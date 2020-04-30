Log in
First Midwest Bancorp : 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

04/30/2020 | 07:49pm EDT

Earnings Call Presentation

2020 First Quarter

May 1, 2020

WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Virtually all non-client facing colleagues working remotely

  • On-sitecolleagues distributed with enhanced health and safety protocols

~85% of all locations remain open with access to drive-upand lobby appointment service

~95% ATMs operating at full capacity

Helped ~4,000 clients through payment deferrals and fee assistance programs

Funded nearly $1.2bn of PPP loans

for ~5,500 clients; impacted the lives of over 125,000 employees and their families

Committed $2.5mm to supporting our communities

Supporting Our Colleagues

  • Provided incentive bonus and pay premiums for those client facing and on-site colleagues
  • Enhanced health insurance programs and access to retirement benefits to provide greater flexibility, coverage and additional support
  • Expanded paid time off programs
  • Added provisions for emergency medical and hardship loans

Supporting Our Clients

  • Majority of branches remain open (drive-up) with enhanced health and safety protocols; lobbies by appointment only
  • Offering payment deferral and fee assistance programs and services including:
    • Consumer, mortgage, auto loan deferrals
    • Small business loan deferrals
    • Consumer and small business fee assistance programs
    • Suspension of foreclosure and repossession actions
  • Participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program

Supporting Our Communities

  • Committed $2.5mm from the First Midwest Charitable Foundation to support immediate and long-term needs
  • Aiding individuals and families through affordable housing and financial sustainability and supporting small businesses
  • Enhanced matching gifts programs to support colleague donations to 501(c)(3) organizations

USING OUR STRENGTHS TO SUPPORT OUR CLIENTS AND COMMUNITIES

2

Q1 '20 EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

$0.6

$0.4

$0.2

$-

$100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $-

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share

$0.46

$0.50

$0.52

$0.51

$0.41

$0.43

$0.43

$0.49

$0.47

$0.37

$0.22

$0.18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

EPS,

adjusted(3)

EPS

EPS

COVID-19

EPS, adjusted

Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings

$85 $89 $84

$76

$72

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20

Period Ending

(3)

Pre-tax,pre-provision earnings

Earnings

EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.47 for Q4 '19 and $0.43 for

Q1 '19; current quarter impacted by:

  • $0.19 per share, or $28mm, of loan loss provision for the estimated impact of COVID-19 on the ACL
  • $0.04 per share, or $5.4mm, of acquisition and integration related expenses

Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings

Down 14% from Q4 '19 impacted by:

  • NII lower 3%, NIM down 18bps and NIM, adj. down 11bps due to:
    • lower interest rates, $2.9mm lower accretion, fewer days
  • Noninterest income down 15%, impacted by:
    • seasonality, record Q4 '19 capital market and mortgage banking levels and impact of market conditions and COVID-19

Down 5% from Q1 '19 impacted by:

  • NII up 3% while NIM and NIM, adj.(3) down ~50bps due to lower interest rate environment more than offset by higher volumes including acquisitions
  • Noninterest expense, adjusted(1)(3) well controlled at 2.44% of average assets vs. 2.54% a year ago

RESULTS IMPACTED BY COVID-19 AND LOWER RATE ENVIRONMENT

Amounts in millions, except per share data

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics,3 definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

LOANS

$13,965

$12,520 $12,773 $12,841

$11,568

5.29%

5.15%5.09%

4.85%

Corporate

Loans

4.57%

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

C&I

Agricultural

Owner-occupied CRE

Investor CRE

Consumer

Loan Yield

Highlights

  • Up 35%, annualized from Q4 '19, Park added ~$700mm; up 12%, excluding Park
  • Strong production in a difficult environment
  • C&I growth, up 26% annualized excluding Park
    ◦ Modest line draws of ~$100mm
  • Consumer growth reflects purchased and organic activity
  • Up 21% from Q1 '19; up 9% excluding Park and Bridgeview acquisitions
  • Mix continues to be well diversified

Dollars in millions

Balances shown are end of period

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain4 terms, and footnotes used.

LOAN DIVERSIFICATION - CORPORATE

$10.5bn

75% of Total Loans

36% C&I / 37% CRE / 2% Agricultural

Services

Sector

Balance

% of

Other C&I Loans

Manufacturing

total loans

Health Care

Franchises

$

204

1.5%

Elevated

Hotels

127

0.9%

Agricultural

Risk

Recreation/

Segments

Entertainment

107

0.8%

(both C&I and CRE

Dental

105

0.8%

categories)

Owner

Multi-family

Other

74

0.5%

Occupied CRE

Restaurants

Construction

Retailers

62

0.4%

Other

Total

$

679

4.9%

Investor CRE

Risk Elements

Selectively positioned national QSRs; moderately leveraged

All major brands, avg. LTV 50%

Very granular, real estate secured

Temporary disruption to vital industry

Modest exposure

Modest exposure

C&ICRE Agricultural

GRANULAR, DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO REDUCES EXPOSURE TO STRESSED SECTORS

Data as of March 31, 2020

Dollar amounts in millions unless otherwise noted

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of5 certain terms, and footnotes used.

LOAN DIVERSIFICATION - CONSUMER

$3.4bn

25% of Total Loans

Home Equity

Avg. FICO - 764

Avg. LTV - 73%

Other Installment

Avg. FICO - 749

Elevated Risk

Segment

1-4 Family

Avg. FICO - 775

Avg. LTV - 69%

% of

Sector

Balance

total loans

Risk Elements

Unsecured

~90% have FICO > 700;

Installment

$

289

2.1% Avg loan size ~$10k

HIGH QUALITY CREDIT - GEOGRAPHICALLY DISPERSED

Data as of March 31, 2020

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics,6 definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ("CECL")

Day 1 Impact - Adoption

  • $76mm (69%) total ACL increase compared to Q4 '19, consisting of:
    • $32mm (29%), excluding acquired loans
    • $44mm (40%) for acquired loans ◦ $36mm for PCD loans
  • Elected CECL transition for regulatory capital relief
    • Retains ~20bps of CET1 and tier 1 capital

Implementation

$28

$16

$227

$76

$(2)

$109

1.39%

1.62%

0.85%

ACL

Adoption

Economic

Park

Net Q1

ACL

(12/31/19)

of CECL

Factors

Acquisition

Activity

(3/31/20)

ACL to Total Loans

Day 2 Impact

  • ACL adjusted to incorporate estimated impact of COVID-19 based upon:
    • Multiple forecast scenarios of GDP, unemployment and HPI
    • Detailed portfolio reviews
    • Effects of relief programs
  • ACL to total loans, excluding PCD loans(3) of 1.29%

Allowance / Provision

2.00%

1.62%

0.91%

0.85%

0.86%

0.85%

1.22%

1.00%

$40

0.38%

0.40%

0.37%

0.30%

$10

$11

$12

$10

-%

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Allowance / Loans

Provision / Avg Loans

(1)

Provision

DAY 1 IMPACT AS EXPECTED; DAY 2 ADJUSTED TO INCREASE ACL BY 15% DUE TO ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Dollar amounts in millions

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain

7

terms, and footnotes used.

ASSET QUALITY

Non-performing Assets

2.00%

$174

$91

$96

$109

$109

1.24%

1.00%

0.79%

0.77%

0.85%

0.85%

0.91%

0.00%

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

NPAs

NPAs / Loans + Foreclosed Assets

(3)

NPAs / Loans + Foreclosed Assets, excluding PCD Loans

Highlights

Sustained, consistent underlying credit performance

Metrics impacted by CECL adoption due to the change in accounting for acquired PCD loans; for comparability to prior periods, metrics are also presented to exclude PCD loans

  • PCD loans that meet the definition of nonperforming are now included in NPLs, resulting in a $49mm increase in NPLs in Q1 '20
    • NPAs, excluding PCD loans reflective of normal fluctuations

Net Charge-offs

0.60%

$11

$12

$9

$9

$9

0.37%

0.40%

0.32%

0.31%

0.33%

0.29%

0.20%

0.32%

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

NCOs

(1)

NCOs / Avg Loans

(1)(3)

NCOs / Avg Loans, excluding PCD Loans

  • NCOs on PCD loans are recorded through the ACL, instead of a reduction of credit mark netted within loans
    • Excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans(1) of 0.32% for Q1 '20, in-line with prior quarters

METRICS LARGELY UNCHANGED, REFLECTS CECL

Dollar amounts in millions

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics,8 definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

DEPOSITS

Highlights

$13,445 $13,411 $13,386

$12,935

$12,164

0.64%

0.60%

0.55%

0.59%

78%

0.51%

Core

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Demand

Savings

NOW

Money Market

Time

Cost of Deposits

  • Average deposits of $13bn, consistent with Q4 '19 and up 10% Q1 '19
  • Normal seasonal decline in commercial and municipal deposits, offset by Park acquisition compared to Q4 '19
  • Acquisitions contributed to the increase from Q1 '19
  • Mix relatively unchanged, 64% retail, 26% commercial, 10% public
  • Average time deposits down 3% and up 11% from Q4 '19 and Q1 '19, respectively

Dollars in millions

Balances shown are QTD averages

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain9 terms, and footnotes used.

STRONG FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY

Funding Profile

Highlights

Time | 17%

Interest-bearing

Brokered CD's | 2%

transactions | 42%

Borrowed funds | 14%

Demand | 25%

Core Deposits

Time Deposits

Borrowed Funds

  • $13bn of very stable long-term deposit base is primary source of liquidity
  • Line of credit draws during Q1 '20 of
    ~$100mm, up 1% from Q1 '19 activity
    • Increase funded with deposits
    • Line of credit draws distributed across a variety of industries within C&I
  • Over $6bn in additional funding sources provide ample capacity to support our clients, colleagues, and communities

- Nearly $4bn comprised of unencumbered securities and cash, FHLB capacity and Fed availability - meaningfully higher than undrawn commitments

• Flexibility to utilize PPPLF or other sources to fund PPP demand

AMPLE LIQUIDITY PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY TO MEET EXPECTED DEMAND

Data as of March 31, 2020

Funding Profile data reflects QTD averages

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain10 terms, and footnotes used.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Trend and Composition

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Total interest-earning

$14,035

$14,952

$15,801

$15,969

$16,431

assets

3.54 %

NIM(3)

4.04 %

4.06 %

3.82 %

3.72 %

Accretion

(0.18)%

(0.28)%

(0.23)%

(0.24)%

(0.17)

NIM, adjusted(3)

3.86 %

3.78 %

3.59 %

3.48 %

3.37 %

$150

$151

$148

$144

$9

$139

$10

$10

$7

$6

3.86%

3.78%

3.59%

3.48%

3.37%

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

NII

Accretion

NIM, adjusted

(3)

Highlights

  • NII down 3% from Q4 '19 and up 3% from Q1 '19
  • Accretion down $3mm from Q4 '19, up $1mm from Q1 '19
  • NIM, adjusted(3) of 3.37%, down 11 bps from Q4 '19 and down 49 bps Q1 '19, impacted by:
  • Lower interest rates partially offset by lower cost of funds
  • Actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity also impacted the decline from Q1 '19

Dollars in millions

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain

11

terms, and footnotes used.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Trend and Composition

Highlights

$47

$43

$39

$40

$35

0.96%

1.03%

0.90%

0.92%

0.86%

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Deposit service charges

Wealth management

Card-based

Capital market products income

Mortgage banking

Other noninterest income(4)

Noninterest income to average assets(1)

  • Down 15% from Q4 '19 impacted by:
    • Reduction in capital market products income from record levels in Q4 '19
    • Lower mortgage banking, sales and $1mm MSR valuation adjustment
    • Decrease in deposit service charges and card-based due to seasonality and COVID-19
  • Increase of 13% from Q1 '19 reflects:
    • Capital market income of $4.7mm, up from $1.3mm for Q1 '19
    • Higher wealth management and mortgage banking income
  • Securities losses of $1mm in Q1 '20 reflects the repositioning of the securities portfolio due to market conditions

Dollars in millions

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain

12

terms, and footnotes used.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Trend and Composition

Periods Ended

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Noninterest expense as reported

$

102

$

114

$

108

$

117

$

117

A&I related expenses

(4)

(10)

(3)

(6)

(5)

Noninterest expense, adjusted(3)

$

98

$

104

$

105

$

111

$

112

$111

$112

$104

$105

$97

2.54%

2.50%

2.47%2.44%

2.35%

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Salaries & Benefits

Occupancy & Equipment

Professional services

Technology

Other noninterest expense (6)

Noninterest expense, adj. to average assets(1)(3)

Highlights

  • Noninterest expense, adjusted(3) of $112mm
  • Consistent with Q4 '19
  • Up 14% from Q1 '19 , impacted by:
    • Operating costs associated with acquisitions
    • Merit increases
    • Investments in technology and process improvements
  • Controlled noninterest expense, adjusted to average assets(1)(3) of 2.4%, down 3bps from Q4 '19 and 10bps from Q1 '19
  • Continue to invest in strategic and long-term platform initiatives and review efficiencies in light of current environment

Dollars in millions

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain

13

terms, and footnotes used.

CAPITAL

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Regulatory Capital Ratios:

• CET1 capital to RWA

10.52%

10.11%

10.18%

10.52%

9.64%

• Tier 1 capital to RWA

10.52%

10.11%

10.18%

10.52%

9.64%

  • Total capital to RWA 12.91% 12.57% 12.62% 12.96% 12.00%

Tangible book value per share $12.63

$12.86

$13.31

$13.60

$13.14

Highlights

  • As expected, Q1 '20 capital ratios decreased due to Park acquisition (~50bps), stock repurchases (~15bps), and loan growth
  • Elected CECL transition for regulatory capital relief
    • Retains ~20bps of CET1 and tier 1 capital

Robust Capital Levels

4.50%7.0%

CET1 Capital

9.64%

6.00%8.50%

Tier 1 Capital

9.64%

8.00%10.5%

Total Capital

12.00%

Minimum Requirement

FMBI

Excess Capital

Above

Conservation Buffer

$411mm

$177mm

$234mm

Capital Conservation Buffer

  • Strong excess capital position, solid operating leverage and credit reserves
    • Capital levels remain sufficient in a severely adverse economic scenario
    • Consistent with mid-size, regional, and national peers
  • Suspended stock repurchase program to shift focus on capital deployment supporting our clients, colleagues, communities, and the broader economy
  • Q1 '20 dividend of $0.14 per common share up 17% from a year ago

Robust Capital Levels data as of March 31, 2020

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms,

14

and footnotes used.

OUTLOOK RECAP

(For the Year Ended 2020; includes Park Bank)

We no longer affirm previous FY2020 guidance given the inability to estimate the impact of COVID-19

We offer commentary on factors influencing FY2020 outlook for key categories

Comments below are subject to and dependent upon the length and impact of COVID-19, customer behavior and Federal stimulus, including the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program and the funding thereof, and other factors

Loans and Deposits

  • Dependent upon economic conditions, customer behavior and stimulus
  • SBA's Paycheck Protection Program will further impact

NII and NIM

  • Modestly lower NII, excluding accretion
    • Accretion of ~$22mm reflecting CECL transition, ~$3mm reclass to lower provision
    • NIM, adj.(3) continued near-term compression
  • Excludes potential impacts from the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program

Noninterest Income

  • Modestly down YOY, as acquisition benefits are offset by Q2 COVID-19 impacts
  • Assuming recovery begins in second half of 2020

Noninterest Expense, Adjusted

  • Q1 run rate annualized for full year; Q2 elevated, reflective of COVID-19 impacts

Asset Quality

  • Dependent upon economic conditions, customer behavior and stimulus

Taxes

  • Effective tax rate expected to be approximately 25%

Capital

  • Strong capital provides flexibility to navigate the impact of the pandemic

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation

of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

15

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q1 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Highlights

Net Interest Income

$

139

$

148

$

144

Q1 '20 results impacted by the COVID-19

Loan Loss Provision

10

10

40

pandemic and underlying policy response, as

well as the low interest rate environment

Noninterest Income

35

46

40

Generated EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.47

for Q4 '19 and $0.43 for Q1 '19; impacted by

Net Securities Losses

-

-

(1)

-

$0.19/share in loan loss provision, allowing

Noninterest Expense

102

117

117

for the impact of COVID-19

-

$0.04/share attributed to A&I costs

Income before Income Taxes

26

62

67

• NII of $144mm, down from Q4 '19 and up 3%

Income Tax Expense

16

16

6

from Q1 '19, reflective of the low interest rate

environment

Net Income

$

46

$

51

$

20

• Noninterest income, down 15% from Q4 '19

EPS

$

0.43

$

0.47

$

0.18

and up 13% from Q1 '19

EPS, Adjusted(3)

$

0.46

$

0.51

$

0.22

ROATCE(1)

14.4 %

14.4 %

5.7 %

ROATCE, Adjusted(1)(3)

15.3 %

15.5 %

6.9 %

Noninterest Expense, adjusted

2.4 %

to Average Assets(1)(3)

2.5 %

2.5 %

Efficiency Ratio(3)

56 %

56 %

60 %

  • Noninterest expense, adjusted(1)(3) to average assets of 2.4%, down from 2.5% at Q4 '19 and Q1 '19

Dollars in millions, except per share data

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain

16

terms, and footnotes used.

OVERVIEW OF PARK BANK

Strategically Compelling

  • Completed acquisition on March 9th
  • Expands market presence in SE Wisconsin
  • Attractive business with quality relationships

~$700mm in loans, ~95% are commercial

~$1.0bn in deposits, ~87% considered core

  • Established management team led by Dave Werner, President since 2010, 30+ year tenure

Integration & Conversion

  • Systems conversion on track for June 12-14
  • Project plan reflects current environment
    • Remote systems conversion, same data processor
    • Leverage virtual training
    • Experienced conversion team

COVID-19 Response

  • Efficiently executed pandemic plan; work from home, social distancing and branches open for drive-up as well as lobby access by appointment
  • Partnership and collaboration with First Midwest to implement SBA Paycheck Protection Program and client accommodations
  • Cultural synergies between the two organizations help mitigate COVID-19 impact

Branch Network

Park FMB

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

17

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, acquisition transactions, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions, and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity, loans and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our business, operations and employees, as well as on our customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used.

18

APPENDIX

19

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S.GAAP and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, tax-equivalent NII (including its individual components), tax-equivalent NIM, tax-equivalent NIM, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, ROATCE, ROATCE, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans, non-performing loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans, net loan charge-offs, excluding PCD loans, and net loan charge-offs to average loans, excluding PCD loans.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), net securities losses (first quarter of 2020), and Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods in 2019). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax- exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, 30-89 days past due loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, non-performing loans to total loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, net loan charge-offs, and net loan charge-offs to average loans, all excluding PCD loans. Management believes excluding PCD loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods as prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an allowance for credit losses on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the allowance for credit losses. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used.

20

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Quarters Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Earnings Per Share

Net income

$

46,058

$

47,014

$

54,545

$

52,121

$

19,606

Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares

(403)

(389)

(465)

(424)

(192)

Net income applicable to common shares

45,655

46,625

54,080

51,697

19,414

Adjustments to net income:

Losses from securities portfolio repositioning

-

-

-

-

1,005

Tax effect of losses from securities portfolio repositioning

-

-

-

-

(251)

A&I related expenses

3,691

9,514

3,397

5,258

5,472

Tax effect of A&I related expenses

(923)

(2,379)

(849)

(1,315)

(1,368)

Delivering Excellence implementation costs(5)

258

442

234

223

-

Tax effect of Delivering Excellence implementation costs

(65)

(111)

(59)

(56)

-

Total adjustments to net income

2,961

7,466

2,723

4,110

4,858

Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted

$

48,616

$

54,091

$

56,803

$

55,807

$

24,272

Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding

105,770

108,467

109,662

109,578

110,365

Diluted EPS

$

0.43

$

0.43

$

0.49

$

0.47

$

0.18

Diluted EPS, adjusted(7)

$

0.46

$

0.50

$

0.52

$

0.51

$

0.22

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Net income applicable to common shares

$

45,655

$

46,625

$

54,080

$

51,697

$

19,414

Intangibles amortization

2,363

2,624

2,750

2,744

2,770

Tax effect of intangibles amortization

(591)

(656)

(688)

(686)

(693)

Total adjustments to net income(7)

2,961

7,466

2,723

4,110

4,858

Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization, adjusted(7)

$

50,388

$

56,059

$

58,865

$

57,865

$

26,349

Average stockholders' equity

$

2,138,281

$

2,241,569

$

2,327,279

$

2,359,197

$

2,415,157

Less: average intangible assets

(803,408)

(832,263)

(877,069)

(874,829)

(887,600)

Average TCE

$

1,334,873

$

1,409,306

$

1,450,210

$

1,484,368

$

1,527,557

ROATCE, adjusted(1)(7)

15.31 %

15.95 %

16.10 %

15.47 %

6.94 %

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms used and footnotes.

21

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Quarters Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Efficiency Ratio Calculation

Noninterest expense

$

102,110

$

114,142

$

108,395

$

116,748

$

117,331

Less:

Net OREO expense

(681)

(294)

(381)

(1,080)

(420)

A&I related expenses

(3,691)

(9,514)

(3,397)

(5,258)

(5,472)

Delivering Excellence implementation costs(5)

(258)

(442)

(234)

(223)

-

Total

$

97,480

$

103,892

$

104,383

$

110,187

$

111,439

Tax-equivalent NII(1)(8)

$

140,132

$

151,492

$

152,019

$

149,711

$

144,728

Noninterest income

34,906

38,526

42,951

46,496

39,362

Less: net securities losses

-

-

-

-

1,005

Total

$

175,038

$

190,018

$

194,970

$

196,207

$

185,095

Efficiency ratio

55.69 %

54.67 %

53.54

%

56.16 %

60.21 %

Tax-Equivalent NII / NIM

NII

$

139,024

$

150,312

$

150,787

$

148,359

$

143,575

Tax-equivalent adjustment

1,108

1,180

1,232

1,352

1,153

Tax-equivalent NII(1)(8)

140,132

151,492

152,019

149,711

144,728

Less: accretion

(6,369)

(10,308)

(9,244)

(9,657)

(6,946)

Tax-equivalent NII, adjusted

$

133,763

$

141,184

$

142,775

$

140,054

$

137,782

Average interest-earning assets

$

14,035,361

$

14,952,044

$

15,800,915

$

15,969,287

$

16,431,320

NIM(1)(8)

4.04 %

4.06 %

3.82 %

3.72 %

3.54 %

NIM, adjusted(1)(8)

3.86 %

3.78 %

3.59

%

3.48 %

3.37 %

Loan Yield

Tax-equivalent loan interest income(8)

$

145,531

$

158,442

$

160,756

$

155,863

$

148,420

Less: accretion

(6,369)

(10,308)

(9,244)

(9,657)

(6,946)

Tax-equivalent loan interest income, adjusted

$

139,162

$

148,134

$

151,512

$

146,206

$

141,474

Average loans

$

11,458,233

$

12,022,470

$

12,539,541

$

12,753,436

$

13,073,752

Loan yield

5.15 %

5.29 %

5.09

%

4.85 %

4.57 %

Loan yield, excluding accretion

4.93 %

4.94 %

4.79

%

4.55 %

4.35 %

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms used and footnotes.

22

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Quarters Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Tangible Common Equity

Stockholders' equity

$

2,159,471

$

2,300,573

$

2,339,599

$

2,370,793

$

2,435,707

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(808,852)

(878,802)

(876,219)

(875,262)

(935,241)

TCE

$

1,350,619

$

1,421,771

$

1,463,380

$

1,495,531

$

1,500,466

Total assets

$

15,817,769

$

17,462,233

$

18,013,454

$

17,850,397

$

19,753,300

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(808,852)

(878,802)

(876,219)

(875,262)

(935,241)

Tangible assets

$

15,008,917

$

16,583,431

$

17,137,235

$

16,975,135

$

18,818,059

TCE to tangible assets

9.00 %

8.57 %

8.54 %

8.81 %

7.97 %

Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings

Income before income tax

$

61,376

$

63,205

$

72,845

$

68,513

$

26,074

Provision for credit losses

10,444

11,491

12,498

9,594

39,532

Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings

$

71,820

$

74,696

$

85,343

$

78,107

$

65,606

Adjustments to pre-tax,pre-provision earnings:

Losses from securities portfolio repositioning

-

-

-

-

1,005

A&I related expenses

3,691

9,514

3,397

5,258

5,472

Delivering Excellence implementation costs(5)

258

442

234

223

-

Total adjustments

3,949

9,956

3,631

5,481

6,477

Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings, adjusted

$

75,769

$

84,652

$

88,974

$

83,588

$

72,083

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms used and footnotes.

23

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Quarters Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans

Allowance for credit losses

$

104,779

$

106,929

$

110,228

$

109,222

$

226,701

Less: allowance for PCD loans

-

-

-

-

(50,223)

Allowance for credit losses, excluding PCD loan allowance

$

104,779

$

106,929

$

110,228

$

109,222

$

176,478

Total loans

$

11,569,003

$

12,519,604

$

12,773,319

$

12,840,330

$

13,965,017

Less: PCD loans

-

-

-

-

(275,172)

Total loans, excluding PCD loans

$

11,569,003

$

12,519,604

$

12,773,319

$

12,840,330

$

13,689,845

Allowance to total loans, excluding PCD loans

0.91 %

0.85 %

0.86 %

0.85 %

1.29 %

Non-performing assets / Loans and Foreclosed assets

Non-performing assets

$

91,313

$

96,021

$

109,037

$

108,961

$

173,894

Less: non-accrual PCD loans

-

-

-

-

(48,950)

Non-performing assets, nexcluding non-accrual PCD loans

$

91,313

$

96,021

$

109,037

$

108,961

$

124,944

Total loans, excluding PCD loans

$

11,569,003

$

12,519,604

$

12,773,319

$

12,840,330

$

13,689,845

Foreclosed assets

10,818

28,488

25,266

20,458

21,027

Total loans and foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans

$

11,579,821

$

12,548,092

$

12,798,585

$

12,860,788

$

13,710,872

Non-performing assets and loans to foreclosed assets, excluding PCD

0.79 %

0.77 %

0.85 %

0.85 %

0.91 %

Net Charge-offs to average loans

Total net charge-offs

$

9,084

$

9,341

$

9,199

$

10,600

$

12,114

Less: net charge-offs for PCD loans

-

-

-

-

1,720

Total net charge-offs, excluding PCD loans

$

9,084

$

9,341

$

9,199

$

10,600

$

13,834

Total average loans

$

11,456,267

$

12,020,820

$

12,538,189

$

12,752,389

$

13,073,005

Less: average PCD loans

-

-

-

-

(165,906)

Total average loans, excluding PCD loans

$

11,456,267

$

12,020,820

$

12,538,189

$

12,752,389

$

12,907,099

Net charge-offs to loans, excluding PCD loans

0.32 %

0.31 %

0.29 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms used and footnotes.

24

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Allowance, ACL - Allowance for credit losses A&I - Acquisition and integration related expenses ATM - Automated teller machines

bn - Billion

bps - Basis points

Bridgeview - Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. C&I - Commercial and industrial CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses CET1 - Common equity Tier 1

CD - Certificate of deposit

Core Deposits - Represents demand, savings, NOW and money market deposits

CRE - Commercial real estate DTA - Deferred tax asset EPS - Earnings per share FICO - Fair Issac Corporation FHLB - Federal Home Loan Bank

First Midwest or the Company - First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Foreclosed Assets - OREO and other foreclosed assets

FY - Full year

GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles GDP - Gross national product

HPI - House price index LTM - Last twelve months LTV - Loan-to-value

  1. - Million

MSR - Mortgage servicing right NCOs - Net charge-offs

NII - Net interest income

NIM - Tax-equivalent net interest margin NOW - Negotiable order of withdrawal NPAs - Non-performing assets

NPLs - Non-performing loans

Park - Park Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankmanagers Corp.

PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated

  1. - Paycheck Protection Program

PPPLF - Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility OREO - Other real estate owned

QSR - Qualified special representative agreement QTD - Quarter-to-date

ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity RWA - Risk-weighted assets

SBA - Small Business Administration SEC - Securities and Exchange Commission

TCE - Tangible common equity - represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets

YoY - Year-over-year

25

FOOTNOTES

  1. Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
  2. Refer to the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement for a detailed list of the Company's peer group. Peer financial data as of December 31, 2019.

(3) This financial measure includes certain adjustments. See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information" slides for detail.

  1. Other noninterest income includes merchant servicing fees and other service charges, commissions, and fees.
  2. The Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative in the second quarter of 2018, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to provide service excellence to its clients and maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform.
  3. Other noninterest expense includes advertising and promotions expense, net OREO expense, and other expenses.
  4. Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying "Non- GAAP Financial Information" slides.
  5. Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.

26

Disclaimer

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 23:48:05 UTC
