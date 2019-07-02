Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Midwest Bancorp Inc    FMBI

FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC

(FMBI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2019 second quarter earnings release and conference call:

  • Earnings Release:  Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after the market close, by GlobeNewswire distribution and First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations
     
  • Conference Call: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on the First Midwest website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations
     
  • Dial-in Numbers:  US (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.  Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.
     
  • Telephone Replay:  US (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10133117. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on August 7, 2019.
     
  • Web Replay:  Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of the First Midwest website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on August 7, 2019.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $17 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, southeast Wisconsin, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

          
CONTACTS:         
          
Investors        Media
Patrick S. Barrett        Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer        SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7231        (708) 831-7345
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com        maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC
12:46pFirst Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2019 Second Quarter Earnin..
GL
06/27FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12First Midwest Bank Expands Online Consumer Lending Capabilities to Better Ser..
GL
05/20FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/20FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Bank Expands Footprint in Milwaukee to Better Serve Clie..
AQ
05/18FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Announces a 17% Dividend Increase
AQ
05/17First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 17% Dividend Increase
GL
05/16FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
05/15FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Bridgeview Bank
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 754 M
EBIT 2019 339 M
Net income 2019 204 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,89x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,89x
Capitalization 2 311 M
Chart FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
First Midwest Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,6  $
Last Close Price 20,7  $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Scudder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark G. Sander President, Co-COO, Director & Senior VP
Jo Ann Boylan Co-Chief Operating Officer, CIO & Executive VP
Patrick Sean Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara A. Boigegrain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC3.28%2 311
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.53%368 721
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.91%296 320
BANK OF AMERICA17.69%279 731
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%217 545
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.69%214 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About