FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
First Internet Bank : Recognized Again As One Of Central Indiana's “Top Workplaces”

08/13/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

First Internet Bank once again made the Top 10 on The Indianapolis Star’s “Top Workplaces in Central Indiana” list, placing eighth in the medium-sized company category. This marks the seventh consecutive year First Internet Bank has been selected for this honor. The annual rankings recognize leading companies in Central Indiana as determined through employee surveys.

First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker noted, “It’s an honor for us to once again be selected. From the time we opened our doors, we have been driven to create a team-oriented, engaging work environment that welcomes new ideas. The result has been, I believe, a strong company culture that benefits our employees, and just as importantly, our customers.”

A recognized leader in branchless banking, the First Internet Bank has received numerous awards for its banking services, corporate culture and workplace environment — including American Banker’s nationwide register of “Best Banks to Work For” and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s “Best Places to Work in Indiana.”

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).


© Business Wire 2020
