First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 0 01/22/2019 | 05:36pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $41.4 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $53.4 million, or $0.52 per share, for the third quarter of 2018, and $2.3 million, or $0.02 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year of 2018, the Company reported net income of $157.9 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to $98.4 million, or $0.96 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Reported results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018 were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and implementation costs related to the Company's Delivering Excellence initiative ("Delivering Excellence"). In addition, the third quarter and full year of 2018 were impacted by certain income tax benefits resulting from federal income tax reform legislation ("tax reform"). Reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017 were impacted by various actions taken by the Company in light of tax reform. In addition, the full year of 2017 was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release. Earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted(1) was $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.46 for the third quarter of 2018 and $0.34 for the fourth quarter of 2017. EPS, adjusted(1) was $1.67 and $1.35 for the full years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS Generated EPS of $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.52 for the full year 2018, up from $0.02 and $0.96 from the same periods in 2017, respectively. Increased EPS, adjusted (1) by 41% and 24% from the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, respectively.

Produced returns on average tangible common equity, adjusted (1) of 16.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 15.1% for the full year 2018, up 407 and 207 basis points, respectively, versus a year ago.

Expanded net interest income and margin to $517 million and 3.90%, respectively, for the full year 2018, up 9% and 3 basis points from the full year 2017.

Improved operating efficiency, lowering the efficiency ratio (1) to 55% and 58% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 compared to 61% and 60% for the same periods in 2017.

Grew loans to over $11 billion, up 14%, annualized, from September 30, 2018 and 10% from December 31, 2017.

Reduced non-performing assets to $80 million, down 2% from September 30, 2018 and 14% from December 31, 2017.

Increased total average deposits to $12 billion, up 4% from the third quarter of 2018 and 7% from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Generated common equity Tier 1 capital of 10.20%, up 27 basis points from September 30, 2018 and 52 basis points from December 31, 2017.

Completed or announced the following acquisitions: Completed Northern States Financial Corporation on October 12, 2018, adding $579 million of assets and $463 million of deposits, of which 75% were core deposits. Completed Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. on January 16, 2019, adding approximately $800 million of trust assets under management. Announced the pending Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. acquisition with approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.1 billion of deposits, and $800 million of loans.

"2018 was a very successful year for First Midwest," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We grew loans and deposits and added clients across our business while continuing to focus on operating efficiency. The success of these efforts, combined with the benefits of higher interest rates and lower taxes, significantly improved our performance for the quarter and full year. Importantly, we also continued to build for our future, executing throughout the year on our strategic priorities, including targeted acquisitions and our "Delivering Excellence" and technology initiatives." Mr. Scudder concluded, "As we enter the new year, we are ready to build on 2018’s momentum. Continuation of our "Delivering Excellence" initiative will further enhance an already superior client experience as well as strengthen operational performance and scalability. Pending as well as recently completed acquisitions will further set us apart as a market leader in metro Chicago, positioning us for further market expansion and increasing our flexibility as we continue to invest in our businesses, communities and colleagues. All of these actions are taken with an unwavering focus on helping our clients achieve financial success and growing long-term value for our shareholders." DELIVERING EXCELLENCE INITIATIVE During 2018, the Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative. This initiative further demonstrates the Company's ongoing commitment to providing service excellence to its clients, as well as maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform. Components of Delivering Excellence include improved delivery of services to clients through streamlined processes, the consolidation or closing of 19 locations, organizational realignments, and several revenue growth opportunities. The implementation of this initiative resulted in pre-tax implementation costs of $20 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, associated with property valuation adjustments on locations identified for closure, employee severance, and general restructuring and advisory services. ACQUISITIONS Completed Northern States Financial Corporation On October 12, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Northern States Financial Corporation ("Northern States"), the holding company for NorStates Bank, based in Waukegan, Illinois. At closing, the Company acquired $579 million of total assets, $463 million of deposits, and $285 million of loans. The merger consideration totaled $83 million and consisted of 3.3 million shares of Company common stock. All Northern States operating systems were converted during the fourth quarter of 2018. Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. On January 16, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. ("Northern Oak"), a registered investment adviser based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with approximately $800 million of trust assets under management. Pending Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. On December 6, 2018, the Company entered into a merger agreement to acquire Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. ("Bridgeview"), the holding company for Bridgeview Bank Group. With the acquisition the Company would acquire 13 banking offices located across greater Chicagoland and several suburbs. As of September 30, 2018, Bridgeview had approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.1 billion of deposits, and $800 million of loans, excluding Bridgeview's mortgage division, which the Company is not acquiring. The merger agreement provides for a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2767 shares of Company common stock, plus $1.79 in cash, for each share of Bridgeview common stock, subject to certain adjustments. As of the date of announcement, the overall transaction was valued at approximately $145 million. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals, the approval of Bridgeview’s stockholders, and the completion of various closing conditions, and is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2019. (1) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. For details on the calculation of these metrics, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release. OPERATING PERFORMANCE Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate

(%) Assets Other interest-earning assets $ 145,436 $ 476 1.30 $ 162,646 $ 631 1.54 $ 203,459 $ 721 1.41 Securities(1) 2,359,083 15,907 2.70 2,245,784 14,533 2.59 1,890,020 10,977 2.32 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 85,427 709 3.32 83,273 734 3.53 63,520 506 3.19 Loans(1) 11,408,062 143,561 4.99 10,980,916 134,768 4.87 10,384,074 119,204 4.55 Total interest-earning assets(1) 13,998,008 160,653 4.56 13,472,619 150,666 4.44 12,541,073 131,408 4.16 Cash and due from banks 211,312 196,382 188,683 Allowance for loan losses (104,681 ) (100,717 ) (99,590 ) Other assets 1,398,760 1,326,386 1,488,459 Total assets $ 15,503,399 $ 14,894,670 $ 14,118,625 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Savings deposits $ 2,044,312 358 0.07 $ 2,003,928 364 0.07 $ 2,017,489 382 0.08 NOW accounts 2,128,722 1,895 0.35 2,164,018 2,151 0.39 1,992,150 690 0.14 Money market deposits 1,831,311 1,990 0.43 1,772,821 1,522 0.34 1,938,195 772 0.16 Time deposits 2,311,453 8,894 1.53 1,993,361 6,389 1.27 1,619,758 3,033 0.74 Borrowed funds 1,031,249 4,469 1.72 980,421 3,927 1.59 554,634 2,263 1.62 Senior and subordinated debt 204,030 3,292 6.40 195,526 3,152 6.40 195,102 3,114 6.33 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,551,077 20,898 0.87 9,110,075 17,505 0.76 8,317,328 10,254 0.49 Demand deposits 3,685,806 3,624,520 3,611,811 Total funding sources 13,236,883 0.63 12,734,595 0.55 11,929,139 0.34 Other liabilities 251,299 250,745 309,221 Stockholders' equity - common 2,015,217 1,909,330 1,880,265 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,503,399 $ 14,894,670 $ 14,118,625 Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin(1) 139,755 3.96 133,161 3.92 121,154 3.84 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1,126 ) (1,134 ) (1,823 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(1) $ 138,629 $ 132,027 $ 119,331 Impact of acquired loan accretion(1) $ 5,426 0.15 $ 4,565 0.13 $ 6,240 0.20 Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin, adjusted(1) $ 134,329 3.81 $ 128,596 3.79 $ 114,914 3.64 (1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate for each period presented. As a result, interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are presented using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 5.0% from the third quarter of 2018 and 16.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The rise in net interest income compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Northern States transaction early in the fourth quarter of 2018, higher interest rates, and growth in loans and securities, partially offset by higher cost of funds. Acquired loan accretion contributed $5.4 million, $4.6 million, and $6.2 million to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018, the third quarter of 2018, and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.96%, increasing by 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and 12 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017. Compared to both prior periods presented, the benefit of higher interest rates more than offset the rise in funding costs. In addition, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, tax-equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted by a 5 basis point decrease in acquired loan accretion and a 3 basis point reduction in the tax-equivalent adjustment as a result of lower federal income tax rates. For the fourth quarter of 2018, total average interest-earning assets rose by $525.4 million from the third quarter of 2018 and $1.5 billion from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from interest-earning assets acquired in the Northern States transaction, organic loan growth, and security purchases. Total average funding sources for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by $502.3 million from the third quarter of 2018 and $1.3 billion from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted from funding sources acquired in the Northern States transaction, time deposits, and FHLB advances. Noninterest Income Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended December 31, 2018

Percent Change From December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12,627 $ 12,378 $ 12,289 2.0 2.8 Wealth management fees 10,951 10,622 10,967 3.1 (0.1 ) Card-based fees, net(1): Card-based fees 6,615 5,975 6,052 10.7 9.3 Cardholder expenses (2,041 ) (1,852 ) — 10.2 N/M Card-based fees, net 4,574 4,123 6,052 10.9 (24.4 ) Capital market products income 1,408 1,936 1,986 (27.3 ) (29.1 ) Mortgage banking income 1,304 1,657 2,352 (21.3 ) (44.6 ) Merchant servicing fees, net(1): Merchant servicing fees 2,566 2,702 1,771 (5.0 ) 44.9 Merchant card expenses (2,201 ) (2,315 ) — (4.9 ) N/M Merchant servicing fees, net 365 387 1,771 (5.7 ) (79.4 ) Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,353 2,399 2,369 (1.9 ) (0.7 ) Total fee-based revenues 33,582 33,502 37,786 0.2 (11.1 ) Other income 2,880 2,164 2,476 33.1 16.3 Net securities losses — — (5,357 ) — (100.0 ) Total noninterest income(1) $ 36,462 $ 35,666 $ 34,905 2.2 4.5 Accounting reclassification(1) $ — $ — $ (3,338 ) — (100.0 ) Net securities losses — — 5,357 — (100.0 ) Total noninterest income, adjusted(2) $ 36,462 $ 35,666 $ 36,924 2.2 (1.3 ) N/M – Not meaningful. (1) As a result of accounting guidance adopted in the first quarter of 2018 (the "accounting reclassification"), certain noninterest income line items and the related noninterest expense line items that are presented on a gross basis for the prior year period are presented on a net basis in noninterest income for the current year periods. For further discussion of this guidance, see Note 2 of "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in Item 8 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure. Total noninterest income of $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 was up by 2.2% and 4.5% from the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company adopted accounting guidance which impacted how cardholder and merchant card expenses are presented within noninterest income on a prospective basis. As a result, these expenses are presented on a net basis against the related noninterest income for the third and fourth quarters of 2018 versus a gross basis within noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the accounting reclassification and net securities losses, noninterest income decreased modestly from the fourth quarter of 2017. Compared to both prior periods, the increase in service charges on deposit accounts and net card-based fees was driven primarily by services provided to customers acquired in the Northern States transaction. In addition, net card-based fees benefited from higher transaction volumes compared to both prior periods. The rise in wealth management fees compared to the third quarter of 2018 resulted from continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers, which was partially offset by the lower market environment. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted from sales of $51.4 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $61.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $66.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased due to changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was impacted by lower capital market products income, which fluctuates from quarter to quarter based on the size and frequency of sales to corporate clients. Other income compared to both prior periods was elevated primarily due to higher fair value adjustments on equity securities and other miscellaneous items. Net securities losses of $5.4 million were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2017 in connection with certain actions taken in light of tax reform. Noninterest Expense Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended December 31, 2018

Percent Change From December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages $ 45,011 $ 44,067 $ 48,204 2.1 (6.6 ) Retirement and other employee benefits 10,378 10,093 10,204 2.8 1.7 Total salaries and employee benefits 55,389 54,160 58,408 2.3 (5.2 ) Net occupancy and equipment expense 12,827 13,183 12,826 (2.7 ) — Professional services 8,859 7,944 7,616 11.5 16.3 Technology and related costs 4,849 4,763 4,645 1.8 4.4 Advertising and promotions 2,011 3,526 4,083 (43.0 ) (50.7 ) Net other real estate owned ("OREO")

expense 763 (413 ) 695 (284.7 ) 9.8 Other expenses 13,418 11,015 10,715 21.8 25.2 Acquisition and integration related expenses 9,553 60 — N/M 100.0 Delivering Excellence implementation costs 3,159 2,239 — 41.1 100.0 Cardholder expenses(1) — — 1,915 — (100.0 ) Merchant card expense(1) — — 1,423 — (100.0 ) Total noninterest expense $ 110,828 $ 96,477 $ 102,326 14.9 8.3 Acquisition and integration related expenses (9,553 ) (60 ) — N/M (100.0 ) Delivering Excellence implementation costs (3,159 ) (2,239 ) — 41.1 (100.0 ) Accounting reclassification(1) — — (3,338 ) — (100.0 ) Special bonus and charitable contribution — — (3,515 ) — (100.0 ) Total noninterest expense, adjusted(2) $ 98,116 $ 94,178 $ 95,473 4.2 2.8 N/M – Not meaningful. (1) As a result of the accounting reclassification, certain noninterest income line items and the related noninterest expense line items that are presented on a gross basis for the prior year period are presented on a net basis in noninterest income for the current year periods. For further discussion of this guidance, see Note 2 of "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in Item 8 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure. Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 14.9% and 8.3% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. During the fourth and third quarters of 2018, noninterest expense was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and costs related to the implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company adopted accounting guidance which impacted how cardholder and merchant card expenses are presented within noninterest income on a prospective basis. As a result, these expenses are presented on a net basis against the related noninterest income for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 versus a gross basis within noninterest expense for the prior period. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2017 was impacted by certain actions responsive to tax reform including a special bonus and charitable contribution. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $98.1 million, up by 4.2% and 2.8% from the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. Operating costs associated with the Northern States acquisition contributed approximately $2.1 million to noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018. These costs primarily occurred within salaries and employee benefits as well as net occupancy and equipment expense, technology and related costs, professional services, and other expenses. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was driven primarily by the ongoing benefits of the Delivering Excellence initiative. Professional services increased compared to both prior periods as a result of higher loan remediation costs. Advertising and promotions expense for both prior periods reflect higher charitable contributions to the First Midwest Charitable Foundation. The third quarter of 2018 was also elevated due to the launch of a new marketing campaign. Compared to both prior periods, other expenses increased due primarily to property valuation adjustments, the reserve for unfunded commitments, and other miscellaneous expenses. The increase in net OREO expenses compared to the third quarter of 2018 was due mainly to higher valuation adjustments and operating expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 resulted from the acquisition of Northern States, which was completed during the fourth quarter of 2018. INCOME TAXES The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 24.0%, compared to 11.0% for the third quarter of 2018 and 94.7% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The third quarter of 2018 was impacted by $7.8 million of income tax benefits resulting from tax reform. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 was impacted by the downward revaluation of deferred tax assets ("DTAs") by $26.6 million due to tax reform. Excluding these items, the Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 24.0%, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2018 and down from 34.1% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the fourth quarter of 2017 was driven by the reduction in the federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%, which became effective in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of tax reform. LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY Loan Portfolio Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2018

Percent Change From December 31, 2018 Legacy Acquired (1) Total September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Commercial and industrial $ 4,091,101 $ 29,192 $ 4,120,293 $ 3,994,142 $ 3,529,914 3.2 16.7 Agricultural 430,928 — 430,928 432,220 430,886 (0.3 ) — Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,752,169 68,748 1,820,917 1,782,757 1,979,820 2.1 (8.0 ) Multi-family 688,921 75,264 764,185 698,611 675,463 9.4 13.1 Construction 614,688 34,649 649,337 632,779 539,820 2.6 20.3 Other commercial real estate 1,314,924 46,886 1,361,810 1,348,831 1,358,515 1.0 0.2 Total commercial real estate 4,370,702 225,547 4,596,249 4,462,978 4,553,618 3.0 0.9 Total corporate loans 8,892,731 254,739 9,147,470 8,889,340 8,514,418 2.9 7.4 Home equity 846,201 5,406 851,607 853,887 827,055 (0.3 ) 3.0 1-4 family mortgages 1,007,432 9,749 1,017,181 888,797 774,357 14.4 31.4 Installment 429,167 1,358 430,525 418,524 321,982 2.9 33.7 Total consumer loans 2,282,800 16,513 2,299,313 2,161,208 1,923,394 6.4 19.5 Total loans $ 11,175,531 $ 271,252 $ 11,446,783 $ 11,050,548 $ 10,437,812 3.6 9.7 (1) Amount represents loans acquired in the Northern States transaction, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total loans of $11.4 billion grew by 14.3%, annualized, from September 30, 2018 and 9.7% from December 31, 2017. Excluding loans acquired in the Northern States transaction of $271.3 million, total loans grew by 4.5%, annualized, from September 30, 2018 and 7.1% from December 31, 2017. Compared to both prior periods, growth in commercial and industrial loans was driven primarily by strong production in our sector-based lending. The rise in construction loans compared to December 31, 2017 was due largely to line draws on existing credits. The overall decline in office, retail, and industrial and other commercial real estate loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the decision of certain customers to opportunistically sell their commercial business and investment real estate properties, as well as expected payoffs. Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods benefited from organic production as well as the impact of purchases of 1-4 family mortgages. Compared to December 31, 2017, growth in consumer loans also benefited from the purchase of shorter-duration home equity and installment loans. Asset Quality

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2018

Percent Change From December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Asset quality Non-accrual loans $ 56,935 $ 64,766 $ 66,924 (12.1 ) (14.9 ) 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing interest(1) 8,282 2,949 3,555 180.8 133.0 Total non-performing loans 65,217 67,715 70,479 (3.7 ) (7.5 ) Accruing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") 1,866 1,741 1,796 7.2 3.9 OREO 12,821 12,244 20,851 4.7 (38.5 ) Total non-performing assets $ 79,904 $ 81,700 $ 93,126 (2.2 ) (14.2 ) 30-89 days past due loans(1) $ 37,524 $ 46,257 $ 39,725 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.64 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.68 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus OREO 0.70 % 0.74 % 0.89 % Total allowance for credit losses $ 103,419 $ 100,925 $ 96,729 Allowance for credit losses to total loans(2) 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding acquired loans 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 181.64 % 155.83 % 144.54 % (1) Purchased credit impaired loans with an accretable yield are considered current and are not included in past due loan totals. (2) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration. Total non-performing assets represented 0.70% of total loans plus OREO at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.74% and 0.89% at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The decline in OREO compared to December 31, 2017 resulted from sales of OREO properties. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.90% at December 31, 2018, consistent with September 30, 2018 and down from 0.93% at December 31, 2017. Charge-Off Data

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended December 31,

2018 % of

Total September 30,

2018 % of

Total December 31,

2017 % of

Total Net loan charge-offs(1) Commercial and industrial $ 5,558 73.9 $ 5,230 65.2 $ 5,635 79.3 Agricultural 71 0.9 631 7.9 (102 ) (1.4 ) Office, retail, and industrial 713 9.5 596 7.4 (78 ) (1.1 ) Multi-family (3 ) — 1 — (3 ) — Construction (99 ) (1.3 ) (4 ) — (12 ) (0.2 ) Other commercial real estate (817 ) (10.9 ) 23 0.3 (5 ) (0.1 ) Consumer 2,094 27.9 1,537 19.2 1,674 23.5 Total net loan charge-offs $ 7,517 100.0 $ 8,014 100.0 $ 7,109 100.0 Total recoveries included above $ 2,810 $ 1,250 $ 2,011 Net loan charge-offs to average loans(1)(2) Quarter-to-date 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.27 % Year-to-date 0.38 % 0.42 % 0.21 % (1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries. (2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented. Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized, were 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2018, down from 0.29% for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2017. DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO Deposit Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Average for Quarters Ended December 31, 2018

Percent Change From December 31, 2018 Legacy Acquired(1) Total September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Demand deposits $ 3,607,573 $ 78,233 $ 3,685,806 $ 3,624,520 $ 3,611,811 1.7 2.0 Savings deposits 1,969,197 75,115 2,044,312 2,003,928 2,017,489 2.0 1.3 NOW accounts 2,029,784 98,938 2,128,722 2,164,018 1,992,150 (1.6 ) 6.9 Money market accounts 1,774,939 56,372 1,831,311 1,772,821 1,938,195 3.3 (5.5 ) Core deposits 9,381,493 308,658 9,690,151 9,565,287 9,559,645 1.3 1.4 Time deposits 2,216,839 94,614 2,311,453 1,993,361 1,619,758 16.0 42.7 Total deposits $ 11,598,332 $ 403,272 $ 12,001,604 $ 11,558,648 $ 11,179,403 3.8 7.4 (1) Amount represents deposits assumed in the Northern States transaction, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total average deposits were $12.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, up 3.8% from the third quarter of 2018 and 7.4% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of average deposits acquired in the Northern States transaction, total average deposits were consistent with the third quarter of 2018 and up 3.7% from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 resulted from the continued success of time deposit marketing initiatives. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Capital Ratios As of December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Company regulatory capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.62 % 12.32 % 12.15 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.20 % 10.34 % 10.10 % Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.20 % 9.93 % 9.68 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.90 % 9.10 % 8.99 % Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2): Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.59 % 8.21 % 8.33 % Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets 8.95 % 8.74 % 8.58 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.81 % 9.33 % 9.31 % (1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance. (2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release. Compared to both prior periods, total capital and CET1 to risk-weighted assets were up as a result of strong earnings, partially offset by the Northern States acquisition and the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets. Overall, both Tier 1 capital ratios decreased compared to prior periods, which was driven primarily by the phase out of Tier 1 treatment of the Company's trust-preferred securities due to asset growth. The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share during the fourth quarter of 2018, which is a 9% increase from the third quarter of 2018. This dividend represents the 144th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983. Conference Call A conference call to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 507-0639 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-6003 (International) and ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. The number should be dialed 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. There is no charge to access the call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) conference I.D. 10127613 beginning one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. (ET) on February 6, 2019. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at investor.relations@firstmidwest.com. Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website This press release, the presentation materials to be discussed during the conference call, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the "Investor Relations" section of First Midwest's website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. Forward-Looking Statements This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect new information or events or conditions after the date hereof. Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2019, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, First Midwest's Delivering Excellence initiative, including actions, goals, and expectations, as well as costs and benefits associated therewith and the timing thereof, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, the impact of federal income tax reform legislation, acquisition transactions, including First Midwest's proposed acquisition of Bridgeview, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of completed transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should refer to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Other sections of such reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance. Non-GAAP Financial Information The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest income, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, effective income tax rate, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, adjusted. The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (fourth and third quarters of 2018 and full years 2018 and 2017), Delivering Excellence implementation costs (fourth, third, and second quarters of 2018 and full year 2018), certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform (third quarter and full year 2018), the revaluations of DTAs (fourth quarter and full year 2017), certain actions resulting in securities losses and gains (fourth quarter and full year 2017), and a special bonus to colleagues and charitable contributions to the First Midwest Charitable Foundation (fourth quarter and full year 2017). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. The Company presents noninterest income, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification and net securities losses, and noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification, Delivering Excellence implementation costs, and acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the Company presents the effective income tax rate, adjusted, which excludes certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform and the revaluations of DTAs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest income, noninterest expense, and the effective income tax rate may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are computed using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period. In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity. Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein. Additional Information The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed merger of First Midwest and Bridgeview, First Midwest will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. The registration statement will include a proxy statement of Bridgeview, which also will constitute a prospectus of First Midwest, that will be sent to Bridgeview stockholders. Investors and stockholders are advised to read the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available because it will contain important information about First Midwest, Bridgeview and the proposed transaction. When filed, this document and other documents relating to the transaction filed by First Midwest can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents also can be obtained free of charge by accessing First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com under the tab “Investor Relations” and then under “SEC Filings.” Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from First Midwest upon written request to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., Attn: Corporate Secretary, 8750 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 1300, Chicago, Illinois 60631 or by calling (708) 831-7483, or from Bridgeview upon written request to Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc., Attn: William Conaghan, President and Chief Executive Officer, 4753 North Broadway, Chicago, Illinois 60640 or by calling (773) 989-5728. Participants in this Transaction First Midwest, Bridgeview and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed under the rules of the SEC to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Bridgeview stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Additional information about First Midwest and its directors and certain of its officers may be found in First Midwest’s definitive proxy statement relating to its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on April 11, 2018 and First Midwest’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2018. The definitive proxy statement and annual report can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. About the Company First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with over $15 billion in assets and approximately $11 billion in trust assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com. Contacts Investors

Patrick S. Barrett

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(708) 831-7231

pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com Media

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

(708) 831-7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Period-End Balance Sheet Assets Cash and due from banks $ 211,189 $ 185,239 $ 181,482 $ 150,138 $ 192,800 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 78,069 111,360 192,785 84,898 153,770 Trading securities, at fair value(1) — — — — 20,447 Equity securities, at fair value(1) 30,806 29,046 28,441 28,513 — Securities available-for-sale, at fair value(1) 2,272,009 2,179,410 2,142,865 2,040,950 1,884,209 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 10,176 12,673 13,042 13,400 13,760 FHLB and FRB stock 80,302 87,728 82,778 80,508 69,708 Loans: Commercial and industrial 4,120,293 3,994,142 3,844,067 3,659,066 3,529,914 Agricultural 430,928 432,220 433,175 435,734 430,886 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,820,917 1,782,757 1,834,918 1,931,202 1,979,820 Multi-family 764,185 698,611 703,091 695,830 675,463 Construction 649,337 632,779 633,601 585,766 539,820 Other commercial real estate 1,361,810 1,348,831 1,337,396 1,363,238 1,358,515 Home equity 851,607 853,887 847,903 881,534 827,055 1-4 family mortgages 1,017,181 888,797 880,181 798,902 774,357 Installment 430,525 418,524 377,233 325,502 321,982 Total loans 11,446,783 11,050,548 10,891,565 10,676,774 10,437,812 Allowance for loan losses (102,219 ) (99,925 ) (96,691 ) (94,854 ) (95,729 ) Net loans 11,344,564 10,950,623 10,794,874 10,581,920 10,342,083 OREO 12,821 12,244 12,892 17,472 20,851 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 132,502 126,389 127,024 126,348 123,316 Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 296,733 284,074 282,664 281,285 279,900 Goodwill and other intangible assets 790,744 751,248 753,020 754,814 754,757 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 245,734 231,465 206,209 219,725 221,451 Total assets $ 15,505,649 $ 14,961,499 $ 14,818,076 $ 14,379,971 $ 14,077,052 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,642,989 $ 3,618,384 $ 3,667,847 $ 3,527,081 $ 3,576,190 Interest-bearing deposits 8,441,123 7,908,730 7,824,416 7,618,941 7,477,135 Total deposits 12,084,112 11,527,114 11,492,263 11,146,022 11,053,325 Borrowed funds 906,079 1,073,546 981,044 950,688 714,884 Senior and subordinated debt 203,808 195,595 195,453 195,312 195,170 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 256,652 247,569 265,753 218,662 248,799 Stockholders' equity 2,054,998 1,917,675 1,883,563 1,869,287 1,864,874 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,505,649 $ 14,961,499 $ 14,818,076 $ 14,379,971 $ 14,077,052 Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,107,510 $ 1,992,808 $ 1,947,963 $ 1,926,818 $ 1,897,910 Stockholders' equity, common 2,054,998 1,917,675 1,883,563 1,869,287 1,864,874 Footnote to Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(1) As a result of accounting guidance adopted in the first quarter of 2018, equity securities are no longer presented within trading securities or securities available-for-sale and are now presented as equity securities in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition for periods subsequent to December 31, 2017.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income Statement Interest income $ 159,527 $ 149,532 $ 142,088 $ 131,345 $ 129,585 $ 582,492 $ 509,716 Interest expense 20,898 17,505 14,685 12,782 10,254 65,870 37,712 Net interest income 138,629 132,027 127,403 118,563 119,331 516,622 472,004 Provision for loan losses 9,811 11,248 11,614 15,181 8,024 47,854 31,290 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 128,818 120,779 115,789 103,382 111,307 468,768 440,714 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 12,627 12,378 12,058 11,652 12,289 48,715 48,368 Wealth management fees 10,951 10,622 10,981 10,958 10,967 43,512 41,321 Card-based fees, net(1): Card-based fees 6,615 5,975 6,270 5,692 6,052 24,552 28,992 Cardholder expenses (2,041 ) (1,852 ) (1,876 ) (1,759 ) — (7,528 ) — Card-based fees, net 4,574 4,123 4,394 3,933 6,052 17,024 28,992 Capital market products income 1,408 1,936 2,819 1,558 1,986 7,721 8,171 Mortgage banking income 1,304 1,657 1,736 2,397 2,352 7,094 8,131 Merchant servicing fees, net(1): Merchant servicing fees 2,566 2,702 2,553 2,237 1,771 10,058 10,340 Merchant card expenses (2,201 ) (2,315 ) (2,170 ) (1,907 ) — (8,593 ) — Merchant servicing fees, net 365 387 383 330 1,771 1,465 10,340 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,353 2,399 2,455 2,218 2,369 9,425 9,843 Total fee-based revenues 33,582 33,502 34,826 33,046 37,786 134,956 155,166 Other income 2,880 2,164 2,121 2,471 2,476 9,636 9,859 Net securities losses — — — — (5,357 ) — (1,876 ) Total noninterest income 36,462 35,666 36,947 35,517 34,905 144,592 163,149 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages 45,011 44,067 46,256 45,830 48,204 181,164 182,507 Retirement and other employee benefits 10,378 10,093 11,676 10,957 10,204 43,104 41,886 Total salaries and employee benefits 55,389 54,160 57,932 56,787 58,408 224,268 224,393 Net occupancy and equipment expense 12,827 13,183 13,651 13,773 12,826 53,434 49,751 Professional services 8,859 7,944 8,298 7,580 7,616 32,681 33,689 Technology and related costs 4,849 4,763 4,837 4,771 4,645 19,220 18,068 Advertising and promotions 2,011 3,526 2,061 1,650 4,083 9,248 8,694 Net OREO expense 763 (413 ) (256 ) 1,068 695 1,162 4,683 Merchant card expense(1) — — — — 1,423 — 8,377 Cardholder expenses(1) — — — — 1,915 — 7,323 Other expenses 13,418 11,015 11,878 9,953 10,715 46,264 40,808 Delivering Excellence implementation costs 3,159 2,239 15,015 — — 20,413 — Acquisition and integration related expenses 9,553 60 — — — 9,613 20,123 Total noninterest expense 110,828 96,477 113,416 95,582 102,326 416,303 415,909 Income before income tax expense 54,452 59,968 39,320 43,317 43,886 197,057 187,954 Income tax expense 13,044 6,616 9,720 9,807 41,539 39,187 89,567 Net income $ 41,408 $ 53,352 $ 29,600 $ 33,510 $ 2,347 $ 157,870 $ 98,387 Net income applicable to common shares $ 41,088 $ 52,911 $ 29,360 $ 33,199 $ 2,341 $ 156,558 $ 97,471 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(2) $ 50,622 $ 46,837 $ 40,621 $ 33,199 $ 34,131 $ 171,279 $ 136,599 Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(1) As a result of accounting guidance adopted in 2018, certain noninterest income line items and related noninterest expense line items that are presented on a gross basis for periods prior to December 31, 2017 are now presented on a net basis in noninterest income for periods subsequent to December 31, 2017.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 EPS Basic EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 1.52 $ 0.96 Diluted EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 1.52 $ 0.96 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 0.34 $ 1.67 $ 1.35 Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data Book value $ 19.32 $ 18.61 $ 18.28 $ 18.13 $ 18.16 $ 19.32 $ 18.16 Tangible book value $ 11.88 $ 11.32 $ 10.97 $ 10.81 $ 10.81 $ 11.88 $ 10.81 Dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.45 $ 0.39 Closing price at period end $ 19.81 $ 26.59 $ 25.47 $ 24.59 $ 24.01 $ 19.81 $ 24.01 Closing price to book value 1.0 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.0 1.3 Period end shares outstanding 106,375 103,058 103,059 103,092 102,717 106,375 102,717 Period end treasury shares 9,297 9,301 9,297 9,261 9,634 9,297 9,634 Common dividends $ 12,774 $ 11,326 $ 11,333 $ 11,349 $ 10,278 $ 46,782 $ 40,071 Key Ratios/Data Return on average common equity(2) 8.09 % 10.99 % 6.23 % 7.19 % 0.49 % 8.14 % 5.32 % Return on average common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 9.97 % 9.73 % 8.62 % 7.19 % 7.20 % 8.91 % 7.45 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 13.42 % 18.60 % 10.83 % 12.50 % 1.20 % 13.87 % 9.44 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 16.42 % 16.51 % 14.81 % 12.50 % 12.35 % 15.13 % 13.06 % Return on average assets(2) 1.06 % 1.42 % 0.81 % 0.96 % 0.07 % 1.07 % 0.70 % Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(2) 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.12 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 1.17 % 0.98 % Loans to deposits 94.73 % 95.87 % 94.77 % 95.79 % 94.43 % 94.73 % 94.43 % Efficiency ratio(1) 55.25 % 56.03 % 59.65 % 60.96 % 60.78 % 57.87 % 60.09 % Efficiency ratio, prior presentation(1)(3) N/A N/A N/A N/A 60.32 % N/A 59.73 % Net interest margin(2)(4) 3.96 % 3.92 % 3.91 % 3.80 % 3.84 % 3.90 % 3.87 % Yield on average interest-earning assets(2)(4) 4.56 % 4.44 % 4.35 % 4.20 % 4.16 % 4.39 % 4.17 % Cost of funds(2)(5) 0.63 % 0.55 % 0.47 % 0.43 % 0.34 % 0.52 % 0.32 % Net noninterest expense to average assets(2) 1.90 % 1.62 % 2.10 % 1.72 % 1.74 % 1.84 % 1.79 % Effective income tax rate 23.96 % 11.03 % 24.72 % 22.64 % 94.65 % 19.89 % 47.65 % Effective income tax rate, adjusted(1) 23.96 % 24.04 % 24.72 % 22.64 % 34.14 % 23.84 % 35.04 % Capital Ratios Total capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 12.62 % 12.32 % 12.07 % 12.07 % 12.15 % 12.62 % 12.15 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.20 % 10.34 % 10.09 % 10.07 % 10.10 % 10.20 % 10.10 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.20 % 9.93 % 9.68 % 9.65 % 9.68 % 10.20 % 9.68 % Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.90 % 9.10 % 8.95 % 9.07 % 8.99 % 8.90 % 8.99 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.59 % 8.21 % 8.04 % 8.18 % 8.33 % 8.59 % 8.33 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets(1) 8.95 % 8.74 % 8.50 % 8.60 % 8.58 % 8.95 % 8.58 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets(1) 9.81 % 9.33 % 9.16 % 9.18 % 9.31 % 9.81 % 9.31 % Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Asset quality Performance Data Non-performing assets Commercial and industrial $ 33,507 $ 37,981 $ 22,672 $ 43,974 $ 40,580 $ 33,507 $ 40,580 Agricultural 1,564 2,104 2,992 4,086 219 1,564 219 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 6,510 6,685 9,007 12,342 11,560 6,510 11,560 Multi-family 3,107 3,184 3,551 144 377 3,107 377 Construction 144 208 208 208 209 144 209 Other commercial real estate 2,854 4,578 5,288 4,088 3,621 2,854 3,621 Consumer 9,249 10,026 9,757 10,173 10,358 9,249 10,358 Total non-accrual loans 56,935 64,766 53,475 75,015 66,924 56,935 66,924 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing interest 8,282 2,949 7,954 4,633 3,555 8,282 3,555 Total non-performing loans 65,217 67,715 61,429 79,648 70,479 65,217 70,479 Accruing TDRs 1,866 1,741 1,760 1,778 1,796 1,866 1,796 OREO 12,821 12,244 12,892 17,472 20,851 12,821 20,851 Total non-performing assets $ 79,904 $ 81,700 $ 76,081 $ 98,898 $ 93,126 $ 79,904 $ 93,126 30-89 days past due loans $ 37,524 $ 46,257 $ 39,171 $ 42,573 $ 39,725 $ 37,524 $ 39,725 Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses $ 102,219 $ 99,925 $ 96,691 $ 94,854 $ 95,729 $ 102,219 $ 95,729 Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,200 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,200 1,000 Total allowance for credit losses $ 103,419 $ 100,925 $ 97,691 $ 95,854 $ 96,729 $ 103,419 $ 96,729 Provision for loan losses $ 9,811 $ 11,248 $ 11,614 $ 15,181 $ 8,024 $ 47,854 $ 31,290 Net charge-offs by category Commercial and industrial $ 5,558 $ 5,230 $ 7,081 $ 13,149 $ 5,635 $ 31,018 $ 17,487 Agricultural 71 631 828 983 (102 ) 2,513 1,248 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 713 596 279 364 (78 ) 1,952 (2,745 ) Multi-family (3 ) 1 4 — (3 ) 2 (39 ) Construction (99 ) (4 ) (8 ) (13 ) (12 ) (124 ) (232 ) Other commercial real estate (817 ) 23 (358 ) 30 (5 ) (1,122 ) 511 Consumer 2,094 1,537 1,951 1,543 1,674 7,125 5,414 Total net charge-offs 7,517 8,014 9,777 16,056 7,109 41,364 21,644 Total recoveries included above $ 2,810 $ 1,250 $ 1,532 $ 1,029 $ 2,011 $ 6,621 $ 9,179 Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Asset quality ratios Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.49 % 0.70 % 0.64 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.56 % 0.75 % 0.68 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus OREO 0.70 % 0.74 % 0.70 % 0.92 % 0.89 % Non-performing assets to tangible common equity plus allowance for credit losses 5.84 % 6.45 % 6.19 % 8.17 % 7.72 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.37 % 0.43 % 0.36 % 0.52 % 0.48 % Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios Allowance for credit losses to total loans(6) 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.90 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding acquired loans 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 181.64 % 155.83 % 182.69 % 127.78 % 144.54 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 158.58 % 149.04 % 159.03 % 120.35 % 137.25 % Net charge-offs to average loans(2) 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.62 % 0.27 % Footnotes to Selected Financial Information

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented as calculated prior to March 31, 2018, which included a tax-equivalent adjustment for BOLI. Management believes that removing this adjustment from the current calculation of this metric enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes.

(4) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate for each period presented. As a result, interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are computed using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%.

(5) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.

(6) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 EPS Net income $ 41,408 $ 53,352 $ 29,600 $ 33,510 $ 2,347 $ 157,870 $ 98,387 Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares (320 ) (441 ) (240 ) (311 ) (6 ) (1,312 ) (916 ) Net income applicable to common shares 41,088 52,911 29,360 33,199 2,341 156,558 97,471 Adjustments to net income: Delivering Excellence implementation costs 3,159 2,239 15,015 — — 20,413 — Tax effect of Delivering Excellence implementation costs (790 ) (560 ) (3,754 ) — — (5,104 ) — Acquisition and integration related expenses 9,553 60 — — — 9,613 20,123 Tax effect of acquisition and integration related expenses (2,388 ) (15 ) — — — (2,403 ) (8,053 ) Income tax benefits(1) — (7,798 ) — — — (7,798 ) — DTA revaluation — — — — 26,555 — 23,709 Losses from securities portfolio repositioning — — — — 5,357 — 2,160 Tax effect of losses from securities portfolio repositioning — — — — (2,196 ) — (885 ) Special bonus — — — — 1,915 — 1,915 Tax effect of special bonus — — — — (785 ) — (785 ) Charitable contribution — — — — 1,600 — 1,600 Tax effect of charitable contribution — — — — (656 ) — (656 ) Total adjustments to net income, net of tax 9,534 (6,074 ) 11,261 — 31,790 14,721 39,128 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(2) $ 50,622 $ 46,837 $ 40,621 $ 33,199 $ 34,131 $ 171,279 $ 136,599 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 105,116 102,178 102,159 101,922 101,766 102,850 101,423 Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents — — — 16 21 4 20 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 105,116 102,178 102,159 101,938 101,787 102,854 101,443 Basic EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 1.52 $ 0.96 Diluted EPS $ 0.39 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 1.52 $ 0.96 Diluted EPS, adjusted(2) $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 0.34 $ 1.67 $ 1.35 Anti-dilutive shares not included in the computation of diluted EPS — — — 110 190 27 229 Effective Tax Rate Income before income tax expense $ 54,452 $ 59,968 $ 39,320 $ 43,317 $ 43,886 $ 197,057 $ 187,954 Income tax expense $ 13,044 $ 6,616 $ 9,720 $ 9,807 $ 41,539 $ 39,187 $ 89,567 Income tax benefits(1) — 7,798 — — — 7,798 — DTA revaluation — — — — (26,555 ) — (23,709 ) Income tax expense, adjusted $ 13,044 $ 14,414 $ 9,720 $ 9,807 $ 14,984 $ 46,985 $ 65,858 Effective income tax rate 23.96 % 11.03 % 24.72 % 22.64 % 94.65 % 19.89 % 47.65 % Effective income tax rate, adjusted 23.96 % 24.04 % 24.72 % 22.64 % 34.14 % 23.84 % 35.04 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity Net income applicable to common shares $ 41,088 $ 52,911 $ 29,360 $ 33,199 $ 2,341 $ 156,558 $ 97,471 Intangibles amortization 2,077 1,772 1,794 1,802 1,806 7,444 7,865 Tax effect of intangibles amortization (519 ) (443 ) (449 ) (508 ) (740 ) (1,919 ) (3,183 ) Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization 42,646 54,240 30,705 34,493 3,407 162,083 102,153 Total adjustments to net income, net of tax(2) 9,534 (6,074 ) 11,261 — 31,790 14,721 39,128 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(2) $ 52,180 $ 48,166 $ 41,966 $ 34,493 $ 35,197 $ 176,804 $ 141,281 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,015,217 $ 1,909,330 $ 1,890,727 $ 1,873,419 $ 1,880,265 $ 1,922,527 $ 1,832,880 Less: average intangible assets (754,495 ) (752,109 ) (753,887 ) (753,870 ) (749,700 ) (753,588 ) (751,292 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,260,722 $ 1,157,221 $ 1,136,840 $ 1,119,549 $ 1,130,565 $ 1,168,939 $ 1,081,588 Return on average common equity(3) 8.09 % 10.99 % 6.23 % 7.19 % 0.49 % 8.14 % 5.32 % Return on average common equity, adjusted(2)(3) 9.97 % 9.73 % 8.62 % 7.19 % 7.20 % 8.91 % 7.45 % Return on average tangible common equity(3) 13.42 % 18.60 % 10.83 % 12.50 % 1.20 % 13.87 % 9.44 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2)(3) 16.42 % 16.51 % 14.81 % 12.50 % 12.35 % 15.13 % 13.06 % Return on Average Assets Net income $ 41,408 $ 53,352 $ 29,600 $ 33,510 $ 2,347 $ 157,870 $ 98,387 Total adjustments to net income, net of tax(2) 9,534 (6,074 ) 11,261 — 31,790 14,721 39,128 Net income, adjusted(2) $ 50,942 $ 47,278 $ 40,861 $ 33,510 $ 34,137 $ 172,591 $ 137,515 Average assets $ 15,503,399 $ 14,894,670 $ 14,605,715 $ 14,187,053 $ 14,118,625 $ 14,801,581 $ 13,978,693 Return on average assets(3) 1.06 % 1.42 % 0.81 % 0.96 % 0.07 % 1.07 % 0.70 % Return on average assets, adjusted(2)(3) 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.12 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 1.17 % 0.98 % Efficiency Ratio Calculation Noninterest expense $ 110,828 $ 96,477 $ 113,416 $ 95,582 $ 102,326 $ 416,303 $ 415,909 Less: Net OREO expense (763 ) 413 256 (1,068 ) (695 ) (1,162 ) (4,683 ) Delivering Excellence implementation costs (3,159 ) (2,239 ) (15,015 ) — — (20,413 ) — Acquisition and integration related expenses (9,553 ) (60 ) — — — (9,613 ) (20,123 ) Special bonus — — — — (1,915 ) — (1,915 ) Charitable contribution — — — — (1,600 ) — (1,600 ) Total $ 97,353 $ 94,591 $ 98,657 $ 94,514 $ 98,116 $ 385,115 $ 387,588 Tax-equivalent net interest income(4) $ 139,755 $ 133,161 $ 128,442 $ 119,538 $ 121,154 $ 520,896 $ 479,965 Noninterest income 36,462 35,666 36,947 35,517 34,905 144,592 163,149 Less: net securities losses — — — — 5,357 — 1,876 Total $ 176,217 $ 168,827 $ 165,389 $ 155,055 $ 161,416 $ 665,488 $ 644,990 Efficiency ratio 55.25 % 56.03 % 59.65 % 60.96 % 60.78 % 57.87 % 60.09 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Risk-Based Capital Data Common stock $ 1,157 $ 1,124 $ 1,124 $ 1,123 $ 1,123 Additional paid-in capital 1,114,580 1,028,635 1,025,703 1,021,923 1,031,870 Retained earnings 1,192,767 1,164,133 1,122,107 1,103,840 1,074,990 Treasury stock, at cost (200,994 ) (201,084 ) (200,971 ) (200,068 ) (210,073 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities (790,744 ) (751,248 ) (753,020 ) (754,814 ) (743,327 ) Disallowed DTAs (1,334 ) — (389 ) (522 ) (644 ) CET1 capital 1,315,432 1,241,560 1,194,554 1,171,482 1,153,939 Trust-preferred securities — 50,690 50,690 50,690 50,690 Other disallowed DTAs (334 ) — (97 ) (131 ) (161 ) Tier 1 capital 1,315,098 1,292,250 1,245,147 1,222,041 1,204,468 Tier 2 capital 311,391 248,118 244,795 242,870 243,656 Total capital $ 1,626,489 $ 1,540,368 $ 1,489,942 $ 1,464,911 $ 1,448,124 Risk-weighted assets $ 12,892,180 $ 12,500,342 $ 12,345,200 $ 12,135,662 $ 11,920,372 Adjusted average assets $ 14,782,327 $ 14,202,776 $ 13,907,100 $ 13,472,294 $ 13,404,998 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.62 % 12.32 % 12.07 % 12.07 % 12.15 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.20 % 10.34 % 10.09 % 10.07 % 10.10 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.20 % 9.93 % 9.68 % 9.65 % 9.68 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.90 % 9.10 % 8.95 % 9.07 % 8.99 % Tangible Common Equity Stockholders' equity $ 2,054,998 $ 1,917,675 $ 1,883,563 $ 1,869,287 $ 1,864,874 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (790,744 ) (751,248 ) (753,020 ) (754,814 ) (754,757 ) Tangible common equity 1,264,254 1,166,427 1,130,543 1,114,473 1,110,117 Less: AOCI 52,512 75,133 64,400 57,531 33,036 Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI $ 1,316,766 $ 1,241,560 $ 1,194,943 $ 1,172,004 $ 1,143,153 Total assets $ 15,505,649 $ 14,961,499 $ 14,818,076 $ 14,379,971 $ 14,077,052 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (790,744 ) (751,248 ) (753,020 ) (754,814 ) (754,757 ) Tangible assets $ 14,714,905 $ 14,210,251 $ 14,065,056 $ 13,625,157 $ 13,322,295 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.59 % 8.21 % 8.04 % 8.18 % 8.33 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets 8.95 % 8.74 % 8.50 % 8.60 % 8.58 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.81 % 9.33 % 9.16 % 9.18 % 9.31 % Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(1) Includes certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform.

(2) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.

(3) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(4) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate for each period presented. As a result, interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are computed using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%.

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC 06:01p FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:36p First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Resul.. GL 01/19 FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Mark Sander Appointed as President of First Midwest Banc.. AQ 01/18 Mark Sander Appointed as President of First Midwest Bancorp GL 01/17 FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : annual earnings release 01/17 FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Completes Acquisition of Northern Oak Wealth Management AQ 01/16 FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for.. AQ 01/16 First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Northern Oak Wealth Management GL 01/08 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Fu.. GL 2018 FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Ex-dividend day for FA