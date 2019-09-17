Log in
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
First Internet Bancorp : to Pay Cash Dividend

09/17/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

The Board of Directors of First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019.

The declaration and amount of any future cash dividends will be subject to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon many factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, regulatory and contractual restrictions, business strategy and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 64,6 M
EBIT 2019 38,0 M
Net income 2019 24,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 8,89x
P/E ratio 2020 8,04x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 212 M
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,10  $
Last Close Price 21,25  $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Becker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Ralph R. Whitney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP3.96%212
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY23.16%380 956
BANK OF AMERICA22.28%280 459
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%272 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.29%215 811
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%197 863
