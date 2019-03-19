First Internet Bancorp : to Pay Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”)
(Nasdaq: INBK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per
common share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2019 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019.
The declaration and amount of any future cash dividends will be subject
to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon
many factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial
condition, capital requirements, regulatory and contractual
restrictions, business strategy and other factors deemed relevant by the
Board of Directors.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $3.5
billion as of December 31, 2018. The Company’s subsidiary, First
Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the
branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank now provides consumer
and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and
specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate
loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services
in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on
the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a
component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the
Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and
additional information about the Bank, including its products and
services, is available at www.firstib.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005869/en/