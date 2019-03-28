First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK), parent company of
First Interstate Bank, will report first quarter results after the
market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A conference call for
investors is scheduled for Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Eastern (9
a.m. Mountain), during which the Company will discuss quarterly results.
There will be a question and answer session following the presentation.
The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the
Internet. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are
invited to join the call by dialing 1-877-507-0356. To participate via
the Internet, log on to www.FIBK.com.
A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of
the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The conference ID is
10130065. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.FIBK.com.
About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding
company, headquartered in Billings, Montana. It is the parent company of
First Interstate Bank, a community bank with $13 billion in assets as of
December 31, 2018. First Interstate proudly delivers financial solutions
across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. A
recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is
driven by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering a
rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders,
exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the
communities it serves.
