580
Total assets
$
3,055,224
$
2,313,469
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
90,229
$
583
0.65
%
$
89,081
$
488
0.55
%
Savings accounts
51,333
585
1.14
%
39,393
342
0.87
%
Money market accounts
544,802
8,803
1.62
%
415,910
4,227
1.02
%
Certificates and brokered deposits
1,585,673
32,513
2.05
%
1,169,219
18,918
1.62
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,272,037
42,484
1.87
%
1,713,603
23,975
1.40
%
Other borrowed funds
468,411
10,716
2.29
%
376,470
6,740
1.79
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,740,448
53,200
1.94
%
2,090,073
30,715
1.47
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
45,562
35,043
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
9,798
10,141
Total liabilities
2,795,808
2,135,257
Shareholders' equity
259,416
178,212
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,055,224
$
2,313,469
Net interest income
$
62,267
$
53,982
Interest rate spread
1.93
%
2.28
%
Net interest margin
2.09
%
2.39
%
Net interest margin - FTE 2
2.25
%
2.57
%
1
Includes nonaccrual loans
2
On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax
rate in 2018 and a 35% tax rate in 2017
First Internet Bancorp
Loans and Deposits (unaudited)
Amounts in thousands
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Commercial loans
Commercial and industrial
$
114,382
4.2
%
$
105,489
4.2
%
$
122,940
5.9
%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
87,962
3.2
%
93,568
3.8
%
75,768
3.6
%
Investor commercial real estate
5,391
0.2
%
5,595
0.2
%
7,273
0.4
%
Construction
39,916
1.5
%
38,228
1.5
%
49,213
2.4
%
Single tenant lease financing
919,440
33.8
%
883,372
35.4
%
803,299
38.4
%
Public finance
706,342
26.0
%
610,858
24.5
%
438,341
21.0
%
Healthcare finance
117,007
4.4
%
89,525
3.7
%
31,573
1.5
%
Total commercial loans
1,990,440
73.3
%
1,826,635
73.3
%
1,528,407
73.2
%
Consumer loans
Residential mortgage
399,898
14.7
%
362,574
14.5
%
299,935
14.3
%
Home equity
28,735
1.1
%
28,713
1.2
%
30,554
1.5
%
Trailers
136,620
5.0
%
129,571
5.2
%
101,369
4.8
%
Recreational vehicles
91,912
3.4
%
85,821
3.4
%
69,196
3.3
%
Other consumer loans
51,239
1.9
%
55,175
2.2
%
56,968
2.7
%
Total consumer loans
708,404
26.1
%
661,854
26.5
%
558,022
26.6
%
Net deferred loan fees, premiums, discounts and other 1
17,384
0.6
%
5,133
0.2
%
4,764
0.2
%
Total loans
$
2,716,228
100.0
%
$
2,493,622
100.0
%
$
2,091,193
100.0
%
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
43,301
1.6
%
$
42,750
1.7
%
$
44,686
2.1
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
121,055
4.5
%
94,681
3.9
%
94,674
4.5
%
Savings accounts
38,489
1.4
%
47,033
1.9
%
49,939
2.4
%
Money market accounts
528,533
19.9
%
478,548
19.6
%
499,501
24.0
%
Certificates of deposits
1,292,883
48.4
%
1,252,690
51.2
%
1,319,488
63.3
%
Brokered deposits 2
647,090
24.2
%
530,862
21.7
%
76,653
3.7
%
Total deposits
$
2,671,351
100.0
%
$
2,446,564
100.0
%
$
2,084,941
100.0
%
1
Includes carrying value adjustments of $5.0 million, <$5.2>
million and $0.3 million as of December 31, 2018, September 30,
2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, related to interest rate
swaps associated with public finance loans.
2
As of March 31, 2018, $116.3 million of public fund deposits
originated through an investment advisor who manages fixed income
portfolios for municipalities were reclassified from certificates
of deposit to brokered deposits per regulatory guidance.
First Internet Bancorp
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Total equity - GAAP
$
288,735
$
287,740
$
224,127
$
288,735
$
224,127
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
Tangible common equity
$
284,048
$
283,053
$
219,440
$
284,048
$
219,440
Total assets - GAAP
$
3,541,692
$
3,202,918
$
2,767,687
$
3,541,692
$
2,767,687
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
Tangible assets
$
3,537,005
$
3,198,231
$
2,763,000
$
3,537,005
$
2,763,000
Common shares outstanding
10,170,778
10,181,675
8,411,077
10,170,778
8,411,077
Book value per common share
$
28.39
$
28.26
$
26.65
$
28.39
$
26.65
Effect of goodwill
(0.46
)
(0.46
)
(0.56
)
(0.46
)
(0.56
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
27.93
$
27.80
$
26.09
$
27.93
$
26.09
Total shareholders' equity to assets ratio
8.15
%
8.98
%
8.10
%
8.15
%
8.10
%
Effect of goodwill
(0.12
%)
(0.13
%)
(0.16
%)
(0.12
%)
(0.16
%)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
8.03
%
8.85
%
7.94
%
8.03
%
7.94
%
Total average equity - GAAP
$
289,844
$
285,207
$
222,670
$
259,416
$
178,212
Adjustments:
Average goodwill
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
(4,687
)
Average tangible common equity
$
285,157
$
280,520
$
217,983
$
254,729
$
173,525
Return on average shareholders' equity
4.89
%
8.75
%
6.23
%
8.44
%
8.54
%
Effect of goodwill
0.09
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.23
%
Return on average tangible common equity
4.98
%
8.89
%
6.37
%
8.60
%
8.77
%
Total interest income
$
31,849
$
30,223
$
24,638
$
115,467
$
84,697
Adjustments:
Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1
1,477
1,351
1,555
5,010
4,053
Total interest income - FTE
$
33,326
$
31,574
$
26,193
$
120,477
$
88,750
Net interest income
$
15,421
$
15,970
$
15,360
$
62,267
$
53,982
Adjustments:
Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1
1,477
1,351
1,555
5,010
4,053
Net interest income - FTE
$
16,898
$
17,321
$
16,915
$
67,277
$
58,035
Net interest margin
1.89
%
2.06
%
2.35
%
2.09
%
2.39
%
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1
0.18
%
0.17
%
0.24
%
0.16
%
0.18
%
Net interest margin - FTE
2.07
%
2.23
%
2.59
%
2.25
%
2.57
%
1
Assuming a 21% tax rate in 2018 and a 35% tax rate in 2017