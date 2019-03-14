First Midwest Bancorp : Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Acquisition of Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the parent company of First Midwest Bank, today announced it has received approval from the Federal Reserve to acquire Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. (“Bridgeview”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bridgeview Bank Group.

“We are very pleased to have received Federal Reserve approval for our proposed acquisition of Bridgeview Bank Group, which we announced on December 6, 2018,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Midwest. “With this approval, we remain on track for an expected closing in the second quarter of 2019. We look forward to welcoming Bridgeview’s clients and colleagues to First Midwest and to continuing to expand our Chicagoland footprint.”

As of December 31, 2018, Bridgeview had approximately $1.3 billion of assets, $1.0 billion of deposits, and $800 million of loans, excluding Bridgeview’s mortgage division, which First Midwest is not acquiring.

The transaction remains subject to approval by Bridgeview’s stockholders, regulatory approval by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with over $15 billion in assets and approximately $11 billion in assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, private banking and trust products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

About Bridgeview

Bridgeview Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bridgeview and maintains its principal executive offices in Bridgeview, Illinois. Bridgeview Bank is a client-focused bank committed to providing an outstanding banking experience for all its personal and business banking clients. It provides this experience through 13 banking locations throughout greater Chicagoland. Bridgeview Bank’s website is www.bridgeviewbank.com.

