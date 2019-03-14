First Midwest Bancorp : Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Acquisition of Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the parent company of
First Midwest Bank, today announced it has received approval from the
Federal Reserve to acquire Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. (“Bridgeview”) and
its wholly owned subsidiary, Bridgeview Bank Group.
“We are very pleased to have received Federal Reserve approval for our
proposed acquisition of Bridgeview Bank Group, which we announced on
December 6, 2018,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer of First Midwest. “With this approval, we remain on track for an
expected closing in the second quarter of 2019. We look forward to
welcoming Bridgeview’s clients and colleagues to First Midwest and to
continuing to expand our Chicagoland footprint.”
As of December 31, 2018, Bridgeview had approximately $1.3 billion of
assets, $1.0 billion of deposits, and $800 million of loans, excluding
Bridgeview’s mortgage division, which First Midwest is not acquiring.
The transaction remains subject to approval by Bridgeview’s
stockholders, regulatory approval by the Illinois Department of
Financial and Professional Regulation and the satisfaction of other
customary closing conditions.
About First Midwest
First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial
institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank
holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the
Midwest, with over $15 billion in assets and approximately $11 billion
in assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First
Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial,
treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management,
private banking and trust products and services through locations in
metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois
and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.
About Bridgeview
Bridgeview Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bridgeview and maintains
its principal executive offices in Bridgeview, Illinois. Bridgeview Bank
is a client-focused bank committed to providing an outstanding banking
experience for all its personal and business banking clients. It
provides this experience through 13 banking locations throughout greater
Chicagoland. Bridgeview Bank’s website is www.bridgeviewbank.com.
