First Internet Bank : Leads “Top Workplaces”

First Internet Bank (the “Bank”) placed first for medium-sized companies
on The Indianapolis Star’s annual “Top Workplaces in Central
Indiana” list. For the second consecutive year, the Bank also won a
special award for company leadership. The rankings honor top companies
in Central Indiana as determined through employee surveys.
Of the award, First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker
commented, “We are proud to be recognized again as an employer of choice
in Indianapolis. I take great pride in the fact that a primary driver of
the recognition comes from the voice of our employees. We strive to
create and foster an environment that engages our team members and
rewards their individual contributions to our overall success. That
focus allows us to create, what I believe, is a unique culture that
benefits not only our employees, but our customers.”
A recognized leader in branchless banking since its launch in 1999, the
Bank has received numerous awards for its banking services, corporate
culture and workplace environment — including American Banker’s
nationwide register of “Best Banks to Work For,” and the Indiana Chamber
of Commerce’s “Best Places to Work in Indiana.” This marks the sixth
time the Bank has received recognition from The Indianapolis Star.
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer
in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.7
billion as of March 31, 2019, the Bank now provides consumer and small
business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty
finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate
loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury
management services. Additional information about the Bank, including
its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq:
INBK).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005582/en/