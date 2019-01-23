First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 0 01/23/2019 | 09:22pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (OTC: FXNC) reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. This was a $1.0 million, or 76%, increase when compared to net income for the fourth quarter of 2017, which totaled $1.3 million or $0.27 per diluted share. The increase in net income resulted primarily from a $560 thousand, or 8%, increase in net interest income and a $981 thousand decrease in income tax expense, which were partially offset by a $400 thousand increase in provision for loan losses.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company achieved record net income of $10.1 million or $2.05 per share. This was a $3.7 million, or 57%, increase compared to net income for the prior year, which totaled $6.4 million or $1.30 per share. The increase in net income resulted from a $2.4 million, or 9%, increase in net interest income, an $865 thousand, or 10%, increase in noninterest income, and a $1.4 million decrease in income tax expense, which were partially offset by a $500 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses and a $477 thousand, or 2%, increase in noninterest expense. 2018 Key Accomplishments: Record year of net income totaling $10.1 million



Return on average equity of 16.36%



Return on average assets of 1.34%



Efficiency ratio improved for third consecutive year to 63.05%



Net interest margin increased for third consecutive year to 3.93%



Pre-provision pre-tax earnings increased 27% “Last year’s earnings were an all-time record for our Company,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard added, “We are extremely pleased with the Company’s performance for 2018 as pressure continued to build on funding costs while competitors engaged in aggressive lending structures at what we believe is late in the economic cycle. In the 2018 economic environment, we chose to forego overly ambitious growth in order to continue to manage interest margin and asset quality. We continue to focus on deepening relationships and growing non-interest and non-maturity deposits, while working hard to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.” BALANCE SHEET Total assets of First National increased $13.9 million to $753.0 million, compared to $739.1 million at December 31, 2017. The earning asset composition changed favorably as loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased $21.0 million, or 4%, while securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks decreased $7.5 million, or 4%, when comparing the periods. Total deposits increased $5.6 million to $670.6 million, compared to $665.0 million at December 31, 2017. The deposit portfolio composition remained stable as noninterest-bearing deposits were unchanged at 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2018 and 2017. Shareholders’ equity increased $8.5 million to $66.7 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $58.2 million one year ago, primarily from an increase in retained earnings. Tangible common equity totaled $66.2 million at the end of the year, an increase of 16% compared to $57.2 million at December 31, 2017. The Company’s wholly-owned banking subsidiary, First Bank, was considered well-capitalized based on regulatory requirements at the end of the year. ANALYSIS OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD Net interest income increased $560 thousand, or 8%, to $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase resulted from a higher net interest margin and higher average earning asset balances. Average earning asset balances increased 2%, and the net interest margin increased 19 basis points to 4.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.86% for the same period in 2017. The increase in the net interest margin resulted from a 37 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets, which was partially offset by an 18 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets. The higher yield on average earning assets was primarily attributable to an increase in yields on loans, securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased by 25 basis points, which compared favorably to increases of 100 basis points in the target federal funds rate during 2018. Noninterest income decreased $77 thousand to $2.3 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $311 thousand decrease in bank owned life insurance. The decrease in bank owned life insurance revenue was a result of death benefits recorded in the fourth quarter of the prior year that totaled $305 thousand. The decrease in bank owned life insurance revenue was partially offset by a $36 thousand, or 5%, increase in service charges on deposits, a $46 thousand, or 8%, increase in ATM and check card revenue, and a $57 thousand, or 15%, increase in wealth management revenue. Noninterest expense increased $60 thousand, or 1%, to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter, compared to the same period one year ago. Legal and professional fees increased $115 thousand, which resulted primarily from an increase in investment advisory costs of the wealth management department, and consulting and audit fees related to new requirements for internal controls over financial reporting. The increase in investment advisory expense correlated with the increase in wealth management revenue when comparing the periods. These increases were partially offset by decreases in expense categories, including amortization expense, salaries and employee benefits, ATM and check card expense, and telecommunications expense. Income tax expense decreased $981 thousand to $542 thousand for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease was attributable to a $752 thousand charge to income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 for the re-measurement of net deferred tax assets, which resulted from the new 21% federal corporate income tax rate established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. Income tax expense also decreased when comparing the quarterly periods from the lower 21% federal corporate income tax rate that was effective for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the 34% income tax rate that was applicable for the fourth quarter of 2017. ANALYSIS OF THE TWELVE MONTH PERIOD For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 9%, to $27.6 million, compared to $25.3 million for the same period in 2017. The increase resulted from a higher net interest margin and higher average earning asset balances. Average earning asset balances increased 4%, and the net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.93% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.77% for the same period in 2017. The increase in the net interest margin resulted from a 31 basis point increase in the yield on total earning assets, which was partially offset by a 15 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets. The higher yield on earning assets was primarily attributable to an increase in yields on loans, securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased by 20 basis points, which compared favorably to increases of 100 basis points in the target federal funds rate during the year. Noninterest income increased $865 thousand, or 10%, to $9.2 million, compared to $8.3 million for the same period of 2017. This was primarily a result of a $235 thousand, or 16%, increase in wealth management fees, a $210 thousand increase in other operating income, a $150 thousand, or 5%, increase in service charges on deposits, and a $120 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance. These increases were partially offset by an $86 thousand decrease in net gains on sale of loans. Noninterest expense increased $477 thousand, or 2%, to $23.8 million. This was primarily a result of a $364 thousand, or 3%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $258 thousand, or 13%, increase in other operating expenses, and a $116 thousand, or 8%, increase in occupancy expense. These increases were partially offset by a $250 thousand decrease in net loss on disposal of premises and equipment, a $163 thousand decrease in amortization expense, and a $120 thousand decrease in telecommunications expense. Income tax expense decreased $1.4 million to $2.3 million for the year, compared to $3.7 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease in income tax expense was a result of a lower federal corporate income tax rate of 21% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 34% for the prior year. There was also a $752 thousand charge to income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the re-measurement of net deferred tax assets, which resulted from the new 21% federal corporate income tax rate established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION The provision for loan losses totaled $500 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $100 thousand for the fourth quarter 2017. Net charge-offs totaled $292 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $75 thousand for the same period of 2017. Nonperforming assets totaled $3.2 million, or 0.42% of total assets at year-end, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.17% of total assets, one year ago. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.0 million, or 0.92% of total loans, and $5.3 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The provision for loan losses totaled $600 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $100 thousand for the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled $917 thousand for 2018 compared to $95 thousand for 2017. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION First National Corporation (OTC: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 15 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance. CONTACTS Scott C. Harvard

President and CEO

(540) 465-9121

sharvard@fbvirginia.com

M. Shane Bell

Executive Vice President and CFO

(540) 465-9121

sbell@fbvirginia.com FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,106 $ 6,917 $ 6,546 $ 6,305 $ 6,365 Interest on deposits in banks 105 88 186 160 96 Interest on securities Taxable interest 771 797 776 680 636 Tax-exempt interest 153 156 156 145 147 Dividends on restricted securities 24 23 22 22 21 Total interest income $ 8,159 $ 7,981 $ 7,686 $ 7,312 $ 7,265 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 798 $ 702 $ 665 $ 590 $ 489 Interest on subordinated debt 91 91 89 89 91 Interest on junior subordinated debt 105 105 101 86 80 Total interest expense $ 994 $ 898 $ 855 $ 765 $ 660 Net interest income $ 7,165 $ 7,083 $ 6,831 $ 6,547 $ 6,605 Provision for loan losses 500 — — 100 100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 6,665 $ 7,083 $ 6,831 $ 6,447 $ 6,505 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 814 $ 818 $ 784 $ 762 $ 778 ATM and check card fees 642 540 555 519 596 Wealth management fees 443 423 409 407 386 Fees for other customer services 154 143 151 153 162 Income from bank owned life insurance 97 107 77 559 408 Net gains (losses) on sales of securities (1 ) — — — (114 ) Net gains on sale of loans 23 39 15 9 51 Other operating income 107 108 76 224 89 Total noninterest income $ 2,279 $ 2,178 $ 2,067 $ 2,633 $ 2,356 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,306 $ 3,371 $ 3,227 $ 3,383 $ 3,338 Occupancy 424 387 387 400 388 Equipment 410 396 420 423 428 Marketing 155 123 161 109 166 Supplies 91 75 88 80 88 Legal and professional fees 343 229 223 191 228 ATM and check card expense 178 217 211 203 209 FDIC assessment 68 78 66 82 76 Bank franchise tax 117 118 118 115 111 Telecommunications expense 79 83 98 36 103 Data processing expense 173 168 170 162 165 Postage expense 51 42 42 61 14 Amortization expense 99 108 120 131 141 Other real estate owned expense (income), net — 2 1 (23 ) (192 ) Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment — 2 — — 252 Other operating expense 587 551 532 513 506 Total noninterest expense $ 6,081 $ 5,950 $ 5,864 $ 5,866 $ 6,021 Income before income taxes $ 2,863 $ 3,311 $ 3,034 $ 3,214 $ 2,840 Income tax expense 542 635 583 527 1,523 Net income $ 2,321 $ 2,676 $ 2,451 $ 2,687 $ 1,317 FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares, basic 4,957,055 4,955,162 4,952,712 4,949,112 4,945,175 Net income, diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,960,597 4,958,162 4,954,265 4,952,373 4,948,981 Shares outstanding at period end 4,957,694 4,956,925 4,953,356 4,952,575 4,945,702 Tangible book value at period end $ 13.35 $ 12.72 $ 12.31 $ 11.89 $ 11.57 Cash dividends $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.035 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.41 % 1.29 % 1.45 % 0.71 % Return on average equity 14.15 % 16.89 % 16.23 % 18.47 % 9.01 % Net interest margin 4.05 % 4.02 % 3.86 % 3.79 % 3.86 % Efficiency ratio (1) 62.99 % 62.68 % 64.17 % 62.39 % 63.48 % Average Balances Average assets $ 753,112 $ 750,619 $ 762,626 $ 751,164 $ 736,745 Average earning assets 706,323 703,894 715,163 704,947 689,338 Average shareholders’ equity 65,077 62,882 60,592 58,979 57,973 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 374 $ 295 $ 294 $ 206 $ 223 Loan recoveries 82 57 61 52 148 Net charge-offs 292 238 233 154 75 Non-accrual loans 3,172 2,738 2,330 682 937 Other real estate owned, net — — 68 — 326 Nonperforming assets 3,172 2,738 2,398 682 1,263 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 1,446 2,707 3,408 2,602 4,223 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 235 261 549 773 183 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing 264 269 273 278 282 Special mention loans 2,078 2,718 3,988 5,365 5,225 Substandard loans, accruing 3,522 1,216 3,798 9,003 8,863 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 74,697 $ 72,807 $ 71,026 $ 69,435 $ 67,624 Tier 1 capital 69,688 68,006 65,987 64,163 62,298 Common equity tier 1 capital 69,688 68,006 65,987 64,163 62,298 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.62 % 13.25 % 13.47 % 13.52 % 13.12 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.71 % 12.38 % 12.52 % 12.50 % 12.09 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.71 % 12.38 % 12.52 % 12.50 % 12.09 % Leverage ratio 9.26 % 9.07 % 8.66 % 8.55 % 8.46 % FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 13,378 $ 11,370 $ 13,501 $ 11,185 $ 11,358 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 15,240 10,068 27,762 58,092 28,628 Securities available for sale, at fair value 99,857 102,748 106,707 93,699 89,255 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 43,408 44,239 45,701 46,791 48,208 Restricted securities, at cost 1,688 1,590 1,590 1,590 1,570 Loans held for sale 419 516 1,195 68 438 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 537,847 535,020 525,894 515,664 516,875 Other real estate owned, net of valuation allowance — — 68 — 326 Premises and equipment, net 20,066 19,557 19,633 19,833 19,891 Accrued interest receivable 2,113 2,138 2,073 1,869 1,916 Bank owned life insurance 13,991 13,894 13,787 13,711 13,967 Core deposit intangibles, net 472 571 679 799 930 Other assets 4,490 4,743 4,774 4,553 5,748 Total assets $ 752,969 $ 746,454 $ 763,364 $ 767,854 $ 739,110 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 181,964 $ 186,293 $ 196,839 $ 189,460 $ 180,912 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 369,383 360,988 367,399 378,330 361,417 Time deposits 119,219 119,823 122,291 125,035 122,651 Total deposits $ 670,566 $ 667,104 $ 686,529 $ 692,825 $ 664,980 Subordinated debt 4,965 4,961 4,956 4,952 4,948 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,485 1,459 952 1,105 1,749 Total liabilities $ 686,295 $ 682,803 $ 701,716 $ 708,161 $ 680,956 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 6,197 6,196 6,192 6,191 6,182 Surplus 7,471 7,438 7,346 7,312 7,260 Retained earnings 54,814 52,741 50,313 48,109 45,670 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (1,808 ) (2,724 ) (2,203 ) (1,919 ) (958 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 66,674 $ 63,651 $ 61,648 $ 59,693 $ 58,154 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 752,969 $ 746,454 $ 763,364 $ 767,854 $ 739,110 Loan Data Mortgage loans on real estate: Construction and land development $ 45,867 $ 42,982 $ 37,350 $ 33,941 $ 35,927 Secured by farm land 880 942 975 848 646 Secured by 1-4 family residential 215,945 211,938 211,101 208,338 208,177 Other real estate loans 218,673 223,961 223,387 221,504 221,610 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 1,035 937 476 403 822 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 43,570 41,924 40,467 38,850 37,941 Consumer installment loans 12,061 12,301 12,315 12,140 12,101 Deposit overdrafts 275 249 231 222 232 All other loans 4,550 4,587 4,631 4,690 4,745 Total loans $ 542,856 $ 539,821 $ 530,933 $ 520,936 $ 522,201 Allowance for loan losses (5,009 ) (4,801 ) (5,039 ) (5,272 ) (5,326 ) Loans, net $ 537,847 $ 535,020 $ 525,894 $ 515,664 $ 516,875 FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 7,106 $ 6,917 $ 6,546 $ 6,305 $ 6,365 Interest income – investments and other 1,053 1,064 1,140 1,007 900 Interest expense – deposits (798 ) (702 ) (665 ) (590 ) (489 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (91 ) (91 ) (89 ) (89 ) (91 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (105 ) (105 ) (101 ) (86 ) (80 ) Total net interest income $ 7,165 $ 7,083 $ 6,831 $ 6,547 $ 6,605 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 11 $ 12 $ 11 $ 10 $ 17 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 42 41 41 39 76 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 53 $ 53 $ 52 $ 49 $ 93 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 7,218 $ 7,136 $ 6,883 $ 6,596 $ 6,698 FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 26,874 $ 24,082 Interest on deposits in banks 539 335 Interest on securities Taxable interest 3,024 2,569 Tax-exempt interest 610 583 Dividends on restricted securities 91 83 Total interest income $ 31,138 $ 27,652 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 2,755 $ 1,723 Interest on subordinated debt 360 360 Interest on junior subordinated debt 397 303 Total interest expense $ 3,512 $ 2,386 Net interest income $ 27,626 $ 25,266 Provision for loan losses 600 100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 27,026 $ 25,166 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,178 $ 3,028 ATM and check card fees 2,256 2,140 Wealth management fees 1,682 1,447 Fees for other customer services 601 570 Income from bank owned life insurance 840 720 Net gains (losses) on sales of securities (1 ) (90 ) Net gains on sale of loans 86 172 Other operating income 515 305 Total noninterest income $ 9,157 $ 8,292 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,287 $ 12,923 Occupancy 1,598 1,482 Equipment 1,649 1,636 Marketing 548 576 Supplies 334 365 Legal and professional fees 986 886 ATM and check card expense 809 805 FDIC assessment 294 316 Bank franchise tax 468 436 Telecommunications expense 296 416 Data processing expense 673 620 Postage expense 196 211 Amortization expense 458 621 Other real estate owned expense (income), net (20 ) (186 ) Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment 2 252 Other operating expense 2,183 1,925 Total noninterest expense $ 23,761 $ 23,284 Income before income taxes $ 12,422 $ 10,174 Income tax expense 2,287 3,726 Net income $ 10,135 $ 6,448 FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 2.05 $ 1.30 Weighted average shares, basic 4,953,537 4,941,233 Net income, diluted $ 2.04 $ 1.30 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,956,375 4,943,898 Shares outstanding at period end 4,957,694 4,945,702 Tangible book value at period end $ 13.35 $ 11.57 Cash dividends $ 0.20 $ 0.14 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.34 % 0.89 % Return on average equity 16.36 % 11.57 % Net interest margin 3.93 % 3.77 % Efficiency ratio (1) 63.05 % 66.42 % Average Balances Average assets $ 754,457 $ 727,932 Average earning assets 707,575 680,178 Average shareholders’ equity 61,933 55,742 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 1,169 $ 733 Loan recoveries 252 638 Net charge-offs 917 95 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 26,874 $ 24,082 Interest income – investments and other 4,264 3,570 Interest expense – deposits (2,755 ) (1,723 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (360 ) (360 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (397 ) (303 ) Total net interest income $ 27,626 $ 25,266 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 44 $ 72 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 163 300 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 207 $ 372 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 27,833 $ 25,638 (1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, and gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21% for 2018 and 34% for 2017. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes, however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. (2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION 09:22p First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results GL 2018 FIRST NATIONAL : Robert G. Watts, Jr. Joins First Bank in Richmond AQ 2018 FIRST NATIONAL : Bank and Trust Hires New Chief Financial Officer AQ 2018 FIRST NATIONAL : VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition.. AQ 2018 FIRST NATIONAL CORP /VA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ.. AQ 2018 First National Corporation Announces 46% Increase in Third Quarter Net Income GL 2018 FIRST NATIONAL CORP /VA/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments.. AQ 2018 FIRST NATIONAL : VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition.. AQ 2018 FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : Declares Dividend for Third Quarter 2018 AQ 2018 FIRST NATIONAL CORP /VA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ.. AQ