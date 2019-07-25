Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Internet Bancorp    INBK

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Internet Bancorp : to Participate in the 20th Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) announced today that David B. Becker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth J. Lovik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Nicole Lorch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the 20th Annual Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference on July 30, 2019 in New York City.

During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the Company’s website.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
05:09pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP : to Participate in the 20th Annual KBW Community Bank In..
BU
07/24FIRST INTERNET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/24FIRST INTERNET BANCORP :  First Internet Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Res..
BU
07/16FIRST INTERNET BANK : Welcomes New Lender to Arizona Commercial Banking Team
BU
07/10FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on We..
BU
06/21FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment..
AQ
06/19FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment..
BU
06/18FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/18FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : to Pay Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 66,8 M
EBIT 2019 39,0 M
Net income 2019 23,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 8,80x
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 215 M
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,88  $
Last Close Price 21,32  $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Becker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Ralph R. Whitney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP4.31%215
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.20%378 938
BANK OF AMERICA22.77%286 538
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%284 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%214 129
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group