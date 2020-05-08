MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > First Majestic Silver Corp. FR CA32076V1031 FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (FR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/07 04:00:00 pm 11.71 CAD +4.37% 03:59a FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Annual Reports 2019 PU 05/04 FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : User Guide PU 04/03 FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Provides Update on Operations in Response to COVID-19 AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news First Majestic Silver : Annual Reports 2019 0 05/08/2020 | 03:59am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TSX | FR NYSE | AG FSE | FMV 2019 Annual Report First Majestic: More Than Mining Vancouver-based First Majestic Silver is a senior silver mining company with more than 4,000 employees at three producing mines, and several exploration and development projects. Our focus in recent years has been on technological innovation, which has driven efficiencies, lowered cost of production, and reduced our environmental footprint. 30 Strong Production Growth 25 (M) 20 Ounces 15 Silver Ounces Only Eqv. 10 Silver 5 Highlights from 2019 15%increase in silver equivalent production (25.6 million ounces) 26%lower cash costs per ounce Santa ElenaSilver / Gold Mine La Encantada Silver Mine San DimasSilver / Gold Mine Del ToroSilver Mine San Martin Silver Mine 86%average silver recovery in 2019-a new record $169million in treasury at year end 1 La JoyaSilver Project La Parrilla Silver Mine La LuzSilver Project 0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 La GuitarraSilver Project 2020 Performance Expectations There's No Substitute for Silver In the 21st century silver is more than a treasured precious metal, At the time of this report's production, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused us to it's a strategic metal - an essential metal used in technology, Silver Applications electronics, anti-bacterial applications, and throughout the electrical and transportation infrastructure. 55%industrial fabrication temporarily suspend operations at our mines, in order to safeguard the health 1 billionounces (approx.) consumed annually 20%jewelry of our employees. We remain optimistic for strong production on an annualized 80%sourced from mining (approx.), with the rest from recycling or investment hoards basis and into the future, but from the midst of this global event, we cannot Mining ratio of 8:1 20%coins & bars - while the trading ratio is over 100:1 (investment) make performance or exploration predictions for 2020. 5%silverware Most Reflective Metal Silver-based photovoltaics are essential to solar panel manufacturing Silver plays an important role in window manufacturing as a coating Most Conductive Metal (after gold) 2 Necessary in all electronic manufacturing 3 Antibacterial Attributes Silver nanoparticles are antimicrobial, with applications in medicine, water and air filtration, *Source clothing, footwear, cosmetics, internal consumption and more. And the list is always growing. silverinstitute.org SOLAR ARRAY BUILT FOR THE LA PARRILLA COMMUNITY, From Ore to Bullion: The First Majestic Bullion Store TO HELP POWER THE LOCAL COMMUNITY'S DRINKING Hold the beauty-andvalue-of First Majestic Silver in your hand: purchase your own 0.999-fine silver WATER NETWORK. rounds, ingots, bars, medallions and more. > Stamped with the First Majestic logo, purchased from the First Majestic Bullion Store. First Majestic is the only silver miner that sells its own silver bullion-with guaranteed quality and provenance. And one of the lowest prices and premiums available. > Prices based on market trends (do not follow hourly and daily fluctuations)> Fast, global delivery >For shareholders only*: $0.50/oz off the online sales price. For the complete product list, and current prices, visit the First Majestic Bullion Store: www.store.firstmajestic.com *Available to shareholders holding a minimum of 100 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp., not transferable. Letter from the President & CEO For First Majestic Silver, 2019 was a record year. Our emphasis on technology-driven efficiency and disciplined leadership delivered record growth and strong results by nearly every financial measure. We invested in innovation, revitalized our management team, and continued to support the communities in the regions where we work. We enter 2020 with the building blocks in place for continued, profitable growth. In 2019, we completed a strong year of exploration which we're confident will lead to additional resources at our two largest mines, San Dimas and Santa Elena. This large exploration budget is expected to continue throughout 2020. We continued to strengthen our senior management team, while unfortunately making some tough choices regarding restructuring the business. We put our higher-cost operations on hold, and focused on our high-grade, higher volume and lower-cost cornerstone mines. Since acquiring the San Dimas mine, we have transformed it into a world-class asset: a high-quality,low-cost producer with a long future. Under our management, San Dimas has exceeded guidance with continuous quarter- on-quarter improvement. At Santa Elena, 2019 marked the successful installation of a new HIG (High Intensity Grinding) mill which has been giving Santa Elena record silver/gold recoveries. This HIG mill is the first of its kind operating in Latin America, and is setting the stage for this technology to be installed throughout our business. In May of 2019, we were very happy to receive the final permit for developing the high grade Ermitaño deposit, which is only four kilometres from Santa Elena milling operation. Development is now underway, with the objective of extracting ore in early to mid-2021, which will be sent to the nearby mill. At our third operating mine, La Encantada, we experienced higher grades and much higher recoveries due to some 4changes that were made in the mill. La Encantada ended 2019 at its strongest production levels in five years, adding nicely to our record year. In past months, a series of factors combined to put some of our mining operations on hold: the La Guitarra mine closed in 2018, and in 2019, the San Martin and La Parrilla mines closed. Late in 2019, we announced the end of operations at the Del Toro mine, in early 2020. In 2020, with our three largest and most profitable mines operating, First Majestic will produce only silver and gold, rather than our historic mix of metals including lead and zinc. We feel, despite the difficulty in making these decisions, the results will show a leaner, more efficient and more profitable company going forward. We remain committed to Mexico and the communities surrounding our mines, and are continuing our exploration programs in order to develop additional resources that may allow these mines to potentially re-open in the future. In the meantime, we are maintaining our social programs in order to assist these communities with their basic needs. In closing, I would like to acknowledge our revitalized management team, including David Smith, our new VP of Human Resources, and Jose Hernandez, who was promoted to VP of Innovation, Processing & Metallurgy. I would like to express special gratitude to Ramon Mendoza, our VP of Technical Services, who took over as interim VP of Operations, without relinquishing his pre-existing obligations. Ramon handled the situation with skill, and provided the stability that allowed us to take the time required to seek a new Chief Operating Officer. By the time this letter is released, Steven Holmes will have been announced as our new COO, with a mandate to continue driving costs down. I warmly welcome Steve to the First Majestic team. I want to take this opportunity to thank the dedicated First Majestic employees who contribute to our success every day, and whose shared vision allows First Majestic to progress and succeed. I have the greatest confidence in their ability to deal with any challenges we will face in our exciting future that I see for First Majestic. Keith Neumeyer President and Chief Executive Officer 5 "SINCE ACQUIRING THE SAN DIMAS MINE, WE HAVE TRANSFORMED IT INTO A WORLD-CLASS ASSET: A HIGH-QUALITY,LOW-COST PRODUCER WITH A LONG FUTURE. UNDER OUR MANAGEMENT, SAN DIMAS HAS EXCEEDED GUIDANCE WITH CONTINUOUS QUARTER-ON-QUARTER IMPROVEMENT." Letter from the CFO For First Majestic, 2019 was a transitional year. Early in the year, we were forced to make some strategic decisions-decisions that bore results almost immediately. Momentum built quickly, and we closed the year with two record-breaking quarters. We are on the path of continuous improvement, and we have every reason to expect it to continue. The year's biggest achievement was refining our focus to the three cornerstone operations that can operate at lower costs; operations where we can expect further efficiencies. The investments that we are making-in innovative technologies like automation and HIG mills-are all about bottom-line benefits. Since acquiring the San Dimas mine, we have improved its production by approximately 25%. Room for improvement remains, which we are addressing through 2020 and 2021, with investments, including rebuilding the processing plant (including a HIG mill) that should significantly lower operating costs. Another aspect of the acquisition was the need to revisit the agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals. Historically, San Dimas was Wheaton's first streaming agreement. We negotiated a new, re-engineered agreement that is far more effective, and mutually beneficial for First Majestic, San Dimas and Wheaton. Our relationship with Wheaton is stronger than ever, and San Dimas is a marquee property for them as much as it is for us. Looking forward, First Majestic is a stronger, more focused team. We have gained several senior executives, people who come to the Company with experience and motivation, and we have promoted others from within. We invested in comprehensive executive training to build a close-knit senior leadership team that works collaboratively and 6 effectively. And our cash-positive year has contributed to a corporate "war chest" of nearly $170 million dollars. Should a strategic acquisition opportunity arise, we are well positioned to respond rapidly. For our investors, the message is clear: momentum is building. Prepare yourselves for a First Majestic that has embraced a spirit of continuous improvement-that is growing in size, production and profitability in the coming year and beyond. Raymond L. Polman CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer Operating and Financial Highlights Operating 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Silver equivalent ounces produced 25,554,288 22,243,071 16,207,905 18,669,800 16,086,272 Silver ounces produced 13,241,118 11,679,452 9,749,591 11,853,438 11,142,109 Gold ounces produced 134,580 111,084 62,991 62,436 25,467 Cash costs per ounce of silver $ 5.16 $ 6.98 $ 7.04 $ 5.92 $ 7.87 All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) per ounce of silver $ 12.64 $ 14.95 $ 13.82 $ 10.79 $ 13.43 Financial(millions except for share amounts) Revenues $ 363.9 $ 300.9 $ 252.3 $ 278.1 $ 219.4 Mine operating (loss) earnings $ 66.2 $ (11.9) $ 16.0 $ 49.2 $ 8.7 Net (loss) earnings $ (40.5) $ (204.2) $ (53.3) $ 8.6 $ (108.4) (Loss) earnings per share $ (0.20) $ (1.11) $ (0.32) $ 0.05 $ (0.84) Cash flow per share $ 0.54 $ 0.34 $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 0.46 7 San Dimas radio station Improving Community Communications In the town of Tayoltita, the San Dimas radio station was launched in 2019. Created with contributions from First Majestic and Wheaton Precious Metals, the station has been effective in strengthening community bonds. Through the station, we build awareness of mining and the company's activities. It will soon be moved from its original location to a central location within the rebuilt San Dimas community centre (Casa Communitaria). Del Toro community centre Supporting a Spirit of Community At Del Toro, the community centre (Casa Communitaria) that First Majestic created and supports is a popular gathering place for people of all ages. In 2019, its activities were expanded, with a focus on students and young adults. Sporting and cultural activities included robotics classes, contemporary dance, woodworking, 8chess tournaments, traditional carving and restoration activities, photography and mining history exhibits. We are in the process of establishing similar centres in San Dimas and Santa Elena. Organic Growth Through Exploration We are fortunate to have a portfolio of large and highly prospective land packages, and in 2019 accelerated our exploration programs. We invested $21.3 million in a combination of "greenfield" drilling (further from existing operations) and "brownfield" (near-mine) exploration, in and around our operating mines, while also remaining focused on our suspended mines. The Ermitaño Project is an exploration and development priority. Located four kilometres from the Santa Elena mill, it contains a total resource of 5.8M tonnes, containing 67.9M Ag-egv. oz. In 2019, we began running an adit (a ramp/tunnel) into this high-grade ore body. This development will take approximately 18 months, with expected initial production planned to commence in early to mid 2021. Regional exploration around Santa Elena remains a high priority for 2020. Focused on Community Through 2019, we worked on defining standardized social management systems and processes. The objective was to guide decision-making and empower our sites to develop CSR projects that are meaningful to their local communities and stakeholders. Our Social Investment Framework is developing standards for creating partnerships and refining our focus on where we invest. The Land Access Working Group is an in-house team with members from our exploration, legal, CSR, and environmental staff, which supports our exploration activities. 9 A key sustainability initiative is our Local Content Program, which seeks to increase our mines' use of the local resources, such as workforce, entrepreneurs and enterprises. A pilot project in Sonora state, near the Santa Elena mine, is mapping local capacity and skills. In 2020, we are developing training programs for local residents to prepare them for mining jobs, and we are hoping to qualify some local businesses to supply goods and services to our operation. In preparation for our inaugural 2019 Sustainability Report (which is planned to be published in May, 2020 to GRI standards), we completed a company-wide Materiality Assessment to identify the sustainability issues of greatest importance. San Dimas Community Care Supporting Community Health First Majestic continues to support their local schools, medical facilities and other essential community services. Keeping Our People Safe Across First Majestic mines and operations, our safety management systems are well established. The focus is on continuous improvement, through teaching and reinforcing safety, on the job and in our everyday lives-with slogans like "We're all miners at heart" and an emphasis on "visible felt leadership" that is engaged from management to miners. Proof of our success is three years of steady reduction in workplace injuries. Injuries declining year on year TRIFR*(Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate) >2017 2.1 >2018 1.73 >2019 1.42 MINE STAFF FREQUENTLY HOLD SAFETY FAIRS IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES. EMPLOYEES PRESENT EDUCATIONAL DISPLAYS AND DEMONSTRATE SAFE WORK HABITS, TO SPREAD THE SAFETY MESSAGE TO THE BROADER COMMUNITY. *Injuries and other incidents requiring treatment by a medical professional, per million hours worked. San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine Our Lowest Cost, Highest Producing Mine The San Dimas mine has been in continuous production for well over 100 years. Its gold/silver deposit is one of the most important precious metal deposits in Mexico. Since acquiring the mine, we have been engaged in an ongoing program of technology and automation upgrades which are improving mill throughput, recovery efficiency, environmental performance, and operating costs. We have seen production costs drop by more than 20% and throughputs maintained at close to mill capacity. An exciting program launched during 2019 was the commencement of reconstruction of the infrastructure at the old Tayoltita mine, which is known to contain high silver values, but was taken off-line over a decade ago, due to the previous owner's focus on gold production. First ore extraction is anticipated for mid 2020. Also during 2019, the plans were completed for upgrading of the mill, which had lacked investment for many years. Most of the engineering, designs and plans were put in place, and in February of 2020, ground was broken on the upgrades. This construction project marks the beginning of a two-year investment plan which will see this mill completely rebuilt, expanded and modernized. In addition, the current hydro dam, which supplies 50% of the operation's power, is planned for expansion as part of this investment. DURING 2019, PLANS WERE COMPLETED FOR UPGRADING OF THE MILL...THIS CONSTRUCTION PROJECT MARKS THE BEGINNING OF A TWO-YEAR INVESTMENT PLAN WHICH WILL SEE THIS MILL COMPLETELY REBUILT, EXPANDED AND MODERNIZED. 10 UNDERGROUND SILVER/GOLD MINE (DORE BARS) | DURANGO, MEXICO | 100% OWNERSHIP | 2,000 TPD WHEN THE MILL UPGRADES ARE COMPLETE (THE HIG MILL IS EXPECTED TO COME ONLINE IN EARLY 2021, WITH THE AG/SAG MILL TO FOLLOW), SAN DIMAS' ENERGY CONSUMPTION WILL DECREASE, MAINTENANCE COSTS ARE PROJECTED TO DROP, AND SILVER/GOLD RECOVERIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE. 11 2019 Production Highlights 6,305,672 13,831,627 $1.41 $7.26 Silver Production (ounces) Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) Cash Costs per Ounce All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce 2020 Projections 6.5M- 7.2M 13.4M-14.9M $2.47- 3.62 $8.28 -10.10 >Silver Production (ounces) Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) Cash Costs per Ounce All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce Reserves & Resources 52.9Msilver / 591Kgold ounces Proven & Probable 70.7Msilver / 823Kgold ounces Measured & Indicated 64.4Msilver / 676Kgold ounces Inferred Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine New HIG mill Delivers 94% Recovery at Low Cost/Ounce At our Santa Elena operation, technical and automation upgrades have consistently improved efficiencies and lowered costs since acquisition in 2015. Additionally, successful exploration programs have been extending the operation's life with particular attention focused on developing our adjacent Ermitaño project, which is four kilometres away from the mill. In 2019, a new 3,000 tpd HIG mill commenced operations. This is Latin America's first and only whole-ore,hard-rock mining application for this high-intensity milling technology. The HIG mill's performance improved steadily through the year, reaching average silver recoveries of 94% and gold recoveries of 96% in Q4. More improvements are underway in 2020, including the installation of an AG/SAG (autogenous/semi-autogenous) grinding mill that will replace the current outdated ball mill, which is expected to further increase recoveries and save energy. The planning and tendering process to convert Santa Elena from diesel to liquid natural gas (LNG) was a major effort in 2019. Ground-breaking for this LNG plant started in March 2020, and the plant is expected to come online in late 2020. This is expected to save a significant amount of money on energy, while being much more environmentally friendly. After a substantial effort in 2019 in planning and permitting for our Ermitaño project, earthworks and ramp development commenced in late 2019. Initial production is scheduled for mid 2021. THE HIG MILL'S PERFORMANCE IMPROVED STEADILY THROUGH THE YEAR, REACHING AVERAGE SILVER RECOVERIES OF 94% AND GOLD RECOVERIES OF 96% IN Q4 12 UNDERGROUND SILVER/GOLD MINE (DORE BARS) | SONORA STATE, MEXICO | 100% OWNERSHIP | 3,000 TPD IN 2020, WE ARE TAKING SANTA ELENA TO THE NEXT PHASE, WITH AN AG/SAG GRINDING MILL THAT WILL INCREASE RECOVERIES FURTHER. THE AG/SAG - HIG COMBINATION IS DESIGNED WITH THE TECHNOLOGY TO SUPPORT FULLY-AUTOMATED CONTROL SYSTEMS THAT, IN THE FUTURE, COULD DELIVER MAJOR COST REDUCTIONS. 13 2019 Production Highlights 2,435,604 6,316,277 ($0.51) $3.02 Silver Production (ounces) Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) Cash Costs per Ounce All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce 2020 Projections 2.4M- 2.7M 5.2M- 5.8M $6.67- 8.29 $9.80- 11.77 >Silver Production (ounces) Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) Cash Costs per Ounce All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce Reserves & Resources 9.6Msilver / 142Kgold ounces Proven & Probable 17.3Msilver / 491Kgold ounces Measured & Indicated 11.4Msilver / 425Kgold ounces Inferred La Encantada Silver Mine A Key Asset and Low-Cost Producer The La Encantada has been central to the First Majestic portfolio since 2006. During 2019, the underground caving program began to take hold and bring substantial improvement to the operation. Higher grades and throughputs were the year's main achievements. In addition, our innovation team made changes to the milling operation which led to much higher recoveries, exceeding 80%, an all-time record for La Encantada. Q3 and Q4 showed production records not seen since 2010-2011, when the operation was running at 4,000 tpd. In 2020, plans are being drawn for the implementation of the same technologies that Santa Elena and San Dimas are receiving. While the work is not likely to begin until 2021, engineering and planning is the main focus in preparing this operation for the upcoming investments. In the meantime, several exciting exploration targets were discovered in 2019 and are planned for drilling in 2020. OUR INNOVATION TEAM MADE CHANGES TO THE MILLING OPERATION WHICH LED TO MUCH HIGHER RECOVERIES, EXCEEDING 80%, AN ALL-TIME RECORD FOR LA ENCANTADA. 14 UNDERGROUND SILVER MINE (DORE BARS) | COAHUILA STATE, MEXICO | 100% OWNERSHIP | 3,000 TPD AT LA ENCANTADA, ENGINEERING AND PLANNING ARE THE MAIN FOCUS, AS WE PLAN FOR THE FUTURE IMPLEMENTATION OF OUR THIRD HIG MILL. 15 2019 Production Highlights 3,083,410 3,099,717 $11.89 $13.90 Silver Production (ounces) Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) Cash Costs per Ounce All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce 2020 Projections 2.9M- 3.3M 2.9M- 3.3M $12.27-13.29 $14.96 -16.29 >Silver Production (ounces) Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) Cash Costs per Ounce All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce Reserves & Resources 22.5Msilver ounces Proven & Probable 29.3Msilver ounces Measured & Indicated 15.0Msilver ounces Inferred San Martin Silver Mine JALISCO STATE, MEXICO 100% OWNERSHIP Exploration and Development At San Martin, mining is temporarily suspended. We continue to work with authorities to resolve security issues, but there is no timeline for mining to recommence. We are confident in the future of this mine. While operations are suspended, we continue to support our local stakeholders and partners, funding schools, medical facilities and other essential community services. 2019 Production HighlightsResources 555,595 692,541 $13.45 $18.73 7.8Msilver ounces 15.3Msilver ounces Silver Production (ounces) Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) Cash Costs per Ounce All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce Measured & Indicated Inferred La Parilla Silver Mine Exploration and DURANGO STATE, MEXICO 100% OWNERSHIP Development The La Parrilla mine is our second-largest land package, including a complex of five underground mines surrounding the mill. We remain confident in the future of the mine as we continue exploration drilling 16 into 2020. In 2019, we suspended operations at La Parrilla for the medium term. While operations are 17 suspended, our R&D hub, the First Majestic Research and Innovation Centre, remains open. We are also continuing our support for local stakeholders and partners, and funding schools, medical facilities, and other essential community services. 2019 Production Highlights Resources 557,603 1,120,490 $15.59 $26.29 7.9Msilver ounces 9.3Msilver ounces Silver Production (ounces) Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) Cash Costs per Ounce All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce Measured & Indicated Inferred Del Toro Silver Mine ZACATECAS STATE, MEXICO 100% OWNERSHIP Exploration and Development In recent years, production has fallen at Del Toro, and in early 2020 operations were suspended. We have confidence in the property, and have expanded our drill program as we seek to develop sufficient new resources to support a future reopening, if and when economically feasible. While operations are suspended, we continue to support our local stakeholders and partners, and are funding schools, medical facilities and other essential community services. 2019 Production HighlightsResources 303,234 493,636 $28.26 $37.77 4.6Msilver ounces 5.3Msilver ounces Silver Production (ounces) Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) Cash Costs per Ounce All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce Measured & Indicated Inferred Innovation More Than Mining: Exploration Community Senior Leadership Team After a year of organizational and strategic changes, including the temporary suspension of operations at three mines, it is rewarding to see such strong results: we closed the year with record revenues, record silver production, our lowest cash cost per ounce in years, and the highest cash balance in our history. First Majestic ended 2019 as an industry leader-again-the purest silver producer with a relentless focus on improving margins through innovation. Innovation Drives Cost Reductions At the Santa Elena mine, our first HIG-High Intensity Grinding-mill improved metallurgical recoveries substantially. Since the HIG mill began operation, silver recoveries increased by 5 to 6%, and gold recoveries by 2%. In 2020, we are taking Santa Elena to the next phase of optimization, with an AG/SAG (autogenous/semi-autogenous) grinding mill that will feed the HIG mill to increase recoveries further and significantly reduce operating costs. The AG/SAG - HIG combination is designed with the technology to support fully-automated control systems in the future, with machine-learning and artificial intelligence capabilities that could deliver major cost reductions. Our second HIG mill is currently under construction at San Dimas, with an expected launch in early 2021. La Encantada will come right after, with completion of its HIG mill expected in 2022. SANTA ELENA'S HIG MILL, HAS DELIVERED RECORD SILVER/GOLD RECOVERIES. WE PLAN TO INSTALL HIG TECHNOLOGY THROUGHOUT OUR BUSINESS. 18 Steve Holmes - Chief Operating Officer Silver is more than silverware and jewelry, it's the cornerstone for green energy, pharmaceuticals, electronics and much more. It helps improve peoples' lives. At First Majestic Silver, we support our people and our local communities, by protecting health and the environment, and providing high-paying jobs that support entire communities. Sophie Hsia, General Counsel Strategic and legal initiatives are the pillars of my work. As the Company's first General Counsel, I'm excited to provide new leadership to First Majestic's in-house counsel and spearhead the optimization of our delivery of business value to all levels of the Company and its Board of Directors. Connie Lillico, Corporate Secretary I am proud that First Majestic excels in good governance in its business practices, and in its liaison with stock exchanges and regulatory bodies. As Corporate Secretary for the past 13 years, I have acted as the key catalyst in providing leadership in effective governance, compliance, reporting and disclosure obligations. Jose Hernandez, VP of Innovation & Metallurgy My passion is innovation, innovation, and innovation! First Majestic has given me the opportunity to excel in my quest to apply technology and innovation to transforming mining and metal extraction. Every day, I champion and foster the spirit of creativity across the organization, to enable continuous improvement and increased efficiencies throughout the business. Pepe Figueroa, VP of Information Technology Creativity is the mastermind of technology. I am proud to represent the creation and implementation of First Majestic's digital solutions, systems and networks. I thrive in this dynamic environment that the company offers me to apply my expertise in this field. Todd Anthony, VP Corporate Development To me, "More than Mining" means improving the quality of peoples' lives - whether directly or indirectly involved in our business. Investing in people offers one of the highest returns on capital: it creates dedication and enthusiasm towards achieving the overall goals of our business. Greg Kulla, VP of Exploration Discovering a mineral deposit is all about exploration and prospecting programs. I take great pride in spearheading the implementation of our exploration projects. I value engaging with stakeholders and communities to share our exploration plans and discuss opportunities. It is very important to me that we hire people from local communities, and that we use exploration methods that minimize the impact on the environment in our search for the next silver deposit . David Smith, VP of Human Resources An organization is only as successful as its people. As VP of Human Resources, I take pride in building our corporate culture - and engaging with our employees, and developing and empowering them in their careers. At First Majestic we strive to provide our people with exemplary leadership and effective communication, which demonstrates in them the need for social responsibility in all our actions. Karen Liu, VP of Treasury & Corporate Controller The sustainability of an organization like ours relies on more than its mining operations. It also depends on the continuity of its global treasury operations to support its business activities. During my tenure, I have provided strategic direction and leadership for an international corporate treasury department, and enjoyed engaging with financial institutions and advisors, senior management and our operations' financial managers. Jill Arias, VP of Corporate Communications & Marketing At First Majestic, "More than Mining" recognizes the people who make us the organization that we are today like our investors, who appreciate and trust us with their investments. Building our brand is not just about silver, it's about responsible and efficient mining that provides value to the community at large. Andrew Poon, VP of Finance The long-term viability of a company like ours relies on maximizing its shareholder value. I am proud to play an integral role in leading a top-notch Finance team. Our timely information and high-quality financial reporting guides decision-making and corporate governance. We collaborate effectively with all functions of the Company to ensure that our financial goals are met. Ramon Mendoza, VP of Technical Services & Interim VP of Operations I am honored to have been able to contribute to First Majestic, by bringing my understanding of the cultures and business practices in Mexico and Canada and acting as a bridge between our teams as we implement best practices and enhance our technical skills throughout our operations. Located within the La Parrilla, the First Majestic Research and Innovation Centre remains active. This is our dedicated R&D facility where we test new technologies and optimizations that often get implemented in our mines. With a trained team of experts and the latest in technology-including a one-of-a-kind miniature HIG mill-the centre is a demonstration of our commitment to innovation, and to the La Parrilla community. Jose Hernandez Pepe Figueroa Steve Holmes Todd Anthony Greg Kulla David Smith Sophie Hsia Andrew Poon Connie Lillico Jill Arias Raymond Polman Ramon Mendoza Keith Neumeyer Karen Liu MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 Annual Mineral Resource Statement prepared under the supervision of Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, QP for First Majestic Mine Category Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content k tonnes Ag Au Pb Zn Ag-Eq Ag Au Ag-Eq (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) (k Oz) (k Oz) (k Oz) MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN DIMAS Measured (UG) Sulphides 1,860 487 6.99 - - 1,050 29,110 418 62,810 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 2,957 438 4.26 - - 782 41,620 405 74,290 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 4,816 457 5.32 - - 885 70,730 823 137,100 SANTA ELENA Measured Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 757 165 2.19 - - 346 4,020 54 8,420 Indicated Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 2,050 113 1.58 - - 244 7,450 104 16,080 Indicated Ermitano (UG) Sulphides 2,107 70 4.59 - - 449 4,730 311 30,390 Indicated (Leach Pad) Oxides 919 36 0.74 - - 97 1,070 22 2,870 Total Measured and Indicated (UG+Pad) Oxides + Sulphides 5,833 92 2.62 - - 308 17,270 491 57,760 LA ENCANTADA Indicated Veins Systems (UG) Oxides 691 326 - - - 326 7,250 - 7,250 Indicated Breccias (UG) Oxides 213 200 - - - 200 1,370 - 1,370 Indicated Ojuelas (UG) Oxides - Sulphides 854 216 - 2.90 8.93 314 5,950 - 8,630 Indicated (Tailings) Oxides 4,121 111 - - - 111 14,730 - 14,730 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides + Tailings 5,880 155 - 0.42 1.30 169 29,300 - 31,980 MATERIAL Total Measured All mineral types 2,617 394 5.60 - - 847 33,130 472 71,230 PROPERTIES Total Indicated All mineral types 13,913 188 1.88 0.18 0.55 348 84,170 843 155,610 Total Measured and Indicated All mineral types 16,529 221 2.47 0.15 0.46 427 117,300 1,315 226,840 NON-MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN MARTÍN Measured (UG) Oxides 44 293 0.24 - - 312 410 0 440 Indicated (UG) Oxides 719 321 0.61 - - 369 7,390 14 8,530 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides 763 319 0.58 - - 366 7,800 14 8,970 20 LA PARRILLA Indicated (UG) Sulphides 944 187 0.08 1.98 1.83 321 5,680 2 9,720 Indicated (UG) Oxides 145 272 0.15 - - 284 1,270 1 1,320 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,089 198 0.09 1.72 1.59 316 6,950 3 11,040 DEL TORO Indicated (UG) All Mineral Types 660 215 0.36 4.32 4.82 506 4,560 8 10,730 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) All Mineral Types 660 215 0.36 4.32 4.82 506 4,560 8 10,730 LA GUITARRA Measured (UG) Sulphides 384 292 1.84 - - 434 3,610 23 5,360 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 398 270 1.40 - - 378 3,460 18 4,840 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 782 281 1.62 - - 406 7,070 40 10,200 NON-MATERIAL Total Measured All mineral types 428 292 1.67 - - 421 4,020 23 5,800 PROPERTIES Total Indicated All mineral types 2,866 243 0.46 1.65 1.72 381 22,360 42 35,140 Total Measured 249 0.62 1.43 1.49 387 26,380 65 40,940 and Indicated All mineral types 3,294 CONSOLIDATED Total Measured All mineral types 3,045 379 5.05 - - 787 37,150 495 77,030 FMS Total Indicated All mineral types 16,779 197 1.64 0.43 0.75 354 106,530 885 190,750 Total Measured 225 2.16 0.36 0.63 420 143,680 1,380 267,780 and Indicated All mineral types 19,824 Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument NI 43-101. The Mineral Resources information provided above is based on internal mineral resource estimates prepared as of December 31, 2019 by FMS Internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. The information provided was compiled by David Rowe, CPG, Internal QP for First Majestic, and reviewed by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, Internal QP for First Majestic. Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $18.50/oz Ag, $1,450/oz Au, $1.05/lb Pb and $1.30/lb Zn. Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Assumptions details are listed in each mine section of the Annual Information Form (AIF). The cut-off grades used to estimate Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the AIF. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves. Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes, metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding. The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information for the material properties is derived are cited under the heading "Current Technical Reports for Material Properties" of the AIF. San Martin, La Parrilla, Del Toro and La Guitarra are currently in temporary suspension of production activities and are considered non-material properties. PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 update prepared under the supervision of Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, QP for First Majestic Mine Category Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content k tonnes Ag Au Pb Ag-Eq Ag Au Ag-Eq (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) (k Oz) (k Oz) (k Oz) SAN DIMAS Proven (UG) Sulphides 1,918 313 4.38 - 671 19,270 270 41,360 Probable (UG) Sulphides 3,199 327 3.12 - 582 33,650 321 59,900 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Sulphides 5,117 322 3.59 - 615 52,920 591 101,260 SANTA ELENA Proven (UG) Sulphides 819 120 1.57 - 252 3,170 42 6,640 Probable (UG) Sulphides 1,900 91 1.34 - 202 5,530 82 12,360 Probable (Pad) Oxides 898 32 0.64 - 86 920 19 2,470 Total Proven and Probable (UG+Pad) Oxides + Sulphides 3,616 83 1.22 - 185 9,620 142 21,470 LA ENCANTADA Probable (UG) Oxides 576 221 - - 221 4,090 - 4,090 Probable (UG) Oxides - Flotation 809 147 - 2.35 196 3,820 - 5,090 Probable (Tailings) Oxides 4,128 110 - - 110 14,600 - 14,600 Total Probable (UG) Oxides + Tailings 5,513 127 - 0.34 134 22,510 - 23,780 CONSOLIDATED FMS Proven (UG) All mineral types 2,737 255 3.54 - 546 22,440 312 48,000 Probable (UG) All mineral types 11,510 169 1.14 0.17 266 62,610 421 98,510 Total Proven and Probable All mineral types 14,246 186 1.60 0.13 320 85,050 733 146,510 Mineral Reserves have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101(NI43-101). The Mineral Reserves statement provided in the table above is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2019. The information provided was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purposes of NI43-101. Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Assumptions details are listed in each mine section of the 2019 Annual Information Form. Metal prices considered for Mineral Reserves estimates were $17.00/oz Ag, $1,350/oz Au and $0.95/lb Pb. A two-step constraining approach has been implemented to estimate reserves for each mining method in use: A General Cut-Off Grade (GC) was used to delimit new mining areas that will require development of access and infrastructure and all sustaining costs. A second Incremental Cut-Off Grade (IC) was considered to include adjacent mineralized material which recoverable value pays for all associated costs, including but not limited to the variable cost of mining and processing, indirect costs, treatment, administration costs and plant sustaining costs. The cut-off grades, metallurgical recoveries, payable terms and modifying factors used to convert Mineral Reserves from Mineral Resources are different for all mines. These cut-off grades and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine below in this AIF. The cut-off grades, metallurgical recoveries, payable terms and modifying factors used to convert Mineral Reserves from Mineral Resources are different for all mines. These cut-off grades and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine in the Company's 2019 Annual Information Form. Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes; metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

Annual Mineral Resource Statement prepared under the supervision of Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, QP for First Majestic 21 Mine/Project Category Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content k tonnes Ag Au Pb Zn Ag-Eq Ag Au Ag-Eq (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) (k Oz) (k Oz) (k Oz) MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN DIMAS Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 5,871 341 3.58 - - 630 64,350 676 118,840 SANTA ELENA Inferred Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 1,409 97 1.21 - - 197 4,400 55 8,910 Inferred Ermitaño (UG) Sulphides 3,733 58 3.08 - - 312 6,980 370 37,490 Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 5,142 69 2.57 - - 281 11,380 425 46,400 LA ENCANTADA Inferred Veins Systems (UG) Oxides 794 321 - - - 321 8,190 - 8,190 Inferred Breccias (UG) Oxides 663 262 - - - 262 5,580 - 5,580 Inferred Ojuelas (UG) Oxides - Sulphides 217 179 - 2.05 8.22 248 1,250 - 1,730 Inferred Total (UG) Oxides + Tailings 1,675 279 - 0.27 1.07 288 15,020 - 15,500 Total Inferred Material Properties All mineral types 12,687 222 2.70 0.04 0.14 443 90,750 1,101 180,740 NON-MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN MARTÍN Inferred Total (UG) Oxides 2,078 229 0.43 - - 263 15,270 29 17,570 LA PARRILLA Inferred (UG) Sulphides 466 250 0.07 - - 256 3,750 1 3,830 Inferred (UG) Oxides 898 191 0.10 1.80 2.25 329 5,510 3 9,500 Inferred Total (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,364 211 0.09 1.18 1.48 304 9,260 4 13,330 DEL TORO Inferred Total (UG) All Mineral Types 824 201 0.17 4.04 2.04 397 5,340 4 10,510 LA GUITARRA Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 610 288 0.60 - - 334 5,640 12 6,530 Total Inferred Non-Material 227 0.31 1.01 0.76 306 35,510 49 47,940 Properties All mineral types 4,876 Total Inferred Consolidated FMS All mineral types 17,563 224 2.03 0.31 0.31 405 126,260 1,150 228,680 Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument NI 43-101. The Mineral Resources information provided above is based on internal mineral resource estimates prepared as of December 31, 2019 by FMS Internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. The information provided was compiled by David Rowe, CPG, Internal QP for First Majestic, and reviewed by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, Internal QP for First Majestic. Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $18.50/oz Ag, $1,450/oz Au, $1.05/lb Pb and $1.30/lb Zn. Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Assumptions details are listed in each mine section of the Annual Information Form (AIF). The cut-off grades used to estimate Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the AIF. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves. Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes, metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding. The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information for the material properties is derived are cited under the heading "Current Technical Reports for Material Properties" of the AIF. San Martin, La Parrilla, Del Toro and La Guitarra are currently in temporary suspension of production activities and are considered non-material properties. Financial Reporting Management's Responsibilities over Financial Reporting The consolidated financial statements of First Majestic Silver Corp. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the Company's management. The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its responsibilities. The Audit Committee reviews the results of the audit and the annual consolidated financial statements prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval. The consolidated financial statements have been audited by Deloitte LLP and their report outlines the scope of their examination and gives their opinion on the consolidated financial statements. 22 Keith Neumeyer Raymond Polman, CPA, CA President & CEO Chief Financial Officer February 18, 2020 February 18, 2020 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of First Majestic Silver Corp. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, the related consolidated statements of earnings (loss), consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows, for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2019, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2019, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. We have also audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2019, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission and our report dated February 18, 2020, expressed an unqualified opinion on the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. 23 Critical Audit Matters The critical audit matters communicated below are matters arising from the current-period audit of the financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matters below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matters or on the accounts or disclosures to which they relate. Assessment of Impairment Indications - Non-Current Assets - Refer to Notes 3, 15, and 16 to the financial statements Critical Audit Matter Description The Company's determination of whether or not an indication of impairment or impairment reversal exists at the cash generating unit level requires significant management judgment pertaining to mining interests and property, plant and equipment. Management considers both external and internal sources of information in assessing whether there are any indications that the Company's mining interests and property, plant and equipment are impaired or previous impairments should be reversed. Assessing management's determination of whether relevant events or changes in circumstances, individually and in the aggregate, could indicate a possible impairment or impairment reversal required a high degree of subjective auditor judgment, including the consideration of external and internal sources of information, such as future silver prices and future silver production and the discount rate. Auditing these assumptions required a high degree of subjectivity in applying audit procedures and in evaluating the results of those procedures. This resulted in an increased extent of audit effort. How the Critical Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit Our audit procedures related to future silver prices, future silver production and the discount rate in the assessment of whether indicators of impairment or impairment reversal exists included the following, among others: Evaluated the effectiveness of controls over management's assessment of whether there are indicators of impairment or impairment reversal,

Evaluated management's assumptions by:

Assessing management's determination of the future silver production; Comparing management's future silver production to historical data and available market trends; Evaluating the future silver prices by comparing to third party pricing sources; and Evaluating the reasonableness of the discount rate by comparing to market data.

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver Corp. Impairment of Non-Current Assets - Refer to Notes 3 and 18 to the financial statements Critical Audit Matter Description The Company determined there were indicators of potential impairment on its non-current assets at La Encantada Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine and Del Toro Silver Mine ("Mines") due to the following. For La Encantada Silver Mine, a decrease in economics of the roaster project and mine plan. For San Martin Silver Mine, a decrease in reserve and resources and suspension of operations. For Del Toro Silver Mine, the suspension of the mining operations to improve operating cash flow and profit margins, while focusing on an expanded drill program. For San Martin Silver Mine and Del Toro Silver Mine, the estimated recoverable value exceeded the carrying amount and no impairment loss was recognized. The estimated recoverable value for La Encantada Silver Mine was significantly affected by changes in key assumptions for future silver prices, capital expenditures, production cost estimates and discount rates. Management concluded that La Encantada Silver Mine had estimated recoverable value below its carrying value and an impairment charge was required of $58.7 million. While there are several management assumptions that go into determining the estimated recoverable value, the assumptions with the highest degree of judgment and subjectivity are future silver prices and future silver production in the life of mine model, as well as the determination of the discount rate. Auditing these assumptions required a high degree of subjectivity in applying audit procedures and in evaluating the results of those procedures. This resulted in an increased extent of audit effort, including the involvement of our fair value specialists. How the Critical Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit Our audit procedures related to the future silver prices, future silver production and the discount rates used to determine the estimated recoverable value of the Mines included the following, among others: Evaluated the effectiveness of the management's controls over the determination of the estimated recoverable value, including controls over management's forecasts of the future silver prices and future silver production and the selection of the discount rate and the reserve and resource estimation.

Assessed management's estimate of future production by comparing management's forecast of future recoverable ounces of silver production to historical results.

Assessed management's estimate of reserves and resources.

With the assistance of our fair value specialists: 24• Evaluated the future silver prices by comparing management forecasts to third party forecasts; and Evaluated the discount rates by testing the source information underlying the determination of the discount rates, and developing a range of independent estimates and comparing those to the discount rates used. Primero Tax Rulings - Refer to Note 27 to the financial statements Critical Audit Matter Description The Company has an ongoing dispute with the Mexican Tax Authorities, the Servicio de Administracion Tributaria ("SAT") regarding the determination of the transfer price applied to intercompany silver sales in connection with a silver streaming arrangement with an unrelated third party, which is supported by an Advanced Pricing Agreement ("APA") from the SAT. As a result of the tax dispute with the SAT, should the Company ultimately be required to pay tax on its intercompany silver revenues, the incremental income tax for the years 2010 - 2018 would be approximately $188.3 million, before interest and penalties based on market prices without any mitigating adjustments. In 2019, as part of the ongoing annual audits by the SAT, they issued reassessments for the 2010 to 2012 tax years. The Company has not recognized a tax liability related to the Primero tax dispute with the SAT. The evaluation of the accounting and the disclosure of the matter requires significant management judgment to determine the probability of having to pay incremental income tax. Auditing the accounting and the disclosures related to the tax matter required a high degree of auditor judgment due to the significant judgment by management and evaluating whether the audit evidence supports management's position. This resulted in an increased extent of audit effort, including the involvement of tax specialists. How the Critical Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit Our audit procedures relating to the evaluation of the accounting and disclosure related to the tax matter included the following, among others: Evaluated the effectiveness of management's controls over the evaluation of income tax filing positions, including assessments and reassessments by tax authorities;

With the assistance of tax specialists, analyzed the Company's accounting position related to the tax dispute;

Inquired of management to understand the developments of the tax dispute;

Obtained from management and evaluated the legal developments communications from the Company's external counsel; and

Evaluated the Company's disclosures for consistency with our knowledge of the Company's tax matters and audit evidence obtained. Chartered Professional Accountants Vancouver, Canada February 18, 2020 We have served as the Company's auditor since 2005. Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver Corp. Opinion on Internal Control over Financial Reporting We have audited the internal control over financial reporting of First Majestic Silver Corp. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2019, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013)issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO). In our opinion, the Company maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2019, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013)issued by COSO. We have also audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019, of the Company and our report dated February 18, 2020, expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements. Basis for Opinion The Company's management is responsible for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects. Our audit included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk, and performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. Definition and Limitations of Internal Control over Financial Reporting A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in 25reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Chartered Professional Accountants Vancouver, Canada February 18, 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) The Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) provide a summary of the Company's financial performance and net earnings or loss over the reporting periods. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of US dollars) The Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) provide a summary of total comprehensive earnings or loss and summarizes items recorded in other comprehensive income that may or may not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss depending on future events. Year Ended December 31, Note 2019 2018 Revenues 6 $ 363,944 $ 300,929 Mine operating costs Cost of sales 7 232,146 219,162 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 65,584 93,667 297,730 312,829 Year Ended December 31, Note 2019 2018 Net loss for the year $ ($40,474) $ ($204,164) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net earnings (loss): Unrealized loss on fair value of investments in marketable securities 14 (255) (510) Realized gain on investments in marketable securities 14 572 - Remeasurement of retirement benefit plan - 665 Mine operating earnings (loss) 66,214 (11,900) Other comprehensive income 317 155 General and administrative expenses 8 26,800 21,428 Total comprehensive loss ($40,157) ($204,009) Share-based payments 8,325 7,375 Mine holding costs 7,579 2,109 Impairment of non-current assets 18 58,739 199,688 Acquisition costs 4 - 4,893 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,243) 1,874 Operating loss (31,986) (249,267) Investment and other income (loss) 9 8,109 (744) Finance costs 10 (15,147) (13,036) 26 Loss before income taxes (39,024) (263,047) 27 Income taxes Current income tax expense 16,423 2,148 Deferred income tax recovery (14,973) (61,031) 1,450 (58,883) Net loss for the year ($40,474) ($204,164) Loss per common share Basic 11 ($0.20) ($1.11) Diluted 11 ($0.20) ($1.11) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 11 201,615,489 183,650,405 Diluted 11 201,615,489 183,650,405 Approved by the Board of Directors Keith Neumeyer, Director Douglas Penrose, Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. > 28 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of US dollars) The Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows provide a summary of movements in cash and cash equivalents during the reporting periods by classifying them as operating, investing or financing activities. Year Ended December 31, Note 2019 2018 Operating Activities Net loss for the year $ ($40,474) $ ($204,164) Adjustments for: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 67,220 94,522 Share-based payments 8,325 7,375 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,450 (58,883) Finance costs 10 15,147 13,036 Acquisition costs 4 - 4,893 Impairment of non-current assets 18 58,739 199,688 Other 26 (1,492) 5,094 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital and taxes 108,915 61,561 Net change in non-cash working capital items 26 37,327 (21,167) Income taxes paid (6,217) (7,132) Cash generated by operating activities 140,025 33,262 Investing Activities Expenditures on mining interests (76,983) (76,303) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (41,625) (35,005) Deposits paid for acquisition of non-current assets (1,748) (2,942) Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities 867 - Purchase of marketable securities and silver futures derivatives - (720) Proceeds from settlement of silver futures 2,555 - Primero acquisition costs, net of cash acquired 4 - (1,022) Cash used in investing activities (116,934) (117,041) Financing Activities Proceeds from ATM program, net of share issue costs 24(a) 81,916 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16,663 3,943 Repayment of lease liabilities 21 (5,213) (3,546) Finance costs paid (5,686) (4,471) Net proceeds from debt facilities 20(b) - 34,006 Repayment of debt facilities 20(b) - (16,000) Repayment of Primero's debt facilities 20 - (106,110) Net proceeds from convertible debentures 20(a) - 151,079 Repayment of Scotia debt facilities 20 - (32,072) Shares repurchased and cancelled - (1,386) Cash provided by financing activities 87,680 25,443 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currencies 1,225 (2,792) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 110,771 (58,336) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 57,013 118,141 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 169,009 $ 57,013 Cash $ 161,268 $ 40,352 Short-term investments 7,741 16,661 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 169,009 $ 57,013 Supplemental cash flow information 26 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS FINANCIAL POSITION As at December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of US dollars) The Consolidated Statements of Financial Position provides a summary of assets, liabilities and equity, as well as their current versus non-current nature, as at the reporting date. Note December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,009 $ 57,013 Trade and other receivables 12 4,295 5,599 Value added taxes receivable 25(c) 29,637 59,665 Income taxes receivable - 982 Inventories 13 30,517 32,468 Other financial assets 14 7,488 8,458 Prepaid expenses and other 2,033 2,089 Total current assets 242,979 166,274 Non-current assets Mining interests 15 463,391 435,613 Property, plant and equipment 16 236,639 251,084 Right-of-use assets 17 12,034 - Deposits on non-current assets 2,189 3,464 Non-current income taxes receivable 27 19,551 18,737 Deferred tax assets 23 51,141 50,938 Total assets $ 1,027,924 $ 926,110 Liabilities and Equity 29 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19 $ 59,123 $ 50,183 Unearned revenue 6 4,486 3,769 Current portion of debt facilities 20 1,175 1,281 Current portion of lease liabilities 21 6,920 2,904 Income taxes payable 149 - Total current liabilities 71,853 58,137 Non-current liabilities Debt facilities 20 154,643 148,231 Lease liabilities 21 15,016 2,943 Decommissioning liabilities 22 40,528 27,796 Other liabilities 4,675 3,787 Deferred tax liabilities 23 78,888 90,643 Total liabilities $ 365,603 $ 331,537 Equity Share capital 933,182 827,622 Equity reserves 90,692 88,030 Accumulated deficit (361,553) (321,079) Total equity $ 662,321 $ 594,573 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,027,924 $ 926,110 Commitments (Note 15; Note 25(c)) and contingencies (Note 27) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) The Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity summarizes movements in equity, including common shares, share capital, equity reserves and retained earnings or accumulated deficit. Share Capital Equity Reserves Other Equity Share-based component of Total equity Accumulated Shares Amount comprehensive convertible Total equity payments(a) income(loss)(b) debenture(c) reserves deficit Balance at 165,824,164 $ 636,672 $ 65,307 $ (3,004) $ $ 62,303 $ 582,485 December 31, 2017 - $ (116,490) Net loss for the year - - - - - - (204,164) (204,164) Other comprehensive income - - - 155 - 155 - 155 Total comprehensive loss - - - 155 - 155 (204,164) (204,164) Share-based - - 7,375 - - 7,375 7,375 payments - Equity component of convertible debenture, - - - - 19,164 19,164 - 19,164 net of tax (Note 20(a)) Shares issued for: Exercise of stock options (Note 24(b)) 973,948 4,910 (967) - - (967) - 3,943 Acquisition of 27,333,184 186,959 - - - - - 186,959 Primero (Note 4) Settlement of 92,110 500 - - - - - 500 liabilities 30 Shares cancelled (105,728) (458) - - - - - (458) Shares repurchased (230,000) (899) - - - - (390) (1,289) and cancelled Shares repurchased for delisting from (14,343) (62) - - - - (35) (97) Bolsa (Note 24(d)) Balance at 193,873,335 $ 827,622 $ 71,715 $ (2,849) $ 19,164 $ 88,030 $ (321,079) $ 594,573 December 31, 2018 Net loss for the year - - - - - - (40,474) (40,474) Other comprehensive income - - - 317 - 317 - 317 Total comprehensive loss - - - 317 - 317 (40,474) (40,157) Share-based payments - - 9,319 - - 9,319 - 9,319 Shares issued for: Exercise of stock 2,918,518 22,649 (5,986) - - (5,986) - 16,663 options (Note 24(b)) At-the-Market Distributions (Note 24(a)) 11,172,982 81,916 - - - - - 81,916 Settlement of restricted 145,576 988 (988) - - (988) - - share units (Note 24(c)) Shares cancelled 1,661 7 - - - - - 7 Balance at 208,112,072 $ 933,182 $ 74,060 $ (2,532) $ 19,164 $ 90,692 $ (361,553) $ 662,321 December 31, 2019 Share-based payments reserve records the cumulative amount recognized under IFRS 2 share-based payments in respect of stock options granted, restricted share units and shares purchase warrants issued but not exercised or settled to acquire shares of the Company. Other comprehensive income reserve principally records the unrealized fair value gains or losses related to fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") financial instruments and re-measurements arising from actuarial gains or losses and return on plan assets in relation to San Dimas' retirement benefit plan. Equity component of convertible debenture reserve represents the estimated fair value of its conversion option of $26.3 million, net of deferred tax effect of $7.1 million. This amount is not subsequently remeasured and will remain in equity until the conversion option is exercised, in which case, the balance recognized in equity will be transferred to share capital. Where the conversion option remains unexercised at the maturity date of the convertible note, the balance will remain in equity reserves. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS First Majestic Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is in the business of silver production, development, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The Company owns six producing mines: the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine, the Del Toro Silver Mine and the La Parrilla Silver Mine. Since September 2, 2019, the Company has temporarily suspended milling operations at the La Parrilla mine in order to build adequate surface stockpiles to be used during the commissioning phase of the new high-recovery microbubble flotation cells in 2020. In January 2020, the Company has decided to temporarily suspend mining and milling operations at the Del Toro mine in order to improve operating cash flow and profit margins while focusing on an expanded drill program in the area and continue evaluating mining methods and metallurgical test work on the San Juan ore body which contains a large zinc mineral resource. Additionally, the Company will continue supporting CSR projects and activities to assist local stakeholders and partners in the communities surrounding the Del Toro and La Parrilla mines. First Majestic is incorporated in Canada with limited liability under the legislation of the Province of British Columbia and is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AG", on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FR" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "FMV". The Company's head office and principal address is located at 925 West Georgia Street, Suite 1800, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3L2. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION These audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The significant accounting policies, estimates and judgments applied in preparing these consolidated financial statements are summarized in Note 3 of the consolidated financial statements and have been consistently applied throughout all periods presented. These audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an historical cost basis except for certain items that are measured at fair value including derivative financial instruments (Note 25(a)) and other financial assets (Note 14). All dollar amounts presented are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise specified. These audited consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its controlled subsidiaries. Control exists when the Company has the power, directly or indirectly, to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries (see Note 28). Intercompany balances, transactions, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation. These audited consolidated financial statements of First Majestic Silver Corp. for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on February 18, 2020. 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS The preparation of audited consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions about future events that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge of the amounts, events or actions, actual results may differ from these estimates. New and amended IFRS standards that are effective for the current year Leases On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16 - Leases ("IFRS 16") which superseded IAS 17 - Leases. IFRS 16 applies a control model to the identification of leases, distinguishing between a lease and a service contract on the basis of whether the lessee controls the asset. Control is considered to exist if the customer has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from the use of an identified asset and the right to direct the use of that asset. For those assets determined to meet the definition of a lease, IFRS 16 introduces significant changes to the accounting by lessees, introducing a single, on balance sheet accounting model, with limited exceptions for short-term leases or leases of low value assets. The Company adopted IFRS 16 on its effective date, using the modified retrospective application method, with the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard recorded as an adjustment 31to retained earnings and no restatement of comparative information. The Company has elected to measure its right-of-use assets at amounts equal to the associated lease liabilities as at the adoption date, which resulted in a $3.7 million increase in right-of-use assets (note 17) and lease liabilities (note 21), with no adjustment necessary to retained earnings. The Company has elected to apply the available exemptions as permitted by IFRS 16 to recognize a lease expense on a straight line basis for short term leases (lease term of 12 months or less) and low value leases. The Company has also elected to apply the practical expedient whereby leases whose term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application would be accounted for in the same way as short term leases. For certain leases, such as vehicles, the Company has also elected to account for the lease and non-lease components as a single lease component. In transitioning to IFRS 16, the Company analyzed its contracts to identify whether they are or contain a lease arrangement. This analysis identified contracts containing leases that have an equivalent increase to both the Company's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. Upon the adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recognized additional right-of-use assets and lease liabilities primarily related to the Company's equipment and building rental contracts, land easement contracts and service contracts that contain embedded leases for property, plant and equipment. The incremental borrowing rates for lease liabilities initially recognized on adoption of IFRS 16 was 5.8% to 12.4%. Due to the recognition of additional right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, during the year ended December 31, 2019, depreciation expense increased by $2.0 million and financing costs increased by $0.8 million, respectively, under IFRS 16 compared to the previous standard. Additionally, operating cash flows increased by $2.4 million with a corresponding $2.4 million increase in financing cash outflows, with no net impact on overall cash flows. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS (continued) Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments The Company has adopted IFRIC 23 - Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatment ("IFRIC 23") which was effective for accounting periods on or after January 1, 2019. IFRIC 23 sets out how to determine the accounting tax position when there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. The impact of the adoption of this interpretation did not have a significant impact on the Company's financial statements. In preparing the Company's consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company applied the following significant accounting policies and associated significant estimates and critical judgments: Business Combinations ACCOUNTING POLICY: Acquisitions of businesses are accounted for using the acquisition method. The consideration of each business combination is measured, at the date of the exchange, as the aggregate of the fair value of assets given, liabilities incurred or assumed and equity instruments issued by the Company to the former owners of the acquiree in exchange for control of the acquiree. Acquisition related costs incurred for the business combination are expensed. The acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities are recognized at their fair value at the acquisition date. 32Goodwill arising on acquisition is recognized as an asset and initially measured at cost, being the excess of the consideration of the acquisition over the Company's interest in the fair value of the net identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities recognized. If the Company's interest in the fair value of the acquiree's net identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities exceeds the cost of the acquisition, the excess is recognized in earnings or loss immediately. Goodwill may also arise as a result of the requirement under IFRS to record a deferred tax liability on the excess of the fair value of the acquired assets over their corresponding tax bases, with the corresponding offset recorded as goodwill. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Determination of a Business Determination of whether a set of assets acquired and liabilities assumed constitute a business may require the Company to make certain judgments, taking into account all facts and circumstances. A business consists of inputs, including non-current assets and processes, including operational processes, that when applied to those inputs have the ability to create outputs that provide a return to the Company and its shareholders. In 2018, the Company concluded that Primero Mining Corp. ("Primero") met the definition of a business and, accordingly, the acquisition was accounted for as a business combination (Note 4). ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Fair Value Estimates In business combinations, it generally requires time to obtain the information necessary to identify and measure the following as of the acquisition date: The identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed; The consideration transferred in exchange for an interest in the acquiree; The resulting goodwill. If the initial accounting for a business combination is incomplete by the end of the reporting period in which the combination occurs, the Company reports in its consolidated financial statements provisional amounts for the items for which the accounting is incomplete. During the allowable measurement period, the Company will retrospectively adjust the provisional amounts recognized at the acquisition date to reflect new information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date and, if known, would have affected the measurement of the amounts recognized as of that date. The Company may also recognize additional assets or liabilities if new information is obtained about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date and, if known, would have resulted in the recognition of those assets and liabilities as of that date. The measurement period ends as soon as the Company receives the information it was seeking about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date or learns that more information is not obtainable and shall not exceed one year from the acquisition date. The purchase consideration for the acquisition of Primero was allocated based on management's best estimates at the time of the acquisition and no subsequent adjustments were identified during the allowable measurement period. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Consideration for the Acquisition of Primero Acquisitions of businesses are accounted for using the acquisition method. The consideration of each business combination is measured, at the date of the exchange, as the aggregate of the fair value of assets given, liabilities incurred or assumed and equity instruments issued by the Company to the former owners of the acquiree in exchange for control of the acquiree. In determining the total consideration for the acquisition of Primero, the Company included consideration issued to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("WPM") on the basis that WPM is, in substance, an owner of Primero given the following: The requirement of consent by WPM to a change in control for Primero; WPM was a guarantor of certain of Primero's debt facilities and also guarantees through the previous stream agreement which would have resulted in WPM having a significant interest in the residual assets of Primero in the event of a bankruptcy or default; and The plan of arrangement for the acquisition of Primero was contemplated together and neither transactions would have been economical without considering the other.

Therefore, management included consideration issued to WPM for the restructuring of the New Stream as part of the consideration for the business combination. 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS (continued) Goodwill ACCOUNTING POLICY: Goodwill arising on the acquisition of a business is carried at cost as established at the date of the acquisition less accumulated impairment losses, if any. Goodwill is allocated to each of the Company's cash-generating units that is expected to benefit from the synergies of the acquisition. A cash-generating unit to which goodwill has been allocated is tested for impairment annually, or more frequently when there is an indication that the unit may be impaired. If the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is less than its carrying amount, the impairment loss is allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the unit and then to the other assets of the unit pro-rata based on the carrying amount of each asset in the unit. Any impairment loss for goodwill is recognized directly in profit or loss in the consolidated statements of earnings or loss. An impairment loss recognized for goodwill is not reversed in subsequent periods. As at December 31, 2019, the Company had $nil goodwill (2018 - $nil). Foreign Currency ACCOUNTING POLICY: The consolidated financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars. The individual financial statements of each entity are presented in their functional currency, which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates. Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into the entities' functional currencies at the exchange rates at the date of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities of the Company's operations denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar are translated using exchange rates prevailing at the date of the statement of financial position. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates on the dates of the transactions. Revenue and expense items are translated at the exchange rates in effect at the date of the underlying transaction, except for depletion and depreciation related to non-monetary assets, which are translated at historical exchange rates. Exchange differences are recognized in the statements of earnings or loss in the period in which they arise. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Determination of Functional Currency The functional currency for each of the Company's subsidiaries is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates. The Company has determined that the functional currency of each entity is the U.S. dollar. Determination of functional currency may involve certain judgments to determine the primary economic environment and the Company reconsiders the functional currency of its entities if there is a change in events and conditions which determined the primary economic environment. Revenue Recognition (Note 6) ACCOUNTING POLICY: The Company's primary product is silver. Other metals, such as gold, lead and zinc, produced as part of the extraction process are considered to be by-products arising from the production of silver. Smelting and refining charges are net against revenue from the sale of metals. Revenue relating to the sale of metals is recognized when control of the metal or related services are transferred to the customer in an amount that reflects the consideration the Company expects to receive in exchange for the metals. When considering whether the Company has satisfied its performance obligation, it considers the indicators of the transfer of control, which include, but are not limited to, whether: the Company has a present right to payment; the customer has legal title to the asset; the Company has transferred physical possession of the asset to the customer; and the customer has the significant risks and rewards of ownership of the asset. Metals in doré sold are priced on date of transfer of control. Final weights and assays are adjusted on final settlement which is approximately one month after delivery. Metals in concentrate sold are provisionally priced at the date of transfer of control as the final selling price is subject to movements in the monthly average prices up to the final settlement date, typically one to three months after delivery to the customer. Upon transfer of control of the concentrate, the Company recognizes revenue on a provisional basis based on spot price and, at each period end, subsequently re-estimated by reference to forward market prices of the estimated 33month of settlement, with the impact of changes in the forward market prices recognized as revenue adjustments as they occur until final settlement. Revenue from the sale of coins, ingots and bullion is recorded when the products have been shipped and funds have been received. When cash was received from customers prior to shipping of the related finished goods, the amounts are recorded as unearned revenue until the products are shipped. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Determination of Performance Obligations The Company applied judgment to determine if a good or service that is promised to a customer is distinct based on whether the customer can benefit from the good or service on its own or together with other readily available resources and whether the good or service is separately identifiable. Based on these criteria, the Company determined the primary performance obligation relating to its sales contracts is the delivery of the bullion, doré and concentrates. Shipping and insurance services arranged by the Company for its concentrate sales customers that occur after the transfer of control are also considered to be performance obligations. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS (continued) Revenue Recognition (Note 6)(continued) ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Variable Consideration Variable consideration should only be recognized to the extent that it is highly probable that a significant reversal in the amount of cumulative revenue recognized will not occur. The Company identified a variable component of its revenue for concentrate sales relating to adjustments to the final sales price based on differences between the original and final assay results relating to the quantity and quality of concentrate shipments. Based on the Company's proficiency in its assaying process, evidenced by the insignificant amount of historical adjustments from the initial to final assays, the Company concluded the variability in consideration caused by assaying results was negligible. Therefore, the Company does not expect a significant amount of reversal in revenue related to assaying differences. The Company applied judgment to determine the amount of variable consideration to be recognized during the period for which the likelihood of significant reversal is low. Inventories (Note 13) ACCOUNTING POLICY: Mineral inventories, including stockpiled ore, work in process and finished goods, are valued at the lower of weighted average cost and estimated net realizable value. Cost includes all direct costs 34incurred in production including direct labour and materials, freight, depreciation and amortization and directly attributable overhead costs. Net realizable value is calculated as the estimated price at the time of sale based on prevailing and future metal prices less estimated future production costs to convert the inventories into saleable form. Any write-downs of inventory to net realizable value are recorded as cost of sales. If there is a subsequent increase in the value of inventories, the previous write-downs to net realizable value are reversed to the extent that the related inventory has not been sold. Stockpiled ore inventory represents ore that has been extracted from the mine and is available for further processing. Costs added to stockpiled ore inventory are valued based on current mining cost per tonne incurred up to the point of stockpiling the ore and are removed at the weighted average cost per tonne. Stockpiled ore tonnage is verified by periodic surveys and physical counts. Work in process inventory includes precipitates, inventories in tanks and in the milling process. Finished goods inventory includes metals in their final stage of production prior to sale, including primarily doré and dried concentrates at our operations and finished goods in-transit. Materials and supplies inventories are valued at the lower of weighted average cost and net realizable value. Costs include acquisition, freight and other directly attributable costs. Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures (Note 15) ACCOUNTING POLICY: Exploration and evaluation activity involves the search for mineral resources, the determination of technical feasibility and the assessment of commercial viability of an identified resource. Exploration and evaluation activity includes: acquiring the rights to explore;

researching and analyzing historical exploration data;

gathering exploration data through topographical, geochemical and geophysical studies;

exploratory drilling, trenching and sampling;

determining and examining the volume and grade of the resource;

surveying transportation and infrastructure requirements; and

compiling pre-feasibility and feasibility studies. Capitalization of exploration and evaluation expenditures commences on acquisition of a beneficial interest or option in mineral rights. Capitalized costs are recorded as mining interests at cost less impairment charges, if applicable. No amortization is charged during the exploration and evaluation phase as the asset is not available for use. The majority of the Company's exploration and evaluation expenditures focus on mineral deposits in proximity to its existing mining operations. Where the Company is acquiring a new property, the Company makes a preliminary evaluation to determine that the property has significant potential to develop an economic ore body. Exploration and evaluation expenditures are transferred to development or producing mining interests when technical feasibility and commercial viability of the mineral resource have been demonstrated. Factors taken into consideration include: there is sufficient geological certainty of converting the mineral deposit into proven and probable reserves;

life of mine plan and economic modeling support the economic extraction of such reserves and resources;

for new properties, a scoping study and/or feasibility study demonstrates that the additional reserves and resources will generate a positive economic outcome; and

operating and environmental permits exist or are reasonably assured as obtainable. Exploration and evaluation expenditures remain as exploration mining interests and do not qualify as producing mining interests until the aforementioned criteria are met. Exploration and evaluation expenditures are transferred to development or producing mining interests when the technical feasibility and commercial viability of a mineral resource has been demonstrated according to the above mentioned factors. 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS (continued) Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures (Note 15)(continued) ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Economic recoverability and probability of future economic benefits of exploration, evaluation and development costs Management has determined that exploratory drilling, evaluation, development and related costs incurred which were capitalized have potential future economic benefits and are potentially economically recoverable, subject to impairment analysis. Management uses several criteria in its assessments of economic recoverability and probability of future economic benefit including geologic and metallurgic information, history of conversion of mineral deposits to proven and probable reserves, scoping and feasibility studies, accessible facilities, existing permits and life of mine plans. Mining Interests (Note 15) ACCOUNTING POLICY: Exploration, development and field support costs directly related to mining interests are deferred until the property to which they directly relate is placed into production, sold, abandoned or subject to a condition of impairment. The deferred costs are amortized over the useful life of the ore body following commencement of production, or written off if the property is sold or abandoned. Administration costs and other exploration costs that do not relate to any specific property are expensed as incurred. Upon commencement of commercial production, mining interests are depleted on a units-of-production basis over the estimated economic life of the mine. In applying the units of production method, depletion is determined using quantity of material extracted from the mine in the period as a portion of total quantity of material to be extracted in current and future periods based on reserves and resources considered to be highly probable to be economically extracted over the life of mine. If no published reserves and resources are available, the Company may rely on internal estimates of economically recoverable mineralized material, prepared on a basis consistent with that used for determining reserves and resources, for purpose of determining depletion. From time to time, the Company acquires or disposes of properties pursuant to the terms of option agreements. Options are exercisable entirely at the discretion of the optionee with no obligation or sale until exercised or expired and, accordingly, are recorded as mineral property costs or recoveries when the payments are made or received. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates Mineral reserve and resource estimates affect the determination of recoverable value used in impairment assessments, the depletion and depreciation rates for non-current assets using the units of production method and the expected timing of reclamation and closure expenditures. The figures for mineral reserves and mineral resources are determined in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report standards. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating mineral reserves and mineral resources, including many factors beyond the Company's control. Such estimation is a subjective process and the accuracy of any mineral reserve or mineral resource estimate is a function of the quantity and quality of available data and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation. Differences between management's assumptions including economic assumptions such as metal prices and market conditions could have a material effect in the future on the Company's financial position, results of operation and cash flows. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Depletion Rate for Mining Interests Depletion expenses are allocated based on estimated useful life of the asset. Should the expected asset life and associated depletion rate differ from the initial estimate, the change in estimate would be made prospectively in the consolidated statements of earnings or loss. Property, Plant and Equipment (Note 16) ACCOUNTING POLICY: Property, plant and equipment are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. The cost of an item of property, plant and equipment includes the purchase price or construction cost, any costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for its intended use, an initial estimate of the costs of dismantling and removing the item and restoring the site on which it is located, and borrowing costs related to the acquisition or construction of qualifying assets. Property, plant and equipment are depreciated using either the straight-line or units-of-production method over the shorter of 35 the estimated useful life of the asset or the expected life of mine. Where an item of property, plant and equipment comprises of major components with different useful lives, the components are accounted for as separate items of property, plant and equipment. Assets under construction are recorded at cost and re-allocated to machinery and equipment when it becomes available for use. Depreciation commences when the asset is in the condition and location necessary for it to operate in the manner intended by management. Depreciation charges on assets that are directly related to mineral properties are allocated to those mineral properties. The Company conducts an annual review of residual balances, useful lives and depreciation methods utilized for property, plant and equipment. Any changes in estimate that arise from this review are accounted for prospectively. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Commencement of Commercial Production Prior to reaching commercial production levels intended by management, costs incurred are capitalized as part of the related mine or mill and proceeds from mineral sales are offset against costs capitalized. Depletion of capitalized costs for mining properties and depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment begin when operating levels intended by management have been reached. Determining when a mine or mill is in the condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management is a matter of judgment dependent on the specific facts and circumstances. The following factors may indicate that commercial production has commenced: The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS (continued) Property, Plant and Equipment (Note 16)(continued) ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: (continued) Commencement of Commercial Production (continued) substantially all major capital expenditures have been completed to bring the asset to the condition necessary to operate in the manner intended by management;

the mine or mill has reached a pre-determined percentage of design capacity;

pre-determined percentage of design capacity; the ability to sustain a pre-determined level of design capacity for a significant period of time (i.e. the ability to process ore continuously at a steady or increasing level);

pre-determined level of design capacity for a significant period of time (i.e. the ability to process ore continuously at a steady or increasing level); the completion of a reasonable period of testing of the mine plant and equipment;

the ability to produce a saleable product (i.e. the ability to produce concentrate within required sellable specifications);

the mine or mill has been transferred to operating personnel from internal development groups or external contractors; and

mineral recoveries are at or near the expected production levels. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Depreciation and Amortization Rates for Property, Plant and Equipment Depreciation and amortization expenses are allocated based on estimated useful life of the asset. Should the expected asset life and associated depreciation rates differ from the initial estimate, 36the change in estimate would be made prospectively in the consolidated statements of earnings or loss. Borrowing Costs ACCOUNTING POLICY: Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of a qualifying asset that takes a substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use are capitalized as part of the cost of the asset until the asset is substantially ready for its intended use. Other borrowing costs are recognized as an expense in the period incurred. As at December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company does not have any qualifying assets under construction. Right of Use Assets (Note 17)and Lease Liabilities (Note 21) ACCOUNTING POLICY: Effective January 1, 2019, the Company assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease, at inception of the contract. The Company recognizes a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability with respect to all lease arrangements in which it is the lessee, except for short-term leases (defined as leases with a lease term of 12 months or less) and leases of low value assets (such as tablets and personal computers, small items of office furniture and telephones). For short-term and low value leases, the Company recognizes the lease payments as an operating expense on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted by using the rate implicit in the lease. If this rate cannot be readily determined, the lessee uses its incremental borrowing rate. Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise: fixed lease payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable; variable lease payments that depend on an index or rate, initially measured using the index or rate at the commencement date;

the amount expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;

the exercise price of purchase options, if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise the options; and

payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the exercise of an option to terminate the lease. The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect the lease payments made. ACCOUNTING POLICY: The Company remeasures the lease liability (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use asset) whenever: the lease term has changed or there is a significant event or change in circumstances resulting in a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate.

the lease payments change due to changes in an index or rate or a change in expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which case the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using an unchanged discount rate (unless the lease payments change is due to a change in a floating interest rate, in which case a revised discount rate is used).

a lease contract is modified and the lease modification is not accounted for as a separate lease, in which case the lease liability is remeasured based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification. The right-of-use assets comprise of the initial measurement of the corresponding lease liability, lease payments made at or before the commencement day, less any lease incentives received and any initial direct costs. They are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the shorter period of lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. If a lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset or the cost of the right-of-use asset reflects that the Company expects to exercise a purchase option, the related right-of-use asset is depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset. The depreciation starts at the commencement date of the lease. As a practical expedient, IFRS 16 permits a lessee not to separate non-lease components, and instead account for any lease and associated non-lease components as a single arrangement. 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS (continued) Right of Use Assets (Note 17)and Lease Liabilities (Note 21) (continued) ACCOUNTING POLICY: (continued) Prior to January 1, 2019, leases are classified as finance leases whenever the terms of the lease transfer substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership to the lessee. All other leases are classified as operating leases. Assets held under finance leases are recognized as assets of the Company at their fair value or, if lower, at the present value of the minimum lease payments, each determined at the inception of the lease. The corresponding liability to the lessor is included in the statement of financial position as a finance lease obligation. Lease payments are apportioned between finance expenses and reduction of the lease obligation so as to achieve a constant rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability. Finance expenses are recognized immediately in profit or loss, unless they are directly attributable to qualifying assets, in which case they are capitalized in accordance with the Company's general policy on borrowing costs. Impairment of Non-Current Assets (Note 18) ACCOUNTING POLICY: At each statement of financial position date, the Company reviews the carrying amounts of its non- current assets to determine whether there is any indication that those assets are impaired. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment, if any. Where the asset does not generate independent cash inflows, the Company estimates the recoverable amount of the cash generating unit ("CGU") to which the asset belongs. If the recoverable amount of the asset or CGU is determined to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset or CGU is reduced to its recoverable amount and an impairment loss is recognized as an expense in the consolidated statements of earnings or loss. Recoverable amount is the higher of fair value less costs of disposal ("FVLCD") and value in use ("VIU"). FVLCD is determined as the amount that would be obtained from the sale of the asset or CGU in an arm's length transaction between knowledgeable and willing parties. The Company considers the use of a combination of its internal discounted cash flow economic models and in-situ value of reserves, resources and exploration potential of each CGU for estimation of its FVL- CD. These cash flows are discounted by an appropriate post-tax discount rate to arrive at a net present value of the asset. VIU is determined as the present value of the estimated cash flows expected to arise from the continued use of the asset or CGU in its present form and its eventual disposal. VIU is determined by applying assumptions specific to the Company's continued use and does not take into account future development. Where an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset or CGU is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment been recognized for the asset or CGU in prior periods, adjusted for additional amortization which would have been recorded had the asset or CGU not been impaired. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognized as a gain in the statements of earnings or loss. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Indications of Impairment and Reversal of Impairment Management considers both external and internal sources of information in assessing whether there are any indications that the Company's property, plant and equipment and mining interests are impaired or previous impairments should be reversed. External sources of information management considers include changes in the market, economic and legal environment in which the Company operates that are not within its control and affect the recoverable amount of its property, plant and equipment and mining interests. Internal sources of information management consider include the manner in which mining properties and plant and equipment are being used or are expected to be used and indications of economic performance of the assets. For exploration and evaluation assets, indications include but are not limited to expiration of the right to explore, substantive expenditure in the specific area is neither budgeted nor planned, and if the entity has decided to discontinue exploration activity in the specific area. Fair Value Estimates In determining the recoverable amounts of the Company's property, plant and equipment and mining interests, management makes estimates of the discounted future cash flows expectedto be derived from the Company's mining properties, costs of disposal of the mining properties and the appropriate discount rate. Reductions in metal price forecasts, increases in estimated future costs of production, increases in estimated future capital expenditures, reductions in the amount of recoverable reserves, resources, and exploration potential, and/or adverse current 37economics can result in an impairment of the carrying amounts of the Company's non-current assets. Conversely, favourable changes to the aforementioned factors can result in a reversal of previous impairments. Share-based Payment Transactions (Note 24(b)) ACCOUNTING POLICY: Employees (including directors and officers) of the Company may receive a portion of their remuneration in the form of stock options which are share based payment transactions ("share- based payments"). Stock options issued to employees are measured by reference to their fair value using the Black-Scholes model at the date on which they were granted. Forfeitures are estimated at grant date and adjusted prospectively based on actual forfeitures. Share-based payments expense, for stock options that are forfeited or cancelled prior to vesting, is reversed. The costs of share-based payments are recognized, together with a corresponding increase in the equity reserve, over the period in which the services and/or performance conditions are fulfilled, ending on the date on which the relevant employees become fully entitled to the award ("the vesting date"). On exercise by the employee, the associated option value in the equity reserve is reclassified to share capital. The Company adopted the 2019 LTIP to allow the Company to grant to its directors, employees and consultants non-transferable Restricted Share Units ("RSU's") based on the value of the Company's share price at the date of grant. Unless otherwise stated, the awards typically have a graded vesting schedule over a three- year period and can be settled either in cash or equity upon vesting at the discretion of the Company. The Company intends to settle all RSU's in equity. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS (continued) Share-based Payment Transactions (Note 24(b))(continued) ACCOUNTING POLICY: (continued) In situations where equity instruments are issued to non employees, the share-based payments are measured at the fair value of goods or services received. If some or all of the goods or services received by the Company as consideration cannot be specifically identified, they are measured at the fair value of the share based payment. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Valuation of Share-based Payments The Company uses the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model for valuation of share-based payments. Option pricing models require the input of subjective assumptions including expected price volatility, interest rate and forfeiture rate. Changes in the input assumptions can materially affect the fair value estimate and the Company's earnings and equity reserves. Taxation (Note 23) ACCOUNTING POLICY: Current and deferred tax are recognized in profit or loss, except when they relate to items that are recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, in which case they are recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. Current income tax is based on taxable earnings for the year. The tax rates and tax laws to compute the amount payable are those 38that are substantively enacted in each tax regime at the date of the statement of financial position. Deferred income tax is recognized, using the liability method, on temporary differences between the carrying value of assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable earnings, based on tax rates and tax laws that are substantively enacted at the date of the statement of financial position and are expected to apply when the related deferred tax asset is realized or the deferred tax liability is settled. Deferred tax liabilities are recognized for taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, and interests in joint ventures, except where the timing of the reversal of the temporary difference is controlled by the Company and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets are recognized for all deductible temporary differences to the extent that the realization of the related tax benefit through future taxable earnings is probable. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to offset the current tax assets against the current tax liabilities and when they relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority and the Company intends to settle its current tax assets and liabilities on a net basis. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Recognition of Deferred Income Tax Assets In assessing the probability of realizing income tax assets recognized, management makes estimates related to expectations of future taxable income, applicable tax opportunities, expected timing of reversals of existing temporary differences and the likelihood that tax positions taken will be sustained upon examination by applicable tax authorities. In making its assessments, management gives additional weight to positive and negative evidence that can be objectively verified. Estimates of future taxable income are based on forecasted cash flows from operations and the application of existing tax laws in each jurisdiction. Forecasted cash flows from operations are based on life of mine projections internally developed, reviewed by management and are consistent with the forecasts utilized for business planning and impairment testing purposes. Weight is attached to tax planning opportunities that are within the Company's control, and are feasible and implementable without significant obstacles. The likelihood that tax positions taken will be sustained upon examination by applicable tax authorities is assessed based on individual facts and circumstances of the relevant tax position evaluated in light of all available evidence. Where applicable tax laws and regulations are either unclear or subject to ongoing varying interpretations, it is reasonably possible that changes in these estimates can occur that materially affect the amounts of income tax assets recognized. At the end of each reporting period, the Company reassesses recognized and unrecognized income tax assets. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Tax Contingencies The Company's operations involve dealing with uncertainties and judgments in the application of tax regulations in multiple jurisdictions. The final taxes paid are dependent upon many factors, including negotiations with tax authorities in various jurisdictions and resolution of disputes arising from tax audits. The Company recognizes potential liabilities and records tax liabilities for anticipated tax audit issues based on its estimate of whether, and the extent to which, additional taxes will be due. The Company adjusts these liabilities in light of changing facts and circumstances; however, due to the complexity of some of these uncertainties, the ultimate resolution may result in a payment that is materially different from the Company's current estimate of the tax liabilities. If the Company's estimate of tax liabilities proves to be less than the ultimate assessment, an additional charge to expense would result. If the estimate of tax liabilities proves to be greater than the ultimate assessment, a tax benefit would result. Cash and Cash Equivalents ACCOUNTING POLICY: Cash in the statement of financial position includes cash on hand and held at banks and cash equivalents include short-term guaranteed investment certificates redeemable within three months or less at the date of purchase. 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS (continued) Financial Instruments ACCOUNTING POLICY: Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. On initial recognition, all financial assets and financial liabilities are recorded at fair value, net of attributable transaction costs, except for financial assets and liabilities classified as at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). The directly attributable transaction costs of financial assets and liabilities classified as at FVTPL are expensed in the period in which they are incurred. Subsequent measurement of financial assets and liabilities depends on the classifications of such assets and liabilities. Amortized cost Financial assets that meet the following conditions are measured subsequently at amortized cost: the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows, and

the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. The amortized cost of a financial asset is the amount at which the financial asset is measured at initial recognition minus the principal repayments, plus the cumulative amortization using effective interest method of any difference between that initial amount and the maturity amount, adjusted for any loss allowance. Interest income is recognized using the effective interest method. The Company's financial assets at amortized cost primarily include cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables and value added taxes receivable included in other current and non-current financial assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") Financial assets that meet the following conditions are measured at FVTOCI: The financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets; and

The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. The Company has designated certain investments in marketable securities that are not held for trading as FVTOCI (note 14). On initial recognition, the Company may make an irrevocable election (on an instrument-by-instrument basis) to designate investments in equity instruments that would otherwise be measured at fair value through profit or loss to present subsequent changes in fair value in other comprehensive income. Designation at FVTOCI is not permitted if the equity investment is held for trading or if it is contingent consideration recognized by an acquirer in a business combination. Investments in equity instruments at FVTOCI are initially measured at fair value plus transaction costs. Subsequently, they are measured at fair value with gains and losses arising from changes in fair value recognized in OCI. The cumulative gain or loss is not reclassified to profit or loss on disposal of the Financial assets measured subsequently at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") By default, all other financial assets, including derivatives, are measured subsequently at FVTPL. The Company, at initial recognition, may also irrevocably designate a financial asset as measured at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces a measurement or recognition inconsistency that would otherwise arise from measuring assets or liabilities or recognizing the gains and losses on them on different bases. Financial assets measured at FVTPL are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period, with any fair value gains or losses recognized in profit or loss to the extent they are not part of a designated hedging relationship. Fair value is determined in the manner described in note 25. The Company's financial assets at FVTPL include its account receivable arising from sales of metal contained in concentrates. ACCOUNTING POLICY: Financial liabilities and equity Debt and equity instruments are classified as either financial liabilities or as equity in accordance with the substance of the contractual arrangements and the definitions of a financial liability and an equity instrument. An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of the Company after deducting all its liabilities. Equity instruments issued by the Company are recognized at the proceeds received, net of direct issue costs. Repurchase of the 39Company's own equity instruments is recognized and deducted directly in equity. No gain or loss is recognized in profit or loss on the purchase, sale, issue or cancellation of the Company's own equity instruments. Financial liabilities that are not contingent consideration of an acquirer in a business combination, held for trading or designated as FVTPL, are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. The Company's financial liabilities at amortized cost primarily include trade and other payables, debt facilities (note 20) and lease liabilities (note 21). Provisions (Note 22) ACCOUNTING POLICY: Provisions are recognized when the Company has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of a past event, it is probable that the Company will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate of the obligation can be made. The amount recognized as a provision is the present value of the expenditures expected to be required to settle the obligation using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessment of the time value of money and the risks specific to the obligation. The increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognized as finance costs. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. equity instrument, instead, it is transferred to retained earnings. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES, ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS (continued) Financial Instruments (continued) ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS: Estimated Reclamation and Closure Costs The Company's provision for decommissioning liabilities represents management's best estimate of the present value of the future cash outflows required to settle estimated reclamation and closure costs at the end of the mine's life. The provision reflects estimates of future costs, inflation, movements in foreign exchange rates and assumptions of risks associated with the future cash outflows, and the applicable risk-free interest rates for discounting the future cash outflows. Changes in the above factors can result in a change to the provision recognized by the Company. Changes to reclamation and closure cost obligations are recorded with a corresponding change to the carrying amounts of related mining properties. Adjustments to the carrying amounts of related mining properties can result in a change to future depletion expense. Earnings or Loss per Share (Note 11) ACCOUNTING POLICY: Basic earnings or loss per share for the period is calculated by dividing the earnings or loss attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the reporting period. 40Diluted earnings or loss per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of shares outstanding to assume conversion of all potentially dilutive share equivalents, such as stock options and share purchase warrants, and assumes the receipt of proceeds upon exercise of the options to determine the number of shares assumed to be purchased at the average market price during the period. Future Changes in Accounting Policies Not Yet Effective as at December 31, 2019 Amendments to IFRS 3 Definition of a Business The amendments clarify that while businesses usually have outputs, outputs are not required for an integrated set of activities and assets to qualify as a business. To be considered a business an acquired set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create outputs. Additional guidance is provided that helps to determine whether a substantive process has been acquired. The amendments introduce an optional concentration test that permits a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is not a business. Under the optional concentration test, the acquired set of activities and assets is not a business if substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or group of similar assets. The amendments are applied prospectively to all business combinations and asset acquisitions for which the acquisition date is on or after the first annual reporting period beginning on or after January 1, 2020, with early application permitted. The Company will assess the impact of these amendments on future acquisitions to all business combinations and asset acquisitions. Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material The amendments are intended to make the definition of material in IAS 1 easier to understand and are not intended to alter the underlying concept of materiality in IFRS Standards. The concept of obscuring material information with immaterial information has been included as part of the new definition. The threshold for materiality influencing users has been changed from could influence to could reasonably be expected to influence. The definition of material in IAS 8 has been replaced by a reference to the definition of material in IAS 1. In addition, the IASB amended other Standards and the Conceptual Framework that contain a definition of material or refer to the term material to ensure consistency. The amendments are applied prospectively for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020, with earlier application permitted. Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards Together with the revised Conceptual Framework, which became effective upon publication on March 29, 2018, the IASB has also issued Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards. The document contains amendments to IFRS 2, IFRS 3, IFRS 6, IFRS 14, IAS 1, IAS 8, IAS 34, IAS 37, IAS 38, IFRIC 12, IFRIC 19, IFRIC 20, IFRIC 22, and SIC-32. Not all amendments, however, update those pronouncements with regard to references to and quotes from the framework so that they refer to the revised Conceptual Framework. Some pronouncements are only updated to indicate which version of the Framework they are referencing to (the IASC Framework adopted by the IASB in 2001, the IASB Framework of 2010, or the new revised Framework of 2018) or to indicate that definitions in the Standard have not been updated with the new definitions developed in the revised Conceptual Framework. The amendments, where they actually are updates, are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020, with early application permitted. 4. ACQUISITION OF PRIMERO MINING CORP. Description of the Transaction On May 10, 2018, First Majestic completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Arrangement") of Primero Mining Corp. pursuant to the terms and conditions of an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") between First Majestic and Primero dated January 11, 2018. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, First Majestic issued an aggregate of 6,418,594 common shares to Primero shareholders, on the basis of 0.03325 of a First Majestic common share for each Primero common share (the "Exchange Ratio"). The Arrangement also provided for the issuance by First Majestic of an aggregate of 221,908 replacement stock options (the "Replacement Options") to the holders of outstanding Primero stock options, at exercise prices adjusted by the Exchange Ratio. Under the Arrangement, all existing warrants of Primero also became exercisable to acquire First Majestic shares at exercise prices adjusted by the Exchange Ratio ("Replacement Warrants"). After the effective date of the Arrangement, such warrants are exercisable for an aggregate of 366,124 common shares of the Company. The fair value of the Replacement Options and Replacement Warrants, determined using a Black-Scholes valuation model, resulted in a nominal value as the exercise prices of the options and warrants are significantly out-of-the-money based on the Exchange Ratio and underlying share price. With this transaction First Majestic added the San Dimas Silver/ Gold Mine, which is located approximately 130 km northwest of Durango, Durango State, Mexico. The mine is accessible via a 40 minute flight from Durango to the mine's airstrip. The operation consists of an underground mine and a mill with a 2,500 tpd capacity. Concurrently, in connection with the Arrangement, First Majestic terminated the pre-existing silver purchase agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and its subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("WPMI"), relating to the San Dimas Mine and entered into a new precious metal purchase agreement (the "New Stream Agreement") with WPMI and FM Metal Trading (Barbados) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Majestic. Pursuant to the New Stream Agreement, WPMI is entitled to receive 25% of the gold equivalent production (based on a fixed exchange ratio of 70 silver ounces to 1 gold ounce) at San Dimas in exchange for ongoing payments equal to the lesser of $600 (subject to a 1% annual inflation adjustment) and the prevailing market price, for each gold ounce delivered under the New Stream Agreement. As part of the restructuring of the stream agreement, WPMI received 20,914,590 common shares of First Majestic with an aggregate fair market value of approximately $143.1 million based on the closing price of First Majestic common shares on May 9, 2018 of $6.84. The final common share purchase consideration was determined based on the closing market price of First Majestic's common shares on the day before the closing date of the Arrangement. Consideration and Purchase Price Allocation Management has concluded that Primero constitutes a business and, therefore, the acquisition is accounted for in accordance with IFRS 3 - Business Combinations. Total consideration for the acquisition was valued at $187.0 million on the acquisition date. The purchase price allocation is as follows: Total Consideration 6,418,594 First Majestic shares to Primero shareholders at $6.84 (CAD$8.80) per share $ 43,903 20,914,590 First Majestic shares to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. at $6.84 (CAD$8.80) per share 143,056 $ 186,959 Allocation of Purchase Price Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,871 Value added taxes receivable 27,508 Inventories 15,628 Mining interests 178,183 Property, plant and equipment 122,815 Deposit on non-current assets 60 Non-current income taxes receivable 19,342 Other working capital items (23,792) Income taxes payable (2,888) Debt facilities (106,110) Decommissioning liabilities (4,095) Other non-current liabilities (4,678) Deferred tax liabilities (38,885) Net assets acquired $ 186,959 Total transaction costs of $4.9 million related to the acquisition were expensed in the year ended December 31, 2018. 41 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 5. SEGMENTED INFORMATION All of the Company's operations are within the mining industry and its major products are precious metals doré and precious and base metals concentrates which are refined or smelted into pure silver, gold, lead and zinc and sold to global metal brokers. Transfer prices between reporting segments are set on an arms-length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties. Coins and bullion cost of sales are based on transfer prices. A reporting segment is defined as a component of the Company that: engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses;

whose operating results are reviewed regularly by the entity's chief operating decision maker; and

for which discrete financial information is available. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's reporting segments includes its six operating mines in Mexico during the year including the La Parrilla mine which has temporarily suspended milling operations effective September 2, 2019 and the San Martin mine which was suspended effective July 2019 due to a growing insecurity in the area and safety concerns for our workforce. Effective January 1, 2019, the Company no longer considers the La Guitarra mine, which was placed on care and maintenance on August 3, 2018 as a significant reporting segment. Accordingly, it has been grouped in the "others" category for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The "others" category also consists of the Company's corporate assets including cash and cash equivalents, other development and exploration properties (Note 15), debt facilities (Note 20), intercompany eliminations, and corporate expenses which are not allocated to operating segments. The segmented information for the comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the Company's reporting segments for the reporting period ended December 31, 2019 for consistency. Management evaluates segment performance based on mine operating earnings. Therefore, other income and expense items are not allocated to the segments. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 5. SEGMENTED INFORMATION (continued) At December 31, 2019 Mining Interests Property, Total Assets Liabilities and 2018 Producing Exploration Equipment Assets Mexico San Dimas 2019 $ 193,433 $ 8,699 $ 116,556 $ 318,688 $ 375,359 $ 61,476 2018 182,434 3,705 120,218 306,357 368,460 59,990 Santa Elena 2019 45,046 18,592 47,787 111,425 134,666 23,867 2018 33,447 14,316 39,664 87,427 104,955 16,753 La Encantada 2019 23,091 1,104 14,736 38,931 71,255 21,563 2018 39,564 5,660 43,060 88,284 111,887 13,972 San Martin 2019 53,088 14,289 16,043 83,420 87,248 15,987 2018 50,406 12,538 18,373 81,317 92,835 23,386 La Parrilla 2019 20,065 7,348 7,723 35,136 56,270 8,384 2018 17,172 3,486 7,603 28,261 52,383 9,784 Del Toro 2019 11,129 5,566 6,002 22,697 37,546 7,899 2018 9,601 3,082 5,775 18,458 36,760 7,624 Others 2019 21,496 40,445 27,792 89,733 265,579 226,427 2018 21,027 39,175 16,391 76,593 158,830 200,028 Consolidated 2019 $ 367,348 $ 96,043 $ 236,639 $ 700,030 $ 1,027,924 $ 365,603 2018 $ 353,651 $ 81,962 $ 251,084 $ 686,697 $ 926,110 $ 331,537 Year Ended Depletion, Mine operating Capital December 31, 2019 Revenue Cost of sales depreciation, and 2018 and amortization earnings (loss) expenditures 42 Mexico San Dimas 2019 $ 185,999 $ 100,120 $ 28,491 $ 57,388 $ 42,511 2018 102,515 60,762 19,052 22,701 20,485 Santa Elena 2019 94,378 53,605 12,204 28,569 23,004 2018 83,116 52,154 12,352 18,610 18,908 La Encantada 2019 50,867 36,609 11,648 2,610 13,225 2018 24,533 30,215 13,955 (19,637) 16,938 La Parrilla 2019 14,023 16,152 3,422 (5,551) 10,503 2018 29,908 26,758 24,944 (21,794) 14,191 Del Toro 2019 7,627 11,615 1,718 (5,706) 4,886 2018 17,923 19,170 8,612 (9,859) 11,620 San Martin 2019 10,554 13,143 7,022 (9,611) 4,869 2018 33,925 22,903 8,608 2,414 9,302 Others 2019 496 902 1,079 (1,485) 25,196 2018 9,009 7,200 6,144 (4,335) 15,743 Consolidated 2019 $ 363,944 $ 232,146 $ 65,584 $ 66,214 $ 124,194 2018 $ 300,929 $ 219,162 $ 93,667 $ (11,900) $ 107,187 During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company had six (December 31, 2018 - eight) customers that accounted for 100% of its doré and concentrate sales revenue, with one major customer accounting for 85% of total revenue (2018 - one major customers for 72%). 6. REVENUES The Company sells metals in the form of doré and concentrates.The Company's primary product is silver and other metals produced as part of the extraction process, such as gold, lead and zinc, are considered as by-products. Revenues from sale of metal, including by-products, are recorded net of smelting and refining costs. Revenues for the year are summarized as follows: Year Ended December 31 2019 2018 Gross revenue by material: Doré $ 345,334 94% $ 255,723 83% Concentrate 23,501 6% 52,697 17% Gross revenue $ 368,835 100% $ 308,420 100% Gross revenue from payable metals: Silver $ 215,301 58% $ 176,783 57% Gold 143,029 39% 111,058 36% Lead 6,988 2% 14,369 5% Zinc 3,517 1% 6,210 2% Gross revenue 368,835 100% 308,420 100% Less: smelting and refining costs (4,891) (7,491) Revenues $ 363,944 $ 300,929 As at December 31, 2019, $4.5 million of revenues that have not satisfied performance obligations were recorded as unearned revenue (December 31, 2018 - $3.8 million) and will be recorded as revenue in the subsequent period. During the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue related to provisional pricing adjustments on concentrate sales was $0.1 million (2018 - $0.8 million). Gold Stream Agreement with Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

The Santa Elena mine has a purchase agreement with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm"), which requires the Company to sell 20% of its gold production over the life of mine from its leach pad and a designated area of its underground 43 operations. The selling price to Sandstorm is the lesser of the prevailing market price or $450 per ounce, subject to a 1% annual inflation. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company delivered 9,164 ounces (2018 - 8,947 ounces) of gold to Sandstorm at an average price of $458 per ounce (2018 - $453 per ounce). Gold Stream Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation

The San Dimas mine has a purchase agreement with WPMI, which entitles WPMI to receive 25% of the gold equivalent production (based on a fixed exchange ratio of 70 silver ounces to 1 gold ounce) at San Dimas in exchange for ongoing payments equal to the lesser of $600 (subject to a 1% annual inflation adjustment) and the prevailing market price, for each gold equivalent ounce delivered under the New Stream Agreement.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company delivered 44,667 ounces (2018 - 21,962 ounces) of gold equivalent to WPMI at $604 (2018 - $600) per ounce. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 7. COST OF SALES Cost of sales excludes depletion, depreciation and amortization and are costs that are directly related to production and generation of revenues at the operating segments. Significant components of cost of sales are comprised of the following: 9. INVESTMENT AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS) The Company's investment and other income (loss) are comprised of the following: Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 12. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Trade and other receivables of the Company are comprised of: December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Trade receivables $ 3,503 $ 4,671 14. OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS (continued) Marketable Securities

Changes in fair value of marketable securities designated as fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") for the year ended December 31, 2019 totalling $0.5 million (2018 - $4.7 million) are recorded through profit or loss. Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Consumables and materials $ 45,947 $ 49,750 Labour costs 118,229 106,540 Energy 35,135 35,366 Other costs 13,243 13,300 Production costs $ 212,554 $ 204,956 Transportation and other selling costs 2,735 3,399 Workers participation costs 9,036 5,775 Environmental duties and royalties 1,438 1,288 Inventory changes 3,459 (3,776) (Cost recovery) writedowns related Gain (loss) from investment in marketable securities (Note 14(a)) $ 528 $ (4,704) Gain from investment in silver futures derivatives (Note 14(b)) 1,237 269 Interest income and other 6,344 3,691 $ 8,109 $ (744) 10. FINANCE COSTS Other 792 928 $ 4,295 $ 5,599 13.INVENTORIES Inventories consist primarily of materials and supplies and products of the Company's operations, in varying stages of the production process, and are presented at the lower of weighted average cost or net realizable value. Inventories of the Company are comprised of: Changes in fair value of marketable securities designated as fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.3 million (2018 - $0.5 million) and was recorded through other comprehensive income and will not be transferred into profit or loss upon disposition or impairment. (b) Silver Future Derivatives As at December 31, 2019, the Company did not carry any position in silver future contracts (December 31, 2018 - $2.0 million). For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized a $1.2 million net gain on its investment in silver future derivatives to Republic Metals Refining Corp. bankruptcy(1) (1,600) 7,520 Standby Costs(2) 2,879 - Restructuring costs(3) 1,645 - $ 232,146 $ 219,162 In November 2018, one of the refineries used by the Company, Republic Metals Refining Corp. ("Republic"), announced it filed for bankruptcy. As a result, the Company wrote off $7.5 million in inventory that were in Republic's possession for refining. In September 2019, the Company reached a partial litigation settlement 44for $1.6 million. The Company continues to pursue legal and insurance channels to recover the remaining balance of inventory, but there is no assurance that this inventory is recoverable. Effective from July 2019, the Company temporarily suspended all mining and processing activities at the San Martin operation due to a growing insecurity in the area and safety concerns for our workforce. The Company is working with authorities to secure the area and uncertain of a restart date. Effective September 2019, the Company has temporarily suspended milling operations at the La Parrilla mine. Restructuring costs reflect estimated costs, such as severance and plant closure costs, incurred or to be incurred for re-organizing the operation. 8. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Finance costs are primarily related to interest and accretion expense on the Company's debt facilities, lease liabilities and accretion of decommissioning liabilities. The Company's finance costs in the year are summarized as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Debt facilities (Note 20) $ 10,885 $ 10,389 Lease liabilities (Note 21) 1,142 524 Accretion of decommissioning liabilities (Note 22) 2,410 1,495 Silver sales and other 710 628 $ 15,147 $ 13,036 11. LOSS PER SHARE Basic earnings or loss per share is the net earnings or loss available to common shareholders divided by the weighted average number December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Finished goods - doré and concentrates $ 1,965 $ 2,538 Work-in-process 3,229 4,626 Stockpile 2,130 1,257 Silver coins and bullion 291 351 Materials and supplies 22,902 23,696 $ 30,517 $ 32,468 The amount of inventories recognized as an expense during the year is equivalent to the total of cost of sales plus depletion, depreciation and amortization for the period. As at December 31, 2019, mineral inventories, which consist of stockpile, work-in- process and finished goods, includes a $0.4 million (December 31, 2018 - $3.0 million) net realizable value write-down which was recognized in cost of sales during the year. (2018 - gain of $0.3 million). (c) Foreign Exchange Derivatives the Company held foreign exchange options to purchase Mexican pesos with notional value of $26.0 million at an average exercise MXN:USD rate of 19.75 with expiry dates from January to April 2020, and foreign exchange swaps to purchase Mexican pesos with notional value of $1.0 million at MXN:USD rate of 19.50. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized a foreign exchange gain of 45 $3.0 million on foreign exchange derivatives. General and administrative expenses are incurred to support the administration of the business that are not directly related to production. Significant components of general and administrative of common shares outstanding during the year. Diluted net earnings or loss per share adjusts basic net earnings per share for the effects of potential dilutive common shares. 14.OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS As at December 31, 2019, other financial assets consists of the Company's investment in marketable securities and foreign expenses are comprised of the following: Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Corporate administration $ 5,202 $ 5,552 Salaries and benefits 13,797 10,412 Audit, legal and professional fees 4,943 3,421 Filing and listing fees 429 449 Directors fees and expenses 793 739 Depreciation 1,636 855 $ 26,800 $ 21,428 The calculations of basic and diluted earnings or loss per share for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net loss for the year $ (40,474) $ (204,164) Weighted average number of shares on issue - basic and diluted(1) 201,615,489 183,650,405 Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.20) $ (1.11) Loss per share - diluted $ (0.20) $ (1.11) exchange derivatives comprised of the following: December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 First Mining Gold Corp. (TSX: FF) $ 3,010 $ 2,753 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) 2,616 2,236 FVTPL marketable securities $ 5,626 $ 4,989 FVTOCI marketable securities 880 1,431 Total marketable securities $ 6,506 $ 6,420 Silver future derivatives - 2,038 Foreign exchange derivatives 982 - Total other financial assets $ 7,488 $ 8,458 For the year ended December 31, 2019, diluted weighted average number of shares excluded 7,583,439 (2018 - 6,644,542) options, 128,944 restricted share units (2018 - nil) and 16,327,598 (2018 - 16,327,598) common shares issuable under the convertibledebentures (Note 20(a)) that were anti-dilutive. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 15.MINING INTERESTS Mining interests primarily consist of acquisition, development and exploration costs directly related to the Company's operations and projects. Upon commencement of commercial production, mining interests for producing properties are depleted on a units-of-production basis over the estimated economic life of the mine. In applying the units of production method, depletion is determined using quantity of material ex- tracted from the mine in the period as a portion of total quantity of material, based on reserves and resources, considered to be highly probable to be economically extracted over the life of mine plan. The Company's mining interests are comprised of the following: December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Producing properties $ 367,348 $ 353,651 Exploration properties (non-depletable) 96,043 81,962 $ 463,391 $ 435,613 Producing properties are allocated as follows: San Dimas Santa Elena La Encantada La Parrilla Del Toro San Martin La Guitarra Total Cost At December 31, 2017 $ - $ 36,371 $ 88,627 $ 155,351 $ 104,635 $ 90,955 $ 106,691 $ 582,630 Additions 11,030 7,609 5,787 8,336 6,241 3,988 2,686 45,677 Acquisition of Primero 178,183 - - - - - - 178,183 (Note 4) Change in decommissioning 4,092 (633) 3,122 - - - - 6,581 liabilities (Note 22) Transfer from - 1,694 1,900 - - - - 3,594 exploration properties NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 15. MINING INTERESTS (continued) Exploration properties are allocated as follows: San Dimas Santa Elena La Encantada La Parrilla Del Toro San Martin La Guitarra Other Total Cost At December 31, 2017 $ - $ 7,777 $ 5,221 $ 13,982 $ 10,117 $ 9,599 $ 10,385 $ 29,847 $ 86,928 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 3,705 8,233 2,339 3,291 2,363 2,939 1,337 3,593 27,800 Impairment - - - (13,787) (9,398) - (5,987) - (29,172) Transfer to producing properties - (1,694) (1,900) - - - - - (3,594) At December 31, 2018 $ 3,705 $ 14,316 $ 5,660 $ 3,486 $ 3,082 $ 12,538 $ 5,735 $ 33,440 $ 81,962 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 7,450 11,738 2,164 3,862 2,484 1,751 - 1,032 30,481 Change in decommissioning liabilities (Note 22) - - - - - - - 238 238 Impairment (Note 18) - - (1,061) - - - - - (1,061) Transfer to producing properties (2,456) (7,462) (5,659) - - - - - (15,577) At December 31, 2019 $ 8,699 $ 18,592 $ 1,104 $ 7,348 $ 5,566 $ 14,289 $ 5,735 $ 34,710 $ 96,043 San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, Durango State

The San Dimas Mine has a gold and silver streaming agreement with WPMI which entitles WPMI to receive 25% of the gold equivalent production (based on a fixed exchange ratio of 70 silver ounces to 1 gold ounce) at San Dimas in exchange for ongoing payments equal to the lesser of $600 (subject to a 1% annual inflation adjustment commencing in May 2019) and the prevailing market price, for each gold equivalent ounce delivered under the New Stream Agreement. 46 At December 31, 2018 $ 193,305 $ 45,041 $ 99,436 $ 163,687 $ 110,876 $ 94,943 $ 109,377 $ 816,665 Additions 24,596 6,813 5,995 5,262 1,735 2,091 - 46,492 (b) Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, Sonora State 47 Change in decommissioning 301 2,338 500 696 945 4,051 469 9,300 liabilities (Note 22) Transfer from 2,456 7,462 5,659 - - - - 15,577 exploration properties At December 31, 2019 $ 220,658 $ 61,654 $ 111,590 $ 169,645 $ 113,556 $ 101,085 $ 109,846 $ 888,034 Accumulated depletion, amortization and impairment At December 31, 2017 $ - $ (7,639) $ (55,564) $ (62,144) $ (67,154) $ (40,317) $ (62,594) $ (295,412) Depletion and amortization (10,871) (3,955) (4,308) (16,470) (4,850) (4,220) (3,102) (47,776) Impairment (Note 18) - - - (67,901) (29,271) - (22,654) (119,826) At December 31, 2018 $ (10,871) ($11,594) $ (59,872) $ (146,515) $ (101,275) $ (44,537) $ (88,350) $ (463,014) Depletion and amortization (16,354) (5,014) (6,025) (3,065) (1,152) (3,460) - (35,070) Impairment (Note 18) - - (22,602) - - - - (22,602) At December 31, 2019 $ (27,225) ($16,608) $ (88,499) $ (149,580) $ (102,427) $ (47,997) $ (88,350) $ (520,686) Carrying values At December 31, 2018 $ 182,434 $ 33,447 $ 39,564 $ 17,172 $ 9,601 $ 50,406 $ 21,027 $ 353,651 At December 31, 2019 $ 193,433 $ 45,046 $ 23,091 $ 20,065 $ 11,129 $ 53,088 $ 21,496 $ 367,348 The Santa Elena Mine has a gold streaming agreement with Sandstorm, which requires the mine to sell 20% of its life of mine gold production from its leach pad and a designated area of its underground operations to Sandstorm. The selling price to Sandstorm is the lesser of $450 per ounce, subject to a 1% annual inflation increase commencing in April 2018, and the prevailing market price. In December 2016, the Company entered into an option agreement with Compania Minera Dolores, S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of Pan American Silver Corp., to acquire the Los Hernandez Property, consisting of 5,802 hectares of mining concessions north of the Santa Elena mine. In exchange, First Majestic has agreed to incur $1.6 million in exploration costs on the property over four years, grant a 2.5% NSR royalty on the related concessions, and to pay $1.4 million in option payments, of which $0.7 million has been paid and the remaining balance of $0.7 million is due in December 2020. As at December 31, 2019, the Company has incurred $0.9 million in exploration costs on the property. 16. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT The majority of the Company's property, plant and equipment is used in the Company's operating mine segments. Property, plant and equipment is depreciated using either the straight-line or units-of-production method over the shorter of the estimated useful life of the asset or the expected life of mine. Where an item of property, plant and equipment comprises of major components with different useful lives, the components are accounted for as separate items of property, plant and equipment. Assets under construction are recorded at cost and re-allocated to land and buildings, machinery and equipment or other when they become available for use. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 16. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (continued) Property, plant and equipment are comprised of the following: Land and Buildings(1) Machinery and Assets under Other Total Equipment Construction Cost At December 31, 2017 $ 134,398 $ 341,899 $ 21,949 $ 14,711 $ 512,957 Additions 9 4,411 28,669 621 33,710 Acquisition of Primero(Note 4) 40,404 70,064 7,169 5,178 122,815 Transfer and disposals 3,053 14,488 (22,114) 2,900 (1,673) At December 31, 2018 $ 177,864 $ 430,862 $35,673 $ 23,410 $ 667,809 Additions - 1,991 44,709 521 47,221 Transfer and disposals 20,548 23,802 (52,737) 507 (7,880) At December 31, 2019 $ 198,412 $ 456,655 $ 27,645 $ 24,438 $ 707,150 Accumulated depletion, amortization and impairment At December 31, 2017 $ (86,404) $ (223,353) $ - $ (11,148) $ (320,905) Depreciation and amortization (8,215) (36,650) - (1,777) (46,642) Transfers and disposals - 1,464 - 48 1,512 Impairment (Note 18) (16,639) (33,420) - (631) (50,690) At December 31, 2018 $ (111,258) $ (291,959) $ - $ (13,508) $ (416,725) Depreciation and amortization (4,980) (23,829) - (2,122) (30,931) Transfer and disposals 271 5,189 - 459 5,919 Impairment (Note 18) (13,073) (15,701) - - (28,774) At December 31, 2019 $ (129,040) $ (326,300) $ - $ (15,171) $ (470,511) Carrying values At December 31, 2018 $ 66,606 $ 138,903 $ 35,673 $ 9,902 $ 251,084 48 At December 31, 2019 $ 69,372 $ 130,355 $ 27,645 $ 9,267 $ 236,639 (1) Included in land and buildings is $11.5 million (December 31, 2018 - $11.5 million) of land which is not subject to depreciation. Property, plant and equipment, including land and buildings, machinery and equipment, assets under construction and other assets above are allocated by mine as follow: San Dimas Santa Elena La Encantada La Parrilla Del Toro San Martin La Guitarra Other Total Cost At December 31, 2017 $ - $ 73,684 $ 124,198 $ 96,491 $ 117,201 $ 47,541 $ 28,115 $ 25,727 $ 512,957 Additions 5,750 3,066 8,812 2,564 3,016 2,375 1,296 6,831 33,710 Acquisition of Primero (Note 4) 122,815 - - - - - - - 122,815 Transfers and disposals (802) (79) (864) (9) 1,311 1,784 (2,648) (366) (1,673) At December 31, 2018 $ 127,763 $ 76,671 $ 132,146 $ 99,046 $ 121,528 $ 51,700 $ 26,763 $ 32,192 $ 667,809 Additions 10,465 4,453 5,066 1,379 667 1,027 - 24,164 47,221 Transfers and disposals (1,925) 9,638 90 (4,104) (47) (409) (310) (10,813) (7,880) At December 31, 2019 $ 136,303 $ 90,762 $ 137,302 $ 96,321 $ 122,148 $ 52,318 $ 26,453 $ 45,543 $ 707,150 Accumulated depreciation, amortization and impairment At December 31, 2017 $ - $ (28,898) $ (80,269) $ (52,984) $ (93,579) $ (27,789) $ (21,654) $ (15,732) $ (320,905) Depreciation and amortization (8,179) (8,397) (9,646) (8,489) (3,761) (4,388) (2,161) (1,621) (46,642) Transfers and disposals 634 288 829 92 (804) (1,150) 1,546 77 1,512 Impairment (Note 18) - - - (30,062) (17,609) - (3,019) - (50,690) At December 31, 2018 $ (7,545) $ (37,007) $ (89,086) $ (91,443) $ (115,753) $ (33,327) $ (25,288) $ (17,276) $ (416,725) Depreciation and amortization (12,355) (6,989) (5,278) (561) (458) (3,359) - (1,931) (30,931) Transfers and disposals 153 1,021 572 3,406 65 411 117 174 5,919 Impairment (Note 18) - - (28,774) - - - - - (28,774) At December 31, 2019 $ (19,747) $ (42,975) $ (122,566) $ (88,598) $ (116,146) $ (36,275) $ (25,171) $ (19,033) $ (470,511) Carrying values At December 31, 2018 $ 120,218 $ 39,664 $ 43,060 $ 7,603 $ 5,775 $ 18,373 $ 1,475 $ 14,916 $ 251,084 At December 31, 2019 $ 116,556 $ 47,787 $ 14,736 $ 7,723 $ 6,002 $ 16,043 $ 1,282 $ 26,510 $ 236,639 17. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS The Company entered into operating leases to use certain land, building, mining equipment and corporate equipment for its operations. Upon the adoption of IFRS 16, which became effective January 1, 2019 (see note 2), the Company is required to recognize right-of-use assets representing its right to use these underlying leased asset over the lease term. Right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, equivalent to its obligation for payments over the term of the leases, and subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. Depreciation is recorded on a straight-line basis over the shorter period of lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. Right-of-use assets are comprised of the following: Land and Machinery and Other Total Buildings Equipment At December 31, 2018 $ - $ - $ - $ - Initial adoption of IFRS 16 (Note 3) 2,624 1,036 22 3,682 Additions 571 14,132 - 14,703 Remeasurements 1,686 232 - 1,918 Depreciation and amortization (674) (1,286) (7) (1,967) Impairment (Note 18) - (6,302) - (6,302) At December 31, 2019 $ 4,207 $ 7,812 $ 15 $ 12,034 18. IMPAIRMENT OF NON-CURRENT ASSETS During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company determined there were indicators of potential impairment on its non- current assets, including the following: La Encantada - a decrease in economics of the roaster project and mine plan;

San Martin - a decrease in Reserves and Resources and suspension of operations due to security concerns; and

Del Toro - management's decision in January 2020 to temporarily suspend mining and milling operations in order to improve operating cash flow and profit margins while focusing on an expanded drill program in the area. Based on the Company's assessment, the Company concluded that the La Encantada mine had estimated recoverable value, based on its FVLCD, below its carrying value and impairment charge was required: Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 La Encantada Silver Mine $ 58,739 $ - La Parrilla Silver Mine - 111,750 Del Toro Silver Mine - 56,278 La Guitarra Silver Mine - 31,660 Impairment of non-current assets $ 58,739 $ 199,688 Deferred income tax recovery (6,300) (48,588) Impairment of non-current assets, net of tax $ 52,439 $ 151,100 The impairment charge recognized for the year ended December 31, 2019 in respect of La Encantada was as follows: Mining interests Right of Property, plant Producing Exploration use assets and equipment Total La Encantada Silver Mine $ 22,602 $ 1,061 $ 6,302 $ 28,774 $ 58,739 Impairment of non-current assets $ 22,602 $ 1,061 $ 6,302 $ 28,774 $ 58,739 The impairment charge recognized for the year ended December 31, 2018 in respect of La Parrilla, Del Toro and La Guitarra were as follows: Mining interests Property, plant Producing Exploration and equipment Total La Parrilla $ 67,901 $ 13,787 $ 30,062 $ 111,750 Del Toro Silver Mine 29,271 9,398 17,609 56,278 La Guitarra Silver Mine 22,654 5,987 3,019 31,660 Impairment of non-current assets $ 119,826 $ 29,172 $ 50,690 $ 199,688 Recoverable values are determined based on fair market value of the asset and estimated using internal discounted cash flow economic models projected using management's best estimate of recoverable mineral reserves and resources, future operating costs, capital expenditures and long-term foreign exchange rates. 49 Metal price assumptions used to determine the recoverable amounts for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are summarized in the following table: December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Commodity Prices 2020-2023 Long-term 2019-2022 Long-term Average Average Silver (per ounce) $ 18.84 $ 19.50 $ 17.23 $ 18.50 Gold (per ounce) $ 1,536 $ 1,416 $ 1,318 $ 1,350 Lead (per pound) n/a n/a $ 0.99 $ 1.00 Zinc (per pound) n/a n/a $ 1.19 $ 1.19 A discount rate of 4.5% (2018 - 6.5%), equivalent to the Company's weighted average cost of capital for the year ended December 31, 2019 was used to determine FVLCD based on internal discounted cash flow economic models for each CGU. The internal discounted cash flow economic models used to determine FVLCD are significantly affected by changes in key assumptionsforfuturemetalprices,capitalexpenditures,production cost estimates, discount rates and price to net asset value multiples. Management's estimate of FVLCD is classified as level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. There was no material change in the valuation techniques utilized to determine FVLCD in the year ended December 31, 2019. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 19. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES The Company's trade and other payables are primarily comprised of amounts outstanding for purchases relating to mining operations, exploration and evaluation activities and corporate expenses. The normal credit period for these purchases is usually between 30 to 90 days. Trade and other payables are comprised of the following items: December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Trade payables $ 23,984 $ 26,420 Trade related accruals 12,314 9,351 Payroll and related benefits 19,059 11,255 Environmental duty 1,483 1,536 Other accrued liabilities 2,283 1,621 $ 59,123 $ 50,183 20. DEBT FACILITIES The movement in debt facilities during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, are comprised of the following: Convertible Revolving Credit Scotia Primero Debentures Facility Debt Debt Total (a) (b) Facilities Facilities Balance at December 31, 2017 $ - $ - $ 31,769 $ - $ 31,769 Net proceeds from convertible debentures 151,079 - - - 151,079 Portion allocated to equity reserves (26,252) - - - (26,252) Net proceeds from revolving credit facility - 34,006 - - 34,006 Acquisition of Primero (Note 4) - - - 106,111 106,111 Finance costs 50 Interest expense 2,738 1,170 529 - 4,437 Accretion 4,978 419 555 - 5,952 Repayments of principal - (16,000) (32,072) (106,111) (154,183) Payments of finance costs (1,736) (890) (781) - (3,407) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 130,807 $ 18,705 $ - $ - $ 149,512 Finance costs Interest expense 2,975 1,498 - - 4,473 Accretion 5,758 654 - - 6,412 Payments of finance costs (2,933) (1,646) - - (4,579) Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 136,607 $ 19,211 $ - $ - $ 155,818 Statements of Financial Position Presentation Current portion of debt facilities $ 1,002 $ 279 $ - $ - $ 1,281 Debt facilities 129,805 18,426 - - 148,231 Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 130,807 $ 18,705 $ - $ - $ 149,512 Current portion of debt facilities $ 1,043 $ 132 $ - $ - $ 1,175 Debt facilities 135,564 19,079 - - 154,643 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 136,607 $ 19,211 $ - $ - $ 155,818 Convertible Debentures

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company issued $156.5 million of unsecured senior convertible debentures (the "Notes"). The Company received net proceeds of $151.1 million after transaction costs of $5.4 million. The Notes mature on March 1, 2023 and bear an interest rate of 1.875% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears in March and September of each year.

The Notes are convertible into common shares of the Company at any time prior to maturity at a conversion rate of 104.3297 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes converted, representing an initial conversion price of $9.59 per common share, subject to certain anti-dilution adjustments. In addition, if certain fundamental changes occur, holders of the Notes may be entitled to an increased conversion rate.

The Company may not redeem the Notes before March 6, 2021, except in the event of certain changes in Canadian tax law. At any time on or after March 6, 2021 and until maturity, the Company may redeem all or part of the Notes for cash if the last reported share price of the Company's common shares for 20 or more trading days in a period of 30 consecutive trading days exceeds 130% of the conversion price. The redemption price is equal to the sum of: (i) 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed and (ii) accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date. 20.DEBT FACILITIES (continued) Convertible Debentures (continued)

The Company is required to offer to purchase for cash all of the outstanding Notes upon a fundamental change, at a cash purchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be purchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the fundamental change purchase date.

The component parts of the convertible debentures, a compound instrument, are classified separately as financial liabilities and equity in accordance with the substance of the contractual arrangement and the definitions of a financial liability and an equity instrument. A conversion option that will be settled by the exchange of a fixed amount of cash or another financial asset for a fixed number of the Company's own equity instrument is an equity instrument.

At initial recognition, net proceeds of $151.1 million from the Notes were allocated into its debt and equity components. The fair value of the debt portion was estimated at $124.8 million using a discounted cash flow model method with an expected life of five years and a discount rate of 6.14%. This amount is recorded as a financial liability on an amortized cost basis using the effective interest method using an effective interest rate of 6.47% until extinguished upon conversion or at its maturity date.

The conversion option is classified as equity and was estimated based on the residual value of $26.3 million. This amount is not subsequently remeasured and will remain in equity until the conversion option is exercised, in which case, the balance recognized in equity will be transferred to share capital. Where the conversion option remains unexercised at the maturity date of the convertible note, the balance will remain in equity reserves. Deferred tax liability of $7.1 million related to taxable temporary difference arising from the equity portion of the convertible debenture was recognized in equity reserves.

Transaction costs of $5.4 million that relate to the issuance of the convertible debentures were allocated to the liability and equity components in proportion to the allocation of the gross proceeds. Transaction costs relating to the equity component are recognized directly in equity. Transaction costs relating to the liability component are included in the carrying amount of the liability component and are amortized over the life of the convertible debentures using the effective interest method. Revolving Credit Facility

On May 10, 2018, the Company entered into a $75.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility ("Revolving Credit Facility") with the Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal and Investec Bank PLC, as lenders. The Revolving Credit Facility will mature on its third anniversary date. Interest on the drawn balance will accrue at LIBOR plus an applicable range of 2.25% to 3.5% while the undrawn portion is subject to a standby fee with an applicable range of 0.5625% to 0.875%, dependent on certain financial parameters of First Majestic. As at December 31, 2019, the applicable rates were 4.5% and 0.6875%, respectively. These debt facilities are guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company and are also secured by a first priority charge against the assets of the Company, and a first priority pledge of shares of the Company's subsidiaries. The Revolving Credit Facility includes financial covenants, to be tested quarterly on a consolidated basis, requiring First Majestic to maintain the following: (a) a leverage ratio based on total debt to rolling four quarters adjusted EBITDA of not more than 3.00 to 1.00; (b) an interest coverage ratio, based on rolling four quarters adjusted EBITDA divided by interest payments, of not less than 4.00 to 1.00; and (c) tangible net worth of not less than $563.5 million plus 50% of its positive earnings subsequent to June 30, 2018. The debt facilities also provide for negative covenants customary for these types of facilities and allows the Company to enter into finance leases up to $30.0 million. As at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Company was in compliance with these covenants. 21. LEASE LIABILITIES The Company has finance leases, operating leases and equipment financing liabilities for various mine and plant equipment, office space and land. Finance leases and equipment financing obligations require underlying assets to be pledged as security against the obligations and all of the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the underlying asset being transferred to the Company. For operating leases, the Company controls but does not have ownership of the underlying right-of-use assets. Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Company's incremental borrowing rate. Lease liabilities are subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method, and adjusted for interest and lease payments. Certain lease agreements may contain lease and non-lease components, which are generally accounted for separately. For certain equipment leases, such as vehicles, the Company has elected to account for the lease and non-lease components as a single lease component. 51 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 21. LEASE LIABILITIES (continued) The movement in debt facilities during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, are comprised of the following: Finance Operating Equipment Leases Leases Financing Total (a) (b) (c) Balance at December 31, 2017 $ 2,109 $ - $ 7,196 $ 9,305 Finance costs 80 - 444 524 Repayments of principal (1,700) - (1,846) (3,546) Payments of finance costs (80) - (356) (436) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 409 $ - $ 5,438 $ 5,847 Initial adoption of IFRS 16 (Note 2) - 3,682 - 3,682 Additions - 14,706 - 14,706 Remeasurements - 1,918 - 1,918 Finance costs 18 789 335 1,142 Repayments of principal (359) (2,395) (2,459) (5,213) Payments of finance costs (18) - (379) (397) Foreign exchange loss - 251 - 251 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 50 $ 18,951 $ 2,935 $ 21,936 Statements of Financial Position Presentation Current portion of lease liabilities $ 352 $ - $ 2,552 $ 2,904 Lease liabilities 57 - 2,886 2,943 Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 409 $ - $ 5,438 $ 5,847 Current portion of lease liabilities $ 50 $ 4,518 $ 2,352 $ 6,920 Lease liabilities - 14,433 583 15,016 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 50 $ 18,951 $ 2,935 $ 21,936 (a) Finance Leases 52From time to time, the Company purchases equipment under finance leases, with terms ranging from 24 to 48 months with interest rates ranging from 6.9% to 7.5%. As at December 31, 2019, the net book value of property, plant and equipment includes $0.3 million (December 31, 2018 - $0.6 million) of equipment in property, plant and equipment pledged as security under finance leases. (b) Operating Leases Upon the adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recognized $3.7 million in operating lease liabilities as at January 1, 2019, primarily related to certain equipment and building rental contracts, land easement contracts and service contracts that contain embedded leases for property, plant and equipment. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the amounts of lease payments recognized in the profit and loss are summarized as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2019 Expenses relating to short-term leases $ 42,994 Expenses relating to variable lease payments not included in the measurement of lease liability 14,241 $ 57,235 These operating leases have remaining lease terms of one to ten years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within a year, with incremental borrowing rates ranging from 5.8% to 11.2%. Equipment Financing

During 2017, the Company entered into a $7.9 million credit facility with repayment terms ranging from 12 to 16 equal quarterly installments in principal plus related interest. The facility bears an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.60%. Proceeds from the equipment financing were primarily used for the purchase and rehabilitation of property, plant and equipment. The equipment financing is secured by certain equipment of the Company and is subject to various covenants, including the requirement for First Majestic to maintain a leverage ratio based on total debt to rolling four quarters adjusted EBITDA. As at December 31, 2019 and year ended December 31, 2018, the Company was in compliance with these covenants.

As at December 31, 2019, the net book value of property, plant and equipment includes $3.3 million (December 31, 2018 - $4.6 million) of equipment pledged as security for the equipment financing. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 22.DECOMMISSIONING LIABILITIES The Company has an obligation to undertake decommissioning, restoration, rehabilitation and environmental work when environmental disturbance is caused by the development and ongoing production of a mining operation. Movements in decommissioning liabilities during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are allocated as follow: San Dimas Santa Elena La Encantada San Martin La Parrilla Del Toro La Guitarra La Luz Total Balance at December 31, 2017 $ - $ 2,730 $ 3,317 $ 2,488 $ 3,002 $ 2,545 $ 1,692 $ 302 $ 16,076 Movements during the year: Acquisition of Primero 4,095 - - - - - - - 4,095 Change in rehabilitation provision 4,092 (633) 3,122 - - - - - 6,581 Reclamation costs incurred - - - - (2) (259) (203) - (464) Interest or accretion expense 225 221 269 204 243 208 125 - 1,495 Foreign exchange loss - 3 1 2 2 4 1 - 13 Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 8,412 $ 2,321 $ 6,709 $ 2,694 $ 3,245 $ 2,498 $ 1,615 $ 302 $ 27,796 Movements during the year: Change in rehabilitation provision 301 2,338 500 4,051 696 945 469 238 9,538 Reclamation costs incurred - - - - - - (104) - (104) Interest or accretion expense 744 207 592 237 282 219 129 - 2,410 Foreign exchange loss (15) 105 311 121 114 107 69 76 888 53 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 9,442 $ 4,971 $ 8,112 $ 7,103 $ 4,337 $ 3,769 $ 2,178 $ 616 $ 40,528 A provision for decommissioning liabilities is estimated based on current regulatory requirements and is recognized at the present value of such costs. The expected timing of cash flows in respect of the provision is based on the estimated life of the Company's mining operations. The discount rate is a risk-free rate determined based on Mexican pesos default swap rates ranging between 6.6% to 6.8% (2018 - 8.6% to 9.3%) for the respective estimated life of the operations. The inflation rate used is based on historical Mexican inflation rate of 4.0% (2018 - 3.8%). The present value of reclamation liabilities may be subject to change based on changes to cost estimates, remediation technologies or applicable laws and regulations. Changes in decommissioning liabilities are recorded against mining interests. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 23. INCOME TAXES The following is a reconciliation of income taxes calculated at the combined Canadian federal and provincial statutory tax rate to the income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Loss before tax $ (39,024) $ (263,047) Combined statutory tax rate 27.00 % 27.00% Income tax recovery computed at statutory tax rate (10,536) (71,023) Reconciling items: Effect of different foreign statutory tax rates on earnings of subsidiaries (24,320) (15,309) Impact of foreign exchange on deferred income tax assets and liabilities (10,194) 13,807 Change in unrecognized deferred income tax asset 30,399 39,765 7.5% mining royalty in Mexico (814) (8,225) Other non-deductible expenses 3,256 834 Impact of inflationary adjustments (2,412) 51 Change in tax provision estimates 23,987 8,258 Impact of post acquisition Primero restructure - (20,024) Other (7,916) (7,017) Income tax expense (recovery) $ 1,450 $ (58,883) Statements of (Loss) Earnings Presentation Current income tax expense $ 16,423 $ 2,148 Deferred income tax recovery (14,973) (61,031) Income tax expense (recovery) $ 1,450 $ (58,883) Effective tax rate (4%) 22% NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 23. INCOME TAXES (continued) At December 31, 2019, the Company recognized $51.1 million (2018 - $50.9 million) of net deferred tax assets in entities that have had a loss for tax purposes in either 2019 or 2018, or both. In evaluating whether it is probable that sufficient taxable income will be generated to realize the benefit of these deferred tax assets, the Company considered all available evidence, including approved budgets, forecasts and business plans and, in certain cases, tax planning opportunities. The aggregate amount of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries for which deferred taxes have not been recognized, as at December 31, 2019 was $379.3 million (2018 - $142.3 million). As at December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company has available Canadian, Swiss and Mexican non-capital tax losses, which if not utilized will expire as follows: Year of expiry Canadian Swiss Mexican December 31, December 31, non-capital losses non-capital losses non-capital losses 2019 2018 2019 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,726 2020 - - 544 544 274 2021 - 3,166 4,659 7,825 10,402 2022 - - 4,060 4,060 3,719 2023 - - 2,213 2,213 1,763 2024 - - 39,319 39,319 36,214 2025 - - 51,911 51,911 91,844 2026 - - 113,630 113,630 105,683 2027 - - 56,760 56,760 52,654 2028 - - 99,315 99,315 68,546 2029 and after 22,209 - 89,754 111,963 18,263 Total $ 22,209 $ 3,166 $ 462,165 $ 487,540 $ 391,088 Unrecognized losses $ - $ - $ 208,253 $ 208,253 $ 147,697 54During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the movement in deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities is shown as follows: 24. SHARE CAPITAL 55 Deferred tax Deferred tax assets Losses Provisions asset not Other Total recognized At December 31, 2017 $ 86,552 $ 10,115 $ (29,036) $ 815 $ 68,446 Benefit (expense) to income statement 17,702 6,393 (39,312) 2,741 (12,476) Acquisition of Primero (Note 4) 14,139 - - - 14,139 At December 31, 2018 $ 118,393 $ 16,508 $ (68,348) $ 3,556 $ 70,109 Benefit (expense) to income statement 8,079 6,379 (32,156) 4,295 (13,403) Charged to equity - - - 994 994 At December 31, 2019 $ 126,472 $ 22,887 $ (100,504) $ 8,845 $ 57,700 Property, plant and Effect of Non-current portion Deferred tax liabilities equipment and Mexican tax of income taxes Other Total mining interests deconsolidation payable At December 31, 2017 $ 95,696 $ 9,544 $ - $ 22,884 $ 128,124 (Benefit) expense to income statement (63,314) 488 1,752 (14,077) (75,151) Acquisition of Primero (Note 4) 33,000 - - 20,024 53,024 Charged to equity - - - 7,105 7,105 Reclassed to current income taxes payable - (3,288) - - (3,288) At December 31, 2018 $ 65,382 $ 6,744 $ 1,752 $ 35,936 $ 109,814 (Benefit) expense to income statement (32,381) 498 13,220 (2,891) (21,554) Reclassed to current income taxes payable - (2,813) - - (2,813) At December 31, 2019 $ 33,001 $ 4,429 $ 14,972 $ 33,045 $ 85,447 Statements of Financial Position Presentation Deferred tax assets $ 50,938 Deferred tax liabilities 90,643 At December 31, 2018 $ 39,705 Deferred tax assets $ 51,141 Deferred tax liabilities 78,888 At December 31, 2019 $ 27,747 (a) Authorized and issued capital The Company has unlimited authorized common shares with no par value. The movement in the Company's issued and outstanding capital during the period is summarized in the consolidated statements of changes in equity. In May 2018, the Company completed an arrangement agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Primero by issuing 27,333,363 common shares at a price of $6.84 (CAD$8.80) based on the Company's quoted market price as at the acquisition date. See Note 4 for details. In December 2018, and subsequently amended in August 2019, the Company filed prospectus supplements to the short form base shelf prospectus, pursuant to which the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time, sell common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $100.0 million. The sale of common shares would be made through "at-the-market distributions" ("ATM"), as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions, directly on the New York Stock Exchange. During the year ended December 31, 2019, First Majestic sold 11,172,982 common shares of the Company under the ATM program at an average price of $7.55 per share for gross proceeds of $84.4 million, or net proceeds of $81.9 million after costs. Subsequent to year end, the Company sold an additional 1,277,838 common shares under the ATM program at an average price of $10.81 per share for gross proceeds of $13.8 million. (b) Stock options Under the terms of the Company's 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), the maximum number of shares reserved for issuance under the LTIP is 8% of the issued shares on a rolling basis. Options may be exercisable over periods of up to ten years as determined by the Board of Directors of the Company and the exercise price shall not be less than the closing price of the shares on the day preceding the award date, subject to regulatory approval. All stock options granted are subject to vesting with 25% vesting on first anniversary from the date of grant, and 25% vesting each six months thereafter. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 24. SHARE CAPITAL (continued) Stock options (continued)

The following table summarizes information about stock options outstanding as at December 31, 2019: Options Outstanding Options Exercisable Number of Weighted Average Weighted Average Number of Weighted Average Weighted Average Exercise prices (CAD$) Exercise Price Remaining Life Exercise Price Remaining Life Options (CAD $/Share) (Years) Options (CAD $/Share) (Years) 4.69 - 5.00 906,082 4.79 1.01 906,082 4.79 1.01 5.01 - 10.00 3,795,640 8.38 8.08 719,766 8.55 6.53 10.01 - 15.00 2,585,602 11.26 3.37 2,148,102 11.10 2.11 15.01 - 20.00 100,000 16.06 1.65 100,000 16.06 1.65 20.01 - 126.01 196,115 72.69 1.28 196,115 72.69 1.28 7,583,439 10.70 5.37 4,070,065 12.33 2.60 The movements in stock options issued during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are summarized as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Number of Weighted Average Number of Weighted Average Exercise Price Exercise Price Options (CAD $/Share) Options (CAD $/Share) Balance, beginning of the year 9,266,098 10.76 9,431,737 9.35 Granted 2,601,680 8.83 2,552,796 15.95 Exercised (2,918,518) 7.54 (973,948) 5.28 Cancelled or expired (1,365,821) 14.31 (1,744,487) 13.78 Balance, end of the year 7,583,439 10.70 9,266,098 10.76 During the year ended December 31, 2019, the aggregate fair value of stock options granted was $8.5 million (December 31, 2018 - $7.8 million), 56or a weighted average fair value of $3.26 per stock option granted (December 31, 2018 - $3.07). The following weighted average assumptions were used in estimating the fair value of stock options granted using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model: Year Ended Year Ended Assumption Based on December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Risk-free interest rate (%) Yield curves on Canadian government zero- coupon 2.01 1.87 bonds with a remaining term equal to the stock options' expected life Expected life (years) Average of the expected vesting term and expiry term of the option 5.80 5.40 Expected volatility (%) Historical and implied volatility of the precious metals mining sector 51.29 58.70 Expected dividend yield (%) Annualized dividend rate as of the date of grant - - The weighted average closing share price at date of exercise for the year ended December 31, 2019 was CAD$12.81 (December 31, 2018 - CAD$8.86). (c) Restricted Share Units The Company adopted the 2019 LTIP to allow the Company to grant to its directors, employees and consultants non- transferable Restricted Share Units ("RSU's") based on the value of the Company's share price at the date of grant. Unless otherwise stated, the awards typically have a graded vesting schedule over a three-year period and can be settled either in cash or equity upon vesting at the discretion of the NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 24. SHARE CAPITAL (continued) Restricted Share Units (continued)

The following table summarizes the changes in RSU's for the year ended December 31, 2019: Year Ended December 31, 2019 Number of Weighted Average Shares Fair Value Outstanding, beginning of the year - $ - Granted 274,520 7.29 Settled (145,576) 7.29 Forfeited - - Outstanding, end of the year 128,944 7.29 Delisting from the Mexican Stock Exchange

On February 21, 2018, the Company received authorization from the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission to delist from the Mexican Stock Exchange ("Bolsa") due to low trading volumes and high costs associated with regulatory compliance. In connection with the delisting, during the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company repurchased and cancelled 14,343 of the Company's shares on Bolsa for total consideration of $0.1 million. 25. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RELATED RISK MANAGEMENT The Company's financial instruments and related risk management objectives, policies, exposures and sensitivity related to financial risks are summarized below. Fair value and categories of financial instruments

Financial instruments included in the consolidated statements of financial position are measured either at fair value or amortized cost. Estimated fair values for financial instruments are designed to approximate amounts for which the instruments could be exchanged in an arm's-length transaction between knowledgeable and willing parties. 57 The Company uses various valuation techniques in determining the fair value of financial assets and liabilities based on the extent to which the fair value is observable. The following fair value hierarchy is used to categorize and disclose the Company's financial assets and liabilities held at fair value for which a valuation technique is used: Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2: All inputs which have a significant effect on the fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly, for substantially the full contractual term. Level 3: Inputs which have a significant effect on the fair value are not based on observable market data. The table below summarizes the valuation methods used to determine the fair value of each financial instrument: Financial Instruments Measured at Fair Value Valuation Method Trade receivables (related to concentrate sales) Receivables that are subject to provisional pricing and final price adjustment at the end of the quotational period are estimated based on observable forward price of metal per London Metal Exchange (Level 2) Company. The Company intends to settle all RSU's in equity. The associated compensation cost is recorded as share-based payments expense against equity reserves. Marketable securities Silver futures derivatives Foreign exchange derivatives Financial Instruments Measured at Amortized Cost Cash and cash equivalents Trade and other receivables Trade and other payables Debt facilities Based on quoted market prices for identical assets in an active market (Level 1) as at the date of statements of financial position Valuation Method Approximated carrying value due to their short-term nature Assumed to approximate carrying value as discount rate on these instruments approximate the Company's credit risk. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the audited consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 25. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RELATED RISK MANAGEMENT (continued) Fair value and categories of financial instruments (continued)

The following table presents the Company's fair value hierarchy for financial assets and financial liabilities that are measured at fair value: December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Carrying value Fair value measurement Carrying value Fair value measurement Level 1 Level 2 Level 1 Level 2 Financial assets Trade receivables $ 1,182 $ - $ 1,182 $ 2,559 $ - $ 2,559 Marketable securities (Note 14) 6,506 6,506 - 6,420 6,420 - Silver futures derivatives (Note 14) - - - 2,038 2,038 - Foreign exchange derivatives 982 982 - - - - There were no transfers between levels 1, 2 and 3 during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Capital risk management

The Company's objectives when managing capital are to maintain financial flexibility to continue as a going concern while optimizing growth and maximizing returns of investments from shareholders.

The Company monitors its capital structure and, based on changes in operations and economic conditions, may adjust the structure by repurchasing shares, issuing new shares, issuing new debt or retiring existing debt. The Company prepares annual budget and quarterly forecasts to facilitate the management of its capital requirements. The annual budget is approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

The capital of the Company consists of equity (comprising of issued capital, equity reserves and retained earnings or accumulated deficit), debt facilities, lease liabilities, net of cash and cash equivalents as follows: December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Equity $ 662,321 $ 594,573 58 Debt facilities 155,818 149,512 Lease liabilities 21,936 5,847 Less: cash and cash equivalents (169,009) (57,013) $ 671,066 $ 692,919 The Company's investment policy is to invest its cash in highly liquid short-term investments with maturities of 90 days or less, selected with regards to the expected timing of expenditures from continuing operations. The Company expects that its available capital resources will be sufficient to carry out its development plans and operations for at least the next 12 months. The Company is not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements with the exception of complying with covenants under the debt facilities (Note 20) and lease liabilities (Note 21). As at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Company was in compliance with these covenants. Financial risk management

The Company thoroughly examines the various financial instruments and risks to which it is exposed and assesses the impact and likelihood of those risks. These risks may include credit risk, liquidity risk, currency risk, commodity price risk, and interest rate risk. Where material, these risks are reviewed and monitored by the Board of Directors.

Credit Risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss if a customer or counterparty fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Company's credit risk relates primarily to trade receivables in the ordinary course of business, value added taxes receivable and other receivables.

As at December 31, 2019, value added taxes ("VAT") receivable was $29.6 million (2018 - $59.7 million). Substantially, all of the historical VAT balances in arears for Primero Empresa Minera, S.A. de C.V. ("PEM") have been recovered during 2019. Majority of the remaining balance of VAT receivable are now in a normal range of three to six months and the Company fully expects the amounts to be refunded in the future.

The Company sells and receives payment upon delivery of its silver doré and by-products primarily through three international customers. Silver-lead concentrates and related base metal by-products are sold primarily through three international customers. All of the Company's customers have good ratings and payments of receivables are scheduled, routine and fully received within 60 days of submission; therefore, the balance of trade receivables owed to the Company in the ordinary course of business is not significant.

The carrying amount of financial assets recorded in the consolidated financial statements represents the Company's maximum exposure to credit risk. With the exception to the above, the Company believes it is not exposed to significant credit risk. NOTES TO AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars) 25. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RELATED RISK MANAGEMENT (continued) (c) Financial risk management (continued) Liquidity Risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they arise. The Company has in place a planning and budgeting process to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements and contractual obligations. The following table summarizes the maturities of the Company's financial liabilities as at December 31, 2019 based on the undiscounted contractual cash flows: Carrying Contractual Less than 2 to 3 4 to 5 After 5 Amount Cash Flows 1 year years years years Trade and other payables $ 59,123 $ 59,123 $ 59,123 $ - $ - $ - Debt facilities 155,818 188,439 4,209 26,263 157,967 - Lease liabilities 21,936 22,561 6,829 7,778 7,954 - Other liabilities 4,675 4,405 - - - 4,405 $ 241,552 $ 274,528 $ 70,161 $ 34,041 $ 165,921 $ 4,405 At December 31, 2019, the Company had working capital of $171.1 million (December 31, 2018 - $108.1 million). Total available liquidity at December 31, 2019 was $226.2 million, including $55.0 million of undrawn revolving credit facility. The Company believes it has sufficient cash on hand, combined with cash flows from operations, to meet operating requirements as they arise for at least the next 12 months. Currency Risk The Company is exposed to foreign exchange risk primarily relating to financial instruments that are denominated in Canadian dollars or Mexican pesos, which would impact the Company's net earnings or loss. To manage foreign exchange risk, the Company may occasionally enter into short-term foreign currency derivatives, such as forwards and options, to hedge its cash flows. The sensitivity of the Company's net earnings or loss and comprehensive income or loss due to changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar is included in the table below: 59 December 31, 2019