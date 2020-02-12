First Midwest Bancorp : 4Q 2019 Investor Presentation
02/12/2020
Presentation Materials
February 2020
2019: CONTINUING TO BUILD ON OUR MOMENTUM
ü
Driving strong performance against a backdrop of market volatility, competition, and
consolidation
Robust growth, strong core deposit foundation
- Over 13% CAGR over the last three years in EPS, loans, and deposits
Meaningful investments, positioning for future success
Continued investment in talent
Continued our Delivering Excellence(1) initiative, leveraging our colleagues, greater scale, and technology
Completed or announced 3 acquisitions that strengthen our presence in metro Chicago and the Midwest, adding ~$2.2bn of total assets and ~$800mm in AUM
NOW OPERATING AS AN $18BN COMMERCIAL BANK;
ONE OF CHICAGO'S AND THE MIDWEST'S PREMIER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Source: Company filings and reports
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms and footnotes used.
FIRST MIDWEST TODAY
A Premier Commercial Bank
With a Robust Distribution Network
Multi-state,Midwestern reach
$18bn of total assets
$13bn of AUM
Chicago's 3rd largest independent bank
Top 10 deposit share in Chicago MSA
#2 deposit share in South Metro
3rd largest wealth management platform in IL
Assets have grown at 16% CAGR since 2015
Bridgeview
$18bn
Park -
Standard
NorStates
$16bn
($1.1bn)
Anticipated
$14bn
Late Q1 '20 or
Bank
($0.6bn)
NB&T of
Early Q2 '20
($2.6bn)
Close (~$1.0bn)
Sycamore
$11bn
$10bn
($0.7bn)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
PARK ACQUISITION TO ADD ~$1.0BN OF TOTAL ASSETS IN 2020
Source: Company filings and SNL Financial
Note: Financial information reflects data as of December 31, 2019.
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET
Third largest metropolitan area in the U.S. by GDP
No more than 16% of the workforce in any single industry
Chicago Has
Robust and Diverse Economy
GDP ($bn)
Other(2)
$1,444
Construction
11.0%
Manufacturing
16.0%
Management of
4.0%
7.0%
$905
Companies
14.0%
Wholesale Trade
$583
Health Care
7.0%
$480
$460
8.0%
12.0%
Support and Waste
10.0%
11.0%
Professional, Scientific,
Management
New York
Los Angeles
Chicago
Dallas
Washington
and Technical Services
Retail Trade
Finance and Insurance
HQ to Major Companies While Fostering Business Growth
Major corporations headquartered in Chicago, including 35 Fortune 500 companies
Chicago maintains a low cost of business(3)
Atlanta
95.1
97.6
Houston
Chicago
98.3
Philadelphia
99.8
San Diego
99.9
U.S. Baseline
100
Seattle
100.8
Los Angeles
100.8
104.5
Boston
San Francisco
104.5
New York City
104.7
90.0 92.5 95.0 97.5 100.0 102.5 105.0
Household income of $74,285, 26% higher than national median
Chicago is home to a robust talent pipeline
High Net Worth Households (%)(4)
Population with a Bachelor's Degree or Higher(5)
Affluent,
Highly
Educated
Workforce
10.5%
8.4%
6.6%
Chicago
Midwest
National
36.8%
19.2%
21.2%
Chicago
Midwest
National
32 accredited universities; 2 on the U.S. News and World Report Rankings: University of Chicago (#6), Northwestern University (#9)
Source: GDP - U.S Census Bureau by Metropolitan Area for 2012-2017; Workforce - SNL Financial as of June 30, 2016; HQ - Fortune 1000 list for 2019; Cost of Business - KPMG 2016 Competitive Alternatives; Household Income - SNL Financial as of June 30, 2019; Bachelor's Degree - SNL Financial as of June 30, 2019
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
POSITIONING FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS
VISION
MISSION
Being the partner of choice for financial
Helping our clients achieve
services in the markets we serve, and one
financial success.
of the nation's top performing banks.
VALUES
Serving our clients with integrity, service, responsibility and passion.
Drives a culture centered on client needs, rooted in service,
leveraged by technology, and delivered by top talent.
Build the Strongest Team
Grow & Diversify Revenues
Balance Risk & Investment
Strategic Expansion
PLATFORM FOR CONTINUED GROWTH
Strategic Priorities
Build the Strongest Team
Leverage culture to inspire and engage colleagues
Empower leaders to build high performing teams
Attract and retain talent
Grow & Diversify Revenues
Customer retention and cross-selling
Net new client acquisition
Deliver the whole Bank to each client
Balance Risk & Investment
Investments in capabilities, processes and technology
Accelerate service delivery
Maintain information security standards
Strategic Expansion
- Build market share in adjacent markets
POSITIONING FOR FUTURE SUCCESS
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
ü
ü
ü
ü
ü
ü
Premier Midwest-based Commercial Bank with Attractive Operational Footprint
Relationship-driven Strategy, Supported by Leading Core Deposit Foundation
Diversified Loan Portfolio and Disciplined Underwriting Drive Strong Credit
Underlying Operating Performance, Aided by Delivering Excellence(1)
Platform for and Track Record of Integrating Accretive, Attractive Acquisitions
Capital Levels Provide Future Flexibility
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the definitions of certain terms and footnotes used.
LOW COST, CORE FUNDING
Average Deposits and Composition
Cost of Deposits
$12,994
$11,035
$11,494
22%
14%
17%
$8,846
15%
Demand
$8,096
14%
17%
16%
Savings
15%
19%
18%
18%
18%
78%
NOW
19%
Core
18%
16%
Money market
17%
19%
18%
Time
18%
18%
32%
31%
29%
31%
31%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Granular and tenured deposit base
63% Retail, 25% Commercial, 12% Public
Core deposit ratio of 78%; average tenure 13 years
1.00%
0.83%
0.80%
Our
Advantage
0.60%
0.58%
0.60%
0.40%
0.37%
0.24%
0.26%
0.33%
0.20%
0.15%
0.12%
0.11%
0.00%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
FMBI
Peers (6)
Increasing deposit costs due to time deposit growth
Cost of deposits ~25bps less than peers(6)
STRONG CORE DEPOSIT FOUNDATION; MIX AND TENURE PROVIDE A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE
Dollars in millions
Source: Company filings and SNL Financial
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
DIVERSIFIED LOAN PORTFOLIO
Growing, Diversifying Our Loan Portfolio
Credit Trends
$12,840
$11,447
$10,438
25%
20%
18%
$8,254
$7,162
17%
28%
27%
30%
16%
32%
12%
10%
30%
14%
3%
4%
13%
12%
4%
5%
5%
35%
36%
34%
34%
36%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
C&I
Agricultural
Owner-occupied CRE
Investor CRE
Consumer
0.60%
0.50%
0.40%
0.38%
0.29%
0.31%
0.30%
0.21%
0.20%
0.24%
0.10%
0.00%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
NCOs / Avg Loans
Granular, diversified mix
NCOs/Avg Loans of 0.31% reflective of benign credit environment
Dollars in millions.
Source: Company filings and reports
Note: Loan portfolio data as of December 31, 2019.
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
MEANINGFULLY DIVERSIFIED WITH GREATER PROFITABILITY
First Midwest's Portfolio Has Meaningfully Diversified
2009(17)
2019
Change in
Composition
C&I
28%
35%
7%
Agricultural
4
3
(1)
CRE
87%
75%
Multifamily
7
7
-
Construction
11
5
(6)
Owner-Occ CRE
14
10
(4)
Investor CRE
23
15
(8)
Consumer
1-4 family
13%
3
25%
15
12
Other
10
10
-
First Midwest Model Drives Enhanced Profitability
FMBI
Peer
Better / (Worse)
Average(6)
(bps)
Yield on Loans
5.09%
4.94%
15
Credit Costs
0.31
0.13
(18)
Risk-Adjusted Yield
4.78
4.81
(3)
Costs of Deposits
0.60
0.83
23
Spread-Adjusted Yield
4.18
3.98
20
Rebalanced mix of corporate and consumer loans
Lowered concentration in construction and investor CRE loans within the corporate portfolio
Well-Reserved for Potential Loss Content
Peer
FMBI Average(6)
NPAs / Loans + Foreclosed Assets
0.85%
0.94%
ACL / Loans
0.85
0.73
Source: SNL Financial and FactSet.
Note: Financial data for the year ended December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted.
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE STRONG
NIM, Adjusted(7)
Fee Income Ratio(7)(16)
3.80%
3.75%
30.0%
3.70%
3.67%
25.8%
26.4%
3.60%
3.59%
25.0%
22.5%
- Compression from actions to
20.6%
3.49%
20.0%
20.3%
3.45%
reduce rate sensitivity and higher
3.50%
cost of funds, partially offset by
- Impacted by strong NII growth
3.40%
higher yields on loans and securities
15.0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Efficiency Ratio(7)
EPS, Adjusted(7)
66.0%
- Recurring benefits of Delivering
$2.00
64%
63%
Excellence(1) and controlled expenses
64.0%
$1.75
62.0%
60%
60.0%
$1.50
58%
58.0%
$1.25
56.0%
55%
54.0%
$1.00
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
- Benefits from the Bridgeview
$1.98
acquisition, organic loan growth, and
Delivering Excellence(1) more than
offset the lower rate environment
$1.67
$1.35
$1.13
$1.22
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Source: Company filings and reports
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
RECENT ACQUISITIONS
Recent Acquisition History
Driving Operating Leverage
Year
Close
At Announcement
Target Company
Founded
Date
Assets
Deposits
AUM
Pending Acquisition
Bankmanagers Corp.
1915
1H '20 (est.)
$1.0
$0.8
$0.2
Bank Acquisitions
Bridgeview Bancorp
1971
May 2019
$1.3
$1.0
-
Northern States Financial
1962
Oct. 2018
$0.5
$0.4
-
Standard Bancshares
1947
Jan. 2017
$2.5
$2.2
$0.3
NI Bancshares
1867
Mar. 2016
$0.6
$0.6
$0.7
Peoples Bancorp
1999
Dec. 2015
$0.1
$0.1
-
Great Lakes Financial
1896
Dec. 2014
$0.6
$0.5
-
Branch Acquisitions and Non-Bank Acquisitions
Popular Community
-
Aug. 2014
$0.7
$0.7
Northern Oak
1975
Jan. 2019
-
-
$0.8
Premier Asset Management
2001
Feb. 2017
-
-
$0.6
Total, excluding pending acquisitions
$6.3
$5.5
$2.4
3.17%
3.10%
3.15%
2.95%
2.98%
2.75%
2.81%
2.55%
2.60%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Noninterest Expenses / Avg Assets
Balance of Acquired and Organic Asset Growth(8)
Organic Growth
Acquisitions
$15
$16
$18
$6
$11
$5
$9
$10
$5
$2
$12
$1
$2
$10
$11
$9
$8
$8
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Dollars in billions
Source: Company regulatory filings and SNL Financial
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
FINANCIAL REVIEW AND OUTLOOK
FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
EPS $1.82, up 20% from $1.52 for 2018
• EPS, adjusted(7) $1.98, up 19% from 2018 ROATCE, adjusted(7) of 15.7%, up 4% from 2018 Total loans $13bn, up 12% from 2018
Average deposits $13bn, up 13% from 2018
NII up 14% from 2018
• NIM consistent at 3.90%, NIM, adjusted(7) of 3.67%, down modestly from 2018
Noninterest income $163mm, up 13% from 2018
NCOs to average loans of 0.31%, down 7 bps from 2018
Efficiency ratio(7) 55%, improved from 58% in 2018
Declared dividends per share of $0.54, up 20% from 2018
SUCCESSFUL YEAR MARKED BY GROWTH AND OPERATING EFFICIENCY DESPITE TRANSITION TO A LOWER RATE ENVIRONMENT
Source: Company filings
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net Interest Income Trend and Composition
Years Ended December 31,
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total interest-earning assets
$ 8,767
$ 9,951
$12,417
$13,355
$15,196
NIM(7)
3.68 %
3.60 %
3.87 %
3.90 %
3.90 %
Accretion
(0.19)%
(0.15)%
(0.28)%
(0.15)%
(0.23)%
Highlights
NII up 14% from 2018
Accretion up $16.0mm from 2018 due to the impact of Bridgeview
NIM, adjusted(7) of 3.67%, down 8 bps from 2018
NIM, adjusted(7)
3.49 % 3.45 % 3.59 % 3.75 % 3.67 %
$588
$36
$521
$480
$20
$34
$359
NII
$15
$322
$16
Accretion
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity and higher cost of funds, partially offset by higher yields on loans and investment securities
Dollars in millions
Source: Company filings
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest Income Trend and Composition
Years Ended December 31,
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
As reported
$
136
$
159
$
163
$
144
$
163
Accounting reclassification and
(17)
(18)
(14)
-
-
net securities (gains) and losses
As adjusted(7)
$
119
$
141
$
149
$
144
$
163
$163
$149
$141$144
Highlights
Noninterest income, adjusted(7) up 13% from 2018
Record capital market income, up 80%
Higher mortgage banking income due to increased volume
Wealth management fees up 11%
Acquisitions contribute to increases
$119
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Deposit service charges
Wealth management
Card-based
Mortgage banking
Other noninterest income (9)
Dollars in millions
Source: Company filings and reports
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest Expense Trend and Composition
Highlights
Years Ended December 31,
•
Noninterest expense, adjusted(7)
of $418mm,
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
up 8% from 2018, impacted by:
As reported
$
307
$
340
$
416
$
416
$
441
-
Operating costs due to acquisitions
A&I related expenses
(1)
(14)
(20)
(10)
(22)
-
Merit increases and higher commissions
Accounting reclassification
(15)
(17)
(16)
-
-
Delivering Excellence costs(1)
-
-
-
(20)
(1)
due to mortgage production volume
Property valuation adjustments
(9)
-
-
-
-
-
Professional service costs related to
Lease cancellation fee
-
(1)
-
-
-
Special bonus, charitable
-
-
(4)
-
-
technology and process enhancements
contribution
As adjusted(7)
$
282
$
308
$
376
$
386
$
418
- Net occupancy and equipment costs up as
$418
deferred sale-leaseback gains no longer
included as reduction
$
386
$
376
-
Costs related to marketing campaigns
$308
Salaries & benefits
-
Partially offset by Delivering Excellence
(1)
$282
Occupancy &
recurring benefits
equipment
Controlled expenses
•
64%
63%
Professional services
-
Lowered efficiency ratio
(7)
to 55%,
60%
58%
55%
Technology
improved from 58% in 2018
Other noninterest
expense (10)
Efficiency ratio(7)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Dollars in millions
Source: Company filings
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
LOAN PORTFOLIO REVIEW AND CREDIT TRENDS
Non-performing Assets
2.00%
1.50%
1.12%
0.88%
0.89%
1.00%
0.70%
0.85%
0.50%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
NPAs / Loans + Foreclosed Assets
Allowance
1.25%
1.00%
1.05%
1.06%
0.90%
0.75%
0.93%
0.85%
0.50%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Allowance / Loans
PPPLs
5.00%
4.41%
4.36%
3.95%
4.00%
3.72%
3.05%
3.00%
2.00%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
PPPLs / Corporate Loans
Highlights
NPAs reflect normal fluctuations
Performing potential problem loans down 10% from 2015
Provision reflects NCOs and mix of loan growth
Source: Company filings and reports
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
CAPITAL
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Regulatory Capital Ratios:
• CET1 capital
9.7%
9.4%
9.7%
10.2%
10.5%
• Tier 1 capital
10.3%
9.9%
10.1%
10.2%
10.5%
• Total capital
11.1%
12.2%
12.1%
12.6%
13.0%
Other Company Capital Ratios(7):
• TCE to tangible assets
8.6%
8.1%
8.3%
8.6%
8.8%
• TCE to RWA
9.3%
8.9%
9.3%
9.8%
10.5%
• Dividend payout ratio
34.2%
31.5%
40.6%
29.6%
29.5%
TBV per share
$10.35
$10.95
$10.81
$11.88
$13.60
Highlights
Capital ratios up ~30bps from 2018
Capital replenished to levels last achieved prior to 2019 acquisitions
Repurchased ~1.7mm shares of Company common stock, or $33.9mm, in 2019
$146mm available for repurchase
TBV per share up 14% from 2018
CAPITAL LEVELS PROVIDE FUTURE FLEXIBILITY
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ("CECL")
(Estimates Unchanged From Q3 '19)
Expected Capital Impact
Net, after tax, reduction in Tier 1 capital ratios of 25-40bps(~$35-$55mm)
Majority of acquired loan ACL has no capital impact
Earned back in 1-2 quarters through earnings
Expected Impact to ACL in Q1 '20
~65-85%increase (~$70-$95mm) in total ACL compared to Q4 '19 levels, consisting of:
~20-40%increase (~$20-$45mm) in total ACL, excluding acquired loans
~45% (~$50mm) increase in total ACL for acquired loans
~30% (~$30mm) increase in total ACL transitions from credit mark to ACL with no capital impact
Life-of-Loan CECL Reserves
ACL Composition
• Driven by our portfolio characteristics, risk-rating,
economic forecasts, and methodology
• Impacted by:
25%
25%
- Economic uncertainty
20%
- Composition and duration of loan portfolio
50%
80%
Incurred
CECL
These estimates may change based on the composition of the loan portfolio, as well as the economic conditions and forecasts as of the adoption date.
Legacy Corporate
Legacy Consumer
Acquired
APPROXIMATELY 1-2 QUARTERS OF EARNINGS ABSORBS THE CAPITAL IMPACT OF CECL
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
Low to mid-single digit NII growth, excluding accretion
Accretion of ~$16mm reflecting CECL transition; ~$5mm reclass to lower provision
NIM, adjusted(7) down modestly from Q4 '19 levels
Noninterest Income
Low to mid-single digit growth for the year, lower end if capital market and mortgage banking income return to normalized levels - seasonally impacted
Noninterest Expense, Adjusted
• ~$440mm for the year reflecting full year impact of Bridgeview - seasonally impacted
Asset Quality
NCOs and provision consistent with 2019, with quarterly fluctuations
CECL adds an additional ~10bps quarterly to NCOs with no income statement impact; ACL ratio levels increase by ~20-40%, excluding acquired loans; ~$5mm reclass from accretion to lower provision
Taxes
• Effective tax rate expected to be approximately 25%
Capital
Decline in capital for acquisitions and CECL adoption is expected to be mostly offset by 2020 earnings
Maintain a competitive dividend payout ratio
Park Acquisition
Park is expected to add an additional ~$700mm to loans, ~$1bn to deposits, ~5% to NII, ~$1mm to accretion, ~1% to noninterest income, and ~$14mm to noninterest expense, adjusted; assumes late Q1 '20 or early Q2 '20 close
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Years Ended
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Interest Income
$
312
$
350
$
472
$
517
$
588
Loan Loss Provision
21
31
31
48
44
Noninterest Income
136
159
163
144
163
Noninterest Expense
307
340
416
416
441
Income before Income Taxes
120
138
188
197
266
Income Tax Expense
38
46
90
39
66
Net Income
$
82
$
92
$
98
$
158
$
200
EPS
$
1.05
$
1.14
$
0.96
$
1.52
$
1.82
EPS, Adjusted(7)
$
1.13
$
1.22
$
1.35
$
1.67
$
1.98
ROATCE
10.4%
10.8%
9.4%
13.9%
14.5%
ROATCE, Adjusted(7)
11.2%
11.4%
13.1%
15.1%
15.7%
Efficiency Ratio(7)
64%
63%
60%
58%
55%
Highlights
2019 vs. 2018 Comparison
EPS up 20% from 2018
EPS, adjusted(7) up 19% from 2018
ROATCE, adjusted(7) up 4% from 2018
NII and noninterest income growth of 14% and 13%, respectively
Controlled noninterest expenses, reporting an efficiency ratio(7) of 55%, improved from 58% in 2018
EPS, adjusted(7) has grown more than 75% over the past five years
Produced ROATCE, adjusted(7) of 16%, up from 11% at 2015
Lowered efficiency ratio(7) to 55% from 64% in 2015
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Source: Company filings
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
BUILDING OUR FUTURE
BENEFITING FROM CONSOLIDATION
Strategy and Future Opportunities
A Broader Midwestern View
Leveraging Our Strengths
•
Compelling partner
Michigan
•
Experienced acquirer
Wisconsin
Engaged, talented team
Attractive markets, growing opportunities
• Significant capital and liquidity
Iowa
Environment Creating Opportunities,
Consolidation Expected
Indiana
Locally, ~40 banks with $350mm - $4bn in assets(11)
Opportunities expected in adjacent Midwest markets
Aligned With Strategic Priorities
Illinois
Building the highest quality team
Diversifying / growing loans and revenues
Balancing investment and risk
STRATEGICALLY AND FINANCIALLY COMPELLING
Source: SNL Financial
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
OVERVIEW OF PARK
Transaction Highlights
Branch Network
Strategically Compelling
Continues and accelerates expansion into SE Wisconsin
Market-leadingcommercial team
Cross-sellingopportunities
Financially Attractive
Full year EPS accretion estimated at ~6%, or $0.13, in 2021(12)
Tangible book value earn back of ~3.75 years(13)
Internal rate of return in excess of 20%
Pro forma capital ratios remain strong
Valuation Multiples
~1.67x tangible book value per share
Core deposit premium of 11.0%
14.4x LTM earnings; 9.6x inclusive of fully phased-in,after-tax cost savings
Transaction Assumptions
Mid to high-single digit growth rate
~40% reduction in Park's total noninterest expense base (phased-in 75% in 2020 and 100% in 2021), plus cost avoidance of organic market expansion
Park
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
25
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
ü
ü
ü
ü
ü
ü
Premier Midwest-based Commercial Bank with Attractive Operational Footprint
Relationship-driven Strategy, Supported by Leading Core Deposit Foundation
Diversified Loan Portfolio and Disciplined Underwriting Drive Strong Credit
Underlying Operating Performance, Aided by "Delivering Excellence"(1)
Platform for and Track Record of Integrating Accretive, Attractive Acquisitions
Capital Levels Provide Future Flexibility
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, First Midwest's Delivering Excellence initiative, including costs and benefits associated therewith and the timing thereof, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, the impact of federal income tax reform legislation, acquisition transactions, including First Midwest's proposed acquisition of Bankmanagers, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions.These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the SEC.These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S.GAAP and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance.These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, adjusted, tax-equivalent NII (including its individual components), tax-equivalent NIM, tax-equivalent NIM, adjusted, noninterest income, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, effective income tax rate, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, ROATCE, and ROATCE adjusted.
The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, and ROATCE, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods presented), Delivering Excellence implementation costs (2019 and 2018), certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform (2018), the revaluations of DTAs (2017), certain actions resulting in securities losses and gains (2017), a special bonus to colleagues and charitable contributions to the First Midwest Charitable Foundation (2017), a lease cancellation fee recognized as a result of the Company's planned 2018 corporate headquarters relocation (2016), a net gain on sale- leaseback transaction (2016), and property valuation adjustments (2015). In addition, the calculation of the efficiency ratio is adjusted for net OREO expense. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, and ROATCE may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
The Company presents noninterest income, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification, and net securities losses, and noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification, Delivering Excellence implementation costs, and acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the Company presents the effective income tax rate, adjusted, which excludes certain income tax benefits aligned with tax reform and the revaluations of DTAs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest income, noninterest expense, and the effective income tax rate may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.
The tax-equivalent adjustment to NII and NIM recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are computed using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers.These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.
Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used.
29
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Years Ended
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EPS
Net income
$
82,064
$
92,349
$
98,387
$
157,870
$
199,738
Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares
(882)
(1,043)
(916)
(1,312)
(1,681)
Net income applicable to common shares
81,182
91,306
97,471
156,558
198,057
Acquisition and integration related expenses, net of tax
833
8,611
12,070
7,210
16,394
Property valuation adjustments, net of tax
5,149
-
-
-
-
Lease cancellation fee, net of tax
-
570
-
-
-
Net gain on sale-leaseback transaction, net of tax
-
(3,305)
-
-
-
DTA revaluation
-
-
23,709
-
-
Losses from securities portfolio actions, net of tax
-
-
1,275
-
-
Special bonus, net of tax
-
-
1,130
-
-
Charitable contribution, net of tax
-
-
944
-
-
Income tax benefits(14)
-
-
-
(7,798)
-
Delivering Excellence implementation costs, net of tax
-
-
-
15,309
866
Total adjustments to net income, net of tax
5,982
5,876
39,128
14,721
17,260
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted
$
87,164
$
97,182
$
136,599
$
171,279
$
215,317
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)
77,059
79,797
101,423
102,850
108,156
Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents
13
13
20
4
428
Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding
$
77,072
$
79,810
$
101,443
$
102,854
$
108,584
Basic EPS
$
1.05
$
1.14
$
0.96
$
1.52
$
1.83
Diluted EPS
$
1.05
$
1.14
$
0.96
$
1.52
$
1.82
Diluted EPS, adjusted
$
1.13
$
1.22
$
1.35
$
1.67
$
1.98
Dividends declared per share
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.39
$
0.45
$
0.54
Dividend payout ratio
34.2%
31.5%
40.6%
29.6%
29.5%
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
Source: Company filings
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Years Ended
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Efficiency Ratio Calculation
Noninterest expense
$
307,216
$
339,500
$
415,909
$
416,303
$
441,395
Net OREO expense
(5,281)
(3,024)
(4,683)
(1,162)
(2,436)
Acquisition and integration related expenses
(1,389)
(14,352)
(20,123)
(9,613)
(21,860)
Property valuation adjustments
(8,581)
-
-
-
-
Lease cancellation fee
-
(950)
-
-
-
Special bonus
-
-
(1,915)
-
-
Charitable contribution
-
-
(1,600)
-
-
Delivering Excellence implementation costs
-
-
-
(20,413)
(1,157)
Total noninterest expense for efficiency ratio calculation
$
291,965
$
321,174
$
387,588
$
385,115
$
415,942
Tax-equivalent NII(15)
$
322,277
$
358,334
$
479,965
$
520,896
$
593,354
Noninterest income
136,581
159,312
163,149
144,592
162,879
Less:
Net securities (gains) losses
(2,373)
(1,420)
1,876
-
-
Gains on sales of properties
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
-
Net gain on sale-leaseback transaction
-
(5,509)
-
-
-
Total
$
456,485
$
510,717
$
644,990
$
665,488
$
756,233
Efficiency ratio
64%
63%
60%
58%
55%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted
$
87,164
$
97,182
$
136,599
$
171,279
$
215,317
Intangibles amortization, net of tax
2,352
2,809
4,682
5,525
7,860
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangible
$
89,516
$
99,991
$
141,281
$
176,804
$
223,177
amortization, adjusted
Average stockholders' equity
$
1,132,058
$
1,236,606
$
1,832,880
$
1,922,527
$
2,267,353
Less: average intangible assets
(332,269)
(363,112)
(751,292)
(753,588)
(847,171)
Average tangible common equity
$
799,789
$
873,494
$
1,081,588
$
1,168,939
$
1,420,182
ROATCE
10.4%
10.8%
9.4%
13.9%
14.5%
ROATCE, adjusted
11.2%
11.4%
13.1%
15.1%
15.7%
Dollars in thousands
Source: Company filings
31
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
footnotes used.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Years Ended
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
TCE
Stockholders' equity
$
1,146,268
$
1,257,080
$
1,864,874
$
2,054,998
$
2,370,793
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(339,277)
(366,876)
(754,757)
(790,744)
(875,262)
TCE
$
806,991
$
890,204
$
1,110,117
$
1,264,254
$
1,495,531
Total assets
$
9,732,676
$
11,422,555
$
14,077,052
$
15,505,649
$
17,850,397
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(339,277)
(366,876)
(754,757)
(790,744)
(875,262)
Tangible assets
$
9,393,399
$
11,055,679
$
13,322,295
$
14,714,905
$
16,975,135
RWA
$
8,687,864
$
10,019,434
$
11,920,372
$
12,892,180
$
14,225,444
TCE to tangible assets
8.6%
8.1%
8.3%
8.6%
8.81%
TCE to RWA
9.3%
8.9%
9.3%
9.8%
10.51%
Tax-Equivalent NII / NIM
NII
$
311,598
$
349,691
$
472,004
$
516,622
$
588,482
Tax-equivalent adjustment
10,679
8,643
7,961
4,274
4,872
Tax-equivalent NII(15)
$
322,277
$
358,334
$
479,965
$
520,896
$
593,354
Less: acquired loan accretion
(16,298)
(14,568)
(33,923)
(19,548)
(35,578)
Tax-equivalent NII, adjusted(15)
$
305,979
$
343,766
$
446,042
$
501,348
$
557,776
Average interest-earning assets
$
8,766,864
$
9,951,092
$
12,417,191
$
13,354,639
$
15,196,376
NIM(15)
3.68%
3.60%
3.87%
3.90%
3.90%
NIM, adjusted(15)
3.49%
3.45%
3.59%
3.75%
3.67%
Fee Income Ratio
Noninterest income
$
136,581
$
159,312
$
163,149
$
144,592
$
162,879
Less: other noninterest income
(6,949)
(12,791)
(9,859)
(9,636)
(11,628)
Less: net securities (gains) losses
(2,373)
(1,420)
1,876
-
-
Fee-based revenues
127,259
145,101
155,166
134,956
151,251
Less: Accounting reclassification
(15,129)
(16,594)
(15,700)
-
-
Fee-based revenues, adjusted
112,130
128,507
139,466
134,956
151,251
Tax-equivalent NII(15)
322,277
358,334
479,965
520,896
593,354
Total revenue for fee income ratio
$
434,407
$
486,841
$
619,431
$
655,852
$
744,605
Fee income ratio(16)
25.8%
26.4%
22.5%
20.6%
20.3%
Dollars in thousands
Source: Company filings
32
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
certain terms,
and footnotes used.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Accounting reclassification - As a result of accounting guidance adopted in Q1 '18, certain noninterest income line items and the related noninterest expense line items that are presented on a gross basis for the prior year period are presented on a net basis in noninterest income for the current year periods.
Allowance, ACL - Allowance for credit losses A&I - Acquisition and integration expense AUM - Assets under management
bn - Billion
bps - Basis points
Bridgeview - Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. C&I - Commercial and industrial CAGR - Compound annual growth gate CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses CET1 - Common equity Tier 1
CRE - Commercial real estate DTA - Deferred tax asset EPS - Earnings per share
FDIC - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. - the Company or First Midwest Foreclosed Assets - OREO and other foreclosed assets GAAP - U.S. Generally accepted accounting principles
GDP - Gross domestic product
HQ - Headquarters
LTM - Last twelve months
- Million
MSA - Deposit market share NB&T - NI Bancshares Corporation NCOs - Net charge-offs
NII - Net interest income
NIM-Tax-equivalent net interest margin NorStates - Northern States Financial Corporation Northern Oak - Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. NOW - Negotiable order of withdrawal
NPAs - Non-performing assets
Park - Park Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankmanagers Corp.
PPPLs - Corporate Performing Potential Problem Loans OREO - Other real estate owned
ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity RWA - Risk-weighted assets
SEC - Securities and Exchange Commission Standard - Standard Banchares, Inc.
TCE - Tangible common equity - represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets
TVB - Tangible book value U.S. - United States
33
FOOTNOTES
The Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative in the second quarter of 2018, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to provide service excellence to its clients and maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform.
Other is comprised primarily of information, transportation, food services, real estate, utilities, educational, and arts and entertainment services.
Business costs are expressed as an index. An index below 100 indicates lower costs than the U.S. baseline and an index over 100 indicates higher costs than the U.S. baseline.
High net worth indicates households with income of $200,000+ per year.
Represents 25+ year old population with a bachelor's degree or higher.
Refer to the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement for a detailed list of the Company's peer group. Excludes MB Financial, Inc. due to merger with Fifth Third Bancorp. In addition, 2019 data excludes Chemical Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation due to their merger of equals that closed in August 2019 and the Indepedent Bank Group Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. announced merger of equals.
This financial measure includes certain adjustments. See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information" slides for detail.
Assumes reported assets less acquired assets (based on closed acquisitions at that time, unless otherwise noted) is equivalent to organic asset growth.
Other noninterest income includes merchant servicing fees, capital market products income, and other service charges, commissions, and fees.
Other noninterest expense includes advertising and promotions expense, net OREO expense, and other expenses.
Reflects data for the Chicago-Naperville-Elign,IL-IN-WI (Metro) MSA.
Based on First Midwest's 2021 analyst consensus earnings estimates on a standalone basis.
"Crossover" earn back period of ~3.75 years, defined as the number of years for pro forma tangible book value per share to exceed projected standalone tangible book value per share. "Simple" earn back period of ~4.35 years, defined as dilution to tangible book value per share at close divided by EPS accretion in 2021. Calculations include expected transaction expenses.
Includes certain income tax benefits related to preparing the Company's 2017 tax return.
Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
Fee-basedrevenues, adjusted divided by total revenue for fee income ratio.
Loan data as of December 31, 2009 excludes covered loans.
First Midwest Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 00:30:06 UTC