First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

01/23/2019 | 09:22pm EST
STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (OTC: FXNC) reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. This was a $1.0 million, or 76%, increase when compared to net income for the fourth quarter of 2017, which totaled $1.3 million or $0.27 per diluted share. The increase in net income resulted primarily from a $560 thousand, or 8%, increase in net interest income and a $981 thousand decrease in income tax expense, which were partially offset by a $400 thousand increase in provision for loan losses.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company achieved record net income of $10.1 million or $2.05 per share. This was a $3.7 million, or 57%, increase compared to net income for the prior year, which totaled $6.4 million or $1.30 per share. The increase in net income resulted from a $2.4 million, or 9%, increase in net interest income, an $865 thousand, or 10%, increase in noninterest income, and a $1.4 million decrease in income tax expense, which were partially offset by a $500 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses and a $477 thousand, or 2%, increase in noninterest expense.
2018 Key Accomplishments:
Record year of net income totaling $10.1 million
Return on average equity of 16.36%
Return on average assets of 1.34%
Efficiency ratio improved for third consecutive year to 63.05%
Net interest margin increased for third consecutive year to 3.93%
Pre-provision pre-tax earnings increased 27%
“Last year’s earnings were an all-time record for our Company,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard added, “We are extremely pleased with the Company’s performance for 2018 as pressure continued to build on funding costs while competitors engaged in aggressive lending structures at what we believe is late in the economic cycle. In the 2018 economic environment, we chose to forego overly ambitious growth in order to continue to manage interest margin and asset quality. We continue to focus on deepening relationships and growing non-interest and non-maturity deposits, while working hard to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.”
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets of First National increased $13.9 million to $753.0 million, compared to $739.1 million at December 31, 2017. The earning asset composition changed favorably as loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased $21.0 million, or 4%, while securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks decreased $7.5 million, or 4%, when comparing the periods.
Total deposits increased $5.6 million to $670.6 million, compared to $665.0 million at December 31, 2017. The deposit portfolio composition remained stable as noninterest-bearing deposits were unchanged at 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2018 and 2017.
Shareholders’ equity increased $8.5 million to $66.7 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $58.2 million one year ago, primarily from an increase in retained earnings. Tangible common equity totaled $66.2 million at the end of the year, an increase of 16% compared to $57.2 million at December 31, 2017. The Company’s wholly-owned banking subsidiary, First Bank, was considered well-capitalized based on regulatory requirements at the end of the year.
ANALYSIS OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD
Net interest income increased $560 thousand, or 8%, to $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase resulted from a higher net interest margin and higher average earning asset balances. Average earning asset balances increased 2%, and the net interest margin increased 19 basis points to 4.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.86% for the same period in 2017. The increase in the net interest margin resulted from a 37 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets, which was partially offset by an 18 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets.
The higher yield on average earning assets was primarily attributable to an increase in yields on loans, securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased by 25 basis points, which compared favorably to increases of 100 basis points in the target federal funds rate during 2018.
Noninterest income decreased $77 thousand to $2.3 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $311 thousand decrease in bank owned life insurance. The decrease in bank owned life insurance revenue was a result of death benefits recorded in the fourth quarter of the prior year that totaled $305 thousand. The decrease in bank owned life insurance revenue was partially offset by a $36 thousand, or 5%, increase in service charges on deposits, a $46 thousand, or 8%, increase in ATM and check card revenue, and a $57 thousand, or 15%, increase in wealth management revenue.
Noninterest expense increased $60 thousand, or 1%, to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter, compared to the same period one year ago. Legal and professional fees increased $115 thousand, which resulted primarily from an increase in investment advisory costs of the wealth management department, and consulting and audit fees related to new requirements for internal controls over financial reporting. The increase in investment advisory expense correlated with the increase in wealth management revenue when comparing the periods. These increases were partially offset by decreases in expense categories, including amortization expense, salaries and employee benefits, ATM and check card expense, and telecommunications expense.
Income tax expense decreased $981 thousand to $542 thousand for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease was attributable to a $752 thousand charge to income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 for the re-measurement of net deferred tax assets, which resulted from the new 21% federal corporate income tax rate established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. Income tax expense also decreased when comparing the quarterly periods from the lower 21% federal corporate income tax rate that was effective for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the 34% income tax rate that was applicable for the fourth quarter of 2017.
ANALYSIS OF THE TWELVE MONTH PERIOD
For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 9%, to $27.6 million, compared to $25.3 million for the same period in 2017. The increase resulted from a higher net interest margin and higher average earning asset balances. Average earning asset balances increased 4%, and the net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.93% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.77% for the same period in 2017. The increase in the net interest margin resulted from a 31 basis point increase in the yield on total earning assets, which was partially offset by a 15 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets.
The higher yield on earning assets was primarily attributable to an increase in yields on loans, securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased by 20 basis points, which compared favorably to increases of 100 basis points in the target federal funds rate during the year.
Noninterest income increased $865 thousand, or 10%, to $9.2 million, compared to $8.3 million for the same period of 2017. This was primarily a result of a $235 thousand, or 16%, increase in wealth management fees, a $210 thousand increase in other operating income, a $150 thousand, or 5%, increase in service charges on deposits, and a $120 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance. These increases were partially offset by an $86 thousand decrease in net gains on sale of loans.
Noninterest expense increased $477 thousand, or 2%, to $23.8 million. This was primarily a result of a $364 thousand, or 3%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $258 thousand, or 13%, increase in other operating expenses, and a $116 thousand, or 8%, increase in occupancy expense. These increases were partially offset by a $250 thousand decrease in net loss on disposal of premises and equipment, a $163 thousand decrease in amortization expense, and a $120 thousand decrease in telecommunications expense.
Income tax expense decreased $1.4 million to $2.3 million for the year, compared to $3.7 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease in income tax expense was a result of a lower federal corporate income tax rate of 21% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 34% for the prior year. There was also a $752 thousand charge to income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the re-measurement of net deferred tax assets, which resulted from the new 21% federal corporate income tax rate established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017.
ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION
The provision for loan losses totaled $500 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $100 thousand for the fourth quarter 2017. Net charge-offs totaled $292 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $75 thousand for the same period of 2017. Nonperforming assets totaled $3.2 million, or 0.42% of total assets at year-end, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.17% of total assets, one year ago. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.0 million, or 0.92% of total loans, and $5.3 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
The provision for loan losses totaled $600 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $100 thousand for the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled $917 thousand for 2018 compared to $95 thousand for 2017.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
First National Corporation (OTC: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 15 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Quarterly Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Income Statement
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
7,106
$
6,917
$
6,546
$
6,305
$
6,365
Interest on deposits in banks
105
88
186
160
96
Interest on securities
Taxable interest
771
797
776
680
636
Tax-exempt interest
153
156
156
145
147
Dividends on restricted securities
24
23
22
22
21
Total interest income
$
8,159
$
7,981
$
7,686
$
7,312
$
7,265
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
$
798
$
702
$
665
$
590
$
489
Interest on subordinated debt
91
91
89
89
91
Interest on junior subordinated debt
105
105
101
86
80
Total interest expense
$
994
$
898
$
855
$
765
$
660
Net interest income
$
7,165
$
7,083
$
6,831
$
6,547
$
6,605
Provision for loan losses
500
—
—
100
100
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
6,665
$
7,083
$
6,831
$
6,447
$
6,505
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
814
$
818
$
784
$
762
$
778
ATM and check card fees
642
540
555
519
596
Wealth management fees
443
423
409
407
386
Fees for other customer services
154
143
151
153
162
Income from bank owned life insurance
97
107
77
559
408
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities
(1
)
—
—
—
(114
)
Net gains on sale of loans
23
39
15
9
51
Other operating income
107
108
76
224
89
Total noninterest income
$
2,279
$
2,178
$
2,067
$
2,633
$
2,356
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
3,306
$
3,371
$
3,227
$
3,383
$
3,338
Occupancy
424
387
387
400
388
Equipment
410
396
420
423
428
Marketing
155
123
161
109
166
Supplies
91
75
88
80
88
Legal and professional fees
343
229
223
191
228
ATM and check card expense
178
217
211
203
209
FDIC assessment
68
78
66
82
76
Bank franchise tax
117
118
118
115
111
Telecommunications expense
79
83
98
36
103
Data processing expense
173
168
170
162
165
Postage expense
51
42
42
61
14
Amortization expense
99
108
120
131
141
Other real estate owned expense (income), net
—
2
1
(23
)
(192
)
Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment
—
2
—
—
252
Other operating expense
587
551
532
513
506
Total noninterest expense
$
6,081
$
5,950
$
5,864
$
5,866
$
6,021
Income before income taxes
$
2,863
$
3,311
$
3,034
$
3,214
$
2,840
Income tax expense
542
635
583
527
1,523
Net income
$
2,321
$
2,676
$
2,451
$
2,687
$
1,317
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Quarterly Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Common Share and Per Common Share Data
Net income, basic
$
0.47
$
0.54
$
0.49
$
0.54
$
0.27
Weighted average shares, basic
4,957,055
4,955,162
4,952,712
4,949,112
4,945,175
Net income, diluted
$
0.47
$
0.54
$
0.49
$
0.54
$
0.27
Weighted average shares, diluted
4,960,597
4,958,162
4,954,265
4,952,373
4,948,981
Shares outstanding at period end
4,957,694
4,956,925
4,953,356
4,952,575
4,945,702
Tangible book value at period end
$
13.35
$
12.72
$
12.31
$
11.89
$
11.57
Cash dividends
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.035
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.22
%
1.41
%
1.29
%
1.45
%
0.71
%
Return on average equity
14.15
%
16.89
%
16.23
%
18.47
%
9.01
%
Net interest margin
4.05
%
4.02
%
3.86
%
3.79
%
3.86
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
62.99
%
62.68
%
64.17
%
62.39
%
63.48
%
Average Balances
Average assets
$
753,112
$
750,619
$
762,626
$
751,164
$
736,745
Average earning assets
706,323
703,894
715,163
704,947
689,338
Average shareholders’ equity
65,077
62,882
60,592
58,979
57,973
Asset Quality
Loan charge-offs
$
374
$
295
$
294
$
206
$
223
Loan recoveries
82
57
61
52
148
Net charge-offs
292
238
233
154
75
Non-accrual loans
3,172
2,738
2,330
682
937
Other real estate owned, net
—
—
68
—
326
Nonperforming assets
3,172
2,738
2,398
682
1,263
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing
1,446
2,707
3,408
2,602
4,223
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing
235
261
549
773
183
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing
264
269
273
278
282
Special mention loans
2,078
2,718
3,988
5,365
5,225
Substandard loans, accruing
3,522
1,216
3,798
9,003
8,863
Capital Ratios (2)
Total capital
$
74,697
$
72,807
$
71,026
$
69,435
$
67,624
Tier 1 capital
69,688
68,006
65,987
64,163
62,298
Common equity tier 1 capital
69,688
68,006
65,987
64,163
62,298
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.62
%
13.25
%
13.47
%
13.52
%
13.12
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.71
%
12.38
%
12.52
%
12.50
%
12.09
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.71
%
12.38
%
12.52
%
12.50
%
12.09
%
Leverage ratio
9.26
%
9.07
%
8.66
%
8.55
%
8.46
%
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Quarterly Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Balance Sheet
Cash and due from banks
$
13,378
$
11,370
$
13,501
$
11,185
$
11,358
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
15,240
10,068
27,762
58,092
28,628
Securities available for sale, at fair value
99,857
102,748
106,707
93,699
89,255
Securities held to maturity, at carrying value
43,408
44,239
45,701
46,791
48,208
Restricted securities, at cost
1,688
1,590
1,590
1,590
1,570
Loans held for sale
419
516
1,195
68
438
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
537,847
535,020
525,894
515,664
516,875
Other real estate owned, net of valuation allowance
—
—
68
—
326
Premises and equipment, net
20,066
19,557
19,633
19,833
19,891
Accrued interest receivable
2,113
2,138
2,073
1,869
1,916
Bank owned life insurance
13,991
13,894
13,787
13,711
13,967
Core deposit intangibles, net
472
571
679
799
930
Other assets
4,490
4,743
4,774
4,553
5,748
Total assets
$
752,969
$
746,454
$
763,364
$
767,854
$
739,110
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
181,964
$
186,293
$
196,839
$
189,460
$
180,912
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
369,383
360,988
367,399
378,330
361,417
Time deposits
119,219
119,823
122,291
125,035
122,651
Total deposits
$
670,566
$
667,104
$
686,529
$
692,825
$
664,980
Subordinated debt
4,965
4,961
4,956
4,952
4,948
Junior subordinated debt
9,279
9,279
9,279
9,279
9,279
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,485
1,459
952
1,105
1,749
Total liabilities
$
686,295
$
682,803
$
701,716
$
708,161
$
680,956
Preferred stock
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Common stock
6,197
6,196
6,192
6,191
6,182
Surplus
7,471
7,438
7,346
7,312
7,260
Retained earnings
54,814
52,741
50,313
48,109
45,670
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(1,808
)
(2,724
)
(2,203
)
(1,919
)
(958
)
Total shareholders’ equity
$
66,674
$
63,651
$
61,648
$
59,693
$
58,154
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
752,969
$
746,454
$
763,364
$
767,854
$
739,110
Loan Data
Mortgage loans on real estate:
Construction and land development
$
45,867
$
42,982
$
37,350
$
33,941
$
35,927
Secured by farm land
880
942
975
848
646
Secured by 1-4 family residential
215,945
211,938
211,101
208,338
208,177
Other real estate loans
218,673
223,961
223,387
221,504
221,610
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)
1,035
937
476
403
822
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)
43,570
41,924
40,467
38,850
37,941
Consumer installment loans
12,061
12,301
12,315
12,140
12,101
Deposit overdrafts
275
249
231
222
232
All other loans
4,550
4,587
4,631
4,690
4,745
Total loans
$
542,856
$
539,821
$
530,933
$
520,936
$
522,201
Allowance for loan losses
(5,009
)
(4,801
)
(5,039
)
(5,272
)
(5,326
)
Loans, net
$
537,847
$
535,020
$
525,894
$
515,664
$
516,875
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Quarterly Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
GAAP measures:
Interest income – loans
$
7,106
$
6,917
$
6,546
$
6,305
$
6,365
Interest income – investments and other
1,053
1,064
1,140
1,007
900
Interest expense – deposits
(798
)
(702
)
(665
)
(590
)
(489
)
Interest expense – subordinated debt
(91
)
(91
)
(89
)
(89
)
(91
)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt
(105
)
(105
)
(101
)
(86
)
(80
)
Total net interest income
$
7,165
$
7,083
$
6,831
$
6,547
$
6,605
Non-GAAP measures:
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans
$
11
$
12
$
11
$
10
$
17
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities
42
41
41
39
76
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income
$
53
$
53
$
52
$
49
$
93
Total tax-equivalent net interest income
$
7,218
$
7,136
$
6,883
$
6,596
$
6,698
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Year-to-Date Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited) For the Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Income Statement
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
26,874
$
24,082
Interest on deposits in banks
539
335
Interest on securities
Taxable interest
3,024
2,569
Tax-exempt interest
610
583
Dividends on restricted securities
91
83
Total interest income
$
31,138
$
27,652
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
$
2,755
$
1,723
Interest on subordinated debt
360
360
Interest on junior subordinated debt
397
303
Total interest expense
$
3,512
$
2,386
Net interest income
$
27,626
$
25,266
Provision for loan losses
600
100
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
27,026
$
25,166
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
3,178
$
3,028
ATM and check card fees
2,256
2,140
Wealth management fees
1,682
1,447
Fees for other customer services
601
570
Income from bank owned life insurance
840
720
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities
(1
)
(90
)
Net gains on sale of loans
86
172
Other operating income
515
305
Total noninterest income
$
9,157
$
8,292
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
13,287
$
12,923
Occupancy
1,598
1,482
Equipment
1,649
1,636
Marketing
548
576
Supplies
334
365
Legal and professional fees
986
886
ATM and check card expense
809
805
FDIC assessment
294
316
Bank franchise tax
468
436
Telecommunications expense
296
416
Data processing expense
673
620
Postage expense
196
211
Amortization expense
458
621
Other real estate owned expense (income), net
(20
)
(186
)
Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment
2
252
Other operating expense
2,183
1,925
Total noninterest expense
$
23,761
$
23,284
Income before income taxes
$
12,422
$
10,174
Income tax expense
2,287
3,726
Net income
$
10,135
$
6,448
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Year-to-Date Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited) For the Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Common Share and Per Common Share Data
Net income, basic
$
2.05
$
1.30
Weighted average shares, basic
4,953,537
4,941,233
Net income, diluted
$
2.04
$
1.30
Weighted average shares, diluted
4,956,375
4,943,898
Shares outstanding at period end
4,957,694
4,945,702
Tangible book value at period end
$
13.35
$
11.57
Cash dividends
$
0.20
$
0.14
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.34
%
0.89
%
Return on average equity
16.36
%
11.57
%
Net interest margin
3.93
%
3.77
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
63.05
%
66.42
%
Average Balances
Average assets
$
754,457
$
727,932
Average earning assets
707,575
680,178
Average shareholders’ equity
61,933
55,742
Asset Quality
Loan charge-offs
$
1,169
$
733
Loan recoveries
252
638
Net charge-offs
917
95
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
GAAP measures:
Interest income – loans
$
26,874
$
24,082
Interest income – investments and other
4,264
3,570
Interest expense – deposits
(2,755
)
(1,723
)
Interest expense – subordinated debt
(360
)
(360
)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt
(397
)
(303
)
Total net interest income
$
27,626
$
25,266
Non-GAAP measures:
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans
$
44
$
72
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities
163
300
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income
$
207
$
372
Total tax-equivalent net interest income
$
27,833
$
25,638
(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, and gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21% for 2018 and 34% for 2017. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes, however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.
(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.