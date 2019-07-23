Log in
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC

FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC

(FMBI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

0
07/23/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $47.0 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $46.1 million, or $0.43 per share, for the first quarter of 2019, and $29.6 million, or $0.29 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Reported results for all periods were impacted by implementation costs related to the Company's Delivering Excellence initiative(1) ("Delivering Excellence"). In addition, the second and first quarters of 2019 were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

Earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted(2) was $0.50 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.46 for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.40 for the second quarter of 2018.

SELECT SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated EPS of $0.43, consistent with the first quarter of 2019 and up from $0.29 for the second quarter of 2018.
    -- Increased EPS, adjusted(2) to $0.50, up 9% and 25% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.
    -- Produced returns on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2) of 16.0% for the second quarter of 2019, up 64 basis points and 114 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.
  • Grew loans to $13 billion, up 8% from March 31, 2019 and 15% from June 30, 2018.
  • Increased total average deposits to $13 billion, up 6% and 14% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.
  • Expanded net interest income to $150 million, up 8% from the first quarter of 2019 and 18% from the second quarter of 2018.
  • Increased noninterest income to $39 million, up 10% from the first quarter of 2019 and 4% from the second quarter of 2018.
  • Controlled noninterest expense; reported an efficiency ratio(2) of 55%, down from 56% and 60% in the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.
  • Completed the acquisition of Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. on May 9, 2019, adding approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $700 million of loans, and $1.0 billion of deposits, net of fair value adjustments.
  • Repurchased approximately 1 million shares of our common stock at a cost of $21 million.

"It was a strong quarter, reflecting successful execution on a number of business fronts," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We closed the quarter with $17.5 billion of total assets, up 10% and 18% from the last quarter and a year ago and aided by our mid-May acquisition of Bridgeview Bank. Operating performance was again solid, benefiting from asset growth, improved fee income and continued operating efficiency."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "First Midwest remains well-positioned as we navigate an evolving landscape. Recent acquisitions have greatly expanded our distribution and top 10 market share in metro Chicago. Combined with an engaged team, ongoing investment in our business and our strong capital foundation, we continue to pursue opportunities for growth, revenue diversification and market expansion. As always, we do so with an unwavering commitment to the financial success of our clients and drive to provide our shareholders with superior, long-term returns."

ACQUISITION

Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc.

On May 9, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. ("Bridgeview"), the holding company for Bridgeview Bank Group. At closing, the Company acquired 13 banking offices located across greater Chicagoland, and added approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.0 billion of deposits, and $700 million of loans, net of fair value adjustments. The merger consideration totaled $135.4 million and consisted of 4.7 million shares of Company stock and $37.1 million of cash. All Bridgeview operating systems were converted to our operating platform during the second quarter of 2019.

STOCK REPURCHASES

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company announced a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $180 million of its common stock. Stock repurchases under this program may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of the Company. The Company repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $21.2 million during the second quarter of 2019.

(1) The Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative in the second quarter of 2018, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to provide service excellence to its clients and maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform.
(2) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. For details on the calculation of these metrics, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 Quarters Ended
 June 30, 2019  March 31, 2019  June 30, 2018
 Average Balance Interest Yield/
Rate
(%)		  Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/
Rate
(%)		  Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/
Rate
(%)
Assets                   
Other interest-earning assets$210,322  $1,240  2.36   $125,615  $728  2.35   $147,996  $519  1.41 
Securities(1)2,631,437  18,423  2.80   2,371,692  16,387  2.76   2,165,091  13,322  2.46 
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and
  Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock		87,815  757  3.45   79,821  952  4.77   80,038  864  4.32 
Loans(1)12,022,470  158,442  5.29   11,458,233  145,531  5.15   10,788,285  128,422  4.77 
Total interest-earning assets(1)14,952,044  178,862  4.80   14,035,361  163,598  4.72   13,181,410  143,127  4.35 
Cash and due from banks215,464       202,101       197,025     
Allowance for loan losses(108,698)      (107,520)      (99,469)    
Other assets1,681,240       1,537,897       1,326,749     
Total assets$16,740,050       $15,667,839       $14,605,715     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                   
Savings deposits$2,079,852  346  0.07   $2,037,831  346  0.07   $2,060,066  373  0.07 
NOW accounts2,261,103  2,776  0.49   2,083,366  2,162  0.42   2,065,530  1,472  0.29 
Money market deposits1,907,766  3,041  0.64   1,809,234  2,349  0.53   1,759,313  1,073  0.24 
Time deposits2,849,930  13,153  1.85   2,647,316  11,745  1.80   1,871,666  5,114  1.10 
Borrowed funds1,025,351  4,459  1.74   877,995  3,551  1.64   913,902  3,513  1.54 
Senior and subordinated debt220,756  3,595  6.53   203,899  3,313  6.59   195,385  3,140  6.45 
Total interest-bearing liabilities10,344,758  27,370  1.06   9,659,641  23,466  0.99   8,865,862  14,685  0.66 
Demand deposits3,835,567       3,587,480       3,621,645     
Total funding sources14,180,325    0.77   13,247,121    0.72   12,487,507    0.47 
Other liabilities318,156       282,437       227,481     
Stockholders' equity - common2,241,569       2,138,281       1,890,727     
Total liabilities and
  stockholders' equity		$16,740,050       $15,667,839       $14,605,715     
Tax-equivalent net interest
  income/margin(1)		  151,492  4.06     140,132  4.04     128,442  3.91 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  (1,180)      (1,108)      (1,039)  
Net interest income (GAAP)(1)  $150,312       $139,024       $127,403   
Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)  $10,308  0.28     $6,369  0.18     $4,445  0.14 
Tax-equivalent net interest income/
  margin, adjusted(1)		  $141,184  3.78     $133,763  3.86     $123,997  3.77 

(1)  Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was up 8.1% and 18.0% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The rise in net interest income from both prior periods resulted primarily from the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Bridgeview transaction in the second quarter of 2019, higher acquired loan accretion, security purchases, and loan growth, partially offset by higher cost of funds. In addition, net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 benefited from an increase in the number of days in the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the rise in net interest income was also impacted by the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Northern States Financial Corporation ("Northern States") transaction in the fourth quarter of 2018 and higher interest rates.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $10.3 million, $6.4 million, and $4.4 million to net interest income for the second quarter of 2019, the first quarter of 2019, and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 4.06%, increasing 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.78%, down 8 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and up one basis point from the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted compared to the first quarter of 2019 was impacted by compression related to the mix of interest-earning assets acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity, and higher cost of funds. These items were more than offset by higher interest rates compared to the second quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, total average interest-earning assets rose by $916.7 million and $1.8 billion from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the Bridgeview transaction in the second quarter of 2019, security purchases, and loan growth. In addition, the rise in average interest-earning assets compared to the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by the Northern States transaction.

Total average funding sources for the second quarter of 2019 increased by $933.2 million and $1.7 billion from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the Bridgeview transaction in the second quarter of 2019 and organic growth. In addition, the rise in average funding sources compared to the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by the Northern States transaction.

Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended June 30, 2019
Percent Change From
  June 30,
2019		 March 31,
 2019		 June 30,
2018		 March 31,
 2019		 June 30,
2018
Service charges on deposit accounts  $12,196  $11,540  $12,058  5.7  1.1 
Wealth management fees 12,190  11,600  10,981  5.1  11.0 
Card-based fees, net  4,549  4,378  4,394  3.9  3.5 
Capital market products income  2,154  1,279  2,819  68.4  (23.6)
Mortgage banking income  1,901  1,004  1,736  89.3  9.5 
Merchant servicing fees, net  371  337  383  10.1  (3.1)
Other service charges, commissions, and fees  2,412  2,274  2,455  6.1  (1.8)
Total fee-based revenues  35,773  32,412  34,826  10.4  2.7 
Other income  2,753  2,494  2,121  10.4  29.8 
Total noninterest income  $38,526  $34,906  $36,947  10.4  4.3 

Total noninterest income of $38.5 million was up 10.4% and 4.3% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts and net card-based fees compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to seasonally higher volumes and services provided to customers acquired in the Bridgeview transaction. The increase in wealth management fees from the first quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from the positive impact of market rates. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the increase in wealth management fees was driven primarily by customers acquired in the Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. ("Northern Oak") transaction completed during the first quarter of 2019.

Capital market products income fluctuates from quarter to quarter based on the size and frequency of sales to corporate clients.

Mortgage banking income for the second quarter of 2019 resulted from sales of $93.5 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $57.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $64.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Mortgage banking income is also impacted by fluctuations in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which resulted in a decrease to mortgage banking income of $600,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Other income was elevated compared to the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to higher fair value adjustments on equity securities and benefit settlements on bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended June 30, 2019
Percent Change From
  June 30,
2019		 March 31,
 2019		 June 30,
2018		 March 31,
 2019		 June 30,
2018
Salaries and employee benefits:          
Salaries and wages  $47,776  $46,135  $46,256  3.6  3.3 
Retirement and other employee benefits  10,916  11,238  11,676  (2.9) (6.5)
Total salaries and employee benefits  58,692  57,373  57,932  2.3  1.3 
Net occupancy and equipment expense 13,671  14,770  13,651  (7.4) 0.1 
Professional services  10,467  7,788  8,298  34.4  26.1 
Technology and related costs  4,908  4,596  4,837  6.8  1.5 
Advertising and promotions  3,167  2,372  2,061  33.5  53.7 
Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense 294  681  (256) (56.8) (214.8)
Other expenses  12,987  10,581  11,878  22.7  9.3 
Acquisition and integration related expenses  9,514  3,691    157.8  100.0 
Delivering Excellence implementation costs  442  258  15,015  71.3  (97.1)
  Total noninterest expense $114,142  $102,110  $113,416  11.8  0.6 
Acquisition and integration related expenses (9,514) (3,691)   157.8  (100.0)
Delivering Excellence implementation costs  (442) (258) (15,015) 71.3  (97.1)
Total noninterest expense, adjusted(1)  $104,186  $98,161  $98,401  6.1  5.9 

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense increased 11.8% from the first quarter of 2019 and was consistent with the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by costs related to implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative. In addition, the second and first quarters of 2019 were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $104.2 million, up 6.1% and 5.9% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Operating costs associated with the Bridgeview transaction contributed to noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019. In addition, operating costs associated with the Northern Oak and Northern States transactions contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2018. These costs primarily occurred in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, and other expenses.

Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the increase in salaries and employee benefits was also impacted by merit increases, which was more than offset by the ongoing benefits of the Delivering Excellence initiative and lower pension expense. Net occupancy and equipment expense was elevated in the first quarter of 2019 due to higher costs related to winter weather conditions. The increase in professional services from both prior periods was driven mainly by the timing of certain other professional fees associated with organizational growth and higher loan remediation costs and legal fees. Compared to both prior periods, the rise in advertising and promotions expense resulted from higher costs related to marketing campaigns. Net OREO expense for the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by higher levels of operating income. The rise in other expenses compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to property valuation adjustments and other miscellaneous expenses.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the second quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from the acquisition of Bridgeview. For the first quarter of 2019, acquisition and integration related expenses resulted from the acquisition of Northern States, Northern Oak, and Bridgeview.

Delivering Excellence implementation costs for all periods presented resulted from certain actions initiated by the Company in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative and include property valuation adjustments on locations identified for closure, employee severance, and general restructuring and advisory services.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  As of   June 30, 2019
Percent Change From
  June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018
Commercial and industrial $4,524,401  $4,183,262  $3,844,067  8.2  17.7 
Agricultural 430,589  438,461  433,175  (1.8) (0.6)
Commercial real estate:          
Office, retail, and industrial 1,936,577  1,806,892  1,834,918  7.2  5.5 
Multi-family 787,155  752,943  703,091  4.5  12.0 
Construction 654,607  683,475  633,601  (4.2) 3.3 
Other commercial real estate 1,447,673  1,309,878  1,337,396  10.5  8.2 
Total commercial real estate 4,826,012  4,553,188  4,509,006  6.0  7.0 
Total corporate loans 9,781,002  9,174,911  8,786,248  6.6  11.3 
Home equity 874,686  862,068  847,903  1.5  3.2 
1-4 family mortgages 1,391,814  1,086,264  880,181  28.1  58.1 
Installment 472,102  445,760  377,233  5.9  25.1 
Total consumer loans 2,738,602  2,394,092  2,105,317  14.4  30.1 
Total loans $12,519,604  $11,569,003  $10,891,565  8.2  14.9 

Loan growth in all categories was positively impacted by the Bridgeview acquisition in the second quarter of 2019, which totaled $692.6 million as of June 30, 2019. Excluding these loans, total loans grew 8.9% annualized from March 31, 2019 and 8.6% from June 30, 2018. In addition, compared to both prior periods, growth in commercial and industrial loans, primarily within our sector-based lending and middle market business units, contributed to the rise in total corporate loans. Commercial real estate loans compared to both prior periods were also impacted by the decision of certain customers to opportunistically sell their commercial business or investment real estate properties, as well as refinancing with non-bank lenders and real estate investors, which more than offset originations. The increase in loans compared to June 30, 2018 also benefitted from the Northern States transaction during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from purchases of 1-4 family mortgages and organic growth. Compared to June 30, 2018, growth in consumer loans also benefited from the purchase of installment loans.

Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  As of June 30, 2019
Percent Change From
  June 30,
2019		 March 31,
 2019		 June 30,
2018		 March 31,
 2019		 June 30,
2018
Asset quality          
Non-accrual loans $63,477  $70,205  $53,475  (9.6) 18.7 
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing
  interest(1)		 2,615  8,446  7,954  (69.0) (67.1)
Total non-performing loans 66,092  78,651  61,429  (16.0) 7.6 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
  ("TDRs")		 1,441  1,844  1,760  (21.9) (18.1)
Foreclosed assets(2) 28,488  10,818  12,892  163.3  121.0 
Total non-performing assets $96,021  $91,313  $76,081  5.2  26.2 
30-89 days past due loans(1) $34,460  $45,764  $39,171     
Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.51% 0.61% 0.49%    
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.53% 0.68% 0.56%    
Non-performing assets to total loans plus
  foreclosed assets		 0.77% 0.79% 0.70%    
Allowance for credit losses          
Allowance for credit losses $106,929  $104,779  $97,691     
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3) 0.85% 0.91% 0.90%    
Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding
  acquired loans		 0.98% 1.00% 1.00%    
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual
  loans		 168.45% 149.25% 182.69%    

(1) Purchased credit impaired loans with an accretable yield are considered current and are not included in past due loan totals.
(2) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(3) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

Total non-performing assets represented 0.77% of total loans and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.79% and 0.70% at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, reflective of normal fluctuations that can occur on a quarterly basis. The decrease in non-accrual loans from March 31, 2019 was driven primarily by the transfer of one corporate loan relationship to foreclosed assets during the second quarter of 2019, for which the Company has remediation plans in place. In addition, included in foreclosed assets as of June 30, 2019 was $6.2 million of OREO acquired in the Bridgeview transaction.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.85% at June 30, 2019, down from 0.91% at March 31, 2019 and 0.90% at June 30, 2018 driven primarily by loans acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, for which no allowance for credit losses was established at the time of acquisition.

Charge-Off Data
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended
  June 30,
2019		 % of
Total		 March 31,
 2019		 % of
Total		 June 30,
2018		 % of
Total
Net loan charge-offs(1)            
Commercial and industrial  $4,600  49.3  $5,061  55.7  $7,081  72.4 
Agricultural  658  7.0  89  1.0  828  8.5 
Office, retail, and industrial  1,454  15.6  618  6.8  279  2.9 
Multi-family     339  3.7  4   
Construction  (10) (0.1)     (8) (0.1)
Other commercial real estate  284  3.0  189  2.1  (358) (3.7)
Consumer  2,355  25.2  2,788  30.7  1,951  20.0 
Total net loan charge-offs  $9,341  100.0  $9,084  100.0  $9,777  100.0 
Total recoveries included above  $2,083    $1,693    $1,532   
Net loan charge-offs to average loans(1)(2)            
Quarter-to-date  0.31%   0.32%   0.36%  
Year-to-date  0.32%   0.32%   0.49%  

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized were 0.31%, compared to 0.32% for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.36% for the second quarter of 2018.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Average for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019  Percent Change From
  June 30,
2019		 March 31,
 2019		 June 30,
2018		 March 31,
 2019		 June 30,
2018
Demand deposits $3,835,567  $3,587,480  $3,621,645  6.9  5.9 
Savings deposits 2,079,852  2,037,831  2,060,066  2.1  1.0 
NOW accounts  2,261,103  2,083,366  2,065,530  8.5  9.5 
Money market accounts  1,907,766  1,809,234  1,759,313  5.4  8.4 
Core deposits  10,084,288  9,517,911  9,506,554  6.0  6.1 
Time deposits 2,849,930  2,647,316  1,871,666  7.7  52.3 
Total deposits  $12,934,218  $12,165,227  $11,378,220  6.3  13.7 

Total average deposits were $12.9 billion for the second quarter of 2019, up 6.3% and 13.7% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase in total average deposits compared to both prior periods was driven by $566.6 million of total average deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction and organic growth. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the rise in total average deposits was also impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits. In addition, growth in total average deposits compared to the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by deposits assumed in the Northern States transaction and various time deposit marketing initiatives.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

  As of
  June 30,
2019		 March 31,
 2019		 December 31,
 2018		 June 30,
2018
Company regulatory capital ratios:        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  12.57% 12.91% 12.62% 12.07%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.11% 10.52% 10.20% 10.09%
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets  10.11% 10.52% 10.20% 9.68%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  8.96% 9.28% 8.90% 8.95%
Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.57% 9.00% 8.59% 8.04%
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
  income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets 		 8.59% 9.21% 8.95% 8.50%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets  10.11% 10.29% 9.81% 9.16%

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.
(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Capital ratios were consistent compared to December 31, 2018 as strong earnings and deferred gains recognized due to the adoption of lease accounting guidance at the beginning of 2019 were offset by the Bridgeview and Northern Oak acquisitions, the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets, and stock repurchases. In addition, capital ratios compared to June 30, 2018 were impacted by the phase-out of Tier 1 treatment of the Company's trust-preferred securities and the Northern States transaction in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the second quarter of 2019, which is an increase of 17% from the first quarter of 2019 and 27% from the second quarter of 2018. This dividend represents the 146th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 A.M. (ET). Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 507-0639 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-6003 (International) and ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. The number should be dialed 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. There is no charge to access the call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) conference I.D. 10133117 beginning one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. (ET) on August 7, 2019. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at investor.relations@firstmidwest.com.

Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website

This press release, the presentation materials to be discussed during the conference call, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the "Investor Relations" section of First Midwest's website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2019, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, First Midwest's Delivering Excellence initiative, including costs and benefits associated therewith and the timing thereof, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, the impact of federal income tax reform legislation, acquisition transactions, including estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of completed transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, effective income tax rate, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (third and fourth quarters of 2018 and first and second quarters of 2019), Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods), and certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform (third quarter of 2018). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. In addition, the Company presents the effective income tax rate, adjusted, which excludes certain income tax benefits aligned with tax reform. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and the effective income tax rate may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $17.5 billion of assets and $12 billion in trust assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, southeast Wisconsin, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS

Investors
Patrick S. Barrett
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
(708) 831-7231
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com
Media
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7345
maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com
 


Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
  
 As of
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018
Period-End Balance Sheet         
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$199,684  $186,230  $211,189  $185,239  $181,482 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks126,966  76,529  78,069  111,360  192,785 
Equity securities, at fair value40,690  33,304  30,806  29,046  28,441 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value2,793,316  2,350,195  2,272,009  2,179,410  2,142,865 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 23,277  12,842  10,176  12,673  13,042 
FHLB and FRB stock 109,466  85,790  80,302  87,728  82,778 
Loans:         
Commercial and industrial 4,524,401  4,183,262  4,120,293  3,994,142  3,844,067 
Agricultural 430,589  438,461  430,928  432,220  433,175 
Commercial real estate:         
Office, retail, and industrial1,936,577  1,806,892  1,820,917  1,782,757  1,834,918 
Multi-family787,155  752,943  764,185  698,611  703,091 
Construction 654,607  683,475  649,337  632,779  633,601 
Other commercial real estate 1,447,673  1,309,878  1,361,810  1,348,831  1,337,396 
Home equity 874,686  862,068  851,607  853,887  847,903 
1-4 family mortgages 1,391,814  1,086,264  1,017,181  888,797  880,181 
Installment 472,102  445,760  430,525  418,524  377,233 
Total loans 12,519,604  11,569,003  11,446,783  11,050,548  10,891,565 
Allowance for loan losses(105,729) (103,579) (102,219) (99,925) (96,691)
Net loans 12,413,875  11,465,424  11,344,564  10,950,623  10,794,874 
OREO 15,313  10,818  12,821  12,244  12,892 
Premises, furniture, and equipment, net148,347  131,014  132,502  126,389  127,024 
Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 297,118  295,899  296,733  284,074  282,664 
Goodwill and other intangible assets878,802  808,852  790,744  751,248  753,020 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets415,379  360,872  245,734  231,465  206,209 
Total assets $17,462,233  $15,817,769  $15,505,649  $14,961,499  $14,818,076 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$3,748,316  $3,588,943  $3,642,989  $3,618,384  $3,667,847 
Interest-bearing deposits9,440,272  8,572,039  8,441,123  7,908,730  7,824,416 
Total deposits 13,188,588  12,160,982  12,084,112  11,527,114  11,492,263 
Borrowed funds1,407,378  973,852  906,079  1,073,546  981,044 
Senior and subordinated debt 233,538  203,984  203,808  195,595  195,453 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 332,156  319,480  256,652  247,569  265,753 
Stockholders' equity 2,300,573  2,159,471  2,054,998  1,917,675  1,883,563 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $17,462,233  $15,817,769  $15,505,649  $14,961,499  $14,818,076 
Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI$2,303,383  $2,191,630  $2,107,510  $1,992,808  $1,947,963 
Stockholders' equity, common 2,300,573  2,159,471  2,054,998  1,917,675  1,883,563 


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.     
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)		     
               
 Quarters Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30, June 30,
 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018  2019 2018
Income Statement              
Interest income$177,682  $162,490  $159,527  $149,532  $142,088   $340,172  $273,433 
Interest expense27,370  23,466  20,898  17,505  14,685   50,836  27,467 
Net interest income150,312  139,024  138,629  132,027  127,403   289,336  245,966 
Provision for loan losses11,491  10,444  9,811  11,248  11,614   21,935  26,795 
Net interest income after
  provision for loan losses		138,821  128,580  128,818  120,779  115,789   267,401  219,171 
Noninterest Income              
Service charges on deposit
  accounts		12,196  11,540  12,627  12,378  12,058   23,736  23,710 
Wealth management fees12,190  11,600  10,951  10,622  10,981   23,790  21,939 
Card-based fees, net4,549  4,378  4,574  4,123  4,394   8,927  8,327 
Capital market products
  income		2,154  1,279  1,408  1,936  2,819   3,433  4,377 
Mortgage banking income1,901  1,004  1,304  1,657  1,736   2,905  4,133 
Merchant servicing fees, net371  337  365  387  383   708  713 
Other service charges,
  commissions, and fees		2,412  2,274  2,353  2,399  2,455   4,686  4,673 
Total fee-based revenues35,773  32,412  33,582  33,502  34,826   68,185  67,872 
Other income2,753  2,494  2,880  2,164  2,121   5,247  4,592 
Total noninterest
  income		38,526  34,906  36,462  35,666  36,947   73,432  72,464 
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits:             
Salaries and wages47,776  46,135  45,011  44,067  46,256   93,911  92,086 
Retirement and other
  employee benefits		10,916  11,238  10,378  10,093  11,676   22,154  22,633 
Total salaries and
  employee benefits		58,692  57,373  55,389  54,160  57,932   116,065  114,719 
Net occupancy and
  equipment expense		13,671  14,770  12,827  13,183  13,651   28,441  27,424 
Professional services10,467  7,788  8,859  7,944  8,298   18,255  15,878 
Technology and related costs4,908  4,596  4,849  4,763  4,837   9,504  9,608 
Advertising and promotions3,167  2,372  2,011  3,526  2,061   5,539  3,711 
Net OREO expense294  681  763  (413) (256)  975  812 
Other expenses12,987  10,581  13,418  11,015  11,878   23,568  21,831 
Acquisition and integration
  related expenses		9,514  3,691  9,553  60     13,205   
Delivering Excellence
  implementation costs		442  258  3,159  2,239  15,015   700  15,015 
Total noninterest expense114,142  102,110  110,828  96,477  113,416   216,252  208,998 
Income before income tax
  expense		63,205  61,376  54,452  59,968  39,320   124,581  82,637 
Income tax expense16,191  15,318  13,044  6,616  9,720   31,509  19,527 
Net income$47,014  $46,058  $41,408  $53,352  $29,600   $93,072  $63,110 
Net income applicable to
  common shares		$46,625  $45,655  $41,088  $52,911  $29,360   $92,280  $62,559 
Net income applicable to
  common shares, adjusted(1)		54,091  48,616  50,622  46,837  40,621   102,709  73,820 

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.     
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
               
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30, June 30,
 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018  2019 2018
EPS              
Basic EPS$0.43  $0.43  $0.39  $0.52  $0.29   $0.86  $0.61 
Diluted EPS$0.43  $0.43  $0.39  $0.52  $0.29   $0.86  $0.61 
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)$0.50  $0.46  $0.48  $0.46  $0.40   $0.96  $0.72 
Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data     
Book value$20.80  $20.20  $19.32  $18.61  $18.28   $20.80  $18.28 
Tangible book value$12.86  $12.63  $11.88  $11.32  $10.97   $12.86  $10.97 
Dividends declared per share$0.14  $0.12  $0.12  $0.11  $0.11   $0.26  $0.22 
Closing price at period end$20.47  $20.46  $19.81  $26.59  $25.47   $20.47  $25.47 
Closing price to book value1.0  1.0  1.0  1.4  1.4   1.0  1.4 
Period end shares outstanding110,589  106,900  106,375  103,058  103,059   110,589  103,059 
Period end treasury shares9,818  8,775  9,297  9,301  9,297   9,818  9,297 
Common dividends$15,503  $12,837  $12,774  $11,326  $11,333   $28,340  $22,682 
Dividend payout ratio32.56% 27.91% 30.77% 21.15% 37.93%  30.23% 36.07%
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)28.00% 26.09% 25.00% 23.91% 27.50%  27.08% 30.56%
Key Ratios/Data              
Return on average common
  equity(2)		8.34% 8.66% 8.09% 10.99% 6.23%  8.50% 6.70%
Return on average common
  equity, adjusted(1)(2)		9.68% 9.22% 9.97% 9.73% 8.62%  9.46% 7.91%
Return on average tangible
  common equity(2)		13.83% 14.41% 13.42% 18.60% 10.83%  14.11% 11.65%
Return on average tangible
  common equity, adjusted(1)(2)		15.95% 15.31% 16.42% 16.51% 14.81%  15.64% 13.67%
Return on average assets(2)1.13% 1.19% 1.06% 1.42% 0.81%  1.16% 0.88%
Return on average assets,
  adjusted(1)(2)		1.31% 1.27% 1.30% 1.26% 1.12%  1.29% 1.04%
Loans to deposits94.93% 95.13% 94.73% 95.87% 94.77%  94.93% 94.77%
Efficiency ratio(1)54.67% 55.69% 55.25% 56.03% 59.65%  55.16% 60.28%
Net interest margin(2)(3)4.06% 4.04% 3.96% 3.92% 3.91%  4.05% 3.85%
Yield on average interest-earning
  assets(2)(3)		4.80% 4.72% 4.56% 4.44% 4.35%  4.76% 4.28%
Cost of funds(2)(4)0.77% 0.72% 0.63% 0.55% 0.47%  0.75% 0.45%
Net noninterest expense to
  average assets(2)		1.81% 1.74% 1.90% 1.62% 2.10%  1.78% 1.91%
Effective income tax rate25.62% 24.96% 23.96% 11.03% 24.72%  25.29% 23.63%
Effective income tax rate,
  adjusted(1)		25.62% 24.96% 23.96% 24.04% 24.72%  25.29% 23.63%
Capital Ratios              
Total capital to risk-weighted
  assets(1)		12.57% 12.91% 12.62% 12.32% 12.07%  12.57% 12.07%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted
  assets(1)		10.11% 10.52% 10.20% 10.34% 10.09%  10.11% 10.09%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1)10.11% 10.52% 10.20% 9.93% 9.68%  10.11% 9.68%
Tier 1 capital to average assets(1)8.96% 9.28% 8.90% 9.10% 8.95%  8.96% 8.95%
Tangible common equity to
  tangible assets(1)		8.57% 9.00% 8.59% 8.21% 8.04%  8.57% 8.04%
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible
  assets(1)		8.59% 9.21% 8.95% 8.74% 8.50%  8.59% 8.50%
Tangible common equity to risk
  -weighted assets(1)		10.11% 10.29% 9.81% 9.33% 9.16%  10.11% 9.16%
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.     


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.     
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
               
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30, June 30,
 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018  2019 2018
Asset Quality Performance Data             
Non-performing assets              
Commercial and industrial$19,809  $34,694  $33,507  $37,981  $22,672   $19,809  $22,672 
Agricultural6,712  2,359  1,564  2,104  2,992   6,712  2,992 
Commercial real estate:              
Office, retail, and industrial17,875  17,484  6,510  6,685  9,007   17,875  9,007 
Multi-family5,322  2,959  3,107  3,184  3,551   5,322  3,551 
Construction152    144  208  208   152  208 
Other commercial real estate3,982  2,971  2,854  4,578  5,288   3,982  5,288 
Consumer9,625  9,738  9,249  10,026  9,757   9,625  9,757 
Total non-accrual loans63,477  70,205  56,935  64,766  53,475   63,477  53,475 
90 days or more past due loans,
  still accruing interest		2,615  8,446  8,282  2,949  7,954   2,615  7,954 
Total non-performing loans66,092  78,651  65,217  67,715  61,429   66,092  61,429 
Accruing TDRs1,441  1,844  1,866  1,741  1,760   1,441  1,760 
Foreclosed assets(5)28,488  10,818  12,821  12,244  12,892   28,488  12,892 
Total non-performing assets$96,021  $91,313  $79,904  $81,700  $76,081   $96,021  $76,081 
30-89 days past due loans$34,460  $45,764  $37,524  $46,257  $39,171   $34,460  $39,171 
Allowance for credit losses              
Allowance for loan losses$105,729  $103,579  $102,219  $99,925  $96,691   $105,729  $96,691 
Reserve for unfunded
  commitments		1,200  1,200  1,200  1,000  1,000   1,200  1,000 
Total allowance for credit
  losses		$106,929  $104,779  $103,419  $100,925  $97,691   $106,929  $97,691 
Provision for loan losses$11,491  $10,444  $9,811  $11,248  $11,614   $21,935  $26,795 
Net charge-offs by category              
Commercial and industrial$4,600  $5,061  $5,558  $5,230  $7,081   $9,661  $20,230 
Agricultural658  89  71  631  828   747  1,811 
Commercial real estate:              
Office, retail, and industrial1,454  618  713  596  279   2,072  643 
Multi-family  339  (3) 1  4   339  4 
Construction(10)   (99) (4) (8)  (10) (21)
Other commercial real estate284  189  (817) 23  (358)  473  (328)
Consumer2,355  2,788  2,094  1,537  1,951   5,143  3,494 
Total net charge-offs$9,341  $9,084  $7,517  $8,014  $9,777   $18,425  $25,833 
Total recoveries included above$2,083  $1,693  $2,810  $1,250  $1,532   $3,776  $2,561 
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.     


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018 2018 2018
Asset quality ratios          
Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.51% 0.61% 0.50% 0.59% 0.49%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.53% 0.68% 0.57% 0.61% 0.56%
Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets 0.77% 0.79% 0.70% 0.74% 0.70%
Non-performing assets to tangible common equity plus allowance
  for credit losses		 6.28% 6.27% 5.84% 6.45% 6.19%
Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.36% 0.44% 0.37% 0.43% 0.36%
Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(6)  0.85% 0.91% 0.90% 0.91% 0.90%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding acquired loans 0.98% 1.00% 1.01% 1.01% 1.00%
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 168.45% 149.25% 181.64% 155.83% 182.69%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 161.79% 133.22% 158.58% 149.04% 159.03%
Net charge-offs to average loans(2)  0.31% 0.32% 0.26% 0.29% 0.36%

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1)  See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
(2)  Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3)  Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4)  Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.
(5)  Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(6)  This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. 
     
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)		     
               
 Quarters Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30, June 30,
 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018  2019 2018
EPS              
Net income$47,014  $46,058  $41,408  $53,352  $29,600   $93,072  $63,110 
Net income applicable to non
  -vested restricted shares 		(389) (403) (320) (441) (240)  (792) (551)
Net income applicable to
  common shares		46,625  45,655  41,088  52,911  29,360   92,280  62,559 
Adjustments to net income:              
Acquisition and integration
  related expenses 		9,514  3,691  9,553  60     13,205   
Tax effect of acquisition and
  integration related expenses 		(2,379) (923) (2,388) (15)    (3,301)  
Delivering Excellence
  implementation costs 		442  258  3,159  2,239  15,015   700  15,015 
Tax effect of Delivering
  Excellence implementation
  costs 		(111) (65) (790) (560) (3,754)  (175) (3,754)
Income tax benefits      (7,798)       
Total adjustments to net
  income, net of tax		7,466  2,961  9,534  (6,074) 11,261   10,429  11,261 
Net income applicable to
  common shares,
  adjusted(1)		$54,091  $48,616  $50,622  $46,837  $40,621   $102,709  $73,820 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:             
Weighted-average common
  shares outstanding (basic) 		108,467  105,770  105,116  102,178  102,159   107,126  102,041 
Dilutive effect of common
  stock equivalents		             8 
Weighted-average diluted
  common shares
  outstanding 		108,467  105,770  105,116  102,178  102,159   107,126  102,049 
Basic EPS$0.43  $0.43  $0.39  $0.52  $0.29   $0.86  $0.61 
Diluted EPS$0.43  $0.43  $0.39  $0.52  $0.29   $0.86  $0.61 
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)$0.50  $0.46  $0.48  $0.46  $0.40   $0.96  $0.72 
Anti-dilutive shares not included
  in the computation of diluted
  EPS		             54 
Dividend Payout Ratio              
Dividends declared per share $0.14  $0.12  $0.12  $0.11  $0.11   $0.26  $0.22 
Dividend payout ratio32.56% 27.91% 30.77% 21.15% 37.93%  30.23% 36.07%
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)28.00% 26.09% 25.00% 23.91% 27.50%  27.08% 30.56%
Effective Tax Rate              
Income before income tax
  expense 		$63,205  $61,376  $54,452  $59,968  $39,320   $124,581  $82,637 
Income tax expense $16,191  $15,318  $13,044  $6,616  $9,720   $31,509  $19,527 
Income tax benefits       7,798        
Income tax expense, adjusted $16,191  $15,318  $13,044  $14,414  $9,720   $31,509  $19,527 
Effective income tax rate25.62% 24.96% 23.96% 11.03% 24.72%  25.29% 23.63%
Effective income tax rate,
  adjusted 		25.62% 24.96% 23.96% 24.04% 24.72%  25.29% 23.63%
               
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.     


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. 
     
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)		     
               
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30, June 30,
 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018  2019 2018
Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity           
Net income applicable to
  common shares 		$46,625  $45,655  $41,088  $52,911  $29,360   $92,280  $62,559 
Intangibles amortization2,624  2,363  2,077  1,772  1,794   4,987  3,596 
Tax effect of intangibles
  amortization		(656) (591) (519) (443) (449)  (1,247) (957)
Net income applicable to
  common shares, excluding
  intangibles amortization 		48,593  47,427  42,646  54,240  30,705   96,020  65,198 
Total adjustments to net income,
  net of tax(1) 		7,466  2,961  9,534  (6,074) 11,261   10,429  11,261 
Net income applicable to
  common shares, adjusted(1)		$56,059  $50,388  $52,180  $48,166  $41,966   $106,449  $76,459 
Average stockholders' equity $2,241,569  $2,138,281  $2,015,217  $1,909,330  $1,890,727   $2,190,210  $1,882,121 
Less: average intangible assets(832,263) (803,408) (754,495) (752,109) (753,887)  (817,915) (753,879)
Average tangible common
  equity 		$1,409,306  $1,334,873  $1,260,722  $1,157,221  $1,136,840   $1,372,295  $1,128,242 
Return on average common
  equity(2) 		8.34% 8.66% 8.09% 10.99% 6.23%  8.50% 6.70%
Return on average common
  equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		9.68% 9.22% 9.97% 9.73% 8.62%  9.46% 7.91%
Return on average tangible
  common equity(2)		13.83% 14.41% 13.42% 18.60% 10.83%  14.11% 11.65%
Return on average tangible
  common equity, adjusted(1)(2)		15.95% 15.31% 16.42% 16.51% 14.81%  15.64% 13.67%
Return on Average Assets           
Net income$47,014  $46,058  $41,408  $53,352  $29,600   $93,072  $63,110 
Total adjustments to net income,
  net of tax(1) 		7,466  2,961  9,534  (6,074) 11,261   10,429  11,261 
Net income, adjusted(1)$54,480  $49,019  $50,942  $47,278  $40,861   $103,501  $74,371 
Average assets $16,740,050  $15,667,839  $15,503,399  $14,894,670  $14,605,715   $16,206,906  $14,397,540 
Return on average assets(2) 1.13% 1.19% 1.06% 1.42% 0.81%  1.16% 0.88%
Return on average assets,
  adjusted(1)(2) 		1.31% 1.27% 1.30% 1.26% 1.12%  1.29% 1.04%
Efficiency Ratio Calculation             
Noninterest expense $114,142  $102,110  $110,828  $96,477  $113,416   $216,252  $208,998 
Less:              
Net OREO expense (294) (681) (763) 413  256   (975) (812)
Acquisition and integration
  related expenses 		(9,514) (3,691) (9,553) (60)    (13,205)  
Delivering Excellence
  implementation costs		(442) (258) (3,159) (2,239) (15,015)  (700) (15,015)
Total $103,892  $97,480  $97,353  $94,591  $98,657   $201,372  $193,171 
Tax-equivalent net interest
  income(3) 		$151,492  $140,132  $139,755  $133,161  $128,442   $291,624  $247,980 
Noninterest income 38,526  34,906  36,462  35,666  36,947   73,432  72,464 
Total $190,018  $175,038  $176,217  $168,827  $165,389   $365,056  $320,444 
Efficiency ratio 54.67% 55.69% 55.25% 56.03% 59.65%  55.16% 60.28%
               
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.     


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. 
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
          
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018
Risk-Based Capital Data         
Common stock$1,204  $1,157  $1,157  $1,124  $1,124 
Additional paid-in capital 1,205,396  1,103,991  1,114,580  1,028,635  1,025,703 
Retained earnings1,304,756  1,273,245  1,192,767  1,164,133  1,122,107 
Treasury stock, at cost (207,973) (186,763) (200,994) (201,084) (200,971)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities (878,802) (808,852) (790,744) (751,248) (753,020)
Disallowed DTAs(2,804) (809) (1,334)   (389)
CET1 capital 1,421,777  1,381,969  1,315,432  1,241,560  1,194,554 
Trust-preferred securities       50,690  50,690 
Other disallowed DTAs    (334)   (97)
Tier 1 capital 1,421,777  1,381,969  1,315,098  1,292,250  1,245,147 
Tier 2 capital 345,078  312,840  311,391  248,118  244,795 
Total capital $1,766,855  $1,694,809  $1,626,489  $1,540,368  $1,489,942 
Risk-weighted assets$14,056,482  $13,131,237  $12,892,180  $12,500,342  $12,345,200 
Adjusted average assets$15,863,145  $14,891,534  $14,782,327  $14,202,776  $13,907,100 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.57% 12.91% 12.62% 12.32% 12.07%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets10.11% 10.52% 10.20% 10.34% 10.09%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets10.11% 10.52% 10.20% 9.93% 9.68%
Tier 1 capital to average assets8.96% 9.28% 8.90% 9.10% 8.95%
Tangible Common Equity         
Stockholders' equity $2,300,573  $2,159,471  $2,054,998  $1,917,675  $1,883,563 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets(878,802) (808,852) (790,744) (751,248) (753,020)
Tangible common equity 1,421,771  1,350,619  1,264,254  1,166,427  1,130,543 
Less: AOCI2,810  32,159  52,512  75,133  64,400 
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI $1,424,581  $1,382,778  $1,316,766  $1,241,560  $1,194,943 
Total assets$17,462,233  $15,817,769  $15,505,649  $14,961,499  $14,818,076 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets(878,802) (808,852) (790,744) (751,248) (753,020)
Tangible assets $16,583,431  $15,008,917  $14,714,905  $14,210,251  $14,065,056 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets8.57% 9.00% 8.59% 8.21% 8.04%
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets8.59% 9.21% 8.95% 8.74% 8.50%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets10.11% 10.29% 9.81% 9.33% 9.16%
          

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(1)  Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.
(2)  Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3)  Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
