First Internet Bank : Welcomes Two Lenders to Commercial Banking Team

First Internet Bank announced that Meghan Marrello and Liz McKeon have
joined its Central Indiana commercial banking team as Vice President of
Commercial Banking, under the leadership of Tom Smith, Regional Vice
President. Ms. Marrello and Ms. McKeon will serve business clients and
prospects to deliver flexible financial solutions including operating
lines of credit as well as equipment and owner-occupied real estate
financing.
Both women join First Internet Bank with extensive commercial banking
experience.
“Meghan and Liz share our passion for creating successful client
outcomes, and both have the know-how to identify the best solutions for
each client’s individual needs,” said Mr. Smith. “We are thrilled to
have them on our team.”
“I’m proud to be a part of this dynamic group,” said Ms. Marrello. “I
enjoy working side by side with clients, and partnering with them to
achieve success.”
Ms. Marrello held previous roles with numerous regional and super
regional banks, including most recently The Private Bank (now CIBC Bank
USA) and Regions Bank.
“I’m delighted to join a phenomenal company like First Internet Bank,”
said Ms. McKeon. “I am especially excited to contribute to an already
proven commercial team, and become a trusted advisor for both existing
and future clients.”
Prior to joining First Internet Bank, Ms. McKeon was with PNC Bank and
Fifth Third Bank.
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer
in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.1
billion as of June 30, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and small
business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty
finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate
loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services
in select geographies. Additional information about the Bank, including
its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq:
INBK).
