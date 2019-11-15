Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.    FIBK

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.

(FIBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Interstate BancSystem : Board Announces Death of Board Member Randall Scott

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 01:12pm EST

It is with great sadness that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) announces that board member Randall (Randy) I. Scott passed away on November 9 in Billings at the age of 65. He was a true leader for the Bank and its industry, for his community and for his faith.

Randy Scott devoted nearly 45 years to serving the bank, starting with his work as a bank teller while attending Rocky Mountain College. He eventually became manager of the Colstrip branch before serving as a Trust officer and consultant. In 1993, he was elected to the Board of First Interstate BancSystem, providing steady leadership up until his death.

Randy Scott embodied the spirit of community and philanthropy. As a director of the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation since 1999 and chairman since 2006, he helped award grants and donations to local organizations. He generously provided leadership, inspiration and resources to his community through his selfless involvement with Rocky Mountain College, St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, Billings YMCA, Special Olympics Montana, Apostles Evangelical Lutheran Church, and many youth-oriented organizations.

Randy was a leader in Scott Family Governance and in family philanthropy. He was on both the Scott Family Council and the Board of Scott Family Services Corporation, serving as their Chair since 2014. He also served as Chair of the Dan and Jeanne Scott Family Foundation.

Randy’s dedication, spirit and work ethic inspired many and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Lynette, and his children, Shad (Patrick), Kayla (Joshua), Shann (Jessica) and Devin (Andrea) as well as two grandchildren, Charlotte and Camden. Funeral services will be held at the Fortin Center at Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m.

About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana. The Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities, in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. Through First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities throughout the Company's market areas.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTE
01:12pFIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
01:12pFIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Board Announces Death of Board Member Randall Scot..
BU
11/07FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/06FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Management's discussion and analysis of financial ..
AQ
10/30FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. : Announces Dividend
BU
10/30FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
10/24FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
10/23FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. : Reports Third Quarter Earnings
BU
10/01FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 648 M
EBIT 2019 259 M
Net income 2019 180 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,17x
Capitalization 2 779 M
Chart FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 45,13  $
Last Close Price 42,61  $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin P. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Scott Chairman
Jodi Delahunt Hubbell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marcy D. Mutch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kade G. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC.16.55%2 779
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.61%403 291
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.08%294 140
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%282 572
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.65%226 228
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.04%199 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group