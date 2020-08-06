Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Merchants Corporation    FRME

FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION

(FRME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Merchants Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 10:01am EDT

MUNCIE, Ind., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) declared a cash dividend on August 6, 2020 of $0.26 per share.  The dividend is payable on September 18, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 4, 2020.  For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is September 3, 2020.

About First Merchants Corporation:

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank.  The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATIO
10:14aFIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
10:01aFirst Merchants Corporation Announces Cash Dividend
GL
07/23FIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/23FIRST MERCHANTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Per Share
GL
07/17FIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
07/02FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results, H..
AQ
06/30FIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14FIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 504 M - -
Net income 2020 136 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,84x
Yield 2020 4,17%
Capitalization 1 342 M 1 342 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 891
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Merchants Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,70 $
Last Close Price 24,94 $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Rechin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles E. Schalliol Chairman
Mark K. Hardwick Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Michele M. Kawiecki Finance Director & Senior Vice President
Stephan H. Fluhler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION-41.67%1 342
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%296 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.83%246 194
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.91%219 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%188 200
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.02%130 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group