FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/03/2018 | 10:44pm CEST

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ NGS: FMBI), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, announced today the following schedule and contact information for its 2018 third quarter earnings release and conference call:

  • Earnings Release:  Tuesday, October 23, 2018, after the market close.  The earnings release also will be available on First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.
     
  • Conference Call: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on the First Midwest website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.
     
  • Dial-in Numbers:  US (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.  Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.
     
  • Telephone Replay:  US (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10124799. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on November 7, 2018.
     
  • Web Replay:  Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of the First Midwest website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on November 7, 2018.

About First Midwest

First Midwest is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $15 billion of assets and $11 billion of trust assets under management.  First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, retail, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa.  First Midwest’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol FMBI, and its website is www.firstmidwest.com.

Contact Information

CONTACTS:

Patrick S. Barrett
(Investors)
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
(708) 831-7231
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com		James V. Stadler
(Media)
EVP and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
(708) 831-7402
jim.stadler@firstmidwest.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
