First Midwest Bancorp : 2Q 2020 Earnings Presentation
0
07/21/2020 | 05:41pm EDT
Exhibit 99.2
Earnings Call Presentation
2020 Second Quarter
July 22, 2020
GETTING OUR MOMENTUM BACK
Implemented a phased-inreturn to the workplace approach beginning June 22
~85% of all locations remain open with access todrive-upand lobby appointment service
Helped ~5,000 clients through payment deferrals and fee assistance programs
Funded over $1.2bn of PPP loans
for ~6,500 clients; impacted the lives of ~150,000 small business employees and their families
Committed $2.5mm to supporting our communities
Supporting Our Colleagues
Enhanced health insurance programs and access to retirement benefits to provide greater flexibility, coverage and additional support
Expanded paid time off programs
Added provisions for emergency medical and hardship loans
Supporting Our Clients
Branches accessible with enhanced health and safety protocols
Reopening of certain branch lobbies
Offering payment deferral and fee assistance programs and services:
Consumer, mortgage, auto loan deferrals and fee assistance
Commercial loan deferrals and fee assistance
Suspension of foreclosure and repossession actions
Ongoing participation in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program
Supporting Our Communities
Additional $2.5mm contribution from the First Midwest Charitable Foundation
Aiding individuals and families through affordable housing and financial sustainability and supporting small businesses
Enhanced matching gifts programs to support colleague donations
LEVERAGING OUR STRENGTHS TO SUPPORT OUR CLIENTS AND COMMUNITIES
2
Q2 '20 EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
$0.6
$0.4
$0.2
$-
$100
$80
$60
$40
$20 $-
Earnings Per Share
Earnings Per Share
$0.52
$0.51
$0.50
$0.41
$0.37
$0.38 $0.35
$0.43
$0.49
$0.47
$0.22
$0.19
$0.18
$0.16
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
EPS
djusted(1)
EPS
Pandemic
, a
EPS
EPS, adjusted
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings(1)
$89
$85$84
$73
$66
$72 $63
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Pre-tax,pre-provision earnings(1)
Pandemic
Earnings
EPS of $0.16 for Q2 '20; impacted by:
$0.17 of loan loss provision for the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL
$0.02 of pandemic expenses and fee assistance programs
$0.03 of A&I related expenses
$0.01 of dividends on preferred stock
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings(1)
Down 12%, or $9mm from Q1 '20, impacted primarily by:
Pandemic expenses of $2mm
Noninterest income down $6mm, or 16%, due to lower volumes and fee assistance programs
Down 25%, or $22mm from Q2 '19, impacted primarily by:
Noninterest expense, adjusted(1)(2) up $11mm due to acquisitions, pandemic, and merit increases
Noninterest income down $6mm due to lower transaction volumes and fee assistance programs due to the pandemic
NII down $2mm due to lower interest rates and accretion, partly offset by acquisitions and growth in loans and securities
RESULTS IMPACTED BY THE PANDEMIC AND LOWER RATE ENVIRONMENT
Amounts in millions, except per share data
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics,3 definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
LOANS
$14,934
$13,964
$13,913
$12,520
$12,773
$12,842
$13,754
5.29%
5.09%
4.85%
4.57%
Corporate
Loans
3.98%
3.89%
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
C&I
Agricultural
Owner-occupied CRE
Investor CRE
Consumer
Loan Yield
Loan Yield, excluding PPP
PPP
Highlights
PPP contributed $1.2bn; decreasing loan yields by 9bps
Up 7% from Q1 '20; down 2% excluding PPP loans
Consumer up 3% reflecting growth of high- quality 1-4 family mortgages
Corporate down 3% due to environmental impact on production, line usage, and paydown trends
Up 19% from Q2 '19; up 4% excluding PPP loans and Park
Mix continues to be well-diversified
Dollars in millions
Balances shown are end of period
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain4 terms, and footnotes used.
LOAN DIVERSIFICATION - CORPORATE
$11.4bn
76% of Total Loans
40% C&I / 34% CRE / 2% Agricultural
Other C&I
Senior Housing
Loans
Healthcare Services
and Hospitals
Leveraged
Finance
Elevated
Risk
% of
total
Sector
loans
Risk Mitigants
Franchises
2.0%
National, leading branch QSRs
Recreation / Entertainment
1.5%
Very granular, real estate secured
Restaurants
0.8%
Very granular, real estate secured
Agricultural
(both C&I and CRE
Hotels
categories)
Multi-family
Retail - C&I
Owner Occupied
Construction
Total
CRE
Retail - CRE
Office, Industrial, and
Other Investor CRE
0.6%
0.4%
5.3%
All major brands, avg. LTV 50%
Small strip centers with avg. LTV 57%
C&ICRE Agricultural
SOLID UNDERWRITING AND GRANULAR, DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO MITIGATES RISKS
Data as of June 30, 2020
Dollar amounts in millions unless otherwise noted
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of5 certain terms, and footnotes used.
LOAN DIVERSIFICATION - CONSUMER
$3.5bn
24% of Total Loans
Home Equity
Avg. FICO - 764
Avg. LTV - 71%
Other Installment
Avg. FICO - 762
Elevated
Risk
1-4 Family
Avg. FICO - 779
Avg. LTV - 67%
% of
total
Sector
loans
Risk Mitigants
~90% have FICO > 700;
Unsecured Installment
1.8% Avg loan size ~$9k
HIGH QUALITY CREDIT - GEOGRAPHICALLY DISPERSED
Data as of June 30, 2020
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics,6 definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Net Charge-offs
Highlights
$12
$13
•
Asset quality remains stable, metrics distorted by CECL
0.60%
$4
-
$4mm of $13mm of Q2 '20 NCOs relate to PCD loans that
$11
$2
$9
$9
were fully reserved; no provision impact
0.37%
0.40%
0.36%
-
Excluding PCD and PPP loans, NCOs to average loans(1)(2)
0.31%
of 0.27% for Q2 '20, lower than prior quarters
0.27%
0.32%
0.20%
Robust ACL to total loans of 1.80%, excluding PPP(1)
$10
$9
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
• $25mm in Q2 '20 provision to incorporate estimated impact of
NCOs, excluding PCD
the pandemic based upon:
(1)
PCD
- Multiple forecast scenarios of GDP, unemployment and HPI
NCOs / Avg Loans(2)
(1)(2)
NCOs / Avg Loans, excluding PCD and PPP Loans
- Detailed portfolio reviews
Allowance and Provision
- Effects of relief programs
2.00%
1.62%
1.80%
1.66%
1.22%
1.00%
0.85%
0.90%
$40
$33
0.38%
$11
-%
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Allowance / Loans, excluding PPP loans(1)
Allowance / Loans
Provision / Avg Loans(2)
Provision
Increase in ACL to total loans compared to Q2 '19 reflects the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020
$76mm (69%) total ACL increase compared to Q4 '19
$32mm (29%), excluding acquired
$44mm (40%) for acquired
$16mm of ACL established for Park
Dollar amounts in millions
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain
Asset quality remains stable, metrics distorted by CECL
NPA metric, excluding PCD & PPP loans of 0.87%, down 4bps and up 10bps from Q1 '20 and Q2 '19, respectively
Adverse loans of $450mm, up $12mm and $40mm from Q1 '20 and Q2 '19, respectively, reflective of normal fluctuations
Adverse Loans
6.00%
$410
$438
$450
$78
$29
$79
4.40%
4.00%
4.19%
4.15%
3.94%
2.00%
$381
$359
$372
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Adverse Loans, excluding PCI/PCD
PCI/PCD Adverse Loans
Adverse Loans to Corporate Loans(1)
Adverse Loans, excluding PPP Loans, to Corporate Loans (1)
METRICS LARGELY UNCHANGED, REFLECTS CECL
Dollar amounts in millions
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics,8 definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
DEPOSITS
Highlights
$15,304
• Average deposits of $15bn, up 14% from
Q1 '20 and 18% Q2 '19 reflecting:
$13,445
$13,460
$13,386
-
Park acquisition
$12,934
- Higher customer balances due to PPP funds
and government stimulus
- Normal seasonal increase in municipal
0.64%
deposits compared to Q1 '20
0.60%
0.59%
83%
- Bridgeview acquisition contributed to the
increase compared to Q2 '19
Core
0.51%
•
Mix shift to 58% retail, 32% commercial,
10% public, due to PPP funds
•
Cost of deposits decreased 25bps due primarily
to lower rate environment and the increase in
demand deposits
0.26%
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Demand
Savings
NOW
Money Market
Time
Cost of Deposits
Dollars in millions
Balances shown are QTD averages
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain9 terms, and footnotes used.
STRONG FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY
Funding Profile
Highlights
Interest-bearing
Time | 13%
transactions | 42%
Brokered CD's | 1%
Borrowed funds | 14%
Demand | 30%
Core Deposits
Time Deposits
Borrowed Funds
$15bn of very stable long-term deposit base is primary source of liquidity
Over $7bn in additional funding sources provide ample capacity to support our clients, colleagues, and communities
~$4bn comprised of unencumbered securities and cash, FHLB capacity and Fed availability - meaningfully higher than undrawn commitments
Flexibility to utilize PPPLF or other sources to fund PPP demand
No outstanding balance for Q2 '20
AMPLE LIQUIDITY PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY TO MEET EXPECTED DEMAND
Data as of June 30, 2020
Funding Profile data reflects QTD averages
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain10 terms, and footnotes used.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Trend and Composition
Total interest-earning
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
$18,777
assets
$14,952
$15,801
$15,969
$16,431
NIM(1)
4.06 %
3.82 %
3.72 %
3.54 %
3.13 %
Accretion
(0.28)%
(0.23)%
(0.24)%
(0.17)%
(0.15)%
NIM, adjusted(1)
3.78 %
3.59 %
3.48 %
3.37 %
2.98 %
$150
$151
$148
$144
$145
$9
$10
$10
$7
$7
3.78%
3.59%
3.48%
3.37%
2.98%
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
NII
Accretion
NIM, adjusted
(1)
Highlights
NII up 1% from Q1 '20 and down 3% from Q2 '19
PPP loans added $5mm to NII
Accretion consistent with Q1 '20, and down $3mm from Q2 '19
Impacted by lower interest rates and acquisitions
Loan and security growth partly offset decline from Q2 '19
NIM, adjusted(1) of 2.98%, down 39bps from Q1 '20 and down 80bps Q2 '19, impacted by:
Lower interest rates partially offset by lower cost of funds
Origination of PPP loans
Higher other interest-earning assets due to PPP and stimulus
Seasonal municipal deposits impact decline from Q1 '20
Actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity also impacted the decline from Q2 '19
Dollars in millions
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain
11
terms, and footnotes used.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Trend and Composition
Highlights
$47
$43
$39
$40
$33
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Deposit service charges
Wealth management
Card-based
Capital market products income
Mortgage banking
Other noninterest income(3)
Down 16% from Q1 '20 and 14% from
Q2 '19 impacted by:
Lower transaction volumes and fee assistance programs due to the pandemic:
Deposit service charges
Card-based
Capital markets
Wealth management down due to market conditions
Higher mortgage banking due to higher sales volumes, partly offset
Securities losses of $1mm in Q1 '20 reflects the repositioning of the securities portfolio due to market conditions
Dollars in millions
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain
12
terms, and footnotes used.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Trend and Composition
Highlights
Periods Ended
• Noninterest expense, adjusted(1) of $115mm
- Up 3% from Q1 '20 and 10% from Q2 '19,
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Noninterest expense as reported
$
114
$
108
$
117
$
117
$
120
impacted by:
A&I related expenses
(10)
(3)
(6)
(5)
(5)
◦ Operating costs from acquisitions;
represents ~65% of increase from
Noninterest expense, adjusted(1)
$
104
$
105
$
111
$
112
$
115
Q1 '20 and ~40% from Q2 '20
◦
Pandemic
$111
$
112
$115
◦
Merit increases
$104
$105
◦ Investments in technology and process
improvements
• Controlled noninterest expense, adjusted to
average assets excluding PPP (1)(2) of 2.32%,
down 5% from Q1 '20 and 7% from Q2 '19
2.50%
2.47%
2.44%
2.35%
2.32%
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Salaries & Benefits
Occupancy & Equipment
Professional services
Technology
Other noninterest expense (4)
Noninterest expense, adj. to average assets excluding PPP (1)(2)
Dollars in millions
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain
13
terms, and footnotes used.
CAPITAL
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Regulatory Capital Ratios:
• CET1 capital to RWA
10.11%
10.18%
10.52%
9.64%
9.70%
• Tier 1 capital to RWA
10.11%
10.18%
10.52%
9.64%
11.19%
Total capital to RWA 12.57% 12.62% 12.96% 12.00% 13.70%
TBV per common share
$12.86
$13.31
$13.60
$13.14
$13.00
Highlights
Q2 '20 Total and Tier 1 capital ratios increased due to earnings and issuance of $231mm of preferred stock
Elected CECL transition for regulatory capital relief in 2020
Retains ~25bps of CET1 and tier 1 capital
Robust Capital Levels
Excess Capital
Above
7.0%
Conservation
Buffer
CET1 Capital
4.50%
$418mm
9.70%
8.50%
Tier 1 Capital
6.00%
$416mm
11.19%
10.5%
Total Capital
8.00%
$495mm
13.70%
Minimum Requirement
FMBI
Capital Conservation Buffer
Strong excess capital position, solid operating leverage and credit reserves
Capital levels remain sufficient in a severely adverse economic scenario
Consistent with mid-size, regional, and national peers
Q2 '20 dividend of $0.14 per common share, consistent with Q1 '20
Robust Capital Levels data as of June 30, 2020
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms,
14
and footnotes used.
OUTLOOK RECAP
(For the Year Ended 2020; unless otherwise noted)
We offer commentary on factors influencing FY2020 outlook for key categories.
Guidance below is dependent upon the duration and severity of the pandemic and the effectiveness of fiscal support.
Loans and Deposits
Dependent upon economic conditions, customer behavior and stimulus
PPP will further impact
NII and NIM
Both NII and NIM, adj,(1) decline in Q3 with growth expected in Q4
Accretion of ~$25mm reflecting CECL transition, ~$3mm reclass to lower provision
Includes potential impacts from PPP
Noninterest Income
Modest improvement in Q3 and Q4; second half in-line with first half
Dependent upon length and severity of the pandemic and customer behavior
Noninterest Expense, Adjusted
Quarterly expense expected to return to Q1 levels the remainder of the year
Asset Quality
Dependent upon economic conditions, customer behavior and stimulus
Taxes
Effective tax rate expected to be approximately 25%
Capital
Strong capital provides flexibility to navigate the impact of the pandemic
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation
of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
15
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q2 '19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Net Interest Income
$
150
$
151
$
148
$
144
$
145
Loan Loss Provision
12
12
10
40
33
Noninterest Income
39
43
46
40
33
Net Securities Losses
-
-
-
(1)
-
Noninterest Expense
114
108
117
117
120
Income before Income Taxes
63
74
67
26
25
Income Tax Expense
16
18
16
6
6
Net Income
$
47
$
56
$
51
$
20
$
19
Preferred dividends
-
-
-
-
(1)
Net Income Applicable to
Common Shares
$
47
$
56
$
51
$
20
$
18
EPS
$
0.43
$
0.49
$
0.47
$
0.18
$
0.16
EPS, Adjusted(1)
$
0.50
$
0.52
$
0.51
$
0.22
$
0.19
ROATCE(1)(2)
13.8 %
15.4 %
14.4 %
5.7 %
5.3 %
ROATCE, Adjusted(1)(2)
16.0 %
16.1 %
15.5 %
6.9 %
6.4 %
Noninterest Expense, adjusted
to Average Assets, Excluding
2.3 %
PPP Loans(1)(2)
2.5 %
2.3 %
2.5 %
2.4 %
Efficiency Ratio(1)
55 %
54 %
56 %
60 %
64 %
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain
16
terms, and footnotes used.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, acquisition transactions, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions, and the continued or potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity, loans, asset quality and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our business, operations and employees, as well as on our customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used.
17
APPENDIX
18
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. GAAP and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, tax-equivalent NII (including its individual components), tax-equivalent NIM, tax-equivalent NIM, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, ROATCE, ROATCE, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax,pre-provision earnings, adjusted.
The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, ROATCE, and pre-tax,pre-provision earnings, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), net securities losses (first quarter of 2020), and Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods in 2019). In addition, income tax expense and provision for loan losses are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax,pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, ROATCE, and pre-tax,pre-provision earnings may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.
The tax-equivalent adjustment to NII and NIM recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present NII and NIM on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent NIM, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.
The Company presents NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are expected to be forgiven by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used.
19
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Quarters Ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Earnings Per Share
Net income
$
47,014
$
54,545
$
52,121
$
19,606
$
19,064
Dividends and accretion on preferred stock
-
-
-
-
(1,037)
Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares
(389)
(465)
(424)
(192)
(187)
Net income applicable to common shares
46,625
54,080
51,697
19,414
17,840
Adjustments to net income:
Net securities losses
-
-
-
1,005
-
Tax effect of net securities losses
-
-
-
(251)
-
A&I related expenses
9,514
3,397
5,258
5,472
5,249
Tax effect of A&I related expenses
(2,379)
(849)
(1,315)
(1,368)
(1,312)
Delivering Excellence implementation costs(5)
442
234
223
-
-
Tax effect of Delivering Excellence implementation costs
(111)
(59)
(56)
-
-
Total adjustments to net income
7,466
2,723
4,110
4,858
3,937
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted
$
54,091
$
56,803
$
55,807
$
24,272
$
21,777
Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding
108,467
109,662
109,578
110,365
113,336
Diluted EPS
$
0.43
$
0.49
$
0.47
$
0.18
$
0.16
Diluted EPS, adjusted(6)
$
0.50
$
0.52
$
0.51
$
0.22
$
0.19
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
Net income applicable to common shares
$
46,625
$
54,080
$
51,697
$
19,414
$
17,840
Intangibles amortization
2,624
2,750
2,744
2,770
2,820
Tax effect of intangibles amortization
(656)
(688)
(686)
(693)
(705)
Total adjustments to net income(6)
7,466
2,723
4,110
4,858
3,937
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization, adjusted(6)
$
56,059
$
58,865
$
57,865
$
26,349
$
23,892
Average stockholders' equity
$
2,241,569
$
2,327,279
$
2,359,197
$
2,415,157
$
2,443,212
Less: average intangible assets
(832,263)
(877,069)
(874,829)
(887,600)
(934,022)
Average TCE
$
1,409,306
$
1,450,210
$
1,484,368
$
1,527,557
$
1,509,190
ROATCE, adjusted(2)(6)
15.95 %
16.10 %
15.47 %
6.94 %
6.37 %
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms used and footnotes.
20
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Quarters Ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Efficiency Ratio Calculation
Noninterest expense
$
114,142
$
108,395
$
116,748
$
117,331
$
120,330
Less:
Net OREO expense
(294)
(381)
(1,080)
(420)
(126)
A&I related expenses
(9,514)
(3,397)
(5,258)
(5,472)
(5,249)
Delivering Excellence implementation costs(5)
(442)
(234)
(223)
-
-
Total
$
103,892
$
104,383
$
110,187
$
111,439
$
114,955
Tax-equivalent NII(1)(7)
$
151,492
$
152,019
$
149,711
$
144,728
$
146,389
Noninterest income
38,526
42,951
46,496
39,362
32,991
Less: net securities losses
-
-
-
1,005
-
Total
$
190,018
$
194,970
$
196,207
$
185,095
$
179,380
Efficiency ratio
54.67 %
53.54 %
56.16 %
60.21 %
64.08 %
Tax-Equivalent NII / NIM
NII
$
150,312
$
150,787
$
148,359
$
143,575
$
145,234
Tax-equivalent adjustment
1,180
1,232
1,352
1,153
1,155
Tax-equivalent NII(2)(7)
151,492
152,019
149,711
144,728
146,389
Less: accretion
(10,308)
(9,244)
(9,657)
(6,946)
(6,999)
Tax-equivalent NII, adjusted
$
141,184
$
142,775
$
140,054
$
137,782
$
139,390
Average interest-earning assets
$
14,952,044
$
15,800,915
$
15,969,287
$
16,431,320
$
18,776,796
NIM(2)(7)
4.06 %
3.82 %
3.72 %
3.54 %
3.13 %
NIM, adjusted(2)(7)
3.78 %
3.59 %
3.48 %
3.37 %
2.98 %
Loan Yield
Tax-equivalent loan interest income(7)
$
158,442
$
160,756
$
155,863
$
148,420
$
141,320
Less: accretion
(10,308)
(9,244)
(9,657)
(6,946)
(6,999)
Tax-equivalent loan interest income, adjusted
$
148,134
$
151,512
$
146,206
$
141,474
$
134,321
Average loans
$
12,022,470
$
12,539,541
$
12,753,436
$
13,073,752
$
14,617,247
Loan yield
5.29 %
5.09 %
4.85 %
4.57 %
3.89 %
Loan yield, excluding accretion
4.94 %
4.79 %
4.55 %
4.35 %
3.70 %
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms used and footnotes.
21
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Quarters Ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Tangible Common Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
2,300,573
$
2,339,599
$
2,370,793
$
2,435,707
$
2,425,711
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(878,802)
(876,219)
(875,262)
(935,241)
(940,182)
TCE
$
1,421,771
$
1,463,380
$
1,495,531
$
1,500,466
$
1,485,529
Total assets
$
17,462,233
$
18,013,454
$
17,850,397
$
19,753,300
$
21,244,881
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(878,802)
(876,219)
(875,262)
(935,241)
(940,182)
Tangible assets
$
16,583,431
$
17,137,235
$
16,975,135
$
18,818,059
$
20,304,699
TCE to tangible assets
8.57 %
8.54 %
8.81 %
7.97 %
7.32 %
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings
Net Income
$
47,014
$
54,545
$
52,121
$
19,606
$
19,064
Income tax expense
16,191
18,300
16,392
6,468
6,182
Provision for credit losses
11,491
12,498
9,594
39,532
32,649
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings
$
74,696
$
85,343
$
78,107
$
65,606
$
57,895
Adjustments to pre-tax,pre-provision earnings:
Net securities losses
-
-
-
1,005
-
A&I related expenses
9,514
3,397
5,258
5,472
5,249
Delivering Excellence implementation costs(5)
442
234
223
-
-
Total adjustments
9,956
3,631
5,481
6,477
5,249
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings, adjusted
$
84,652
$
88,974
$
83,588
$
72,083
$
63,144
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms used and footnotes.
22
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Quarters Ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans
Allowance for credit losses
$
106,929
$
110,228
$
109,222
$
226,701
$
247,677
Less: allowance for PPP loans
-
-
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses, excluding PPP loan allowance
$
106,929
$
110,228
$
109,222
$
226,701
$
247,677
Total loans
$
12,519,604
$
12,773,319
$
12,840,330
$
13,965,017
$
14,933,658
Less: PPP loans
-
-
-
-
(1,179,403)
Total loans, excluding PPP loans
$
12,519,604
$
12,773,319
$
12,840,330
$
13,965,017
$
13,754,255
Allowance to total loans, excluding PPP loans
0.85 %
0.86 %
0.85 %
1.62 %
1.80 %
Non-performing assets / Loans and Foreclosed assets
Total loans and foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans
$
12,548,092
$
12,798,585
$
12,860,788
$
13,710,872
$
13,530,072
Non-performing assets and loans to foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP
0.77 %
0.85 %
0.85 %
0.91 %
0.87 %
Net Charge-offs to average loans
Total net charge-offs
$
9,341
$
9,199
$
10,600
$
12,114
$
12,923
Less: net charge-offs for PCD loans
-
-
-
(1,720)
(3,833)
Total net charge-offs, excluding PCD loans
$
9,341
$
9,199
$
10,600
$
10,394
$
9,090
Total average loans
$
12,020,820
$
12,538,189
$
12,752,389
$
13,073,005
$
14,616,798
Less:
Average PPP loans
-
-
-
-
(887,997)
Average PCD loans
-
-
-
(165,906)
(177,138)
Total average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans
$
12,020,820
$
12,538,189
$
12,752,389
$
12,907,099
$
13,551,663
Net charge-offs to loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans (2)
0.31 %
0.29 %
0.33 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms used and footnotes.
23
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Adverse loans - loans risk rated special mention or substandard, excluding accruing TDRs Allowance, ACL - Allowance for credit losses A&I - Acquisition and integration related expenses bn - Billion
bps - Basis points Bridgeview - Bridgeview Bank C&I - Commercial and industrial
CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses CET1 - Common equity Tier 1
CD - Certificate of deposit
Core Deposits - Represents demand, savings, NOW and money market deposits
CRE - Commercial real estate EPS - Earnings per share FICO - Fair Issac Corporation FHLB - Federal Home Loan Bank
First Midwest or the Company - First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Foreclosed Assets - OREO and other foreclosed assets
FY - Full year
GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles GDP - Gross national product
HPI - House price index k - Thousands
LTV - Loan-to-value
- Million
NCOs - Net charge-offs
NII - Net interest income
NIM - Tax-equivalent net interest margin
NOW - Negotiable order of withdrawal
NPAs - Non-performing assets
Park - Park Bank
Pandemic - COVID-19 pandemic
PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated
- Paycheck Protection Program
PPPLF - Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility OREO - Other real estate owned
QSR - Qualified special representative agreement QTD - Quarter-to-date
ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity RWA - Risk-weighted assets
SBA - Small Business Administration SEC - Securities and Exchange Commission TBV - Tangible book value
TCE - Tangible common equity - represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets
TDRs - Troubled debt restructurings
24
FOOTNOTES
(1) This financial measure includes certain adjustments. See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information" slides for detail.
Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
Other noninterest income includes merchant servicing fees and other service charges, commissions, and fees.
Other noninterest expense includes advertising and promotions expense, net OREO expense, and other expenses.
The Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative in the second quarter of 2018, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to provide service excellence to its clients and maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform.
Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation in the accompanying "Non- GAAP Financial Information" slides.
Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
First Midwest Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 21:40:03 UTC