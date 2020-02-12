First Midwest Bancorp : 4Q 2019 Investor Presentation 0 02/12/2020 | 07:31pm EST Send by mail :

- Over 13% CAGR over the last three years in EPS, loans, and deposits

Meaningful investments, positioning for future success

Continued investment in talent Continued our Delivering Excellence (1) initiative, leveraging our colleagues, greater scale, and technology Completed or announced 3 acquisitions that strengthen our presence in metro Chicago and the Midwest, adding ~$2.2bn of total assets and ~$800mm in AUM

NOW OPERATING AS AN $18BN COMMERCIAL BANK; ONE OF CHICAGO'S AND THE MIDWEST'S PREMIER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Source: Company filings and reports Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for definitions of certain terms and footnotes used. 2 FIRST MIDWEST TODAY A Premier Commercial Bank With a Robust Distribution Network Multi-state, Midwestern reach

Midwestern reach $18bn of total assets $13bn of AUM Chicago's 3 rd largest independent bank Top 10 deposit share in Chicago MSA #2 deposit share in South Metro 3 rd largest wealth management platform in IL

Assets have grown at 16% CAGR since 2015 Bridgeview $18bn Park - Standard NorStates $16bn ($1.1bn) Anticipated $14bn Late Q1 '20 or Bank ($0.6bn) NB&T of Early Q2 '20 ($2.6bn) Close (~$1.0bn) Sycamore $11bn $10bn ($0.7bn) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 PARK ACQUISITION TO ADD ~$1.0BN OF TOTAL ASSETS IN 2020 Source: Company filings and SNL Financial Note: Financial information reflects data as of December 31, 2019.3 Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET Third largest metropolitan area in the U.S. by GDP No more than 16% of the workforce in any single industry Chicago Has Robust and Diverse Economy GDP ($bn) Other(2) $1,444 Construction 11.0% Manufacturing 16.0% Management of 4.0% 7.0% $905 Companies 14.0% Wholesale Trade $583 Health Care 7.0% $480 $460 8.0% 12.0% Support and Waste 10.0% 11.0% Professional, Scientific, Management New York Los Angeles Chicago Dallas Washington and Technical Services Retail Trade Finance and Insurance HQ to Major Companies While Fostering Business Growth Major corporations headquartered in Chicago, including 35 Fortune 500 companies Chicago maintains a low cost of business(3) Atlanta 95.1 97.6 Houston Chicago 98.3 Philadelphia 99.8 San Diego 99.9 U.S. Baseline 100 Seattle 100.8 Los Angeles 100.8 104.5 Boston San Francisco 104.5 New York City 104.7 90.0 92.5 95.0 97.5 100.0 102.5 105.0 Household income of $74,285, 26% higher than national median Chicago is home to a robust talent pipeline High Net Worth Households (%)(4) Population with a Bachelor's Degree or Higher(5) Affluent, Highly Educated Workforce 10.5% 8.4% 6.6% Chicago Midwest National 36.8% 19.2% 21.2% Chicago Midwest National 32 accredited universities; 2 on the U.S. News and World Report Rankings: University of Chicago (#6), Northwestern University (#9) Source: GDP - U.S Census Bureau by Metropolitan Area for 2012-2017; Workforce - SNL Financial as of June 30, 2016; HQ - Fortune 1000 list for 2019; Cost of Business - KPMG 2016 Competitive Alternatives; Household Income - SNL Financial as of June 30, 2019; Bachelor's Degree - SNL Financial as of June 30, 2019 Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and4 footnotes used. POSITIONING FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS VISION MISSION Being the partner of choice for financial Helping our clients achieve services in the markets we serve, and one financial success. of the nation's top performing banks. VALUES Serving our clients with integrity, service, responsibility and passion. Drives a culture centered on client needs, rooted in service, leveraged by technology, and delivered by top talent. Build the Strongest Team Grow & Diversify Revenues Balance Risk & Investment Strategic Expansion 5 PLATFORM FOR CONTINUED GROWTH Strategic Priorities Build the Strongest Team Leverage culture to inspire and engage colleagues

Empower leaders to build high performing teams

Attract and retain talent Grow & Diversify Revenues Customer retention and cross-selling

cross-selling Net new client acquisition

Deliver the whole Bank to each client Balance Risk & Investment Investments in capabilities, processes and technology

Accelerate service delivery

Maintain information security standards Strategic Expansion - Build market share in adjacent markets POSITIONING FOR FUTURE SUCCESS 6 INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS ü ü ü ü ü ü Premier Midwest-based Commercial Bank with Attractive Operational Footprint Relationship-driven Strategy, Supported by Leading Core Deposit Foundation Diversified Loan Portfolio and Disciplined Underwriting Drive Strong Credit Underlying Operating Performance, Aided by Delivering Excellence(1) Platform for and Track Record of Integrating Accretive, Attractive Acquisitions Capital Levels Provide Future Flexibility Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the definitions of certain terms and footnotes used. 7 LOW COST, CORE FUNDING Average Deposits and Composition Cost of Deposits $12,994 $11,035 $11,494 22% 14% 17% $8,846 15% Demand $8,096 14% 17% 16% Savings 15% 19% 18% 18% 18% 78% NOW 19% Core 18% 16% Money market 17% 19% 18% Time 18% 18% 32% 31% 29% 31% 31% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Granular and tenured deposit base

63% Retail, 25% Commercial, 12% Public

Core deposit ratio of 78%; average tenure 13 years 1.00% 0.83% 0.80% Our Advantage 0.60% 0.58% 0.60% 0.40% 0.37% 0.24% 0.26% 0.33% 0.20% 0.15% 0.12% 0.11% 0.00% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 FMBI Peers (6) Increasing deposit costs due to time deposit growth

Cost of deposits ~25bps less than peers (6) STRONG CORE DEPOSIT FOUNDATION; MIX AND TENURE PROVIDE A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE Dollars in millions Source: Company filings and SNL Financial Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and8 footnotes used. DIVERSIFIED LOAN PORTFOLIO Growing, Diversifying Our Loan Portfolio Credit Trends $12,840 $11,447 $10,438 25% 20% 18% $8,254 $7,162 17% 28% 27% 30% 16% 32% 12% 10% 30% 14% 3% 4% 13% 12% 4% 5% 5% 35% 36% 34% 34% 36% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 C&I Agricultural Owner-occupied CRE Investor CRE Consumer 0.60% 0.50% 0.40% 0.38% 0.29% 0.31% 0.30% 0.21% 0.20% 0.24% 0.10% 0.00% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 NCOs / Avg Loans Granular, diversified mix

NCOs/Avg Loans of 0.31% reflective of benign credit environment Dollars in millions. Source: Company filings and reports Note: Loan portfolio data as of December 31, 2019.9 Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. MEANINGFULLY DIVERSIFIED WITH GREATER PROFITABILITY First Midwest's Portfolio Has Meaningfully Diversified 2009(17) 2019 Change in Composition C&I 28% 35% 7% Agricultural 4 3 (1) CRE 87% 75% Multifamily 7 7 - Construction 11 5 (6) Owner-Occ CRE 14 10 (4) Investor CRE 23 15 (8) Consumer 1-4 family 13% 3 25% 15 12 Other 10 10 - First Midwest Model Drives Enhanced Profitability FMBI Peer Better / (Worse) Average(6) (bps) Yield on Loans 5.09% 4.94% 15 Credit Costs 0.31 0.13 (18) Risk-Adjusted Yield 4.78 4.81 (3) Costs of Deposits 0.60 0.83 23 Spread-Adjusted Yield 4.18 3.98 20 Rebalanced mix of corporate and consumer loans

Lowered concentration in construction and investor CRE loans within the corporate portfolio Well-Reserved for Potential Loss Content Peer FMBI Average(6) NPAs / Loans + Foreclosed Assets 0.85% 0.94% ACL / Loans 0.85 0.73 Source: SNL Financial and FactSet. Note: Financial data for the year ended December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted. Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms,10 and footnotes used. OPERATING PERFORMANCE STRONG NIM, Adjusted(7) Fee Income Ratio(7)(16) 3.80% 3.75% 30.0% 3.70% 3.67% 25.8% 26.4% 3.60% 3.59% 25.0% 22.5% - Compression from actions to 20.6% 3.49% 20.0% 20.3% 3.45% reduce rate sensitivity and higher 3.50% cost of funds, partially offset by - Impacted by strong NII growth 3.40% higher yields on loans and securities 15.0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Efficiency Ratio(7) EPS, Adjusted(7) 66.0% - Recurring benefits of Delivering $2.00 64% 63% Excellence(1) and controlled expenses 64.0% $1.75 62.0% 60% 60.0% $1.50 58% 58.0% $1.25 56.0% 55% 54.0% $1.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 - Benefits from the Bridgeview $1.98 acquisition, organic loan growth, and Delivering Excellence(1) more than offset the lower rate environment $1.67 $1.35 $1.13 $1.22 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Company filings and reports Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and 11 footnotes used. RECENT ACQUISITIONS Recent Acquisition History Driving Operating Leverage Year Close At Announcement Target Company Founded Date Assets Deposits AUM Pending Acquisition Bankmanagers Corp. 1915 1H '20 (est.) $1.0 $0.8 $0.2 Bank Acquisitions Bridgeview Bancorp 1971 May 2019 $1.3 $1.0 - Northern States Financial 1962 Oct. 2018 $0.5 $0.4 - Standard Bancshares 1947 Jan. 2017 $2.5 $2.2 $0.3 NI Bancshares 1867 Mar. 2016 $0.6 $0.6 $0.7 Peoples Bancorp 1999 Dec. 2015 $0.1 $0.1 - Great Lakes Financial 1896 Dec. 2014 $0.6 $0.5 - Branch Acquisitions and Non-Bank Acquisitions Popular Community - Aug. 2014 $0.7 $0.7 Northern Oak 1975 Jan. 2019 - - $0.8 Premier Asset Management 2001 Feb. 2017 - - $0.6 Total, excluding pending acquisitions $6.3 $5.5 $2.4 3.17% 3.10% 3.15% 2.95% 2.98% 2.75% 2.81% 2.55% 2.60% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Noninterest Expenses / Avg Assets Balance of Acquired and Organic Asset Growth(8) Organic Growth Acquisitions $15 $16 $18 $6 $11 $5 $9 $10 $5 $2 $12 $1 $2 $10 $11 $9 $8 $8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dollars in billions Source: Company regulatory filings and SNL Financial Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and12 footnotes used. FINANCIAL REVIEW AND OUTLOOK 13 FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS EPS $1.82, up 20% from $1.52 for 2018 • EPS, adjusted(7) $1.98, up 19% from 2018 ROATCE, adjusted(7) of 15.7%, up 4% from 2018 Total loans $13bn, up 12% from 2018 Average deposits $13bn, up 13% from 2018 NII up 14% from 2018 • NIM consistent at 3.90%, NIM, adjusted(7) of 3.67%, down modestly from 2018 Noninterest income $163mm, up 13% from 2018 NCOs to average loans of 0.31%, down 7 bps from 2018 Efficiency ratio(7) 55%, improved from 58% in 2018 Declared dividends per share of $0.54, up 20% from 2018 SUCCESSFUL YEAR MARKED BY GROWTH AND OPERATING EFFICIENCY DESPITE TRANSITION TO A LOWER RATE ENVIRONMENT Source: Company filings Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and 14 footnotes used. NET INTEREST INCOME Net Interest Income Trend and Composition Years Ended December 31, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total interest-earning assets $ 8,767 $ 9,951 $12,417 $13,355 $15,196 NIM(7) 3.68 % 3.60 % 3.87 % 3.90 % 3.90 % Accretion (0.19)% (0.15)% (0.28)% (0.15)% (0.23)% Highlights NII up 14% from 2018

Accretion up $16.0mm from 2018 due to the impact of Bridgeview

NIM, adjusted (7) of 3.67%, down 8 bps from 2018 NIM, adjusted(7) 3.49 % 3.45 % 3.59 % 3.75 % 3.67 % $588 $36 $521 $480 $20 $34 $359 NII $15 $322 $16 Accretion 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity and higher cost of funds, partially offset by higher yields on loans and investment securities Dollars in millions Source: Company filings Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and15 footnotes used. NONINTEREST INCOME Noninterest Income Trend and Composition Years Ended December 31, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 As reported $ 136 $ 159 $ 163 $ 144 $ 163 Accounting reclassification and (17) (18) (14) - - net securities (gains) and losses As adjusted(7) $ 119 $ 141 $ 149 $ 144 $ 163 $163 $149 $141$144 Highlights Noninterest income, adjusted (7) up 13% from 2018

up 13% from 2018 Record capital market income, up 80% Higher mortgage banking income due to increased volume Wealth management fees up 11% Acquisitions contribute to increases

$119 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Deposit service charges Wealth management Card-based Mortgage banking Other noninterest income (9) Dollars in millions Source: Company filings and reports Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and16 footnotes used. NONINTEREST EXPENSE Noninterest Expense Trend and Composition Highlights Years Ended December 31, • Noninterest expense, adjusted(7) of $418mm, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 up 8% from 2018, impacted by: As reported $ 307 $ 340 $ 416 $ 416 $ 441 - Operating costs due to acquisitions A&I related expenses (1) (14) (20) (10) (22) - Merit increases and higher commissions Accounting reclassification (15) (17) (16) - - Delivering Excellence costs(1) - - - (20) (1) due to mortgage production volume Property valuation adjustments (9) - - - - - Professional service costs related to Lease cancellation fee - (1) - - - Special bonus, charitable - - (4) - - technology and process enhancements contribution As adjusted(7) $ 282 $ 308 $ 376 $ 386 $ 418 - Net occupancy and equipment costs up as $418 deferred sale-leaseback gains no longer included as reduction $ 386 $ 376 - Costs related to marketing campaigns $308 Salaries & benefits - Partially offset by Delivering Excellence (1) $282 Occupancy & recurring benefits equipment Controlled expenses • 64% 63% Professional services - Lowered efficiency ratio (7) to 55%, 60% 58% 55% Technology improved from 58% in 2018 Other noninterest expense (10) Efficiency ratio(7) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dollars in millions Source: Company filings 17 Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. LOAN PORTFOLIO REVIEW AND CREDIT TRENDS Non-performing Assets 2.00% 1.50% 1.12% 0.88% 0.89% 1.00% 0.70% 0.85% 0.50% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 NPAs / Loans + Foreclosed Assets Allowance 1.25% 1.00% 1.05% 1.06% 0.90% 0.75% 0.93% 0.85% 0.50% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Allowance / Loans PPPLs 5.00% 4.41% 4.36% 3.95% 4.00% 3.72% 3.05% 3.00% 2.00% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 PPPLs / Corporate Loans Highlights NPAs reflect normal fluctuations

Performing potential problem loans down 10% from 2015

Provision reflects NCOs and mix of loan growth Source: Company filings and reports Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, 18 and footnotes used. CAPITAL 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Regulatory Capital Ratios: • CET1 capital 9.7% 9.4% 9.7% 10.2% 10.5% • Tier 1 capital 10.3% 9.9% 10.1% 10.2% 10.5% • Total capital 11.1% 12.2% 12.1% 12.6% 13.0% Other Company Capital Ratios(7): • TCE to tangible assets 8.6% 8.1% 8.3% 8.6% 8.8% • TCE to RWA 9.3% 8.9% 9.3% 9.8% 10.5% • Dividend payout ratio 34.2% 31.5% 40.6% 29.6% 29.5% TBV per share $10.35 $10.95 $10.81 $11.88 $13.60 Highlights Capital ratios up ~30bps from 2018

Capital replenished to levels last achieved prior to 2019 acquisitions

Repurchased ~1.7mm shares of Company common stock, or $33.9mm, in 2019

$146mm available for repurchase

TBV per share up 14% from 2018 CAPITAL LEVELS PROVIDE FUTURE FLEXIBILITY Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. 19 CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ("CECL") (Estimates Unchanged From Q3 '19) Expected Capital Impact Net, after tax, reduction in Tier 1 capital ratios of 25-40bps(~$35-$55mm)

25-40bps(~$35-$55mm) Majority of acquired loan ACL has no capital impact

Earned back in 1-2 quarters through earnings Expected Impact to ACL in Q1 '20 ~65-85% increase (~$70-$95mm) in total ACL compared to Q4 '19 levels, consisting of:

increase (~$70-$95mm) in total ACL compared to Q4 '19 levels, consisting of: ~20-40% increase (~$20-$45mm) in total ACL, excluding acquired loans ~45% (~$50mm) increase in total ACL for acquired loans ~30% (~$30mm) increase in total ACL transitions from credit mark to ACL with no capital impact

Life-of-Loan CECL Reserves ACL Composition • Driven by our portfolio characteristics, risk-rating, economic forecasts, and methodology • Impacted by: 25% 25% - Economic uncertainty 20% - Composition and duration of loan portfolio 50% 80% Incurred CECL These estimates may change based on the composition of the loan portfolio, as well as the economic conditions and forecasts as of the adoption date. Legacy Corporate Legacy Consumer Acquired APPROXIMATELY 1-2 QUARTERS OF EARNINGS ABSORBS THE CAPITAL IMPACT OF CECL Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. 20 OUTLOOK RECAP - FULL YEAR 2020 Loans and Deposits • Mid-single digit loan growth; deposit growth commensurate with loan growth NII and NIM Low to mid-single digit NII growth, excluding accretion

mid-single digit NII growth, excluding accretion Accretion of ~$16mm reflecting CECL transition; ~$5mm reclass to lower provision

NIM, adjusted (7) down modestly from Q4 '19 levels Noninterest Income Low to mid-single digit growth for the year, lower end if capital market and mortgage banking income return to normalized levels - seasonally impacted Noninterest Expense, Adjusted • ~$440mm for the year reflecting full year impact of Bridgeview - seasonally impacted Asset Quality NCOs and provision consistent with 2019, with quarterly fluctuations

CECL adds an additional ~10bps quarterly to NCOs with no income statement impact ; ACL ratio levels increase by ~20-40%, excluding acquired loans; ~$5mm reclass from accretion to lower provision Taxes • Effective tax rate expected to be approximately 25% Capital Decline in capital for acquisitions and CECL adoption is expected to be mostly offset by 2020 earnings

Maintain a competitive dividend payout ratio Park Acquisition Park is expected to add an additional ~$700mm to loans, ~$1bn to deposits, ~5% to NII, ~$1mm to accretion, ~1% to noninterest income, and ~$14mm to noninterest expense, adjusted; assumes late Q1 '20 or early Q2 '20 close Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. 21 FINANCIAL RESULTS Years Ended 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Interest Income $ 312 $ 350 $ 472 $ 517 $ 588 Loan Loss Provision 21 31 31 48 44 Noninterest Income 136 159 163 144 163 Noninterest Expense 307 340 416 416 441 Income before Income Taxes 120 138 188 197 266 Income Tax Expense 38 46 90 39 66 Net Income $ 82 $ 92 $ 98 $ 158 $ 200 EPS $ 1.05 $ 1.14 $ 0.96 $ 1.52 $ 1.82 EPS, Adjusted(7) $ 1.13 $ 1.22 $ 1.35 $ 1.67 $ 1.98 ROATCE 10.4% 10.8% 9.4% 13.9% 14.5% ROATCE, Adjusted(7) 11.2% 11.4% 13.1% 15.1% 15.7% Efficiency Ratio(7) 64% 63% 60% 58% 55% Highlights 2019 vs. 2018 Comparison EPS up 20% from 2018

EPS, adjusted (7) up 19% from 2018 ROATCE, adjusted (7) up 4% from 2018 NII and noninterest income growth of 14% and 13%, respectively Controlled noninterest expenses, reporting an efficiency ratio (7) of 55%, improved from 58% in 2018

EPS, adjusted (7) has grown more than 75% over the past five years

has grown more than 75% over the past five years Produced ROATCE, adjusted (7) of 16%, up from 11% at 2015

of 16%, up from 11% at 2015 Lowered efficiency ratio (7) to 55% from 64% in 2015 Dollars in millions, except per share data Source: Company filings Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and22 footnotes used. BUILDING OUR FUTURE 23 BENEFITING FROM CONSOLIDATION Strategy and Future Opportunities A Broader Midwestern View Leveraging Our Strengths • Compelling partner Michigan • Experienced acquirer Wisconsin Engaged, talented team

Attractive markets, growing opportunities • Significant capital and liquidity Iowa Environment Creating Opportunities, Consolidation Expected Indiana Locally, ~40 banks with $350mm - $4bn in assets (11)

Opportunities expected in adjacent Midwest markets Aligned With Strategic Priorities Illinois Building the highest quality team

Diversifying / growing loans and revenues

Balancing investment and risk STRATEGICALLY AND FINANCIALLY COMPELLING Source: SNL Financial Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. 24 OVERVIEW OF PARK Transaction Highlights Branch Network Strategically Compelling Continues and accelerates expansion into SE Wisconsin

Market-leading commercial team

commercial team Cross-selling opportunities Financially Attractive Full year EPS accretion estimated at ~6%, or $0.13, in 2021 (12)

Tangible book value earn back of ~3.75 years (13)

Internal rate of return in excess of 20%

Pro forma capital ratios remain strong Valuation Multiples ~1.67x tangible book value per share

Core deposit premium of 11.0%

14.4x LTM earnings; 9.6x inclusive of fully phased-in,after-tax cost savings Transaction Assumptions Mid to high-single digit growth rate

high-single digit growth rate ~40% reduction in Park's total noninterest expense base (phased-in 75% in 2020 and 100% in 2021), plus cost avoidance of organic market expansion Park Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. 25 INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS ü ü ü ü ü ü Premier Midwest-based Commercial Bank with Attractive Operational Footprint Relationship-driven Strategy, Supported by Leading Core Deposit Foundation Diversified Loan Portfolio and Disciplined Underwriting Drive Strong Credit Underlying Operating Performance, Aided by "Delivering Excellence"(1) Platform for and Track Record of Integrating Accretive, Attractive Acquisitions Capital Levels Provide Future Flexibility Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. 26 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, First Midwest's Delivering Excellence initiative, including costs and benefits associated therewith and the timing thereof, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, the impact of federal income tax reform legislation, acquisition transactions, including First Midwest's proposed acquisition of Bankmanagers, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions.These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the SEC.These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance. Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used. 27 APPENDIX 28 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S.GAAP and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance.These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, adjusted, tax-equivalent NII (including its individual components), tax-equivalent NIM, tax-equivalent NIM, adjusted, noninterest income, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, effective income tax rate, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, ROATCE, and ROATCE adjusted. The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, and ROATCE, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods presented), Delivering Excellence implementation costs (2019 and 2018), certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform (2018), the revaluations of DTAs (2017), certain actions resulting in securities losses and gains (2017), a special bonus to colleagues and charitable contributions to the First Midwest Charitable Foundation (2017), a lease cancellation fee recognized as a result of the Company's planned 2018 corporate headquarters relocation (2016), a net gain on sale- leaseback transaction (2016), and property valuation adjustments (2015). In addition, the calculation of the efficiency ratio is adjusted for net OREO expense. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, and ROATCE may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. The Company presents noninterest income, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification, and net securities losses, and noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification, Delivering Excellence implementation costs, and acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the Company presents the effective income tax rate, adjusted, which excludes certain income tax benefits aligned with tax reform and the revaluations of DTAs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest income, noninterest expense, and the effective income tax rate may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes. The tax-equivalent adjustment to NII and NIM recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are computed using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period. In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers.These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity. Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein. Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" slide for definitions of certain terms used. 29 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Years Ended 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EPS Net income $ 82,064 $ 92,349 $ 98,387 $ 157,870 $ 199,738 Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares (882) (1,043) (916) (1,312) (1,681) Net income applicable to common shares 81,182 91,306 97,471 156,558 198,057 Acquisition and integration related expenses, net of tax 833 8,611 12,070 7,210 16,394 Property valuation adjustments, net of tax 5,149 - - - - Lease cancellation fee, net of tax - 570 - - - Net gain on sale-leaseback transaction, net of tax - (3,305) - - - DTA revaluation - - 23,709 - - Losses from securities portfolio actions, net of tax - - 1,275 - - Special bonus, net of tax - - 1,130 - - Charitable contribution, net of tax - - 944 - - Income tax benefits(14) - - - (7,798) - Delivering Excellence implementation costs, net of tax - - - 15,309 866 Total adjustments to net income, net of tax 5,982 5,876 39,128 14,721 17,260 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 87,164 $ 97,182 $ 136,599 $ 171,279 $ 215,317 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 77,059 79,797 101,423 102,850 108,156 Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents 13 13 20 4 428 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding $ 77,072 $ 79,810 $ 101,443 $ 102,854 $ 108,584 Basic EPS $ 1.05 $ 1.14 $ 0.96 $ 1.52 $ 1.83 Diluted EPS $ 1.05 $ 1.14 $ 0.96 $ 1.52 $ 1.82 Diluted EPS, adjusted $ 1.13 $ 1.22 $ 1.35 $ 1.67 $ 1.98 Dividends declared per share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.45 $ 0.54 Dividend payout ratio 34.2% 31.5% 40.6% 29.6% 29.5% Dollars in thousands, except per share data Source: Company filings30 Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Years Ended 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Efficiency Ratio Calculation Noninterest expense $ 307,216 $ 339,500 $ 415,909 $ 416,303 $ 441,395 Net OREO expense (5,281) (3,024) (4,683) (1,162) (2,436) Acquisition and integration related expenses (1,389) (14,352) (20,123) (9,613) (21,860) Property valuation adjustments (8,581) - - - - Lease cancellation fee - (950) - - - Special bonus - - (1,915) - - Charitable contribution - - (1,600) - - Delivering Excellence implementation costs - - - (20,413) (1,157) Total noninterest expense for efficiency ratio calculation $ 291,965 $ 321,174 $ 387,588 $ 385,115 $ 415,942 Tax-equivalent NII(15) $ 322,277 $ 358,334 $ 479,965 $ 520,896 $ 593,354 Noninterest income 136,581 159,312 163,149 144,592 162,879 Less: Net securities (gains) losses (2,373) (1,420) 1,876 - - Gains on sales of properties - - - - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - - Net gain on sale-leaseback transaction - (5,509) - - - Total $ 456,485 $ 510,717 $ 644,990 $ 665,488 $ 756,233 Efficiency ratio 64% 63% 60% 58% 55% Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 87,164 $ 97,182 $ 136,599 $ 171,279 $ 215,317 Intangibles amortization, net of tax 2,352 2,809 4,682 5,525 7,860 Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangible $ 89,516 $ 99,991 $ 141,281 $ 176,804 $ 223,177 amortization, adjusted Average stockholders' equity $ 1,132,058 $ 1,236,606 $ 1,832,880 $ 1,922,527 $ 2,267,353 Less: average intangible assets (332,269) (363,112) (751,292) (753,588) (847,171) Average tangible common equity $ 799,789 $ 873,494 $ 1,081,588 $ 1,168,939 $ 1,420,182 ROATCE 10.4% 10.8% 9.4% 13.9% 14.5% ROATCE, adjusted 11.2% 11.4% 13.1% 15.1% 15.7% Dollars in thousands Source: Company filings 31 Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Years Ended 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TCE Stockholders' equity $ 1,146,268 $ 1,257,080 $ 1,864,874 $ 2,054,998 $ 2,370,793 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (339,277) (366,876) (754,757) (790,744) (875,262) TCE $ 806,991 $ 890,204 $ 1,110,117 $ 1,264,254 $ 1,495,531 Total assets $ 9,732,676 $ 11,422,555 $ 14,077,052 $ 15,505,649 $ 17,850,397 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (339,277) (366,876) (754,757) (790,744) (875,262) Tangible assets $ 9,393,399 $ 11,055,679 $ 13,322,295 $ 14,714,905 $ 16,975,135 RWA $ 8,687,864 $ 10,019,434 $ 11,920,372 $ 12,892,180 $ 14,225,444 TCE to tangible assets 8.6% 8.1% 8.3% 8.6% 8.81% TCE to RWA 9.3% 8.9% 9.3% 9.8% 10.51% Tax-Equivalent NII / NIM NII $ 311,598 $ 349,691 $ 472,004 $ 516,622 $ 588,482 Tax-equivalent adjustment 10,679 8,643 7,961 4,274 4,872 Tax-equivalent NII(15) $ 322,277 $ 358,334 $ 479,965 $ 520,896 $ 593,354 Less: acquired loan accretion (16,298) (14,568) (33,923) (19,548) (35,578) Tax-equivalent NII, adjusted(15) $ 305,979 $ 343,766 $ 446,042 $ 501,348 $ 557,776 Average interest-earning assets $ 8,766,864 $ 9,951,092 $ 12,417,191 $ 13,354,639 $ 15,196,376 NIM(15) 3.68% 3.60% 3.87% 3.90% 3.90% NIM, adjusted(15) 3.49% 3.45% 3.59% 3.75% 3.67% Fee Income Ratio Noninterest income $ 136,581 $ 159,312 $ 163,149 $ 144,592 $ 162,879 Less: other noninterest income (6,949) (12,791) (9,859) (9,636) (11,628) Less: net securities (gains) losses (2,373) (1,420) 1,876 - - Fee-based revenues 127,259 145,101 155,166 134,956 151,251 Less: Accounting reclassification (15,129) (16,594) (15,700) - - Fee-based revenues, adjusted 112,130 128,507 139,466 134,956 151,251 Tax-equivalent NII(15) 322,277 358,334 479,965 520,896 593,354 Total revenue for fee income ratio $ 434,407 $ 486,841 $ 619,431 $ 655,852 $ 744,605 Fee income ratio(16) 25.8% 26.4% 22.5% 20.6% 20.3% Dollars in thousands Source: Company filings 32 Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used. GLOSSARY OF TERMS Accounting reclassification - As a result of accounting guidance adopted in Q1 '18, certain noninterest income line items and the related noninterest expense line items that are presented on a gross basis for the prior year period are presented on a net basis in noninterest income for the current year periods. Allowance, ACL - Allowance for credit losses A&I - Acquisition and integration expense AUM - Assets under management bn - Billion bps - Basis points Bridgeview - Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. C&I - Commercial and industrial CAGR - Compound annual growth gate CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses CET1 - Common equity Tier 1 Core Deposits - Represents demand, savings, NOW, and money market accounts CRE - Commercial real estate DTA - Deferred tax asset EPS - Earnings per share FDIC - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. - the Company or First Midwest Foreclosed Assets - OREO and other foreclosed assets GAAP - U.S. Generally accepted accounting principles GDP - Gross domestic product HQ - Headquarters LTM - Last twelve months - Million MSA - Deposit market share NB&T - NI Bancshares Corporation NCOs - Net charge-offs NII - Net interest income NIM -Tax-equivalent net interest margin NorStates - Northern States Financial Corporation Northern Oak - Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. NOW - Negotiable order of withdrawal NPAs - Non-performing assets Park - Park Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankmanagers Corp. PPPLs - Corporate Performing Potential Problem Loans OREO - Other real estate owned ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity RWA - Risk-weighted assets SEC - Securities and Exchange Commission Standard - Standard Banchares, Inc. TCE - Tangible common equity - represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets TVB - Tangible book value U.S. - United States 33 FOOTNOTES The Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative in the second quarter of 2018, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to provide service excellence to its clients and maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform. Other is comprised primarily of information, transportation, food services, real estate, utilities, educational, and arts and entertainment services. Business costs are expressed as an index. An index below 100 indicates lower costs than the U.S. baseline and an index over 100 indicates higher costs than the U.S. baseline. High net worth indicates households with income of $200,000+ per year. Represents 25+ year old population with a bachelor's degree or higher. Refer to the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement for a detailed list of the Company's peer group. Excludes MB Financial, Inc. due to merger with Fifth Third Bancorp. In addition, 2019 data excludes Chemical Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation due to their merger of equals that closed in August 2019 and the Indepedent Bank Group Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. announced merger of equals. This financial measure includes certain adjustments. See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information" slides for detail. Assumes reported assets less acquired assets (based on closed acquisitions at that time, unless otherwise noted) is equivalent to organic asset growth. Other noninterest income includes merchant servicing fees, capital market products income, and other service charges, commissions, and fees. Other noninterest expense includes advertising and promotions expense, net OREO expense, and other expenses. Reflects data for the Chicago-Naperville-Elign,IL-IN-WI (Metro) MSA. Based on First Midwest's 2021 analyst consensus earnings estimates on a standalone basis. "Crossover" earn back period of ~3.75 years, defined as the number of years for pro forma tangible book value per share to exceed projected standalone tangible book value per share. "Simple" earn back period of ~4.35 years, defined as dilution to tangible book value per share at close divided by EPS accretion in 2021. Calculations include expected transaction expenses. Includes certain income tax benefits related to preparing the Company's 2017 tax return. Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%. Fee-based revenues, adjusted divided by total revenue for fee income ratio. Loan data as of December 31, 2009 excludes covered loans. 34 Attachments Original document

