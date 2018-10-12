Log in
10/12/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Idaho Independent Bank (OTC Pink: IIBK) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK). Stockholders will receive 0.5 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Class A common stock for each share of Idaho Independent Bank stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $181.3 million and is expected to close in the first half of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Idaho Independent Bank and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/iib. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-idaho-independent-bank-300730259.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2018
