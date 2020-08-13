First Internet Bank : Recognized Again As One Of Central Indiana's “Top Workplaces”

First Internet Bank once again made the Top 10 on The Indianapolis Star’s “Top Workplaces in Central Indiana” list, placing eighth in the medium-sized company category. This marks the seventh consecutive year First Internet Bank has been selected for this honor. The annual rankings recognize leading companies in Central Indiana as determined through employee surveys.

First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker noted, “It’s an honor for us to once again be selected. From the time we opened our doors, we have been driven to create a team-oriented, engaging work environment that welcomes new ideas. The result has been, I believe, a strong company culture that benefits our employees, and just as importantly, our customers.”

A recognized leader in branchless banking, the First Internet Bank has received numerous awards for its banking services, corporate culture and workplace environment — including American Banker’s nationwide register of “Best Banks to Work For” and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s “Best Places to Work in Indiana.”

