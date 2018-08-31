Log in
News Summary

First Internet Bank : Named “Best Bank” for Sixth Consecutive Year

08/31/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

First Internet Bank announced it has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For, an annual collaboration by American Banker and Best Companies Group to recognize financial institutions with high employee engagement and distinct corporate cultures. First Internet Bank has made the list every year since the nationwide program began in 2013.

“As First Internet Bank continues to grow, we continuously work to cultivate an atmosphere of innovation and empowerment that equips our employees to contribute in meaningful ways to our customers’ success,” said David Becker, President and CEO. “Being recognized as a ‘Best Bank’ — an award primarily influenced by our employees’ responses — affirms that our teams feel connected to our mission, even as we grow in size and complexity.”

The list of 85 institutions named Best Banks to Work For is available online at American Banker.com.

Becoming a Best Bank to Work For is a two-step evaluation process. First, participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics are evaluated. For the second step, employees are surveyed individually to assess their experiences and attitudes with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services in select geographies. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).


© Business Wire 2018
