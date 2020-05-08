First Mexican Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Giant Project

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2020) - First Mexican Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMG) (OTC: FMGXF) (FSE: 21MA) ("FMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of April 28, 2020, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a 100% interest in the Golden Giant project (the "Golden Giant Project"), located in the James Bay lowlands area of the northwestern region in the Province of Quebec.

The Acquisition was carried out in accordance with the terms of a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") dated April 28, 2020, between 2678581 Ontario Inc. ("OntCo") and the sole shareholder of OntCo (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which FMG acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of OntCo, which holds a 100% interest in the Golden Giant Project. As consideration for the Acquisition, FMG paid the sum of $75,000 to the Vendor and issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the Vendor.

The Acquisition was an arm's length transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The Company did not pay any finder's fees in connection with the Acquisition.

For further information please contact:

Albert Contardi

Interim Chief Executive Officer

acontardi@genericcapital.ca

416-361-2832

