First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK), parent company of
First Interstate Bank and Inland Northwest Bank, will report third
quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.
A conference call for investors is scheduled for Thursday, October 25,
2018 at 11 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Mountain), during which the Company will
discuss quarterly results. There will be a question and answer session
following the presentation.
The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the
Internet. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are
invited to join the call by dialing 1-877-507-0356. To participate via
the Internet, log on to www.FIBK.com.
A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of
the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The conference ID is
10124778. The call will also be archived on the company’s website, www.FIBK.com.
About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding
company, headquartered in Billings, Montana. It is the parent company of
First Interstate Bank and Inland Northwest Bank (INB).
First Interstate Bank is a community bank with $12.2 billion in assets
as of June 30, 2018, delivering financial solutions through over 120
banking offices across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington,
and Wyoming. A recognized leader in community banking services, First
Interstate is driven by strong values, as well as a commitment to
delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to
shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and
resources to the communities it serves.
INB became part of the First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. family on
August 16, 2018. INB had $814 million in assets as of June 30, 2018 and
is a community bank operating 20 locations in Idaho, Oregon, and
Washington. The merger of INB into First Interstate Bank is anticipated
to take place in mid-November 2018.
