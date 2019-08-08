Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Merchants Corporation    FRME

FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION

(FRME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Merchants Corporation Elects Clark Kellogg to Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

MUNCIE, Ind., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation, an $11.0 billion financial holding company, has elected Clark Kellogg to the Boards of Directors of First Merchants Corporation and First Merchants Bank. Kellogg, a national media personality best known for his work as the lead college basketball analyst for CBS Sports, has served as an Ohio Region Advisory Board member for First Merchants in the Columbus, Ohio area since 2001. 

“The First Merchants Board of Directors is thrilled to add Mr. Kellogg to our board, which features an impressive group of business and civic leaders,” said Board Chairman Charles E. Schalliol. “I believe our shareholders and customers will share our enthusiasm as we all look forward to benefitting from Clark’s energy, intelligence and well-established business acumen.”

“First Merchants is truly fortunate to welcome a leader of Clark’s stature,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael C. Rechin. “As a member of our Columbus, Ohio Regional Advisory Board, we’ve seen firsthand the level of dedication Clark brings to everything he does. He will provide us with excellent guidance as First Merchants continues to build upon its recent success.”

A standout basketball player at The Ohio State University from 1979 to 1982, Kellogg was an NBA first round pick by the Indiana Pacers. He played for five seasons before retiring due to chronic knee issues.

Since retiring from the NBA, Kellogg has become one of the most well-known figures in college basketball, serving as a CBS Sports studio analyst and calling hundreds of NCAA Tournament games – including several Final Four and National Championship games – for CBS Sports and Westwood One Radio. He continued to pursue his degree after leaving for the NBA and graduated from Ohio State with a degree in marketing in 1996.

“This is a tremendous opportunity and builds on a strong relationship with First Merchants developed over the past two decades,” said Kellogg. “First Merchants is a growing, high-performing institution with an extremely bright future, and the company and I share an unwavering commitment to bettering the communities we serve.”

Kellogg, who lives in the Columbus, Ohio area, has been a member of the First Merchants Ohio Region Advisory Board since 2001, and served on The Ohio State University Board of Trustees from 2010 to 2019. His philanthropic and civic engagement work includes efforts with United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Heart of a Champion Foundation. Kellogg is also a current member of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Competition Committee.

About First Merchants Corporation:
First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank). First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s website (www.firstmerchants.com).  FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

For more information, contact:
Karen Evens, Vice President/Director of Marketing
765-747-1477
http://www.firstmerchants.com/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATIO
01:21pFIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
01:01pFirst Merchants Corporation Elects Clark Kellogg to Its Board of Directors
GL
08/07FIRST MERCHANTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/02FIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
07/25FIRST MERCHANTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25FIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/25First Merchants Corporation Announces 3.8 Percent Increase in Second Quarter ..
GL
07/05First Merchants Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, ..
GL
06/13FIRST MERCHANTS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
06/13First Merchants and FHCCI announce major effort to expand lending opportuniti..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 451 M
EBIT 2019 214 M
Net income 2019 163 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,56x
Capitalization 1 817 M
Chart FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Merchants Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 43,86  $
Last Close Price 36,56  $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Rechin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles E. Schalliol Chairman
Mark K. Hardwick Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Stephan H. Fluhler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION6.68%1 817
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.12%345 373
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.27%261 057
BANK OF AMERICA15.34%259 609
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.59%201 844
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%184 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group