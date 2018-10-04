Log in
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/04/2018

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK), parent company of First Interstate Bank and Inland Northwest Bank, will report third quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. A conference call for investors is scheduled for Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 11 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Mountain), during which the Company will discuss quarterly results. There will be a question and answer session following the presentation.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join the call by dialing 1-877-507-0356. To participate via the Internet, log on to www.FIBK.com. A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The conference ID is 10124778. The call will also be archived on the company’s website, www.FIBK.com.

About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding company, headquartered in Billings, Montana. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank and Inland Northwest Bank (INB).

First Interstate Bank is a community bank with $12.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018, delivering financial solutions through over 120 banking offices across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. A recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values, as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves.

INB became part of the First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. family on August 16, 2018. INB had $814 million in assets as of June 30, 2018 and is a community bank operating 20 locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. The merger of INB into First Interstate Bank is anticipated to take place in mid-November 2018.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 579 M
EBIT 2018 235 M
Net income 2018 161 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,53%
P/E ratio 2018 15,61
P/E ratio 2019 13,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,20x
Capitalization 2 691 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin P. Riley President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Scott Chairman
Jodi Delahunt Hubbell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marcy D. Mutch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kade G. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC11.04%2 691
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%383 040
BANK OF AMERICA0.20%295 452
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%287 836
WELLS FARGO-14.08%251 065
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%228 587
