Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.    FMBI

FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.

(FMBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Midwest Bancorp : 4Q 2019 Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:31pm EST

Presentation Materials

February 2020

2019: CONTINUING TO BUILD ON OUR MOMENTUM

ü

Driving strong performance against a backdrop of market volatility, competition, and

consolidation

    • Robust growth, strong core deposit foundation
      - Over 13% CAGR over the last three years in EPS, loans, and deposits
  • Meaningful investments, positioning for future success
    • Continued investment in talent
    • Continued our Delivering Excellence(1) initiative, leveraging our colleagues, greater scale, and technology
    • Completed or announced 3 acquisitions that strengthen our presence in metro Chicago and the Midwest, adding ~$2.2bn of total assets and ~$800mm in AUM

NOW OPERATING AS AN $18BN COMMERCIAL BANK;

ONE OF CHICAGO'S AND THE MIDWEST'S PREMIER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Source: Company filings and reports

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms and footnotes used.

2

FIRST MIDWEST TODAY

A Premier Commercial Bank

With a Robust Distribution Network

  • Multi-state,Midwestern reach
    • $18bn of total assets
    • $13bn of AUM
    • Chicago's 3rd largest independent bank
      • Top 10 deposit share in Chicago MSA
      • #2 deposit share in South Metro
      • 3rd largest wealth management platform in IL

Assets have grown at 16% CAGR since 2015

Bridgeview

$18bn

Park -

Standard

NorStates

$16bn

($1.1bn)

Anticipated

$14bn

Late Q1 '20 or

Bank

($0.6bn)

NB&T of

Early Q2 '20

($2.6bn)

Close (~$1.0bn)

Sycamore

$11bn

$10bn

($0.7bn)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

PARK ACQUISITION TO ADD ~$1.0BN OF TOTAL ASSETS IN 2020

Source: Company filings and SNL Financial

Note: Financial information reflects data as of December 31, 2019.3

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET

Third largest metropolitan area in the U.S. by GDP

No more than 16% of the workforce in any single industry

Chicago Has

  • Robust and Diverse Economy

GDP ($bn)

Other(2)

$1,444

Construction

11.0%

Manufacturing

16.0%

Management of

4.0%

7.0%

$905

Companies

14.0%

Wholesale Trade

$583

Health Care

7.0%

$480

$460

8.0%

12.0%

Support and Waste

10.0%

11.0%

Professional, Scientific,

Management

New York

Los Angeles

Chicago

Dallas

Washington

and Technical Services

Retail Trade

Finance and Insurance

HQ to Major Companies While Fostering Business Growth

Major corporations headquartered in Chicago, including 35 Fortune 500 companies

Chicago maintains a low cost of business(3)

Atlanta

95.1

97.6

Houston

Chicago

98.3

Philadelphia

99.8

San Diego

99.9

U.S. Baseline

100

Seattle

100.8

Los Angeles

100.8

104.5

Boston

San Francisco

104.5

New York City

104.7

90.0 92.5 95.0 97.5 100.0 102.5 105.0

Household income of $74,285, 26% higher than national median

Chicago is home to a robust talent pipeline

High Net Worth Households (%)(4)

Population with a Bachelor's Degree or Higher(5)

Affluent,

Highly

Educated

Workforce

10.5%

8.4%

6.6%

Chicago

Midwest

National

36.8%

19.2%

21.2%

Chicago

Midwest

National

  • 32 accredited universities; 2 on the U.S. News and World Report Rankings: University of Chicago (#6), Northwestern University (#9)

Source: GDP - U.S Census Bureau by Metropolitan Area for 2012-2017; Workforce - SNL Financial as of June 30, 2016; HQ - Fortune 1000 list for 2019; Cost of Business - KPMG 2016 Competitive Alternatives; Household Income - SNL Financial as of June 30, 2019; Bachelor's Degree - SNL Financial as of June 30, 2019

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and4 footnotes used.

POSITIONING FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS

VISION

MISSION

Being the partner of choice for financial

Helping our clients achieve

services in the markets we serve, and one

financial success.

of the nation's top performing banks.

VALUES

Serving our clients with integrity, service, responsibility and passion.

Drives a culture centered on client needs, rooted in service,

leveraged by technology, and delivered by top talent.

Build the Strongest Team

Grow & Diversify Revenues

Balance Risk & Investment

Strategic Expansion

5

PLATFORM FOR CONTINUED GROWTH

Strategic Priorities

Build the Strongest Team

  • Leverage culture to inspire and engage colleagues
  • Empower leaders to build high performing teams
  • Attract and retain talent

Grow & Diversify Revenues

  • Customer retention and cross-selling
  • Net new client acquisition
  • Deliver the whole Bank to each client

Balance Risk & Investment

  • Investments in capabilities, processes and technology
  • Accelerate service delivery
  • Maintain information security standards

Strategic Expansion

- Build market share in adjacent markets

POSITIONING FOR FUTURE SUCCESS

6

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

ü

ü

ü

ü

ü

ü

Premier Midwest-based Commercial Bank with Attractive Operational Footprint

Relationship-driven Strategy, Supported by Leading Core Deposit Foundation

Diversified Loan Portfolio and Disciplined Underwriting Drive Strong Credit

Underlying Operating Performance, Aided by Delivering Excellence(1)

Platform for and Track Record of Integrating Accretive, Attractive Acquisitions

Capital Levels Provide Future Flexibility

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the definitions of certain terms and footnotes used.

7

LOW COST, CORE FUNDING

Average Deposits and Composition

Cost of Deposits

$12,994

$11,035

$11,494

22%

14%

17%

$8,846

15%

Demand

$8,096

14%

17%

16%

Savings

15%

19%

18%

18%

18%

78%

NOW

19%

Core

18%

16%

Money market

17%

19%

18%

Time

18%

18%

32%

31%

29%

31%

31%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  • Granular and tenured deposit base
    • 63% Retail, 25% Commercial, 12% Public
  • Core deposit ratio of 78%; average tenure 13 years

1.00%

0.83%

0.80%

Our

Advantage

0.60%

0.58%

0.60%

0.40%

0.37%

0.24%

0.26%

0.33%

0.20%

0.15%

0.12%

0.11%

0.00%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

FMBI

Peers (6)

  • Increasing deposit costs due to time deposit growth
  • Cost of deposits ~25bps less than peers(6)

STRONG CORE DEPOSIT FOUNDATION; MIX AND TENURE PROVIDE A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

Dollars in millions

Source: Company filings and SNL Financial

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and8 footnotes used.

DIVERSIFIED LOAN PORTFOLIO

Growing, Diversifying Our Loan Portfolio

Credit Trends

$12,840

$11,447

$10,438

25%

20%

18%

$8,254

$7,162

17%

28%

27%

30%

16%

32%

12%

10%

30%

14%

3%

4%

13%

12%

4%

5%

5%

35%

36%

34%

34%

36%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

C&I

Agricultural

Owner-occupied CRE

Investor CRE

Consumer

0.60%

0.50%

0.40%

0.38%

0.29%

0.31%

0.30%

0.21%

0.20%

0.24%

0.10%

0.00%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

NCOs / Avg Loans

  • Granular, diversified mix
  • NCOs/Avg Loans of 0.31% reflective of benign credit environment

Dollars in millions.

Source: Company filings and reports

Note: Loan portfolio data as of December 31, 2019.9

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

MEANINGFULLY DIVERSIFIED WITH GREATER PROFITABILITY

First Midwest's Portfolio Has Meaningfully Diversified

2009(17)

2019

Change in

Composition

C&I

28%

35%

7%

Agricultural

4

3

(1)

CRE

87%

75%

Multifamily

7

7

-

Construction

11

5

(6)

Owner-Occ CRE

14

10

(4)

Investor CRE

23

15

(8)

Consumer

1-4 family

13%

3

25%

15

12

Other

10

10

-

First Midwest Model Drives Enhanced Profitability

FMBI

Peer

Better / (Worse)

Average(6)

(bps)

Yield on Loans

5.09%

4.94%

15

Credit Costs

0.31

0.13

(18)

Risk-Adjusted Yield

4.78

4.81

(3)

Costs of Deposits

0.60

0.83

23

Spread-Adjusted Yield

4.18

3.98

20

  • Rebalanced mix of corporate and consumer loans
  • Lowered concentration in construction and investor CRE loans within the corporate portfolio

Well-Reserved for Potential Loss Content

Peer

FMBI Average(6)

NPAs / Loans + Foreclosed Assets

0.85%

0.94%

ACL / Loans

0.85

0.73

Source: SNL Financial and FactSet.

Note: Financial data for the year ended December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted.

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms,10 and footnotes used.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE STRONG

NIM, Adjusted(7)

Fee Income Ratio(7)(16)

3.80%

3.75%

30.0%

3.70%

3.67%

25.8%

26.4%

3.60%

3.59%

25.0%

22.5%

- Compression from actions to

20.6%

3.49%

20.0%

20.3%

3.45%

reduce rate sensitivity and higher

3.50%

cost of funds, partially offset by

- Impacted by strong NII growth

3.40%

higher yields on loans and securities

15.0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Efficiency Ratio(7)

EPS, Adjusted(7)

66.0%

- Recurring benefits of Delivering

$2.00

64%

63%

Excellence(1) and controlled expenses

64.0%

$1.75

62.0%

60%

60.0%

$1.50

58%

58.0%

$1.25

56.0%

55%

54.0%

$1.00

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

- Benefits from the Bridgeview

$1.98

acquisition, organic loan growth, and

Delivering Excellence(1) more than

offset the lower rate environment

$1.67

$1.35

$1.13

$1.22

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Company filings and reports

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and

11

footnotes used.

RECENT ACQUISITIONS

Recent Acquisition History

Driving Operating Leverage

Year

Close

At Announcement

Target Company

Founded

Date

Assets

Deposits

AUM

Pending Acquisition

Bankmanagers Corp.

1915

1H '20 (est.)

$1.0

$0.8

$0.2

Bank Acquisitions

Bridgeview Bancorp

1971

May 2019

$1.3

$1.0

-

Northern States Financial

1962

Oct. 2018

$0.5

$0.4

-

Standard Bancshares

1947

Jan. 2017

$2.5

$2.2

$0.3

NI Bancshares

1867

Mar. 2016

$0.6

$0.6

$0.7

Peoples Bancorp

1999

Dec. 2015

$0.1

$0.1

-

Great Lakes Financial

1896

Dec. 2014

$0.6

$0.5

-

Branch Acquisitions and Non-Bank Acquisitions

Popular Community

-

Aug. 2014

$0.7

$0.7

Northern Oak

1975

Jan. 2019

-

-

$0.8

Premier Asset Management

2001

Feb. 2017

-

-

$0.6

Total, excluding pending acquisitions

$6.3

$5.5

$2.4

3.17%

3.10%

3.15%

2.95%

2.98%

2.75%

2.81%

2.55%

2.60%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Noninterest Expenses / Avg Assets

Balance of Acquired and Organic Asset Growth(8)

Organic Growth

Acquisitions

$15

$16

$18

$6

$11

$5

$9

$10

$5

$2

$12

$1

$2

$10

$11

$9

$8

$8

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dollars in billions

Source: Company regulatory filings and SNL Financial

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and12 footnotes used.

FINANCIAL REVIEW AND OUTLOOK

13

FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

EPS $1.82, up 20% from $1.52 for 2018

• EPS, adjusted(7) $1.98, up 19% from 2018 ROATCE, adjusted(7) of 15.7%, up 4% from 2018 Total loans $13bn, up 12% from 2018

Average deposits $13bn, up 13% from 2018

NII up 14% from 2018

• NIM consistent at 3.90%, NIM, adjusted(7) of 3.67%, down modestly from 2018

Noninterest income $163mm, up 13% from 2018

NCOs to average loans of 0.31%, down 7 bps from 2018

Efficiency ratio(7) 55%, improved from 58% in 2018

Declared dividends per share of $0.54, up 20% from 2018

SUCCESSFUL YEAR MARKED BY GROWTH AND OPERATING EFFICIENCY DESPITE TRANSITION TO A LOWER RATE ENVIRONMENT

Source: Company filings

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and

14

footnotes used.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income Trend and Composition

Years Ended December 31,

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Total interest-earning assets

$ 8,767

$ 9,951

$12,417

$13,355

$15,196

NIM(7)

3.68 %

3.60 %

3.87 %

3.90 %

3.90 %

Accretion

(0.19)%

(0.15)%

(0.28)%

(0.15)%

(0.23)%

Highlights

  • NII up 14% from 2018
    • Accretion up $16.0mm from 2018 due to the impact of Bridgeview
  • NIM, adjusted(7) of 3.67%, down 8 bps from 2018

NIM, adjusted(7)

3.49 % 3.45 % 3.59 % 3.75 % 3.67 %

$588

$36

$521

$480

$20

$34

$359

NII

$15

$322

$16

Accretion

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  • Actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity and higher cost of funds, partially offset by higher yields on loans and investment securities

Dollars in millions

Source: Company filings

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and15 footnotes used.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest Income Trend and Composition

Years Ended December 31,

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

As reported

$

136

$

159

$

163

$

144

$

163

Accounting reclassification and

(17)

(18)

(14)

-

-

net securities (gains) and losses

As adjusted(7)

$

119

$

141

$

149

$

144

$

163

$163

$149

$141$144

Highlights

  • Noninterest income, adjusted(7) up 13% from 2018
    • Record capital market income, up 80%
    • Higher mortgage banking income due to increased volume
    • Wealth management fees up 11%
    • Acquisitions contribute to increases

$119

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Deposit service charges

Wealth management

Card-based

Mortgage banking

Other noninterest income (9)

Dollars in millions

Source: Company filings and reports

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and16 footnotes used.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest Expense Trend and Composition

Highlights

Years Ended December 31,

Noninterest expense, adjusted(7)

of $418mm,

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

up 8% from 2018, impacted by:

As reported

$

307

$

340

$

416

$

416

$

441

-

Operating costs due to acquisitions

A&I related expenses

(1)

(14)

(20)

(10)

(22)

-

Merit increases and higher commissions

Accounting reclassification

(15)

(17)

(16)

-

-

Delivering Excellence costs(1)

-

-

-

(20)

(1)

due to mortgage production volume

Property valuation adjustments

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

Professional service costs related to

Lease cancellation fee

-

(1)

-

-

-

Special bonus, charitable

-

-

(4)

-

-

technology and process enhancements

contribution

As adjusted(7)

$

282

$

308

$

376

$

386

$

418

- Net occupancy and equipment costs up as

$418

deferred sale-leaseback gains no longer

included as reduction

$

386

$

376

-

Costs related to marketing campaigns

$308

Salaries & benefits

-

Partially offset by Delivering Excellence

(1)

$282

Occupancy &

recurring benefits

equipment

Controlled expenses

64%

63%

Professional services

-

Lowered efficiency ratio

(7)

to 55%,

60%

58%

55%

Technology

improved from 58% in 2018

Other noninterest

expense (10)

Efficiency ratio(7)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dollars in millions

Source: Company filings

17

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms,

and footnotes used.

LOAN PORTFOLIO REVIEW AND CREDIT TRENDS

Non-performing Assets

2.00%

1.50%

1.12%

0.88%

0.89%

1.00%

0.70%

0.85%

0.50%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

NPAs / Loans + Foreclosed Assets

Allowance

1.25%

1.00%

1.05%

1.06%

0.90%

0.75%

0.93%

0.85%

0.50%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Allowance / Loans

PPPLs

5.00%

4.41%

4.36%

3.95%

4.00%

3.72%

3.05%

3.00%

2.00%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

PPPLs / Corporate Loans

Highlights

  • NPAs reflect normal fluctuations
  • Performing potential problem loans down 10% from 2015
  • Provision reflects NCOs and mix of loan growth

Source: Company filings and reports

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms,

18

and footnotes used.

CAPITAL

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Regulatory Capital Ratios:

• CET1 capital

9.7%

9.4%

9.7%

10.2%

10.5%

• Tier 1 capital

10.3%

9.9%

10.1%

10.2%

10.5%

• Total capital

11.1%

12.2%

12.1%

12.6%

13.0%

Other Company Capital Ratios(7):

• TCE to tangible assets

8.6%

8.1%

8.3%

8.6%

8.8%

• TCE to RWA

9.3%

8.9%

9.3%

9.8%

10.5%

• Dividend payout ratio

34.2%

31.5%

40.6%

29.6%

29.5%

TBV per share

$10.35

$10.95

$10.81

$11.88

$13.60

Highlights

  • Capital ratios up ~30bps from 2018
  • Capital replenished to levels last achieved prior to 2019 acquisitions
  • Repurchased ~1.7mm shares of Company common stock, or $33.9mm, in 2019
    • $146mm available for repurchase
  • TBV per share up 14% from 2018

CAPITAL LEVELS PROVIDE FUTURE FLEXIBILITY

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

19

CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ("CECL")

(Estimates Unchanged From Q3 '19)

Expected Capital Impact

  • Net, after tax, reduction in Tier 1 capital ratios of 25-40bps(~$35-$55mm)
  • Majority of acquired loan ACL has no capital impact
  • Earned back in 1-2 quarters through earnings

Expected Impact to ACL in Q1 '20

  • ~65-85%increase (~$70-$95mm) in total ACL compared to Q4 '19 levels, consisting of:
    • ~20-40%increase (~$20-$45mm) in total ACL, excluding acquired loans
    • ~45% (~$50mm) increase in total ACL for acquired loans
      • ~30% (~$30mm) increase in total ACL transitions from credit mark to ACL with no capital impact

Life-of-Loan CECL Reserves

ACL Composition

• Driven by our portfolio characteristics, risk-rating,

economic forecasts, and methodology

• Impacted by:

25%

25%

- Economic uncertainty

20%

- Composition and duration of loan portfolio

50%

80%

Incurred

CECL

These estimates may change based on the composition of the loan portfolio, as well as the economic conditions and forecasts as of the adoption date.

Legacy Corporate

Legacy Consumer

Acquired

APPROXIMATELY 1-2 QUARTERS OF EARNINGS ABSORBS THE CAPITAL IMPACT OF CECL

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

20

OUTLOOK RECAP - FULL YEAR 2020

Loans and Deposits

• Mid-single digit loan growth; deposit growth commensurate with loan growth

NII and NIM

  • Low to mid-single digit NII growth, excluding accretion
  • Accretion of ~$16mm reflecting CECL transition; ~$5mm reclass to lower provision
  • NIM, adjusted(7) down modestly from Q4 '19 levels

Noninterest Income

  • Low to mid-single digit growth for the year, lower end if capital market and mortgage banking income return to normalized levels - seasonally impacted

Noninterest Expense, Adjusted

• ~$440mm for the year reflecting full year impact of Bridgeview - seasonally impacted

Asset Quality

  • NCOs and provision consistent with 2019, with quarterly fluctuations
  • CECL adds an additional ~10bps quarterly to NCOs with no income statement impact; ACL ratio levels increase by ~20-40%, excluding acquired loans; ~$5mm reclass from accretion to lower provision

Taxes

• Effective tax rate expected to be approximately 25%

Capital

  • Decline in capital for acquisitions and CECL adoption is expected to be mostly offset by 2020 earnings
  • Maintain a competitive dividend payout ratio

Park Acquisition

  • Park is expected to add an additional ~$700mm to loans, ~$1bn to deposits, ~5% to NII, ~$1mm to accretion, ~1% to noninterest income, and ~$14mm to noninterest expense, adjusted; assumes late Q1 '20 or early Q2 '20 close

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

21

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Years Ended

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net Interest Income

$

312

$

350

$

472

$

517

$

588

Loan Loss Provision

21

31

31

48

44

Noninterest Income

136

159

163

144

163

Noninterest Expense

307

340

416

416

441

Income before Income Taxes

120

138

188

197

266

Income Tax Expense

38

46

90

39

66

Net Income

$

82

$

92

$

98

$

158

$

200

EPS

$

1.05

$

1.14

$

0.96

$

1.52

$

1.82

EPS, Adjusted(7)

$

1.13

$

1.22

$

1.35

$

1.67

$

1.98

ROATCE

10.4%

10.8%

9.4%

13.9%

14.5%

ROATCE, Adjusted(7)

11.2%

11.4%

13.1%

15.1%

15.7%

Efficiency Ratio(7)

64%

63%

60%

58%

55%

Highlights

2019 vs. 2018 Comparison

  • EPS up 20% from 2018
    • EPS, adjusted(7) up 19% from 2018
    • ROATCE, adjusted(7) up 4% from 2018
    • NII and noninterest income growth of 14% and 13%, respectively
    • Controlled noninterest expenses, reporting an efficiency ratio(7) of 55%, improved from 58% in 2018
  • EPS, adjusted(7) has grown more than 75% over the past five years
  • Produced ROATCE, adjusted(7) of 16%, up from 11% at 2015
  • Lowered efficiency ratio(7) to 55% from 64% in 2015

Dollars in millions, except per share data

Source: Company filings

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and22 footnotes used.

BUILDING OUR FUTURE

23

BENEFITING FROM CONSOLIDATION

Strategy and Future Opportunities

A Broader Midwestern View

Leveraging Our Strengths

Compelling partner

Michigan

Experienced acquirer

Wisconsin

  • Engaged, talented team
  • Attractive markets, growing opportunities

• Significant capital and liquidity

Iowa

Environment Creating Opportunities,

Consolidation Expected

Indiana

  • Locally, ~40 banks with $350mm - $4bn in assets(11)
  • Opportunities expected in adjacent Midwest markets

Aligned With Strategic Priorities

Illinois

  • Building the highest quality team
  • Diversifying / growing loans and revenues
  • Balancing investment and risk

STRATEGICALLY AND FINANCIALLY COMPELLING

Source: SNL Financial

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

24

OVERVIEW OF PARK

Transaction Highlights

Branch Network

Strategically Compelling

  • Continues and accelerates expansion into SE Wisconsin
  • Market-leadingcommercial team
  • Cross-sellingopportunities

Financially Attractive

  • Full year EPS accretion estimated at ~6%, or $0.13, in 2021(12)
  • Tangible book value earn back of ~3.75 years(13)
  • Internal rate of return in excess of 20%
  • Pro forma capital ratios remain strong

Valuation Multiples

  • ~1.67x tangible book value per share
  • Core deposit premium of 11.0%
  • 14.4x LTM earnings; 9.6x inclusive of fully phased-in,after-tax cost savings

Transaction Assumptions

  • Mid to high-single digit growth rate
  • ~40% reduction in Park's total noninterest expense base (phased-in 75% in 2020 and 100% in 2021), plus cost avoidance of organic market expansion

Park

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

25

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

ü

ü

ü

ü

ü

ü

Premier Midwest-based Commercial Bank with Attractive Operational Footprint

Relationship-driven Strategy, Supported by Leading Core Deposit Foundation

Diversified Loan Portfolio and Disciplined Underwriting Drive Strong Credit

Underlying Operating Performance, Aided by "Delivering Excellence"(1)

Platform for and Track Record of Integrating Accretive, Attractive Acquisitions

Capital Levels Provide Future Flexibility

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

26

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, First Midwest's Delivering Excellence initiative, including costs and benefits associated therewith and the timing thereof, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, the impact of federal income tax reform legislation, acquisition transactions, including First Midwest's proposed acquisition of Bankmanagers, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions.These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the SEC.These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used.

27

APPENDIX

28

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S.GAAP and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance.These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, adjusted, tax-equivalent NII (including its individual components), tax-equivalent NIM, tax-equivalent NIM, adjusted, noninterest income, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, effective income tax rate, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, ROATCE, and ROATCE adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, and ROATCE, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods presented), Delivering Excellence implementation costs (2019 and 2018), certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform (2018), the revaluations of DTAs (2017), certain actions resulting in securities losses and gains (2017), a special bonus to colleagues and charitable contributions to the First Midwest Charitable Foundation (2017), a lease cancellation fee recognized as a result of the Company's planned 2018 corporate headquarters relocation (2016), a net gain on sale- leaseback transaction (2016), and property valuation adjustments (2015). In addition, the calculation of the efficiency ratio is adjusted for net OREO expense. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, and ROATCE may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest income, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification, and net securities losses, and noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification, Delivering Excellence implementation costs, and acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the Company presents the effective income tax rate, adjusted, which excludes certain income tax benefits aligned with tax reform and the revaluations of DTAs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest income, noninterest expense, and the effective income tax rate may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to NII and NIM recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are computed using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers.These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used.

29

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Years Ended

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EPS

Net income

$

82,064

$

92,349

$

98,387

$

157,870

$

199,738

Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares

(882)

(1,043)

(916)

(1,312)

(1,681)

Net income applicable to common shares

81,182

91,306

97,471

156,558

198,057

Acquisition and integration related expenses, net of tax

833

8,611

12,070

7,210

16,394

Property valuation adjustments, net of tax

5,149

-

-

-

-

Lease cancellation fee, net of tax

-

570

-

-

-

Net gain on sale-leaseback transaction, net of tax

-

(3,305)

-

-

-

DTA revaluation

-

-

23,709

-

-

Losses from securities portfolio actions, net of tax

-

-

1,275

-

-

Special bonus, net of tax

-

-

1,130

-

-

Charitable contribution, net of tax

-

-

944

-

-

Income tax benefits(14)

-

-

-

(7,798)

-

Delivering Excellence implementation costs, net of tax

-

-

-

15,309

866

Total adjustments to net income, net of tax

5,982

5,876

39,128

14,721

17,260

Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted

$

87,164

$

97,182

$

136,599

$

171,279

$

215,317

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)

77,059

79,797

101,423

102,850

108,156

Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents

13

13

20

4

428

Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding

$

77,072

$

79,810

$

101,443

$

102,854

$

108,584

Basic EPS

$

1.05

$

1.14

$

0.96

$

1.52

$

1.83

Diluted EPS

$

1.05

$

1.14

$

0.96

$

1.52

$

1.82

Diluted EPS, adjusted

$

1.13

$

1.22

$

1.35

$

1.67

$

1.98

Dividends declared per share

$

0.36

$

0.36

$

0.39

$

0.45

$

0.54

Dividend payout ratio

34.2%

31.5%

40.6%

29.6%

29.5%

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Source: Company filings30

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Years Ended

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Efficiency Ratio Calculation

Noninterest expense

$

307,216

$

339,500

$

415,909

$

416,303

$

441,395

Net OREO expense

(5,281)

(3,024)

(4,683)

(1,162)

(2,436)

Acquisition and integration related expenses

(1,389)

(14,352)

(20,123)

(9,613)

(21,860)

Property valuation adjustments

(8,581)

-

-

-

-

Lease cancellation fee

-

(950)

-

-

-

Special bonus

-

-

(1,915)

-

-

Charitable contribution

-

-

(1,600)

-

-

Delivering Excellence implementation costs

-

-

-

(20,413)

(1,157)

Total noninterest expense for efficiency ratio calculation

$

291,965

$

321,174

$

387,588

$

385,115

$

415,942

Tax-equivalent NII(15)

$

322,277

$

358,334

$

479,965

$

520,896

$

593,354

Noninterest income

136,581

159,312

163,149

144,592

162,879

Less:

Net securities (gains) losses

(2,373)

(1,420)

1,876

-

-

Gains on sales of properties

-

-

-

-

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

-

-

Net gain on sale-leaseback transaction

-

(5,509)

-

-

-

Total

$

456,485

$

510,717

$

644,990

$

665,488

$

756,233

Efficiency ratio

64%

63%

60%

58%

55%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted

$

87,164

$

97,182

$

136,599

$

171,279

$

215,317

Intangibles amortization, net of tax

2,352

2,809

4,682

5,525

7,860

Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangible

$

89,516

$

99,991

$

141,281

$

176,804

$

223,177

amortization, adjusted

Average stockholders' equity

$

1,132,058

$

1,236,606

$

1,832,880

$

1,922,527

$

2,267,353

Less: average intangible assets

(332,269)

(363,112)

(751,292)

(753,588)

(847,171)

Average tangible common equity

$

799,789

$

873,494

$

1,081,588

$

1,168,939

$

1,420,182

ROATCE

10.4%

10.8%

9.4%

13.9%

14.5%

ROATCE, adjusted

11.2%

11.4%

13.1%

15.1%

15.7%

Dollars in thousands

Source: Company filings

31

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and

footnotes used.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Years Ended

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TCE

Stockholders' equity

$

1,146,268

$

1,257,080

$

1,864,874

$

2,054,998

$

2,370,793

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(339,277)

(366,876)

(754,757)

(790,744)

(875,262)

TCE

$

806,991

$

890,204

$

1,110,117

$

1,264,254

$

1,495,531

Total assets

$

9,732,676

$

11,422,555

$

14,077,052

$

15,505,649

$

17,850,397

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(339,277)

(366,876)

(754,757)

(790,744)

(875,262)

Tangible assets

$

9,393,399

$

11,055,679

$

13,322,295

$

14,714,905

$

16,975,135

RWA

$

8,687,864

$

10,019,434

$

11,920,372

$

12,892,180

$

14,225,444

TCE to tangible assets

8.6%

8.1%

8.3%

8.6%

8.81%

TCE to RWA

9.3%

8.9%

9.3%

9.8%

10.51%

Tax-Equivalent NII / NIM

NII

$

311,598

$

349,691

$

472,004

$

516,622

$

588,482

Tax-equivalent adjustment

10,679

8,643

7,961

4,274

4,872

Tax-equivalent NII(15)

$

322,277

$

358,334

$

479,965

$

520,896

$

593,354

Less: acquired loan accretion

(16,298)

(14,568)

(33,923)

(19,548)

(35,578)

Tax-equivalent NII, adjusted(15)

$

305,979

$

343,766

$

446,042

$

501,348

$

557,776

Average interest-earning assets

$

8,766,864

$

9,951,092

$

12,417,191

$

13,354,639

$

15,196,376

NIM(15)

3.68%

3.60%

3.87%

3.90%

3.90%

NIM, adjusted(15)

3.49%

3.45%

3.59%

3.75%

3.67%

Fee Income Ratio

Noninterest income

$

136,581

$

159,312

$

163,149

$

144,592

$

162,879

Less: other noninterest income

(6,949)

(12,791)

(9,859)

(9,636)

(11,628)

Less: net securities (gains) losses

(2,373)

(1,420)

1,876

-

-

Fee-based revenues

127,259

145,101

155,166

134,956

151,251

Less: Accounting reclassification

(15,129)

(16,594)

(15,700)

-

-

Fee-based revenues, adjusted

112,130

128,507

139,466

134,956

151,251

Tax-equivalent NII(15)

322,277

358,334

479,965

520,896

593,354

Total revenue for fee income ratio

$

434,407

$

486,841

$

619,431

$

655,852

$

744,605

Fee income ratio(16)

25.8%

26.4%

22.5%

20.6%

20.3%

Dollars in thousands

Source: Company filings

32

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of

certain terms,

and footnotes used.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Accounting reclassification - As a result of accounting guidance adopted in Q1 '18, certain noninterest income line items and the related noninterest expense line items that are presented on a gross basis for the prior year period are presented on a net basis in noninterest income for the current year periods.

Allowance, ACL - Allowance for credit losses A&I - Acquisition and integration expense AUM - Assets under management

bn - Billion

bps - Basis points

Bridgeview - Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. C&I - Commercial and industrial CAGR - Compound annual growth gate CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses CET1 - Common equity Tier 1

Core Deposits - Represents demand, savings, NOW, and money market accounts

CRE - Commercial real estate DTA - Deferred tax asset EPS - Earnings per share

FDIC - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. - the Company or First Midwest Foreclosed Assets - OREO and other foreclosed assets GAAP - U.S. Generally accepted accounting principles

GDP - Gross domestic product

HQ - Headquarters

LTM - Last twelve months

  1. - Million

MSA - Deposit market share NB&T - NI Bancshares Corporation NCOs - Net charge-offs

NII - Net interest income

NIM -Tax-equivalent net interest margin NorStates - Northern States Financial Corporation Northern Oak - Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. NOW - Negotiable order of withdrawal

NPAs - Non-performing assets

Park - Park Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankmanagers Corp.

PPPLs - Corporate Performing Potential Problem Loans OREO - Other real estate owned

ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity RWA - Risk-weighted assets

SEC - Securities and Exchange Commission Standard - Standard Banchares, Inc.

TCE - Tangible common equity - represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets

TVB - Tangible book value U.S. - United States

33

FOOTNOTES

  1. The Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative in the second quarter of 2018, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to provide service excellence to its clients and maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform.
  2. Other is comprised primarily of information, transportation, food services, real estate, utilities, educational, and arts and entertainment services.
  3. Business costs are expressed as an index. An index below 100 indicates lower costs than the U.S. baseline and an index over 100 indicates higher costs than the U.S. baseline.
  4. High net worth indicates households with income of $200,000+ per year.
  5. Represents 25+ year old population with a bachelor's degree or higher.
  6. Refer to the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement for a detailed list of the Company's peer group. Excludes MB Financial, Inc. due to merger with Fifth Third Bancorp. In addition, 2019 data excludes Chemical Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation due to their merger of equals that closed in August 2019 and the Indepedent Bank Group Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. announced merger of equals.
  7. This financial measure includes certain adjustments. See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information" slides for detail.
  8. Assumes reported assets less acquired assets (based on closed acquisitions at that time, unless otherwise noted) is equivalent to organic asset growth.
  9. Other noninterest income includes merchant servicing fees, capital market products income, and other service charges, commissions, and fees.
  10. Other noninterest expense includes advertising and promotions expense, net OREO expense, and other expenses.
  11. Reflects data for the Chicago-Naperville-Elign,IL-IN-WI (Metro) MSA.
  12. Based on First Midwest's 2021 analyst consensus earnings estimates on a standalone basis.
  13. "Crossover" earn back period of ~3.75 years, defined as the number of years for pro forma tangible book value per share to exceed projected standalone tangible book value per share. "Simple" earn back period of ~4.35 years, defined as dilution to tangible book value per share at close divided by EPS accretion in 2021. Calculations include expected transaction expenses.
  14. Includes certain income tax benefits related to preparing the Company's 2017 tax return.
  15. Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
  16. Fee-basedrevenues, adjusted divided by total revenue for fee income ratio.
  17. Loan data as of December 31, 2009 excludes covered loans.

34

Disclaimer

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 00:30:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC
07:31pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : 4Q 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
05:32pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
02/03FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Bank Teams Up With 101.9 THE MIX to Honor Women-Owned Bu..
AQ
01/22FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
01/21FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/21First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Record Full Yea..
GL
01/10FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP :  Announces Schedule for 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
AQ
2019First Midwest Honored for Outstanding Corporate Board Diversity
GL
2019FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Bank to Celebrate Opening of New Branch in Davenport, Io..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 789 M
EBIT 2020 334 M
Net income 2020 210 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,86%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,95x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,81x
Capitalization 2 326 M
Chart FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,90  $
Last Close Price 21,15  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Scudder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark G. Sander President, Co-COO & Director
Jo Ann Boylan Co-COO, Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Sean Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara A. Boigegrain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.-8.80%2 313
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.19%432 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.28%307 233
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.33%273 146
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.56%208 272
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.80%198 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group