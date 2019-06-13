Log in
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
First Internet Bank : Leads "Top Workplaces"

06/13/2019

First Internet Bank (the “Bank”) placed first for medium-sized companies on The Indianapolis Star’s annual “Top Workplaces in Central Indiana” list. For the second consecutive year, the Bank also won a special award for company leadership. The rankings honor top companies in Central Indiana as determined through employee surveys.

Of the award, First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker commented, “We are proud to be recognized again as an employer of choice in Indianapolis. I take great pride in the fact that a primary driver of the recognition comes from the voice of our employees. We strive to create and foster an environment that engages our team members and rewards their individual contributions to our overall success. That focus allows us to create, what I believe, is a unique culture that benefits not only our employees, but our customers.”

A recognized leader in branchless banking since its launch in 1999, the Bank has received numerous awards for its banking services, corporate culture and workplace environment — including American Banker’s nationwide register of “Best Banks to Work For,” and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s “Best Places to Work in Indiana.” This marks the sixth time the Bank has received recognition from The Indianapolis Star.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2019, the Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 73,1 M
EBIT 2019 39,8 M
Net income 2019 24,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 8,92
P/E ratio 2020 7,67
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capitalization 216 M
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,9 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Becker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Ralph R. Whitney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP1.71%216
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.93%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA14.61%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%214 502
WELLS FARGO-2.54%200 088
