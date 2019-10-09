Log in
First Mid Bancshares : Insurance Group Named a 2019 IIABA Best Practices Agency

0
10/09/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 9, 2019

Media Contact: Laura ZuHone

Investor Contact: Aaron Holt

VP, Director of Marketing

VP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-0675

217-258-0463

lzuhone@firstmid.com

aholt@firstmid.com

FIRST MID INSURANCE GROUP NAMED

A 2019 IIABA BEST PRACTICES AGENCY

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Insurance Group was recently named a 2019 IIABA Best Practices Agency by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) and Reagan Consulting. Over 1,300 independent agencies throughout the country were nominated, but only 267 agencies were selected for this designation.

Since 1993, the IIABA and Reagan Consulting have partnered together to produce the Best Practices Study, a comprehensive study of the top performing agencies in the United States. Nominations are accepted every three years, and the study compiles benchmarking data on the key metrics of agency performance and value. The agencies that are selected as one of the highest performing firms are then included in the study and earn the status of "Best Practices Agency."

"It's an honor to be included in this year's Best Practices Study," says Clay Dean, Chief Executive Officer of First Mid Insurance Group. "Our team's commitment to helping our customers is the reason why we are here today, and we will continue to deliver high quality solutions and services to meet our customers' insurance needs."

Additional information can be found at https://www.independentagent.com/best-practices.

About First Mid Insurance Group: First Mid Insurance Group has been committed to helping customers with risk management solutions for over 100 years, and is the largest community bank-owned insurance broker in Illinois with offices based in six communities. The team of over 60 risk management professionals collaborates to make an impact in tailored insurance and benefits solutions for over 15,000 commercial and retail clients.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of

banking centers in Illinois and Missouri and a loan production office in Indiana. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "FMBH."

Disclaimer

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 18:25:05 UTC
