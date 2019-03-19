Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Internet Bancorp    INBK

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Internet Bancorp : to Pay Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

The Board of Directors of First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019.

The declaration and amount of any future cash dividends will be subject to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon many factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, regulatory and contractual restrictions, business strategy and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2018. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
04:20pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP : to Pay Cash Dividend
BU
03/14FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/27FIRST INTERNET BANK : Welcomes New Lender in Southwest Office
BU
02/19FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Indiana Chamber Recognizes First Internet Bank for Work..
BU
01/29FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Nationwide Survey Declares First Internet Bank Checking..
BU
01/23FIRST INTERNET : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
01/23FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69,9 M
EBIT 2019 42,3 M
Net income 2019 24,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 8,40
P/E ratio 2020 7,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,50x
Capitalization 207 M
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Becker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Ralph R. Whitney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP-0.10%207
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.80%350 966
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%293 423
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%287 433
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.24%241 277
WELLS FARGO12.26%234 955
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.