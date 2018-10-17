Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Mining Gold Corp    FF   CA3208901064

FIRST MINING GOLD CORP (FF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Mining Gold : Announces Management Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:28am CEST

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESWIRE / October 16, 2018 / First Mining Gold Corp. ('First Mining' or the 'Company') (OTCQX: FFMGF; TSX: FF; FSE: FMG) announces the departure of Jeff Swinoga as President and Chief Executive Officer ('CEO') of the Company, effective immediately.

Keith Neumeyer, Chairman of the Company's board of directors (the 'Board'), stated 'The Board would like to express its appreciation for Jeff's services to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.'

David Shaw, a member of the Board, has been appointed as interim CEO whilst the Board commences a formal search to identify a permanent CEO for the Company.

ABOUT FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.

First Mining Gold Corp. is an emerging development company with a diversified portfolio of gold projects in North America. Having assembled a large resource base of 7 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 5 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category in mining friendly jurisdictions of eastern Canada, First Mining is now focused on advancing its assets towards production. The Company currently holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

For further information, please contact Andy Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-639-8851, or visit our website at www.firstmininggold.com.

ON BEHALF OF FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.

'Keith Neumeyer'

Keith Neumeyer
Chairman

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all resource and reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum 2014 Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), and mineral resource and reserve information contained herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the term 'resource' does not equate to the term 'reserves'. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a 'reserve' unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. The SEC's disclosure standards normally do not permit the inclusion of information concerning 'measured mineral resources', 'indicated mineral resources' or 'inferred mineral resources' or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute 'reserves' by U.S. standards in documents filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. U.S. investors should also understand that 'inferred mineral resources' have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an 'inferred mineral resource' will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimated 'inferred mineral resources' may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an 'inferred mineral resource' exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of 'contained ounces' in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute 'reserves' by SEC standards as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of 'reserves' are also not the same as those of the SEC, and reserves reported by the Company in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as 'reserves' under SEC standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

SOURCE: First Mining Gold Corp.

Disclaimer

First Mining Finance Corp. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST MINING GOLD CORP
02:28aFIRST MINING GOLD : Announces Management Change
PU
09/20FIRST MINING GOLD : Intersects 5.34 G/T Au Over 21.5 Metres at Goldund Property
AQ
09/07FIRST MINING GOLD : Btu acquires burnthut property contiguous to first mining's ..
AQ
08/23FIRST MINING GOLD : Intersects 2.44 g/t Gold Over 108 Metres 10kms Northeast of ..
AQ
08/21FIRST MINING GOLD : Intersects 2.44 g/t Gold Over 108 Metres 10kms Northeast of ..
AQ
08/20First Mining Intersects 2.44 g/t Gold Over 108 Metres 10kms Northeast of Curr..
GL
08/10First Mining Gold Corp., Large Gold Resource in Canada, CEO Clip Video
NE
08/08FIRST MINING GOLD : Signs Option Agreement for Its Las Margaritas Gold Property ..
AQ
08/03FIRST MINING GOLD : Signs Option Agreement for Its Las Margaritas Gold Property ..
AQ
08/02GAINEY CAPITAL : Signs Option Agreement With First Mining Gold To Acquire The La..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : New Gold Cleaning The Slate, Again 
06/26First Mining Receives Final EIS Guidelines for Springpole Gold Project 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -7,64 M
Net income 2018 -7,46 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 209 M
Chart FIRST MINING GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
First Mining Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MINING GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,24  CAD
Spread / Average Target 240%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Swinoga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Neumeyer Chairman
Chris Osterman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Andrew Marshall Chief Financial Officer
William Tanaka Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MINING GOLD CORP-41.13%161
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-14.61%17 090
BARRICK GOLD CORP-10.73%14 548
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.84%10 862
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-16.28%8 742
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 555
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.