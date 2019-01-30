First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings and Announces 10.7% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.31 Per Share
0
01/30/2019 | 05:36pm EST
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) today reported
financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the quarter, the
Company reported net income of $40.4 million, or $0.67 per share, which
compares to net income of $41.4 million, or $0.71 per share, for the
third quarter of 2018, and $34.2 million, or $0.61 per share, for the
fourth quarter of 2017.
For the year ending December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income
of $160.2 million, or $2.75 per share, compared to $106.5 million,
or $2.05 per share, in 2017, with results in each period including
acquisition costs of $12.4 million and $27.2 million, respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS
Acquisition related expenses of $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of
2018, compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The
after-tax impact of acquisition related expenses on earnings per share
was $0.09 per share and $0.04 per share, respectively for the periods.
Acquisition related expenses of $12.4 million for the year
ending December 31, 2018, compared to $27.2 million in 2017. The
after-tax impact of acquisition related expenses on earnings per share
was $0.17 per share and $0.34 per share, respectively for the periods.
Completed the merger and system conversion of Inland Northwest Bank
(“INB”) on November 9, 2018, allowing the realization of cost savings
heading into the first quarter of 2019.
Net interest margin ratio increased to 3.99% for the fourth quarter of
2018, an 11 basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 28 basis
point increase from the same period in the prior year.
Quarterly cash dividends increased 10.7% from $0.28 to $0.31 per share
of common stock in January 2019.
Asset quality improvement in the fourth quarter of 2018, resulting in
an $11.2 million, or 13.4%, decrease in non-performing assets and
a $23.6 million, or 5.6%, decrease in criticized loans, in each case
as compared to the third quarter of 2018.
Tangible book value per common share of $17.52 for the fourth quarter
of 2018, compared to $16.84 in the third quarter of 2018 and $16.04 in
the fourth quarter of 2017.
Announced the signing of definitive agreements with two deposit-rich
franchises, Idaho Independent Bank and Community 1st Bank,
headquartered in attractive, high-growth markets in Idaho.
“First Interstate continues to be very well positioned to deliver strong
earnings results in the current interest rate environment,” said Kevin
P. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Interstate
BancSystem, Inc. “With our asset-sensitive balance sheet, we are seeing
consistent expansion in our net interest margin and growth in net
interest income while we maintain our disciplined approach to adding
high quality assets and managing credit risk. We are also creating value
through our acquisition strategy, as we are seeing the initial benefits
of the Northwest Bancorporation acquisition and preparing to further
increase our exposure to high growth markets in Idaho later this year as
we complete the acquisitions of Idaho Independent Bank and Community 1st
Bank. We believe the combination of the attractive deposit base in our
Mountain region and the higher loan growth opportunities in our West
region provides us with the ability to continue driving earnings growth,
producing strong returns, and creating additional value for our
shareholders in the years ahead.”
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
On January 29, 2019, the Company’s board of directors declared a
dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on February 21, 2019, to
common stockholders of record as of February 11, 2019. The dividend
equates to a 2.98% annualized yield based on the $41.55 per share
average closing price of the Company’s common stock as reported on
NASDAQ during the fourth quarter of 2018 and reflects a 10.7% increase
from dividends paid during the fourth quarter of 2018 of $0.28 per
common share.
ANNUAL MEETING DATE SET
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 2, 2019, at the
First Interstate Bank Operations Center, 1800 Sixth Avenue North,
Billings, Montana at 4 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. The record date for
determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the
Annual Meeting is March 1, 2019.
COMPLETED ACQUISITIONS
The acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (“Northwest”), parent
company of INB, was completed on August 16, 2018, and the Company merged
INB with its existing bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, on
November 9, 2018. As of the acquisition date, Northwest had total assets
with fair values of $796.7 million, total loans with fair values of
$713.1 million and deposits with fair values of $696.3 million. In
conjunction with the acquisition, the Company recorded provisional
goodwill of $101.1 million and core deposit intangible assets of $15.7
million. Consideration for the acquisition totaled approximately $176.3
million, consisting of the issuance of 3.84 million shares of the
Company’s Class A common stock valued at $45.15 per share, the closing
price of the Company’s Class A common stock as quoted on the NASDAQ
stock market on the acquisition date, and approximately $3.0 million in
cash related to Northwest warrants, which were included in the
consideration paid.
PENDING ACQUISITIONS
On October 11, 2018, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to
acquire all of the outstanding stock of Idaho Independent Bank ("IIBK"),
a community bank headquartered in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho with 11 banking
offices across Idaho, in an all-stock transaction valued at
approximately $181.3 million in aggregate, or $22.73 per share of IIBK
stock.
On October 11, 2018, the Company also entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire all of the outstanding stock of Community 1st Bank
("CMYF"), a community bank headquartered in Post Falls, Idaho with three
banking offices in North Idaho, in an all-stock transaction valued at
approximately $21.5 million in aggregate, or $17.20 per share of CMYF
stock.
The Company believes these transaction, if completed on the terms
contemplated, will complement the Company's footprint and will provide
the Company with an expanded presence in several Idaho high-growth
markets. The transactions have been approved by the boards of directors
of both companies and are expected to close and convert data processing
systems in the second quarter of 2019, subject to customary conditions,
including regulatory and shareholder approval.
NET INTEREST INCOME
The Company’s net interest income increased $8.9 million, or 8.1%, to
$118.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $110.0
million during the third quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of the
expansion in our net interest margin and higher levels of earning
assets. Net interest income increased $18.1 million, or 18.0%, from
$100.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result
of an expansion to our net interest margin and higher levels of earning
assets.
Net interest income was positively impacted this quarter by the recovery
of previously charged-off interest of $0.7 million compared to
previously charged-off interest of $0.7 million during the third quarter
of 2018 and $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2017.
Interest accretion attributable to the fair valuation of acquired loans
contributed $4.1 million to net interest income during the fourth
quarter of 2018, of which approximately $1.7 million was related to
early payoffs. This compares to interest accretion of $3.6 million in
net interest income during the third quarter of 2018, of which
approximately $1.5 million was related to early payoffs and interest
accretion of $3.8 million in net interest income during the fourth
quarter of 2017, of which approximately $2.0 million was related to
early payoffs.
The Company’s net interest margin ratio improved to 3.99% during the
fourth quarter of 2018, or 11 basis points, as compared to the third
quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of higher yields on interest
earning assets. Exclusive of the impact of the recovery of charged-off
interest and the impact of interest accretion on acquired loans of $4.1
million, $3.6 million, and $3.8 million, respectively, the Company’s net
interest margin ratio expanded 11 basis points to 3.84% during the
fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 3.73% during the third quarter of
2018, and expanded 32 basis points compared to 3.52% during the fourth
quarter of 2017.
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million during
the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $2.0 million during the third
quarter of 2018, and $3.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. The
Company’s allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans
was 0.86%, 0.86%, and 0.95% at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017, respectively. The decrease in the percentage from
December 31, 2017 is primarily a result of higher loan balances from INB
acquired loans, which were recorded at fair value in purchase
accounting, with no corresponding allowance for loan losses. Coverage of
non-performing loans was 125.65%, 110.84%, 99.45% at December 31, 2018,
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Total non-interest income decreased $1.9 million, or 5.2%, to $34.3
million during the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to total
non-interest income of $36.2 million during the third quarter of 2018,
primarily as a result of a $1.7 million valuation adjustment of our
Class B shares of Visa, Inc. included in the third quarter of 2018.
Total non-interest income decreased $2.9 million, or 7.8%, from $37.2
million during the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of the
impact of the Durbin Amendment, as described below.
Payment services revenues were stable at $9.8 million during the fourth
quarter of 2018, when compared to the $10.1 million earned during the
third quarter of 2018. Payment services revenues decreased $2.5 million,
or 20.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2018, when compared to the $12.3
million earned during the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of a $3.3
million decrease in revenues during the fourth quarter of 2018
attributable to the Durbin Amendment. This rule, which limits the amount
of interchange fees banks of our size may charge, impacted our Company
beginning July 1, 2018. This decrease was offset by increases in debit
card and credit card volume during the fourth quarter of 2018 as
compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Mortgage banking revenues decreased $1.1 million, or 16.4%, to $5.6
million during the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $6.7 million
during the third quarter of 2018, due primarily to seasonal declines in
mortgage loan production. Mortgage banking revenues decreased $0.9
million, or 13.8%, during the fourth quarter of 2018 from $6.5 million
during the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to the lack of demand
for refinancing loans. During the fourth quarter of 2018, loans
originated for home purchases accounted for approximately 82.5% of loan
production, as compared to 85.1% during the third quarter of 2018 and
68.8% during the fourth quarter of 2017.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest expense increased $8.7 million, or 9.6%, to $99.4 million
during the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $90.7 million during
the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to $7.0 million in acquisition
related costs and the inclusion of INB. Non-interest expense increased
$14.3 million, or 16.8%, from $85.1 million during the fourth quarter of
2017, primarily due to higher acquisition expenses and the inclusion of
INB.
Acquisition related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018, the third
quarter of 2018, and the fourth quarter of 2017 were $7.0 million, $3.1
million, and $3.3 million, respectively. The after-tax impact of
acquisition related expenses on earnings per share was $0.09, $0.04, and
$0.04 per share, respectively, for each of the quarterly periods.
The following table presents, for the periods indicated, acquisition
related expenses.
Quarter Ended
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Legal and professional fees
$
1.1
$
2.4
$
—
$
0.5
$
0.6
Employee expenses
1.0
—
—
0.1
—
Technology conversion and contract terminations
4.6
0.5
—
1.5
2.4
Other
0.3
0.2
—
0.2
0.3
Total acquisition related expenses
$
7.0
$
3.1
$
—
$
2.3
$
3.3
Exclusive of acquisition related expenses, non-interest expense was
$92.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $87.6
million during the third quarter of 2018. Exclusive of acquisition
related expenses, non-interest expense was $81.8 million during the
fourth quarter of 2017. The increases were primarily attributable to
higher expenses as a result of the Northwest acquisition.
Salary and wage expenses increased $3.9 million, or 10.6%, to $40.7
million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $36.8
million during the third quarter of 2018. Salaries and wage expenses
increased $6.4 million, or 18.7%, from $34.3 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017. These increases reflect higher levels of incentive
compensation and wages related to the INB acquisition.
Employee benefit expenses increased $0.5 million, or 4.2%, to $12.4
million during the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $11.9 million
during the third quarter of 2018. Employee benefit expenses increased
$4.4 million, or 55.0%, from $8.0 million during the fourth quarter of
2017, primarily due to an increase in expense related to the Northwest
acquisition and higher medical claims in 2018.
Income tax expenses were stable at $11.8 million during the fourth
quarter of 2018, as compared to $12.1 million during the third quarter
of 2018. Income tax expense decreased $3.4 million, or 22.4%, to $11.8
million during the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $15.2 million
during the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily related to a lower
effective tax rate in 2018 resulting from the enactment of the 2017 Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets decreased $55.6 million, or 0.4%, from the third quarter of
2018. Total assets increased $1,087.0 million from $12,213.3 million as
of December 31, 2017 primarily as a result of the recent acquisition of
Northwest and organic growth.
Total loans decreased $14.3 million, or 0.2%, to $8,503.7 million as of
December 31, 2018, from $8,518.0 million as of September 30, 2018. Total
loans increased $889.4 million, from $7,614.3 million as of December 31,
2017, of which $713.1 million was attributable to INB acquired loans and
$176.3 million attributable to organic loan growth.
Total real estate loans increased $36.7 million, or 0.6%, to $5,833.5
million as of December 31, 2018, from $5,796.8 million as of
September 30, 2018, including the sale of $9.3 million of non-performing
construction and commercial real estate loans. Total real estate loans
increased $656.7 million, or 12.7%, from December 31, 2017. Exclusive of
INB acquired loans of $492.0 million, total real estate loans increased
organically $164.7 million, or 3.2%. Within the real estate portfolio,
commercial loans increased organically $108.7 million, or 3.9%,
agricultural loans increased organically $18.0 million, or 11.4%,
construction loans increased organically $66.4 million, or 9.4%, and
residential loans decreased $28.4 million, or 1.9%, as of December 31,
2018 compared to December 31, 2017.
Total consumer loans decreased $8.1 million, or 0.8%, to $1,070.2
million as of December 31, 2018, from $1,078.3 million as of
September 30, 2018, primarily due to a seasonal decline in the indirect
portfolio. Consumer loans increased $35.8 million, or 3.5%, from
$1,034.4 million, as of December 31, 2017. Exclusive of INB acquired
loans of $7.7 million, consumer loans increased $28.1 million, or 2.7%,
primarily attributable to growth in the direct and indirect portfolios.
Commercial loans decreased $26.9 million, or 2.0%, to $1,310.3 million
as of December 31, 2018, from $1,337.2 million as of September 30, 2018.
Commercial loans increased $94.9 million, or 7.8%, from $1,215.4 million
as of December 31, 2017. Exclusive of INB acquired loans of $110.9
million, commercial loans decreased $16.0 million, or 1.3%.
Agricultural loans decreased $10.0 million, or 3.8%, to $254.8 million
as of December 31, 2018, from $264.8 million as of September 30, 2018 as
a result of seasonal paydowns. Agricultural loans increased $118.6
million, or 87.1%, from $136.2 million as of December 31, 2017.
Exclusive of INB acquired loans of $101.7 million, agricultural loans
increased $16.9 million, or 12.4%.
Goodwill and intangible assets, excluding mortgage servicing rights,
decreased $2.1 million, from $633.7 million as of September 30, 2018, to
$631.6 million as of December 31, 2018, attributable primarily to
intangible amortization expense. Goodwill and intangible assets,
excluding mortgage servicing rights, increased $109.8 million, from
$521.8 million as of December 31, 2017, attributable to provisional
goodwill and core deposit intangibles acquired in the INB acquisition
offset by amortization expense of intangibles.
Total deposits decreased $164.9 million, or 1.5%, to $10,680.7 million
as of December 31, 2018, from $10,845.6 million as of September 30,
2018, as a result of declines in non-interest bearing business deposits
and the certificate of deposit account registry service (CDARS). Total
deposits increased $745.8 million, from $9,934.9 million as of
December 31, 2017. Exclusive of the $696.3 million in deposits that were
acquired, deposits grew organically $49.5 million, or 0.5%, compared to
December 31, 2017.
The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 79.6%, as of December 31, 2018,
compared to 78.5% as of September 30, 2018 and up from 76.6% as of
December 31, 2017.
The Company is considered to be “well-capitalized” as of December 31,
2018, having exceeded all regulatory capital adequacy requirements.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company paid common stock
dividends of approximately $16.9 million, or $0.28 per share.
CREDIT QUALITY
As of December 31, 2018, non-performing assets decreased $11.2 million,
or 13.4%, to $72.5 million, compared to $83.7 million as of
September 30, 2018. Non-accrual loans decreased $6.9 million to $54.3
million as of December 31, 2018, as compared to $61.2 million during the
third quarter of 2018.
Criticized loans decreased $23.6 million, or 5.6%, to $401.3 million as
of December 31, 2018, from $424.9 million as of September 30, 2018,
driven primarily by pay downs and the sale of $9.3 million of
construction and commercial real estate loans. Criticized loans
increased $0.8 million from $400.5 million as of December 31, 2017 as a
result of loans acquired in the Northwest acquisition.
Net loan charge-offs decreased $0.3 million to $2.2 million during the
fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $2.5 million during the third
quarter of 2018. The net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018
were composed of charge-offs of $4.7 million and recoveries of $2.5
million. Net loan charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2017 were
$6.0 million.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted
accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, this
release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures that
management uses to evaluate capital adequacy: (i) tangible book value
per common share; (ii) tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible
assets; (iii) tangible assets; (iv) tangible common stockholders’
equity; and (v) return on average tangible common equity. These non-GAAP
financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures
reported by other companies because other companies may not calculate
these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. As a result, the usefulness
of these measures to investors may be limited, and they should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in
accordance with GAAP.
The Company adjusts the foregoing capital adequacy measures to exclude
intangible assets except mortgage servicing rights, adjusts its
non-interest expense to exclude acquisition related expenses, and
adjusts its net interest margin ratio to exclude the impact of the
recovery of charged-off interest and the impact of interest accretion on
acquired loans. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures,
which are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by banking
regulators and to present on a consistent basis our and our acquired
companies' organic continuing operations without regard to the
acquisition costs and adjustments that we consider to be unpredictable
and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside our
control, are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s performance
because, as a general matter, they either do not represent an actual
cash expense and are inconsistent in amount and frequency depending upon
the timing and size of our acquisitions (including the size, complexity
and/or volume of past acquisitions, which may drive the magnitude of
acquisition related costs, but may not be indicative of the size,
complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions or related costs), or
they cannot be anticipated or estimated in a particular period (in
particular as it relates to unexpected recovery amounts). This impacts
the ratios which are important to analysts and also allow investors to
compare certain aspects of the Company’s capitalization to other
companies.
See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table included herein and the
textual discussion for a reconciliation of the above described non-GAAP
financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that
Could Affect Future Results
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder,
that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our
plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, beliefs, or future
performance or events constitute forward-looking statements. Such
statements are identified by words or phrases such as “believes,”
“expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “trends,” “objectives,” “continues”
or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,”
“would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “may” or similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, assumptions, estimates and other important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from any results,
performance or events expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual
results to differ materially from current expectations in the
forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this report: a
decline in business and economic conditions, in particular adverse
conditions affecting Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington,
and Wyoming, lending risks, changes in interest rates, failure to
integrate or profitably operate acquired businesses, inadequate
allowance for loan losses, additional regulatory requirements due to our
asset size exceeding $10 billion, loss of access to low-cost funding
sources, declining oil and gas prices and declining demand for coal,
impairment of goodwill, changes in accounting standards, dependence on
the Company’s management team, ability to attract and retain qualified
employees, increased governmental regulation and changes in regulatory,
tax and accounting rules and interpretations, stringent capital
requirements, cyber-security, liquidity risks, inability to grow
organically or through acquisitions, environmental remediation and other
costs associated with repossessed properties, ineffective internal
operating controls, competition, reliance on external vendors,
unfavorable resolution of litigation, failure to effectively implement
technology-driven products and services, soundness of other financial
institutions, occurrences of catastrophic events or natural disasters,
volatility of Class A and Class B common stock, changes in dividend
policy, the uninsured nature of any investment in Class A or Class B
common stock, voting control of Class B stockholders, anti-takeover
provisions, controlled company status, dilution as a result of future
equity issuances, and subordination of common stock to Company debt.
These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause
our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially
from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking
statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could harm our
results.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on
our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary
statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of
the date they are made and we do not undertake or assume any obligation
to update publicly any of these statements to reflect actual results,
new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in
other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent
required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking
statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional
updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Investors
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss
the fourth quarter of 2018 results at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m.
Mountain Time) on Thursday, January 31, 2019. The conference call will
be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Participants may
join the call by dialing 1-877-507-0356 or by logging on to www.FIBK.com.
The call will be recorded and made available for replay after 1 p.m.
Eastern Time (11 a.m. Mountain Time) on January 31, 2019 through 9 a.m.
Eastern Time (7 a.m. Mountain Time) on March 2, 2019, by dialing
1-877-344-7529 (using conference ID 10127643). The call will also be
archived on our website, www.FIBK.com,
for one year.
About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding
company incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana. The
Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up
facilities, in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota,
Washington, and Wyoming. Through First Interstate Bank, the Company
delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to
individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities throughout
the Company’s market areas.
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(In millions, except % and per share data)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
4Q18 vs 3Q18
4Q18 vs 4Q17
Net interest income
$
118.9
$
110.0
$
103.8
$
99.8
$
100.8
8.1
%
18.0
%
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis
119.4
110.5
104.5
100.3
102.0
8.1
17.1
Provision for loan losses
1.6
2.0
2.9
2.1
3.5
(20.0
)
(54.3
)
Non-interest income:
Payment services revenues
9.8
10.1
12.9
10.5
12.3
(3.0
)
(20.3
)
Mortgage banking revenues
5.6
6.7
7.2
5.4
6.5
(16.4
)
(13.8
)
Wealth management revenues
5.7
5.8
5.8
5.9
5.4
(1.7
)
5.6
Service charges on deposit accounts
5.2
5.7
5.3
5.6
6.0
(8.8
)
(13.3
)
Other service charges, commissions and fees
4.0
3.4
3.8
3.9
3.7
17.6
8.1
Total fee-based revenues
30.3
31.7
35.0
31.3
33.9
(4.4
)
(10.6
)
Investment securities gains (losses)
(0.1
)
—
—
—
(0.1
)
NM
NM
Other income
4.1
4.5
2.6
3.9
3.4
(8.9
)
20.6
Total non-interest income
34.3
36.2
37.6
35.2
37.2
(5.2
)
(7.8
)
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
40.7
36.8
34.3
34.6
34.3
10.6
18.7
Employee benefits
12.4
11.9
12.3
11.3
8.0
4.2
55.0
Occupancy and equipment
9.8
10.0
8.9
9.4
9.7
(2.0
)
1.0
Core deposit intangible amortization
2.4
2.0
1.7
1.8
1.9
20.0
26.3
Other expenses
27.1
26.7
27.8
26.3
27.7
1.5
(2.2
)
Other real estate owned (income) expense
—
0.2
(0.1
)
0.2
0.2
NM
NM
Acquisition related expenses
7.0
3.1
—
2.3
3.3
125.8
112.1
Total non-interest expense
99.4
90.7
84.9
85.9
85.1
9.6
16.8
Income before taxes
52.2
53.5
53.6
47.0
49.4
(2.4
)
5.7
Income taxes
11.8
12.1
11.9
10.3
15.2
(2.5
)
(22.4
)
Net income
$
40.4
$
41.4
$
41.7
$
36.7
$
34.2
(2.4
)%
18.1
%
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
60,235
58,255
56,335
56,241
56,022
3.4
%
7.5
%
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
60,655
58,640
56,699
56,652
56,479
3.4
7.4
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.67
$
0.71
$
0.74
$
0.65
$
0.61
(5.6
)
9.8
Earnings per share - diluted
0.67
0.71
0.74
0.65
0.61
(5.6
)
9.8
NM - not meaningful
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
% Change
(In millions, except % and per share data)
2018
2017
2018 vs 2017
Net interest income
$
432.5
$
349.8
23.6
%
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis
434.7
354.2
22.7
Provision for loan losses
8.6
11.0
(21.8
)
Non-interest income:
Payment services revenues
43.3
43.3
NM
Mortgage banking revenues
24.9
28.9
(13.8
)
Wealth management revenues
23.2
21.1
10.0
Service charges on deposit accounts
21.8
21.3
2.3
Other service charges, commissions and fees
15.1
13.3
13.5
Total fee-based revenues
128.3
127.9
0.3
Investment securities gains (losses)
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
NM
Other income
15.1
14.3
5.6
Total non-interest income
143.3
141.8
1.1
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
146.4
122.7
19.3
Employee benefits
47.9
37.6
27.4
Occupancy and equipment
38.1
33.9
12.4
Core deposit intangible amortization
7.9
5.5
43.6
Other expenses
107.9
96.6
11.7
Other real estate owned (income) expense
0.3
0.4
(25.0
)
Acquisition related expenses
12.4
27.2
(54.4
)
Total non-interest expense
360.9
323.9
11.4
Income before taxes
206.3
156.7
31.7
Income taxes
46.1
50.2
(8.2
)
Net income
$
160.2
$
106.5
50.4
%
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
57,779
51,429
12.3
%
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
58,217
51,903
12.2
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.77
$
2.07
33.8
Earnings per share - diluted
2.75
2.05
34.1
NM - not meaningful
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In millions, except % and per share data)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
4Q18 vs 3Q18
4Q18 vs 4Q17
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
822.0
$
965.0
$
712.0
$
744.2
$
758.9
(14.8
)%
8.3
%
Investment securities
2,677.5
2,576.6
2,618.9
2,743.0
2,693.2
3.9
(0.6
)
Loans held for investment
8,470.4
8,480.3
7,708.4
7,614.5
7,567.7
(0.1
)
11.9
Mortgage loans held for sale
33.3
37.7
50.3
32.3
46.6
(11.7
)
(28.5
)
Total loans
8,503.7
8,518.0
7,758.7
7,646.8
7,614.3
(0.2
)
11.7
Less allowance for loan losses
73.0
73.6
74.1
73.5
72.1
(0.8
)
1.2
Net loans
8,430.7
8,444.4
7,684.6
7,573.3
7,542.2
(0.2
)
11.8
Goodwill and intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights)
631.6
633.7
519.2
520.9
521.8
(0.3
)
21.0
Company owned life insurance
275.1
273.7
262.7
261.9
260.6
0.5
5.6
Premises and equipment
245.2
244.2
233.7
240.2
241.9
0.4
1.4
Other real estate owned
14.4
17.3
14.9
11.0
10.1
(16.8
)
42.6
Mortgage servicing rights
27.7
27.0
26.0
25.2
24.8
2.6
11.7
Other assets
176.0
173.9
163.7
153.7
159.8
1.2
10.2
Total assets
$
13,300.2
$
13,355.8
$
12,235.7
$
12,273.4
$
12,213.3
(0.4
)%
8.9
%
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits
$
10,680.7
$
10,845.6
$
9,945.5
$
10,025.9
$
9,934.9
(1.5
)%
7.5
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
712.4
635.9
641.8
633.8
643.0
12.0
10.8
Long-term debt
15.8
22.4
15.7
15.7
13.1
(29.5
)
20.6
Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts
86.9
86.9
82.5
82.5
82.5
NM
5.3
Other liabilities
110.5
110.6
91.9
83.1
112.2
(0.1
)
(1.5
)
Total liabilities
11,606.3
11,701.4
10,777.4
10,841.0
10,785.7
(0.8
)
7.6
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
866.7
865.5
690.7
688.0
687.0
0.1
26.2
Retained earnings*
851.8
828.3
802.6
776.7
752.6
2.8
13.2
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)*
(24.6
)
(39.4
)
(35.0
)
(32.3
)
(12.0
)
(37.6
)
NM
Total stockholders' equity
1,693.9
1,654.4
1,458.3
1,432.4
1,427.6
2.4
18.7
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
13,300.2
$
13,355.8
$
12,235.7
$
12,273.4
$
12,213.3
(0.4
)%
8.9
%
Common shares outstanding at period end
60,623
60,610
56,761
56,699
56,466
—
%
7.4
%
Book value at period end
$
27.94
$
27.30
$
25.69
$
25.26
$
25.28
2.4
10.5
Tangible book value at period end**
17.52
16.84
16.54
16.07
16.04
4.1
9.2
NM - not meaningful
*Retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
amounts prior to March 31, 2018 included herein are exclusive of
reclassifications required by the proposed Accounting Standard
Update, “Income Statement—Reporting Comprehensive Income (Topic
220)” issued January 18, 2018 by the FASB and adopted effective
January 1, 2018.
**Non-GAAP financial measure - see Non-GAAP Financial Measures
included herein for a reconciliation of book value at period end
(GAAP) to tangible book value at period end (non-GAAP).
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In millions, except %)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
4Q18 vs 3Q18
4Q18 vs 4Q17
Loans:
Real Estate:
Commercial real estate
$
3,235.4
$
3,213.1
$
2,853.3
$
2,821.9
$
2,822.9
0.7
%
14.6
%
Construction:
Land acquisition and development
321.6
314.5
355.6
364.6
348.7
2.3
(7.8
)
Residential
242.8
250.6
227.8
230.6
240.2
(3.1
)
1.1
Commercial
274.3
219.6
134.3
140.8
119.4
24.9
129.7
Total construction
838.7
784.7
717.7
736.0
708.3
6.9
18.4
Residential real estate
1,542.0
1,581.2
1,486.2
1,486.6
1,487.4
(2.5
)
3.7
Agricultural real estate
217.4
217.8
175.7
156.9
158.2
(0.2
)
37.4
Total real estate
5,833.5
5,796.8
5,232.9
5,201.4
5,176.8
0.6
12.7
Consumer
Indirect
787.8
800.8
795.4
782.9
784.7
(1.6
)
0.4
Direct
200.6
198.1
182.5
173.0
175.1
1.3
14.6
Credit card
81.8
79.4
77.3
75.2
74.6
3.0
9.7
Total consumer
1,070.2
1,078.3
1,055.2
1,031.1
1,034.4
(0.8
)
3.5
Commercial
1,310.3
1,337.2
1,266.0
1,244.1
1,215.4
(2.0
)
7.8
Agricultural
254.8
264.8
151.2
133.9
136.2
(3.8
)
87.1
Other
1.6
3.2
3.1
4.0
4.9
(50.0
)
(67.3
)
Loans held for investment
8,470.4
8,480.3
7,708.4
7,614.5
7,567.7
(0.1
)
11.9
Loans held for sale
33.3
37.7
50.3
32.3
46.6
(11.7
)
(28.5
)
Total loans
$
8,503.7
$
8,518.0
$
7,758.7
$
7,646.8
$
7,614.3
(0.2
)%
11.7
%
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
3,158.3
$
3,261.2
$
2,884.2
$
2,897.6
$
2,900.0
(3.2
)%
8.9
%
Interest bearing:
Demand
2,957.5
3,013.3
2,859.2
2,853.3
2,787.5
(1.9
)
6.1
Savings
3,247.9
3,285.8
3,062.0
3,140.3
3,095.4
(1.2
)
4.9
Time, $100 and over
547.6
496.3
425.1
420.6
432.0
10.3
26.8
Time, other
769.4
789.0
715.0
714.1
720.0
(2.5
)
6.9
Total interest bearing
7,522.4
7,584.4
7,061.3
7,128.3
7,034.9
(0.8
)
6.9
Total deposits
$
10,680.7
$
10,845.6
$
9,945.5
$
10,025.9
$
9,934.9
(1.5
)%
7.5
%
Total core deposits(1)
$
10,133.1
$
10,349.3
$
9,520.4
$
9,605.3
$
9,502.9
(2.1
)%
6.6
%
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time
deposits, $100 and over
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Credit Quality
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In millions, except %)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
4Q18 vs 3Q18
4Q18 vs 4Q17
Allowance for Loan Losses:
Allowance for loan losses
$
73.0
$
73.6
$
74.1
$
73.5
$
72.1
(0.8
)%
1.2
%
As a percentage of period-end loans
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
0.95
%
Net charge-offs during quarter
$
2.2
$
2.5
$
2.3
$
0.7
$
6.0
(12.0
)%
(63.3
)%
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.04
%
0.32
%
Non-Performing Assets:
Non-accrual loans
$
54.3
$
61.2
$
69.3
$
63.1
$
69.4
(11.3
)%
(21.8
)%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
3.8
5.2
6.1
3.7
3.1
(26.9
)
22.6
Total non-performing loans
58.1
66.4
75.4
66.8
72.5
(12.5
)
(19.9
)
Other real estate owned
14.4
17.3
14.9
11.0
10.1
(16.8
)
42.6
Total non-performing assets
$
72.5
$
83.7
$
90.3
$
77.8
$
82.6
(13.4
)%
(12.2
)%
Non-performing assets as a percentage of:
Total loans and OREO
0.85
%
0.98
%
1.16
%
1.02
%
1.08
%
Total assets
0.55
0.63
0.74
0.63
0.68
Accruing Loans 30-89 Days Past Due
$
51.0
$
53.1
$
40.0
$
53.6
$
49.0
(4.0
)%
4.1
%
Accruing TDRs
5.6
5.9
7.2
6.9
12.6
(5.1
)
(55.6
)
Criticized Loans:
Special Mention
$
178.8
$
198.9
$
165.2
$
159.5
$
155.1
(10.1
)%
15.3
%
Substandard
201.6
201.1
187.9
212.4
217.2
0.2
(7.2
)
Doubtful
20.9
24.9
29.1
24.6
28.2
(16.1
)
(25.9
)
Total
$
401.3
$
424.9
$
382.2
$
396.5
$
400.5
(5.6
)%
0.2
%
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets
8.39
%
8.02
%
8.02
%
7.76
%
7.75
%
Return on average tangible common equity
15.76
16.73
18.16
16.23
15.04
Consolidated Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital to total risk-weighted assets
12.99
%
*
12.76
%
12.97
%
12.90
%
12.76
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital to total risk-weighted assets
12.26
*
12.01
12.15
12.07
11.93
Tier 1 common capital to total risk-weighted assets
11.40
*
11.15
11.25
11.15
11.04
Leverage Ratio
9.47
*
9.73
9.28
9.07
8.86
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change.
**Non-GAAP financial measures - see Non-GAAP Financial Measures
included herein for a reconciliation of return on average common
equity (GAAP) to return on average tangible common equity, and
tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP).
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Ratios
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Financial Ratios (GAAP)
Return on average assets
1.27
%
0.98
%
Return on average common equity
10.50
8.57
Yield on average earning assets
4.24
3.93
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
0.51
0.39
Interest rate spread
3.73
3.54
Net interest margin ratio
3.88
3.64
Efficiency ratio
61.31
64.77
Financial Ratios - Operating** (Non-GAAP)
Return on average tangible common equity
16.70
12.76
**Non-GAAP financial measures - see Non-GAAP Financial Measures
included herein for a reconciliation of return on average common
equity (GAAP) to return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP).
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In millions, except %)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1) (2)
$
8,520.7
$
112.6
5.24
%
$
8,128.9
$
104.3
5.09
%
$
7,539.8
$
93.8
4.94
%
Investment securities (2)
2,581.8
15.1
2.32
2,590.7
14.6
2.24
2,666.6
13.7
2.04
Interest bearing deposits in banks
729.8
4.4
2.39
563.4
2.8
1.97
686.8
2.3
1.32
Federal funds sold
26.1
—
—
16.8
—
—
0.2
—
2.63
Total interest earnings assets
11,858.4
132.1
4.42
%
11,299.8
121.7
4.27
%
10,893.4
109.8
4.00
%
Non-earning assets
1,534.8
1,440.8
1,340.3
Total assets
$
13,393.2
$
12,740.6
$
12,233.7
Interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
3,003.7
$
2.4
0.32
%
$
2,915.4
$
2.3
0.31
%
$
2,752.1
$
1.5
0.22
%
Savings deposits
3,268.0
4.0
0.49
3,174.1
3.4
0.42
3,101.1
2.3
0.29
Time deposits
1,312.8
3.9
1.18
1,206.3
3.2
1.05
1,166.9
2.3
0.76
Repurchase agreements
646.8
0.9
0.55
633.6
0.7
0.44
624.4
0.4
0.24
Other borrowed funds
1.0
—
—
2.7
0.1
14.69
23.6
0.4
6.96
Long-term debt
21.1
0.4
7.52
19.2
0.4
8.27
8.1
0.2
8.89
Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts
86.9
1.1
5.02
84.7
1.1
5.15
82.5
0.8
4.00
Total interest bearing liabilities
8,340.3
12.7
0.60
%
8,036.0
11.2
0.55
%
7,758.7
7.9
0.40
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
3,256.9
3,029.4
2,946.5
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
146.6
103.3
100.7
Stockholders’ equity
1,649.4
1,571.9
1,427.8
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
13,393.2
$
12,740.6
$
12,233.7
Net FTE interest income
$
119.4
$
110.5
$
101.9
Less FTE adjustments (2)
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
(1.1
)
Net interest income from consolidated statements of income
$
118.9
$
110.0
$
100.8
Interest rate spread
3.82
%
3.72
%
3.60
%
Net FTE interest margin (3)
3.99
%
3.88
%
3.71
%
Cost of funds, including non-interest bearing demand deposits (4)
0.43
%
0.40
%
0.29
%
(1)
Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income
on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees net of
deferred loan costs, which is not material.
(2)
Interest income and average rates for tax exempt loans and
securities are presented on an FTE basis.
(3)
Net FTE interest margin during the period equals the difference
between annualized interest income on interest earning assets and
the annualized interest expense on interest bearing liabilities,
divided by average interest earning assets for the period.
(4)
Calculated by dividing total annualized interest on interest
bearing liabilities by the sum of total interest bearing
liabilities plus non-interest bearing deposits.
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In millions, except %)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1) (2)
$
7,985.0
$
405.9
5.08
%
$
6,675.4
$
327.4
4.90
%
Investment securities (2)
2,639.4
58.4
2.21
2,417.5
47.6
1.97
Interest bearing deposits in banks
573.6
11.3
1.97
634.2
7.1
1.13
Federal funds sold
11.1
—
—
0.7
—
—
Total interest earnings assets
11,209.1
475.6
4.24
%
9,727.8
382.1
3.93
%
Non-earning assets
1,405.6
1,133.7
Total assets
$
12,614.7
$
10,861.5
Interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
2,882.8
$
8.1
0.28
%
$
2,553.1
$
5.5
0.21
%
Savings deposits
3,166.7
12.5
0.39
2,739.2
7.7
0.28
Time deposits
1,199.5
12.0
1.00
1,112.7
8.2
0.73
Repurchase agreements
642.8
2.7
0.42
587.1
1.3
0.21
Other borrowed funds
1.7
0.2
11.76
23.9
1.5
6.42
Long-term debt
17.6
1.3
7.39
8.0
0.6
7.48
Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts
84.1
4.1
4.88
82.5
3.1
3.85
Total interest bearing liabilities
7,995.2
40.9
0.51
%
7,106.5
27.9
0.39
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
2,984.3
2,430.9
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
109.4
80.4
Stockholders’ equity
1,525.8
1,243.7
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
12,614.7
$
10,861.5
Net FTE interest income
$
434.7
$
354.2
Less FTE adjustments (2)
(2.2
)
(4.4
)
Net interest income from consolidated statements of income
$
432.5
$
349.8
Interest rate spread
3.73
%
3.54
%
Net FTE interest margin (3)
3.88
%
3.64
%
Cost of funds, including non-interest bearing demand deposits (4)
0.37
%
0.29
%
(1)
Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income
on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees net of
deferred loan costs, which is not material.
(2)
Interest income and average rates for tax exempt loans and
securities are presented on an FTE basis.
(3)
Net FTE interest margin during the period equals the difference
between annualized interest income on interest earning assets and
the annualized interest expense on interest bearing liabilities,
divided by average interest earning assets for the period.
(4)
Calculated by dividing total annualized interest on interest
bearing liabilities by the sum of total interest bearing
liabilities plus non- interest bearing deposits.
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
As Of or For the Quarter Ended
(In millions, except % and per share data)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
(A)
$
1,693.9
$
1,654.4
$
1,458.3
$
1,432.4
$
1,427.6
Less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage
servicing rights)
631.6
633.7
519.2
520.9
521.8
Tangible common stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP)
(B)
$
1,062.3
$
1,020.7
$
939.1
$
911.5
$
905.8
Total assets (GAAP)
$
13,300.2
$
13,355.8
$
12,235.7
$
12,273.4
$
12,213.3
Less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage
servicing rights)
631.6
633.7
519.2
520.9
521.8
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
(C)
$
12,668.6
$
12,722.1
$
11,716.5
$
11,752.5
$
11,691.5
Average Balances:
Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
(D)
$
1,649.4
$
1,571.9
$
1,441.0
$
1,438.2
$
1,427.8
Less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage
servicing rights)
632.5
590.2
519.7
521.5
523.5
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP)
(E)
$
1,016.9
$
981.7
$
921.3
$
916.7
$
904.3
Total quarterly average assets
(F)
$
13,393.2
$
12,740.6
$
12,150.6
$
12,159.2
$
12,233.7
Annualized net income available to common shareholders
(G)
160.3
164.3
167.3
148.8
136.0
Common shares outstanding
(H)
60,623
60,610
56,761
56,699
56,466
Return on average assets (GAAP)
(G)/(F)
1.20
%
1.29
%
1.38
%
1.22
%
1.11
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
(G)/(D)
9.72
10.45
11.61
10.34
9.52
Average common stockholders' equity to average assets (GAAP)
(D)/(F)
12.32
12.34
11.86
11.83
11.67
Book value per common share (GAAP)
(A)/(H)
$
27.94
$
27.30
$
25.69
$
25.26
$
25.28
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)
(B)/(H)
17.52
16.84
16.54
16.07
16.04
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
(B)/(C)
8.39
%
8.02
%
8.02
%
7.76
%
7.75
%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP)
(G)/(E)
15.76
16.73
18.16
16.23
15.04
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
For the Year Ended
(In millions, except % and per share data)
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Net income
(A)
$
160.2
$
106.5
Average assets
(B)
12,614.7
10,861.5
Return on average assets (GAAP)
(A)/(B)
1.27
%
0.98
%
Average stockholders’ equity (GAAP)
(C)
$
1,525.8
$
1,243.7
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding
mortgage servicing rights)
566.6
408.9
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)
(D)
$
959.2
$
834.8
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
(A)/(C)
10.50
%
8.56
%
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)