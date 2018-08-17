Log in
News

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ NGS: FMBI), the parent company of First Midwest Bank, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.11 per share.  This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on October 9, 2018 to common stockholders of record on September 28, 2018 and will represent the 143rd consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.

About First Midwest

First Midwest is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $15 billion of assets and $11 billion of trust assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, retail, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol FMBI, and its website is www.firstmidwest.com.

Contact Information

Patrick S. Barrett
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
(708) 831-7231
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com

07/23Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
