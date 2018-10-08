Log in
First Internet Bank : Welcomes Two Lenders to Commercial Banking Team

10/08/2018 | 10:39pm CEST

First Internet Bank announced that Meghan Marrello and Liz McKeon have joined its Central Indiana commercial banking team as Vice President of Commercial Banking, under the leadership of Tom Smith, Regional Vice President. Ms. Marrello and Ms. McKeon will serve business clients and prospects to deliver flexible financial solutions including operating lines of credit as well as equipment and owner-occupied real estate financing.

Both women join First Internet Bank with extensive commercial banking experience.

“Meghan and Liz share our passion for creating successful client outcomes, and both have the know-how to identify the best solutions for each client’s individual needs,” said Mr. Smith. “We are thrilled to have them on our team.”

“I’m proud to be a part of this dynamic group,” said Ms. Marrello. “I enjoy working side by side with clients, and partnering with them to achieve success.”

Ms. Marrello held previous roles with numerous regional and super regional banks, including most recently The Private Bank (now CIBC Bank USA) and Regions Bank.

“I’m delighted to join a phenomenal company like First Internet Bank,” said Ms. McKeon. “I am especially excited to contribute to an already proven commercial team, and become a trusted advisor for both existing and future clients.”

Prior to joining First Internet Bank, Ms. McKeon was with PNC Bank and Fifth Third Bank.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services in select geographies. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).


© Business Wire 2018
