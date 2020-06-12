Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Majestic Silver Corp.    FR   CA32076V1031

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

(FR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada's First Majestic taps diplomat to resolve Mexico tax dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 05:17pm EDT
Mexico's President Obrador holds a news conference in Mexico City

First Majestic Silver Corp has asked Canada's ambassador to Mexico to intervene in an escalating tax dispute with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government, the Canadian miner's chief executive said on Friday.

Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that some of Canada's mining firms were behind on their tax payments and urged the Canadian government to lean on them to avoid the dispute reaching international tribunals.

He did not mention First Majestic by name, but the miner last month said it had served notice to Mexico's government under its North American trade treaty obligations to begin talks to resolve taxation disputes.

"We've been trying to get somebody to the table to finally put this behind us," First Majestic CEO Keith Neumeyer told Reuters.

The miner wrote to Canadian ambassador Graeme Clark this week and is hoping to set up a meeting with Lopez Obrador, Neumeyer said.

The Vancouver-based company, which owns several mines in Mexico, disputes reassessments issued by Mexico's tax authority totaling $209.2 million, filings show.

Lopez Obrador has made cracking down on tax breaks a priority. Several major companies, including the Mexican unit of U.S. retailer Walmart Inc and Mexican conglomerate Femsa, have recently agreed to make tax payments to Mexico.

Neumeyer said the company had proposed three settlement offers since 2018 before launching the trade challenge last month.

"Each of the offers has been rebuffed," he said, declining to provide details.

The tax authority, Servicio de Administracion Tributaria, could not immediately be reached.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. -0.55% 12.59 Delayed Quote.-20.53%
GOLD 0.19% 1729.649 Delayed Quote.14.40%
SILVER -0.88% 17.46 Delayed Quote.0.90%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WALMART INC. -1.96% 117.74 Delayed Quote.1.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP
05:17pCanada's First Majestic taps diplomat to resolve Mexico tax dispute
RE
10:03aFIRST MINING GOLD : Announces US$22.5 Million Funding Agreement to Advance the S..
AQ
10:02aFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Acquires Silver Stream on First Mining's Springpole Proj..
AQ
05/29TSX falls as April domestic growth plunges, oil prices slide
RE
05/28Follow the Money with Silver Miners ; Recent Performance Shows Silver is on a..
NE
05/15FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Reports First Quarter Financial Results, Temporarily Pos..
AQ
05/14FIRST MAJESTIC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13Canada's First Majestic uses NAFTA arbitration provisions in Mexican tax disp..
RE
05/13FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Initiates NAFTA Arbitration Process Against Mexico for V..
AQ
05/11GR SILVER MINING : Upsizes Bought Deal Financing to $8.1 Million
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 459 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2020 11,8 M 8,67 M 8,67 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -167x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 655 M 1 951 M 1 948 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 131
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
First Majestic Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,00 CAD
Last Close Price 12,66 CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Neumeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Penrose Chairman
Steve Holmes Chief Operating Officer
Raymond L. Polman Chief Financial Officer
Ramon Mendoza Reyes Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-20.53%1 960
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-12.57%17 581
ALROSA-25.34%6 513
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-0.70%5 588
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-13.76%5 496
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.25.72%5 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group