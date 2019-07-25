First Internet Bancorp : to Participate in the 20th Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) announced today that David B. Becker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth J. Lovik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Nicole Lorch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the 20th Annual Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference on July 30, 2019 in New York City.

During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the Company’s website.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005907/en/