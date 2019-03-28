Log in
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC

(FIBK)
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/28/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK), parent company of First Interstate Bank, will report first quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A conference call for investors is scheduled for Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Mountain), during which the Company will discuss quarterly results. There will be a question and answer session following the presentation.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join the call by dialing 1-877-507-0356. To participate via the Internet, log on to www.FIBK.com. A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The conference ID is 10130065. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.FIBK.com.

About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding company, headquartered in Billings, Montana. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank with $13 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018. First Interstate proudly delivers financial solutions across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. A recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves.


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
