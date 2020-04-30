First Midwest Bancorp : 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation
2020 First Quarter
May 1, 2020
WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER
Virtually all non-client facing colleagues working remotely
On-sitecolleagues distributed with enhanced health and safety protocols
~85% of all locations remain open with access todrive-upand lobby appointment service
~95% ATMs operating at full capacity
Helped ~4,000 clients through payment deferrals and fee assistance programs
Funded nearly $1.2bn of PPP loans
for ~5,500 clients; impacted the lives of over 125,000 employees and their families
Committed $2.5mm to supporting our communities
Supporting Our Colleagues
Provided incentive bonus and pay premiums for those client facing and on-site colleagues
Enhanced health insurance programs and access to retirement benefits to provide greater flexibility, coverage and additional support
Expanded paid time off programs
Added provisions for emergency medical and hardship loans
Supporting Our Clients
Majority of branches remain open (drive-up) with enhanced health and safety protocols; lobbies by appointment only
Offering payment deferral and fee assistance programs and services including:
Consumer, mortgage, auto loan deferrals
Small business loan deferrals
Consumer and small business fee assistance programs
Suspension of foreclosure and repossession actions
Participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program
Supporting Our Communities
Committed $2.5mm from the First Midwest Charitable Foundation to support immediate and long-term needs
Aiding individuals and families through affordable housing and financial sustainability and supporting small businesses
Enhanced matching gifts programs to support colleague donations to 501(c)(3) organizations
USING OUR STRENGTHS TO SUPPORT OUR CLIENTS AND COMMUNITIES
Q1 '20 EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
$0.6
$0.4
$0.2
$-
$100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $-
Earnings Per Share
Earnings Per Share
$0.46
$0.50
$0.52
$0.51
$0.41
$0.43
$0.43
$0.49
$0.47
$0.37
$0.22
$0.18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
EPS,
adjusted(3)
EPS
EPS
COVID-19
EPS, adjusted
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings
$85 $89 $84
$76
$72
Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20
Period Ending
(3)
Pre-tax,pre-provision earnings
Earnings
EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.47 for Q4 '19 and $0.43 for
Q1 '19; current quarter impacted by:
$0.19 per share, or $28mm, of loan loss provision for the estimated impact of COVID-19 on the ACL
$0.04 per share, or $5.4mm, of acquisition and integration related expenses
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings
Down 14% from Q4 '19 impacted by:
NII lower 3%, NIM down 18bps and NIM, adj. down 11bps due to:
lower interest rates, $2.9mm lower accretion, fewer days
Noninterest income down 15%, impacted by:
seasonality, record Q4 '19 capital market and mortgage banking levels and impact of market conditions and COVID-19
Down 5% from Q1 '19 impacted by:
NII up 3% while NIM and NIM, adj.(3) down ~50bps due to lower interest rate environment more than offset by higher volumes including acquisitions
Noninterest expense, adjusted(1)(3) well controlled at 2.44% of average assets vs. 2.54% a year ago
RESULTS IMPACTED BY COVID-19 AND LOWER RATE ENVIRONMENT
Amounts in millions, except per share data
LOANS
$13,965
$12,520 $12,773$12,841
$11,568
5.29%
5.15%5.09%
4.85%
Corporate
Loans
4.57%
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
C&I
Agricultural
Owner-occupied CRE
Investor CRE
Consumer
Loan Yield
Highlights
Up 35%, annualized from Q4 '19, Park added ~$700mm; up 12%, excluding Park
Strong production in a difficult environment
C&I growth, up 26% annualized excluding Park
◦ Modest line draws of ~$100mm
Consumer growth reflects purchased and organic activity
Up 21% from Q1 '19; up 9% excluding Park and Bridgeview acquisitions
Mix continues to be well diversified
Dollars in millions
Balances shown are end of period
LOAN DIVERSIFICATION - CORPORATE
$10.5bn
75% of Total Loans
36% C&I / 37% CRE / 2% Agricultural
Services
Sector
Balance
% of
Other C&I Loans
Manufacturing
total loans
Health Care
Franchises
$
204
1.5%
Elevated
Hotels
127
0.9%
Agricultural
Risk
Recreation/
Segments
Entertainment
107
0.8%
(both C&I and CRE
Dental
105
0.8%
categories)
Owner
Multi-family
Other
74
0.5%
Occupied CRE
Restaurants
Construction
Retailers
62
0.4%
Other
Total
$
679
4.9%
Investor CRE
Risk Elements
Selectively positioned national QSRs; moderately leveraged
All major brands, avg. LTV 50%
Very granular, real estate secured
Temporary disruption to vital industry
Modest exposure
Modest exposure
C&ICRE Agricultural
GRANULAR, DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO REDUCES EXPOSURE TO STRESSED SECTORS
Data as of March 31, 2020
Dollar amounts in millions unless otherwise noted
LOAN DIVERSIFICATION - CONSUMER
$3.4bn
25% of Total Loans
Home Equity
Avg. FICO - 764
Avg. LTV - 73%
Other Installment
Avg. FICO - 749
Elevated Risk
Segment
1-4 Family
Avg. FICO - 775
Avg. LTV - 69%
% of
Sector
Balance
total loans
Risk Elements
Unsecured
~90% have FICO > 700;
Installment
$
289
2.1% Avg loan size ~$10k
HIGH QUALITY CREDIT - GEOGRAPHICALLY DISPERSED
Data as of March 31, 2020
CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ("CECL")
Day 1 Impact - Adoption
$76mm (69%) total ACL increase compared to Q4 '19, consisting of:
$32mm (29%), excluding acquired loans
$44mm (40%) for acquired loans ◦ $36mm for PCD loans
Elected CECL transition for regulatory capital relief
Retains ~20bps of CET1 and tier 1 capital
Implementation
$28
$16
$227
$76
$(2)
$109
1.39%
1.62%
0.85%
ACL
Adoption
Economic
Park
Net Q1
ACL
(12/31/19)
of CECL
Factors
Acquisition
Activity
(3/31/20)
ACL to Total Loans
Day 2 Impact
ACL adjusted to incorporate estimated impact of COVID-19 based upon:
Multiple forecast scenarios of GDP, unemployment and HPI
Detailed portfolio reviews
Effects of relief programs
ACL to total loans, excluding PCD loans(3) of 1.29%
Allowance / Provision
2.00%
1.62%
0.91%
0.85%
0.86%
0.85%
1.22%
1.00%
$40
0.38%
0.40%
0.37%
0.30%
$10
$11
$12
$10
-%
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Allowance / Loans
Provision / Avg Loans
(1)
Provision
DAY 1 IMPACT AS EXPECTED; DAY 2 ADJUSTED TO INCREASE ACL BY 15% DUE TO ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
Dollar amounts in millions
PCD loans that meet the definition of nonperforming are now included in NPLs, resulting in a $49mm increase in NPLs in Q1 '20
NPAs, excluding PCD loans reflective of normal fluctuations
Net Charge-offs
0.60%
$11
$12
$9
$9
$9
0.37%
0.40%
0.32%
0.31%
0.33%
0.29%
0.20%
0.32%
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
NCOs
(1)
NCOs / Avg Loans
(1)(3)
NCOs / Avg Loans, excluding PCD Loans
NCOs on PCD loans are recorded through the ACL, instead of a reduction of credit mark netted within loans
Excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans(1) of 0.32% for Q1 '20, in-line with prior quarters
METRICS LARGELY UNCHANGED, REFLECTS CECL
Dollar amounts in millions
DEPOSITS
Highlights
$13,445 $13,411 $13,386
$12,935
$12,164
0.64%
0.60%
0.55%
0.59%
78%
0.51%
Core
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Demand
Savings
NOW
Money Market
Time
Cost of Deposits
Average deposits of $13bn, consistent with Q4 '19 and up 10% Q1 '19
Normal seasonal decline in commercial and municipal deposits, offset by Park acquisition compared to Q4 '19
Acquisitions contributed to the increase from Q1 '19
Mix relatively unchanged, 64% retail, 26% commercial, 10% public
Average time deposits down 3% and up 11% from Q4 '19 and Q1 '19, respectively
Dollars in millions
Balances shown are QTD averages
STRONG FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY
Funding Profile
Highlights
Time | 17%
Interest-bearing
Brokered CD's | 2%
transactions | 42%
Borrowed funds | 14%
Demand | 25%
Core Deposits
Time Deposits
Borrowed Funds
$13bn of very stable long-term deposit base is primary source of liquidity
Line of credit draws during Q1 '20 of
~$100mm, up 1% from Q1 '19 activity
Increase funded with deposits
Line of credit draws distributed across a variety of industries within C&I
Over $6bn in additional funding sources provide ample capacity to support our clients, colleagues, and communities
- Nearly $4bn comprised of unencumbered securities and cash, FHLB capacity and Fed availability - meaningfully higher than undrawn commitments
• Flexibility to utilize PPPLF or other sources to fund PPP demand
AMPLE LIQUIDITY PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY TO MEET EXPECTED DEMAND
Data as of March 31, 2020
Funding Profile data reflects QTD averages
NET INTEREST INCOME
Trend and Composition
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Total interest-earning
$14,035
$14,952
$15,801
$15,969
$16,431
assets
3.54 %
NIM(3)
4.04 %
4.06 %
3.82 %
3.72 %
Accretion
(0.18)%
(0.28)%
(0.23)%
(0.24)%
(0.17)
NIM, adjusted(3)
3.86 %
3.78 %
3.59 %
3.48 %
3.37 %
$150
$151
$148
$144
$9
$139
$10
$10
$7
$6
3.86%
3.78%
3.59%
3.48%
3.37%
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
NII
Accretion
NIM, adjusted
(3)
Highlights
NII down 3% from Q4 '19 and up 3% from Q1 '19
Accretion down $3mm from Q4 '19, up $1mm from Q1 '19
NIM, adjusted(3) of 3.37%, down 11 bps from Q4 '19 and down 49 bps Q1 '19, impacted by:
Lower interest rates partially offset by lower cost of funds
Actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity also impacted the decline from Q1 '19
Dollars in millions
NONINTEREST INCOME
Trend and Composition
Highlights
$47
$43
$39
$40
$35
0.96%
1.03%
0.90%
0.92%
0.86%
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Deposit service charges
Wealth management
Card-based
Capital market products income
Mortgage banking
Other noninterest income(4)
Noninterest income to average assets(1)
Down 15% from Q4 '19 impacted by:
Reduction in capital market products income from record levels in Q4 '19
Lower mortgage banking, sales and $1mm MSR valuation adjustment
Decrease in deposit service charges and card-based due to seasonality and COVID-19
Increase of 13% from Q1 '19 reflects:
Capital market income of $4.7mm, up from $1.3mm for Q1 '19
Higher wealth management and mortgage banking income
Securities losses of $1mm in Q1 '20 reflects the repositioning of the securities portfolio due to market conditions
Dollars in millions
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Trend and Composition
Periods Ended
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Noninterest expense as reported
$
102
$
114
$
108
$
117
$
117
A&I related expenses
(4)
(10)
(3)
(6)
(5)
Noninterest expense, adjusted(3)
$
98
$
104
$
105
$
111
$
112
$111
$112
$104
$105
$97
2.54%
2.50%
2.47%2.44%
2.35%
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Salaries & Benefits
Occupancy & Equipment
Professional services
Technology
Other noninterest expense (6)
Noninterest expense, adj. to average assets(1)(3)
Highlights
Noninterest expense, adjusted(3) of $112mm
Consistent with Q4 '19
Up 14% from Q1 '19 , impacted by:
Operating costs associated with acquisitions
Merit increases
Investments in technology and process improvements
Controlled noninterest expense, adjusted to average assets(1)(3) of 2.4%, down 3bps from Q4 '19 and 10bps from Q1 '19
Continue to invest in strategic and long-term platform initiatives and review efficiencies in light of current environment
Dollars in millions
CAPITAL
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Regulatory Capital Ratios:
• CET1 capital to RWA
10.52%
10.11%
10.18%
10.52%
9.64%
• Tier 1 capital to RWA
10.52%
10.11%
10.18%
10.52%
9.64%
Total capital to RWA 12.91% 12.57% 12.62% 12.96% 12.00%
Tangible book value per share $12.63
$12.86
$13.31
$13.60
$13.14
Highlights
As expected, Q1 '20 capital ratios decreased due to Park acquisition (~50bps), stock repurchases (~15bps), and loan growth
Elected CECL transition for regulatory capital relief
Retains ~20bps of CET1 and tier 1 capital
Robust Capital Levels
4.50%7.0%
CET1 Capital
9.64%
6.00%8.50%
Tier 1 Capital
9.64%
8.00%10.5%
Total Capital
12.00%
Minimum Requirement
FMBI
Excess Capital
Above
Conservation Buffer
$411mm
$177mm
$234mm
Capital Conservation Buffer
Strong excess capital position, solid operating leverage and credit reserves
Capital levels remain sufficient in a severely adverse economic scenario
Consistent with mid-size, regional, and national peers
Suspended stock repurchase program to shift focus on capital deployment supporting our clients, colleagues, communities, and the broader economy
Q1 '20 dividend of $0.14 per common share up 17% from a year ago
Robust Capital Levels data as of March 31, 2020
OUTLOOK RECAP
(For the Year Ended 2020; includes Park Bank)
We no longer affirm previous FY2020 guidance given the inability to estimate the impact of COVID-19
We offer commentary on factors influencing FY2020 outlook for key categories
Comments below are subject to and dependent upon the length and impact of COVID-19, customer behavior and Federal stimulus, including the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program and the funding thereof, and other factors
Loans and Deposits
Dependent upon economic conditions, customer behavior and stimulus
SBA's Paycheck Protection Program will further impact
NII and NIM
Modestly lower NII, excluding accretion
Accretion of ~$22mm reflecting CECL transition, ~$3mm reclass to lower provision
NIM, adj.(3) continued near-term compression
Excludes potential impacts from the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program
Noninterest Income
Modestly down YOY, as acquisition benefits are offset by Q2 COVID-19 impacts
Assuming recovery begins in second half of 2020
Noninterest Expense, Adjusted
Q1 run rate annualized for full year; Q2 elevated, reflective of COVID-19 impacts
Asset Quality
Dependent upon economic conditions, customer behavior and stimulus
Taxes
Effective tax rate expected to be approximately 25%
Capital
Strong capital provides flexibility to navigate the impact of the pandemic
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q1 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Highlights
Net Interest Income
$
139
$
148
$
144
•
Q1 '20 results impacted by the COVID-19
Loan Loss Provision
10
10
40
pandemic and underlying policy response, as
well as the low interest rate environment
Noninterest Income
35
46
40
•
Generated EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.47
for Q4 '19 and $0.43 for Q1 '19; impacted by
Net Securities Losses
-
-
(1)
-
$0.19/share in loan loss provision, allowing
Noninterest Expense
102
117
117
for the impact of COVID-19
-
$0.04/share attributed to A&I costs
Income before Income Taxes
26
62
67
• NII of $144mm, down from Q4 '19 and up 3%
Income Tax Expense
16
16
6
from Q1 '19, reflective of the low interest rate
environment
Net Income
$
46
$
51
$
20
• Noninterest income, down 15% from Q4 '19
EPS
$
0.43
$
0.47
$
0.18
and up 13% from Q1 '19
EPS, Adjusted(3)
$
0.46
$
0.51
$
0.22
ROATCE(1)
14.4 %
14.4 %
5.7 %
ROATCE, Adjusted(1)(3)
15.3 %
15.5 %
6.9 %
Noninterest Expense, adjusted
2.4 %
to Average Assets(1)(3)
2.5 %
2.5 %
Efficiency Ratio(3)
56 %
56 %
60 %
Noninterest expense, adjusted(1)(3) to average assets of 2.4%, down from 2.5% at Q4 '19 and Q1 '19
Dollars in millions, except per share data
OVERVIEW OF PARK BANK
Strategically Compelling
Completed acquisition on March 9th
Expands market presence in SE Wisconsin
Attractive business with quality relationships
~$700mm in loans, ~95% are commercial
~$1.0bn in deposits, ~87% considered core
Established management team led by Dave Werner, President since 2010, 30+ year tenure
Integration & Conversion
Systems conversion on track for June 12-14
Project plan reflects current environment
Remote systems conversion, same data processor
Leverage virtual training
Experienced conversion team
COVID-19 Response
Efficiently executed pandemic plan; work from home, social distancing and branches open for drive-up as well as lobby access by appointment
Partnership and collaboration with First Midwest to implement SBA Paycheck Protection Program and client accommodations
Cultural synergies between the two organizations help mitigate COVID-19 impact
Branch Network
Park FMB
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, acquisition transactions, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions, and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity, loans and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our business, operations and employees, as well as on our customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.
APPENDIX
19
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S.GAAP and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, tax-equivalent NII (including its individual components), tax-equivalent NIM, tax-equivalent NIM, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, ROATCE, ROATCE, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans, non-performing loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans, net loan charge-offs, excluding PCD loans, and net loan charge-offs to average loans, excluding PCD loans.
The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), net securities losses (first quarter of 2020), and Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods in 2019). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.
The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax- exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.
The Company presents non-accrual loans, 30-89 days past due loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, non-performing loans to total loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, net loan charge-offs, and net loan charge-offs to average loans, all excluding PCD loans. Management believes excluding PCD loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods as prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an allowance for credit losses on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the allowance for credit losses. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Quarters Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Earnings Per Share
Net income
$
46,058
$
47,014
$
54,545
$
52,121
$
19,606
Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares
(403)
(389)
(465)
(424)
(192)
Net income applicable to common shares
45,655
46,625
54,080
51,697
19,414
Adjustments to net income:
Losses from securities portfolio repositioning
-
-
-
-
1,005
Tax effect of losses from securities portfolio repositioning
-
-
-
-
(251)
A&I related expenses
3,691
9,514
3,397
5,258
5,472
Tax effect of A&I related expenses
(923)
(2,379)
(849)
(1,315)
(1,368)
Delivering Excellence implementation costs(5)
258
442
234
223
-
Tax effect of Delivering Excellence implementation costs
(65)
(111)
(59)
(56)
-
Total adjustments to net income
2,961
7,466
2,723
4,110
4,858
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted
$
48,616
$
54,091
$
56,803
$
55,807
$
24,272
Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding
105,770
108,467
109,662
109,578
110,365
Diluted EPS
$
0.43
$
0.43
$
0.49
$
0.47
$
0.18
Diluted EPS, adjusted(7)
$
0.46
$
0.50
$
0.52
$
0.51
$
0.22
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
Net income applicable to common shares
$
45,655
$
46,625
$
54,080
$
51,697
$
19,414
Intangibles amortization
2,363
2,624
2,750
2,744
2,770
Tax effect of intangibles amortization
(591)
(656)
(688)
(686)
(693)
Total adjustments to net income(7)
2,961
7,466
2,723
4,110
4,858
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization, adjusted(7)
$
50,388
$
56,059
$
58,865
$
57,865
$
26,349
Average stockholders' equity
$
2,138,281
$
2,241,569
$
2,327,279
$
2,359,197
$
2,415,157
Less: average intangible assets
(803,408)
(832,263)
(877,069)
(874,829)
(887,600)
Average TCE
$
1,334,873
$
1,409,306
$
1,450,210
$
1,484,368
$
1,527,557
ROATCE, adjusted(1)(7)
15.31 %
15.95 %
16.10 %
15.47 %
6.94 %
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Quarters Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Efficiency Ratio Calculation
Noninterest expense
$
102,110
$
114,142
$
108,395
$
116,748
$
117,331
Less:
Net OREO expense
(681)
(294)
(381)
(1,080)
(420)
A&I related expenses
(3,691)
(9,514)
(3,397)
(5,258)
(5,472)
Delivering Excellence implementation costs(5)
(258)
(442)
(234)
(223)
-
Total
$
97,480
$
103,892
$
104,383
$
110,187
$
111,439
Tax-equivalent NII(1)(8)
$
140,132
$
151,492
$
152,019
$
149,711
$
144,728
Noninterest income
34,906
38,526
42,951
46,496
39,362
Less: net securities losses
-
-
-
-
1,005
Total
$
175,038
$
190,018
$
194,970
$
196,207
$
185,095
Efficiency ratio
55.69 %
54.67 %
53.54
%
56.16 %
60.21 %
Tax-Equivalent NII / NIM
NII
$
139,024
$
150,312
$
150,787
$
148,359
$
143,575
Tax-equivalent adjustment
1,108
1,180
1,232
1,352
1,153
Tax-equivalent NII(1)(8)
140,132
151,492
152,019
149,711
144,728
Less: accretion
(6,369)
(10,308)
(9,244)
(9,657)
(6,946)
Tax-equivalent NII, adjusted
$
133,763
$
141,184
$
142,775
$
140,054
$
137,782
Average interest-earning assets
$
14,035,361
$
14,952,044
$
15,800,915
$
15,969,287
$
16,431,320
NIM(1)(8)
4.04 %
4.06 %
3.82 %
3.72 %
3.54 %
NIM, adjusted(1)(8)
3.86 %
3.78 %
3.59
%
3.48 %
3.37 %
Loan Yield
Tax-equivalent loan interest income(8)
$
145,531
$
158,442
$
160,756
$
155,863
$
148,420
Less: accretion
(6,369)
(10,308)
(9,244)
(9,657)
(6,946)
Tax-equivalent loan interest income, adjusted
$
139,162
$
148,134
$
151,512
$
146,206
$
141,474
Average loans
$
11,458,233
$
12,022,470
$
12,539,541
$
12,753,436
$
13,073,752
Loan yield
5.15 %
5.29 %
5.09
%
4.85 %
4.57 %
Loan yield, excluding accretion
4.93 %
4.94 %
4.79
%
4.55 %
4.35 %
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Quarters Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Tangible Common Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
2,159,471
$
2,300,573
$
2,339,599
$
2,370,793
$
2,435,707
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(808,852)
(878,802)
(876,219)
(875,262)
(935,241)
TCE
$
1,350,619
$
1,421,771
$
1,463,380
$
1,495,531
$
1,500,466
Total assets
$
15,817,769
$
17,462,233
$
18,013,454
$
17,850,397
$
19,753,300
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(808,852)
(878,802)
(876,219)
(875,262)
(935,241)
Tangible assets
$
15,008,917
$
16,583,431
$
17,137,235
$
16,975,135
$
18,818,059
TCE to tangible assets
9.00 %
8.57 %
8.54 %
8.81 %
7.97 %
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings
Income before income tax
$
61,376
$
63,205
$
72,845
$
68,513
$
26,074
Provision for credit losses
10,444
11,491
12,498
9,594
39,532
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings
$
71,820
$
74,696
$
85,343
$
78,107
$
65,606
Adjustments to pre-tax,pre-provision earnings:
Losses from securities portfolio repositioning
-
-
-
-
1,005
A&I related expenses
3,691
9,514
3,397
5,258
5,472
Delivering Excellence implementation costs(5)
258
442
234
223
-
Total adjustments
3,949
9,956
3,631
5,481
6,477
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings, adjusted
$
75,769
$
84,652
$
88,974
$
83,588
$
72,083
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Quarters Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans
Allowance for credit losses
$
104,779
$
106,929
$
110,228
$
109,222
$
226,701
Less: allowance for PCD loans
-
-
-
-
(50,223)
Allowance for credit losses, excluding PCD loan allowance
$
104,779
$
106,929
$
110,228
$
109,222
$
176,478
Total loans
$
11,569,003
$
12,519,604
$
12,773,319
$
12,840,330
$
13,965,017
Less: PCD loans
-
-
-
-
(275,172)
Total loans, excluding PCD loans
$
11,569,003
$
12,519,604
$
12,773,319
$
12,840,330
$
13,689,845
Allowance to total loans, excluding PCD loans
0.91 %
0.85 %
0.86 %
0.85 %
1.29 %
Non-performing assets / Loans and Foreclosed assets
Total loans and foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans
$
11,579,821
$
12,548,092
$
12,798,585
$
12,860,788
$
13,710,872
Non-performing assets and loans to foreclosed assets, excluding PCD
0.79 %
0.77 %
0.85 %
0.85 %
0.91 %
Net Charge-offs to average loans
Total net charge-offs
$
9,084
$
9,341
$
9,199
$
10,600
$
12,114
Less: net charge-offs for PCD loans
-
-
-
-
1,720
Total net charge-offs, excluding PCD loans
$
9,084
$
9,341
$
9,199
$
10,600
$
13,834
Total average loans
$
11,456,267
$
12,020,820
$
12,538,189
$
12,752,389
$
13,073,005
Less: average PCD loans
-
-
-
-
(165,906)
Total average loans, excluding PCD loans
$
11,456,267
$
12,020,820
$
12,538,189
$
12,752,389
$
12,907,099
Net charge-offs to loans, excluding PCD loans
0.32 %
0.31 %
0.29 %
0.33 %
0.32 %
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Allowance, ACL - Allowance for credit losses A&I - Acquisition and integration related expenses ATM - Automated teller machines
bn - Billion
bps - Basis points
Bridgeview - Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. C&I - Commercial and industrial CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses CET1 - Common equity Tier 1
CD - Certificate of deposit
Core Deposits - Represents demand, savings, NOW and money market deposits
CRE - Commercial real estate DTA - Deferred tax asset EPS - Earnings per share FICO - Fair Issac Corporation FHLB - Federal Home Loan Bank
First Midwest or the Company - First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Foreclosed Assets - OREO and other foreclosed assets
FY - Full year
GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles GDP - Gross national product
HPI - House price index LTM - Last twelve months LTV - Loan-to-value
- Million
MSR - Mortgage servicing right NCOs - Net charge-offs
NII - Net interest income
NIM - Tax-equivalent net interest margin NOW - Negotiable order of withdrawal NPAs - Non-performing assets
NPLs - Non-performing loans
Park - Park Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankmanagers Corp.
PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated
- Paycheck Protection Program
PPPLF - Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility OREO - Other real estate owned
QSR - Qualified special representative agreement QTD - Quarter-to-date
ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity RWA - Risk-weighted assets
SBA - Small Business Administration SEC - Securities and Exchange Commission
TCE - Tangible common equity - represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets
YoY - Year-over-year
25
FOOTNOTES
Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
Refer to the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement for a detailed list of the Company's peer group. Peer financial data as of December 31, 2019.
(3) This financial measure includes certain adjustments. See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information" slides for detail.
Other noninterest income includes merchant servicing fees and other service charges, commissions, and fees.
The Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative in the second quarter of 2018, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to provide service excellence to its clients and maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform.
Other noninterest expense includes advertising and promotions expense, net OREO expense, and other expenses.
Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying "Non- GAAP Financial Information" slides.
Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
First Midwest Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 23:48:05 UTC