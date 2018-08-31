First Internet Bank : Named “Best Bank” for Sixth Consecutive Year

First Internet Bank announced it has been named one of the Best Banks
to Work For, an annual collaboration by American Banker and
Best Companies Group to recognize financial institutions with high
employee engagement and distinct corporate cultures. First
Internet Bank has made the list every year since the nationwide program
began in 2013.
“As First Internet Bank continues to grow, we continuously work to
cultivate an atmosphere of innovation and empowerment that equips our
employees to contribute in meaningful ways to our customers’ success,”
said David Becker, President and CEO. “Being recognized as a ‘Best Bank’
— an award primarily influenced by our employees’ responses — affirms
that our teams feel connected to our mission, even as we grow in size
and complexity.”
The list of 85 institutions named Best Banks to Work For is
available online at American
Banker.com.
Becoming a Best Bank to Work For is a two-step evaluation
process. First, participating companies’ workplace policies, practices
and demographics are evaluated. For the second step, employees are
surveyed individually to assess their experiences and attitudes with
respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks
and the final ranking.
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer
in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.1
billion as of June 30, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and small
business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty
finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate
loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services
in select geographies. Additional information about the Bank, including
its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq:
INBK).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005219/en/